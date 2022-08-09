The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump whines ‘they even broke into my safe’

Last night was another great night on social media. Not as great as the day Donald Trump announced he had Covid and was taken to the hospital. That was the BEST DAY. But Monday, August 8, 2022 was definitely a top-ten day in karmic retribution. As it turns out, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago. They had a warrant, and legal experts say that the judge who signed off on it must have seen an ass-ton of evidence already, enough to warrant the raid. Unfortunately, Donald Trump was actually in New York, in Trump Tower, as his Florida compound was being raided. He managed to whine about all of it on Truth Social.
Former president Donald Trump said Monday that the FBI had raided his Mar-a-Lago Club and searched his safe — activity related to an investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents, according to two people familiar with the probe.
One of the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss its details, said agents were conducting a court-authorized search as part of a long-running investigation of whether documents — some of them top-secret — were taken to the former president’s private golf club and residence instead of sent to the National Archives when Trump left office. That could be a violation of the Presidential Records Act, which requires the preservation of memos, letters, notes, emails, faxes and other written communications related to a president’s official duties.
Searching a former president’s property to look for possible evidence of a crime is highly unusual and would require approval at the top levels of the Justice Department. It represents a historic moment in Trump’s tortured relationship with the Justice Department, both in and out of the White House.
A department spokeswoman declined to comment when asked whether Attorney General Merrick Garland approved the search. The FBI also declined to comment.
In a lengthy statement in which he equated the raid to Watergate, Trump accused the FBI of “even” breaking into his safe. He provided no further details on what federal agents were looking for, or what else happened during their visit.
“My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement released through his political action committee, Save America. Trump said the raid was “unannounced” and claimed it was not “necessary or appropriate.” The former president, without evidence, accused Democrats of weaponizing the “justice system” against him.
[From WaPo]
We learned in February that Trump had a tricky (“criminal”) relationship with the National Archives, and when he was in the White House, he was constantly flushing documents down the toilet. When he left office, he took boxes and boxes full of classified documents away with him, when really those docs should have been preserved by the National Archives. I hate to think the FBI raided the Florida compound *just* for stolen classified documents. As for the whining about “They even broke into my safe!” – LMAO.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
United States President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House in Washington, DC headed for political rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota on Friday, October 30, 2020.,Image: 566480403, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: usage worldwide, Model Release: no
-
-
US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media about â€˜delivering lower prescription drug prices for all Americansâ€™ in the White House Press Briefing Room in Washington, DC, USA, 20 November 2020.,Image: 570074996, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: usage worldwide, Model Release: no
-
-
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump arrive to a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Trump departs Washington with Americans more politically divided and more likely to be out of work than when he arrived, while awaiting trial for his second impeachment – an ignominious end to one of the most turbulent presidencies in American history.,Image: 584864792, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: usage worldwide, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stefani Reynolds – Pool via CNP / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
-
-
United States President Donald J. Trump returns to the White House in Washington, DC following a weekend in Mar-a-Lago, Florida on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Earlier in the day US Attorney General William P. Barr released a summary of the long-awaited Mueller Report that appears to exonerate the President and his campaign of all charges related to collusion with Russia in the 2016 Presidential Campaign and subsequent obstruction of justice charges. The President said to the press as he walked into the residence “I just want to tell you, America is the greatest place on Earth. The greatest place on Earth.”
Pictured: United States President Donald J. Trump
BACKGRID USA 24 MARCH 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DC – United States President Donald J. Trump gives an update on the Nation’s Coronavirus Testing Strategy in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington DC.
Pictured: Donad Trump
BACKGRID USA 28 SEPTEMBER 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DIST – United States President Donald J. Trump talks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC before his departure for campaign travel to Duluth, Minnesota.
Pictured: United States President Donald J. Trump
BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DC – United States President Donald Trump speaks to the media accompanied by the First Lady, Melania Trump, before boarding the Marine One helicopter for the state of Florida. In Washington D.C., United States, January 20, 2021. Trump left Washington four hours before Joe Biden’s inauguration as the country’s new president, thus not attending his successor’s inauguration ceremony, and did so leaving Americans more politically divided than when he arrived.
