The Cambridge family is ‘extremely excited to be moving to Windsor’

When the Duchess of Cambridge barely came out for the Wimbledon fortnight, Keen Defenders claimed her absence was because she was moving to Windsor and she had to “pack.” That was truly the explanation given for why Wimbledon’s royal patron completely blanked on their lovely centenary event too. But the explanation did bring up an interesting question: when will Kate and William “move” to Windsor? And is there much packing involved, especially considering that they’re keeping Kensington Palace Apartment 1 AND Anmer Hall? Especially considering that… you know, Adelaide Cottage is mostly just for Kate and the children, not William? Us Weekly’s “sources” claim that William and Kate are looking forward to the move, as though it hasn’t happened yet:
Home sweet home. Prince William and Duchess Kate are looking forward to change amid their move to Windsor, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“The whole family [is] extremely excited to be moving to Windsor, not just because it will bring them closer to [Queen Elizabeth II] but it’s a perfect happy medium that brings them closer to London than if they chose to settle full time in Berkshire or Anmer Hall,” a source shares with Us about the couple’s upcoming transition.
According to the insider, the major life change will allow the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to have the best of both worlds. “They’ll still get to enjoy those locations of course, but by being in Windsor they’re only 20 miles from Central London and Buckingham Palace and it’s a beautiful environment that’s steeped in history and such a special location to call home,” the source adds.
They’re trying to polish a turd here and I still wonder about ALL of this. Again, why didn’t the Queen and Charles give the Cambridges a bigger, more significant property in Windsor? Why are the children being sent to school closer to Carole and Michael Middleton? Why has no one actually nailed down the fact that the move is to Adelaide Cottage? Why haven’t we heard about the Cambridges actually “moving in”? Why does it look like William and Kate are going to disappear to Norfolk – and not Windsor – for the summer? I also wonder why Prince Charles is allowing this. It honestly cannot be his wish to see his heir and his grandchildren tucked away in Windsor, right? Maybe Charles knows something we don’t.
Why would Charles care? He’s probably frustrated that William and Kate are lazy, but they’re lazy wherever she lives.
And Charles tends to be possessive of attention, wanting it all on himself. And I doubt he cares that his son cheats on his wife and will have more opportunity to do so now. That’s clearly how Charles thinks aristocratic marriages work.
My thought exactly: charles wants the attention. The next big thing to happen will be the passing of the queen. This is in preparation of how he wants/where everybody needs to be when that happens. And whatever they’re doing now, will just be easier once she’s gone. The schools, even pipa’s new house is part of their life plan. Expect kkkate to disapear even more after the queen is gone. Shes gonna be doing it her way and william will also be going his own way. Adelaide is just going to be kate’s place with protection. And all of this for sure, is also done with the idea of how to take “care” of harry when the queen is gone.
I have no real basis to assume this, but your comments inspired me to wonder:
what if this move to Windsor is actually all coming at Charles’ direction?
We do know he is famously possessive of attention and willing to hurt family members when he perceives them as “stealing” attention from him.
And he must be aware that the UK as a whole is not excited about the prospect of him becoming king, and that many, many people would prefer “skipping” Charles and going straight to King William (or at least, many people used to feel that way. I do think public sentiment is turning against Will too, but perhaps not enough to prevent Charles feeling threatened).
So tucking W&K away in Windsor actually works to Charles’ advantage? And this move is actually a banishment of sorts.
??
I don’t know, maybe that’s super outlandish. But an interesting thought experiment?
@DK The last monarch who passed in GB was the queens father and she was away on a tour I believe? So I guess they know now how important it is to know who will be where? I would think Charles would want Buckingham Palace to be clear of any future heir, so that the day it happens, the attention will only be focused on Charles, Charles, Charles. King Charles all the way with aboslutely no way william be in the picture when it is announced. we shall see
Is that William or a dude wearing the kidnappers mask from Suspicion?
LOL
I’m not sure how they worked out Windsor is 20 minutes from central london….ahhhhhhh I imagine they mean by helicopter knowing these two.
The same way they figure that Meghan fights the unholy traffic around Santa Barbara to take her dogs hours away to LA to hike when she has much better and more private hiking where she is.
There is normal distance and “daily mail distance” . Meaning they make it up along with everything else they say.
The more significant houses at Windsor are already in use or are leased out. QE could attempt to buy out leases for them but the lease-holder would have to agree. I hope even PA holds onto his lease with both hands. QE probably wouldn’t let him to be evicted anyway.
