Dave Chappelle publicly opposed affordable housing in his wealthy Ohio town

There’s truly no difference between Dave Chappelle and the MAGA-friedly, knuckle-dragging “men’s rights advocates” on the internet. They’re all the same, the VENN diagram is a complete circle. Dave Chappelle thinks victims of sexual harassment need to “toughen up.” Chappelle considers himself Team TERF, and that reversing course on his transphobia would be “bending to someone’s demands” as opposed to… just not being a rampant transphobic bigot. We haven’t talked about Chappelle since the Netflix mess last year. But here’s another reminder that Dave Chappelle truly sucks: he publicly opposed the construction of affordable housing units in his town in Ohio. He threatens to remove his investment in Yellow Springs, Ohio if the town went ahead with its approval of affordable housing. What a dick.

An Ohio village Monday failed to approve a zoning ordinance that included dozens of affordable housing units after opposition from comedian Dave Chappelle, who called the Village Council “clowns” and threatened that his business ventures would be “off the table.” Yellow Springs, Chappelle’s hometown, is the planned site of the entertainer’s restaurant, Firehouse Eatery, and comedy club, Live from YS, which are under development in an old village firehouse, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported last year. Chappelle has previously threatened to pull his business investments from the town if the development were approved as proposed. He has not publicly specified exactly what he opposes in the plan. The Dayton Daily News reported that at a meeting in December, Chappelle told the council he was “adamantly opposed” and that he has “invested millions of dollars in town,” adding, “If you push this thing through, what I’m investing in is no longer applicable.” Chappelle reiterated his opposition when the zoning change came up for a vote Monday. At that meeting, according to video posted to the Yellow Springs Community Access YouTube page, Chappelle wondered why the council would pursue the housing plan “while it kicks out a $65 million-a-year company.” “I cannot believe you would make me audition for you. You look like clowns,” Chappelle said Monday. “I am not bluffing. I will take it all off the table.” Documents posted by the Village Council showed that the proposal was pitched as a way to reduce the cost of housing and allow workers for village services to live near their jobs. Without the higher-density and affordable home units, council President Brian Housh said in a memo, the starting price for homes in the development could jump by $100,000.

[From NBC News]

It basically sounds like Yellow Springs’ city council was simply trying to push through a pretty basic zoning approval for the construction of an apartment complex for working-class renters. Why would ANYONE disapprove of that? Why would Chappelle throw a tantrum about low-income people having affordable places to live close to their work? Oh, it’s because Chappelle’s community is super-wealthy and he thinks affordable housing will drive down the property values.

Here’s the thing: if Chappelle is investing tens of millions into Yellow Springs with the development (re: renovation) of what sounds like a rundown firehouse, that means manual laborers, that means construction people and electricians and more. So Chappelle’s “investment” in the town will end up going to pay the salaries of people who have to live out of town, because they can’t afford to live in Yellow Springs.

Dave Chappelle personally came to a city council meeting and threatened to remove his $65m dollars of investments from his city if they allowed a developer to move forward with an affordable housing program. The objection wasn't to the build, but the affordable housing component. https://t.co/3ahCy1KqmN pic.twitter.com/l8MTxhhlJ7 — grimm (@ExileGrimm) February 9, 2022