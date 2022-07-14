Closer: ‘Princess of Montecito’ Meghan dashes down to LA constantly??

It’s been said and noted a million times, but British media people literally don’t know anything about California geography or the distance between LA and Montecito. To Salt Islanders, California is a magical woke place where someone can just drive twenty minutes in any direction and somehow end up in LA. British publications are constantly “reporting” on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s moves within LA, despite all evidence to the contrary. I have no doubt that the Sussexes’ security allows them a lot of freedom and privacy, and I’m also sure they have probably been in LA from time and time and we’ve never known. But this Closer story makes it sound like Prince Harry drives Meghan to LA daily (he doesn’t) and she’s always dining out in LA (she is not) and she’s also, like, regularly going for hikes in LA (also no). These people are idiots. Some highlights from one of the stupidest stories I’ve read in a while:
What?? The couple live in an £11m nine-bed mansion in Montecito, a town in Santa Barbara, close to LA, with their two children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one. And since moving to LA – which was a return home for Meghan, who grew up there – the couple have been papped dining at lavish restaurants, hiking in the hills and spending time at the elite Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club – where membership costs over £8,000 a month.
Princess of Montecito: A source tells Closer how former Suits actress Meghan has been slowly carving out a new lifestyle, which has seen locals dub her “The Princess of Montecito”. The source reveals, “There’s a lot more going on in Meghan’s world than people think, she just keeps it very private these days but her royal status gives her a lot of leverage. She spends most of her time in Montecito, but she heads into LA every week or so.” The source says she still hikes with their two dogs, Pula and Guy, nearly every day, saying, “Meghan loves driving around LA to go to the same hiking trails that she used to visit back in the day, well off the beaten track. Often she’ll head off just herself and the dogs, which gives her time to reflect.”
Ah, yes, she’s constantly taking meetings in LA hotels: The source says, “Their home is large enough to host most of her business meetings, but sometimes Meghan will secretly book a conference room at the five-star Beverly Hills Hotel, known to locals as The Pink Palace. She’s throwing herself into work on her podcast at the moment, which she can work on from home.”
Meghan is constantly at Oprah’s home? Within weeks of moving to Montecito, the Sussexes wasted no time in building new friendships with the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Serena Williams, James Corden, and their neighbours, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. The source says, “She spends a fair amount of time at Oprah’s palatial house, where they’ll kick back with her closest friend, Gayle King, and talk about everything from Meghan’s future plans to what’s going on back in the UK and how Harry’s coping with everything. Despite her former acting career, she doesn’t go to the movies much but they’ve been known to watch private screenings at Oprah’s place, and other power players in LA have hosted them for dinner parties and spiritual gatherings.”
Meghan’s dining habits: The source adds, “If she’s going into Beverly Hills or West Hollywood for lunch or dinner, she’ll generally call ahead and request a table that is completely secluded. Some of her favourite places were off the beaten track and not all that well-known, like gourmet sushi joints in the Downtown area or authentic Mexican places in the area she grew up in. But, generally speaking, these days she likes higher-end hangouts like Cecconi’s, Sunset Tower, Sugarfish or Lucky’s steakhouse in Montecito, which was recommended to them by Oprah. It’s become their favourite and they’re waited on hand and foot. They’re also big fans of Nobu – the bills can often reach up to $5,000, but Meghan and her friends are happy to pay.”
Meanwhile, Harry: The source reveals, “He’s up at the crack of dawn getting the kids fed, washed and dressed. Meghan’s often very busy on business Zoom calls, or nipping into LA for meetings, which Harry often chauffeurs her to. Then he’s back to the kids as soon as possible because he doesn’t like leaving them with nannies. With all this speculation around her political career ambitions, everyone thinks Harry would be happy at the idea of being First Gentleman if she accomplishes her long-term goal. Having said that, he might be fine with it right now – but you have to wonder for how much longer.”
This is cracked-out reporting. I am curious how anyone at Closer even approved this mess. It takes more than two hours to drive from Montecito to LA, much longer if there’s traffic (and there’s always traffic). Meghan isn’t popping down to Malibu to go to Nobu. She’s not going to the Sunset Tower, which is not “off the beaten track.” I know she’s not going to those places because the LA paparazzi would have spotted her by now, and the British media – especially the Daily Mail – would have paid through the nose to get the exclusive photos. And Harry is not driving her down to LA constantly! They have security, for the love of God. Anyway, the whole point of this was that A) Salt Island is still completely obsessed with all things Meghan, B) Salt Island media is still obsessed with otherizing Meghan and making her sound elitist and out-of-touch, and C) Salt Island wants to live in the fantasy that Harry is somehow deeply unhappy in sunny California, with his beautiful wife, his two ginger children and his privacy.
Santa Barbara, CA – Meghan Markle watches her husband, Prince Harry, at this latest polo game. The royal played for Los Padres at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Friday (June 17). Harry’s side is taking on Folded Hills.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
USA Rights Only – Cape Town, South Africa -20190925- Duchess of Sussex on Day 3 of Royal Visit to Africa.
