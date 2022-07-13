Bradley Cooper dumped Dianna Agron so he could date Huma Abedin?!

There was a blind item about a few months ago, I think, which ended up being about Bradley Cooper and Dianna Agron. They were seeing each other and it was confirmed at some point, although it did seem somewhat casual. Bradley hasn’t had a major relationship since Irina Shayk, but he’s clearly gotten back into the dating pool. Recently, Anna Wintour decided to set him up with someone she thought he’d like. That person? Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton’s longtime aide (and surrogate second daughter) and Anthony Weiner’s ex-wife. Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin are apparently happening now??

A star couple is born: Huma Abedin and Bradley Cooper are dating, insiders told Page Six. The top aide to Hillary Clinton — and former wife of disgraced politician Anthony Weiner — has been seeing the A-lister for the past few months, according to multiple sources. They were introduced by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who is close with both of them.

“Anna definitely played matchmaker,” said one well-placed source. “She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma.”

A Hollywood insider confirmed that “Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, they’ve been keeping it really quiet. Bradley broke up with [actress] Dianna Agron and started dating Huma.”

The well-placed source added that Abedin “has told a few friends” she had a “new man … but she didn’t say who it was. She was keeping it very close to her chest.

“They are perfect for each other,” the source said. “They’re both into power and politics and human affairs.”

A rep for Abedin had no comment, while Cooper’s rep did not return a request for comment.

Page Six is told that the high-profile pair arrived together at the Met Gala on May 2 and then split up for the red carpet. Pictures show Abedin, 46, in a canary-yellow gown posing for the cameras, with Cooper, 47, keeping his distance behind her.

“Bradley is a big step up from Anthony Weiner, to say the very least,” said the Hollywood insider.