Duchess Meghan’s legal victory ‘put all the power into Prince William’s hands’??

The Daily Beast’s Royalist column has some interesting analysis of the Daily Mail’s unsuccessful appeal. Again, they were appealing the Duchess of Sussex’s summary judgment victory back in February. For the appeal, the Mail had “new evidence” in the form of selected emails and texts between Meghan and Jason Knauf. Knauf provided those communications to the Mail’s lawyers, and he did so with either the implicit or explicit approval of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Considering Knauf still had a job after he turned over the evidence, I think we can safely say that everything he did was approved of by the Cambridges. Knauf was even front and center during the Keenshot rollout months after he contacted the Mail’s lawyers. So, yeah. It is what it is. Curiously, the Royalist’s sources claim that with all of Meghan’s legal victories, suddenly William is more powerful? It’s a reach, your honor. Some highlights from this piece:
Meghan wasn’t conciliatory: It’s arguable whether ANL would be threatening to go on in their (probably) futile battle had Meghan’s statement been a little more conciliatory. But there was no, “I want to put this behind me and move on” for Meghan. Instead, Meghan called the Mail’s modus operandi a “daily fail,” the derogatory nickname used by the paper’s critics, and called out owner “Lord Jonathan Rothermere” by name.
Why the Mail published Meghan’s letter, even knowing they were wrong to do so: As a former senior figure at one of the Mail group newspapers told The Daily Beast, the paper decided to publish the letter anyway because it “unlocked” the “mystery” of why Meghan’s dad Thomas had missed the royal wedding. “Royalty and a mystery is a fascinating combination, and has been for hundreds of years. A royal bride whose father was not coming to the wedding? It was such an unlikely series of events. This was an amazing story, this document fell into their lap and what were they to do? Royals don’t usually sue, so they decided to take a chance.”
David Yelland, a former editor with Rupert Murdoch-owned outlets: “The relationship between Harry, Meghan and the press plays out on many different planes. On the legal plane of this three-dimensional chess game, there is no doubt this is a huge win for Meghan… technically they were right, they were always going to win, there is no public interest defense for the Mail. But being right and being wise aren’t always the same thing. Meghan’s victory statement was an example of an extremely unwise PR strategy. Personally namechecking Jonathan Rothermere, the proprietor, in that statement is hugely significant. It’s a deeply personal attack on him. So Harry and Meghan have won this battle, but the effect of that statement will be to intensify their war with the Mail group. These newspapers come out seven days a week, and their website updates every 10 seconds. The old PR axiom that it’s best not to fall out with anyone who owns an ink factory springs to mind.”
Another “British tabloid source” speaks: “The judges were ruling on a very narrow area of law and we didn’t expect them to overturn Warby’s original decision. Associated have always been indignantly convinced of their right on this matter, but the law was pretty clear… But this result won’t change the press’s attitude to Meghan. That changed hugely for the worst when she and Harry launched their broadside at the end of the royal tour to Southern Africa in 2019. I can see from a moral point of view why they cut off most of the British press, but from a strategic point of view it was the worst thing they could have done.”
The same unnamed British tabloid source: The source said that one unintended outcome of Meghan’s victory was that it “put all the power into William’s hands.” The source said: “Now no one can afford to write anything negative about the Cambridges, as then you’d have both the Sussexes and Cambridges cutting you off. Hence the hugely flattering press about the Cambridges… Look what has happened to the poor BBC who tried to get to the bottom of the story.”
David Yelland says Meghan should have invited Jonathan Rothermere round for tea. “Imagine that world for a moment. Where would they be? They would be 20 times better off. But they just seem unable to let go of this very binary approach that something’s either right or wrong. Life is subtler than that. Meghan is playing to an American audience, but her husband is a prince of the realm and will always have a British audience. He can leave this country physically, but he never leave this country in terms of media coverage. Because of who he is, he will always be a news story. For them to go around destroying relationships with the British press may not have much of an effect on her, but it will have a profound effect on him. He has an audience here and people care about him.”