-PICTURED: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-45575899.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
I’m laughing because, the last paragraph aside about how Harry is the happy SAHD (who apparently doesn’t work?) and Meghan is the business maven with political aspirations…..nothing else sounds so bad to me. I know its SUPPOSED to sound bad, but it doesn’t? She goes hiking with her dogs? She has friends? She goes out to eat? She eats sushi and Mexican? (LOL at the Lucky reference, wasn’t that where she went with Eugenie and Jack? however did Closer figure out she liked that one?)
It’s also just flatly wrong about some things….obviously Meghan and Serena have been friends for years, she’s not a “new friend,” and James corden went to their wedding. (as did Oprah.)
so its this article that’s supposed to….what? make Meghan seem out of touch? Because she goes to nice restaurants and sometimes (supposedly) takes meetings in LA instead of her house? It’s just hilarious in that “what on earth am I reading” kind of way. And then the paragraph about Harry being First Gentleman……lordy.
It”s a very clever microagression. All these things are innocuous, even reasonable for a wealthy white woman, but how DARE a black woman have nice things? This is what this is.
“Motherhood” is Kate’s identity so of course they need to strip that identity from Meghan. It seems someone in Keenville is salty that their parenting skills have been questioned due to their bad-assed kids acting out on TV. Seeing Meghan with Archie at the parade and reports of how well-mannered he is must have been triggering.
Yep
Yeah, the Middeltons are clearly upset that Archie has been described as a well mannered kid. Kate was outed as NOT being an early years expert and it’s bothering her.
Oh definitely. this is meant to make Meghan look unmaternal, as opposed to Kate, who is the ultimate “hands on” mother (as we’ve been told for years by KP at any rate.)
@ Ginger, we can add this to the list of annoyances that Harry and Meghan inflict on Cain and Unable. They are so despondent over the success that Harry and Meghan have carved out in the US that they are willing to inflict as much underhanded fabrications in order to “restore” their position as the couple that are the “true” superstars.
Their work, as well as their constant creation of producing change in the world has created their international status and everyone on Fantasy Island scrambling to counteract these narratives.
Yet if any off these stories were possibly factual, the Fail would have PROOF of this supposed lifestyle plastered on the front of their papers for weeks.
@Valar Dohaeris, I think you are absolutely right.
This ugly viewpoint in much of the British media that somehow it isn’t quite natural that Meghan is wealthy and able to do and afford things that many wealthy White women can raised its head pretty early in Harry and Meghan’s relationship. Of course, it isn’t openly and bluntly expressed, but oh how it often leaks then shows…
The pointless jibes about all these innocuous things Meghan does, the deliberate blurring of fact and fiction, the undercover resentment, the factual inaccuracies…it’s all par for the course for these “rags & mags” that have been showing their low calibre and lack of fairness, quality and class from day one.
@valar
That (racism) may be what it is. I sense the aggression towards Meghan is more layered, though. I think it’s also that as an American celebrity – something the British upper class traditionally look down on – they deigned to let her in, raise her up (in their view) & in return, she “took” their boy and criticized the family on tv.
They hate her for that.
Personally, I think they would have used her being half black to their PR advantage, but they wanted her to know her place within their sense of the hierarchy of things. (To show deference, just like they want everyone to show deference.) She didn’t and it has totally upset their sense of the way things should be.
I take my dogs hiking but I don’t weekly take them somewhere I have to drive over an hour to reach. How does PH have time to be Meghan’s chauffeur and the nanny and write his book, help organize Invictus, work for Better Up, play polo and give speeches. They are completely ignoring the fact that Harry is the one who has been more visible.
This is what’s throwing me.
Montecito to LA is roughly 90 miles, depending on where you’re going in LA. I live in Metro Atlanta, which, while obviously smaller than LA, is still a large metro area. People aren’t running 90 miles away once a week for stuff when there are so many local options, and large cities have decentralized areas-why go into Atlanta when Alpharetta or Sandy Springs has everything I want. You go 90 miles with messy traffic if there’s no other option.
Yeah neither one of them is sitting around their pool drinking mai tais all day long (although I wouldn’t blame them if there was an occasional mai tai, lol. their pool is gorgeous.)
I live in LA and hike with my dogs. It’s also really hot this time of the year. Too hot for most hiking trails to take your dogs unless you’re on the trail by 6 AM. I highly doubt she’s out the door at 4 AM to go hiking for 2 hours in LA and driving 2 hours each way to do so.
@elizabeth Good point about the heat. I think in the majority of places in the US that is the case right now.
Wow. That was like reading a chapter of overzealous fanfic. I live in L.A. and yes, there are lots of nice hiking spots in the L.A. area, but the Montecito/S.B./north of L.A. area has some of the BEST hiking in the state. So, no — Meghan is not trekking two hours south to go hiking on trails that 90% of L.A. can be found on.
And driving from Montecito to DOWNTOWN L.A. would very likely take close to 4 hours, one way. There is no way she’s “nipping out” to DTLA for sushi and Mexican, which you can find anywhere.