While we’re still not privy to how many bathrooms it has, it DOES have ONE LESS bedroom than Frogmore Cottage, and that pleases me (because I am petty that way, where these two are concerned!) 😄 😄 😄
Me too, Jan. They published article after article making it clear they thought Frogmore Cottage was relegating Meghan to the servant’s quarters, meanwhile, one more bedroom than Adelaide Cottage, and I am absolutely that petty. Kitty has been vile to Meghan, she absolutely cares that she is getting a lesser house.
Messy and suspicious, that’s what they are. That’s what they should be named…Duke and Duchess of Messy.
One of the spins of the media and Cambridge fans is that Adelaide Cottage is supposedly a stepping stone for an eventual move to Windsor Castle. It might be halfway believable if W&K hadn’t already been pushing for space at Windsor Castle among their other preferred places to move to. Windsor Castle was still touted as a possibility shortly before the Adelaide Cottage announcement. They didn’t get what they wanted and I have a feeling Kate is probably more annoyed about it than William since she’s going to be the one living there.
Correct me if I am wrong but has not Charles made it very clear that he DOES NOT want to reside and Windsor Castle and prefers to remain at Highgrove?
If this is true it makes perfect sense for the Cambridges to move to Windsor Castle (they can both live there and never have to cross paths) which would allow Charles to remain at Highgrove. All Chucky and Horse Teeth the Bald would have to do is “swap a lease” on the two properties between Duchy of Cornwall and The Crown Estates.
No, Charles has made it very clear he wants to live at Windsor Castle and never set foot in Buck House unless for formal events. He’s still trying to keep Clarence House, but he’s always wanted Windsor Castle as his main residence as king and no BP. He doesn’t get to keep Highgrove House, it belongs to The Duchy, was purchased by the Duchy as the home of the Duke of Cornwall. He cannot stay there without the taxpayers forking out 700,000 a year in rent. The Duchy is a completely separate legal entity from the Crown Estate, a swap isn’t likely or easy.
What a move to Adelaide Cottage does is position Kate near her parents as her separation home, the kids near boarding schools, and a hour-ish from William when he takes over Highgrove House as his country home.
Nota- I’m curious what Will’s opinion on Highgrove is and if he wants to live there. This Windsor house hunting seems ridiculous if he’ll be going to HIghgrove. But I suppose that just proves the Windsor place is just for Kate.
@nota back when highgrove was purchased it was announced he was given a life tenancy. He will have to pay rent to William though once he becomes king. There’ve been some articles on it in the last few years.
‘Life’ tenancy while Duke of Cornwall. It is the official country residence of the Duke of Cornwall, purchased by the Duchy of Cornwall for the Duke of Cornwall (not for Charlie Windsor personally). King Charles III has no legal claim to reside in that house and would be required to pay the estimated 700,000/year rent that has been tossed around in the press the last couple of years. At one point he was designing a second house in the area, on grounds of Harewood Park, to have a place to live in there once he was kicked out of Highgrove. Again for which he’d have to pay rent to the Duchy of Cornwall. The design was so mocked, he decided not to go ahead with the build.
I’ll believe the move to Windsor when I see it. Will and Kate want something but I very much doubt it’s Adelaide cottage.
This has been such a weird story for the past YEAR now that the only thing that really makes sense is that this is a separation home for Kate. We’ve gone from they were house hunting in Berkshire, to wanting everything from Royal Lodge to Windsor Castle itself, and the most definite thing we’ve heard is that its Adelaide Cottage or nothing. Even this story – trying to play it like Windsor makes more sense because its so much more convenient than Anmer – makes no sense because, uh, Kensington Palace is RIGHT THERE in London.
There’s been such a scramble and push around this that I really am convinced this is Kate’s separation home, and the queen and charles really had to be convinced that this was better than just a straight out divorce. (or maybe they were told it was a windsor house or a divorce and they finally caved?)
I saw an article saying they were giving their kids one last great summer before a huge change in their lives – the move to Windsor. Which sounded in part like typical Cambridge PR of “we’re just doing this last bit of time off then we’ll work”, but also like a divorce/official separation? Why would a move to Windsor be such a huge life change that the kids need the focus of their parents for one last summer?
yeah that seems to confirm the separation and also explains the big family vacation, etc. If they’re still keeping Anmer and Kensington, then why would moving to Windsor for the school year (presumably) be such a big change? They can still take the helicopter to anmer for extended periods of time, or spend time in London when they want. But it makes sense if its an official separation and William is going to stay at KP or anmer.
