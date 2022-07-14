The Cambridges were spotted boarding a private helicopter on Monday

On Tuesday, Hello Magazine reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had been seen boarding a helicopter in London, with their dog and their children. The assumption was that the Cambridge family was headed off on their summer holiday now that William and Kate’s final weekend of “work” was done. That work was… going to Wimbledon’s finals weekend. And William only went to the men’s final. Anyway, as I said, I first saw the report in Hello, and then curiously enough, the Daily Mail picked up the story and the social media video of the Cambridges boarding the helicopter:
Prince Louis was seen dashing toward a private helicopter as Prince William and Kate Middleton jetted off for their family holidays with their children and spaniel Orla on Monday night. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 40, and Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, Prince Louis, four, and their black cocker spaniel Orla were seen leaving their Kensington residence earlier this week.
The family were laden with bags as they walked through a private field adjacent to the Nepalese Embassy near Kensington Palace in London where a black chopper waited.
The youngsters last week broke up from school ahead of a break filled with royal engagements and a rumoured Caribbean holiday. It’s thought the five royals are heading off on a summer trip. It’s rumoured the family have been eyeing up a summer getaway on the private Caribbean island of Mustique near to St Vincent and the Grenadines, having not visited since 2019.
The trip comes six months after the Queen urged Prince William to stop flying helicopters with his family because she is ‘terrified’ that disaster could strike.
[From The Daily Mail]
Yeah, I think they were headed to Norfolk, not Heathrow. They’ll probably spend a few weeks in Norfolk (in separate residences), and then head off to Mustique or some other beach paradise, then a trip to Scotland to see the Queen for a few days in August. The fact that they took a helicopter to Norfolk (when they could have taken the train) isn’t some big new scandal. I do find it fascinating that the Daily Mail picked up the story and the video though – since 2017, the Mail is almost always hands-off when it comes to reporting anything about the Cambridges’ private travel, use of helicopters, use of private planes or their general laziness and refusal to do anything for months at a time. Coming on the heels of several stories about the Queen’s discomfort with the Cambridges’ helicopter use, it feels like *someone* wants to emphasize this issue publicly.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and William, Duke of Cambridge watching Novak Djokovic (SRB) playing his quarter finals men’s singles match against Jannik Sinner (ITA) on Centre court at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, United Kingdom,,Image: 705268624, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Peter van den Berg / Avalon
-
-
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and William, Duke of Cambridge watching Novak Djokovic (SRB) playing his quarter finals men’s singles match against Jannik Sinner (ITA) on Centre court at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, United Kingdom,,Image: 705268631, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Peter van den Berg / Avalon
-
-
Catherine Middleton (Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge),Image: 706194246, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Antoine Couvercelle / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
-
-
Jul 10, 2022; London, England, United Kingdom; Prince William sitting between his parents William and Kate in the Royal Box watching Nick Kyrgios (AUS) return a shot during his men’s singles final against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on Centre court at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.,Image: 706426826, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Peter van den Berg / Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate Middleton sit on the stands as they attend the Wimbledon Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 5 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate Middleton sit on the stands as they attend the Wimbledon Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 5 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Celebrities attend Wimbledon 2022.
Pictured: Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends The Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England.
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends The Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England.
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Wimbledon, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George attend the Men’s finals day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London.
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George
BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Wimbledon, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George attend the Men’s finals day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London.
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George
BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
This is happening more and more, it was almost unheard of for long lens cameras to take pics into KP, i wonder what they are hanging over them as i dont think i have read any formal complaints.
I think that their helicopter usage is one of the reasons why they are moving to windsor. As we can see at KP they are quite exposed. But in windsor it would be harder to get such footage.
What’s wrong with them, that they dress like that to go on vacation!?!