No one who lives in LA city limits is driving to DTLA for sushi or Mexican, nevermind Montecito. I am in the mid-Wilshire area, and I only go to DTLA for play dates with my son’s friend, and the LA Phil.
I think it’s supposed to make Harry look ‘hen-pecked’ (ridiculous, antiquated term, but they’re pushing that ridiculous, antiquated concept). Their point is at the end, how much longer can Harry take this, being Meghan’s driver, child-minder, etc., etc.? Meghan wears the pants in the family, they’re stating. Poor Harry, they’re stating.
On another note, I recently moved to CA myself. I’ve got a friend in another state who thinks I should be able to pop over to Berkeley to attend one of her favorite Fox talking heads lectures. I’m in the south San Joaquin valley, Berkeley’s a good three & a half hour drive, four with traffic issues. No, I’m not popping over to Berkeley. Def not for some Fox nutter.
I think it’s all counter-programming for the reports in the last few days about W&K’s excessive helicopter usage, their excessive trips to Norfolk, their environmental hypocrisy because of said trips, and the implication behind those trips that Will’s affair with RH is on-going.
So, voila! 24 hours later, of course we get a story about Meghan’s excessive travel.
But at least it’s hilarious! “Meghan’s house is so big she could have meetings there, but gasp! Sometimes she goes to an LA hotel to have them just because it’s “nickname” includes palace. Definitely not because sometimes when you live in Santa Barbara and everyone else you’re working with is in LA, it’s polite to be the one who goes to LA, rather than insist everyone come to you?
And they really can’t figure out the geography, can they? The same article seems to flit between conflating Santa Barbara and LA while simultaneously being outraged they travel so far to LA?!
But I actually like how they make Meghan out to be the powerful one in this relationship. I get they are trying to downplay her role as mom for racist reasons, I just don’t think they realize that in the US, where many/most moms also work, it just comes across as making Meghan sound like a badass strong woman who can run the world while running her household.
They forget that in the US, we don’t consider what the “working royals” do to be actual work, and we definitely don’t equate lazy royal life with respectability.
Don’t overlook they wrote that Meghan “secretly” books a conference room, unlike everyone else in the world who makes a public announcement every time they reserve a conference room for a meeting. Yeah, there was a lot of “crazy” in that article.
They should have said that Harry was flying Meghan to LA in his new helicopter then. If you’re going to make things up, go big.
Oprah was a very new friend when H & M married. She’d been introduced (over the phone) to Meghan by Gail King & the’d met once. When O let it be known she was in briefly in London, she got a last-minute wedding invite. O talked then about having to shop in London for an wedding-appropriate outfit because she didn’t have anything suitable with her.
Oprah might have been a new friend to Meghan when she and Harry married, but Harry had known Oprah for a long time. So it was completely appropriate that she go to their wedding. And I don’t know for a fact that Oprah didn’t just decide to go to their wedding last minute, but I highly doubt it. Aren’t seating arrangements decided well in advance??
@Debbie, seriously. This article is so unbelievable that it would be funny if there weren’t so many digs at Meghan in there disguised as what might normally be reasonable sentences.
Gayle said that Oprah decided her dress was too white after she got to London.
She knew Harry before the wedding. She got a DIFFERENT wedding outfit at the last minute because her original dress photographed too white, so no, it was not that she “didn’t have anything suitable with her.” (so she has more class and manners than Kate lol.)
and its Gayle.
Love how they are making it sound like Harry is a stay at home dad and spend more times with the kids than Meghan. I hate how they always downplay her motherhood.
And uh, doesn’t he have that full time job with the mental health company?
Even if that really is the case, I don’t see anything wrong with that, if that’s their arrangement and worksfor them.
In this case we know it’s not true but I’m so sick of women being willified for prioritising career and letting husbands take more care of the children. If any other man did this, it would be a non story.
They make Harry sound like he has no life but meanwhile he’s been the most visible of the two lol.
I had never heard of “Closer” before I saw it on this website and I don’t plan on adding it to my list of reading material anytime soon. Smh
@ Polo Harry is the most visible, has made the most individual moves, done way more sit down interviews and is releasing a MEMOIR. While Meghan is mostly behind the scenes and she is the one that they call fame hungry!!???
@ Noki, that is what makes this article so incredibly absurd!! That and the utter stupidity to the geographical position of CA.
My husband grew up in Orange Country and we visited I, a native Houstonian having lived with massive traffic, was taken aback by the length of time it took us to get anywhere! It was shocking!
BSN, I spent 5 yrs at UCSB (double major). My family lived in Beverly Hills (just east of West LA). It *always* took me at LEAST 2 1/2-3 hrs to get back and forth, lots of times even 1- 1 1/2 hrs more, depending on the time of day, and if there were any accidents on the 101 and the 405 (and there is *never* a day w/out accidents on those freeways lol).
No one “hops” anywhere in LA. You TREK. SLOWLY. unless you’re going down the block, on foot. Shoot, even if you drive somewhere 5-10 MINUTES away, it can take a half hr or more to find a parking spot on the street OR in a parking lot!