That line jumped out at me as well. I think if you are a Cambridge fan, you can justify that sentence as family time before they kick “the Cambridge Way” into high gear. But more likely this is the last family vacay before daddy moves out.
“makes no sense because, uh, Kensington Palace is RIGHT THERE in London.”
Kate does not want to live in London as she has no friends in London and I doubt she has many real friends at all. Kate wants to be close to her only true friends, Carole & Pippa.
oh of course, that’s the reality, but I’m just pointing out why the spin makes zero sense. They’re acting like they need Windsor bc Anmer is so “remote,” but that’s overlooking their huge “apartment” they already have in London.
Its not a coincidence that her brother and sister have bought properties close to Mummy – I think the move to Windsor is Carol(e) tugging on the apron strings with all her children.
There is a reason why the Middleton children are all close by – am not sure its all about circling the wagons around Khate and maybe more to do with the narcisstic mother reacting to her children asserting some sort of independence/break away from Mummy’s control.
I’m so glad the Cambridges are able to have the “best of both worlds” with the four homes that make it possible. That must be a comfort to the peasants in these hard times.
As a peasant coping with soaring prices in the shops and crippling fuel prices, I can honestly say that seeing the Lamebridges with their personal helicopter, 4 homes and countless holidays really helps and comforts me 🤣
Absolutely, makes me feel so much better about simultaneously melting in this weather without air con or a pool, and not being able to go on holidays for a reprieve. Those poor sausages.
Well the royal family is all about inspiring us common folk. Aren’t we lucky to have them?
Yeah we know, we can see her excited face.
I don’t believe for one minute the reason that they are moving to Adelaide; the purpose of claiming it for themselves was to deny it to Eugenie; Charles does not want any of the York girls that close to the Queen. It’s bad enough that Andrew is a stone’s throw away but not one of his daughters as well.
Well, H&M thwarted that by letting Eugenie stay in their cottage. I’m sure they would still let her use it if she wanted to visit. She, fortunately, is getting her life settled away from the RF.
What is going to happen with the kids schooling, seems strange to uproot them at such awkward school ages. I can understand about to start secondary/high school i am sure they have their friends and own little routine by now.
I think more of it centers on this. George would have been sent to boarding school otherwise—and that means that Kate only would have 6 more years before becoming an empty nester (with absolutely no excuse not to work). Or maybe they just didn’t want boarding school for him.
It is likely he’ll still be sent to boarding school this fall, Ludlow, just as William and Harry were at age 8. Maybe a year’s grace of not being a night boarder, but full boarding by age nine. Moving to Windsor puts them close to that so he can be home each weekend. There are also day schools or combo schools in Windsor for PGTips’ age, the Wessexes and Yorks attended them.
He’s 9 next week
IMO the two year pandemic coupled with QEII/Charles refusing them their massive homes of choice in Windsor (Royal Lodge, Belvedere, Windsor Castle proper, etc.) delayed 1) the move to Windsor and 2) PGTips being shipped off. If they go with a day school not a boarding school, it will be a big surprise AND simply another excuse to keep working less and less.
@Nota that’s why I don’t think a boarding school for George at this point is likely. By keeping him a day student as long as possible, Kate has a built in excuse not to work. Moving to Windsor gives her more of an excuse (never mind that the other royals, even heinous Andrew, work plenty despite being based in Windsor.)
Is it possible to go to Eton as a day student, or will he board there? (it will be interesting if eton even happens for George, wasn’t that Diana’s thing more than a royal thing?)
They’re apparently all going to Lambrook as day students.
Think about it. If William and Kate are really separating the Royal Family is not going to give Kate a 30 room mansion. Adelaide Cottage is for her and the children.
Kate and TOB are really “let them eat cake since you dint have to have power to cook it” kind of people. Yikes what a pair of out of touch snobs
I’m of the mindset that the Cambridges might be dragging their feet on this because they are hoping to get a bigger, more, prestigious Windsor place. Maybe they’re trying to hold out till TQ dies to try and get the Castle proper? Or is Charles planning to use it?
I think the another possible reason this keeps going on, with no actual move yet, is Kate is not quite ready to accept a separation home, and is still battling it out with Willyboy. I’m sure she’s afraid a separation home will be different than the arrangement they have now and make divorce more likely. This theory explains why there’s yo-yoing press takes coming from KP: Kate and Will are arguing with each other in the press.