They 100% made the video themselves and leaked it to the press! No one hangs around there anymore since KP has been threatening everyone
Sam@, I agree!! It’s their answer to the rumors of separation…look at us! We are so happy together!!! We are leaving for holidays, as a united and a loving family!!! See, we are so like you that we carry our own luggage!!! Just like everyone else.. we are down to earth people…we just travel by our own helicopter…they are probably off to another airport where a ( private) jet would wait for them…
100% agree it was a set-up. First Clue is William carrying the luggage. Why would William carry his own luggage when the British Taxpayers are happy to pay someone to do that for him. The question is “Why this picture at this particular time?” IMO it is either to show Harry that his kids are having fun too or to “pretend” that he is going on vacation with his family when he’s really not. Whatever the reason the picture is 100% a set-up
Princess Anne was highly praised on social media for a video clip of her arriving in Australia, carrying her own luggage from the car. Just after that there was the video clip of the Cambridge’s carrying their own luggage at Windsor. Trying to get some praise too. I agree this one is released to make it look like they’re not separated.
Yeah, I’ve heard that, too. Don’t they realize that if they’re in and accident while traveling together that Harry would be the next king?
When it comes to the Cambridges, the DM is like Fox News – we report, you decide. They are not going to criticise them for this or anything else the Cambridges do. In fact they will be praised.
But, the comment section of this DM story was largely VERY negative. People were either calling out the climate change hypocrisy or the fact that the country is struggling while the Cambridges jaunt about. Even H&M derangers were anti them all flying together – even if it was because they fear Henry IX and his QC Meghan.
Next to nobody was praising them and the DM had chosen to leave that comment section as it was….
This is why i don’t think this was a Cambridge pr push gone wrong. I am more inclined to believe this is the dm pulling their chain a little. Although why i truly don’t know.
The Hench, I read this story in the Daily Fail yesterday and read about two pages of comments. You are correct, “the comment section of this DM story was largely VERY negative”.
IMPO, the Daily Fail online general staff writers are becoming rather “fed-up” with Wiglet and Horse Teeth the Bald.
@ Chloe, I am beginning to believe this theory of the Fail pulling their chain a little. The RR’s have to eat as everyone else is suffering as well. Though it may have been a PR stunt gone wrong, I can’t help but wonder if they are starting to grow restless as they leaks have dried up with juicy tidbits and the vultures are circling their prey.
The tide will begin to change and their are in their crosshairs. Yes, TOBB thought that this “view” of them being like everyone else failed, and miserably.
I will forever be amused at the nicknames y’all come up with regarding W & K. The fact that they inspire all of these says a lot, haha!
@BothSidesNow, I think it can be both a PR stunt gone wrong and the DM yanking their chains a bit. PR stunt or no, the DM didn’t have to run this video and story, especially in light of the recent stories about their spending, helicopter usage, and the queen’s “concerns” over it. I think the DM had a pretty good idea how people would react to this and were probably like “welp, we’ll see how it goes.” The fact that they didnt seem to be modifying their comments initially is very interesting.
Wouldn’t surprise me if CH is behind this. Hear me out: They do NOT want The Egg and his Mannequin getting better press, or being praised more than the Tampon King and his Warm Vage. Chazzy knows that there is plenty of time LATER for positive press for FFK, but now…with things *possibly* w/in close reach, he wants ALL good press to be on him and The Rottweiler. And since this is the year of propping her up to the hilt, he has to toss her the bone. Literally. It’s a Two-fer for FK Jug Ears.
I recall people saying that when paparazzi footage of the kids gets released the Keens would have approved it. I think the big giveaway that this boarding was intended to be seen is the family carrying their own bags. It reminds me of the Flybe plane stunt. In this case they’re probably trying to dispel rumors about marriage trouble. They’re headed to their separate residences post-flight.
I usually don’t like speculating on this kind of thing but I gotta agree.
They’ve gone into overdrive this last week to prove to us that they still love each other/touch each other lol.
It’s very intentional.
Every time i see a picture of them showing “pda” i cringe internally. It just looks so unnatural. And what’s up with the kisses on the cheek at the polo match and Wimbledon? He greeted kate like she was a neighbor instead of his wife.
@ Chloe, it is rather revolting, isn’t it? There are devoid of love or devotion as it’s apparent in their mannerisms. Anyone who would suggest that they are happily married is fool and those who try to publicly push this narrative are the biggest fools.