@Polo, you’re not missing much by never having heard of Closer. It’s a bit like a comic; no one I know takes it seriously in the UK.
@ Emme I went to Uni in the UK pre smart phones so if you had an appetite for gossip you really had to be with a laptop/computer or buy an actual tabloid magazine. i remember closer was one of the bottom of the barrel ones, i used to grab New magazine because it was so cheap as a student.
Isn’t Closer the one that the Cambridges sued for publishing the topless pictures of Kate? It’s total trash.
“He’s up at the crack of dawn getting the kids fed, washed and dressed. Meghan’s often very busy on business Zoom calls….They are still trying to make Harry sound like a simp that is being controlled by Meghan.
Trying to show that the Brazen Hussy/Narcissist is a neglectful mother. The next story line will be Harry seeking full custody because Meghan is too focused on her presidential campaign/career/herself and Archie and Lili are collateral damage to her ambitions.
@Noki I choked on this too! As if they know anything going on! 😑
“Sushi joints in downtown LA”. Downtown LA is FAR away from all the northern Ventura County or San Fernando Valley destinations like Malibu or Beverly Hills. Its another hour or two on a freeway after spending two hours on a freeway to get to the valley or Malibu. It’s also dead at any time except lunchtime during the week. No one is going to a sushi joint in DTLA unless it’s lunchtime on a Tuesday.
Yeah, if it wasn’t already obvious enough, that Homemaker Harry bit outed the entire piece as pure fiction.
@Polo…. I’d totally forgotten that Closer even exists. I’ll now happily go back to forgetting all about it again!
I’m confused how Meghan and Harry are making new friendships with Oprah and Serena, since they were already such friends with M & H that they attended their wedding years before the move to California and Serena was part of Archie’s baby shower…
PH has known James Corden for years also. I think they want to make it sound like she ghosts everybody and broke him off from old friends so poor PH has to find new ones. Interesting how they completely ignore Nacho and his family.
‘building new friendships with the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Serena Williams, James Corden, and their neighbours, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. ‘
So Oprah ,Corden and Serena were at the wedding . Ellen was there at the time she got one of her dogs 8 years ago .
And Orlando letting them know paps are about does not make them friends
It’s less reporting
And more “reporting”
You can’t “report” that she gets papped all the time – if there are no pictures, which there are not.
Yeah this story is not true and the British press live on Fantasy Island. If the press wants to make up stories at least make them believeable.
@ Amy Bee, I am beginning to believe they are incapable of that. It is comical at best!!
This is the kind of “reporting” the tabloids love to do with the royal family and UK celebrities. They’re mad they can’t do it with the Sussex’s so they’ve resorted to making stuff up or guessing.
I’m sure 99% of that is complete BS, but it’s plausible that both Meghan and Harry come to LA for meetings from time to time. The Archewell offices are in LA.
Yeah, but they are not likely in LA every week or so. That’s a minimum 4 hour round-trip. Probably more like 6 if you hit traffic. That’s a lot.
This reads like a hilariously demented fan fiction parody. They moved to Montecito and began cultivating friendships with Oprah and Serena? Both were invited to – and attended – Harry & Meghan’s wedding, FFS!
I think they just threw in every Hollywood name and hangout they could think of along with Harry and Meghan’s name into the article and pressed “spin”. Because this is a bunch of gibberish.
Yep. ‘Closer’ should be renamed ‘Further’ as in ‘further from the truth than you can even imagine’.
🤣🤣🤣🤣
@TheHench, 👏👏
Maybe it’s a contraction of ‘closer to bull**** than reality’.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Is that why Harry is more visible than Meghan? Playing polo, Invictus Games, interviewing Olympic Gold Medallists, Zooms, giving the Keynote speeches at the UN but at the same time, he is a house husband?
Meghan has dinner at restaurants that she pays for with her own money? 😂😂😂
How very dare they, live their best lives?
“Meghan loves driving around LA”- that’s enough to tell me this writer knows nothing. Nobody loves driving around LA.
Source: 42+ years as a CA native.
I took one trip to LA for a job interview and despised driving around LA. Part of the reason I turned down the job, actually.
You’re right, nobody loves driving around LA. It’s more of a ‘not drive, but slow park’.
Yeesh. I job-hunted there back in the 80s…and to this day the words “Ventura Boulevard” brings back truly bad creep-n-stall flashbacks. 😳😳😳🤪🤪 And I used to commute to NYC, which was hardly a cakewalk.
LOL pretty much. I live in London, and I’ve never been to California. But I grew up in Canada in a big city, and can definitely attest nobody involved in this article has any idea what they’re on about! Reminds me of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend when they say West Covina is 2 hours to the beach!!!…(well, 4 hours in traffic) 😀
I have never lived in the US and I spent a week in LA for work some years ago, that’s all. I know this statement is 100% nonsense.
Can confirm. LA driving is miserable unless it’s 3 am, and I WISH Santa Barbara / Montecito were a place to “pop” into – not even close. Also, the places they listed are for the most part seriously old-school LA. Surprised they didn’t throw in The Ivy and Mortons LOL. The only thing old-school about Meg is her handwritten notes, and that’s not old-school, that’s classic. This is serious stupid and lazy reporting.
