“Olivia Newton John passed away at the age of 73” links

Olivia Newton John passed away at the age of 73. [Dlisted]

AMC & Nicole Kidman continue to be a match made in heaven. [OMG Blog]

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky went for a walk at 4 am? [LaineyGossip]

Tracee Ellis Ross wore The Row – a very strange outfit. [RCFA]

The Monse Fall ‘22 collection is… not great. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Review of Gatlopp, a “great little movie.” [Pajiba]

Katie Holmes & Bobby Wooten III are hanging out in NYC. [JustJared]

I know she’s problematic but Juliette Binoche looks great. [GFY]

Gabby Petito’s parents have sued the Moab police. [Buzzfeed]

Elton John previews Britney Spears’ comeback. [Towleroad]

Doctors are turning in patients for self-managing abortions. [Jezebel]

John Travolta pays tribute to #Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John: "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much."https://t.co/J844ivkigf pic.twitter.com/YYGunmHYTZ — Variety (@Variety) August 8, 2022