I also think Becks might be right that the Cambridges are convincing TQ and PC through the press and thus, this story is never ending.
And I also agree with Kaiser that PC knows something we don’t, which is why he’s allowing the Windsor move. I think that what he knows is about more than just the state of the Keen marriage. It’s about Big Willie’s fitness for the crown.
Nah….while we ALL KNOW The Egg is not fit for the crown (or much else, except “gardening”), we also know that unless Chaz is planning to burn it all down to the ground, The Egg WILL be king one day.
@Jan- oh, I’m definitely NOT saying Willy won’t be king! If anything, Wills will be the last.
I just meant that Chuck could be aware that Will’s unfitness for the crown is a liability to the reign of Charles III. Thus, he might be fine with Wills hidden away in Windsor.
“The whole family [is] extremely excited to be moving to Windsor” also because it gives them another chance to be more like H&M
I think Adelaide Cottage is actually cover for Kate moving in with her parents. There was that story that the Middletons are upgraded their home, or adding rooms, can’t remember which. The kids school is near her parents, and now they can’t seem to nail down when they’re supposedly moving or if it’s really AC. I think “officially” Kate and the kids will “live” at AC, and unofficially, they’ll be living in Bucklebury with her parents. (Is that the city?) That way when they are spotted in or around where her mummy lives, it can easily be spun as Kate and the kids visiting or Kate stopping by while the kids are in school.
I can’t fathom that a 40 year old woman with 3 children would go back to living with Mom and Dad.
Kate is not the average 40 year old mother of 3. She is probably one of the most stunted woman that I’ve seen in the public eye. She’s never had a career, hasn’t really accomplished anything, she doesn’t have very many, if any, friends, and she’s very attached to her mother, to the point where “Kate’s relationship with William wouldn’t have survived without Carole.” Kate parents don’t have a small house and if they are adding to it, like the other story suggests, than there would be plenty of room for Kate to spend a couple days of week there.
A single unemployed 40 year old mother of three moving back to live with her parents is not that odd when you think about it.
Because she is still emotionally immature, and her mother is her lifeline. Kate has no identity, no agency, and nothing to fall back on if this separation is a true story. She wasted her 20s waiting for Will, and built nothing that is her own. I doubt she has any concept of how to live a life apart from her spouse, because she totally subsumed her life into his. Carole has always called the shots around her children, with Kate the most, and I suspect she’s been whispering into Kate’s ears all this time, convincing her that she’s safest “at home” once the separation looked like it was becoming a reality.
Kate is one of the most codependent women I have ever seen, and I see no desire on her part to change that. It would require therapy, rigorous honesty with herself, and determination to do the work to change her life, and right now, she’s not capable of that. Her obvious eating disorder has the upper hand right now, and that’s what guides her because, like Diana before her, she believes she’s in control. Diana took it upon herself to change her life, and made great strides before she died, but as long as Carole is living Kate’s life for her, nothing will change.
Don’t think that Carole’s not relishing the thought of having Kate back at home, too, because where Kate is, there the kids are, and Carole Middle isn’t going to give up the chance to try molding them into her version of Middletons. She already tries to run Kate’s and their lives, and with them near by, will have massive access to them. I would think it’s probably been one of the sticking points in whatever separation negotiations have been going on. The Windsors are going to fight to control George, but probably won’t care that much about Charlotte or Louis, so Carole can mold them to her heart’s content, and Kate probably won’t fight her.
Queen Meghan’s Hand – OMG, they ARE just life us. All the people having to change their living arrangements and move back in with parents, etc. because they just can’t afford to stay where they were. Khate truly is a woman of the people.
I don’t think Kate is stable mentally. After Prince Philip’s memorial service where she just gave off “deranged,” it makes sense that they would agree to a separation home near her parents. And I could absolutely see Carole taking on more child-rearing duties while Kate does…nothing. She needs to primarily take care of herself, but I don’t see her being mature enough for that.
@JT you make an excellent point. Why, it was just the other day that CarolE was suddenly interested in housing Ukrainian refugees, even going so far as to add on space for them at her residence when really it’s extra space for Kate to have some privacy while she settles back into Bucklebury life.
The reports keep saying that Bucklebury is now only 45 mins from Adelaide, which is not that close. Yes, it’s closer than 3 hours, but a 45 minute trip requires intention. It’s not just a “drop in” when you have some spare time, because your spare time will be eaten up by 1.5 hours of roundtrip driving. Is Kate really going to fight Burger King for use of the helicopter that often?
