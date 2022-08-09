“Olivia Newton John passed away at the age of 73” links

Olivia Newton John passed away at the age of 73. [Dlisted]
AMC & Nicole Kidman continue to be a match made in heaven. [OMG Blog]
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky went for a walk at 4 am? [LaineyGossip]
Tracee Ellis Ross wore The Row – a very strange outfit. [RCFA]
The Monse Fall ‘22 collection is… not great. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Review of Gatlopp, a “great little movie.” [Pajiba]
Katie Holmes & Bobby Wooten III are hanging out in NYC. [JustJared]
I know she’s problematic but Juliette Binoche looks great. [GFY]
Gabby Petito’s parents have sued the Moab police. [Buzzfeed]
Elton John previews Britney Spears’ comeback. [Towleroad]
Doctors are turning in patients for self-managing abortions. [Jezebel]
John Travolta pays tribute to #Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John: "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much."https://t.co/J844ivkigf pic.twitter.com/YYGunmHYTZ
— Variety (@Variety) August 8, 2022
I saw the movie Greece in the late 80’s for the first time. It was airing on TV. I had a VCR and sat by the TV. Back then you had to press record on a VCR. I recorded every song and watched the hell out of that tape. Good memories. Thank you Olivia. RIP.
I have no idea when I first saw Grease. It’s just been around my whole life. In college, we went crazy watching it all the time (early 90s, when Grease and Abba and the whole 70s were cool again). But I actually own Grease on Amazon now and watch it periodically while I’m working out. And of course as a kid I bopped around the house all the time to Let’s Get Physical. So much Olivia Newton John in my youth!
Thanks for sharing !
Yes me too!!! My first pop diva!!!
RIP Xanadu Forever!!!
This is exactly how I feel about Grease, bettyrose. It’s always been a feel-good movie, for me, rest in peace, ONJ.
Time to rewatch Xanadu with ONJ and Gene Kelly. As cheesy as it is, I always enjoy watching the two of them on screen.
I saw Grease when it came out in 1978. I was only ten though. Olivia will forever be remembered as Virginal Sandy.
The police and prosecutors clearly have nothing better to do than to prosecute this poor woman and her daughter. No murders, drug cartels, gangs, embezzlement, or rapes left in the city to work on? Plenty of free time to harass women clearly. Putting a case together like this takes alot of time and money that they are just wasting.
Am I the only who thinks Katie’s new boo likes her former stepson..Connor Cruise and it weirded out by it??
TER is a goddess and can wear whatever she wants! She did a great campaign with Jcrew earlier in the year (or maybe it was last Fall).
Olivia..she handled her diagnosis and treatment with such Grace.
He does resemble Connor somewhat…
Cops are abusers and therefore protect abusers.
I was in an abusive relationship once. I had to call the cops close to 2 dozen times in the course of a year.
Two DOZEN times. Each time two cops came, each time they were different people. So over that time period 24 different police came to my house, and they all treated me with disdain and disinterest.
Yes I had a restraining order and all of that already. Cops could not have cared less. Fortunately I got out, Gabby did not, and my heart breaks for her.
Laura – I’m so sorry that happened to you. I appreciate that you’re telling your story. The Gabby Petito story reveals a lot of complexity around gender and race in the U.S. It’s a huge media event because she’s a beautiful white woman. But the cops didn’t take the abuse seriously because he’s a white man. (I’m using present tense because the case is unfolding in the present). Yet, throughout our nation’s history, violence against men of color has been justified in the name of “protecting” delicate white women. The entire false narrative of chivalry exists because men claim they have an innate drive to protect women exactly like Gabby Petito. And yet one man abused her and male cops failed to protect her. (And imagine the different scenario if cops had pulled over a car driven by a black man, with a white woman shaking and crying).
All of this 1000%.
There is this dude (I won’t even mention his name) that’s suddenly gained a lot of popularity on YouTube and the internet with that same misogynistic white male community and he will go from saying that it’s the man’s job to protect their woman, because it’s nature and what a man is supposed to do, to calling women idiots that don’t belong outside in society or have any rights in two seconds flat.
I’m glad they’re suing. Too many people die every year because police ignore domestic violence. Hopefully this creates an incentive to do a better job.
Although I have vague recollections of the night itself, there was a time when I was in mid-high school that my mom called the cops on my dad (he was abusive throughout their marriage–this was the one & only time she called the cops). Later, as an adult, she told me that two (male) cops showed up that evening, one talked to my dad & one talked to her. The one that talked to her said, ‘what did you do to make him mad?’. Still pisses me off to this day. Her, too, at the time she told me.
Genuinely shocked and saddened by Olivia Newton-John’s death. God bless her. A thirty year battle against cancer is inspiring. She will be sorely missed.
I love Grease. I remember after a group meeting in my bible banger days, we’d finished talking about what Jesus Freaks talk about and were about to leave. Someone turned the TV on and Grease was on, you know we all sat right back down and watched at movie till the end. She was an icon and I wanted to be as hot as Sandy was. Rest in sweet Peace.
Your bible banger group watched Grease together? I’m sorry, but I gotta ask . . . did you all sing along to the lyric “the chicks’ll cream for greased lightening” ??
The Jezebel article is truly terrifying.
+1
RIP ONJ. I’ll always remember skating to you at the roller rink. Good times!! ❤️😁
Why is Juliette Binoche problematic or will I regret asking?
I was wondering too…
Same.
I haven’t googled so apologies if I’m impugning her character but I get the feeling she could be an apologist for (at least one of the) celebrated Hollywood abusers.
Aww man. First Archie Roach (66), Judith Durham (78) and now ONJ (73). What a sad week for Australian music. What incredible legacies, both musical and otherwise. Rest In Peace and thank you for the music.
Used to be so obsessed with Grease as a kid, I think I wore out the VHS tape ☺️ R.I.P. Olivia Newton-John 🕊