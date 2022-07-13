Bradley Cooper dumped Dianna Agron so he could date Huma Abedin?!

There was a blind item about a few months ago, I think, which ended up being about Bradley Cooper and Dianna Agron. They were seeing each other and it was confirmed at some point, although it did seem somewhat casual. Bradley hasn’t had a major relationship since Irina Shayk, but he’s clearly gotten back into the dating pool. Recently, Anna Wintour decided to set him up with someone she thought he’d like. That person? Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton’s longtime aide (and surrogate second daughter) and Anthony Weiner’s ex-wife. Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin are apparently happening now??
A star couple is born: Huma Abedin and Bradley Cooper are dating, insiders told Page Six. The top aide to Hillary Clinton — and former wife of disgraced politician Anthony Weiner — has been seeing the A-lister for the past few months, according to multiple sources. They were introduced by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who is close with both of them.
“Anna definitely played matchmaker,” said one well-placed source. “She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma.”
A Hollywood insider confirmed that “Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, they’ve been keeping it really quiet. Bradley broke up with [actress] Dianna Agron and started dating Huma.”
The well-placed source added that Abedin “has told a few friends” she had a “new man … but she didn’t say who it was. She was keeping it very close to her chest.
“They are perfect for each other,” the source said. “They’re both into power and politics and human affairs.”
A rep for Abedin had no comment, while Cooper’s rep did not return a request for comment.
Page Six is told that the high-profile pair arrived together at the Met Gala on May 2 and then split up for the red carpet. Pictures show Abedin, 46, in a canary-yellow gown posing for the cameras, with Cooper, 47, keeping his distance behind her.
“Bradley is a big step up from Anthony Weiner, to say the very least,” said the Hollywood insider.
Does Bradley Cooper have odd taste in women? I can’t tell. Maybe it’s not that he has odd taste, it’s that he doesn’t really have a type. He doesn’t even have a physical type, his exes don’t look anything alike! (Okay, maybe I can see a little Jennifer Esposito in Huma, come to think of it.) Anyway, I think Huma is beautiful and she seems to be a major player in many political circles, but lord… it definitely feels strange to think of “Anthony Weiner’s ex-wife” with “Hollywood hunk Bradley Cooper.” That being said, B-Coop is very politically active and a major Democrat and Democratic fundraiser. It’s not so off-the-wall that he would date someone close to Hillary Clinton, or a Democratic official’s ex-wife.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I read Huma’s book and it was interesting, but there wasn’t a lot of insight/did she learn anything. It was more, this happened, and then this happened, and then this happened. I came away from it thinking she was pretty tightly wound and not one for introspection. I hope they are having fun together.
> there wasn’t a lot of insight/did she learn anything.
I mean, no? It took the loser 3 times for her to ditch him, and the third time was probably because he a. Did it with their kid visibly in the dick pic next to him, and b. Creating the perfect storm to be another debacle in the Clinton presidential campaign.
It isn’t the 90s, anymore. You don’t get good wife status for standing by your sleazeball.
That last sentence would only work if she was still with him, but they’ve been separated for 5 years.
I just finished her book last week – really enjoyed it. I actually thought there was quite a bit of learning. It was clear that her faith and her naivete in terms of romantic relationships were what led her to stay. I have a lot of respect for her work and do find this couple interesting.
I read the book as well and I do recall she mentioning that there were several red flags that she ignored and she chalked it up to being inexperienced with relationships.
And that Weiner was her first sexual partner.
That said, Bradley is a player and has dated A LOT.
I can see Bradley totally love-bombing her and then getting bored and dumping her.
And the fact that his ex-wife Jennifer Esposito outed him as this “master malipulator….”
I do worry that Huma is attracted to narcissists and I hope she will be ok at the end of this fling.
“I do worry that Huma is attracted to narcissists.”
– what gave it away? The fact that she was the wife of a politician?
This feels like a B List George and Amal.
I was coming here to say the exact same thing. I feel like he’s living out a George and Amal kind of fantasy.
😂😂😂
Yup!
OMG totally, spot on.
WTF is going on with his hair in those photos?
my two takeaways…kind of a random couple, but sure…
and WTAF is up with that HAIR? it looks awful.
Haha yes. And just like Amal, Huma can do better than Cooper. I kind of like this pairing.
MTE
I hate to bring this up but it speaks to George Clooney and Amal. It’s a simple comparison but I see it. As far as Bradley being a step up from Anthony that’s not high praise is it?
Exactly. It’s not difficult to not be as trash as Weiner.
It’s sad to see that someone as accomplished as Huma is still referred to as “the ex wife of Anthony Weiner”. Will she ever escape that man? Ugh.
As for Bradley his type is clearly beautiful women. Lolol. That man has dated everyone from Cameron Diaz, JLo to Suki Waterhouse. I’d be more shocked if he dated someone that wasn’t conventionally beautiful.
I agree Watson. I mean, I think people are more mad at her about it because of the laptop thing, but why is that in there twice? Instead of her actual jobs? Bradley gets to have a job and not just be Irina’s ex.
That dress is fabulous! She looks gorgeous.
