Heather Morris: Jennifer Lopez rejected backup dancers if they were Virgos

Heather Morris is probably best known for her work on Glee, but before Glee, Morris worked as a professional dancer and a backup dancer to some very big musical acts. She’s probably auditioned for most of the major touring pop stars over the years, including… Jennifer Lopez. Well, Heather recently appeared on a podcast and she had a completely bonkers story about auditioning for J.Lo. Heather didn’t make the cut, but it had nothing to do with her dancing and everything to do with her astrological sign. OMG. The fact this story comes during Virgo Szn…
“Glee” alum Heather Morris, who worked as a professional dancer for many years, claims Jennifer Lopez once cut dancers from auditions for one of her tours over their astrological sign.
The actress, 35, alleged on the “Just Sayin’ with Justin Martindale” podcast that the pop star, 53, walked into the room after a long day of auditions and said, “Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?”
Morris claimed Lopez then whispered something to her assistant and told the dancers who were Virgos, “Thank you so much for coming,” revealing they “had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez.”
When host Justin Martindale asked if the story was true, the “Dancing With the Stars” alum joked the whole thing was “hearsay.”
Earlier in the clip, Morris explained just how daunting a dance audition could be to further drive home why Lopez’s alleged reason for cutting people was cringe-worthy.
“You’re not getting paid, you’ve been there since 10 a.m. and you’re auditioning until 6 p.m.,” she said. “You’re not getting any money. People judging you the whole time.”
Reps for Lopez did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.
It is unclear why the “Hustlers” star, who is a Leo, is seemingly not a fan of Virgos. However, her ex-husband Marc Anthony – whom she was married to from 2004 to 2014 and shares two kids with – is a Virgo.
I’m a Virgo and… um, let’s just say that I completely understand why a Leo (a PEAK Leo) like Jennifer Lopez wouldn’t want Virgo energy around her. Virgos are logical, analytical, rational. J.Lo does not have that vibe at all. Virgos tend not to react emotionally in personal or professional settings. We’re also not great “followers.” We’re fine with not being the center of attention, yet we’d rather do our own thing than have to play “backup dancer” to some Leo’s stunt queenery. I should also say: Virgos generally don’t f–k with Leos. We find them too attention-seeking and needy. All of this adds a fascinating new layer to J.Lo and Marc Anthony’s marriage though.
(All that being said, if Heather’s story is true, I’m sure this is considered astrological discrimination! You can’t just refuse to hire people because of their astrological sign! Unless they’re Geminis.)
No judgment. This Aries doesn’t eff with Cancers. Periodt.
Haha! Neither does this Aries 🙂
This Cancer doesn’t eff with Aries… 😀
Have a wonderful day!!!
As long as we all stay in our corners, I think we will. 😁
This Cancer is married to an Aries 🤦🏻♀️
Do not recommend. Lol
No cancer ever dared to cross on this Aries path. Personally, I cant deal with virgos. And my libra husband… walks a fine line. lol
My lifetime best friend is a Cancer. She calms my Aries temperament and I ignite a fire in her when she needs it. It’s worked for forty years! Love my Cancer bebes!
This Leo w/Aries rising doesn’t eff with Cancers, either. 😁
This Leo Sun/Libra rising/Aries Moon here doesn’t F with Cancers either! LOL
Uh oh – can you share why? I am a Cancer and my 1 year old daughter is an Aries. I don’t know much about astrology so would love to know what kind of trouble I am in for with her!! LOL
Cancers feel deeply, but generally aren’t super expressive. Also, they are generally sensitive. Aries’ are hot heads. Quick to anger, easily as quick to flame out. In my experience the in your face nature of an Aries doesn’t mesh well with the more stoic and reserved Cancer, but obviously these are generalizations.