Pictured: United States President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump
BACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: Lagencia Grosby / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
West Palm Beach, FL – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport on January 20, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Pictured: President Donald Trump, Melania Trump
BACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ain’t God good? 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Now let’s hope they can charge in for his crimes.
He’s been committing crimes his entire life. I’m pessimistic that he will ever be held accountable.
Sadly I agree. I dont think anything will happen but at least the goverment is showing they are taking some action. Here’s to hoping a charge sticks.
Anything, ANYTHING that’ll stick to prevent him from running for federal office again.
I’m excited, but also remembering the quote, “It’s the hope that kills you.” May the pain and cruelty he’s put into the world fold back on him.
Exhume the “coffin” now!
Ivana was cremated. A coffin was interned on the golf course. Ashes don’t need a whole coffin.
You don’t suppose the stolen top secrets documents were buried in the coffin instead of her ashes.
@LightPurple
OMG, I was thinking that very same thing this morning!!! I would bet so much money there is something buried there! He’s that criminal and vile.
OMG. I never even thought of that.
I’ve been wondering why her children would allow her abusive POS ex husband to be in charge of her burial, but this would explain a lot. Plus her children are monsters.
@ lucy2, it didn’t even enter my mind, but I wouldn’t put anything past this narcissistic, criminal, sexual predator as well as over bloated Cheeze-A-lluni in the making ignore-ramous……
They must check her grave!!! Hell, she probably isn’t even in the fucking casket!!
@BothSidesNow, Ivana was cremated. Plenty of room for other items inside a 6 foot box, if the ashes are even in there.
Those people have no loyalty to anyone. Just to the whoever gives them the best deal at the time.
@ Lightpurple, you are absolutely correct. Please accept my sincere apologies for not having credited your comment. In addition, I doubt her ashes are in the state of NJ.
How someone would allow their irreplaceable father to place her remains on a golf course sickens me…….
They really do need to exhume. She’s not in there. But what IS in there? There is something not right with the whole thing.
You’re right!!!!
Nah, there’s nothing incriminating buried with Ivana. He simply buried her on the course for tax purposes. It’s an interesting idea, but if Trump has a bunch of incriminating stuff, he wants it near him. To sell or to blackmail with, or to destroy quickly. He’s not burying it in New Jersey. Too inconvenient.
I agree, her ashes are probably not even in the box though.
OMG! I didn’t realize she was cremated…that coffin is now suspicious for even more reasons!
@LightPurple, I fully support your coffin theory!
Laughing @ the breaking into his safe part. They certainly were not going to ignore it.
Doh, that’s the first thing they were going for! I hope they found a lot of incriminating stuff in there.
When I saw/read this today…my movie mind went to Margo Martindale’s character in Practical Magic.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-avbocrKeqE
God, if only Tales From The Crypt was still around. They’d get at least several years’ worth of tales outta Trump alone.
This news made me so happy!
Something I never thought would happen! What a day! I celebrated!
I lost it when I first read “They broke into my safe!”.
So many great tweets, but this one is my favorite so far:
https://twitter.com/mikescollins/status/1556785633766563840
@Jenns This cracked me up. Brilliant!
@Jenns, Yes I could not stop laughing when I saw that one. I could actually visualize this Tweet.
@ Jenns, what a glorious tweet that perfectly sums this up!!! Melanoma is as certainly drinking champagne with this raid!!!! She will have full control over his money and properties!!
That Baron meme is the first thing that I saw on Facebook last night. I was like – what is going on?!
For those of you on instagram I HIGHLY recommend watching the hilarious dramatic reading of his statement done by @hicaitlinreilly
lol yes! This is how I found out about the raid, I saw her post on IG and thought it was a joke a first! She’s hilarious 😂
I’m glad they are investigating him. But I’d imagine that house has been scrubbed in anticipation of this so I’m doubtful they found anything.
