Scobie: Duchess Camilla is popular with royal reporters, less so with the public

In the past, I’ve expressed something along the lines of “appreciation for” or “enjoyment of” the Duchess of Cornwall. It’s true, she seems like she would be a lot of fun at certain parties, I appreciate the fact that she isn’t Botoxed to hell, and I even like her older-lady style these days. But her PR campaign this year has really grated on my last nerve. It’s very uncomfortable to watch her shrug off what she did to Princess Diana. It’s very uncomfortable to watch Camilla get everything she ever wanted while Diana never got to watch her sons become men. It’s also really obvious that the general public – especially the British public – is being force-fed a sugary narrative about Camilla, straight from a huge team of PR officials and a sycophantic royal media. Which brings me to Omid Scobie’s Yahoo UK column this week, where he analyzes how Camilla has spearheaded a twenty-year campaign to force the British public to accept her and like her. Some highlights:
Camilla is very popular within royal-media circles but: But outside of the bubble of the royal press, and away from staunch royalists, you’ll find a different story. Talk to straight-talking Brits and you’ll find the sentiment is mostly uninterested or turned off. Recent polls revealed that only 14% of Britons favour Prince Charles’ wife becoming Queen consort.
Camilla’s issues are not generational: While time has certainly helped move Camilla’s story on to what is now a life of service and royal duty, the story of her illicit affair with Prince Charles while Diana battled mental health demons during a miserable marriage still lingers for many. And it’s not as much of a generational thing as one might think. A scroll through royal TikTok shows that amongst younger Millennials and Gen-Z, feelings aren’t much different. Videos comparing Camilla’s life, fashion and legacy to that of Diana’s carry millions of views, all with overwhelming support for the late Princess of Wales.
The orchestrated PR push: That stark difference between press and public opinion is the result of a carefully orchestrated, behind-the-scenes PR push. Members of the royal family having their own go-to media allies is nothing new, but Camilla has put in more effort than any other when it comes to winning over the influential British press – even if it has meant keeping some of them extremely close. Media figures and outlets that have disrupted the lives of many other royals, from Diana and Prince Harry to even herself, have become allies of the duchess—including her close friendship with Piers Morgan and regular cooperative efforts with the Daily Mail.
Canny Camilla: As former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt put it best, “Camilla has been canny. She’s kept the media close and the Daily Mail even closer.” Words that seem even more apt now that she and Prince Charles have hired an editor from the tabloid to head up their media relations.
Camilla’s years of work: It is work that has been a long time in the making. “Operation PB” of the early noughties, which was led by the same man who turned David Beckham from a hate figure to a national hero, Paddy Harverson, was the first campaign to help Camilla shed her image in the press as Charles’ mistress and soften the nation’s negative feelings towards her. Their PR efforts were followed by a low-key 2005 wedding and hard work, with Camilla choosing to build an impressive royal resume. Over the years she has gone far beyond the “listen and learn” approach to charity adopted by some other royals and had a significant and positive impact on causes such as domestic violence, sexual abuse and literacy.
Final PR push: As she marks her 75th birthday this week, a final PR push before potentially facing the throne alongside Charles is now in full swing, with a major British Vogue photo shoot, a primetime all-access documentary on 13 July, and even a show of support from the Duchess of Cambridge, who photographed her step mother-in-law for Country Life magazine. New polling data this week shows that Camilla is now number eight on the list of most popular royals. Whether it’s enough to help her truly sway the majority opinion of the British public and beyond, remains to be seen. But one thing’s for sure, she’s tried her damnedest.
I think Scobie is right on the duality of Camilla and how she’s perceived. I can absolutely see how, one-on-one and in person, Camilla is probably one of the friendliest and most down-to-earth royals to journalists, to everyday people, to everyone. But I also think this late-stage push to get the British public to “accept” her has been a huge turn-off. Her Vogue interview left me feeling so depressed and left me thinking about Diana. The whole Country Life/ITV documentary thing just seems like such a blatant, aggressive double-standard considering how, you know, everyone freaked out when the Duchess of Sussex did something similar. I’m also offended by how obvious and inorganic this Operation Queen Camilla has been. It feels like Charles and Camilla have too much money and too little sense – not everyone is going to love your mistress as much as you do, Chuck.
These people know that monarchy isn’t determined by popular opinion, right?
*sigh* yep, and yet popularity seems to be the one thing the BRF cares about, over meaningful service, presenting a united family front, nurturing (as opposed to eating) their young ….