Fellow water sign with an Aries sibling. Their instinctive response to the world is to lash out in anger at everything and everyone ALL THE TIME. Their motto ‘I am’ might as well be ‘I am MAD’. It might cool off just as quickly, but rarely if ever do they apologize for the attacks. And nothing is ever their fault, no, someone else is always to blame. Spent most of my childhood and young adulthood hiding from their anger, still walk on eggshells much of the time as an adult. So no Aries for me, ever, no thank you, nope.
Adding the advice – consider teaching your daughter sign language pronto. The faster you give her a way to communicate, instead of lashing out in general frustration, the better for both of you.
Ok there are Aries’ and then there are toxic narcissists. Not negating your experience but an astrological sign doesn’t make people do those things.
Blunt, easily irritable? Yeah, I’ll buy that. I’m a fire sign too.
As an Aries, some will describe me as completely whack (like my husband lol) but i think it’s all passion. I give with all my heart, I do with all my heart, I love only to the moon and back, you call I ride at dawn, I help until I die. there is no half way. I love my over the top side. I am trying to tame myself (not sure why…) Nice to read my fellow aries.
Fun story, it is not astrological discrimination, it is employment discrimination and it is a crime.
Nope and nope. Employment discrimination is a civil matter. It isn’t addressed is criminal statutes. Also astrological signs aren’t a protected class. Federal Law will protect against discrimination based on things like age, gender, race, religion, and state laws may include additional things like sexual orientation or gender identity. I’ve never heard of either federal or state law making astrological categories a protected class.
How about Pisces with Aries? I am a Pisces Sun and dated an Aries and I loved the fire and energy they brought with them. Would love another Aries dating experience.
I am a Pisces who has been hurt/disappointed by Cancer friends even though we are supposed to get along as a fellow water sign. The Cancer friends I have had have come off selfish and very inconsiderate about my feelings, so into their own feelings that they can’t think about others. Dated a Cancer too and we are still friends to this day, I even went to his wedding, but he wasnt really into.me until I broke up with him. Lol
I don’t do much astrology, but I can tell you I am a Pisces and my first husband was Aries and like fire and water, we did not coexist well together. But now I am married to a fellow Pisces and it’s the best. I read that we are one of the few signs that actually work well with each other, and I have to say, we understand each other on a level I have never had with another human.
@laurelcanyoner I must have had bad luck with a Pisces Man because the one I dated I had to get a restraining order against for stalking after we broke up. I am still on ok terms with my Aries ex as long as he isnt drunk when we talk. Lol He became a major alcoholic, whoch is the only reason I left him. I would have married him had he not done so.
I have three daughters whos birthdays are all within a two week time frame. Two are Aries and one is Pisces. It is an interesting mix!
@Andrea If you look up your natal chart, you’ll probably find that you’ve got planets in Aries or planets that are compatible with Aries. For example, if you’ve got an Aries moon, it’ll conflict with people that have cancer placements because they’re square to each other.
I’m a Gemini sun but a Virgo moon and I love virgos. A lot of people identify more with their moon sign.
@Kebbie I have no Aries in my chart at all. I an a Pisces Sun, Capricorn Moon, and Cancer Rising(only Cancer in my chart). I do have some Sagittarius in my chart though. I find Aries men passionate rather than irritable, but maybe it is just me.
Hahaha! I’m Cancer and happily married to an Aries. My parents are Cancer and Aries and have been married 40 years. A wedding dress shop owner refused to sell my mom a wedding dress when she found out they were a Cancer/Aries combo bc she said it would never work)
That’s hilarious about the wedding dress shop owner!
Nolaiggs—🤣🤣🤣 Have your parents ever checked back in with her?
This Aries agrees. I avoid Cancers.
Lol, of course the first comment was made by an Aries who talks about themselves and not the story (as a fellow Aries, I do the same all the time). I never judge people based on their zodiac signs, allegedly it’s our whole chart what dictates our personalities… however, lately I realised I can’t stand Piscis people!
That being said, companies asking for new aplicants’ birth charts is a real thing! Particularly if they are meant to work on a team.
I’m feeling triggered by the Gemini discrimination on this site, just saying
(Also mostly just joking)
Like. Wtf is wrong with Geminis, lol?