Any criminal with half a brain would come to the same conclusion. I agree. The stolen documents must be stashed somewhere the FBI won’t think of looking.
An otherwise empty coffin buried on a golf course in New Jersey.
“Half a brain” being the operative term. I don’t think he would mention the safe if he had even ¼ of brain lol.
I don’t know… He sees himself as untouchable. I could 100% see him stashing evidence in his safe because he thought it was literally impossible that anyone would ever get in there.
This is how I see it too. He probably thought that his “loyal” (corrupt) Secret Service minions would do his gatekeeping for him. Didn’t happen. Frankly I’m surprised Trump hasn’t died from a tantrum induced heart attack!
@Ann:all throughout the 2016 run up to the presidential election & ever since, every time I heard a BBC news alert I thought, trump had a heart attack? But no, not yet. Sigh.
He needs more burgers and Cheetos.
He is quite literally the most incompetent mob boss that ever was and ever will be so of course he kept files in the house and he thinks he can do what he wants and expects to get away with it (and he has been).
They would never have gotten that search warrant approved without water tight evidence, esp as the current head of the FBI is a Trump appointee.
If Fredo had been made head of the family instead of Michael
Last week silver fox senator Sheldon Whitehouse was excoriating Wray for never looking into any of the alleged 4500 tips to the FBI to see if any evidence of a crime existed in the Kavanaugh case. Whitehouse and Durbin had been asking questions for years. Whitehouse told Wray it was the “last chance saloon” and they will be proceeding. So Wray is on notice for ghosting and this won’t be a feel good moment for Kavanaugh.
Yeah I can’t imagine how good the evidence must be for everyone to have signed off on this.
Also, he is so effing stupid, I wouldn’t be surprised if he has all the documents in boxes marked SECRET in Sharpie.
@ Digital Unicorn, I agree!! His stupidity combined with his arrogance has created his own undoing. There was certainly enough evidence for this search warrant to be signed off on. I am curious what the nail was in this action.
I am certain that mob bosses around the world are laughing at his own stupidity!!!
@ lucy2, I can see it now!!! All of those boxes, contained with the official WH logo, were ALL marked “SECRET” with black sharpies!!!! Him and his obsession with sharpies created his OWN undoing!!!
Probably hid stuff in the duck feed.
His talent has been telling his crimes to the public and people not believing that someone would actually do that, so he gets away with it.
I think it’s more than just classified documents though. Someone is cooperating. And they know where the FBI should be looking.
I am not sure what I think they will find. We know he mishandled, destroyed and flushed classified information that should have been sent to the archives. I have always thought he gave classified information about the US to Putin and Bone Saws. You don’t just hand 2 billion over to Jared without getting something of great worth in return. Never forget Lavrov and Kislyak in the oval without any American presence outside of Trump. I think what they will find is something that proves he’s actually a traitor. This goes way beyond a document search.
There’s a reason Lavrov couldn’t wipe the smirk off his face after that meeting. Who needs spies when you own the occupant of the Oval Office?
Nope, they came out of there with lots of boxes. They found stuff! Likely the official government records they were looking for.
The difference between this and Watergate is a warrant you useless, loud-mouthed potato.
A potato that has been rubbed with crushed Cheetos.
Honestly, I am starving and this sounds delicious!
His belly aching was quite comical, I only wish I were drinking with my girlfriends so we could laugh together. My favorite was: the FBI came unannounced! I was like: no shit! They didn’t schedule it in so you could destroy more documents!?!?
Now my question is, is he that slow to have kept incriminating documents or did he destroy them???
If he was planning to sell them, he wouldn’t have destroyed them. Ashes are no use to Putin
Good point.
I don’t think that he would have value for something that incriminated HIM. He’d see value in documents that incriminated others, even world leaders. Blackmail is a mob industry, and I think that is probably the only thing that would make paper valuable to Donald Trump.
From what I have heard, they wouldn’t have signed off on a warrant if it was just about evidence of Trump mishandling documents. It has to be evidence of another crime.
