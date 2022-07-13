Queen Elizabeth was ‘uncomfortable’ with the Cambridges’ use of helicopters

Last December, there was a curious story in the Sun about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s use of royal helicopters. William and Kate have their “own” helicopter, for their own personal and private use, which they use constantly. They’re always flying into events on a helicopter, and Kate pretty much travels back and forth from London to Norfolk exclusively on a helicopter. It’s so stupid, especially given the prevalence of public transportation all over the UK, not to mention… cars? It’s also pretty egregious considering William is supposedly this big environmentalist now (hint: he is not). Anyway, the Sun story last December was that the Queen asked the Cambridges to stop using the helicopter so much because she was worried about their safety. Now one royal reporter claims that the Queen did ask them to stop with the overuse of the helicopters, but it was because the Queen thought it was all just too much.
The Queen was reportedly “uncomfortable” with the amount of time that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were using the helicopter and this led to the cut back. Speaking to the Daily Express’ Royal Round-Up, royal commentator Richard Palmer discussed the Queen’s demands, particularly amid the controversy surrounding the Royal Family’s spending.
Following the row over their spending, Mr Palmer said: “Then they are vulnerable because then you see pictures of the Cambridge family flying up by helicopter. I mean, I think they’ve been curtailed with that a little bit. I think the Queen felt, certainty let it be known, that she felt uncomfortable about the entire family travelling by helicopter.”
He added: “I think there was partly a bit more going on behind the scenes. I think there was a little bit of official unhappiness about the amount of time that the Cambridges were spending travelling between Anmer Hall in Norfolk and Kensington Palace, their London residence, using helicopters.”
Mr Palmer continued: “People in the Cambridges’ camp would say actually that didn’t happen very often at all. Other people seemed to imply that it was happening a bit more than the Queen wanted it to happen. For whatever reason, the Queen let it be known that she was worried about the Cambridges travelling as a family by helicoper because of the possibilty of a crash.” This was, because, not only would the heir to the throne [William] be involved but also the risk of the “third, fourth, fifth in line to throne being wiped out in the crash”.
[From The Daily Express]
For what it’s worth, the Queen GAVE them a dedicated helicopter. She had to know that these two lazy dumbasses were going to use it to gallivant around Norfolk, trimming rose bushes and not working. But it certainly is interesting that we keep hearing that the Queen was displeased with William and Kate for some reason over their use of helicopters, and that she let her displeasure be known. This is also why the Cambridges are making a big show of moving to Windsor too – a “country home” which is close to London, meaning less of a need to fly everywhere. I bet they still fly everywhere though? There’s a helipad in Windsor and one right by Kensington Palace.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Windsor, UK -20220622-
Queen Elizabeth II receiving the Governor of New South Wales Margaret Beazley (right), during an audience at Windsor Castle.
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth II, New South Wales Governor Margaret Beazley
-PHOTO by: Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
The Duke of Cambridge sits in the cockpit of his helicopter as he begins his new job with the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) at Cambridge Airport. The former RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot will work as a co-pilot transporting patients to hospital from emergencies ranging from road accidents to heart attacks.,Image: 511524046, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Prince William and Cpt Dave Kelly looking over the helicopter .
The Duke of Cambridge starting his final shift with the East Anglian Air Ambulance out of Marshall Airport in Cambridge .
Cambridge 27 July 2017,Image: 514467451, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
HRH Prince William boards the Royal Flight Helicopter at Gloucestershire Airport, whilst his Aide carries a bag containing a copy of the board game Monopoly “Alan Turing edition”,Image: 519625059, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jules Annan / Avalon
-
-
ST MARTINS, ST MARTINS – SEPTEMBER 02: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wave as they head back to the Royal helicopter after visiting the Island of St Martin’s in the Scilly Isles on September 2, 2016 in St Martins, England. The Duke and Duches’s visit to the Scilly Isles was delayed this morning due to bad weather.,Image: 533182898, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit Caernarfon coastguard search and rescue helicopter base in Caernarfon, Wales, Britain May 8, 2019.,Image: 535898940, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William visits Caernarfon coastguard search and rescue helicopter base in Caernarfon, Wales, Britain May 8, 2019.,Image: 535898959, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits Caernarfon coastguard search and rescue helicopter base in Caernarfon, Wales, Britain May 8, 2019.,Image: 535898987, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
North America Rights Only – Edinburgh, UK -20220628-
Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, as they mark her platinum jubilee in Scotland. The ceremony is part of the Queen’s traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week.
