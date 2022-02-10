Dave Chappelle publicly opposed affordable housing in his wealthy Ohio town

There’s truly no difference between Dave Chappelle and the MAGA-friedly, knuckle-dragging “men’s rights advocates” on the internet. They’re all the same, the VENN diagram is a complete circle. Dave Chappelle thinks victims of sexual harassment need to “toughen up.” Chappelle considers himself Team TERF, and that reversing course on his transphobia would be “bending to someone’s demands” as opposed to… just not being a rampant transphobic bigot. We haven’t talked about Chappelle since the Netflix mess last year. But here’s another reminder that Dave Chappelle truly sucks: he publicly opposed the construction of affordable housing units in his town in Ohio. He threatens to remove his investment in Yellow Springs, Ohio if the town went ahead with its approval of affordable housing. What a dick.
An Ohio village Monday failed to approve a zoning ordinance that included dozens of affordable housing units after opposition from comedian Dave Chappelle, who called the Village Council “clowns” and threatened that his business ventures would be “off the table.” Yellow Springs, Chappelle’s hometown, is the planned site of the entertainer’s restaurant, Firehouse Eatery, and comedy club, Live from YS, which are under development in an old village firehouse, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported last year.
Chappelle has previously threatened to pull his business investments from the town if the development were approved as proposed. He has not publicly specified exactly what he opposes in the plan. The Dayton Daily News reported that at a meeting in December, Chappelle told the council he was “adamantly opposed” and that he has “invested millions of dollars in town,” adding, “If you push this thing through, what I’m investing in is no longer applicable.”
Chappelle reiterated his opposition when the zoning change came up for a vote Monday. At that meeting, according to video posted to the Yellow Springs Community Access YouTube page, Chappelle wondered why the council would pursue the housing plan “while it kicks out a $65 million-a-year company.”
“I cannot believe you would make me audition for you. You look like clowns,” Chappelle said Monday. “I am not bluffing. I will take it all off the table.”
Documents posted by the Village Council showed that the proposal was pitched as a way to reduce the cost of housing and allow workers for village services to live near their jobs. Without the higher-density and affordable home units, council President Brian Housh said in a memo, the starting price for homes in the development could jump by $100,000.
It basically sounds like Yellow Springs’ city council was simply trying to push through a pretty basic zoning approval for the construction of an apartment complex for working-class renters. Why would ANYONE disapprove of that? Why would Chappelle throw a tantrum about low-income people having affordable places to live close to their work? Oh, it’s because Chappelle’s community is super-wealthy and he thinks affordable housing will drive down the property values.
Here’s the thing: if Chappelle is investing tens of millions into Yellow Springs with the development (re: renovation) of what sounds like a rundown firehouse, that means manual laborers, that means construction people and electricians and more. So Chappelle’s “investment” in the town will end up going to pay the salaries of people who have to live out of town, because they can’t afford to live in Yellow Springs.
Dave Chappelle personally came to a city council meeting and threatened to remove his $65m dollars of investments from his city if they allowed a developer to move forward with an affordable housing program. The objection wasn't to the build, but the affordable housing component.
— grimm (@ExileGrimm) February 9, 2022
I hope there’s a special place in hell for people like him. That’s beyond despicable!
There’s a lot more to this story. The developers have a shady background and were planning on selling single units for like $350k. That is not affordable!!!!! He didn’t just not want poor people there, he wants the housing units to actually be affordable…..
Funny he didn’t say any of that into the microphone where he knew he was being recorded.
“The developers have a shady background and were planning on selling single units for like $350k.”
where is that information? it’s not in any news story I can find about this and, as noted, Chappelle himself said nothing about that aspect when he had the floor, and would be on the public record. can you provide a source for that?
Except as not true at all. Most zoning for developers includes mostly regular houses (like the $350k ones) and then lower income housing which is usually apartments and townhouses for rent. Dave didn’t want poor people around, period.
What’s shady about Oberer Homes? Sounds like standard regional home developer. Town’s reaction sounds like standard OMG! the poors and transients coming in to duplexes, townhomes & affordable stuff! Proposed plan (64 SFD, 52 duplexes & 24 townhomes with 1.75 acre set aside for future affordable housing) reverted back to original 143 SFD starting at $300K.
It’s my understanding that the community of $350k dwellings were allowed to be built only if they also built other units that were affordable housing units. He wanted the “rich” area to be built without including anything affordable.
The developer offered to donate 1.75 acres to the city. There is no intent to actually build the affordable housing.
This!
@ Alpine Witch, I hope ALL of his businesses collapse into bankruptcy too, and him with it. All gone! What a MF.
A$$hole’s gonna a$$hole
There were a whole lot of white people there. Here is hoping they can keep his 65 million dollar investment going in the future.