The only time I have ever wished that he was back on Twitter. He would have incriminated himself 2846 more times and the meltdown would have been INCREDIBLE.
I really hope the FBI found what they were looking for or something that is going to somewhat justify the search warrant. If not, Donald Trump will claim that he was treated unjustly by his enemies. It would seem to me extremely stupid of Trump to keep stolen classified documents at Mar A Lago knowing full well that he was being investigated for such crime.
But he is arrogant enough to think that he can get away with it and has the right to do what he wants. And unlikely to listen to wiser opinions.
Agreed. You just know he still thinks of himself as the most powerful man in the world
Honestly, it would not have surprised me at all if someone HAD tipped him off. There’s just SO MUCH behind-the-scenes right wing f–kery going on now that it’s hard to NOT think that their constant ranting about the “deep state” was just another case of Republican projection.
Sorry, this was meant as a reply to Seraphina!
Really? There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that someone tipped off Trump. I thought the scary times were over with Trump out of the picture, instead it seems we have corruption in every department.
@ Lady D, I find it highly unlikely that Drumpf was tipped off. IF he had been, there would have been an army of low level attorneys at his compound at Mar-A-Your-Ass-Is-Ours stationed, including Giuliani.
No, I don’t think he was tipped off. They were in plain clothes, and staff thought they were secret service at first. Trump’s lawyers arrived after they started to execute the warrant.
He’s going to claim persecution no matter what happens (I mean, that’s what he’s doing in this story). He’ll likely double down when the evidence comes out. And he is *absolutely* arrogant & foolish enough to have incriminating papers lying around the house. The fact that he complains about his safe being raided is telling–he’s particularly upset about whatever was in there.
@ Lizzie, I fully agree that Cheetos-A-lluni is completely arrogant to keep everything out in the open. Drumpf is too full of himself to think that the chances of there being a raid conducted at his home was a non issue.
It will probably come to the forefront that Drumpf has much, much MORE classified documents than what was expected. He clearly thinks that he is untouchable, so he had no reason to be weary of any type of search warrant, even with his appointment of Wray.
A search warrant has to be justified before it is issued. I’m sure they found what they were looking for. My understanding is (based upon that degree from Dick Wolf University), is that they can only seize what the warrant states they are looking for.
It would be incredibly stupid. But Trump is incredibly stupid.
Today is my birthday, and this is a wonderful present.
And funny he should mention Watergate, since this is also the anniversary of the day that Nixon had the decency to resign. You don’t often see “Nixon” and “decency” in the same sentence, but Trump has really lowered that bar. I believe it’s currently located at the bottom of the Marianas Trench.
The words Trump and decency do not belong in the same sentence.
Happy birthday Miranda!
Happy birthday Miranda. Hope it’s a good one!
🎂 Happy Birthday Miranda!!!! Let the celebrations begin!!!! 🎂
Happy birthday Miranda!
Hope he’s in jail by the next one lol!
“Searching a former president’s property to look for possible evidence of a crime is highly unusual.” Unusual? Has it ever been done before?
I don’t think so. Wow! It takes a lot (probable cause that a crime will be or has been committed, plus particular things being searched for) to get a search warrant in the first place, but on a former president? No room for error. This is historical!
Maybe he will get convicted before 2024 after all!
No, I agree. I do not believe that this has ever happened!!!
Yet, it could not have happened to a more worthy former POTOS than Drumpf!!!
Never, not even during the height of scandalous Watergate with Nixon’s involvement even though he was a sitting president at the time. No raid on his safe. This is absolutely one for the books!
It was the best raid ever, the largest raid ever. Millions of FBI agents.
A beautiful raid.
A perfect raid. No one has ever done it before.
Bigly
That deserves all the claps. Well done!!
People are saying, not me but people are saying, it was a perfect raid, that they FBI has never had a raid so huuuuuuge.
My gawd, I wish I had been a fly on the wall to watch Drumpf as he melted into an absolute full on tantrum as this happened!!!! It would have been a glorious sight to see!!!!