That’s why I can’t figure out why they spend so much time and money on suspicious polls.
She’s one of them. Old, white, stuffy and unscrupulous.
Unless they can erase season 4 of the Crown from people’s memories and keep season 5 from airing- all of this is just a house of cards.
Those who don’t remember the panorama interview and all of that other stuff- will watch the fictionalized version- and she came off in season 4 looking like an evil psycho. I was appalled.
The next season of the crown will be favourable. I’m convinced they got to the producer.
Same I’m convinced they’re going to portal Diana as manipulative and favorable to Charles and Camilla. People are going to be disappointed.
what makes you think that? (honestly curious-i don’t watch the show, and don’t know any gossip beyond what is posted here).
They already were portraying it as “star-crossed lovers” when they were never that at all. Also they made it seem like Diana had tons of lovers and Charles only Camilla which also is untrue (I’m hoping they touch on his multiple mistresses in the next season but I’m not sure).
When watching Season 4 of The Crown, I never got the feeling that Camilla came off looking like an evil psycho. I came away with the opinion that Charles came off looking like the evil psycho.
I agree. I thought she was portrayed as someone happy to be the mistress who was being dragged along by Charles. I thought (in light of the facts that couldn’t be denied in regard to how Diana was treated during her marriage) it was as favourable a portrayal of Camilla as possible. Charles was the one who really got hammered (correctly in his case). If anything, I think it may have been too kind to Camilla
Camilla is not evil, she’s not even amoral by the lights of the British aristocracy (fidelity is so, so middle class, never mind the collateral damage that always comes with it). She was one of Charles’ harem, probably #1 on the speed dial, but this isn’t true love—the one thing she is very, very good at is placating her current husband’s endless self-pity.
He appears to be very narcissistic and seems to have a personality focused on how the world, his parents, etc. have done him wrong—he sounds like an absolute misery to be around without a ton of coaxing and fawning admiration. Most people must get tired of it.
Here’s the thing for her—regular people do have boring old ‘middle class’ values and kind of person who with smile at you and then laugh while they fool around with your spouse behind your back will never be liked no matter how many ‘good works’ they do. Yes, he is very, very much to blame, but people will recoil from her and that won’t change.
I have to laugh at the stans who say that Charles was involved ONLY with Camilla which is not true in the least. And evidence that prove this false is still on the internet. There is an interview with Janet Jenkins who was involved with Charles during the Camilla years and Charles had other lady friends including the other mistress Dale Tryon and others.
She’ll never be accepted. But on the other hand, she is a married in. We were told all married ins got this treatment, so why this push to make her beloved? Accept that will never happen and move on. The constant PR push is annoying. I give her a pass on her charity work because she does seem to actually care, but tbh, I don’t care about her. Slagging her won’t bring Diana back. That’s a cross she & Charles will have to bear until they meet their maker.
Her charity work especially with domestic violence was chosen by her PR advisors to get women on her side. I don’t believe she truly cares about this issue.
And I don’t think that topic has worked in getting women on her side. We remember how she and Chuck treated Diana (you don’t have to hit someone to abuse them). Her using domestic violence as a way to curry favor is gross and extremely hypocritical.
There is a letter that shows she is nobody to represent abused women. There is a letter to Charles that became public domain where she advised him to “ignore that ridiculous creature.” Which in effect is emotional abuse.
“Over the years she has gone far beyond the “listen and learn” approach to charity adopted by some other royals”
😂😂oh the shade. Is Omid referring to the dynamic duo, the Cambridges?
Now I get why there are so many stories about Harry’s memoir and what he could say about Camilla. I think she has dirt on her hands and they’re all worried Harry might spill some truth bombs about her involvement in Sussexit.
Regarding the dirt on her hands:
I think she’s done a lot of leaking and selling out other family members to the media. Like, a LOT. How else could she have managed to keep the RR so close?
Exactly. The RR are friends with those who give them access.
It’s absolutely shade against the Cambridges, and well-taken shade at that. Whatever else you may say about her, at least she’s doing the actual work. She’ll never be beloved by the public. That’s been obvious for years now. Everyone loves the beautiful showhorse, but it’s the workhorse that gets things done.
But does she really get things done?
The royal family had three beautiful show horses who were also work horses. Too bad they drove them all away.