@NutellaToast, lmao at your reference to The Ivy. I’m surprised they didn’t say that Meghan is also frequently seen shopping at Kitson (does that store even still exist??).
I’m a native NYer and even I know that line was a load of crap. All you ever hear is how terrible the traffic in the LA area can get. These idiots know nothing and they’re depending on the fact that their readers are as dumb and gullible as they are foolish liars.
I had to do three days of training in Pasadena and I lived in San Juan Capistrano. That’s like 70 miles, but could have taken me 3 hours during rush hour. Needless to say, I got a hotel and just stayed there. Driving in and around LA is literally the worst.
The only time I’ve ever spent in LA is on the tarmac at LAX while the plane refueled, and even *I* know that “loves driving around LA” is worse fiction than “My Immortal.”
So they’re saying that Harry is a stay-at-home dad, then?
These people are nuts.
The desperation for Meghan news is real. If a good factual story can’t be found create one with hobbled together notions of a California low-key wealthy lifestyle. There’s a bonus if Meghan can be styled as a new power hungry diva and poor Harry a lost minion in a strange new life.
this is dumb. harry has a job? even if it isn’t 9-5, he just realized a video with them so is doing something. also, if they were at nobu there would be so many paparazzi pictures – they are not going to nobu so everything else is fanfic too.
I’d never heard of the place but I just searched it on-line and found hundreds of pictures of celebs photographed there so I think you’re right-H&M haven’t been there.
My favorite part is the Nobu cheque-dropping (a term I think I just invented to describe the unsolicited mention of how much it costs to dine at a pricey restaurant), as if spending that much cash on a meal is a routine, everyday thing for the Princess of Montecito. FFS, she’s not a coked-up ’80s Wall Street douchebag or Nicolas Cage.
Also the mention of Sugarfish a being one of her “new favorite expensive restaurants” which, while expensive is absolutely not in the level they are describing, and she was going there before she ever met Harry!
I went to UCLA around the time that Sugarfish was fairly new there, and it was a pretty popular date restaurant. So yeah, not exactly cheap, but the average student could afford it every now and then if they wanted to impress someone. One of my guy friends, who grew up in a relatively small town in Indiana, half-jokingly said it was L.A. equivalent of taking a girl to Olive Garden back home. A bit of an exaggeration, yes, but that’s the mental image I choose to take away: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex eat at Olive Garden.
They dropped it like that to insinuate that the only way Meghan can got out to dinner with people is to have to foot the bill for it.
If she was a real royal, she would never pick up a check at all, let along contribute to it.
That’s not the flex they think it is.
@Tiffany, I didn’t even pick up on that, but you’re right. And that’s so disgusting.
@Miranda, I love your new phrase! Am going to try to start using “check-dropping” in conversation, lmao.
We’ve taken our whole immediate family to Nobu many times. While expensive for 10 people, the bill was more like $700 (with drinks!), not $5,000 lol
My favourite part is that all of this lavish lifestyle is apparently due to Meghan’s “royal status” as opposed to, say, her own networking and hard work. Seriously, how painfully dumb.
Interesting how the BM likes to speculate about how H&M may be spending their own money but seems to be very little interested in how their government and RF spend money like water.
Exactly true. The focus needs to be on HM spending habits and not the royal tax expensed lifestyle. “Nothing to see here” is the BM approach to the royals wealthy lifestyle.
That’s by design—of the news-press oligarchs.
It’s cute how they drop a bunch of names of people and places that Meghan liked and frequented before she ever dated Harry as if her “clout” is what got her to like them.
“Her closest friend Gayle King” LOL
Montecito is a town in Santa Barbara close to LA? Gayle King and Oprah and Meghan get together all the time? I think Gayle King lives in New York, and Oprah has numerous homes. People get paid to imagine all this ignorant and ridiculous stuff? It would be hilarious if it were not written for the sole purpose of defaming Meghan. And Harry driving Meghan to LA as well as getting up at dawn to dress and feed the kids. What is the nanny for? So let’s diminish Harry at the same time and not acknowledge all he has done and is going to do. Was this story written by a bot? Who would want to be associated with the by-line for this?
I don’t believe in demons by the people who right these malicious stories are the closest beings to demos from hell trained by Lucifer himself of course.
So people in Salty Island are being led to believe that Harry has become Meghan’s servile husband by a bunch of lying malicious Tabloid writers who must have been trained by the Devil himself. I just hope that Meghan and Harry never give in to those writers, let them spew their venom all they want.
The nice thing about this is that actual residents of Montecito have spoken out to contradict this story. A couple of folks wrote on Twitter to say they’re very sweet, involved in the community and they’re happy to have them there.
British press: Gayle King lives in NY not LA.
And she works at CBS, right? On one of the morning news shows? She’s not hanging out at Oprah’s all the time. Geez Louise.