Those of you worried the house has been scrubbed… I would assume they not only had good cause for the warrant, but also good cause to believe they’d find what they are looking for. Given this is virtually unprecedented, I’m certain they’re proceeding with utmost caution.
My guess is someone like Meadows turned with massive amounts of evidence. And they acted while Trump was gone. They’re playing this smart. Trump’s statement shows he’s shook.
Yeah, I think someone flipped on him. I hope to hell it was Ivanka! You know she would if necessary.
She’s already sold her soul, so what does she have to lose?
And she and Jared made a metric f*ckton of money while her dad was in office, so she doesn’t need him anymore.
Maybe Ivanka flipped due to how mom was treated after death. Or maybe Ivana sent a letter from the grave. That would be DELICIOUS. I know I’m reaching CBS.
Meadows is definitely turning. And last February the National Archives revealed that after a search, classified information was found in 15 boxes of White House records stored at Mar-a-Lago that should not have been taken. The irony is Cheetolini routinely accused Hillary Clinton for allegedly mishandling classified information.
Thoughts and prayers for his safe.
C’mon, do you think all the safe contained was Ivanka’s bronzed training bra?
Epstein tapes?
Maybe it contained the GOP’s dignity
Ha!
Just get on Amazon and order a new safe.
He’s really fixated on that safe. And when he’s fixated on something……
Remember the rant about the low flow toilets? The we found out about flushing documents down toilets?
What in the hell was in that safe?!
I think the FBI knew exactly where to look, especially after Cipallone sat for a deposition last week. All other crime stuff aside, what the feds have on Trump dead to rights are the boxes he took when he left office. Within those 15 boxes are top secret documents that are so sensitive the DOJ can’t even describe them in public. They logged every item (one log OK for public to see; one that is classified). The National Archive peeps and FBI visited Trump/lawyers back Feb to get the stuff back and they said no or kept stalling. So the DOJ executed a warrant yesterday and took the boxes (per MSNBC). Trump can now be charged with a felony here and, if convicted, can never hold federal office again. So now we will see what happens next.
But her emails!!
I know! Still with the emails. In the third paragraph of his “statement”. I laughed so hard at his statement. You could tell that where someone else wrote it and then he just went off the rails like he normally does and took a crayon and changed it completely and just wrote what he wanted to.
I was disappointed that there wasn’t any mention of Hunter’s laptop, BLM protests or the use of the term “witch hunt”.
I love to see it!!!!
What gloriuos news!
I’m still horrified at the “flush em down the toilet” approach to hiding documents. It’s so juvenile and thoughtless, plus that poor septic/sewage system!
It is very Trump – everything he touches winds up in the crapper eventually.
I hope the FBI found what they were looking for and lots of other stuff too.
(Narrator: They did)
Maggie Haberman released a photo yesterday of a document, ripped and in the toilet. Elise Stefanik’s name could be discerned.
God I hope they have 💯 needed to convict because Republicans will challenge this up to the Supreme Court, a court with no moral compass to be found in its majority.
Oddly enough, I see Trump making a lot of noise over this but he is very lonely out on that ledge with the Fox News parrots and Facebook lawyers. So far (so far), I haven’t seen any statements from actual politicians or even his family speaking out in support of him.
I think more and more Republican politicians are full on Mariah Carey-ing him now.
(I stand corrected)
I’m curious if Maggie let anyone in the archives know this was happening when she witnessed it, or if she held the photo for the opportune moment of self promotion.
I hope that the FBI brought their own in-house plumber with them last night. You know that they have one.
This made me so incredibly happy last night, just filled with glee! I can’t help but think maybe Alex Jones’ texts has some thing to do with this??? I finally feel some hope that maybe the universe is finally starting its bend toward justice.
Those texts might crack a few things open. The Jan 6th committee requested them, and there’s rumors that Hannity is “nervous”. Hehehehe.
What is contained in Alex Jones’ texts? Coincidence that they were released to the Jan 6 committee yesterday morning?