Camilla is married to the next monarch. She is required to do royal work but she does less than Charles, but more than Kate who has low work numbers. Camilla had to be assigned to PR person Mark Bolland back in 1997. There is no evidence that shewas any sort of a workhorse re: charity work and causes, pre being sent to Bolland.I don’t see anything heroic about Camilla, She had spin doctors working with her from Summer 1997 (pre Diana’s death) to the wedding in 2005)
I always thought of her her as ugly and unlikeable!! This effort to make people like her is too bloody obvious and pointless…
Jeez, the royal family is so unattractive and aged. It always shocks me when I see photos of these people who appear to be much older than their actual age. Even the ones that marry into the family. ALL OF THEM. Yikes.
I can hear the words slurring right through that 3rd picture! Yeesh!
Sadly, only one of Diana’s sons became a man and they ostracized him 😏
We all know Camilla is a scheming manipulator, she could give lessons on it. And being good friends with Piers Morgan? Camilla must be desperate.
It was the Piers Morgan detail that made me angry. For Camilla to befriend the man who has endlessly disparaged Meghan in the media is despicable.
She’s an irredeemable person who clearly cares only about herself and her self-pitying, self-aggrandizing husband.
Not sure what “8th most popular royal” means when only 14% want her to become Queen Consort. And I don’t think she’s popular with the press because she’s a hoot at cocktail parties – it’s because she gives them what they want.
In terms of Royals who have any kind of name recognition I’m not sure most Brits could name 8.
Hmmm, between the Cambridge Way Flop Tour and PM’s “good friend” Camilla, it seems like the royal family actually IS very much a racist family.
One can never forget once heard or seen through footage how this older woman along with her co conspirator took advantage of a young virgin who naively married into a loveless marriage. Favorable press coverage will not erase this stain. Fortunately for many of us, we are witnessing her deeds catch up with her through her every appearance. She looks pretty rough even for a 75 years old. Your words and deeds have a way of showing up when you least expect… For me, this is Karma.
Added to which, this “great love” of Charles’s life was only one of three or four he was romancing at the time. The Rottweiler saw the others off successfully to win the “prize”…..snort of derision!
Charles proposed to Amanda Knatchbull but she declined. Arguably she may have said yes if her grandfather Mountbatten had lived. Anna Wallace was someone he was serious about but she broke off the relationship. He was serious about Davina Sheffield a Diana lookalike that he rejected because she had a “past” and was living with someone (ironic considering it all). And he had other lady friends, Camilla’s rival Dale Tryon (another married mistress), Susan George, and Janet Jenkins among many others.
Amen
I guess we’ve found out at least one member of the Royal Family who gave Piers Morgan support after he stormed off his show. I’m not fooled Camilla is a terrible person and no amount of PR is going to change that. I really hope that Harry does expose her in his book as the family and press fear.
The fact that Camilla is friends with Piers Morgan. I know how the British tabloid media works, I know how these people have to be friendly with the absolute worst sorts of people, because to do otherwise is to risk your public reputation which Camilla can’t afford…
…but Piers Morgan? Really? Maybe this just says something about me as a person, but my opinion of Camilla didn’t really tank after watching season 4 of The Crown. But knowing that she’s friendly with Piers Morgan in any capacity makes me think so much worse of her than anything else. If I knew that I had to be in a position like hers, where being friendly to the absolute vilest, most racist, misogynist dregs of humanity, was a requirement, I would have never signed up for it. This says much more about her lack of principles imo, than anything else.
@A
“If I knew that I had to be in a position like hers, where being friendly to the absolute vilest, most racist, misogynist dregs of humanity, was a requirement, I would have never signed up for it.”
Sadly, this may have been the attraction. Camilla has always liked to be at the center of whatever awful thing is happening at the moment, and she enjoys harassing and sabotaging others. So, fun times for Cam.
I’m on this edition of Vogue at the moment and I finally gritted my teeth and made myself read it. Ugh. It felt cheap and nasty and I’ve come to expect better from Vogue in recent years.
On the plus side it felt like there were some shots taken at Team Lazy when they were talking about her work schedule. That was fun. The rest of it was pretty grim if you remember anything from the last 40 years.
Thank you to The Crown for getting the background out there.
I think the reason the PR push from the past 6 months or year has felt so “off” is because its so unnecessary. People are used to her at this point, even if they don’t like her, they mostly accept that Charles does. People don’t really care that much, IMO, whether she’s queen consort or princess consort, she’s still married to the king. (or will be.) some people like her, some people can’t stand her because of Diana, and some people are indifferent to her. So why the PR push? I think Netflix really really rattled some people at Clarence House, because it brought the whole messy saga back to the forefront of conversation, but is it something more than that?