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth II
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Caernarfon Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter Base in North Wales
Featuring: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Catherine Middleton
Where: Wales, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2019
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/WENN.com
**Not available for publication in The Netherlands**
-
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits Caernarfon coastguard search and rescue helicopter base in Caernarfon, Wales, Britain May 8, 2019.
I think there are a couple of things going on here. I do think the Queen may be worried about the entire Cambridge clan traveling by helicopter on a regular basis (I mean we were told this week that William and George can’t even be in the same car! lol). But I also think she is aware of the optics here. (and I think charles is too.)
It’s not that the Queen is opposed to helicopter usage. I think she (or something in her camp) has picked up on the fact that the Cambridges helicopter usage is excessive, well known (i.e. not private or secret), and far more than what other royals do. last summer, after the G7, there was a tweet going around (I think it was from an actual source, like a reporter or something), about how the Queen left the summit by train, Charles by car, and the Cambridges by helicopter. It was just a bad look when the monarch is taking a train and the FFK is taking the royal helicopter. (I mean she’s taking her royal train, but still, lol.)
And remember what a big deal it used to be for the queen to travel to Sandringham at Christmas every year by public train? I think William and Kate did that ONCE (going to london, not to norfolk.) They are all helicopters, all the time, and I think its raising a lot of eyebrows.
And, guess what….they’re off on their hols. By helicopter again, today. Pics available in all the media.
Hey, handing out trophies at Wimbledon two days in a row is hard work!
It’s the Cambridge Way!
My, how hard they work! Seriously though, when someone with a gold piano tells you you’re spending too much that you’re too extravagant – listen to them – because they may know a thing or two about extravagance.
Your comment about Cain and George not being allowed to be in the same car is PR BS from the Keens and the rats as currently on the front page of the fail website is footage of the entire Keen clan getting on said helicopter (with dog) to go on holiday.
oh i know! its pure BS which is why its so funny that it was brought out as an excuse for the separate Wimbledon arrivals.
One would think that Queenie could “Just Say No” to the ‘copter rides (if she really had any power.)
There were also weird hints in the original story, if I remember correctly, about Billy Idle being the one who was taking a lot of helicopter rides between Norfolk and London – ie not with Kate. Wasn’t that the time when somebody popped up from the Turnip Toff circle to say that William was ‘visiting’ two or three times a week? In the OS the queen was quoted as being against helicopters as ‘dangerous’ and not wanting anyone to fly in them which, at the time, we all rubbished pointing out that William AND Harry AND Andrew are all helicopter pilots and the latter two have flown in active combat so it would be a bit late for Her Maj to start being all “ooh, they are a bit dodgy.’ Rather, it would seem that the reason for using them was dodgy on William’s part and this was TQ’s way of letting him know it had been noted.
yup yup, I think that’s right. The queen knows why there are so many helicopter trips and she doesn’t like – maybe she just thinks he should be more discreet about his affairs, IDK. But there’s a reason this story is resurfacing 6 months after the first story about this came out.
Also it’s Richard Palmer raising this and he was never a fan of the Cambridges. He used to comment on their laziness all the time prior to Meghan’s arrival.
At least Wills isn’t flying it himself, right? But we lost Kobe and Gianna. And we lost the heir to the US kingdom, John-John Kennedy, Caroline, and her sister Lauren Bessette, as Jr was flying a puddle jumper himself. Smaller aircraft have a greater chance of crashing. The Camebridge Klan should cut back for selfish reasons–since those are the only reasons they will ever care about.
They rats are probably just concerned that if a tragedy happened Prince Harry would be the future future king.. since the Cambridge’s seem to use the helicopter like a family car.
The Cambridges are that child that makes you regret buying them a phone.
“I didn’t buy that helicopter so you can ignore your wife and children! And the fuel costs? Also, the pilot says you keep badgering him to let you fly…?”
Bwahahaha! Too true!
If you check Twitter or TikTok, they were filmed yesterday boarding a helicopter in Kensington Gardens. I don’t think William cares, they are still going to use them because it’s convenient for him.
Can people really get close enough to film those grounds? It is sus.
Anyway I too think it’s foolish to share the same heli. I don’t really want Harry to be trapped again and have to come back. He is at his best now.