@ olliemom, I believe that the texts from Jones will create a long list of those outside of the WH, but within the Senate as well as the looney tunes from Faux News will link the actors as to who played a role in the insurrection. Jones’s text will be a continuation of all of those who took part in the insurrection and no one will be safe from investigators.
It was a hell of a night on Twitter, speculation about what would be in the safe and hoping Melanie was there suddenly unable to understand English to finding all the reels from trump bugging rooms there. For years there have been rumors about that. The meltdowns from the GQPers and fox hosts were hilarious. Was that Jesse guy tearing up? Lol! And think of all the things they stole from the WHouse, China, silver, paintings.
LOL whiny little bitch.
Very worrying.
Already there are calls to arm, & it’s only going to get worse.
I hope all involved will be safe, especially the agents who had to actually do the raid, & the judge who signed it.
They had to do it, of course, but the repercussions are going to be violent I fear.
@ Kokiri, as much as his cult followers want to impede justice, it won’t save his flatulence diaper wearing ass! There will be those who choose to scream and holler but they have seen that those who perpetuated in the January 6th insurrection are serving actual jail time.
Though there will possibly be violence, they will be shut down and hopefully arrested. Well in NY but I don’t hold out hope in FL.
What a day! My heart is filled with joy. I cannot wait for the epic Randy Rainbow song about the raid. He should parody “F**k the police” for this one. Or maybe Ice Cube’s “Today Was a Good Day.”
What? Like it was hard? (Bend and snap).
I’m told it was the best raid in FBI history. The most beautiful raid, in fact, people are saying. Nobody does a raid as good as the FBI, believe me.
Exhume Ivanas’ casket. No body but lots of papers?
That top picture reminded me of the Melania doubles! Was she the 2.0?
That’s what I thought. No way that is Melania.
I saw that video on the news this morning and that’ the first thing I said. Hey look, it’s her double. You can tell she’s a prop because she wears a genuine smile.
Same! I thought, oh, so nice to see Fake Melania. Wonder what she’s up to?”
I was following this on a reddit post last night and someone with FBI & prosecutorial experience said that they almost never bother following up on cases of document theft unless those docs fell into the hands of a THIRD PARTY. So it seems the DOJ has proof that Trump has already tried to use classified US govt docs (probably for blackmail) and the mountain of evidence is high enough and solid enough that the investigators & judge signing the warrant aren’t bothered about a risk to their futures and reputations in raiding an ex POTUS — which is unheard of. This is Big.
Or put those documents in the hands of governments who are not our friends for money and favors.
If Trump had that intention, that’s treason in my book.
So. Correct me if I’m wrong, but….
Isn’t a raid SUPPOSED to be “unannounced”????
Gotta say, that made me laugh! 🙂
I remember when Felicity Huffman was taken into custody by the FBI with those charges of bribing college officials to get her kid admitted into a prestigious school. There was a dawn raid at her home and I remember either her or her lawyer saying at the time that this was totally unnecessary, she would have gone willingly had they requested. The point was the FBI wanted to do it unannounced and not send out an engraved invitation for Ms. Huffman to accept. Their warrant is their “invitation.”
To get a search warrant on a former president’s home it takes a lot. AG Garland would have to sign off. As specific as the search was, that indicates someone in Trump World snitched. If the Feds finds evidence if a separate crime DOJ can use it to prosecute.
Side note: Aug. 8 is the anniversary of Richard Nixon’s resignation from the US presidency.
Someone on Twitter posted an amusing meme for this, I’ll try to remember …
*picture big green highway signs*
Welcome to Fuck Around!
Find Out Next Exit
Enjoy your stay!
Anyway, this is fueling a resurgence of Trump sympathy in the Repugs camp, which is unfortunate. He’s not being persecuted FFS, this is not the deep state, America is not a third world country under the Biden administration. THIS IS FINDING OUT, assholes.
And the cherry on the cupcake is that the head of the FBI, Christopher Wray, is a TRUMP appointee!!