As for Camilla always losing on tiktok comparisons to Diana….lol of course she will. Diana is cemented in history as the beautiful young woman (even at the time of her death) who was just starting to spread her wings. The royals have tried hard to rewrite history and to emphasize Diana’s many issues and flaws (she was human, of course she had issues and flaws) but her death means that she’s forever the young beautiful woman who was treated horribly by Charles and Camilla.
I suspect the PR push is mostly down to Charles stage managing his ascension to the throne. Charles seems to view Camilla as a reflection of himself, so she can’t merely be tolerated; she must be adored. Otherwise, it might reflect negatively on Charles, who has had his fair share of negative press lately.
I’m sure Camilla is leaning on her press connections, too. I think having Kate do her portraits was Camilla’s idea & I have to admit it’s clever from a PR standpoint. The DM & others have spun a few sugary stories out of that non-event.
I don’t think Camilla will ever be adored – it’s too late for that. But I agree that this push is part of Charles’ PR plan to get the public used to him as King and Camilla as Queen Consort. For some reason Elizabeth’s mortality has come as a surprise to everyone and I can imagine Charles thinking he has to pave the way first before she pops off.
So, my new theory is the biggest people behind pushing the Sussexes out were Billy and Katie, with a lot of scheming and help from Camilla, who can get Chuck to do anything (tampons!). Camilla probably pushed Charles to cut the security funding, not that Charles is some nice guy, not at all, but she’s a lot more influential and nasty than people remember. It’s possible she and Kaity Waity cooked that part up together.
No wonder they’re afraid of what Harry can say about her.
I can see this theory but I am not on board with the idea that Cam was the one to get charles to pull the security. IMO pulling the security was a ploy to get the Sussexes back to the UK and under the royals’ thumb and back as FT royals, under charles’ control. If Camilla wanted them out she wouldn’t have done that. I think that was completely a manipulative move by Charles (that failed.)
I can definitely see Camilla being very dismissive of Meghan’s mental health issues and being the one to tell Meghan “we all have to go through it” or whatever and I can see camilla being the one (through Charles) to tell Meghan not to leave the house, since that’s what Camilla did, and that was something that was very damaging to Meghan.
“IMO pulling the security was a ploy to get the Sussexes back to the UK and under the royals’ thumb and back as FT royals, under Charles’ control.”
EXACTLY!!!! Clearance House wants the Sussexes back as working British Royals so they can control them!
That’s why they let Edward Young have so much power in the decision-making. He has a *very close relationship* with RAVEC and may even be a member, and yet he never forwarded Harry’s request for RPO security to them, only to the Home Office and MET, who turned it down.
Chuck could have just asked for 1 more cash-filled suitcase to pay for Harry’s security since he wasn’t willing to let Harry pay for it himself.
Diana>>>>>>>>this “pick me” woman.
So the reality is, it’s what Camilla wants, Camilla gets. I see you.
And if she’s friend with Piers Morgan, she’s the scum of the earth. And it shows.
Can’t imagine wasting millions of pounds on making someone acceptable. Chuck should make just married someone from his circle who stroked his ego and kept the family peace. Lots of step moms are great additions to the fam, I have a feeling Cam does a lot of shit stirring behind the scenes. And had already set up a trust fund on behalf of Chuck for her family.
What happened in the past is the past and she would acknowledge, repent, and move on since she is like 70+. However what Chuck and her did to Diana was horribly manipulative and aggressive. Sure Diana had affairs with married men later but I think she quickly realized the toxic cycle she was creating and started dating better men like the Dr. it’s like Camilla used all the pain in her marriage and took it out on Diana. There is a certain mistress protocol the weird British nobility follows and Cams really liked to bully Diana. So I don’t believe the fact that Diana’s beauty and popularity never bothered her. Cam was and is an insecure ugly person at least back then. I have a feeling that since she was nobility adjacent, she wanted to nab a Duke/baron whatever, but her looks and fam status weren’t on par so while she was popular with the “boys”, none would marry her.
@mina I think you’ve got a good point about Camilla being manipulative and wanting to marry a title. From what I have read, she had to manipulate Andrew P-B into marrying her. I believe she was madly in love with him, not Chuckles. She used Chuck to try & make AP-B jealous. The idea that she & Chuck were star crossed lovers is a huge load of crap. She was one of several mistresses. In the end by marrying her, Chuckles married his nanny & Gramma all in one neat package. It’s actually kind of gross.