The thing about “putting all the power into William’s hands” is so curious and it feels like such dumb, twisted logic. Either the British media is all-powerful and royals must bow down to the strength and authority of the British media OR Prince William is in a brilliant position because no paper will ever risk alienating him now that Harry and Meghan are so reviled by the British media? Make it make sense. That part sounds like a keen fantasy. As for the rest of it… the British media simply cannot handle the fact that they’re taking Ls constantly, that they lost access to their two golden geese, that Harry is still suing them and that the Sussexes are holding them to account constantly. That’s why “former tabloid editors” are whining about how Meghan and Harry should have simply invited them around for tea or given them access.
These people are delusional. That’s all I got.
They also admitted to bullying H&M because they cut off access…the silent contract isn’t so silent now.
I said the same thing down below. They really revealed what this is about. “Inviting Rothermere for tea” isn’t exactly subtle now is it?
Agreed. And it totally defeats the purpose of H&M stating that they were not going to glad hand the press for decent coverage, now does it?
It’s probably safer to climb into bed with Tibetan Pit Vipers than invite the press around the house for ‘Good press’.
Right? Look at what happened when Meghan eventually went along with Jason’s participation. She should have stuck to her guns. She was right the first time and so was Harry. There is no getting in bed with these people. They don’t know what boundary is. And the source is so wrong about William. He isn’t in control, he is in an even worse position than Charles.
Exactly this: Jason was undermining them from the very beginning. Fortunately, Meghan kept receipts.
@ML. Remember when we used to call him “poor Jason”? Such innocent times. Lil Ass is much more fitting as it turns out.
Oh, so its only deeply personal when the asshole profiting off this in the shadows gets namechecked? Got it.
As if his identity were a secret. What nonsense.
She didn’t even come at him like they’re trying to say. She correctly noted that he owns the paper.
I’m at a total loss at this point. They are spiraling down the drain with nonsense.
It’s breathtaking, isn’t it? Karma can be lovely.
When will these people realize that Meghan and Harry are alienating the British press because they simply don’t need them. Since leaving M&H have been embraced by legacy media companies and figures in the U.S who not only respect their privacy but also highlight their work. These people are so desperate for M’s attention they’re willing to throw their reputations away for it. Also, William is safe and ‘powerful’ until the DM realizes that they need to make back all the money they’ve lost and throw him and mumbles under the bus. Only a matter of time.
Reading between the lines they were assured that Meghan wouldn’t sue (by someone).
The press do like pushing back the date that their opinion of Meghan “changed”. Here they’re saying 2019. No. The tine they turned against her was in October 2016 when it was first rumoured that she was dating Harry.
And saying that she “launched her broadside” with the S. Africa doc? The one where she was so overwhelmed that she cried when someone asked if she was okay? And then simply said that she doesn’t get asked that a lot? That was her coming out of nowhere to viscously attack the press? By being vulnerable and open with a member of the press? The thing they’re saying she should’ve done all along if she wanted good coverage? But now it’s her starting a press war for honestly answering a question about how she was feeling, during a very busy tour, just months after giving birth?
In other words: they’re going to be even worse to duchess meghan and have no plans of letting up. This piece is very much a threat.
They also (once again) let it slip what this is really about. I mean come on! Inviting Rothermere for tea? They can’t even be sublte.
The part about william having all the power also kind of proves the point the BBC was trying to make. But i doubt he actually has any power. They never expected her to sue and she did and won. The tabloids are going to want something in return.
So it’s safe to assume that Willy and Kate and lord what’s his face regularly have tea time together. Hence all the fluff pieces and no real journalism or any accountability when the f up which is every f——-ing week
I don’t think Lord Rothermere is the only one they’ve been having tea with. Camilla Tominey and Rebecca English have been gushing about meeting between them and the Cambridges multiple times. In fact, more royal rota hacks have claimed pleasant meetings between them and the Cambridges. (Not so) invisible contract right there.
It’s amazing that people will sell their integrity for a chance to eat some cookies with a goddamn royal.
