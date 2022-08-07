Rege-Jean Page’s biggest wellness tip is ‘a big power nap’ for 10-20 minutes

When all is said and done, Rege-Jean Page might do more press for his new Armani contract rather than The Gray Man (his latest film). Rege-Jean happens to be promoting both at the same time, but mostly Armani. Rege-Jean is the same of Armani Code Parfum, which means that he spends a lot of time talking about his favorite smells in interviews. The last time an actor went this hard to promote a cologne endorsement, Jake Gyllenhaal actually said this sentence out loud: “I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.” Thankfully, Rege-Jean bathes and loves water and enjoys catnaps and smelling good. Some highlights from his Byrdie interview:
His strongest scent memory: “That’s probably seasonal. One of my favorite smells is after it rains. The rain smells different depending where you are, right? UK rain smells entirely different to rain in California… which smells different to rain in New York. Rain brings out a bunch of smells in New York. [laughs] But again, that’s it: it’s a thing that releases other smells… like rain on earth evaporating in the sun is a really profound smell. Even the UK is different: rain on people and their clothes on the tube in London, or wherever one’s escaping the rain, and kind of really warming up is a very evocative smell. But I think rain is such a catalyst for different smells of different environments. So, I always find a fond memory of that.”
His skincare: “I’m a minimalist, okay. Like I kind of turn up and figure it out. But I have the basics: It is literally sleep, water, and good vibes. Those three elements will give you a good base to work from in all other ways, and you know, moisturize too. But, if you’re rested, you’ll look better. If you are hydrated, you will look better, and you’ll probably be more rested. And those two things will take care of the good vibes. And when you feel good, you look good.”
His style inspo: “Particularly in London, New York, the street is enough. You know, how do people express themselves? Is it subtly or loudly? But I think most importantly, it’s what people can live in… what enables your lifestyle. Luckily, Armani and I are in a very similar place with this. I always find that helps me be myself. I always look for those two things.”
His big wellness practice: “A big power nap. Which you know, is part meditation—it’s just not calling itself that. It’s taking a break and closing your eyes and breathing. Resetting throughout a day is very valuable. That preserves the good vibes. It can be a tad anywhere between 10 and 20 minutes. I can grab that [amount of time] pretty much anywhere—any shorter than that and I struggle.”
The twenty-minute nap, aka the catnap aka the disco nap, is not something which I’ve ever perfected. Even if I’m exhausted and really want to just have a quick nap, I end up sleeping for hours. Which is why I rarely nap, because napping blows apart my day and my schedule. Now, I can be meditative and “restful” and calm and do breathing exercises. That’s fine. But I’m just not one of those people who can sleep anywhere and at any time for short periods of time. People who can do that have some kind of special napping gene, I’m convinced. CB can do it – she loves a disco nap and I’m jealous.
As for his love of the rain and rain smells… it is an evocative smell and a pleasant smell, but I wouldn’t put that in my top-five scent memories.
My mom and sister can power nap like that. I just get pissed off with a 20 minute nap – I need an hour. To each their own and I wish I could reset that way. I am going to try meditation – that helps and does wonders, but it’s not as easy as I hear.
I am jalous of the nap power!
The times I menaged to take a 20 min. nap after I feel sooo better.
Love a good power nap. I set the timer on my phone for 23 minutes, and then do some meditation/deep breathing and really focus on my eyes being closed and heavy and I’m out. It’s the perfect amount of time so I don’t feel groggy after.
I used to work with a guy who was training himself to do that using the timer on his phone, it seemed to really work for him.
Same here. I’ve never been able to power nap. If I lay MT head down anywhere, I’m going to be straight up sleeping for at least 90 minutes. How people close their eyes and nap for 15 minutes doesn’t even make sense to me.
I don’t understand the appeal of this man; have never found him attractive. He just seems bland and boring.
Facts. He’s about as sexy as a department store mannequin, imo. Nothing going on there at all.
Have you seen him in motion? He is HOT in bridgerton!
Agreed. I don’t get the appeal.
What’s “sexy” and “attractive” varies from person to person, obviously.
I find him very sexy, attractive. Lots of other folks do, too. And there are men I see people swooning over that leave me “meh” or even “nope, never, not even if I’m drunk”
Most people I find attractive are not very photogenic: Michael Fassbender and Michael B Jordan are great examples. It’s a question of charisma, smile, voice, eyes…
The photogenic ones don’t do it
for me in general, Hiddleston, Pitt, etc. I never got it.
As for being bland, I mean these questions are as boring as rain.
Yes watch his Bridgerton season. Also watch his episode of SNL. He was hilarious – I hope he gets a comedy role at some point!
He’s very pretty. But he seems quite ordinary in terms of personality and I can’t say I’ve been impressed by his acting. All the talk of “good vibes” sounds like he doesn’t have an opinion, he’s just bullshitting. Skating by on pretty.
“Petrichor,” by the way, is the name of the rain + chemicals in dirt/on the street mixing scent that he’s describing (it’s my favorite too.)
A perfumer in Melbourne has a petrichor scent- it’s really vivid! (Mihan Aromatics).
I can’t take a nap at my job. I would have to go to my car and take a nap in it with the ac blowing full blast not very appealing. Too bad I am not a rich actor who gets a private RV on the set of my movie.
So handsome.
He should really be hustling a bit more while his Bridgerton fame is fresh.
Cumberbatch broke big with Sherlock and never slowed up. Sherlock ran for 3-4 series. RGP only has 1 season of Bridgerton, his PR and agents need to keep him hot.
I agree. This is his moment. He could be a really big star, if that’s what he wants. He’s the whole trifecta — looks, charisma, and talent. Time to strike while the iron is hot. The moment will pass. Best to move now.
It’s funny how actors (or their managers) think. Bridgerton S2 would have been an easy gig. Just show up for a few scenes, wear great clothes, look hot, collect the check. All the heavy lifting for his character’s storyline was S1. He could have just specified 3-4 episodes or something.
I wouldn’t have done Bridgerton S2. That’s a retread. But he should be taking lead parts (or at interesting secondary parts) in movies that capitalize on his assets. He could be the next big leading man … but he doesn’t want to be Ray Liotta. Big movie, big splash .. but never filled potential.
Somewhere along the line I learned about the 40 minute power nap. 10 minutes to calm yourself, talking yourself toes to head into relaxation..20 minutes pure rest, 10 minutes to bring yourself back to consciousness via stretching, etc or, something like that. Any longer and apparently science has proven it will disturb the night time sleep cycle. Any shorter and apparently you don’t get the true, real benefit of a nap.
My step-father could fall asleep anywhere, anytime he chose. Which seemed to always be just when us kids were coming home from school. Hmmmmmmm….
Is this a way of saying people in Hollywood aren’t getting enough sleep?
His “wellness” tip should be … look like me. 🙂
I might try 20 minutes for lunch break, but if I can sleep more you can be damn sure I will.
He was terrible in The Gray Man.
He is very handsome, sexy and alluring to me. Not bland at all. Of course, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. He sizzles for me.