The same reports say the kids are going to school in Berkshire somewhere, but I remember getting the distinct impression that Pippa and Kate were going to school their kids at the same place. And now Pippa is sitting pretty in her big country pile near CarolE. So why would Kate even be at Adelaide when it’s easier to be in Bucklebury? Adelaide may be Kate’s dowager home that she doesn’t plan to live in that much. The best thing about it may be that it’s her house, and she will know for sure that William won’t be bringing any of his sidepieces there. We don’t know how much he entertains at their other homes while Kate is away. So it’s a safe place for her.
@Harper All roads seem to lead to Bucklebury. Remember there was also that story, maybe from Tina Brown, who said that Kate was constantly calling her mother trying wargame about William, but their distance was a factor in her distress. And it’s not like Kate hasn’t lived with her parents before while married. For the first 6-7 months of George’s life she was at Bucklebury. The kids school, Pippa moving close, and all of the stories talking about the Cambridge kids being influenced/raised by Carole makes me think that it’s because that’s where Kate will be. AC is just another smokescreen on top of the fact that it was a last resort home. They didn’t even want to live at AC.
They’re always excited to be raiding the goodies their forebears illegally and bloodily obtained for them. Shut your mouth, girl (first pic). And William is developing a paunch (3rd pic). There can be too much of the good life if they are skimming the cream from their population. And they certainly are doing that.
I’m gonna say that second pic you posted with the Cambridges side by side looks like William and Kate don’t even really like each other that much.
Ok, what even is this gibberish? ” a perfect happy medium that brings them closer to London than if they chose to settle full time in Berkshire or Anmer Hall,”
“dons geography teacher hat* Um, Windsor IS in Berkshire for a start. And Windsor is 26 miles outside the centre of London…where they have their ginormous apartment at Kensington Palace.
1. If Windsor is so ‘convenient for London’ then they don’t need KP.
2. If Windsor is all about the kids being able to play outside in the ‘country’ then they don’t need Anmer.
3. But then there was a story saying that they plan to retire to Anmer as their “happy place” in the country AFTER the kids are grown up – what, you mean those kids that need to play outside that you’re moving from KP because there’s not enough countryside?
Genuinely, Windsor does offer a happy medium of open space/huge grounds yet still close to London but then, because of that, they could rent out everywhere else. So there is something very squirrelly at the heart of this story – and it’s about the fact that multiple living spaces are being maintained when, theoretically, Windsor should provide everything required. Why DO this happy couple who apparently ‘spend all their time together’ and are so close that ‘you can’t get a cigarette paper between them’ need so many different living spaces? Really, there’s only one answer to that….
@ The Hench, I love your take on the constant speculation in regards to this ongoing clusterf#ck. You have clearly deciphered the deception that is the undercurrent of the antics.
I also speculate that the current expansion being undertaken at the Meddlings compound is further evidence of what is in the works for when the hammer comes down. The fact that AC is apparently their perfect residence when they have all of these spacious properties is an indication that Bullyiam has no intention of living their. AC does not support how he has lived his entire life and has no intention of doing so now. This is a CopyKeen settlement.
I rarely comment but after listening to the last podcast (thank you!) I am wondering if the kids & Kate will be at grandparents house all week and Windsor on weekends. 45 minute drive each way to school makes no sense. So if Windsor is essentially a weekend place, it makes (in crazy multiple houses life) a little sense?
That poor dog. Extremely confused. But they don’t look after that either.
I’m exhausted trying to plot the logistics of all this travel between multiple houses.
Definitely a move for Kate and kids to be closer to her family. Especially now that Pippa and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James are also moving to Buckleberry. With Kate leaning in to her family and only getting a ‘humble’ house, it’s clear they are both done with each other. I suspect she has a lover, that’s why she’s not getting much because Will won’t give his hard earned riches to another man. Windsor will be private enough to hide the lover, so Will’s ego/public image will remain intact.
My guess who the lover is: Tom Cruise. Only half joking ;-D
I want this so much!
I’d straight pass out if that was true.
Can someone link to a map? I don’t know which one is closer or further from London: Windsor or Norfolk? And how far apart are Windsor and Norfolk and Buckleburry from each other? (These English names my gosh) Are these areas all within Berkshires?
For the first part, Windsor is definitely closer to London than Norfolk.
Paging @TheHench!