Yes I agree – commented this yesterday. I think the vid is genuinely the Cambridges but them all marching in carrying their own bags with staff standing about and not helping at all smells of a deliberate ‘real life glimpse of the normal, down to earth Cambridges en famille’.
The fact that they are boarding a bloody private helicopter somewhat undermines this of course. I once worked for a client who told me, straight faced, that they kept their executives humble by having a rule that the most senior flying on the company jet had to serve the drinks to the others. I couldn’t stop laughing. It strikes me that Bill’s brain might be in the same out-of-touch place.
I also agree, showing their typical ability to only see one thing at a time, they are so keen to push the ‘happy family’ narrative that they missed all the other angles to this story. Also probably because the current cost of living crisis is something that is occasionally mentioned in earshot but means absolutely nothing to them.
I’m not sure about that, it might be more about not publishing pictures from a closer range where the kids faces are seen. As we’ve seen, the tabloids have published ones from farther away where the kids can’t be made out as much (like that budget airline trip and pics of them eating lunch outdoors somewhere). For more up close pictures of the kids, I think there’s an implicit agreement that the tabloids only publish those if they’re at a public event. So not them playing in a park, or rising a bike or walking to school or whatever.
I’m actually skeptical that the Cambridges would leak this themselves if use of their helicopter is under such scrutiny lately. If they wanted to stage photos or video of them as a happy family going to vacation together to counteract any separation rumors, I think they would have just arranged for photos to be taken of them using a budget airline or something again. I think that they’re actually probably not happy that this leaked.
Right, because no one believed the Flybe stunt the first time, they will repeat it now?
They can’t even pretend to walk to a private helicopter in a believable manner, this is absolutely these two dummies thinking they have baffled us all with how much they are like us.
The pub lunch photos were taken down within 24 hours as something something breach of privacy (even though they were clearly authorized by the Cambridges, no one could get a picture that close of them without their permission.)
Yeah the story isn’t that they’re taking the helicopter for another….vacation, weekend in the country, whatever….its that the DM is actually reporting it and showing the video. The video is the kicker IMO, because its one thing to hear “oh they’re taking a helicopter” but the visual just hits different.
My guess is that they are going to Mustique, and they’ll be there for maybe two weeks and then go to Scotland for a few days at the beginning of August and then back to their separate homes.
I wonder if the cambridges allowed the helicopter video to dispel some of the stories about their separate arrivals at wimbledon (look we do live and travel together!) but if so that’s stupid bc it just emphasizes that the deranger defense of “they’re not allowed to travel together” was just BS.
Their PR is always SO short-sighted and half-arsed, though that’s par for the course for these two. I think the next couple years are going to be very interesting, watching the media’s relationship with them. There’s desperation on both sides- and I think (though maybe it’s just wishful thinking) everyone has realised how bad it is for them not to have the Sussexes to deflect-to and blame.
Oh I’m sure they’ve realized life is a bitch without the Sussex’s to throw under a bus. It’s really going to be drilled home the rest of this year watching the Sussex’s fly.
I know this is mean, but I hope William does become incandescent when he realizes he can’t protect himself, the wife who’s reputation reflects on him, or his children in the future, using the Sussex family. Seriously, how long will he let this bother him and who does he have lined up for the future, because he’s finally realizing Harry just ain’t coming back?
The royalists were arguing that the reason for kate, george and william not arriving at wimbeldon together had something to do with heirs not being allowed to travel together in case of an accident . A few days later we see the whole family boarding a helicopter. Funny that.
On the Harry thread yesterday, LynnInTx did a great run down of statistically how dangerous it might be to fly in a helicopter. Her conclusion – it’s not dangerous per se but it IS much more dangerous than any other form of transport they could take.