TBH, y’all don’t really want to know. Says the Aries mother of a Gemini.
Geminis are awesome! Just not the ones on either cusp. Love Leo’s. Virgos are too hard to figure out, you never know what they are really thinking
Right? It’s off the charts!
Hahaha @Vivaavia I’m a Gemini mother of an Aries. His toddler and tenage years were….interesting
I mean, I would definitely fold in rising and moon to any discussion about astrology. But also I will admit when I did IVF I skipped over Gemini 🤫
Pisces Sun with a Gemini mother. We have never ever gotten along. She is always fighting for time with my Scorpio father and admits she feels we are in competition with each other regarding my father. She also flirts with men openly in front of my father touchy feely with them. It has been so embarassing over the years.
Yeah, I felt that hit too…
I’m a virgo with a gemini mother and she’s my best friend, so I don’t even know?!
If you’re feeling triggered then by all means DONT look up the list of astrological signs of serial killers…you are not in for a good time as a Gemini 😂
Yeah, I mean Angelina Jolie is a gemini, yet people here love her but hate on gemini’s. What’s that about? Make that make sense?
My mother, brother, niece and MIL are Gemini.
They’re too much, all the time. Except my niece, she is perfection lol
I’m an Aries married to a wonderful Gemini.
What you said, @HeatherC. All of it.
Omg before you know we will have to
amend the constitution to include no discrimination against zodiac signs. As a Scorpio, I’m gonna need this adjusted because we will suffer…
Another Scorpio here – Aquarius ascendant with moon in Aquarius. I’ve been told I’m a very weird duck, so I’m expecting the suffering…
Pisces here and I love you Scorpios! My father, best guy friend of 30 years since middle school)and best girl friend (of 20+ years) are all Scorpios. I apparently love your energy. I dated one Scorpio man and even though he was jealous and possessive and I ultimately had to break up with him, I’d give you guys another try since you are clearly in my sphere.
At first I was irritated but as a Virgo myself I know that I would have never tolerated any of her shit, her drama, her “ME ME ME ness”, and as a petty Virgo I would have found a very detached and unemotional way to knock her down a peg or two so maybe she is on to something
I dated 2 virgos. The reasons they fell in love with me are the exact reasons they can’t stand me. And vice versa. Im dramatic and would be behaving semi JLo style if I had the money. I need someone to put up with my theatrics. Married to a Sagittarius now. He can handle me. Problem is he as dramatic as me. I do live my female Virgo friends. Like we get along fabulously. (Leo)
My husband is an uber Virgo. He’s been warned to pick another sign to explore if we ever do another lifetime together. All of us who love him have gotten enough unsolicited “helpful advice” to last a millennia. 🙄
Has to dump a Virgo friend who gave me unsolicited advice on how to live my life like she knew better than I did and my life would be better if I lived it her way.
Hahaha, that unsolicited advice comment cracked me up. That’s my mom and cousin to a T… LOOOL
I’m a Virgo too (8/23, first day of Virgo), and I have to admit, I have a minor bias against Leos. (although Duchess Meghan has made me rethink it) But I would never NOT hire someone because s/he was a Leo.
I guess neighbors ALWAYS DO dislike each other…….
8/24 Virgo here! And yeah I get it. My mom is a leo and we mostly get on… can’t recall ever having a close leo friend but not sure if that was by chance or design. Was I unconsciously avoiding them and not realizing? Now, do i think JLo should just have culled the list before making them audition all day? Yes, yes I do.
Happy belated birthday Jais! I’m 62 today.
Thank you! And a happy birthday to you❤️
Libra here and I have never ever cared for Leo’s. My dad is peak Leo and we have never really gotten along. Many, many, many Leo men(the absolute worst of the sign) have pursued me but thank god I know better 😂
Ugh – Virgo energy! The “You missed a spot” of the zodiac!!
But don’t dare criticize them. They’ll have an internal collapse!