I just saw the video, it definitely looks real. People can get close enough, or at least used to be able to, which is why a few years ago a “privacy hedge” was built. It used to be that only “work travel” was covered by the SG for helicopter usage, but people were tracking what the royals were wearing as they got on the helicopter to determine what was work travel, so they built the privacy hedge AND I think that was when they just started grouping all travel together, not separating out personal and work anymore.
Who else remembers more details around it than I do?
I’m on the side of thinking it’s suspect. The giveaway for me is the FFK marching all the way round the top of the field and down to the helicopter with two big bags in hand and what looks like four members of staff standing by the helicopter just watching him. The DM said ‘all the family were carrying bags except Louis’ and not one staff member steps forward to help? Even as they get close? Hell I give more help than that to people getting out of their cars on my drive and the distance there is a hell of a lot less than that field!
This looks to me like Normal Bill’s attempt to look more normal. “I shall carry heavy bags like a peasant. Do not help me. I am being filmed as a man of the people….as I get into my private helicopter”.
@Hench oh it could have been completely staged by the Cambridges, although its a weird thing to stage (look how normal we are as we board our private helicopter!), but the video itself definitely looked real to me, even if it was staged. I don’t think it was a fake video of other rich people that someone was trying to pass off as the Cambridges.
It’s definitely them. But I would say that this could be staged only because it shows them traveling together as a family, to counteract the separate arrivals at Wimbledon.
It was a former poster (LAK? bluhare?) who discovered the info hidden in a financial report several years ago. All helo travel for W&K will now be paid by taxpayers and lumped in with generic travel reports, whether the travel is work related or not.
William and Kate know that it doesn’t matter what they do, the press and paid bots will always cover for them. On Sunday the bots were screaming that Will and George can’t travel in a car together due to “safety reasons and protocol” but we’re silent when the video emerged of them ALL leaving via helicopter for another vacation.
@ginger I feel like people don’t understand this enough.
William and Kate are PROTECTED..Charles actually isn’t as much as William hence all the cash for honors scandal stuff coming out.
As long as William is protected he’ll keep doing whatever he wants however he wants it.
The only time they’ve had to pivot recently is due to colonial tour and we see how the UK press tried to cover for them. It’s wasn’t until US press started writing that they changed tune.
It’s gonna be the same for their finances and participation in trying to exile Harry and Meghan.
Let’s look at Boris…scandal after scandal he’s been untouchable…Willy boy is currently very useful for the establishment. When he no longer is they’ll toss his aside like they are finally doing for Boris.
I know it’s not great to give them clicks, but DM’s story on it did point out, “The trip comes six months after the Queen urged Prince William to stop flying helicopters with his family because she is ‘terrified’ that disaster could strike.” So they are leaving the trail of bread crumbs here even if it’s not outright writing a nasty headline.
It’s obnoxious and elitist is dumbest way. Just f*cking drive where you need to go. Weirdos.
Seriously, they own Range Rovers! I imagine that’s a nice cushy ride to sit in on the perfect soft leather seats. I wouldn’t complain about being driven around in one of those while I play on my phone in the backseat with a big coffee next to me.
Not only do they have vehicles but they also have the police escort them and clear out the roads when they want to travel somewhere. They don’t deal with traffic like regular peasants.
Curiouser and curiouser. My sense is that the Queen has never truly had an issue with the helicopter itself – after all, it was her gift. It was the flagrant and frequent trips, shuttling between two residences and (presumably) making it obvious that the Cambridges do not live together.
It’s one thing, from an aristo point of view, to conduct discrete affairs, but being so obvious about it, openly living apart, invites public scrutiny and shame. We know from her dealings with Andrew that what upsets her is not his many crimes, but that he was so terrible at hiding them and brought public embarrassment to the family. I get the sense that public shame is the worst thing QEII could possibly imagine.
There are stories that Khate uses it for shopping trips to London and to visit Mummy (the villagers in Buckleberry are on record saying this). It would not surprise me if that usage is extended to the Meds – after all Carol(e) wears Khates clothes.
@ Digital Unicorn, your statement is not TOO far fetched, given the interloper of CarolE and her antics.
Please, that entire family is seriously suffering from delusions of grandeur with CarolE taking home the blue ribbon and CopyKeen taking home “Most Active in Puff PR of Lies”.