While I’m def biased in the Sussexes’ favour, I must confess that I sometimes side eye the most outlandish theories re the Cambridges and the feuds and all that passed. I think we here have a lot of the general strokes right with how the Sussexes were treated and I imagine it was likely worse than we can imagine but I try to be mindful of the fact that everything we view and consume is through that lens of bias. That being said, the relationship they have with the tabloids is what has always always always predisposed me even more in the Sussexes favour (aside from my own two eyes lol). I can’t imagine any world where my sibling and their spouse are being tormented, overtly tormented by media outlets, and I cozy up to them nonetheless. Even if we weren’t close, that blows my mind. So things like this re Camilla, do make me put on my tinfoil hat and give way to the most outlandish theories re how she treated the Sussexes. And we see how the rest of the family coddles the tabloids as well. I think they’re awful, truly.
Yeah, the thing is, it’s a fine line to walk. I always wonder if what we think is absolutely not true and things like the Cambridge marriage are fine, and other optics – but then, I wondered that about Harry and Meghan and them leaving, and the things they said in the Oprah interview were so much worse than I really thought in terms of how heartlessly aware the family was of their despair and danger.
I’m ticked off at a news article I skimmed about Camilla addressing an audience (in the last week, at some event) as “Ladies and Gentlemen, if I’m allowed to call you that, good afternoon.” 🙄 Cheese on a cracker! Has nobody explained how incredibly transphobic and offensive that is. FFS. But I imagine trans lives don’t matter to old, white, wealthy extremely privileged racists
That was so tacky and offensive and so like Camilla
I don’t know if I agree that Camilla has ended up with “everything she ever wanted”. My sense of her is more of the dog that caught the car – she seemed pretty happy to just be the Prince’s Official Mistress. The main mistress, of course, with all of the privileges that would entail.
What if Diana had never announced the infidelity and divorced Charles? Would Camilla have ever gotten divorced? She was by all accounts pretty comfortable with Parker-Bowles, and my guess is that she believed their arrangement could go on indefinitely.
I also think Charles cares too damn much about being liked, pushing this narrative that Camilla was his One Great Love. It’s just not going to happen, no matter how much they cozy up to scum like the DM and Piers Morgan. She doesn’t need to be beloved, and if anybody in Charles’ employ thinks that she’s going to get in with the younger generation through the most traditional of old world media, forget it.
There is an international love of Diana, I would even say more so since she died. I have students that were born after 1997 that revere her – the fashion, the charitable work, the sympathy for her struggles with eating disorders and a life cut short by tragedy. Nobody could compete with that.
I know. It’s like “Yay! I’m almost 80 and I’m finally 8th most popular royal. Never mind Diana, I can’t even beat Prince Phillip, and he’s been dead for over a year. Still, at least Piers Morgan is my friend.”
And if nobody loves Charles, then who cares whether or not Camilla is his One Great Love?
The uncomfortable fact of the matter is that Camilla and Charles only were successful at rehabilitating Camilla because Diana died. Diana’s untimely death cemented her legendary status, but the other side of the coin is that she’s not here to say anything more, or continue to be an active witness to what actually happened.
Any friend of the disgusting Piers Morgran is straight TRASH.
I’m a 41 year old British woman. Diana died when I was 16. And honest to god, Americans give far more of a crap about Diana than the average Brit does. It was a terrible shock when she died and she did a LOT of good for individual people and wider issues – she’ll always be synonymous with landmines and AIDS and driving empathy on these topics. But the idolatry of a human, fallible person – someone who if they lived would have inevitably made mistakes and been criticised for then for daring to fall off the pedestal people placed her on – doesn’t sit well with a lot of the British public.
It would be lovely to have a Royal who cared passionately about these topics and had far more empathy than the current batch do, but I don’t know very many people who a) have an opinion on Camilla at all or b) hate her for anything to do with Diana (we reserve that for Charles tbh). Most people I know blame the Royal Family for insisting Charles marry a virgin instead of a woman he actually loved because of protocol.
I’ll have to disagree. When I lived in Britain the cult of Diana was alive and well. Now, it’s not like people were living their lives focused on her all the time, but if you mentioned her, absolutely.
And as for her being knocked off a pedestal – she was criticized horribly for having interracial relationships and for daring to get involved in landmine work before she died. She was painted as unstable and tacky for speaking about what happened to her. Her death is what put her on the hagiographical pedestal.
