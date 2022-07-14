“Keanu Reeves stepped out for the ‘DC League of Super Pets’ premiere” links

Keanu Reeves stepped out for the premiere of DC League of Super Pets. Keanu apparently voices Batman. [JustJared]
That poor lady who donated her kidney!!! So, he “opened the door” for her to donate, eh? He was using her for the kidney the whole time, I’ll bet. What was the tv show that had a character who finally gets to meet his real dad, but the real dad was an ass and manipulated him into an organ transplant? Well, I’m off to comb IMDB now!
I read this article yesterday on BF. He is certainly a enormous douchbag for what he did. How she has maintained her stance of not feeling used or regretful is impressive in my book.
I think the show was Lost and the character was Locke 🙂
That was Lost- John Locke was set up by his sociopathic father, who is also the reason he winds up in a wheelchair before the island.
Keanu Reeves. AND Chris Pine need to be here every day. Just saying…
Oh my, I think I need a cigarette after those pictures of Pine in a silk robe……
Aren’t Dolce & Gabbana the racist and otherwise disgusting ones? Yuck.
Yup, that’s them!!!
This movie looks FABULOUS and I’m a closing in on 60yo woman!! I could certainly go to the theaters for this movie!!!
On a side note, I hope this encourages people adopt, and not shop, at the shelter BUT maintain their new homes!
League of Super Pets does look fun, doesn’t it? ‘That better be a licensed toy or I will freak out’. KR does have a good, growly voice for Batman.
Poor Drew…she looks so unhappy. Though Mirren looks magnificent!! Of course, diva MC had to get her enormous ego into the photo as well.
Those poor people with the bee stings!!! Some of them look like their lips are about to split….🙁
Well I think about this a lot…if I won the lottery I’d just spend the rest of my life travelling. I wouldn’t own a home or a car. I would want zero responsibilites. Just be free and go wherever I want to. I’d also love to just pay for random people’s groceries or tuition, etc.
The poor 10-year old victim. The Ohio Attorney General (!!) had made public statements doubting the story, as did a ton of Fox New hosts, Gov. Kristi Noem, and even an opinion piece in the Washington Post! They acted like it was invented, that it was all al lie, because the doctor that was the source of the story didn’t provide identifying information about the child. Never mind that this doctor was completely credible and providing details would break the law!
So while it is great that they have arrested the perpetrator, it is horrible that SO MANY public figures doubted the tragedy existed in the first place. Things are so bleak.
And Jim Jordan. Ugh! And he then deleted the tweet questioning the truth of the story when the perp was arrested. They’re all just so disgusting.
And with his history of not protecting victims of abuse, so shameful!
https://www.wrtv.com/news/state-news/doctor-who-provided-abortion-to-10-year-old-rape-victim-issues-first-public-statement
And now Indiana’s attorney general, a horrible person in general, is after the doctor that provided her abortion. They haven’t even made abortion illegal here yet (the legislature’s “special session” to outlaw it is in a couple weeks) but he’s on the attack already.
The Ohio AG is the one that makes me rage the most. He is the highest ranking law enforcement official in the state; that girl and her family are the constituents he should be serving to protect. To go on Fox News and doubt the validity of her story for the sake of scoring brownie points with conservatives is so low — Texas AG Ken Paxton probably wishes he had thought of it first. And worst of all is his unwillingness to not apologize.
And while we are taking about scums, the AG from Indiana decided he needed to score his own set of brownie points by claiming he wants to investigate the doctor who performed the abortion, even though what it was perfectly legal.
They are just being outright blatant that they want women to die. From WaPo:
“Texas sues Biden administration over federal rules that require abortions be provided in medical emergencies to save life of mother”
Wow, Ivana Trump just died. Condolences to those who love her. She’s not the one I was expecting.
When I first read about the poor little girl who was denied an abortion in her home state, it was immediately after I read an article about the “Don’t Say Gay” nonsense in FL. I couldn’t help thinking that it’s so ironic (if unsurprising) that many of the same people who go into hysterics over the possibility that kids might be made aware of the fact that LGBTQ people exist, claiming they’re too young to learn about “sexual” matters, are just fine with forcing traumatized little girls to risk their lives to bear their rapists’ children. They’re just evil. That’s all there is to it. Evil.
I was hoping it would be that evil man instead of her. RIP.