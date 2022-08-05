“The FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh was always compromised” links

FBI Director Christopher Wray admits that the FBI received 4,500 tips about Brett Kavanaugh, which were then sent to the White House and Donald Trump’s people dictated which leads needed follow-ups. This is completely disgusting. [Jezebel]
Zendaya & Lewis Hamilton star in Valentino’s fall campaign. [RCFA]
Balenciaga says trash bags are IN. [Dlisted]
LOL we’re never going to call her Jennifer Affleck. [LaineyGossip]
Meat eaters are so, so mad at Cracker Barrel right now. [Pajiba]
Wow, Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka are still together? [Just Jared]
A Q&A with Mic. Carter of L’Uomo Strano. [OMG Blog]
Thom Browne’s small Resort collection is cute? [Go Fug Yourself]
Review of Not Okay, which sounds not… good. [Gawker]
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker are back together. [Egotastic]
People get real about their jobs and salaries. [Buzzfeed]
Finally, monkeypox has been declared a public health emergency. [Towleroad]
I can’t even talk about Brent Kavanaugh. The amount of power this rapist has over women’s bodies and lives is maddening. I really just can’t think about it right now.
As for being a vegan, I’m so grateful for the many many options now available. It used to be hard to even get a real salad at a restaurant (iceberg lettuce with carrot shavings doesn’t count). But I’m afraid to ever say the word “vegan.” I tell waiters that I’m vegetarian with lactose intolerance when asking about ingredients. I do have lactose intolerance, it’s not a lie, but I live a vegan lifestyle in everything from food to cosmetics to household products. Because I genuinely prefer animals to people. I never criticize anyone for not being vegan (my partner isn’t but he doesn’t get a say in our household products, and I do my best to steer him towards ethical animal products). But I don’t understand the hate for vegans, the outrage. It seems to come largely from men, and often has the same tone of derision and mockery they use towards feminism. For why?
The male hate for veganism is weird, isn’t it? It was kind of parodied by Ron what’s-his-name in Parks and Rec, but I also think some people took up that attitude unironically. My gut says the hate for vegans comes from a place of deep insecurity and fear of mercy and compassion for creatures lower on the “food chain,” similar to the patriarchy’s apparent derision and disrespect for children. I’m basically badly paraphrasing that quote about how a society treats its lowest-class members tells you everything you need to know about that society. (More bad paraphrasing! Sorry!)
I can’t speak to the men thing, other than the usual “men hate women in general,” sort of thing. But I think a lot of people don’t want to put the work into being vegan (or be forced to put in the work for other people who are vegan), and/or they feel guilty for not being vegan around a vegan. Vegans are voluntarily choosing that difficulty level, as opposed to people with food allergies who don’t have a choice about it. Accommodating a vegan makes things harder. I would assume that sort of thing would be why, sorry.
Agreed on Rapey McPukeshoes.
I have been a vegetarian for 35 years, and more or less vegan now (I periodically get sucked back in by cheese). I never proselytize at people and frankly hate it when asked at a meal.
The only time I will mention it is if I’m going to dinner at someone’s house so they won’t feel badly if they stick meat in everything, and I’ll even offer to bring a vegan dish so they don’t have to go to extra trouble.
For me, it’s all about the animals and the planet. I don’t really WANT fake meat, but I have had some impossible burgers when traveling, nice to have options!
Every single chief justice appointed under that traitor Trump must be impeached. Every. Single. One.
The corruption from the FBI to the Secret Service has been devastating. They ALL have to go.
Yes.
Yes
Never should have been confirmed. Never. I believe Christine B Ford and this man has no business sitting on the highest court in the land. I really wonder what the other justices think about him. Maybe someday we’ll find out, or his wife will get fed up and talk.
I totally agree, Julia K, it will be the wife who brings him down in the end. You just have to look at her face in that picture behind him. I bet his face matches his piggish habits at home, and every other situation he is in. I feel so sorry for her being associated with this vile person, who has no business calling himself a “judge” of others!!! However, she chose him, and sticks with him, for now…so who knows? He is the absolute personification of deep misogyny and toxic male entitlement.
The picture of his wife looks like she may have already checked out.
Yeah, she looked miserable at his confirmation hearing. Some savvy editor should offer her a book contract that will enable her to dump Creep and live free with her daughters.
sorry, but women that marry men like that enable their behavior. they provide coverage for them. i don’t buy that she’s a victim in any way. she strikes me as part of that vile group of women that make excuses for the filfth they are married to and think that other women deserve the sick crap their men dole out.
The writing on the Cracker Barrel article is so freaking hilarious. “Cauliflower is what happened when broccoli sinned in a past life.” Lmao
Cauliflower is crazy sinful. You can deep fry it, mash it, grill it, cream it … there’s almost no food you can’t fake with it.
I swear to the wonder that is our universe, when I read anything about number 45 and anyone associated, I get 250% triggered.
The Kavanaugh information is so infuriating. Every day, our government shows how easily it is corrupted. Every day, we are shown there are no consequences for that corruption. Christopher Wray is STILL the director of the FBI.
Totally agree. I have anxiety so I’ve always been “on” and feel like I could never really relax (I’ve tried a lot of meds but none have been long term helps) but the last 6 years have really just drained me. I feel like a shell of a person. How is that not a conflict of interest? Sending the leads to the people who were dead set on getting their guy on the court? A ten year old could tell you this makes no sense and stinks to high heaven.
Wray has to go – right now.
J-Aff
It’s long been FBI policy to hand over all background information to the “client” who then decides what to do with it.
That was the FBI’s policy before Trump and that is the FBI’s policy now. It certainly needs to change but this isn’t something new.
Yeah, I don’t see how this policy makes sense and it definitely needs to change. The illusion of checks and balances I learned about in school have long since vanished for me.
Our world is just disgusting re: Kavanaugh. Evil will always triumph.
Kaiser, I’m so glad that you keep using those insane pictures of Kavanaugh. Let those pictures of him frothing at the mouth during his hearings follow him forever. Unfortunately, this “news” doesn’t seem new to most of us, as we were horrified by this man and believed Christine Ford.
men like him are way too fragile to be in a position of power. he literally proved that he could not handle himself.
I don’t feel I properly understood the word “trigger” until this guy. I’m pretty sure the response I get in my stomach when I have to think about him is a triggered feeling.
Hugs to you. I share your feelings. His whole hearing brought up so many memories for me…so many that I had to create a list on my phone of all of the horrible things men have done to my body, just as a way to document it. The experiences were real, they did real damage to my heart and mind, and yet I think I had packed them away just to survive my youth. His hearing made them all come rushing back, and it was overwhelming.
Knowing that THOUSANDS called into the FBI to discuss his behavior is really depressing.
I believe Christine Blasey Ford, a scientist, patriot and feminist hero!
If a male professor with a great career, a family, and everything to lose had accused Kavanaugh of trying to beat him up in an alley to steal his wallet, he never would have been confirmed.
At a minimum, the Senate would have forced the eyewitness to testify.
I’m with you, Mabs. I was triggered his whole presidency. And even worse between election day 2020 and January 20, 2021.
No post yet on Anne Heche shenanigans? Today’s events top her year 2,000 story….
news from Y2K
“According to television station KSEE, one Fresno Co. deputy wrote in a report, ‘She proceeded to tell me that she was God and was going to take everyone back to heaven with her in some sort of spaceship.'”
Anne, thanks for the wacky news item, but please take care.