Prince Charles was taking money from a Russian oligarch with close ties to Putin

For months/years, Prince Charles has been lucky. He’s lucky because most of his financial improprieties and crimes have been dull, unsexy and kind of hard to follow for the layperson. In recent months, those dry, unsexy stories got two big boosts. One, we learned that Prince Charles was accepting literal suitcases full of cash from a wealthy Qatari. Two, we learned that Chuck brokered a £1 million “charity donation” from the bin Laden family. Those two stories were easy enough for the most casual observer to follow. I suspect this will be pretty easy to follow too: Charles accepted donations from a Russian oligarch with close ties to Vladimir Putin:
Prince Charles met a Russian oligarch with links to Vladimir Putin the same year his charity accepted a £300,000 donation from the businessman. The Prince’s Foundation received the cash from a charity run by Moshe Kantor in 2020, despite the billionaire having been named on a ‘Putin list’ released by the US Treasury in 2018.
Mr Kantor, who lives in a £31million mansion in Hampstead, north London, was sanctioned by the UK in April after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the Moscow-born oligarch had already spent years forging ties with Putin, while funnelling more than £15.5million into British institutions, including a £3million pledge to the Prince’s Foundation.
The revelations have sparked fresh concerns over Charles’s dealings with controversial donors after reports that he ‘brokered’ a donation from the family of Osama Bin Laden – which Clarence House has denied.
Mr Kantor, 68, who is worth an estimated £3.5billion, has met Putin on at least seven occasions. The Russian president was a keynote speaker at the World Holocaust Forum in January 2020, organised by Mr Kantor. Charles also delivered a speech and was pictured deep in conversation with the oligarch. The same year, the Prince’s Foundation accepted a second £300,000 donation from Mr Kantor’s charity. It followed a payment of the same amount in 2019, which was the first instalment of a £3million pledge to be paid over ten years.
Clarence House said: ‘As with all donations, the decision to accept this money would have rested with the charity’s trustees.’
[From The Daily Mail]
I’ll be honest, I think if this was just the first story we ever heard about Charles taking questionable donations, people would shrug. It’s clear that Moshe Kantor has bought his way into British society in a lot of different ways. What makes this different is that the story comes on the heels of the “suitcases full of cash” story and the bin Laden story. It also makes a difference that this comes after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where Britain, America and the EU are cracking down on Russian money, specifically the Russian money of Putin’s oligarch friends and allies. So yeah… what will it be next week? “Charles personally accepted a suitcase full of rubles from Putin and quietly gave Putin a knighthood”?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
The Prince of Wales speaks to university representatives during a reception after presenting the Queen’s Anniversary Prizes for higher and further education for 2020-2022 during a ceremony at St James’s Palace, London. Picture date: Thursday February 17, 2022. The Queen’s Anniversary Prizes are awarded every two years to universities and colleges whose work has been judged to show excellence, innovation and impact in any field or discipline, and to be of a benefit to society, as well as the institutions themselves.,Image: 663270174, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince Charles meets members of the British Ukrainian clergy with bishop Kenneth Nowakowski during a visit at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral, in London, Britain March 2, 2022.,Image: 666088264, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, leave following a visit at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral, in London, Britain March 2, 2022.,Image: 666088277, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, stand with bishop Kenneth Nowakowski during a visit at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London, Britain March 2, 2022.,Image: 666088288, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
EMBARGOED TO 0001 TUESDAY APRIL 26
The Prince of Wales meeting children who have been learning about food as part of the Food For The Future, a pilot food education programme delivered by The Prince’s Foundation, at Dumfries House in Cumnock, Ayrshire. Picture date: Monday April 25, 2022.,Image: 685948383, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
LLANARTHNE – JULY 06: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales during a visit to the National Botanic Garden of Wales on July 06, 2022 in Llanarthne, Wales. As part of the Welsh government‚Äôs contribution to the Queens Platinum Jubilee, oak saplings which were felled by a storm in 2013 are being propagated and replanted. The Prince of Wales has been Patron of the National Botanic Garden of Wales since 2000. The Botanic Garden occupies a unique position within Wales as a botanic garden within a Registered Historic Parkland, it is a registered charity committed to the well-being of people, plants and the planet through Conservation, Inspiration and Education. The Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are undertaking engagements for Wales Week 2022.,Image: 705461655, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
LLANARTHNE – JULY 06: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales laughs during a visit to the National Botanic Garden of Wales on July 06, 2022 in Llanarthne, Wales. As part of the Welsh government‚Äôs contribution to the Queens Platinum Jubilee, oak saplings which were felled by a storm in 2013 are being propagated and replanted. The Prince of Wales has been Patron of the National Botanic Garden of Wales since 2000. The Botanic Garden occupies a unique position within Wales as a botanic garden within a Registered Historic Parkland, it is a registered charity committed to the well-being of people, plants and the planet through Conservation, Inspiration and Education. The Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are undertaking engagements for Wales Week 2022.,Image: 705469401, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, views a model of a memorial by the Seafarers Memorial Group in Wick after meeting volunteers and supporters of Caithness food bank at Carnegie Library in Wick, to hear more about the vital support they provide to those in need in Caithness and Sutherland through the provision of food and other essentials.,Image: 710805069, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Milligan / Avalon
Charles is shady as hell we get it, but it would be really interesting to know the source of these stories and why! Is there someone in the palace trying to sound the alarm about what a bad King Charles will be?
