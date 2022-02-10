Donald Trump flushed documents down the toilet when he was in the White House

Maggie Haberman was one of the NY Times journalists who got a lot of “scoops” during the Trump administration. She was one of Donald Trump’s favorite journalists because she was nice to him and didn’t question him too hard, and the people around Trump trusted her to a certain extent. Now Haberman has written a book about her years covering the Trump White House, and it’s called Confidence Man. In the book, Haberman confirms a lot of reporting this week about Trump’s refusal to adhere to the Presidential Records Act – Trump failed to preserve many of his documents while in office, he outright stole documents and moved them to Mar-a-Lago, and as Haberman reports, he literally tried to flush documents down the toilet.

While President Trump was in office, staff in the White House residence periodically discovered wads of printed paper clogging a toilet — and believed the president had flushed pieces of paper, Maggie Haberman scoops in her forthcoming book, “Confidence Man.” The revelation by Haberman, whose coverage as a New York Times White House correspondent was followed obsessively by Trump, adds a vivid new dimension to his lapses in preserving government documents. Axios was provided an exclusive first look at some of her reporting. Haberman reports Trump has told people that since leaving office, he has remained in contact with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un — whose “love letters,” as Trump once called them, were among documents the National Archives retrieved from Mar-a-Lago. The news of White House toilet-flushing comes as the National Archives has reportedly asked the Biden Justice Department to examine Trump’s handling of White House records, amid the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. While in office, the former president blithely flouted the Presidential Records Act, which required him to preserve written communications concerning his official duties. Trump routinely tore up documents and after leaving office brought substantial written materials back to Mar-a-Lago.

This isn’t just innocently faulty record-keeping, like some documents got damaged somewhere or a few pages of that briefing book were lost. This is willful criminal activity and federal authorities actually want a thorough investigation and possible criminal charges into Trump’s lost, stolen and destroyed records. The National Archives had to send people down to Mar-a-Lago to retrieve FIFTEEN BOXES full of documents which belong to the Archives, not Trump. At least we’ve also solved the mystery of why Trump had all of the toilets replaced in the White House: he needed better toilets to flush his records. But His Records!