She looks so much younger and more care-free without Weiner.
I don’t understand the take here. She was completely humiliated by a man that blindsided many people. She was wrongfully used as a cudgel to beat Clinton with and painted as a terrorist. Good for her. And at the time she married Weiner he was a tremendous rising star and truly dedicated public servant.
All of this! However, the way she handled the situation with her husband showed terrible judgment. I really hope she has learned and healed from that.
I can see them as a match though as they are both smart. One thing I like about Bradley is his dedication to learning so I can see him being attracted to someone smart and accomplished.
The one thing I am wondering though is why Huma would ever want to date someone in the public eye given everything she previously went through? Like, I would want to date a hermit and live far away from the press FOREVER.
I read her book and she explains her decision. It’s also obvious to the reader that Weiner love bombed her, targeted her specifically because she was so inexperienced in dealing with men and her proximity to the Clintons.
Truly. She’s been through some awful things, including criticisms and accusations she didn’t (and doesn’t) deserve. I wish her nothing but happiness and success.
Good for her. She deserves some happiness.
Amy T, yes she does. She is an absolute force to be reckoned with as well as highly intelligent and has been to hell and back. Huma does deserve happiness.
As for this pairing, at least Cooper isn’t dating a 20yo, like many men in HW.
He dated Suki Waterhouse when she was 23 and he was 40 a few years back. He isn’t above dating much, much younger.
Good if they’re happy, but I admit I had a faint hope that he and Jennifer Garner would get together at some point. Alas, maybe either he or she friendzoned the other long ago.
Personally, I don’t think his type is women at all, but he’s just serious to keeping up appearances. Idk.
Co-sign. And, an echo of George and Amal.
Same
I’ve heard that rumor forever and didn’t know where it came from until I was told it was because when he and Renee Z were together they seemed to live together but she lived in the main house and he lived in the guest house in the back (or maybe it was Vice versa) and paps would follow them up to their house front and then they would split up.That plus he had a long time assistant who would always drive his car around town who was flamboyantly gay. Not much to go by imo. But since he is playing the very gay /bi Leonard Bernstein I guess he doesn’t mind those rumors much.
I thought the rumor was because when he was starting out and broke, he couch-surfed at Victor Garber’s house. Everyone knew Victor is gay, but he wasn’t out at the time. It looks to me that Victor is more his mentor/father-figure, but I can see how the rumor stayed with him.
+1. I really want to see how his movie about Leonard Bernstein turns out. When he guested on Smartless it sounded like he was starting his umpteenth Oscar campaign. One story is that years ago Will Arnett called him out for being such a jerk and Bradley is now spinning it into Will was his wakeup call for his alcoholism and drug abuse. Then he had stories of actors/actresses picking on him.
Did B-Coop gain weight or is his face just stuffed with fillers? Agree with the Amal comparisons, that was my first thought, too.
I don’t like his new look. The unruly hair parted in the middle. He looks older than his age.
I find it strange that they WENT TO THE MET TOGETHER and weren’t found out with all the publicity and rubbernecking going on there? I don’t know why but it irritates me that every single woman he’s been with (and it’s been a lot) has to be famous in some way, that’s what besides being beautiful is the same about them. I guess Diana Agron was the least famous maybe that’s why he didn’t stick with her. I think of him as hot when he has long hair and a beard (star is born era) but definitely NOT when he doesn’t.
Isn’t he mainly around rich, attractive women though? Sure he could make an effort to step outside of that and find a “regular” woman but maybe he isn’t around us regulars a lot.
Run Huma
Man, I am so out of the loop with Dianna Agron. I thought she was still married to one of the Mumford and Sons.
Same.
Are we still pretending he’s straight?
Until Bradley comes out and says otherwise he is what he says he is.
I read her book, and came away really liking Huma and understanding how and why she fell for Weiner.
I hope for her sake B. Coop is amazing in bed.
Girlninja, I like your take. For as much as people THINK they know, they really don’t. They are both going into different “worlds” on this one: Hollywood, Washington,DC, and I hope they really like each other and it works for them.
No Huma fan here. She needed money so she wrote a book about her victimization.
I don’t understand this characterization. Of course she needed money, she actually addresses that in the book. And she still works for Hillary Clinton. While her marriage was definitely part of her story, it is not her whole story and the book contains much more about her career than anything else.
Queen Meghan’s Hand, I love the idea of Cooper being amazing in bed. It will never be ME in that bed (unfortunately), but for Huma’s sake, I hope he is. Crazily, I feel noble for saying that.
Bradley Cooper, bring very kind here, seems to take himself very seriously at this stage in his career. He takes his work as a creator very seriously. With that mindset, I could see him in a relationship with someone with a career or history in politics. So, it makes sense to me.
Young models do not want to beard unless the male is willing to do the full social media relationship. Bradley has little allure nowadays and this was the best he could do on short notice. Sort of like DiCaprio is stuck with Camila Morrone. I bet we will not be seeing many pics of BC with Irina’s child.
So is she actually finally divorced or is it still dragging on? Last I recall, it wasn’t finalized as of last year…