Exactly! :)))
That is the million dollar (literally) question, isn’t it? I don’t think Baldemort’s staff has the competency to pull off this operation. My bet would be on Christopher Geidt. This could be his revenge for being ousted as Betty’s private secretary by Charles and Pedrew. Charles would not have accepted these bags full of cash in the presence of multiple people. Only his private secretary or that Fawcett guy would have been present. Technically, I think Chucks PS would report to Betty’s PS. Geidt is savvy enough and powerful enough to get stuff printed about the FK.
Why do people constantly try and clear william, and the Middlebots?. Follow the power, and money. This is the game of thornes, there is no innocent parties, especially willy.
Uncle back in play, getting older and older, he wants to start collecting on his investments in k8, moving in position to queen consort. Willy is all over this.
If William wanted to checkmate his father this isn’t the way to do it. All it does is make ALL of them look disreputable and invite closer looks into William’s finances too because he’s doing many of the same things Charles is. And nothing is ever going to change the line of succession – Parliament will never do that.
Plus, as MeganC says below, there’s little likelihood William or Andrew have access to this kind of information.
Sounds like William really wants to be king and Kate really wants to be queen consert, without waiting.
This isn’t William! Y’all like to give so much credit to none headed dull man! This is the establishment! People with real power
Since PC is on the chopping block it makes me curious where the rest of the millions from this guy went. If PC is being used as cover for the bigger story, it must involve people in real power.
That’s the thing. Charles accepts all this money and it goes through his foundation. When the politicians accept it, I’m pretty sure it just goes right into their bank accounts. And then they aren’t handing out honours, they’re handing out multi-million dollar government contracts and favourable legislation.
Chuck is handing out influence. access. it’s not nothing, and it’s not just honours.
@ShazBot — you people are amazing! it goes into his foundation and you don’t ask yourself even for 1sec, what those people are getting in return? so you think you get this amount of cash for nothing in return ?
No wonder there is still a rf in the UK…..my bias is showing here because I cannot even imagine having someone as head of state because they came out of the right uterus and were born 1st! jeezzzzz
Why have there not been 1 single report on charles embiggening as king but all those cash shenanignans? hmmmm. very fishy
Very shady and very suspicious. I also wonder what the origin of all these stories is… Andrew saying pay me because I have the dirt on you? Pro-William people? The latter I can’t fathom except perhaps that it could be republican groups knowing how dull and disinterested William is so it could hasten the end of the monarchy? Or foreign interests (Russia? China?) seeking to destabilize current institutions?
Well, Fergie did just buy a high-end home in London for investment purposes (cough cough). Her little romance novels were not at the top of the charts, so she didn’t get the money there. Andrew drip-dripping these stories about Charles is a good guess. Fund the York relations or the cash for access stories keep coming.
I doubt Andrew or William have access to the donor rolls at Charles’ foundation. It’s someone on the inside.
@ MeghanC, agreed!!! On top of the fact that the Other Brother is incapable of playing this long game, or any long game in general.
These details are coming from someone with intimate details within BP or someone within the Prince’s Foundation or Trust.
Charles should be much more worried about the specific details regarding “donations” that he has been willingly accepting instead of what Harry may or may not write about Cowmilla.