😂 these people are nuts! They have nothing on them and just keep writing bs
The only thing I got out of this “article” is that I miss Sugarfish. Oh, and taking a four hour round trip drive to LA for a HIKE when you have the far superior Santa Barbara mountains RIGHT THERE…it’s literally an insane proposition. These writers truly are banking on the readers’ LA ignorance.
Right? The Los Padres National Forest is right uphill there. Nicer to go hiking in some trees rather than those dusty bare hills around LA.
I went to Santa Barbara for the first time in January and did an absolutely amazing hike with my husband and daughter. Better than anywhere I’ve hiked in LA for sure.
I love when the same media that hounds her every move criticizes her for requesting some extra privacy when she goes out to eat. The lack of self awareness on their part is embarrassing.
@JP, if she’s visible, she’s a fame whore. When she tries to be discreet, all of a sudden it’s somehow “sneaky” and negative. SMDH
Lol. I just rolled my eyes at some things. News at 11. Wealthy woman goes to nice restaurants. I mean where do they think she goes. The local Arbys. And yeah as some people have pointed out I don’t buy that Harry is the main parental figure. I think there both very involved and loving parents. But I suspect since he’s the one that grew up with Nannys and help. He’s probably more comfortable with that.
So Closer is a “fan” fiction website. Got it.
Oh, so it’s poor stay-at-home Harry, being the dutiful father and husband, while the starlet runs off to meeting in Hollywood. These reporters are so boring.
Did they forget that Harry works for Better Up? They’re making it seem like he’s a house husband.
If Oprah was my neighbor and she invited me over to her place, yes, I would go.
And the hiking, dining, and just enjoying your neighborhood sounds awesome and leave it to this rag to make it anything but.
I’ve never been to CA but even I know this is bullsh@t. That’s like me “popping” into Atlanta once a week. My sister lives in Atlanta and it takes me 2.5 hours on a good day to get to her house, so that’s a 5 hour round trip?? No.. no one does that.
At what point will they sue for libel? The Closer isn’t the only source for lies. Another source allegedly says they bought a home in BelAir so Meghan doesn’t have to drive to her daily meetings! The Daily Fail is not the only fabricators. Examples abound of sueable comments. Do any of their attorneys read this stuff?
I imagine they save the lawsuits for the articles that are the most damaging. Otherwise they would continually be in court.
@ equality, it would be a revolving door of FAFO case. They likely have someone read stories that would present any position to which they could pursue legal action. Otherwise, Harry and Meghan don’t give two thoughts to what those on Salty Island report, unless it’s over cocktails as they sit around the pool and laugh at the absurdity.
Bel Air? Oh, ffs. I can see them buying a place in LA just to make it easier when they do need to be there for work, but one doesn’t buy a *second* home in Bel Air. FTLOG
I live in the San Francisco Bay Area and I’m floored by Closer’s idiotic tabloid story, Do they realize that LA isn’t a hop skip and a jump away from Montecito, It’s actually 2 hours away unless you count traffic
As for Better Up it is in San Francisco and I think Harry probably works remotely from home, a lot of my cousins and especially my brothers have been working remotely from home because of the pandemic, I always assumed Harry is in a similar situation with his job at Better Up
Yeah this tabloid is all over the place
I’m so glad you covered this. I read this article the other day and I was legitimately confused. It really did read like fiction. It was a happy article but all the time constraints were off. ANYONE who knows LA and SB knows that it’s impossible to “just lunch” in the city. And I can’t see a young mom with two toddlers at home just popping in. If anything, I could see her asking her mother to pick up her favorite eats and takeout when she comes to visit. Seriously tho, once you get to LA, then you have to get those places which is even MORE time. You’re talking about 3 hours to do anything in LA (ONE. WAY.)
In addition just as an aside, Serena lives in Florida. It’s clearly a story but not necessarily a news story. It’s just cray.
These people are goofy and stupid. I live in a suburb of Los Angeles and I am 20 minutes away from downtown LA and I barely go down their once a month. But, I say this — what’s it to them if H&M is hanging in LA? These are grown people, capable of doing what they want when they want. You don’t own them. They ain’t yourslaves, and this ain’t 1785 on a sugarcaneplantation in the Caribbean. The BM and the RR know better than to go to major US media news outlets talking this smack about H&M… they would be laughed out of the US…
I no longer live in LA, but if I won the lotto, I’d move to Santa Barbara and try to go to LA a couple times a month. I miss it. Assuming I had a driver and no small kids (not saying this to mom shame Meghan, but with small kids I find simpler is easier).
For people not familiar with California, like me, it’s very easy to misjudge how long it takes to get somewhere. As I’ve said before here, we rented a car to drive from LAX to Simi Valley, 55 miles. It took almost 2 hours. Where I live, I can drive 55 miles in 45 minutes. The amazing number of people and cars and accidents and traffic jams, brakes squealing and constant horns honking , tailgating, cutting in and out of lanes, not using signals, is beyond belief. When articles like this get written, it’s clear that the writer did not do the research/ homework. Will never put myself in danger like that again.