However, I could absolutely see William over-riding safety concerns on the basis that he knows better than everyone else, especially being a pilot himself. I’m reminded of the deaths of Earl Fitzwilliam and JFK’s sister ‘Kick” Kennedy in a plane crash written about in the amazing story of the Fitzwilliam family, Black Diamonds. Apparently, the author writes that there was an enormous storm coming in and all flights were grounded but the theory is that the Earl, impulsive, rich, spoilt and accustomed to getting his own way, browbeat the pilot into taking off anyway as he didn’t want to have to wait. Everyone on board died.
And we were talking about the Duke of Gloucester yesterday – who became the Duke only when his elder brother was killed, also in a plane crash. Whilst these things are rare, being royal does not make you immune.
PS for all CBs who are history/aristocracy buffs, I can’t recommend Black Diamonds about the rise and fall of the Fitzwilliam family and their seat of Wentworth House, enough. It’s a moving, eye-opening, dramatic read – not least about the appalling conditions that coal miners and their families had to live in.
@TheHench isn’t William named after the Duke that was killed in that plane crash? His death at only 30 years old was supposedly pretty upsetting to Charles at the time.
The book “The Secret Rooms” by the Same author, Catherine Bailey, on the Dukes of Rutland is just as good.
@Harper – he might have been. He was the last ‘Prince William” and Charles was 23 when he was killed.
I didn’t realise that the plane actually crashed in a competition. Or that he had also been diagnosed with Porphyria – the illness blamed in part for the madness of King George.
boo, my library doesn’t have Black Diamonds but it does have The Secret Rooms, so I just placed a request!
Ooh – thanks @BTB – off to download The Secret Rooms now!
There’s also JFK, Jr, his wife Carolyn Bessette, and her sister, Lauren, who were killed in a plane crash in a storm…which he thought with his (lack of skills) he could fly through.
I just came to make this comment. They were screaming that the heirs couldn’t travel together! And two days later, the entire Cambridge branch of the family, including the dog, is in a helicopter.
The Royals have no concept of irony….
@TheHench and @BayTampaBay: I loved The Secret Rooms and am now excited to pick up Black Diamonds, thanks for the recommendation!
I think the cracks are starting to show between daily mail and Cambridge’s but imagine if this had been Harry and Meghan?!
The headline alone would have been so ridiculous.
They were actually pretty gracious to the Cambridge’s despite reporting on their flight.
The comment section I’m sure is a mess but the article still frames the story to try and make people concerned because “oh no we have Harry and Meghan sitting on the throne.”
Cracks are showing in the relationship as Charles and Cams hire an ex-DM guy… I’m off to polish my tinfoil tiara.
Oh My God @sarahcs that actually makes so much sense!
Exactly my thoughts! Charles and Camilla are all in with the daily mail, they are preparing for his kingship by getting this tabloid on side. This means someone else will need to be sacrificed to satisfy the RRs etc, as C&C don’t sell and the Sussexes have shut them out. We know Charles will do anything for his own PR. Interesting times ahead…
This was either planned PR or the paps/Fail yanking the Keen chain. Am beginning to pick up a vibe of frustration with the Keens from the media.
I wonder how long it will take KP to kick off about it demanding it be removed?
I bet its down before the end of the day; I think the video was approved as a PR stunt for the Cambs – look, we’re so normal, we’re going on vacation together! With the dog! We’re carrying our own bags!
and instead the reaction is a mix of “gee must be nice to go on another vacation” and “imagine the reaction if this was harry and meghan” (I’ve been seeing that a LOT surprisingly) and “what about the environment.” The people who are saying “but they work so hard!” are being shot down pretty fast. So I’m thinking the video will be removed pretty quickly here.
I don’t think this was a pr stunt on their part. That just wouldn’t make sense. The keens aren’t the smartest bunch but i am pretty sure that even they would realize that this is bad optics. Especially after their financial report.
How does anybody put a “they work so hard” comment and not feel like a complete moron?
@Chloe they aren’t the smartest bunch so that’s why it could work as a PR stunt, lol! It just seems too coincidental that they take helicopters all the time and we never get video and here we have one and the DM is willing to post it, with the kids in it. but my guess is it will get taken down pretty soon.
@Equality I don’t know, its hilarious to me.