As if Carole fits into Kate’s clothes! Delusional thinking 😅
I think the real story is the press noticed how much the Cambridges were using the helicopter but are barred by their agreement with KP from saying anything about it. So they used the “Queens concern” as means of getting the story out. I very much doubt that the Queen cares about how much William and Kate use the helicopter since she bought it for them to use whenever they wanted. Plus the other working royals use the helicopter a great deal as well.
This is a good theory. The press wants to talk about the Cambridges excessive helicopter usage, especially in light of the news of their spending on travel from a few weeks ago, and by making the story about the Queen being so “concerned” they can talk about that excessive helicopter use.
It’s possible a few BP courtiers raised the concern as well because the Cambridges are pretty egregious about their use of helicopters.
@Nic a BP courtier would make sense, that would be someone who would go to Richard Palmer with their “concern” since he’s kind of an old school RR (and as you mentioned above, not a Cambridge stan.) So maybe someone there was like, “omg they’re using the helicopter AGAIN!?!?!!?” and said something to Palmer about it.
Of course they used the helicopter since the trips are funded by taxpayers. They would be more circumspect in using helicopters if they have to pay from their own pockets.
The rules on transport claims from Kensington Palace to and from their country bolt, Anmer Hall should be reviewed. No employer will pay transport for their employee to go back and forth to their country homes .
I know enough about the UK to know that London-Norfolk is an easy train ride.
@ Ginger, I agree with you in the fact that Bullyiam is much more protected than Charles, given his decades of unscrupulous dealings as well as how he tried to destroy Diana.
But I firmly believe that this utter garbage that the Queen is concerned about the flights risks are why this story is being spun, it’s nothing but COVER for the abuse of privilege of Bullyiam and CopyKeen. They are certainly talking out of both sides of their arses.
Bullyiam is under fire for their excessive usage of the helicopter. Not only the costs associated with it, but the blatant disregard for the current inflation crisis that is happening in Britain. The people of Britain are having to choose between heat and food, yet Cain and Unable refuse to look at the current economic downfall occurring in Britain on a daily basis. The Queen doesn’t give two f#cks about the use, but the blatant disregard for how tone deaf these two grifters are and continue to be. There is ZERO reason why the Lambridges can’t get their lazy asses into a f#cking car and travel like the rest of the country.
I recall reading a few years ago that HM doesn’t like helicopters and will avoid using them wherever she can – she thinks they’re dangerous. So as well as the cost element she’s probably worried that there might be an accident. If something happens to W&K as well as the trauma of losing his parents George would be the heir, and given Charles reign isn’t going to be along one at his age that would likely mean George becoming king in his 20s. I imagine HM wouldn’t want that for him, having been there herself.
I am confused. If the queen hates and fears helicopters, why would she give the Cambridges their own personal helicopter>
It is possible that the helicopter was given to assist the Cambridges in doing more engagements since they were supposed to be full time. But that hasn’t panned out.
Hmmmm guess what appeared in de DM.articles today, how coincidental ,.seriously all heirs in one helicopter, William and Kate should know better, there was a helicopter accident off de coast of Ire a while ago all worked for Costal/Sea Rescue , all 3 pilots where killed, no one survived, and these pilots where very experienced! It can happen………seriously Kate put away de straw hat , honestly l have never seen her wear one until Megan wore hers to de polo and yes just because you are on holiday together doesn’t mean u are two are together.!!! What is she like ……
@ Kit, yes!! CopyKeen must drop the hat. She doesn’t look good in it and she is obvious the SWF that everyone should be concerned about.
This story has shades of Jackie Onassis asking her son not to take flying lessons, and look how that turned out. I would like to believe the queen cares about the safety of her family, but it’s all about the optics, IMO.
I agree. William probably thinks that since he can fly a helicopter, his training will keep anything bad from happening. Being on a royal helicopter and understanding how to fly it does not make one invincible.
I think it’s likely both. I remember reading that it was a huge deal, when William was a baby, that the Queen allowed him to fly with his parents for a lengthy tour. Also, between living through WWII, and having a family history with multiple tragedies, I can see the Queen having serious safety concerns about them flying as a family that William and Kate might not share.
I also think the Queen is —justifiably — concerned about optics, and, in her own way, probably values being frugal. (Over the top billionaire “frugal”, perhaps, but frugal nonetheless.)