Julia- takes me at least 45 minutes to drive just 25 miles to work. With traffic, it can be 1hr to 1hr, 15 minutes. And I’m 6ish hours from LA. CA traffic in general is terrible.
I once drove from San Francisco back home which should be about 2 hrs. It took 5 due to traffic.
I live in a midwest university town, and it takes me *45* minutes(!!) each way to drive only 5 miles to work downtown — FIVE MILES — in a town with the traffic of only 240k ppl, not 4 million like LA. I can’t even imagine what’d be like to commute in LA, let alone 100 miles of CA traffic — oy! RR’s soooo clueless.
Back when I was living in LA and working in an office, I lived 5 miles — door to door — from where I worked. It would take me .. 25-ish minutes in light traffic but if it was bad, it could take over an hour. OVER AN HOUR to go five miles.
I miss a lot of things about LA but certainly not the traffic.
Very the beginning the press and the Cambridge’s stans have been trying to paint Meghan as a horrible mom the polo pictures of Meghan holding a baby archie was used as a way to deemed Meghan parenting skills. This Article is trying to pass Meghan off as horrible mother while making Harry seem like the lost puppy who forced to parent by himself . Any tidbit we heard bout Archie people have say the same thing how well mannered he is How Meghan is a hands on mom but that’s not Narrative that the press and haters want .
I still remember that weirdo Emily Giffin claiming Meghan was not maternal in Archie’s 1st birthday video. This from a woman who got famous for writing a book where her heroine slept around with her best friend’s fiancé.
These bigoted Karen’s are delusional and sick.
I used to like her stuff for a light beach read, but I won’t read one page more of anything that woman writes. She’s disgusting just like the rest of them.
In Santa Barbara I’ve seen stickers that say “Keep LA 100 Miles Away!” And that’s a helluva 100 miles on the 101.
@Aiglentine, lmao, that’s great.
It reminds me of those bumper stickers sold on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard— the ones that in Nantucket say, “God made the Vineyard…but he lives on Nantucket” and the ones on MV say, “God made Nantucket…but he lives on the Vineyard.”
I have (very snobbish) cousins who live in Santa Rosa, and they get so offended when someone doesn’t realize how far away it is from Los Angeles. Montecito is basically a different little world away from LA.
Santa Rosa IS very far from LA. it’s quite a ways north of San Francisco! driving to LA from Oakland takes most of the day. Santa Rosa would add several hours depending on traffic/timing. there’s a lot of traffic up there, and between SR and the bay, and then you spend hours on the 5.
The misogynoir never ends does it.
Looked up misogynoir just to make sure. I thought I knew, but didn’t realize the full extent of the ” unique discrimination that black women face”. Unbelievable.
@Jaded, it is truly gobsmacking in its relentlessness.
It is one of the main reasons that this year I’ve carved out more time in my schedule to rest and be replenished, do things that I enjoy as well as make myself a higher priority on my list of people that I care about…..
This is funnier than many of the classic UK comedy programs. H&M visit Oprah two weeks ago and the tabloids had a fit, yet with all of the trips to LA, hiking, visiting Oprah to view movies, not one pap photo? Welcome to the tabloid version of fantasy land.
Excuse me, @Closer. That’s DUCHESS of Montecito to you.
She is also ” Princess Henry” ” so she is both!!
Maybe the British media’s sense of time and distance is all skewed because, due to the Lamebridges, everywhere is simply a helicopter ride away. 😉
^^ yep probably that, LOL! “Oh it’s just a quick little 3 minute (airborne) trip, like a hop next door.”
@kaiser Meghan super-jumps from Santa Barbara to Oprah’s house to LA superman style don’t you know?
Gawker wrote a parody of this trash Closer article, but Kaiser’s coverage is better.
It would be funny, except for that whole misogynoir thing mentioned by Jaded. Instead, it’s awful. People really seem to resent Meghan for being amazing.
they absolutely resent her for being amazing (while Black)
Kaiser’s coverage is always better! sometimes I’ll see a headline and pop over here to see if it’s been covered yet, because I’d rather read about it here. for example, the new movie about that Prince Andrew interview!
They are so bitter at Meghan’s success. Never mind that she and Harry work hard to help charities and make a difference unlike the Lazy duo helicoptering around Britain. I love their bitter tears and the absolute dust that is their lack of any news about the CA Royals. I loathe their micro aggressions aimed at a woman who dared to exist while black and beautiful.
Wow, Harry is raising the kids himself while she is on Zoom calls and driving Meghan to LA and back so she can alternately walk the dogs on nature trails and rent hotel conference rooms. Sure Jan.
This snarky article sounds like a cross between TripAdvisor and Lady Whistledown. Both Harry and Meghan watch their kids and probably have help like many professional couples. She has a huge yard and access to great local trails, so doubt she’s just driving in LA traffic just to walk her dogs. They act like she’s engaging in such elitist behavior, instead of going about her life. She’s doing anything extraordinary going to nice restaurants. Maybe she goes to LA for business meetings some time, or to see friends or her mom, but so what? She can do that and that’s her business. Yes, she goes out, travels beyond Montecito, has elite level friends and associates. She probably actually drives herself sometimes too. She’s a busy person with both a work and social life. Some locals commented in response to this article that they’re good neighbors who contribute to the community. Good for her.
