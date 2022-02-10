Duchess Camilla doesn’t worry about ‘certain constituencies who might complain’

Back in the day, Princess Diana was particularly beloved by American media. Americans loved Diana because we saw her as a beautiful, sweet princess who loved to help people and wanted love in return. Diana dreamed of moving to America after she divorced Charles, and I believe she would have been welcomed here with open arms, by Americans and by the American media. People Magazine in particular was fixated on Diana and telling her story, and they were extremely sympathetic towards her for her whole adult life. So… it’s interesting to see People Magazine get into the Embiggening Camilla business years later. This week, People Magazine published a series of stories about the “Queen Consort Camilla” announcement and why is happened and why it’s a good thing. It’s clear that Clarence House is also quite interested in tapping into American media markets all of a sudden. Very interesting. Some highlights:
Why the Queen made her “sincere wish” about Camilla known on Accession Day: A royal insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that the timing “had to be right.” “They couldn’t wait until Charles was actually King — it had to come from the Queen herself,” the insider says. “Now was a good time because of the Jubilee — it was almost tailor-made for this timing.”
Of course Charles has been plotting for years: Prince Charles has been preparing for this announcement for years, as he planned for his coronation to include his wife alongside him as Queen, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Clarence House said, “The detailed planning for a coronation begins at the point of accession. So there are no plans of this nature at this stage.”
Royal historian Robert Lacey ton why the Queen announced it: “As she thought about her father George VI, she would have also thought about her mother and the importance she played as a partner to him. And then, of course, with the passing of Prince Philip, she is considering the sacrifices and difficulties of being a consort.”
Camilla is a huge support for Charles: “She is a huge support” for Charles, a royal insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, adding that the future King can be prone to “Eeyore moments” and Camilla “jollies him up.”
Certain people will complain: “There will always be some backlash but you can’t please everybody all the time,” the royal insider adds. “There will be people from certain constituencies who might complain.”
Embiggening Camilla: Those who know of Camilla’s work behind the scenes say she has done “an exemplary job since she married” Prince Charles, the royal insider says. They point to her as a huge supporter “for women’s rights and those fighting domestic abuse. She has plowed her own field in terms of her duties and been well-liked.”
True story: my mom has read People Magazine for decades and whenever anyone mentions Camilla, my mother neighs like a horse in retaliation. For a certain generation, for a “certain constituency,” Camilla will always be unpalatable. Camilla will always be the other woman, the one who made Diana’s life a living hell. While “royal insiders” feel bold enough to look down their noses at “certain constituencies who might complain,” at some point, insiders might realize that those constituencies are actually pretty large. Especially here in America. We don’t take too kindly to the horsey winebag who ruined Diana’s fairytale. The British media seems determined to shove sugary pro-Camilla propaganda down everyone’s throats, but why in God’s name did Clarence House try this sh-t with People Magazine?
PS… The photos in this post are from last night’s red carpet gala event for the British Asian Trust, which was held at the British Museum (home to many looted and stolen antiquities from Asia).
OhmyGAWD your Mom sounds like a straight up BOSS. 😂😂😂😂
Lol kaiser, my mum starts swearing. And honestly, the swears in Punjabi/Urdu 😂😂
My family,who lived through that time, always say whenever Camilla is mentioned: Chuck (this is from me 😂) had gud (jaggery) but chose goo instead 🤣🤣 what a petty insecure man.
My family didn’t believe Meghan, but I was finally able to drill in them how the firm saw another Diana,in terms of charisma, beauty, intelligence and work ethic, and got insecure to the point and bullied her that she left on her own, with Harry of course. And I definitely made a point to that Meghan is the most educated and accomplished member of the family, more so than their beloved catty.
I mentioned Camilla once, and my sweet mother said “God, I hate that homewrecking bitch!”
I was like, Mom!!! Lots of older women are Diana fans, especially women who were in their 20s-40s when all the shit went down. I love that your mom neighed. So many women from that time repressed all their negative emotions, and Camilla was an easy outlet for them. Her actions made her easy to hate.
This People article is just so tone deaf.
It’s readers are women who had “don’t let yourself go or else he’ll cheat” beat into their heads for years, and then saw that was bullhockey because that certainly didn’t keep C from cheating on Di, the absolute epitome of keeping herself looking good.
Combined with how they frame C&C’s marriage: she sounds like a door mat! It’s all how supportive *she* is of *him*, and makes him sound like an even crappier partner than you’d think.
Just want American women want to read about: a man’s second marriage to a woman who’s really a doormat.
Side note: I don’t think Camilla is actually a doormat. Other details have come out about how she seems to have her own life going on, but Chaz’s people insist on talking only about how Camilla makes Chaz’s life better, nothing about how she lives her own life.
Ditto, with my mum. She detests Camilla, mightily, and my mum is as objectively near to sainthood as one can get. She can’t stand Charles for his emotional abuse of teenager, given that she was Diana’s age when she got married and lived literally surrounded by my father’s family.
harperc: you make an interesting point with your sidetone. There’s some seriously entrenched misogyny going on over there. Well, here (US), too.