Based on my geography lessons from Hench, Windsor is within in Berkshire in a westerly direction from London, Norfolk is more to the NE of London. Norfolk is about 3 hours from Berkshire I think Hench has said. So Norfolk (where Sandringham House is) is a bit of a hike from windsor or London and you can’t really live there FT while working in London (unless you’re doing lots of private helicopter rides….) but you can live in Windsor and work FT in London. (thats my perception at any rate.)
Think how nice Adelaide Cottage and Anmer would be for housing Ukrainian refugees or some homeless people. Wasn’t the RF saying how they wanted to provide housing for refugees and Will was keen to help the homeless?
I’m pretty sure that article about Will being keen to help the homeless also made a point to state that, no, silly, he’s not talking about housing people on any royal estate. No, no, no, not that.
‘…a beautiful environment that’s steeped in history.’ As though the Cambridges give two figs about things like that. As though they don’t already have that at KP, or even Anmer.
I still believe that they’ve already bought a property (privately) close to the Midds and have been having it fixed up for the past year+ to Kates exact specifications. The BM have been chasing around Berkshire talking about every Crown Property available with nothing confirmed unless I missed the official announcement that they are definitely moving to Adelaide. I just can’t see them lowering themselves to only having 4 bedrooms with maybe 4-6 bathrooms and no area for servants. Maybe they’ll divorce or maybe not, “for the sake of the children”, and of course to save face. If they do divorce, Kate will get the house outright with a smaller cash settlement.
I think that’s why we’re seeing such a desperate spin around Adelaide (which no, has not been confirmed AFAIK) – about how its because the Cambridges just want to be so NORMAL and they’re not FANCY like that Montecito couple with all their stupid bathrooms etc etc. It’s clear if they move to Adelaide that it’s a big step down and and that it’s Kate’s separation house, even if they never divorce.
(but I will point out that there is space for servants, just not in Adelaide Cottage itself. There are separate staff quarters right next door I think.)
This is just “muddying the waters” PR to keep private the fact that they are leading separate lives for the most part. Just throw a bunch of options against the wall to see which one sticks and wait for gran to kick the bucket when the real fighting over properties will begin. It’s gonna get ugly.
OMG, look at the dog and the dog handler in the background???? I see a leash. They don’t look after the dog either. These two thirsty bitches bring the dog to the polo to try to get more attention like the Sussexes? Truly funny and not tragic anymore.
Obviously neither one has been near the dog. If I were wearing white around my dogs, you would be able to see all the hairs on my clothes.
Where is the formal announcement by BP about the Cambridges’ acquisition of a 4th home, especially in the present economy?
The initial discussion based around the future use of the Crown estates between the future, future and Wootton, during the future reign has morphed into this continuing process. Is it a strategy to force the Queen/ Prince Charles into formalizing the request?
Kate has also pleaded the case for a home in Windsor to the Fail.
Then there were announcements just after the jubilee and once more.
This is ten minutes away from Harry and Meghan at Frogmore who moved from London away from KP.
So it is a fait accompli of the inevitable??
The separation, if any, will be informal. Kate is keen on future, future QC, all they need as a family is a mutual target. Who is willing to be used in such a capacity?
Even in the instance of an informal separation, Kate’s estate will have to be bigger than Pippa’s.
So……
I keep wondering why this gets thrown out there, too. If they’re getting AC why hasn’t there been something formal from BP or someone somewhere?
If they really did buy a property close to Carole and it’s being renovated, all I’ve got to say is that they get every negative word said about them. I’ve read so many comment about the jam that people in the UK are in because of high costs. If this is really what TQ, PC and W&K want to present to everyone once that reno is done–I hope they can never do anything in future without this being brought up and thrown in their faces.
IMO, this is done to punish FFQC for creating the biggest headache for the RF. Various members may have dislike Meghan, but she was the instigator who drove H&M away, and Charles and the queen can’t forgive her. Appearances are not always what they seem to be.
I know that I’m a novice to this site but this is my thinking so far. It’s that feeling you get when something doesn’t sit right. There is way too much, what we call, skinning of the teeth from Kate, which we all know is a facade, and the buying of too many clothes–she is deeply hurting.
I am convinced this will be Kate’s house and, as another poster said, Pippa and James are moving close by because they are circling the wagons. Too much of a coincidence in timing. The reasons given for the “entire family” moving to Adelaide Cottage are ridiculous: they want to be nearer the Queen, they finally want a “proper” home, etc. None of the stories add up or make sense. When the Queen passes away, news will start to come out about William and Kate’s separation.