Someone should tell the editors of this rag that Fantasyland is located at Disneyland in Anaheim (not L.A. or Santa Barbara). As a Southern California native, and West Hollywood resident I find these articles hilarious. I can’t believe any reputable (or disreputable in this case) publication wouldn’t bust out Google maps before publishing.
Also, Sugarfish, while yummy (I could go with a Trust Me right now) is not on a level with Nobu. It’s a delicious but not unreasonably priced higher-end chain. Tons of people go there for quality sushi, and they are definitely NOT braving a 3-hour traffic hellscape to eat it. SMDH
I’m rolling my eyes at the idea that because Meghan and Harry have a large house, they should just have business meetings there. I work from home and I don’t have business meetings at my house (we don’t have a mansion, of course, but pretty much any home could fit a few people around the kitchen table!). It would be super weird. It would blur the line between personal and professional (a line M&H probably have to observe pretty strictly in order to protect their privacy). Of course they’re going to rent/borrow office/hotel space to have meetings. For Pete’s sake!
My sister used to live in southern California…and I’ll just say: One does not just drive anywhere in LA. It’s kind of like what they said about the Beltway in DC (when those convoy whack jobs were threatening to shut it down), “You don’t drive the Beltway. The Beltway drives you!”
It is Closer being Closer……
I think it’s completely possible they go down to LA once a week, or once every other week- I used to split my time between SB and Santa Monica. I did it almost weekly and it wasn’t a huge deal. Unlikely its for a hike unless they’re already down there, the day hikes in SB are great.
I do think a fair number of people who live in Montecito take advantage of LA often enough. Most likely they would have (or probably, have access to), some small, discreet little pied-a-terre – something where they can spend a night or so down there when they go. Drive (or have a driver) take you down quite early, or late in the evening when there’s minimal traffic. Pack one bag and have a few things at your crash pad. And honestly, who would at all care? The Cambridges have 3 or 4 places now. It’s so ridic.
I live in Southern California and have always chuckled at the BM’s ignorant concepts of drive times around the LA area. It’s pretty obvious they have no idea of the geography here. I guess the Salt Isle is so compact, the RR really can’t wrap their minds around the vast distances here. As several have already mentioned, there is no quick commute between Montecito and Los Angeles. It’s a 4-5 hour round trip in moderate traffic.
As for the depiction of Harry as a docile house-husband is just more racism and misogynoir, a slur against both the Black duchess and her adoring husband. These vipers are big mad that Harry walked away from “royalty” because he loves his wife and family. Well they can stay mad!
I like the narrative of Harry as supportive husband. It beats being a visiting dad for photo opps.
I don’t know who should be more ashamed, the fabricating storyteller, the editor, or the publisher. I assumed the storyteller was never in California, and Santa Barbara is at least 100 miles from Los Angeles. There are beautiful parks and trails in Santa Barbara. Why take a slow drive (it’s all rush hour permits) with two dogs, so Meghan can go hiking without security? LA currently has the highest covid recurrence rate in the country. I recently read their mask mandate for indoors may be reinstated. Who is having face-to-face meetings at present? The underlying idea is to make a connection between Meghan and Hollywood. Even though we see Harry twice as much as Meghan, the storyteller (cough) wants us to believe that Meghan is constantly on the move, leaving Harry to tend to the babies. Deep sigh.
In a community such as Montecito, I imagine most residents make reservations for dining. It’s also customary on the Upper Eastside in Manhattan, Miami, NW Washington, DC, etc. Rather than talk about the Cambridges’ helicopter rides or Camila’s documentary, the storyteller opts for a Harry and Meghan fairy tale. Both thumbs down for this one. Thank you, Kaiser, for sparing us the pain.
The Closer is a shitgibbon sewage talking head-Harry and Meghan mind their own business-you would be lucky to see either of them once a week-they are balancing their work life with their family life the way they feel it needs to be -shitstain isle need to take a seat and be quiet.
LOL Meghan can’t drive?
And we don’t call the Beverly Hills Hotel “the Pink Palace”—unless we’re Royal Rota.
Wow, they really want to push this idea that Kate is such a hands on mother (we know she’s not) this she can’t work. And Meg is a career woman who doesn’t care for her kids and Harry has to do it (they’re his kids by the way). And of course you can only be on or the other. They hope so much that we don’t realize you can balance being productive at work and raising a family, especially when you can afford excellent child care and house help. Also, considering how they always reverse everything I assume our Katie is constantly dining and shopping in London.
Of course they aren’t Harry’s kids. It’s all down to HER. ‘of course Harry must come back. We’ll forgive him this lapse in judgment, get the marriage annulled and a discreet amount paid secretly to HER’. It’s Protocol.
Sorry I didn’t realise until recently is that both Doria and Thomas Markle went bankrupt? Poor Meghan had no hand outs at all!