WHY ARE YOU ATTACKING ME
I know what I speak of! I’m that super extra Leo who loathes Virgo energy, but manages to fall madly in love with them at the same time, and vice versa. It’s a challenge!
I DON’T SEE A PROBLEM ORGANISING MY LIFE AND EVERYONE ELSES IN AN EXCEL SPREADSHEET
There is absolutely no problem with this!
Signed,
Another Virgo
Listen, I appreciate people who do this for me. I cannot. My job requires me to organize other people’s work lives but enter my appartment and be assaulted by un-filed paperwork. My bff is a planner. She plans vacations for us. I just tag along. Her husband hates it, I appreciate being told where to go next without doing the work. So don’t poop on the Excel people!
Now. If this story is true, it’s suuuuuch a d*ck move and unprofessional as all hell. Judging Lopez hard for it.
Agreed 💯
– another Virgo here
One of my fav coworkers is a Virgo. The man needs me to write him a two page white paper with all possible outcomes before he can answer a Yes/No question. Appreciate his attention to detail but …
These responses are making me lol. But seriously – as a former dancer and as a Virgo (ahem) – why wouldn’t you want to hire someone very attentive to detail and perfectionistic if they otherwise have the skill to get them as far in auditions as the people in this story? Maybe it’s more interpersonal since you have to be able to vibe with your team. Weird though bc my best friend and my husband are Leos and I’ve always found us complementary to each other.
Re Marc Anthony being a virgo – I am not suuuper knowledgeable about astrology but my understanding is that men and women of a certain sign have very different characteristics.
Virgos have a serious perfectionist underpinning. It’s why Michael Jackson, Beyonce, and Marc Anthony are sooooooooooo excellent at their craft.
Anthony is a JLo sidekick on this site–and he is very problematic when it comes to women–but he is a truly great salsero. When I’m in a Latin American country or NYC or other cities with a large Spanish-speaking population, I hear Marc Anthony as much as or more than many other artists.
I love Virgos!
I am a Virgo and sometimes my perfectionism drives me crazy, it borders on OCD at times. However, I just love everything to be detailed and well organised. I have to tidy my desk before I can start to do anything and I cannot function in untidy haphazard environments. I am married to a Libra who is just seven days apart from my birthday, he also likes to be organised with a clean tidy environment, and is actually worst than me for nitpicking.
This is all really interesting. I’m a Virgo and I ask a lot of myself, but not others. This could be the result of therapy. I was able to knock off some of the perfectionism I required of myself. My older sister was a Leo. She died just before her 42nd birthday and I still miss her.
I think there’s a lot more than a sun sign that makes a person. The entire chart could tell you a very different story. I also think free will plays a part, too.
Is this where I say my younger sister, the Gemini, and I didn’t get along well at all?
@haylie Don’t make me reorganize your dishwasher in a more efficient and logical manner. Because I will. -big Virgo energy
That is my Virgo husband! -Leo wife
@haylie Don’t make me reorganize your dishwasher in a more efficient and logical manner. Because I will.
Why waste the entire day for the auditioning dancers? Ask the question before you put the dancers through the audition process.
Ask them to provide their date of birth in an application and discard accordingly. Totally agree. And as someone who doesn’t believe in astrological signs or horoscopes I think this is insane.
Agree. This is the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard.
Yes, it’s completely insane. Basing employment on something like this is bad enough, but making them go through the audition process knowing you won’t hire them is cruel. And it sounds like employment discrimination.
Exactly! Pre-screen the dancers if their date of birth is that important. It’s so simple, and it would have been the respectful way for her to remove the Virgos without wasting their time. Way to abuse your power, JLo.
I don’t know if it is legal to ask a potential employee their date of birth, though, because of age discrimination.
Not hiring people because of their “sign” is discrimination too, from my perspective.
Power move!
Man, doesn’t she ever get tired of pulling crap like this? What a waste of energy, not to mention talent…
@deering24 She is a leo so no she doesn’t.