Dave, you are the clown.
for some reason i just cant get into dave chappelle, i admit he is clever and know how to weave a story but i just dont get it. i saw that video last night on twitter and i thought it was a skit. i cant wait to hear his excuse for not wanting affordable housing
“So Chappelle’s “investment” in the town will end up going to pay the salaries of people who have to live out of town, because they can’t afford to live in Yellow Springs.”
That’s the point. He get’s to maintain that image of all the beautiful homes lived in by rich people while everyone else is reminded of their place: subservient workers who should only be in town if they’re there to provide some service to the rich home/business owners
But if you read the whole thing, it saysbthe house were going to be sold for 300-350000. That doesn’t sound affordable. I’m not agreeing with Dave, he’s a jersey and always has been. But I think there’s more to this story then him wanting to keep poor people away.
The story says they were going to add a building to the project that would house units where workers who couldn’t afford the houses could live. They scrapped THAT part and left the development/construction of standalone houses, starting at $300,000.
Shit like this is happening in my hometown. Over the years, investors have seen that it’s a little gem of a place and have priced the locals out. Neighborhoods of postwar homes have been demolished for condos and mansions. Property taxes are sky high. It’s sad and frustrating.
Driver8. Same here in a MA Suburb.
Old timers who’s families have been here for generations are complaining that their grown children can’t afford to live here. Moderate home after moderate home get torn down and huge 900k McMansions get build instead.
Several developers have wanted to come in to build bigger devs and it’s gets fought by residents. Now, for sure, many residents are fighting because these multi unit buildings are being proposed for areas where traffic is already bad. But it seems that very often, the issue is also that the developer wants to put in 100 units, with 20 of them being “affordable” and yet the affordable is actually NOT affordable at all.
Not sure if that is the case with Chappelle, but it does happen all the time.
They did it in Houston as soon as the built the stadium on the outskirts of DT. All of the Wards were destroyed by developers to build massive homes. The Fifty Ward, Third Ward, Second Ward plus the Heights, N of I-10 where people who worked downtown had to move to the boonies and ride the busses into downtown. There were families in the wards that had been there for generations!! No one was brave to drive through the Wards at night if you were white, but they didn’t both me as our family business was near the Port of Houston. People lived in shacks, basically. The city came in and allowed the developers to bulldoze the homes and didn’t pay them what they should have been paid. Houston is just as greedy and insufficient to POC.
I lived in Victoria, British Columbia in Canada a few years ago. The city is lovely but the housing prices have shot up to the point that only the rich can afford to buy there. I heard a young woman say that you can either afford to have children or afford to buy a house. My nephew is a young married guy there. Both he and his wife have good government jobs. But the only way they can buy a house is if their parents buy the land or throw a few hundred thousand dollars in for the land/house. My nephew’s parents have offered to buy the land for the house if he and his wife pay for the house. It’s crazy because the wealthy people in areas like this tend to use a lot of lifestyle services (homeware workers, nannies, gardeners, restaurants, private schools) but the people who provide these services can’t afford to live in the city where they work.
So, the term affordable housing is often misleading — it doesn’t necessarily mean cheap. I’ve been involved with board meetings for developments of this kind, and things like apartments mean more $$ for developers up front.
In this case the people + board in Yellow Springs approved a housing development and now the board wants to change it to include duplexes and townhomes, which folks disapprove of. The cost of those also would start mid-200K (compared to the mid 300K start for the regular homes), so… this is not really an objection to actual affordable housing.
This is a bit of a “click-bait” issue with Chapelle. There’s always more to it with affordable housing. And it’s not just this location- small towns are rejecting “affordable housing” all over the country because of the difficulty in keeping it affordable after the initial sale/rental. Most people support it until it’s a mulit-unit building going in on the bock next to you.
“Most people support it until it’s a mulit-unit building going in on the bock next to you.”
Why are you making excuses for NIMBYism? The housing crisis in this country is a direct result of low inventory. Multi-unit housing eases that. Except of course those people really just don’t want to live next to poors.
Standard argument against multifamily & apartments is that it will pull in transients and people who “have no pride of ownership.” That coupled with all the redlining that’s gone on in this country is a shame. People who share walls usually don’t exacerbate climate change as much as SFD dwellers.
Due to the pandemic, so many offices are closed and a lot of business are *not* going to go back to a physical address. Profits are up w/out the massive overhead for rent/heating/cooling/supplies etc. I’ve thought, why not take those empty office buildings and adapt them into housing for the homeless and low-income renters. It could help with the crunch (esp. in urban areas), and alleviate “ghost” buildings.
@ Jan90067, that’s a great idea! We need housing for those who are unable to live close to work and those on the streets. We need to get the homeless into housing as well!
So awful. My (college) students often ask me about me about marginalized people working against one another and working-class antagonism. Easy–intersectionality works both ways and is not simply about the unprivileged. A racially-marginalized person may also happen to be rich, classist, and transphobic.