I’m sorry but Chucky’s charidee sounds like a money laundering front to me.
I was thinking the same thing. No wonder they have that motto, “Never complain, never explain.”
Corrupt to the core. What actually would be enough for the British people to say no more monarchy?!
@SussexWatcher
In short a LOT! Having a monarch is so engrained into the British identity and culture it would be very hard to remove them. Even if it turns out Charles is a wrong-un, the people will look to William and if he’s no good then there’s George. There is a reason why the spares are so important. It’s not just in case of illness or death, it’s also to ensure there will always be someone to wear the crown.
Historically there’s never been a monarch who’s been entirely trustworthy and loved and yet we Brits insist on keeping them. The best anyone can hope for is the hangers ons are given their marching orders but, abolishing the monarchy completely is something that will not happen in our life time. There may (and I stress the word may) be some calls for more transparency and a few checks and balances may be put in place to ensure this doesn’t happen again. However, once the dust has settled the monarch will carry on doing what they’ve always done. As long as the RF come out and wave on the balcony; have a few processions down Horse Guards Parade the people will remain being proud to be British!
IDK. A big part of me doesn’t give a crap about this story because here in the U.S. TFG was in bed with Russian oligarchs, committed multiple acts of treason against this nation, and is at this very moment probably playing golf. The RF is a quaint anachronism, but they’re not actively dismantling democracy in Britain. Still, I don’t get out the Brits can tolerate one more second of this BS.
Oh, Chuck, What a disgrace you are to the once-respected “Royal Family.” As the potential future king, we’d hope for higher standards & better judgment. Would your father and grandfather be proud of what you’ve become? Probably not.
Chuck is at best a fool and at worst a willing tool. Dissolve the monarchy now, as Willy isn’t fit to rule either.
British Royal Family respectable, my first laugh of the morning, when? Where?
“Once-respected” as in many decades ago, when foibles were hidden?
“Respectable” covers a multitude of sins at all and any level. Think of the many church leaders caught in sex or money scandals (or sometimes both) who were thought of as respectable until they were caught. Think of all the political leaders who were thought to be honest and ethical, until they were caught with their pants down or their hands in the till.
It’s far more difficult to retain that cloak of respectability in this age, what with social media and an unmuzzled press. Chucky Boy can’t hide his scummy-ness, not with the RR breathing down his neck. The only think that kept him “respectable” was the restraint of the RR, and that restraint is now collapsing with the Queen soon to depart this earth. I really don’t think Bill will ever be a king, simply because Chucky Boy will have destroyed the monarchy long before Bill gets close to the throne. Fine by me. I can enjoy seeing Westminster Abbey and the Stone of Scone without anyone sitting on it. I suspect most tourists would agree.
He’s honestly not worse than a lot of his predecessors and in some cases a good deal better.
Which is sad.
As for his father and grandfather- I would guess there is a reason his father’s will is sealed for a century and those reasons would come close to the kinds of dealings we are hearing about Charles. And for George VI, he interfered in the economic nationalization processes and was quite vehement about wanting to crush any Indian independence and was sometimes not very above-board about either of those things.
Nevertheless, I understand your general point about public perception.
It would be karma for how he and camilla treated Diana if Charles was skipped over for king. It would be some good celebitchy gossip to watch Bill and Cathy destroy the monarchy. Stranger things have happened….
I will say it again: have we seen a full accounting of what charitable organizations are supported by The Prince’s Foundation? I fully believe this is nothing but a slush fund for Prince Charles. All grifters, the lot of them.
Yeah, let’s see a clear account of where the money went. Maybe he took the bin Laden money and spent it on refugee resettlement schemes. Maybe he took the Russia money and helped Ukrianians impacted by the war…
I know I know, it is most probably a big money laundering scheme and funds their lifestyle. This is why their wills are hidden from the public. I’m sure Philip’s wealth was accumulated the same way
Agreed.
Lol, Chuck accepting suitcases full of cash is just a normal day for him.
This is an example of how the firm operates, it’s a corrupt system. There is so much more to dig through, such as exploiting low-paid employees & misuse of political privileges.
Can we also have some journos write about the financial shadiness of Keen and Peen’s royal foundation too?