If Will and Kate were actually using the helicopters to do more work, that would be one thing. But they still do the bare minimum. If they were visibly working more, the queen prob wouldn’t care about the helicopters and nothing would be said. But they’re using the helicopters for whatever, roses, shopping, who even knows. Personally, I think they should take car or a train. I don’t know if the queen even cares. This could just be the media’s way of talking about the helicopters. But if the queen does care it’s bc the helicopter use is not always for work regardless of what they claim.
Richard Palmer is a royal bootlicker reporter who allowed terrible things to be said about Meghan on his Twitter feed without rebuttal.
Can’t blame her. It’s bad pr first of all. Well not that it really matters I guess. Since the BM right now is in the tank for them. Second, those things are not all that safe. I don’t know why you would routinely take your 3 small kids with you to go up on those things.
Wow – I think, I think, I mean, I think, some people say this and some people say that, for some reason TQ thought this, but maybe she thought that. Very informative.
There have been rafts of articles about how there’s a “royal rule” that heirs shouldn’t travel together and about how W&K consistently violate that “rule,” so this is nothing new. In any case, it’s not just about accidents, it’s security concerns. I imagine that’s one reason why TQ, Charles and William would travel separately even if they’re ending up in the same place.
Foreshadowing? If the powers that be are truly serious about maintaining the monarchy then at some point they may decide that William’s flaws pose an existential threat to the institution itself and take action. The monarchy is the keystone holding up the structure of the aristocracy and the House of Lords. There’s more money and power invested in preserving that system than we can imagine. As we saw with Edward VIII, even an emperor-king himself isn’t allowed to threaten the system. William is more disposable than he realizes. The bloodline is secure. Cute/tragic orphaned children might buy the monarchy a decade of good PR like it did last time.
The queen is afraid Willie’s wandering is being commuted by heli. And I still think a section of Britain fears a tragedy will bring in a King Henry (Harry) IX, Queen Consort Meghan, and two children of African American lineage closer to the throne: Archie as the future PoW/king and Lili as potentially a future Princess Royal.
The likelihood of a tragedy in which William and family are wiped out is extremely remote. That said, why are so many so panicked over Prince Harry as next in line? Is it because of his wife?
Yes, that is one of many reasons they would panic over the idea of a horrible accident that would result in King Henry IX. Those people are racist, and would not want a half-Black queen consort and then a future king with recent Black ancestry. Also, I do not think Harry in that situation would be controllable in the way Chuck and Willileaks are. I can see him wanting to change the way things are done, which would ruin the scams the courtiers, rota rats, and Tories have going. And under a scenario where Harry says thanks, but no thanks, for him and his kids, that means the sex offender Andrew becomes king. And at that point the whole scam really falls apart.
Of every method of transport they use, helicopters are the most dangerous and flying as a family would make that kind of tragedy possible. The Kobe Bryant accident is just one example of how it could happen.
I mean it depends how often they use them, if they’re using them several times a week I don’t know if I’d say the chances of a crash at some point are “extremely remote”? Maybe just “very remote” lol? I think traveling by helicopter is more dangerous than traveling by car right (and I suppose most car accidents don’t end up being fatal). Traveling my large commercial plane is safer than traveling by car, but something tells me probably not so much for helicopters? At least they are probably expertly and carefully maintained.
Statistics!
So, it’s hard to say “per ride” exactly what the risk is, but from what I could find, in the USA, in 2018, there was an average of 1.64 fatalities per 100,000 hours of flight time in a helicopter. For a private aircraft, I found a number of 0.978 per 100,000 hours; however they don’t differentiate between small private aircrafts (like a prop plane or Cessna) and private jets. By and large, the smaller the aircraft, the risker it is and the more likely to kill everyone on board during a crash.
Compared to the rest – per 100,000,000 miles (not hours), commercial airplanes have a fatality risk of 0.00014; trains are 0.03; buses are 0.05; and regular cars are 0.47. From the stats I found, the highest rate of commercial airline fatalities in the last 20 years was in 2009, when it was .001.
All these are US DOT statistics by the way. Another country’s exact statistics may vary, but probably not wildly.
So let’s compare apples to apples. Helicopters have an average speed of 160mph. To give 100,000,000 miles, a helicopter would need to be in the air 625,000 hours. Private aircraft speeds vary wildly, from under 100mph to over 650mph for top flight jets. So let’s average that to 350mph. A private aircraft would have to be in the air approximately 268,000 hours to hit 100,000,000 miles.