My vote is for staged. The camera is placed above the top of the bushes but very steady while filming. Did a little research and the hedge was planted in 2019. The laurels were three feet at the time but expected to grow two inches per year. Even if they only got one inch growth per year, that would still make the bushes six feet tall three years later. So the camera was placed above six feet of growth?
Those separation rumors were steaming after Wimbledon. The Lazies made a mistake and this is their attempt to patch it up. Plus, Burger King weighted down with two bags–someone in the Fail comments said he was carrying two bags of cash.
I don’t believe that this family routinely carries their own bags, but I do believe that the Cambridges think that small gesture will endear them to the DM crowd.
I agree that the royal reporters are feeling ticked off – of course they are! They signed up for a steady stream of royal stories, that was the deal they struck in return for always having to big up the Keens and keep their secrets, and now most of the royal family is ducking out for the summer.
Meanwhile, an ocean away, the Sussexes are making moves, and the rota is completely cut off from them. This is not how it was supposed to go!
I actually read a comment on Instagram where someone claimed trains pollute so much that this excessive use of private helicopters is OK… Nothing to add, really!
The point with trains would be that they transport many people at the same time for the same amount of output.
Trains have run hybrid engines for decades. Helicopters do not. Here’s a link to Rolls-Royce proud innovations: https://www.rolls-royce.com/products-and-services/electrical/propulsion/hybrid-rail.aspx
Where’s the nanny? Kate most certainly won’t do the day-to-day care of her children.
She probably went up before…by train.
They have many nannies. A couple of them likely went up by train as you wrote, a couple will follow in a train as soon as they got the family packed and out the door.
She was already in the helicopter, I think, judging by the dog jumping in like the love of his life was on board. The boss of the kids is always going to be the alpha for the dog.
@Christine – that’s what I think. She was already in the helicopter.
While nanny Maria does normally travel with them, the fact that she isn’t seen there suggests this was set up. Same with William carrying two bags. There is no way that’s enough clothing for all the family, especially kate. And both of them are very dressed up for what be expected to be a trip to Anmer. They weren’t even dressed up like that when they were seen at the airport heading off to Jordan.
I think William approve this video in away to show that he lives with kate and they are a happy family.
But like the bots he hire to undermine everything harry did, it backfire.
Congratulation willie you are really that stupid.
Considering the economic and political situation in the UK right now, this seems like such a slap in the face to Britons who are struggling so much at the moment. These leeches need to go
#AbolishTheMonarchy
Yep. If they thought this would be good PR, they’re very very wrong. But we know how clueless their whole KP team is. Thought things were going to be different after the failed tour? Guess not!
No doubt they’ll show up to a food bank in a few months, nodding and condescending – if only there was something they could do!
#abolishthemonarchy
The Tishtoking Instagram that is linked in this article is very supportive of the Sussexes and very anti monarchy but I was very disappointed to see that she chimed into the whole anti Amber Heard craze during the trial. She made Tiktoks spreading false narratives about Amber, it was so disappointing.
I feel the same way! I would only have hoped she would share how terrible Johnny Depp was too, but she didn’t.
It’s hard following social media accounts when you don’t have a full understanding of their views. As much as I appreciate her snark about the monarchy…
I was coming to say the same thing about the first tweet Kaiser included in the story. That person (Tishtoking) is very pro-Depp and a rabid Amber hater. Lately she’s been trying to repeat her success as a Depp defender by trying to take down Angelina Jolie in favour of “poor Brad”. As for the video, it’s very easy to get video of the Royal helicopter as it sits below in a bit of a valley and many people hike by it and get video. If it was a PR stunt, I for one am happy it backfired.
I wonder if the Queen really does put out this PR about worrying if they travel together. It just looks so gross. She doesn’t put out anything about worrying if any of her other family is traveling and something could happen but worries about FF and FFF traveling together because of the succession line and not because her grands and great-grands being wiped out would be tragic. If it’s her PR, somebody stinks at their job.
The enormously wealthy elite and their use of private jets, helicopters, yachts can all go straight to hell.