They are all corrupt to the core
@OriginalLala
Those are the accounts I’d really like to see. Meghan insisting all monies raised for Grenfell went straight back to the charity was never really investigated. Surely any reporter worth their salt should have questioned why Meghan was so insistent? Instead there was the usual [*insert whatever lie you want here*] from the media while Sporty Barbie and Pop went on a luxurious holiday somewhere. I would wager that once H&M left the BRF donations to the Royal Foundation dwindled as, W&K excel in doing the bare minimum to support their charitable ventures.
The next great mystery. Who has it in for Charles so bad that they are trying to take him down. What is the ultimate goal? Get him to abdicate? If that’s the case, it would point to Willi-leaks. But I just don’t think 🥚 has the inside knowledge and the know how. Besides, 🥚 is probably running a similar scam. They all are on some level.
It’s clear this is coming from someone with insider knowledge of Charles operation. A disgruntled ex-employee or is the call coming from inside the house? 🤔
This is exactly the thought process I’ve been going around and around on — and, does it seem like these shoes are dropping more frequently? I no longer believe that this is a preemptive leaking from CH. There’s too much corruption, and the prominent shadiness of the donors is ratcheting up.
My money is on the Queen’s current courtiers. Their time is running out, they know where the bodies are buried, Charles is going to get rid of most of them for his own people when he takes over and they need to bank some cash now.
Nobody else really makes sense. There are too many skeletons in both Andrew and Will’s closets and Eddy is never getting the throne so…
Yes. The Queens courtiers are my best guess, but I’m not sure how they will profit from leaking this. On another post I posited a theory that maybe William told someone like Edward Young that there would be a place for him in his court if he could get Charles to abdicate in disgrace. Like I said, I don’t think Will has the smarts but he IS low enough to sic people on Charles like he sicced people on Harry and Meghan.
Isn’t one of Diana’s sisters married to one of HMtQ’s courtiers? Could this be payback for both her sister and nephew?
I dunno if I completely buy it was William all throughout. I think William knows who his father took money from and even what amount but from the previous reporting, the reporters had knew exactly when the meetings were and where it happened. William might know his father would be in meetings with someone but he doesn’t strike me as someone who would remember/know the exact date and where the exact location was.
Could William be behind *some* of the leaks especially when it’s just “Charles took x amount of cash from y z amount of years ago”? Sure. But there’s just details in previous reporting that I don’t think William would have access to.
It is quite fascinating. The leaks seem to be very well orchestrated. This one info alone would go under the radar, but the punches are coming in a steady rythm. Maybe the men in gray? The machine turned against him. Maybe Knauf for William? I think W is actually petrified of the moment he takes the thrones. He wants to be POW and the duchy money for as long as possible. Knauf on the other hand might think he would benefit from being the king’s right hand man.
Where he got the insider info? Could be from Andrew and William himself.
@ Smart&Messy, I wouldn’t put one ounce of theory in either of these two grifters. Andrew does not have access to these intricate details. As for the Other Brother, he could care less what his father is doing. Though he is probably following in the same cash for access shenanigans as well but on a much lower level as he has zero interest in anyone BUT himself. On top of the fact that he hasn’t the mental capacity to pull off such a large scale of money.
I’m wondering whether the leaker is Christopher Geidt. Perhaps this is his way of paying back Charles for plotting to remove him as TQ’s private secretary.
Will *would* definitely throw his father under the bus like this in an effort to raise his own profile, but I just don’t see how he *could* get access to all these financial details. However, Andrew was just as involved in shady dealings as Charles is – remember, Andrew used to be the go-to emissary on all sorts of overseas trips that were rumored to be cover for arms deals or other cloak-and-dagger meetings. He was only benched once the Guiffre bombshell resurfaced. So, maybe this is his way of getting back at his brother for being removed from royal duties?
I wonder if Prince Michael of Kent is involved in any way here? He’s super tight with his powerful Russian friends.
@ Mrs. Smith, while Michael is involved in his own illegal shenanigans with Russia, he is much too insulated with regards to his close relationship with TQ. But make no mistake, Michael is one of the worst in the BRF using his connections to gain massive amounts of cash and will do so until he is dead.
I’m not surprised by any revelation about Charles. The Royal Family is a criminal operation whose only interest is maintaining and increasing their wealth.
