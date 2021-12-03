The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge’s silence on Meghan’s victory is the message

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out yesterday to view an exhibition at the Victoria & Albert Museum. The event was tightly controlled, just judging by the photos and reporting. I’m not even sure the Royal Rota was told in advance that Kate would be making this outing, and there were no photos (that I saw) of Kate entering or leaving the museum. Just a handful of shots inside the museum of Kate wearing a mask and looking at Faberge eggs. My point is that at no point was Kate in the position of being asked any questions about Meghan and Harry, or Meghan’s second legal victory, the news of which had broken just before Kate’s museum visit. Kate issued no statements other than the social media posts declaring a keenness for eggs. Perhaps the absence of a message is the message, huh? So says Liam Gilliver, a Daily Mirror opinion writer, who wrote this column: “Kate and William’s silence on Meghan Markle’s privacy win speaks volumes.”
“These harmful practices don’t happen once in a blue moon – they are a daily fail that divides us, and we all deserve better,” Meghan wrote. Aside from the hilarious swipe at the sued publication, Meghan’s statement is pretty poignant. Even if you don’t like her, you’ve got to admit she’s right on this one.
But awkwardly twiddling their thumbs and staying silent is none other than fellow royals, Kate Middleton and Prince William. Around an hour after the news broke, the Duke of Duchess of Cambridge posted a thread on Twitter to their 2.3 million followers. But instead of words of support for their own brother and sister-in-law, the couple decided to post about… Fabergé eggs.
Now if my relatives were being hounded I’d be pretty upset for them.
It doesn’t help the suspicion that Kate and William never really cared that Meghan was receiving vitriol and invasive comments from social media on a daily basis – or how that impacted her mental health and ability to stay close to the monarchy. Because even though they were not part of that system, Kate and William certainly benefited from it.
The more people disliked Meghan and Harry, the shinier Kate and William were perceived. The more criticism Meghan got, the more invisible Kate became. If Meghan’s outfit was ill-fitting and unoriginal, Kate’s was elegant and stunning.
And as pessimistic as this may seem, the Cambridges don’t really seem to mind. Or at least, nothing in their actions say they do.
I mean, seriously. Fabergé eggs? Get a backbone and stand up for what’s right.
Seriously though, just think about how this would have gone if William and Kate actually gave a sh-t about Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili Diana. I mean, if the Cambridges actually gave a sh-t, they never would have authorized Jason Knauf to hand over Meghan’s emails and texts to the Mail’s lawyers in the first place. They also never would have orchestrated a smear campaign on a pregnant woman in 2018, a campaign which continues to this day. This entire time, William and Kate have shown us who they are through their lack of action and lack of words. Their silence is their message. They’re not happy for Meghan. They’re mad that she won again. And I bet they’re planning something extra-unhinged for the Mail’s appeal to the Supreme Court.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
While it’s nice now that peasants (such as myself) can view Faberge eggs that’s not who they were originally for. Whose bright idea was this social media post? Please, get them matching “ I don’t really care do you” coats….
The Cambridges are so stupid. Their silence speaks volume and when they do speak up: faberge eggs. Like wtf. I hope kkkhate never represent a group for empowering women, how could she.
The people for whom these were made ended up at the bottom of a mineshaft. I’m sure that Wiglets doesn’t see the irony, though, given that she queried whether new ones were being created…
Im surprised they had the guts to even publish this.
As for them speaking out regarding this legal victory: there’s literally no need for them to do it. If they wanted to be supportive of meghan the time would have been 2018.
If they spoke out in support of Meghan they would be accused of being the hypocrites they are.
When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.
Wait! Was this actually published in a British newspaper? This is the most sane and pro-Meghan opinion I’ve ever seen in a British newspaper. Is the sky falling? Are pigs flying? Is it the End???
This is a sane, rational, common sense analysis- I am speechless for once!
I hear in the distance the hoofbeats of the Apocalypse.
