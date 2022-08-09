The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump whines ‘they even broke into my safe’

Last night was another great night on social media. Not as great as the day Donald Trump announced he had Covid and was taken to the hospital. That was the BEST DAY. But Monday, August 8, 2022 was definitely a top-ten day in karmic retribution. As it turns out, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago. They had a warrant, and legal experts say that the judge who signed off on it must have seen an ass-ton of evidence already, enough to warrant the raid. Unfortunately, Donald Trump was actually in New York, in Trump Tower, as his Florida compound was being raided. He managed to whine about all of it on Truth Social.

Former president Donald Trump said Monday that the FBI had raided his Mar-a-Lago Club and searched his safe — activity related to an investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents, according to two people familiar with the probe. One of the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss its details, said agents were conducting a court-authorized search as part of a long-running investigation of whether documents — some of them top-secret — were taken to the former president’s private golf club and residence instead of sent to the National Archives when Trump left office. That could be a violation of the Presidential Records Act, which requires the preservation of memos, letters, notes, emails, faxes and other written communications related to a president’s official duties. Searching a former president’s property to look for possible evidence of a crime is highly unusual and would require approval at the top levels of the Justice Department. It represents a historic moment in Trump’s tortured relationship with the Justice Department, both in and out of the White House. A department spokeswoman declined to comment when asked whether Attorney General Merrick Garland approved the search. The FBI also declined to comment. In a lengthy statement in which he equated the raid to Watergate, Trump accused the FBI of “even” breaking into his safe. He provided no further details on what federal agents were looking for, or what else happened during their visit. “My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement released through his political action committee, Save America. Trump said the raid was “unannounced” and claimed it was not “necessary or appropriate.” The former president, without evidence, accused Democrats of weaponizing the “justice system” against him.

We learned in February that Trump had a tricky (“criminal”) relationship with the National Archives, and when he was in the White House, he was constantly flushing documents down the toilet. When he left office, he took boxes and boxes full of classified documents away with him, when really those docs should have been preserved by the National Archives. I hate to think the FBI raided the Florida compound *just* for stolen classified documents. As for the whining about “They even broke into my safe!” – LMAO.