All I can think of is that she wanted the story to get around the professional dancer community to preemptively scare off anyone who wasn’t willing to put up with any and all nonsense for the ‘honor’ of working for J.Lo.
I’m Leo on a Virgo cusp so I relate to
every part of this story.
I’m a Virgo on the Leo cusp. The only part of me that’s Leo is my mane.
I’ve always wondered how Leo Meghan and Virgo Harry ever made it work. Glad she didn’t write him off for his sign like JLo apparently does!
I’ve wondered that too!!! But I checked and Meghan’s moon is Libra which softens some harsher Leo qualities and her numerology is 4 so she’s a strategic builder, which definitely vibes with Virgo.
I’m a Virgo and I’d happily put up with lots of Leo drama if Meg was my bestie!
It’s simple…Meghan is a creative who radiates and shines on everyone. She’s full of ideas and wants everyone to have a beautiful life.
Harry’s creativity is methodical. His creativity is tailored to making situations better/clearer. His upbringing forced him into the spotlight so he understands why Meghan’s natural position is in the spotlight.
Together, they meld their creative abilities into a well round group of ideas that both help people and do it in a way that shows those people how worthy and deserving they are.
Basically, Meghan’s creativity for making the world a little more beautiful and Harry’s creativity in making things more simple and direct are perfectly complementary.
That’s one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever read @Blue Nails Betty, and where is my partner like that
It works because your date of birth has nothing to do with your personality.
I am actually surprised JLo believes in that nonsense, she doesn’t give me that vibe at all.
Just Santeria stuff. Allegedly. Lol.
Jennifer, for 30+ years you have chosen love bombing and image over integrity at every turn. So you pick terrible men. It’s not the Virgo, babe.
I roll my eyes at most astrology but this chick, and her new husband, have made me believe in everything negative about Leos.
Leo here (cusp with Cancer, actually born the day before JLo, but 12 years younger lol) She literally makes Leos look like the absolute WORST zodiac sign ever! I’ve always been compared to her (since she became famous) and I can’t stand the woman! And yes it’s not the Virgo, I know plenty, was even engaged to one, and they all are good human beings.
I personally think her being her has a lot to do with her combination of Scorpio rising, Scorpio Moon, and Leo Sun. (I think that’s what she is??) If she knew anything about astrology she would know the sun sign is just one of the parts of the person. But I guess she really doesn’t know astrology lol…
Good lord…scorpio, scorpio, Leo?! Heeeeeelllllllll no
I’m an intelligent and rational creature, but I’ve refused to even consider dating any Gemini after what my ex-husband did to me. I might have lost in some solid relationships for that reason and I wouldn’t cut any other sign from my life, but yeah. I absolutely hate and do not trust Gemini.
Oh and btw, astrology is crazy, if I had looked up my ex’s chart I would’ve seen the tendencies for violence (he was emotionally, physically, & sexually abusive to me). It literally spelled it out for me, something along the lines of – he takes what he wants when it comes to sex, won’t take no for an answer, tendency to become violent when angered. I only found out after we split (because I was curious.)
What were his big three astrological signs?
He was a Gemini Sun, Sag Moon, & Leo rising. The placement is Mars in the 8th House Opposite Pluto, that’s the one that spelled it out for me. Now I look for that placement in any person I date lol…
Ohok. I was curious. I dated a Gemini who was a Libra Moon and Virgo Rising that was verbally and physically abusive. I think his doesnt have to do with astrology as much as addictions. He was addicted to video games and porn and now is a full blown sex addict. He apologized to me for his 15 years ago behavior due to the 12 step program. He has cheated on his wife with basically everyone in his sphere (coworkers, exes (not me), and strangers).
@Andrea – My ex-husband hit me, verbally abused me (practically on the daily) and raped me after I left him and filed for divorce. I feel for you! My ex was an alcoholic, only quit when he got with me, started drinking the moment I left. Gemini’s, at least the ones I know, are the twins, they all have split personalities. NO JOKE! I am a Libra (rising) and I realized, from my cafe astrology.com report that I can (and have) seduced men just to see if I am able to. You might want to look up his chart, if you remember his birthday. I showed my sister my ex’s report, and she was freaked out how accurate it was! (She doesn’t even believe in astrology).