@Lanne: If you decide to write for the Daily mail (or any UK tabloid for that matter) you already don’t have any integrity to begin with
The mental gymnastics on this one…whew. I couldn’t stop laughing.
Lol, so William gets the equivalent of a participation trophy? They can talk from now until the end of time, it still won’t change the facts. The British Trumps are trash.
I like that — I think I will refer to them as “The British Trumps” from now on! So fitting.
Harry has made it clear he hates the tabloid press. Absolutely despises them. So if they’re writing a billion stories of how terrible he is, he’s not going to be upset nor will it have an effect on him (unless they publish something sue worthy then Harry will care but only to slap a lawsuit in their faces). So Yellend can shut up.
As for power? Eh. If reporters want to continue to have access, then yeah I can see them not wanting to annoy the Cambridges and continue the sugary pieces. But it’s not like W&K have much of a choice? If the BM decide to flip and critique the Cambridges, what are W&K going to do? Ban all access to the press? Okay but then where do they go after that? Who are they going to invite to cover their engagements? If they cut off access to the press, who are they going to leak their press briefings to?
@sofia i kind of disagree
Point #1: i think we have all seen over these past years that the negative and slanderous stories have real life effects. Through their mental health but also more directly. They translate into real threats towards him, Meghan and their kids. So i’d say harry cares.
Point #2: there used to be a time where there was a co dependency between palace and press. But in the modern age of social media they don’t need that middle man (the press) to get their message across. They have a youtube channel. They can simply film their engagements and put it up there. They also have twitter and instagram accounts which allow for direct interaction with the public. The royal rota system is in fact dated.
If the press turns on them with negative and false stories they can simply get their lawyers involved.
The only reason william and kate would want to play along with the press if there was a story so damaging that it needs burying.
I will agree on your first point but disagree on your second.
Yes they’ve got social media but the average person isn’t following it and will only hear about whatever a royal did if it turns up on the news. for example, my parents didn’t know Charles had siblings until they watched The Crown and didn’t even know Charlotte was called Charlotte so the only time they hear anything royal related is if it’s on the news. I bet there are lots of others like that. And if they didn’t need the rota, W&K would not be striking deals with them or meeting with them. Plus the rota have his secrets and if they get angry and want to spill, they will – especially if W&K aren’t being beneficial.
The rota system IS outdated but only for royals who can capture attention without it aka H&M. The rest of them need it because it’s the rota who prop them up and cover their mediocrity. Without the rota, people will be able to see the royals for who they are – both the good and the bad.
Lol, well, yes. There are a few damaging stories.
The Cambriges need the rota more than the rota need them if they didn’t need them they woudn’t not have capitulated as they did as soon as Meghan entered the picture.
It’s just an attempt to tone down the huge win that it is for Meghan. The press have all the power. The Cambriges used all their cards leaks, kids, seemilngly huge projects like earthshot or early years, Kate morphing into Meghan none of it worked the public is just isn’t there.
@Woke; like i said, im of the opinion that they only need the rota because they have damning stories (true stories lol). You are right about the public just not being there. Especially the generation that they are supposed to appeal to. Genuine question: do you think there will ever be a time that the press will turn on william? Because I highly doubt it.
Yeah right, cause lying racist lord what’s his no balls wants to break bread with a woman of color. He thinks of Meghan and people with darker skin complexion like me as nothing more than the help. So if I were Meghan, I would do as mini did and bake him a special pie . Happy eating mother—- f
Not sure how this puts anymore power in williams court. the cambridges can’t cut off the uk press a la the sussexes. their hands are too dirty and they have too much to hide. they need the press as much as the press needs them. that’s not the case with h&m anymore.
Exactly. The press now knows which buttons to press and they know how far away the can take things. The ones who need to keep “mystery” in order to get public interest are the royals, not the press. The Daily Mail knows its trash, they know they’re a rag and their readers know it too. Whatever guarantees a click on their sites, it’s acceptable for them. Now the Cambridges need to tiptoe around the press, knowing that it could be them at any given moment.