Certain constituencies? Fancy way og saying she doesn’t. care what the peasants think. Such a good look for the FQ.
It’s the 2022 version of “let them eat cake”.
You can’t please all the people all the time, so just go back on your word and displease as many people as possible.
They are handling this all wrong IMO. They should have had the Queen make the announcement, and then had Camilla make one low key appearance (like she did on Monday or Tuesday) and then had her go quiet for a while, AND laid off the pro-Camilla PR for right now.
Let the people who care and are upset about it process it, deal with it, and then just move on. Stop talking about it. I don’t think most people, even the super pro-Diana people, are actually that surprised by this announcement. But stop running to People to make Camilla happen, threaten to cut off Angela Levin’s access if she keeps comparing Meghan and Camilla, etc.
Becks if they listened to you they wouldn’t have half the PR issues they do. But they are sheltered and arrogant and not different from the out of touch Cambridges.
Camilla’s PR is reminiscent of Kate’s right now, which isn’t a good thing. Overdone and not based on reality.
And if you’re gonna do PR overdrive anyway, word it correctly. As I said above, “certain constituencies” is just offensive wording which make Cam sound like she doesn’t care about naysayers because they are below her. Not a good look.
The trend in the media is to praise some royal women at the same time slamming another. It’s evident in the Kate PR, where she is praised to the skies with the sentence ending, “and Meghan could learn from Kate (lol).” The same is with Camilla she is praised by her stans, Meghan and Diana are slammed. The royals show who they are when they dismiss Diana and Meghan and fawn over Kate and Camilla.
You raise really good points. Like Becks1 said, the PR is really bad. This People story doesn’t really make Camilla or Charles look good.imo It seems the palaces or certain media faves are being pushed one way or the other. Fully agree that having Angela Levin as a mouthpiece for Camilla is a terrible choice. Bejeebus, Charles, shut that shitemouth women down. She is not doing you or Camilla any favors with retweeting falsities/misinformatiom from hate accounts/bots. Her latest repeat of disinformation and HIV testing is just bad. H3ll, Camilla would be better off separating herself from a book Levin wrote. Then again, Levin wrote a favorable book about Max Clifford that worked for a while. Until.
As someone else posted, the ‘certain constituencies’ comment seems directed to POC. Not a good look for a man who has been waiting for decades to be King.
I’m not surprised that People is embiggening Camilla, the editor is British and he wants to stay on the good side of CH. And yeah, I noticed too that the British Asian Trust gala was held at the British Museum, totally tone deaf and offensive.
I’m sure that occured to no one from the Palace.
“Here Asian’s let hobnob among all the artifacts that we stole from your countries. We’re polishing the Koh-I-Noor for Camilla, and she can’t wait to wear it. Cheerio!”
Certain constituency am I the only one who read this as POC’s
Nope. Read it that way too. Don’t think that’s how they meant it but they’re publishing it in an American mag so it carries different connotations. They’re such snobby elitists though that they don’t think about that, which just makes them snobbish racist elitist idiots.
Consort-Badger don’t care?
Seriously, these people and their minions are so toxic and tone deaf. Even if she truly doesn’t care what the peasants think, she and the rest of the BRF should read the room and realize their situation is hanging by fraying threads.
Maybe don’t say the quiet part out loud and purposely hack at the few that threads of support that remain?
That’s the thing, right? Of course camilla doesn’t care. Of course Charles doesn’t care what the peasants want or think. The royals don’t in general. They just live their privileged pampered lives and tell themselves its a life of service.
but you’re not supposed to say it, lol. You’re not supposed to say “we don’t care what you think.” Like you said this is saying the quiet part out loud.
Neither of those two super-bonded narcissists *care to take in* what the peasants are saying, but that’s not a surprise. But those two also want to be loved nonetheless- though they know they’re not comparable to Diana, Queen Elizabeth, or Meghan in getting the real regard from the masses, they still want some star quality. (Ain’t happening.)
Of course she doesn’t care, she’s a rich old hag, who is going to live and die a rich old hag, no matter what.
Realizing that if Diana were still alive and in news for all her charities Cams would NEVER have gotten to be queen. How convenient, eh?
I don’t wish suffering or death on anyone, but life is strange sometimes.
It would be ironic if, after decades of the takedown of Princess Diana and the entire Charles and Camilla image rehabilitation effort, one of THEM predeceased the Queen, making their machinations and the rest of this all for naught.
She looks very nice in green velvet and emeralds. Other than that, I will keep my opinions to myself. It’s hard.
Wonder if they got a deal on the velvet: enough for her tunic and Bitter Brother’s velvet jacket?