Somebody is trying to dirty up Charles’ reign before he’s even crowned. My money is KP. I wonder why. Chuck told Bulliam he won’t get PoW title? Bulliam was told Chuck won’t help bankroll his divorce settlement and Incandescent will have to pay with the money Diana left him? One thing for sure, Met Police will not hit CH or Highgrove the way the FBI went after Mar-a-lago.
Charles is just cleaning house before he takes the throne so they have nothing on him. It’s all in the open.
Game of Thrones Indeed! Here’s the thing, the Duchy of Cornwall is rich beyond belief, the Queen of England is one of the world’s wealthiest people. Charles will inherit, why then take money from all these scum bags…
The thing with people like him is, there is never enough money. They see it as their due. These are people who made themselves head of the church of England and see themselves a divine after all.
In addition to their obsession to remind everyone within the global audience that they are anointed by God.
FF’s sake, you were not!! You just happened to have been born into this family.
Being on the US “Putin list” back in 2018, doesn’t mean much – the US Treasury just went down the Forbes list of wealthiest people and picked out all the Russians – only 7 or 8 actually made a sanctions list. And I don’t know what that would even mean in the UK. Kantor is a British citizen (we can ask how that happened), a major philanthropist to many British institutions for many years, and pals with British politicians (as rich people are). It’s the same with “ties to Putin” – all rich Russians have ties to Putin, Putin won’t let money slip through his fingers.
Any sanctions against Kantor happened in April of this year, so it doesn’t seem like a scandal that Charles got a pledge of money from him back in 2020. But, like many commenter here, What’s super interesting to me is who is bring out all these stories about Charles and why.
But UK knew Putin interfered in 2016 US election, so the Putin list would have stank in 2018 and it was obvious then that allegedly democratic countries would want to avoid.
Also Putin was involved in propaganda pushing Brexit, which makes it even worse.
Sure, but that doesn’t mean that the 100 or so oligarchs picked out of the Forbes list had anything to do with Putin’s actions. Only few were actually sanctioned by the US at that time. I’m not saying Kantor is a savory dude – I don’t really know – but he’s a high profile, incredibly wealthy British citizen who’s on the board of British organizations and has given pantloads of money to British charities, not to mention being on the boards of many Jewish and Holocaust related organizations and having received honors from several European governments. There’s no way the British government hasn’t investigated this guy up one side and down the other – and if they had a problem with Kantor’s philanthropy, they should have said something then, just as they now have with the sanctions over Ukraine.
Nobody in Russia is rich without Putin having signed off on it at some point. There are degrees of complicity, of course, but please don’t pretend there is any clean money made in Russia.
The US Treasury didn’t “just [go] down the Forbes list of wealthiest people and picked out all the Russians.” They’ve been tracing the sources of Russian oligarch cash for over a decade because Putin has systematically used that money to create slush funds all over the world – particularly through UK’s lax financial laws – to undermine Western democracy. Through Putin’s oligarchs, Russia has laundered money through the UK and into various groups and parties that would be anti-EU, anti-NATO, etc. And even propping up one oft-bankrupt NY casino owner and developer since the early 90s. By accepting this cash, Prince Charles helps the Russians hide their money. They do nothing for free.
I urge you to read a book called Putin’s People by Catherine Belton. It details all of this.
@MissMarirose – I have read that book and it was very interesting – and, as I said, all rich Russians have ties to Putin. It’s how they made their money and how they keep their money. My point is that the Putin list didn’t seem to raise major flags in the UK back when it was issued in 2018 because money kept coming in. I don’t imagine that the Royal Opera House thought it was laundering money for the Russians. It’s only been since this April, when the sanctions froze Kantor’s charity, that the Charity Commission has been investigating his donations. I’m really not trying to excuse Charles, only to say that the picture is much larger.
But they all knew then, and yes, investigating the source of donations is an expected burden on all recipients especially politicians and leaders and princes.
You’re acting like they couldn’t have known then and shouldn’t have had to do due diligence, but in fact it is the opposite. They should have absolutely done due diligence and it was also already known.
@Eurydice, you are correct. It didn’t raise flags in 2018 because his (Kantor’s) name was not one of the people actually officially sanctioned(like you said-looked at couple of lists on the Treasury site) and the Trump administration admitted it copied the list from Forbes.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/igorbosilkovski/2018/01/30/treasury-departments-russias-oligarchs-list-is-copied-from-forbes/?sh=10fc42576825
It does seem something bigger is going on that has more to do with the British Government/Charles/Putin together. Kantor’s foundation donated a lot of money to the Anna Freud Center (which I don’t have a problem with). Kate Middleton is patron of the Anna Freud Center. Where are the headlines “Kate Middleton Connected to Organization That Accepted Russian Oligarch Money”.?
