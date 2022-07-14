The Cambridges were spotted boarding a private helicopter on Monday

On Tuesday, Hello Magazine reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had been seen boarding a helicopter in London, with their dog and their children. The assumption was that the Cambridge family was headed off on their summer holiday now that William and Kate’s final weekend of “work” was done. That work was… going to Wimbledon’s finals weekend. And William only went to the men’s final. Anyway, as I said, I first saw the report in Hello, and then curiously enough, the Daily Mail picked up the story and the social media video of the Cambridges boarding the helicopter:

Prince Louis was seen dashing toward a private helicopter as Prince William and Kate Middleton jetted off for their family holidays with their children and spaniel Orla on Monday night. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 40, and Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, Prince Louis, four, and their black cocker spaniel Orla were seen leaving their Kensington residence earlier this week. The family were laden with bags as they walked through a private field adjacent to the Nepalese Embassy near Kensington Palace in London where a black chopper waited. The youngsters last week broke up from school ahead of a break filled with royal engagements and a rumoured Caribbean holiday. It’s thought the five royals are heading off on a summer trip. It’s rumoured the family have been eyeing up a summer getaway on the private Caribbean island of Mustique near to St Vincent and the Grenadines, having not visited since 2019. The trip comes six months after the Queen urged Prince William to stop flying helicopters with his family because she is ‘terrified’ that disaster could strike.

Yeah, I think they were headed to Norfolk, not Heathrow. They’ll probably spend a few weeks in Norfolk (in separate residences), and then head off to Mustique or some other beach paradise, then a trip to Scotland to see the Queen for a few days in August. The fact that they took a helicopter to Norfolk (when they could have taken the train) isn’t some big new scandal. I do find it fascinating that the Daily Mail picked up the story and the video though – since 2017, the Mail is almost always hands-off when it comes to reporting anything about the Cambridges’ private travel, use of helicopters, use of private planes or their general laziness and refusal to do anything for months at a time. Coming on the heels of several stories about the Queen’s discomfort with the Cambridges’ helicopter use, it feels like *someone* wants to emphasize this issue publicly.

This winter families like mine are going to have to choose between kids baths and eating, sick and disabled will likely die all because we’re being robbed by the state/corps whilst they leech off us. so gross I can’t even make a video about it without crying #royals #CostOfLiving pic.twitter.com/TMSFHF1CpT — RoyallyScr3wed (@tishtoking) July 13, 2022