The family didn’t force Charles to do anything except make a decision, whether it was yes or no, so he wouldn’t keep stringing Diana along. And neither he nor Camilla wanted to marry each other at the time, something they both have admitted in the past.
That’s one of the things that irks me. Sometimes I wonder if Diana would be in the same situation H&M is now, constantly criticized my the media, if she hadn’t died. It makes me sick to think that if Meghan did ended up taking her life, the press would’ve been like “oh what a tragedy, she was dealing with mental health issues”, and it really would’ve been repeat of Diana. Everyone would’ve been mourning, saying all these nice things about her, criticizing the press and the BRF for a while before all becomes a vague memory again. Seems the BRF will never learn, and will continue to use these women to further themselves…
LizzieB, I have no doubt that what is felt/believed in the UK is different from the US. We have, of course, the wealthy in this country, but we don’t have the aristocracy. Infidelity meant something then and it does now. Diana was wronged. Then she was smeared. She had an ED, which is related back to the previous two statements. Yes, she was fallible. Yes, we know she’s not perfect. She was someone as you stated who did some great things for AIDS patients and raising awareness about land mines. What will never change is what is viewed as a callous disregard for her as a person by Chuck and the rf. Put that all together with the fact that she was beautiful, charismatic, and very compassionate. Time doesn’t change who she was or how she was treated. I understand that you’re saying that the majority of people in the UK aren’t interested in Diana. You need to understand that there will probably always be people who are interested in her here and elsewhere.
This American woman was never a Diana worshiper. Only got interested when my Suits girl married Harry, so after finding out about her was very sorry she had to be the BRF sacrificial virgin. Couldn’t have been much worse if they’d tossed her in a volcano or ripped her heart out. Poor girl was so into Barbara Cartland she thought it would be true blue with Chuck (whatever love means anyway). Anyhow, Diana research resulted in watching documentary where thousands (millions?) of flowers were deposited outside royal palaces when she died. Am thinking most of those flowers and notes came from UK, not US, persons.
I blame Charles not his family. He was 32 years old and not a child. He willingly of his own volition courted and proposed to Diana and Camilla encouraged him, she even hosted Charles and Diana at her then home with Andrew Parker Bowles and their children. She was said to think DIana was so young she would not interfere in their association. She asked Diana if she hunted and DIana said no, so Camilla and Charles were seen together at hunts and at the parties. Charles was said to be head over heels with Anna Wallace and she was experienced according to accounts. She told Charles they were over when Charles ignored her and danced with Camilla at a party. Camilla may have set this up to show Anna who was boss, she did not pretend to be “safe married friend” like she did with Diana.
Not just a US and UK thing. People still leave tributes at the KP gates 24 years after her death. Supposedly people travel from “across Europe” and the US.
She’s an unrepentant drunk and gaslighter of Princess Diana. I will never accept her and I’ve also never accepted Slimy Charles after he did what he did to Diana. He is a coward and a villain in my book.
Thumbs up. My sentiments as well. When snakes shed their skin they’re still snakes.
Nothing has put me off Camilla more then hearing she is friendly with piers Morgan & Jeremy Clarkson 🤮 .
just curious as to what stories Camilla traded to the press over the years seeing as people like Camilla Tominey said she was a big gossip.
Sorry, but every time I see her, I can’t get over how coarse she seems. And she’s entitled too. I can’t forget how Diana said there were three people in her marriage and for that I blame Charles.
Camilla also was disrespectful to those singers that entertained her and Charles while they were on tour. She also was dreadful at Meghan and Harry’s wedding, giggling and smirking at the sermon.
And mimicking Meghan behind her back while she was cradling her baby bump. That’s some nasty, shady shit. Shameful bitch.
Hi peeps, been MIA for a while but trying to keep up with royal gossip on here as much as Possible.
Camilla the w—ho. I have never liked or forgotten what this woman and Chucky did to Diana. However seeing how Meghan suffered and was abused on a daily basis especially at the hands of piss Morgan on national television and then to read this article and know that Camilla is very good friends with that racist scum of the earth. Well it says all I will ever need to know about her. I will never change my opinion on Charles emotional support dog. May all of them including the daily mail be forever stuck in a life of hell on earth.
Princess Diana will always be a bright spot in my mind and heart-not many people tried to do charity the way she did-her son Harry has a lot of her traits-Heaven has an angel and may God continue to bless the Sussex family