So, that gives fatality risks per 100,000,000 miles as:
Helicopters; 10.25
Private aircraft: 2.79
Commercial airplanes: 0.001 at it’s peak in the last 20 years
Trains: 0.03
Buses: 0.05
Regular cars: 0.47
Is it a horribly high risk? No. Is it substantially higher than any other mode of transportation PW and family could use? Absolutely. I think he’s idiotic for routinely using them as he does, and I would be willing to bet the courtiers are pulling their hair out every time he puts his entire family in one. Accidents happen; that’s why they are called accidents. Add to that his entitlement as the FFK – I can easily see a scenario where a pilot says it’s not safe and PW insists on taking the helicopter anyway.
(I may have math geeked out a bit there. If I got any math wrong, I blame Covid brain fog and would appreciate a correction).
Cannot believe these lazy buggers have now ‘broken up for the hols’..I am usually an ardent fan of Kate & William but their lack of work over the last few weeks has just annoyed me. Just what exactly have they done? tThey had a busy Jubilee Week..then after that almost zilch.. Kate has been nowhere to be found except for Wimbledon Finals weekend.. and you can hardly call that
‘Work’ as she’s a Tennis fan. She couldn’t even be bothered to turn up for the 100th Anniversary Celebration..speculation was that she’d been away on …..holiday.. Just wh
The wheelchair and junior Wimbledon winners have their trophies presented to them by Wimbledon officials not by royals, which is a shame. I would have thought the bare minimum a Wimbledon patron would do, would be present all the trophies, or arrange for another royal to, when the timetables clash.
Did anyone expect Keen to show up? This is the same duo who lied to the Paralympians so they could skip off and do some (in her case topless) sunbathing in France.
That’s funny, I feel like they’ve been doing way more engagements than normal for them since the jubilee (I would count sports matches they attend in an official capacity in that number though – just like other engagements, it’s smiling and shaking hands etc.) .
OOps ..I think I pressed the wrong button in my rant..anyway..to continue..what are we paying them for?
I’ve noticed the European Royals have all been out and about, even our lot..Camilla, Sophie Wessex and the poor old Queen.. It looks really, really bad..
They won’t bother though..everything is in their favour isn’t it? No work on Mondays or Fridays, no ‘work in the mornings (and I get that Kate needs to take the kids to school..but Diana did that every day and still managed to fit in her engagements)no getting papped..it’s their way or nothing…and now they take a holiday when the poor bloody public are struggling to survive… I’m NOT impressed…
This is how the thread of Cambridge fandom unravels!! Once you notice how little they work, and how often they just disappear, you start to look at everything about them more critically. (at least that’s how it was for me and @Lorelei and a few other former Kate fans.) There is really no excuse for their lack of work and constant vacations. taking the kids to school (if she does that every day) isn’t an excuse as millions of people do that and still manage to work FT.
“I’ve noticed the European Royals have all been out and about, even our lot..Camilla, Sophie Wessex and the poor old Queen”
And that is what really exposes the Lamebridges. People (i.e the rota rats, racist royalists, and that ilk) tried to make it seem like the Sussexes were outliers and rebels when it came to so many things “royal” when in fact it has always been the Lamebridges who were the outliers and rebelled against what was expected of them. All the other working royals in the UK and the continent get out there and do the “work” and all that comes with it. Meanwhile the Lamebridges coast along, barely willing to do the bare minimum.
I mean there’s a line of succession for a reason, there are always people to replace. But the issue here is only partly that the second,third, fourth and fifth are wiped out. The issue is, they can’t have a King Harry with a Queen consort Meghan, and Prince of Wales Archie and Princess Royal Lili.
I remember a while back Marina Hyde, a columnist for The Guardian, said there are so many helicopters coming and going from Kensington Palace it sounds like they’re filming a Vietnam war movie.
@ Polly…thank you and how revealing.
I’ll go and have a little search for that article….
My links never get through but the title is: Our Green Royals, Saving the Planet One Helicopter Ride at a Time (15 Oct 2021)
@NotASugarHere, yes, thank you, that’s the one! It made for an interesting and insightful read.
I went from there to looking into just how much the BRF costs/has been costing the UK taxpayer. I suspect I am not the only one starting to really scrutinise the financial side of things, now.