There’s always been rumors Marc Anthony was abusive (with JLo) and he is Virgo Sun, Scorpio Rising and Cancer moon. Also noted, he has Mars in the 8th house, (just like my abusive/rapist ex!)
I thought I was a Virgo growing up, but if you factor in my birth time, I’m 1 hour into Libra. I’m literally on the cusp. I never know what to think. Earth or air? I feel like I constantly vacillate between the two. I joke that I have my feet on the ground but my head in the clouds.
I’m a Cancer with Leo ascendant… It’s a mess.. Two opposites in one person.. water and fire…
@Snuffles I totally get it! As I mentioned upthread, I am a cusper too! Born in the last hours of Leo.
It can be a challenge! For example, as a Leo, I bring big center of the room energy, but as a Virgo I’m so above petty shit like that. Sometimes I feel like this is a super power combination, while other times I feel like a mess! 😂
Cuspers unite! I always feel like a mess. 🤪
I never bought into the astrology stuff because I was a cusp, so when I’d look at the horoscopes in magazines and websites, my birthday would sometimes be included in 1 sign, and sometimes with another sign. So it seemed very arbitrary to me, and nothing ever seemed accurate. Especially when they try to tie a nail polish or shoe, etc. to your sign. What my sign supposedly is never matches my faves!
I don’t believe this actually happened given JLo’s demeanour on American Idol and the fact that Heather says it’s just hearsay. HOWEVER, this is perfect celebrity gossip!! I love it so much, it’s funny, silly, low-stakes.
Heather Morris supports abusers so I take everything she says with less than a grain of salt. But I wouldn’t be surprised if this were true. Leos and Virgos don’t typically get along (exceptions to all rules of course) so it could have simply been a matter of not wanting personality clashes. If you are ACTUALLY into astrology then you simply learn to work with everyone’s strengths. But this is JLo, so it’s all about her.
If this really happened, people were auditioning to be her backup dancers. It’s literally all about her.
Yes! Consider the source, she was mourning Mark Salling’s death when he’s a p aedo and then she said hearsay when she first recounted it like she was there. Sounds about white.
eww so it’s hearsay and she supported her coworker who was into child sex abuse? this woman has no credibility.
I’m a leo who loves her virgos. Cancers in the other hand…ugh, no.
Also- isn’t Prince Harry a Virgo to Dutchess Meghan’s Leo?
I’m a Cancer and the worst relationship I’ve ever had was with a Leo. I avoided them ever since. We are supposed to do well with Virgos.
I just looked up Jlo’s birth chart and no time of birth given, so we don’t have her rising sign, but she’s Leo with Scorpio moon. If I could sum up that sum/moon combination in one word, it would be judgmental. It does make me wonder what she has against Virgos because the Scorpio in her chart would come to her aid in interacting w Virgos. Im guessing it’s gotta be something to do with Marc being a Virgo, because Leos never forget and will hold a grudge for decades.
Also, I looked up Ben’s chart and he’s also a Leo moon Scorpio rising?!?! My mind is blown.
FWIW, I’m a Cancer, Virgo moon, Aquarius rising. My MIL is a double Leo, my mom is a Scorpio, husband is a Virgo. My MIL is always offended or annoyed and pretending she isn’t, my mom is put off by anyone showing too much emotion, and my husband is too busy cleaning up and trying to make everyone laugh to notice everyone’s moods lol.
@stonecoldjaneausten – Ben is actually a Leo Sun with a Scorpio Moon and Cancer rising.
Cute name btw
I’m a Cancer and can’t stand Leos and their needs. My dad is a Leo and sometimes I need to shut off my brain.