Wow. Those tabloids can run their propaganda all they like to their own people, but tapping American markets with that crap is audacious and desperate. We still love Diana, and no sugary article will ever excuse Camilla from undermining her. Camilla will always have a mistress stench about her; unlike aristocratic circles, the US is still very working class by comparison, and still has a puritan mindset. Clarence House can try to whitewash Camilla, but her story essentially says the mistress won, and every woman who has ever wanted her relationship to be free of cheating will see her as a stinky Queen.
“You’ve gone from Elizabeth to… HER? Pass. Oh no wait… you can’t.”
Well, People Mag wrung every last drop out of Diana while she was alive and for a good while after she died, but at some point they have to write about the royals who are still alive. But, my mother would get along with yours, because when you pronounce “Camilla” a certain way in Greek, it sounds like “camel” – to her, Camilla is always “that camel.”
It’s not just that she cheated – it’s that she was cheating with his royal POS from before his marriage to Diana, and then she deliberately set out to gaslight the crap out of Diana and befriend her to get info she could use.
Lots of people do crappy things in their early 20s, but Camilla and Charles were both well last that age when this went down, whereas Diana didn’t have a clue at 19.
“Certain constituencies” – lol. Okay, sure.
As a Canadian, I wish we would disassociate with the BRF. It’s baloney that they’re referenced in all our government documents and legislations. Figure head or not…. we need to leave the commonwealth
What sacrifices has Cam made? What sacrifices did Phil make? Nothing significant.
Well Camilla sacrificed the teenage Diana’s marriage so she knows about that. Fail on Sunday made me titter by their claim that while she’s lazy she charms everyone she meets with her warmth and infectious laugher! Well I’d agree with lazy and infectious especially at the moment, but charming if out for me as I am far too classy to enjoy fart jokes!
oh, but she cheers up Prince Eeyore when he’s being all pouty-poo! what a service to the nation.
I think she’s at Raymill to escape some Eeyore moments. The Windsor men (Charles, William) are made to look childlike and temperamental.
I’m with your mom @Kaiser. I loved Diana. I didn’t put her on a pedestal but on balance she had a huge heart and acted on it. Camilla is not a good person but she will be the kings wife so she should be queen consort.
One thing that bothered me was stressing the queen remembering what support her mother was to her father and Philip was to her. Well, ideally that is how spouses are. I don’t believe her mother or Philip was more supportive than any spouse in a happy marriage.
I don’t think she deserves to be Queen consort. But it’s inevitable.
Well I supposed the Queen was being realistic in giving her “blessing” to the Queen consort thing. I mean who else does Charles have? William and the scheming Middletons on one hand, Harry has gone to the US and unlikely to come back in any meaningful way even if he does start speaking to Charles. His brothers are a no go and Anne is busy minding her business. So really in terms of family, its Camilla or bust as far as Charles is concerned. This is the bed they made and the one they will lie and die in.
Doubt she cares what anyone thinks, except possibly PC. Has she (or PC) ever apologized or acknowledged any wrong-doing? Have any of the RF (outside of PH) ever apologized for anything?
It’s interesting that you would mention how the Asian artifacts in the British Museum had been looted….they were having chronic problems in the 00’s with thieves prying open display cases and making off with rare Chinese jades. They doubt that they’ll ever get them back. They think someone in China had a shopping list of these antiquities and that’s where they ended up again.
Mean old bitch.
She does not care and IMO feels no remorse.
With all this going on, I’m surprised that statue of Diana actually happened. It must have bothered C and C to no end.
The photo is heavily airbrushed. Camilla has wrinkles and Charles face is a lot redder in untouched photos.
Considering I am one of the many tax payers who keep her in horse blankets I really get peed off when I read of their attitude
Many have predicted the end of the monarchy when Liz Windsor pops off and I wasn’t so sure as a lot of Brits tend to be a type that don’t rock the boat .I think I that with a view like that they will fade even more into irrelevant expense .That will be deadly for them if people don’t turn out to see them .The question will then be raised of the cost which cannot be justified for just tourism
By the time they get to Billy Boy it may well be trimmed substantially
I don’t know of anyone who would stand in the rain to wave at them compared to when my mother was alive
The rest of them should be retired off and I hope George starts to be a good student as he may well need something to fall back on
Camilla’s focus is on domestic violence and women ‘s rights. Still, she never once spoke out or supported anything Meghan said or did, and her envy forced her to feed venom about Meghan to her friends at the Daily Fail. She is an experienced adulterer who helped end a marriage involving two young children. I notice that wearing pants to events is no longer a violation of protocol since the “bloody American” is gone.
It’s hard for me to get worked up about Camilla any more. It’s been like two decades. She was sleazy trash, but she won. She’s Charles’s soulmate (again, how come he gets one and I don’t?!?) and/or has put up with him for this long and done the job. I guess it’s nice somebody loves him because I don’t think anyone else does. That said, I’ve always disliked him more than her even though I don’t think she’s great shakes.
But, she won and Diana died. What can you do.
They point to her as a huge supporter “for women’s rights 😳 and those fighting domestic abuse, 🤯
She sure does, hmm
Misplaced morals