WaPo Jan. 30, 2018 has a story titled The Treasury Department copied from Forbes Magazine too. As do others.
I think you’re right, @Eurydice. Russian oligarchs have been openly laundering money for years, and supposedly dropping big money into the arts and sporting events as well as charities, so Charles’ foundation probably wouldn’t have been out of step with other charitable foundations that held their nose and tried not to look to closely at where the money came from. Even earlier this year it probably wouldn’t have been scandalous. But now, with the invasion of Ukraine, and Charles and Camilla touting their big donation they made through the daily mail fund (Remember that? Wasn’t that weird that he chose the DM fund over, say, a more established international charity?), now is when that story has power. Whoever is releasing these stories has both a lot of insider info (past and present), contacts within the media to release the story, and more media savvy then the entire Windsor clan combined. Charles should be very afraid.
The public might have only become aware of this sue to Ukraine, but again, Putin was pushing Brexit, the UK helped US with Russian attack on US after abs in lead up to 2016.
These people are royals, they are briefed on what is going on, unlike the public. Of course they knew and of course they have a duty to do due diligence.
People are acting like Charlie’s couldn’t have known to be suspicious of Russians in 2018. That is an absolute joke.
Just because Russians bought a lot of high placed conservatives internationally doesn’t mean it’s okay.
So Charlie isn’t responsible himself even when he personally takes suitcases of cash. It’s always someone else’s fault.
What leadership.
“…what will it be next week? ‘Charles personally accepted a suitcase full of rubles from Putin’…” that definitely already happened. If Pooty can outright buy US President #45 why not add a cut-rate British prince to his collection?
Why are they so greedy?
Greed is in their DNA.
The only thing more insane than this seemingly never-ending laundry list of Charles’ shady financial dealings is watching how quickly they vanish into the ether of UK reporting. It’s absolutely wild that this is now, what, the 5th shady deal exposed? 6th? 10th? And yet the coverage is still minimal, any public outcry is muted or nonexistent, and everyone just moves on until the next scandal momentarily surfaces.
I had post this before, maybe it was against the regulation of this site.
Monarchy is so popular even when they are useless. It is because it help the race of the royalty in upholding them as superior than the other races in the country.
For example in my country, i received a lot of special treatment such as opportunity and higher percentage in enrolling in local university, discount on buying house and working in government sector.
Search any countries that have monarchy and they are all the same.
Archie with his black ancestor will break that hierarchy. That is why the older white race in britain are worried for theirs but they cant voice this issue because they doesnt want their special treatment to be question.
If you doesnt believe this, look at the percentage of government worker in britain.
Interesting point. Upholding not only the hereditary/social/financial hierarchy but also subtly reinforcing the racial hierarchy.
oh, absolutely.
The idea that Charles is somehow a worse candidate for monarch than those who have proceeded him is laughable. But it would be a sweet kind of karma if Geidt was behind these little leaks.
“preceded”
I wonder if it’s Michael Fawcett who’s leaking this stuff? We know he was up to all sorts of sleaze in the cash for honours grift but when he was asked to resign he realized that Charles was throwing him under the bus. Thoughts?
I have wondered about Fawcett as well. It’s possible. Reportedly, Charles has a very large staff. It’s always interesting to think about how we only know the names of a few of these people. I’d want to know who has left his employ in the past 5 years and then whether any of them have a connection to the same times reporter, Gabriel Pogrund that has been breaking most of the financial scandals. What are his past or other stories about and could they link to a topic or someone in the firm? I’m just gonna laugh if its some random accountant we’ve never heard of that’s getting paid for this info and taking Charles down a peg at the same time. However, the source seems very in the know so it’s prob not just some random accountant.
Lol its not like harry and megan have any links to russian oligarchs
Aristocrats have been getting their money by any means for centuries.
They have to keep up the facade that all of them are rich.
So are these funds part of the payout to Virginia? Part of the Swiss Chalet payoff, part of the new Fergie rental deal?
Questions, questions, questions…
Smdh
Unpopular opinion, but I don’t think anyone in the Royal Household is leaking.