Honestly, I think Trump will be easier to beat than DeSantis, so I’m fine with his small base rallying around him. It’s easy to paint them as extremists.
C-Shell, I don’t doubt for a moment that the Repugs are scared to death about what the FBI will find. I suspect there are more than a handful that may be implicated in some stuff.
Note: do not piss off librarians. Wouldn’t it be amazing if the plumbers at the White House saved some documents and turned them in too?
Have ya seen the story and pics on Daily Mail UK?
A lot of Trump supporting idiots are running around outside Mar-a-Lago hollering about how wrong it all is to raid Trump?
What is wrong with these people?
How on planet Earth do they still support the Orange One?
Get a dang clue! Trump does not love you. He does not like you. In fact, he and his entire family have been using your support to lie, cheat, and steal.
Trump and certainly Mel, do not want the great unwashed little people anywhere near them or their overly gold decorated house.
Ew, non-millionaires. Icky.
I am so tired of all things Trump.
Btw, just a reminder that all around nice guy Jimmy Carter and his lovely wife are still with us. 😀
I saw the cult members on the news driving around MaraLago last night making fools of themselves with their flag trucks.
Thank you for reminding us that President Carter and Rosalynn are still with us. They are just lovely people and an example of what wonderful things an ex-president can do with his life after leaving office as opposed to this slug.
I just hope the find a ton of evidence. If they don’t, he will run with it. I want them to get enough to charge that entire corrupt, criminal family.
The Universe took something wonderful away from us yesterday morning – Olivia.
And then it gave us something back last night.
The memes coming out of this have been off the charts. Especially the Hillary/Obama/Joe memes. Guuuuuurl.
This likely stems from recent grand jury attendances because we have known for a while that he had taken documents that he shouldn’t have. So there is more we don’t know.
Also heads up that there are people like Maggie Haberman and others pretending to be neutral but spinning some of this to downplay what is likely in the warrant. The evidentiary standard to issues a warrant against a former president, something unprecedented, has to be quite high. Not one is doing for a few pages of his scribbles.
Is she Habermansplaining again? So predictable.
@ Nic919, that sounds plausible. These people will certainly save their ass over Drumpf.
It has become apparent that those who were once fully devoted to him are seeing the writing on the wall. Either they have grown a conscious OR have realized that their supposed loyalty isn’t worth to the potential criminality of being in bed with him.
They supplied enough evidence of what the truth is with regards to the criminal actions with Drumpf to garner the execution of this FBI raid. And I am thrilled that it is finally playing out against him 😌
I just need to see this douche in cuffs. Come on universe!
This is the hottest story going in the US. The news shows are still going on about this and it won’t die down anytime soon.
Shout out to folks who despair that Merrick Garland & DOJ are doing their jobs. This is how you do it. You don’t shout, leak or post online. You build solid cases, then move. Justice is coming for Trump, Stone, Alex Jones, etc, etc.
Not everyone involved in the many crimes of the Trump orbit will face justice–that doesn’t mean many of will go unpunished. For instance, after WWII, plenty of Nazi party members, camp guards & war criminals were never charged. There were so many that it would have been impossible. The number of defendants at Nuremberg was partially decided just based on space in the courtroom, which is a weird thing I learned years ago. This is the biggest case in US history & Merrick Garland is the right man for the job. Much as I’d have liked to have him on the Supreme Court, he’s probably exactly where we need him to be at this moment in history.
God I really hope so. I remember right after the insurrection attempt and he went to Florida, there was speciation that DeSantis wouldn’t extradite him to New York if they indicted him. I’m so glad he’s in New York right now, waiting to find out what the first set of charges are.
I was actually shocked that he said nothing about what was in his safe – very off brand, I thought he would have said he had massive piles of jewels and treasures in his safe.
I love this for him!
Yup !
I laughed deeply when I read this. I laughed deeply when I read more about it later and I laughed just as well when I read more still later, and this morning when I opened the internet to read the news, a deep sense of peace settled over me.
I slept like a damn baby last night. Anyone else?