What is the carbon footprint of the BRF in a year?
Meanwhile, the majority of us are struggling to provide our loved ones their basic needs.
Health care, cost of living, seniors and the medically fragile are all among our most vulnerable.
Abolish the Monarchy. It ends with Liz.
As someone on the Twitter link pointed out, they travel by helicopter so much even the dog is comfortable hopping into the helicopter.
I notice William walks ahead of and makes his kids (like Louis) dash to keep up with him like he does Kate. That family is all kinds of dysfunctional.
But don’t you know he’s the FFK???? This is a family who literally bow to each other in their own palaces.
I don’t know who on their team thought this was going to be a good photo-op. Clearly, they walked out there knowing they were being photographed.
Their inability to read the room, tells me that they’re being sheltered from the negative comments, and it’s quite concerning
Sorry this is obviously approved by William and or Kate. 1) they want dumb ppl to see he still lives with Kate 2) they want dumb ppl to believe he carries his own bags 3) they want dumb ppl to believe she has no nannies 4) they want dumb ppl to believe they will have more privacy with a fourth property
Pity the derangers, everytime they criticize HM, WK does the same thing next week so their argument can’t stand. Everytime they defend WK, then WK do the opposite to refute their argument 🤣
Economic inequality has never been so apparent. Why should people go without basic human needs so Will and Waity can take helicopters everywhere they go?
@ Merricat, yet they thought that this would look good to the general public.
During the pandemic, the 1% increased their wealth by lengths that people had never seen. This is another example of those who have don’t care. Let them eat cake.
#AbolishTheMonarchy
I’ve been wondering the same, people are starving and dying of heatstroke, and they don’t mind watching the Cambridges live luxuriously on their hard earned tax monies.
So heirs shouldn’t travel in cars because Wipeout but it’s fine in planes? I don’t mean to sound morbid but a person is more likely to survive a car crash than a plane crash.
And also, didn’t they have those huge hedges planted for privacy?
I don’t know if willy planned this or Charlie. The daily express carried the story bit pulled the pictures, and comments. Strange.
The BM is mad because the Sussexes will be making significant news next Monday at the UN and the rota rats will get sloppy seconds from the US media.
I’m just here for the broad brimmed hat that someone’s still wearing just like her idol.
The happy families PR spin I notice that one of the US magazines is showing George on the cover as “The Future King.”
What? No red carpet for those precious royal feet to avoid treading on the ground like common folk???
10000000% agree
Whiny and Waity make me feel so irritated.. I have a fairly neutral view of the rest of the royals. They are getting on with their lives and that’s fine but if they all retired tomorrow then I wouldn’t shed a tear. However, whenever I see the Lamebridges with their sense of entitlement, laziness and media manipulation then I’d happily vote to abolish the monarchy if there was a referendum.
Geez, how much more sun damage does Kate want to inflict on herself? And apparently she’s starting the kids tanning early – it’s a Middleton family tradition.
Wow! A person really has to work to be this tone-deaf and careless. Bulliam and Kkkhate obviously think the public are imbeciles. Britons are suffering yet the Cambridges are off on another vacation, absurdly carrying their own bags as though the public will believe this is a regular thing. If I were to guess, they were hoping to look relatable like your average family, but they couldn’t get the optics right. They’ll never get the optics right because they’re clueless, short-sighted, and grossly entitled. Their main deficit is that they are unable to feign genuine interest or empathy for anyone or anything. They desperately want to be as globally beloved and adored as H&M yet they can’t figure out that the pieces of the puzzle they’re missing are authenticity, sincerity, and heart – all traits that can’t be faked.
I have a message for TOB: don’t bring your Earthsh!t to America. You aren’t fooling anyone. Your actions don’t track with your words. Don’t preach to us about environmental sustainability while gallivanting about regularly in helicopters. We can smell bullshit from afar and oh yeah, we have no intention/desire to pick up the tab for your posh US vacation.
Not to mention, some of us Americans are offended by your unhinged obsession with your American SIL and your blatant, unchecked racism coupled with a large dose of unapologetic anti-American vitriol. We see you, William. You will NEVER win us Americans over in the way your excellent brother already has.
