Medication trackers, glasses for applying makeup & soothing body wash



Yesterday I covered a story about Phoebe Dynevor's skincare routine. I linked so many of my favorite products so check that out if you're looking for new skincare and makeup. I also wanted to recommend the Verilux happy light. It seems to be helping with seasonal depression and it's now $10 off at under $30.

A comfortable sports bra you’ll want to wear all day



From CB: I own the spaghetti strap version of this Fruit of the Loom sports bra. I ordered a three pack about 18 months ago when we first featured them. They’re comfortable and I like wearing them around the house as well as for workouts. I am an A cup and these may not be suitable as workout bras for larger sizes as they don’t give a lot of support. These sports bras have over 60,000 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. There are several different types of bras under this listing. Most women like them as much as I do. They run small so you may want to order a size up and hang them up to dry. “After reading the other reviews, I went with a large, size 36, and they fit and feel wonderful. Super comfy, just the right amount of support.” “First off, I generally loathe bras. I seek out the comfortable and unfussy ones. I am a 38C and these bras work like a dream for me (I got size 38 and it fits perfectly). They are simple, comfortable, attractive, and they do a great job of containing the *gals* via gentle compression. While I wouldn’t go jogging in this bra, it is my go-to for everyday wear, including at work.”

A tea tree and peppermint body wash may help skin conditions



From CB: Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash is chemical free and cruelty free. It’s formulated with ingredients like peppermint, melaleuca, tea tree oil and rosemary to treat and prevent fungal skin conditions that can cause body odor, athlete’s foot and more. It has over 25,000 ratings, 4.6 stars and the same score on Reviewmeta. Plus it’s on sale now for under $15 for 12 ounces. People say it really cleared up their skin when nothing else worked. It’s also said to reduce odor and irritation. “I think its been over 2 weeks now since I started using this product and I must say I was skeptical but ended up being impressed. After a good 2 weeks of use my bra area (under my ta ta’s) no longer has a major itch/irritated area.” “ I have a major problem with persistent skin rashes due to candidiasis (yeast) and THIS is the only thing that truly gets rid of the rashes.”

Hooks for AirPods so they’ll stay in your ears



From CB: AirPods are easy to lose and expensive to replace. Plus they can fall out of some people’s ears easily. These hooks for AirPods secure to the pods and go over your ears so they’ll stay in, especially when exercising. They also make them easier to locate. You get a pair for just over $10 and there’s a 10% coupon for more savings. These have over 14,000 ratings, 3.9 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say they work well to keep their AirPods in. “No matter which size caps I tried, my airpod pros fell out of my ears. These hooks are comfortable and fixed that.” “Work as intended for running. No issues with the design, quality, or function. They don’t interfere with the microphones or the button on the side.”

Medication trackers that stick to your pills or vitamins



From CB: Many people have those little weekly pill dispensers with places for each day. I don’t need one of those because I only take about three pills a day. This medication tracker has little sliders for each day and can stick right on your pill bottle. You get five for $20 and they’re reusable. They have 504 ratings, 4.8 stars and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers love how easy they are to use. “ I’ve tried a million ways to keep track of my medication but never stick with it. I forget to separate my pills out into daily containers. I forget to check off lists. But these clicky little switches are satisfying in a fidgety way and I always remember to use them.” “I don’t use these for medications but I do use them to remind me when I last cleaned the cat litter box. Great for anything you do once a day and several times a week. Love this product.”

Magnifying glasses designed for applying makeup



From Hecate: One of my personal projects this year is contacts. When I was being fitted for them, my optometrist suggested I get some makeup glasses to put them in. Ironically, part of the reason I wanted contacts is because I can’t see my face enough to put makeup on, so these things do double duty. I got the double lens pair first, but the lens you pull down got in the way of my hand trying to put the contact in. I love this floating lens pair, though. They’re thinner and you can flip the lens from eye to eye as needed. You get two pairs for $14 and they come in six different magnifications. I picked this pair because it had been rated by over 1,900 people. It got 3.4 stars but most of the complaints are because people couldn’t figure out how to work around the frames, which just takes practice. Fakespot gave them an A. Customers love how they helped in applying makeup, “I’m not sure why I waited so long to look for this product. Squinting my eyes and not being able to do my make up. Then I ordered these and they work very well.” And one customer found yet another use, “During the several week period after my wife’s cataract surgery on one eye and before surgery on the second eye she was not allowed to use any correction on the eye that had surgery but still required magnification on the second eye.” I have a magnifying makeup mirror, but I like these because I can get better light in places I can’t use the mirror.

Chebe oil may help hair strength and growth



From Hecate: I got this hair oil recommendation from Oya. I have a thinning patch on each temple. It’s not a huge problem when my hair is down, but it’s starting to be a problem when I pull it back in a ponytail. The secret to this oil is the Chebe powder from Chad. I looked it up and Chebe powder doesn’t actually make hair grow but it does strengthen hair and the oil hydrates, which gives the appearance of fuller hair. This oil will work with all hair types. The 4 oz. size is only $13. It got 4.4 stars from over 600 reviews and Fakespot gave it a B. Some reviewers said they could feel their scalp absorbing it, “Every time I put this product on my scalp, I feel the refreshing tingly feeling as it is absorbed.” Most of the comments talk about how much stronger their hair felt after using it, “I have been using this oil for a few months and have noticed my hair stronger no shedding and it seems about an inch of new growth.” I saw a lot of people who said you don’t need a lot of oil, so it’ll last you a while. I guess the oil is fragrant, which is another reason to just use a little.

Ergonomic wrist rests in adorable animal shapes



From Hecate: If you are having any arm or back issues, you need to consider your wrist placement. A wrist pad could really help with major elbow issues and, of course, carpal tunnel syndrome. These cute little memory foam filled pads come in four different options for $12 or $13, depending on your pal of choice. They have 4.6 stars from over 1,200 reviews and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers say they’re great for people who are already having problems with pain, “have to say that for someone with wrist pain, this wrist rest stands out because it is completely soft. There are no painful pressure points, and it is not too firm.” They work for both work and gaming, “It keeps my hand level and my carpal tunnel is not aggravated by playing games or working on my computer for hours on end anymore!” Plus, you can use them as stress balls.

A easy to use kit to grow salad ingredients



From Hecate: This little box contains everything you need to grow a salad right in your windowsill. It has the little biodegradable pots, the peat pods and the seeds to grow. They give you plenty of seeds, too, so you can do multiple plantings. Do NOT plant them all at once. I made that mistake with catnip once and it died in a week from overcrowding. There are three salad options. I’m intrigued by the Psychedelic Salad Option, but the Funky Veg kit appeals to me too. The third option, Hot Chili and Sweet Pepper, is probably the easiest to grow. Peppers always are. Each kit is $20 but there’s a 30% coupon available this week. They have over 10,000 reviews with 4.4 stars and an A on Fakespot. I was thinking about getting these as a gift but I might get one for myself because everyone says they work really well, “So far everything is growing beautifully as pictured above. Once the sprouts are fuller, I plan on transplanting them into a much larger pot filled with pot soil.” Apparently they even survive brown thumbs, “We bought my Mom the kit for Mother’s Day. She said “I’ll try, but I’ve never successfully grown anything from seeds”. 2 months later her patio is covered in over 20 tomato plants, and squash the size of my forearm!” Psychedelic Salad, here I come.