Yeah the power is with the press not William. Because of his position, the press will yank his chain when they want and he’ll just have to comply to their demands.
If William really thinks he’s in control he’s more stupid than I thought. The only thing stopping the papers going after William is their personal hatred of H&M because they didn’t kiss their asses. They will always have acces to the BRF the idea that any of the royals expect the Queen is able to cut the press off is ridiculous.
So they’re saying you should play nice with your stalker and hope for the best?!?!
And they’re saying it would be terrible if William cut them off? Like, why?! If they were actually journalists they’d know their job is to report facts not fiction, so it wouldn’t matter if someone wasn’t giving them puffy fluffy full-of- shit to print. But as the saying goes: there’s no truth in advertising or the British press.
And what’s so funny to me is that Meghan knew what she was doing when she taunted them. She’s daring them to take it further. She’s clearly holding cards these fools don’t know exist. Wild draw four, Mfers!
Even if Meghan and Harry had invited the British press to sleep in their spare bedroom they would have still printed all the negativity about them, because the spare can never overshadow the heir coupled with the racism rife in editorial offices as well as their contract with the palace. The Sussexes knew this and knew cutting off access was better than granting access and still getting bashed and that is why they moved. They are not expecting positive coverage ever from the British press and I think they have come to terms with that, as for William and Kate sure the press might be on your side now but time will come when they will ask for something you won’t be able to give and the Cambridges can’t even dream of cutting off access, the press will simply print all the backlog of secrets they’ve been hiding on them and start going after them for breathing like they do Meghan. Positive or Negative they will still sell their stories and make their money.
Also, it’s really hilarious and how the British press keeps trying to say Meghan lied in court and even getting their mates to shoehorn it into foreign publications and yet no one aside the deranged royalists and Piers Morgan cares
Yeah…William is in control and that is why there was that picture of him leaving a club last week.
William is not in control and the more I think about it Jason’s involvement in the case might be a sign that William has to do what he is told to do.
He is now trying to deny that he gave permission for Jason to get involved.
I disagree. All William would need to do was invite Lord Rothermore over for tea.
It is “William’s Power” that got the RF into this mess. It is his jealousy and hate that got the RF into this mess. William is like a child constantly throwing tantrums. He has a morbid obsession with Meghan/Harry. So all I can say is stay tune…the obsession is real
So weird, first Meghan wouldn’t invite Piers Morgan to her wedding, now she wouldn’t invite Lord Whatsits to tea. What is it with these guys?
As for William, whatever. He has as much power as any caged bird.
Lol
Why exactly should M be conciliatory? The media isn’t going to willingly stop or apologize to her without being forced into it. Why didn’t Rothermere invite her to tea and apologize? They didn’t need to use Tom’s letter to show why he wasn’t at the wedding. They had him running his mouth constantly. This article reads like a threat. And they love Harry? That’s why they are letting him live his life privately and not attacking his family, right?
This is article is very confusing, there is multilevel chess being played out here, someone is covering for trying to stop the wedding, when that didint work, they then went on to drive a wedge so they would get divorced. i dont expect the negative press will stop, and things maay get harder for H&M where everything they do will be scrutinized, so they will have to be very careful and pass everything by their lawyers to check if they are liable
This is the twisted racist logic that POC are lucky and should feel grateful for being in any space occupied by yts. So we are supposed to bow and scrape and accept all bs bc we are not even supposed to be there.
Exactly this. Full stop.
This article is complete bullish-t. Though it’s remarkable that they can’t fathom that M&H refuse to play the game. To them, a lack of participation means losing, despite all the evidence to the contrary. The idea of the all-powerful British press is too strong to face reality. That or they’re trying yo discourage others from following M&H’s lead. So much power is derived from controlling the narrative, and Meghan has demonstrated that they’re losing that power.
Invite him over for tea? The fact that all of these commentators like to insist on being invited for tea is telling. They want to be courted by royals. The UK media has been abusive 24/7 to Meghan and has profited from Harry all his life by constantly portraying him as the ‘bad’ brother in comparison to William.