It would be soooo easy to stage an effective PR stunt. Have them all pile into a vehicle on the ground … make sure they’re dressed like normal people (who travels in a white dress?). … But these morons chose a helicopter.
I understand why some people think these images were arranged by Charles — it’s hard to believe this was arranged by the Cambs because it’s such a self-own. But then again, these are the idiots who allowed themselves to be photographed greeting Black children through a fence.
The fail has a column by Janet Street-Porter with a pic at a jam packed airport and an inset of the lamebridges boarding their helicopter. Stark contrast.
That was kind of a fun, snarky read!
Mr. Jaded was a helicopter pilot for many years and survived two engine failures simply because he was only about 10 feet off the ground. Any higher…well I don’t like to think about it because surviving heli crashes is uncommon. He lost a few flying friends during those days. Anyway, the danger of crashes aside, if this was a deliberate stunt to show they’re one big happy family going off on a summer vacation, it was a total fail (LoOk wE CaRRy OuR oWN LugGAge!!) It’s as obvious as the time they were *papped* getting out of an SUV at Heathrow with the kids all carrying their own suitcases. I don’t read the DF much unless there’s a link here to it but there seems to be a distinct change in the tone of their Cambridge stories…Keen and Mean better watch their backs.
Yup. Charles has already thrown son #2 and wife under the bus; that he’s doing it again to son #1 should be no surprise. Anything to deflect from the Moneygate scandal.
I feel like a few things are going on here….. and this scene explains an awful lot.
Notice that W is the only one with ‘heavyish’ bags and his demeanour seems hurried as if he was almost late arriving. In contrast Kate seems to be hanging back and breezing along as if ticked off but intent on not showing it in front of the kids who are also keeping pace with her. Also the rest of the family do not appear to have as many bags, so possibly those have been loaded. IMHO there is no way that little bag contains Charlottes’s whole holiday wardrobe.
I don’t think this was leaked by the Camb’s, expecially after the recent article about the Queen being unhappy about their Helicopter usage. In fact I think that article was a pre-cursor by the DF to begin a dialogue about the Camb’s helicopter usage, which brings me to my next point…
I think the DF’s recent interest with the Camb’s use of Helicopters is because there is likely a game of cat and mouse going on here i.e. the Cambs have been using helicopters to go stealth and avoid the paps to escape on holidays etc, so the DF is fighting back and exposing their recent helicopter usage and then leaving the comments section open as a means to get the Cambs back into line.
As people have suggested above, the RR’s need to eat and a diet of George in his Bank Manager suit can only generate so much interest from the Commissariat of the DF.
Basically the sharks are circling and if they don’t get some live bait sooner or later – we will see more negative stories about Ctrl+C and PWT from the tabs.
I don’t think Charles is involved in this story either. Rather I think Charles has insulated himself (to a point) by hiring DF alumni, and was probably laughing as his toothpaste was squeezed when he saw these pics. He is however looking the other way quite happily as his son is stitched up.
If this stunt is anything to go by, I do believe that the tabs have called time on a few major clauses of the invisible contract, which likely explains why W&K have been serving up George on a platter dressed up as a middle-aged Bank manger. I wonder how long it will now take them to realise that they’re being herded into that part of the play-book where they offer up Charlotte or Louis as the naughty child …. ooops… that has already happened….
I thought the fail reported about a year ago that the queen asked the lamebridges to not all take a helicopter together, point being that a crash could put Harry as next in line. Now it sounds like they’ve recycled the same story. My guess is the queen does not like the optics of them using the helicopter all the time, much like she didn’t like Kate for only being known for vacationing.
I think sometimes when the DF speak in the passive voice of a Royal what they’re really doing is speaking for the Fail in order to further an agenda.
In this case to stop the Cambridges using modes of transport which they cannot spy on.
The tabs have always had an issue with Royals using Helicopters, not for any safety or economic reasons but rather because it keeps them out of the loop. Just like the surprise stealth holidays W&K have taken throughout the pandemic.