“Da cards be tellin me”…
This time he’s going down… they not only found classified sensitive stuff in his possession… but he was dumb enough to keep incriminating Jan6thS#!+
#The Orange Man Is Getting An Orange Suit
Oh how I hope so!
I’m not celebrating this because I think this whole thing is for show. Incriminating evidence won’t be known to the public because Trump still has high up supporters in government
Couple of questions for people who might know.
1) We all *know* that Drumpf flushed documents down the toilet. Doesn’t that, in and of itself, violate the Presidential Records Act?
2) If the Presidential Records act covers ALL written documentation, does that cover SMS/Text messages too? If so, is it possible the people responsible for “losing” all the Jan 6th data by dropping phones into the North Sea — I mean, buy buying new phones — get charged with violation of that act? Depending on who signed off on it, it might be a big hit.
And relating to the above question
3) Don’t mobile phone carriers *have to*, by law, keep their own records of *all* data for a set period of time? Isn’t it part of the Patriot Act? So, can’t the DOJ just subpoena the phone company for that data that Secret Service/Homeland Security/the Pentagon/Rethugs claim is lost?
1) Yes, unless literally all of the documents he flushed fell under the narrow exceptions to the Presidential Records Act (narrator: They did not.)
2) Yes, it would cover SMS/text messages. And yes, anyone who destroyed those communications could be charged.
3) Basically yes, but my understanding is that the time limit is based on the carrier’s own “normal business practices,” so it varies a bit by carrier. I think many keep the records for 18 months or so. My guess is DOJ has long since subpoenaed those records, so deleting them is just like putting on a t-shirt that says, “I’m guilty.”
Yes, yes and yes.
The FBI doesn’t break in. They have warrants. And when they do enter, you can be sure they’ll get what they are looking for.
They’ll nail him on tax and wire fraud.
Ooh, that harkens back to how they got Capone in the end–tax evasion. Excellent!
Law person here – just echoing that, yeah, my first thought – well, my second thought after YYYYYYESSSSSSSSS accompanied by cackling – was that there must have basically already been basically 99% proof of whatever the hell to get this warrant.
I’m not mad he wasn’t there; I’m mad his arse still goes to New York EVER.
It would be a shame if they found anything beyond classified documents in the course of this raid. 😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈
“there must have basically already been basically 99% proof of whatever the hell to get this warrant. ”
That’s where I’m at too.
Mark Meadows, Michael Cohen, Mike Pence, Brian Kemp, Doug Ducey, numerous mega-donors, and many republican voters are turning on Trump. Even Rupert Murdoch is publicly opining that conservatives need to leave him in the dust. Those with dirt on him are realizing they’ve tied themselves to a sinking ship and risk getting pulled under as the noose tightens around Trump’s neck. I think the FBI has found a treasure-trove of incriminating evidence, and more of Trump’s former supporters are backing off like he’s a pariah.
What’s really pathetic are the people standing outside his house with signs showing him their support. No brain cells.
Trump has always spoke and thought of himself as a mobster.
The mob buried a lot of bodies in NJ. Hence Ivana’s grave.
Dig that baby up!
Holy sh*t, could you imagine? That’s so insane that it might actually be true !
The FBI raided Trump’s home/clubhouse. Well, I guess the only thing I can say to that is “Sad.” We all know that Trump regularly took confidential documents to Maralago which should have never left the White House, so I don’t really give a damn that he was miffed.
Ivana was cremated almost immediately, so medical examiners will be able to find nothing if they attempt to get into the pauper’s grave on trump’s golf course where she is buried. If that doesn’t sound like a mob hit, I don’t know what does. The river and cement shoes do come to mind.
Karma was headed his way. I hope that they get him. Sad if me, but I don’t care. Now the MAGA folks are calling for a civil war as they do with everything! Waiting on Fannie Willis (DA here in Atlanta) to get him for interfering in our election here!
Donnie 2 inch is going down,,,this makes me feel very hopeful justice is coming for him..
Bwahahahahahahaha 🤣