The developer was not applying to build “affordable housing” – to try to get the zoning approved, they said they’d set aside a very small tract of land for possible affordable housing sometime in the future. There were also plenty of concerns about the lack of impact studies – part of the development is going to be on a landfill, which would have a huge environmental impact in an area known for water quality. The town hall/council meeting was very contentious with lots of folks voicing their opposition to the apparent careleness of this outside developer.
But sure, let’s make up anything to slam a prominent Black person.
Gmafb. Dave only cares about black men. Period. Don’t forget he’s also buddies with white devils like Bezos and Musk. Dave is a misogynistic, transphobic pos.
Maybe men (of any color) who only care about themselves and insulating their wealth (even when it’ll directly hurt women and other people of color) should be slammed. Why should Chappelle’s color insulate him from valid criticism? I’ll never forget him saying that he was willing to give trump a chance because he/Chapelle was rich. In other words, he was okay with him and screw the rest of us who were having babies caged, civil rights rolled back, votes suppressed, etc.
I think you meant prominent transphobe, Cosby rape apologist, and Joe Rogan using the N word supporter, Dave Chappelle.
This isn’t the Black History Month flex you think it is. Dave is a terrible person.
There are always stipulations to these “affordable housing” plans. They usually involve building luxury condominiums, the developers get a huge tax break to build and contribute the gentrification of a neighborhood, where the natives end up getting pushed and priced out, can’t even afford to live in that neighborhood cuz then the prices for everything in that neighborhood go up. The mom and pop shops suffer when bigger corps start coming. It’s a whole mess. Most people will hear the words Affordable Housing and think is a good thing. Until you get into the details, and study the impacts of neighborhoods where these bldgs have gone up. And it isn’t always positive.
Landfill? Huh? What map? The only concerns reported in Dayton Daily News were: traffic flow, water management, proposed homeowner’s association, and concern that the multi-units would “attract different homebuyers” (than SFD buyers), i.e. not morally upstanding people like us. Oh, there was also standard griping that the homebuilder should have talked to us.
If there was so much concern over the environmental impact, why were 143 houses ok on the same tract (excluding multi units + set aside)?
He’s a terrible person.
Maybe it’s time to stop thinking of Dave Chappelle as someone worthy of praise. He had one funny season of a TV show, thanks in large part to Charlie Murphy and Paul Mooney (may they rest in peace). But since then, he’s been mediocre at best and is just another rich NIMBY a-hole.
If Yellow Springs Affordable Housing is anything like NYC’s “Affordable Housing” I need more info on this story.
Affordable Housing here means they build out a monstrous multi unit luxury condo, set aside less than 10% of the units in the bldg as affordable, put said units on the worst side of the bldg, make a “poor door entrance” so that the affordable housing renters don’t use the same entrance with the wealthier folks, don’t include the amenities the rest of the bldg gets, and try to stuff as many people in the smallest unit as they can, and the rent isn’t even that affordable. Eventually all these luxury condos push out the rest of the natives and contribute to the gentrification of a neighborhood.
And the qualification guidelines are shit. The majority of the working class usually don’t even qualify for those units. Most people here in NYC think AH is a joke.
I’m not sure this is the case in every part of the country but the “poor door” scenario certainly seems to be happening in bigger cities. It’s not a solution. In the Midwest and south meanwhile, (in smaller and midsize cities), the wait lists for public housing or even Section 8 can top 5+ years long and rent for a basic two bedroom in a remotely safe area with access to a decent school start at 700, and that’s for the most dated and decrepit options…
I can only imagine how much worse it is in NYC. I really don’t know where they think working class folx are supposed to live.
I’ve seen that in Honolulu as well.
Our experience where I live was cheaply made homes that weren’t sustainable and properly maintained. I think he should release a statement as to his reasons for disagreeing, but I also think reporters should be digging into the details here.
This is exactly what’s happening in Michigan, where I live. Developers are getting tons of tax incentive $$ up front to build “affordable” and student housing, and the units all START at about $1200/month. Affordable housing isn’t a legal classification, so people can use it for whatever they want to sell townships/cities on developments. Plus developers have no incentives to keep up or fill units once they’re built — we currently have SO many vacancies, and new developments keep getting approved.
Hey Dave, toughen up!
I can’t afford to live in the upscale community I work in. It is what it is. 🤷♀️
The article I read about this last night said the development is next to his property. I think he just doesn’t want it literally in his back yard – which in the US we call NIMBY.
He’s a rich white guy at heart. This kind of stuff happens all the time. Not just with affordable housing projects but also with any organization that provides services to low income individuals.
I’ll admit, I think Dave is funny sometimes, but I am currently trying to find housing. The rent and sales prices are astronomical. I don’t hate artists who have succeeded, I just wish they would understand that not everybody is rich. Some of us are really struggling and it’s not funny. Idk, maybe I’m just being touchy today.
Sadly this is super common in even liberal areas. They may say they care but when it’s their “backyard” many just won’t allow it. Sucks. inequality is not just on conservatives
Oh David. You’re gonna get yours