William has no power and the media foolishly drove out the 2 royals who make them money and for what? William is lazy and dumb and they have spent years by coddling him. He should have been the one visiting commonwealth countries. Instead, Harry was the one who was getting all the preparation to be king.
I will make this prediction. William and Kate will be the downfall of the monarchy. The sycophancy of the press worldwide can only go so far. They don’t work but they expect all the rewards. William has sealed the fate for his own children and destroyed any relationship with Harry. He sent his minion Jason Knauf to attack Meghan and a result of that is she suffered a miscarriage. What William and Kate did is unforgivable.
They want to pretend they are so classy and deferential but they have proven they are nothing but vile, vicious trash. Gaslighting to the nth degree. “Gee, but if you’d only have had us over for a nice cuppa, you would’ve avoided all this nastiness. All you had to do was kiss our backsides, give us your blood and the rights to your firstborn.” F that noise. Since we know they read Celebitchy as they’ve proven by referring to the “daily fail” moniker given by that rag’s critics — GO TO HELL, ALL OF YOU.
I’m quite enjoying William’s public meltdown. Is anyone else? He’s lost everything and is completely destitute! The press have him by his little incandescent balls 🤣
How does this give William more power? The man can’t scratch his nose in public or hang with his friends without the tabs jerking his chain to remind him they know ALL his secrets and will reveal them if he doesn’t play. That’s not power. That’s subjugation. The Cambridges are boring as hell. They are lazy, hence the need for Harry to come back to the fold. Hence the jealousy and resentment of Meghan because she did more with less support.
Who is writting all these rubbish headlines. William is a vile loser like the daily fail.
“I’m not losing, I’m winning! And if you think I am losing, it’s only because you can’t see that I’m actually winning!” I’m beginning to think that William got a transfusion of Charlie Sheen’s Tiger Blood.
They have crossed the rubicon so many times already…
But I will say this: William demands to be at the center of anything he thinks is positive and he demands the spin.
This guy here is just doing that. It is really like William wants this never to end, as if beating his sister in law with a series of small sticks will give him something akin to personality.
Will, you are crazy.
The mail article wasn’t written because of wanting to know about Meghan it was written because people magazine got access to the Sussex’s at the expense of the British media getting none. Just like the mails weird obsession with Omid Scobie. Its about access jealousy, plain and simple. With regards to William and Kate though I think there power is more limited than either party believes. Are people going to be interested in reading nothing but positive news on these two all the time for the foreseeable future? Maybe, but with Meghan and Harry gone, and your access to them more limited now, than before we shall see!
Yes, and meeting Piers Morgan for lunch that one time worked out so well for Meghan…sure Jan!
Are they SERIOUSLY whining about “derogatory nicknames”??? LMAO. What a pathetic joke. I don’t know where Ms. Karma is hiding, but she needs to wake up and come get her revenge.
Is no one going to mention the comment about how M&H are too binary with right and wrong?? That’s our society in a nutshell, always trying to claim “both sides” when there’s a clear right and wrong. And it’s not a bad thing to have a solid grasp of what’s right and what’s wrong!!! They know they’re in the wrong, M&H showed them they’re in the wrong, now they’re trying to say it’s too strict? What a circus.
The tabloids has had the RF by the ball for decades. If anything William has less power now than what he did when the Sussexes were still involved with the family. He could brief the press on them and go on trimming Rose bushes on his own time, now all he has left is old conversations that Meghan will laugh out of court if he tries that again.
Diana invited editors for tea, that only got her more harassment and bullying from the press. Since William is willing to work with the press, he should be meeting with them to help make him and his wife become more interesting to the public.
Whenever I read anything from sycophantic brits, I can only see it thru the prism of Alice in Wonderland. It was written by one of them, right? Lewis Carroll. Their worldview & their opinion of themselves and the convoluted arguments they use to convince others to see the world, as they do, is so twisted and downright hallucinogenic.