“Keanu Reeves stepped out for the ‘DC League of Super Pets’ premiere” links

Keanu Reeves stepped out for the premiere of DC League of Super Pets. Keanu apparently voices Batman. [JustJared]

Chris Pine in a silk robe, yes ma’am. [LaineyGossip]

Are all of these people trying to eat bees or something?? [OMG Blog]

Simone Biles got mistaken for a child on a flight & she was offered a coloring book. Short girl problems, for sure, but coloring books are awesome. [Dlisted]

Remember that horrific recent story about a 10-year-old rape victim who had to go to a different state to get an abortion? Well, the rapist was *just* arrested. [Jezebel]

Throw this douchebag into the trash, oh my god. [Buzzfeed]

Drew Barrymore gets floral in Dolce & Gabbana. [Tom & Lorenzo]

The funniest TV scenes from the past year. [Pajiba]

Irina Shayk models for Beyonce’s Ivy Park collection. [Egotastic]

What would you do if you won the lottery? [GFY]

Christian Walker screamed at Kehlani in a Starbucks drive-thru. [Towleroad]