All the RR’s and UK journo’s are so tightly intertwined that no source is truly confidential. It would literally take a matter of hours to isolate the source.
Rather I think this is the establishment coming at Charles to get him back in his box and in-line after his little Rwanda outburst the same week the scheme was launched. Chucky went off script and shortly after other world leaders chimed in incl the Pope. Not a good look for a supposedly first world civilised European country. Thereafter a stream of stories have emerged surrounding his financial dealings.
This has Tory back benchers, donors and media baron mitts all over it. These guys know everything and Charles knows that hence why there has been no public statement and a very slow police investigation. The UK Police in particular are very corrupt and unfit for purpose.
Also I think they’re threatening Charles by revealing THIS particular secret as I suspect somehow the money can be forensically traced to the payout Virginia Giuffre received earlier in the year. They’re letting whom ever needs to know that ultimately they’re in power and thus are the real Kingmakers.
Bill does not have the chops for this kind of high-level takedown operation. Also I very much doubt that Bill wants to become King at this particular junction with all that is looming in his personal life. The squabbles between the Windsors are small fry compared to what the press Barons in the UK have in their little black books. It’s a purely barter and survive system, which is why the monarchy needs to be abolished quick-smart. We can not have allegedly ‘a-political’ heads of state who are so clearly compromised establishment assets.
Ok, I was theorizing it could be some random accountant but this makes sense. Charles is no true liberal but he doesn’t seem like a full blown Tory either. He’s a super rich person protecting his riches, avoiding taxes and speaking out about things that the current Tory govt doesn’t want him to say, like Rwanda. I can see the media barons and tories wanting to keep him in check by releasing stories like this. They probably can’t wait for William.
Unpopular opinion, but I don’t think anyone in the Royal Household is leaking. All the RR’s and UK journo’s are so tightly intertwined that no source is truly confidential. It would literally take a matter of hours to isolate the source.
Rather I think this is the establishment coming at Charles to get him back in his box and in-line after his little Rwanda outburst the same week the scheme was launched. Chucky went off script and shortly after other world leaders chimed in incl the Pope. Not a good look for a supposedly first world civilised European country. Thereafter a stream of stories have emerged surrounding his financial dealings.
This has Tory back benchers, donors and media baron mitts all over it. These guys know everything and Charles knows that hence why there has been no public statement and a very slow police investigation. The UK Police in particular are very corrupt and unfit for purpose. Also I think they’re threatening Charles by revealing THIS particular secret as I suspect somehow the money can be forensically traced to the payout Virginia Giuffre received earlier in the year. They’re letting whom ever needs to know that ultimately they’re in power and thus are the real Kingmakers.
Bill does not have the chops for this kind of high-level takedown operation. Also I very much doubt that Bill wants to become King at this particular junction with all that is looming in his personal life.
The squabbles between the Windsors are small fry compared to what the press Barons in the UK have in their little black books. It’s a purely barter and survive system, which is why the monarchy needs to be abolished quick-smart. We can not have allegedly ‘a-political’ heads of state who are so clearly compromised establishment assets.
So when Charles said they are doing their “share” for Ukraine, this is what he must have meant. Bags full of money from a close associate of Putin. I don’t think those funds are ones Charles was donating to Ukraine. More like, “I keep the money and do shit for Ukraine.” I know this is more complicated than a mere bribe to do nothing to help Ukraine, but Charles is the guy cough- suspected wife-killer-cough to have a heart of stone regarding any human life besides his own or Camilla’s. That’s where I stand.
I honestly believe that it is coming from Young. Most of this has come out since Harry’s hearing. All eyes are on Young and there is a chance Charles is realizing that he is not good for him. Or is blaming him for the entire mess with Harry and Meghan. The only thing left is for Young to put Charles back in his place by leaking.
Honest questions: why does Chuck/his foundation take this money? Is there nowhere else to get funds to advance the projects? Why do the donors want “honors?” What good does that do them?
this is a fight between the future king and the king coming in another ten to fifteen years-somebody is poisoning the well before Charles sits on the throne-they are trying to make him look so bad that the people rebel and insist with the UK government’s help to unseat him and place Willie boy on the throne-this is called dog eat dog world-whether Will is doing this behind scenes with Andrew’s help I don’t know -but this is how the game is played for the royal throne.