This is how good the British media and their spin doctors are.
Instead of people being outraged out excessive spending, Williams hypocrisy on climate change, constant holidays they’re now worried about the line of succession being wiped out.
Don’t y’all see what they’re doing? Pretty soon they’ll be asking for another helicopter to “protect” the heirs and trying to justify it to the public. They are already laying the groundwork.
Just like they did with the 4th home to be “closer to the Queen”.. they are using the Queens “worries” to protect their blatant hypocrisy and overspending.
Meanwhile Willy and Kate will just keep coasting, spending, and showing up for big PR events caring nothing about what the comment sections of the daily mail are saying.
I have a theory that the real concern about the helicopter use is coming from Charles and he just pretends its the Queen in the press. She doesn’t care at all. Charles knows it makes his (and Wills) environmental efforts look insincere (because for Will, they are insincere) so he bitches about it under the cover of the Queen because he knows Will won’t stop for him but might for the Queen.
PC, the RF member who travels the most by private plane is worried about how it looks for PW to travel by helicopter?
Yes, because he can hide a lot of his private plane usage. he’s not rolling up to events in a private plane. He arrives in a car. Even if he GETS to the general area in a private plane, the pics are of him arriving by car (so like if he flies to Wales in a private plane, there are no pics of that, only pics of him rolling up to an event in his car). the pics of the Cambridges arriving places are routinely of them in helicopters. From a purely PR/optics standpoint, Charles is doing it better.
this could be coming from Charles because it puts the focus back on their helicopter use, which is beneficial to Charles because it makes him look better.
I don’t think it’s coming from Charles. They have been attacking him more than William in regards to the private jet usage. I mean just last week he was front page news on the daily mail and other news sites for his hypocrisy and the amount of flights he’s taken on his jet. His office had to issue a statement saying that he’s trying his best but doesn’t have that many options since he’s the future king.
He’s not doing it better PR wise..they are actively going after him and leaving William alone.
That’s probably why he’s hiring an ex daily mail executive cause it’s about to be a battle..
For William in this article they are trying to garner sympathy and using distraction techniques by claiming the Queen doesn’t want anything to happen to them.
Not a good look for the Queen. Ah look, she’s so worried about the higher-up’s in line but doesn’t give two figs that PH and his family could be wiped out by racist haters. Where are the articles expressing concern for PH and his need for security?
I thought the whole point of helicopter travel was that it mainly stays below the £15K reporting limit, thereby obscuring your carbon footprint. Isn’t that still working?
Wow! I don’t know what’s happened with the DM comments section but, there’s an article about William the family all boarding a helicopter to go on holiday and the comments are scathing! The usual moderator must be on a tea-break, or the tide really is turning!
What the article seems to show is that:
1. TQ’s concern about their helicopter use has fallen on deaf ears.
2. William’s continual use of helicopters (when there are other more greener modes of transport available to him) makes a completely mockery of his Earthshot project.
3. The heir and the spares all travelling in the same helicopter makes a mockery of the “for security reasons they can’t all travel together”
4. This was a “photo op” that hasn’t had the desired effect!
Just to clarify. QEII didn’t purchase them a helicopter with taxpayer funds. She uses taxpayer funds to lease a second helo at 1.5+ million a year PLUS the cost of each trip. Why? Because W&K were using the other leased helo so much for private trips, other royals couldn’t use it for work trips. W&K have priority use on this second leased helo, with all travel anywhere (work, Norfolk, to secretly fly off to airports in Scotland or London for another secret holiday, to go shopping in London or see mummy in Berkshire) paid by taxpayers. It used to be how they hid their holidays. To avoid tabloids finding out they’d take the helo to Scotland, meet up with the Midds, and fly out on a private jet (Duke of Whatever’s).
Interesting. I thought it was reported that she purchased it but this makes more sense. Perhaps a renta! fee is easier to hide than an outright purchase.
Actually I could see that theory being true (it’s really Charles with the problem with it). I don’t think William would necessarily stop for the queen though, but outing how much the helicopters are used and the concerns around him using them so much might publicly shame him into using them less is my guess why the information is being leaked.
Is this a recent article? I thought they brought upon the Queen’s discomfort with the Cambridge’s helicopter use a few months ago. Anyway, they’re still using it since they were filmed yesterday boarding it.
Hehe, rose bushes. I see what you did there!