Lol at the image of Charles laughing while his toothpaste was being squeezed 😂. Another lol for George in his Bank Manager Suit.
I think you’ve got it figured out pretty well, Flower.
As others have written on here, Charles lives like an Edwardian gentleman right down to someone ironing his shoe laces (military tradition). The toothpaste thing though? That story was from 30+ years ago and was only when he had a broken collarbone from a polo fall.
Thank you for using Kate’s tongue-out picture. It makes my day. (Admittedly, I’m having a crappy day).
Daily Mail is not happy with the Cambridges. They don’t have anything to leak about Harry and Meghan, so DM is now taking it out on William and Kate. DM reminds WK to toe the line. The rotas are out for blood.
IMO this is not a PR stunt . I don’t think William would risk his reputation as an advocate of earth saver/ Earthshot and a so-called “relatable” future king.
Btw Harry and Meghan pay for their own travel expenses and don’t burden the British people. They are financially independent from the RF and the British people. William and Kate are wealthy royals who are forever on welfare c/o the British public.
I feel bad for Char and Louis. If they are not raised with clear expectations about the future they will end of like Andrew. Who suffers from delusions grandeur and expects the same resources as Charles. I don’t think they will have access to a private heli or even a chauffeur for their family like George will as King.
If they aren’t raised to actually have a practical purpose in life (or careers outside of royal life), you can bet Charlotte and Louis will be leeching the way some of their older relations have been: Andrew and his dubious associations, Prince Michael and his Russian rubles. Of course, don’t be surprised if Granny Middleton and Kate encourage Charlotte to be a titled trophy wife instead of becoming a functioning citizen.
There are Kate stans who insist CC *must* marry Christian of Denmark, regardless of the 10 year age difference. Wouldn’t be surprised if Kate/Carole loved that idea.
I would agree, but do you honestly think we’re going to get to King George? I used to think that William would be the last monarch, now I have my doubts that it will make it even that far. I think George, Charlotte and Louis are all going to be normal aristocrats with the added distinction that they were the kids (or grandkids) of the last monarch. Which will be way better for them. I think they will actually get to decide what to do with their lives.
I would laugh if it was Wully Bully running to the chopper with Hateration and the kids, happily carrying Keen’s bags, quickly packed everyone up, hit his pants with his hands “oh, I’ve left my keys on the table, I will be shortly behind, but go ahead anyways” …. and never shows up where they went. It is edited very strange. Seems like a PR stunt to me regardless of the fun I am having in my own head.
I think this was a Keen leak to counteract the separate arrivals at Wimbledon. They want to show everyone what a happy, down to earth family they are. (Of course, most happy, down to earth families don’t travel by private helicopter!) In addition to pushing the “madly in love” stories, they have used the kids as props for years. This often works because the kids are very cute. But the fact that this “sweet family” video is getting so lambasted shows people are over this tactic. Cute kids or not, people are fed up and not buying the propaganda.
It’s a PR stunt for sure, but not certain what’s the point. The vacation wardrobe was riding with the Nannies and servants, and the bags W&K carries were practically empty.
There is nothing W&K can do to persuade me they are on board with ordinary people. They love the luxury of entitlement.
This scene is a replay of the Flybe fail. The new PR guy is not in charge, and like all others, he’s taking instructions from William the Know-It-All.
I can’t feel sorry for the British taxpayer. The elders probably feel the pinch more than others, but they’re also the first to defend the monarchy. They spent their food and shelter money buying Jubilee paraphernalia. They also represent the majority who bark loudly about Harry and Meghan disrespecting the Royal Family.
What if—and hear me out, here—what if the Royal Rota don’t actually *need* the BRF to generate sales, because the oligarchs that own those tabloids are so rich they can write the losses off? What if the Rota yank the BRF’s chain, just to keep the BRF in line?—just for the flex of it? The monarchy is the capstone of the UK social hierarchy that keeps wealth concentrated at the top. The oligarchs need the system, as it is, to keep going.