And such an example of how the British press will never say a mean or critical thing about the Cambridges ever again for fear of alienating them, right? Oh wait, it’s the opposite of that? Hmmm, seems like the other article was pure make believe then, and the press *is* going to turn on the Cambridges and demand their pound of flesh from them.
That Ralph Lauren blouse just gets uglier each time I view it.
Everybody keeps talking about the dress, but I am way more distracted by those eyebrows and overly botoxed forehead.
It’s because of the body inside it. Everything she touches turns to ash. She ruins everything she wears because her nastiness seeps from her pores.
We need much more leftwing commentary like this to counterbalance the 1950s Rule Britannia nonsense the Brexiteer Tories come out with.
So what happens when W&K escalating hate campaign invariably falls apart and they are exposed in a way that can not be refuted (tabs showing evidence or JoKe turning on them if hes not protected)?
I don’t know if they will ever be exposed, but the hatred will get boring and the over the to sycophancy will get exhausting in the eyes of the average people. Even my family members who don’t know anything about the royals roll their eyes at articles they see praising keen for stuff like “recycling dresses”. William and Kate will learn that just because you can successfully get people to hate your brother and his wife doesn’t mean they will automatically begin to like you.
Good point.
@seaflower: i doubt william and kate will ever be exposed but i do think that william is increasingly getting worried about the fact that his fingerprints are all over the sussexit debacle. Despite his cheerleaders always claiming to have rock solid sources from HIS household.
So he should, the media now have so much on him over this, they have him by the short and curlies for the rest of his life.
The Cambridges posted their message already. It was when they allowed Jason to help the Fail against Meghan and hand over emails and texts.
Maybe they don’t want Kate to have another “what else” moment: https://www.laineygossip.com/impatient-exasperated-princess-kate-rolls-her-eyes-at-mention-of-harry-meghan-during-visit-nower-hill-high-school/69890
This speaks volumes! The world is watching and they are so out of touch to not even notice or care. If they even made one positive sentence in support of Megan & Harry, they would have not only be showing support but give most people a more positive outlook on the Royal family.
William and Kate have never even uttered Meghan’s name in public nor have they said anything complimentary about her. Even Charles and Camilla made a few positive comments in public when the engagement was announced.
When they let Jason out, woof, woof, they spoke.
What’s with the blush in those pictures? Was she pulled from a clown show to do that engagement? Jeez
William and Kate are pretty thoroughly awful people. Lip service for mental health and the early years while smearing your pregnant sister-in-law is gross.
Interesting that an article like this shows up in a UK tabloid. It’s stating the obvious, but there are few critical pieces in UK media about the Cambridges and their active participation in smearing their own sister in law and helping a tabloid that violated privacy and copyright law.
I hadn’t seen this article, thanks for posting a much fairer reaction to yesterday’s verdict. I really love that LG focussed on KP’s lack of reaction and interpreted the silence.
They are, at this point, cartoon villains. Strait up evil. I’d say Boris and Natasha but those characters have more charisma and sex appeal than Will and Kate. Snow white’s stepmother? Kate’s just got such evil queen vibes at this point. She should lean into it. Would be the public persona closest to her true self.
Who is this writer? I’m actually impressed by this — and in the Daily Mirror at that? William and Kate are SCUM. They are terrible, horrible, soulless people and it’s a damn shame that they are to be the face of the monarchy in the not-so-distant future. Some people are just morally bankrupt and there’s no hope for them. Good thing these two are bound and chained to each other for the foreseeable future because they should never be inflicted upon anyone else. God help their children but I don’t have much hope for those three growing up to be decent people, with those two as parents. Their only hope is if Nanny Maria has more influence over their day-to-day lives, as we suspect.
Meanwhile here in Canada a group of friends were talking the other night and someone brought up the fact that William’s face will be on our actual money relatively soon. Stunned, shocked silence.
Someone on IG said she dressed like a bus seat and now I can’t unsee it 😏
roflmao