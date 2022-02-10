Duchess Camilla doesn’t worry about ‘certain constituencies who might complain’

Back in the day, Princess Diana was particularly beloved by American media. Americans loved Diana because we saw her as a beautiful, sweet princess who loved to help people and wanted love in return. Diana dreamed of moving to America after she divorced Charles, and I believe she would have been welcomed here with open arms, by Americans and by the American media. People Magazine in particular was fixated on Diana and telling her story, and they were extremely sympathetic towards her for her whole adult life. So… it’s interesting to see People Magazine get into the Embiggening Camilla business years later. This week, People Magazine published a series of stories about the “Queen Consort Camilla” announcement and why is happened and why it’s a good thing. It’s clear that Clarence House is also quite interested in tapping into American media markets all of a sudden. Very interesting. Some highlights:

Why the Queen made her “sincere wish” about Camilla known on Accession Day: A royal insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that the timing “had to be right.” “They couldn’t wait until Charles was actually King — it had to come from the Queen herself,” the insider says. “Now was a good time because of the Jubilee — it was almost tailor-made for this timing.” Of course Charles has been plotting for years: Prince Charles has been preparing for this announcement for years, as he planned for his coronation to include his wife alongside him as Queen, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Clarence House said, “The detailed planning for a coronation begins at the point of accession. So there are no plans of this nature at this stage.” Royal historian Robert Lacey ton why the Queen announced it: “As she thought about her father George VI, she would have also thought about her mother and the importance she played as a partner to him. And then, of course, with the passing of Prince Philip, she is considering the sacrifices and difficulties of being a consort.” Camilla is a huge support for Charles: “She is a huge support” for Charles, a royal insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, adding that the future King can be prone to “Eeyore moments” and Camilla “jollies him up.” Certain people will complain: “There will always be some backlash but you can’t please everybody all the time,” the royal insider adds. “There will be people from certain constituencies who might complain.” Embiggening Camilla: Those who know of Camilla’s work behind the scenes say she has done “an exemplary job since she married” Prince Charles, the royal insider says. They point to her as a huge supporter “for women’s rights and those fighting domestic abuse. She has plowed her own field in terms of her duties and been well-liked.”

[From People Magazine]

True story: my mom has read People Magazine for decades and whenever anyone mentions Camilla, my mother neighs like a horse in retaliation. For a certain generation, for a “certain constituency,” Camilla will always be unpalatable. Camilla will always be the other woman, the one who made Diana’s life a living hell. While “royal insiders” feel bold enough to look down their noses at “certain constituencies who might complain,” at some point, insiders might realize that those constituencies are actually pretty large. Especially here in America. We don’t take too kindly to the horsey winebag who ruined Diana’s fairytale. The British media seems determined to shove sugary pro-Camilla propaganda down everyone’s throats, but why in God’s name did Clarence House try this sh-t with People Magazine?

PS… The photos in this post are from last night’s red carpet gala event for the British Asian Trust, which was held at the British Museum (home to many looted and stolen antiquities from Asia).