My boyfriend, however, is a Virgo and we do very well together. I am 100% more dramatic than he is (though he’s been developing a sense for it) but I encourage him to deal better with uncertainty, to not knowing the answers, etc Though when he tells me how to do things better (like, “this is how to clean the bathroom) that’s when this pretty chill water signs turns into a tsunami lol
@Stonecoldjaneausten I’m a Cancer, Scorpio rising and Virgo moon.
My friends have said I schedule my dramatics in a timely order and carry on lol they swear it’s the Virgo moon saving me from too many feelings.
Laughing. I can totally imagine being at the end of a long day of auditions, having too many good people and just saying, Fuck it, cut the Virgos.
Don’t believe in astrology. Do use it sometimes to justify my petty dislike of someone.
I wondered the same. If they were at the end of the process, and just had too many really good candidates, it would be an arbitrary way to just cull the list. If she truly would not have hired a virgo, then yes, dickish move to wait til the end. But maybe they really were having trouble cutting people because they were all great?
I’m a Taurus and click with Virgos. The Gemini comment made me laugh! I am married to a Gemini. Jokingly I said to some coworkers, who were talking about astrological charts, “My husband is a Gemini, but I’ll bet there’s Virgo all over his chart.” We looked up his chart and….Virgo moon!! I planned my pregnancy around not having a Pisces or a Gemini. I ended up with a little Taurus. Lucky me? Be careful what you wish for. Haha
I planned my pregnancies to avoid Cancer, Pisces, and Scorpio. I have a Gemini, an Aquarius, and 2 Virgos who may very well be the death of me.
My little Taurus is just like mama. Shocker. People meet him and are like, oh that’s 100% your kid.
My ex was also a Gemini…a true Gemini. Like air signs all up in that natal chart. He was the reason I wanted to avoid having a little Gemini. My husband’s ex was also a Gemini and she was nuts. LOL
I love Taurus!! Cancer and Taurus are great friends. I love my Taurus friends and FIL lol
I have always clicked with Cancers! Usually when I connect with someone right away they’re a Cancer!
I don’t get the talk about Virgos/Leos not getting along! My bff is a Leo, my husband is a Leo, and I’m a Virgo. I was really into astrology at one point, and I feel like Leos and Virgos are considered compatible? Man, I dated a lot of Leos too. Don’t get me wrong – sometimes the “me me” gets to me, hahaha, just as I’m sure my judginess and inability to be judged gets to them, hahaha.
Aquarius married to a Gemini over here. I don’t even know where to begin.
This is irrational, self-centred nonsense.
Of course, I’m a Virgo, so I would say that.
This sounds like employment discrimination if it’s true. I didn’t think people really believed in astrology but you guys do? Personality is determined by genetics and early childhood experiences, and could easily be proven in court.
Hear hear! I’m so disheartened by this comments section.
Ok I thought it might just be me! Yikes.
Agreed
Same! Surprised to see so many subscribe to it. Absolute nonsense.
Yes! It’s kind of concerning how many people are actively judging people for these things. And apparently making employment decisions based on this. It’s troubling.
Tiffany, I don’t know how many people actually do subscribe to it. I do think that if you’ve had a really bad relationship it would be one way of rationalizing choices by throwing out a sun sign because of the negative reasons for a breakup. Everyone is different and I do believe that you arrive in this world with who you are, but what you experience in your life (from childhood onward) has an impact on who you become–plus choices you make about that.
I’m enjoying this thread. I think it’s fun. Well, except for the comments about abuse. Those are sad.
Yeah it’s a bit worrying how many people on this site seemingly believe in astrology! I value rationality and science. Obviously personality is not in anyway affected by the stars and moon when you happened to pop out of your mothers uterus!
Lol that’s so nicely put and I totally agree. I don’t know anyone in real life that believes in astrology so these comments are certainly eye opening.
Gemini with a Gemini partner here. Pray for all four of us.
My husband and I are both Cancers, we have a Taurus and I just learned today, Leo daughter. I’m not big into astrology, but I always thought it was funny that hubs and I share a sign.
Leo sun/Pisces moon/Libra rising here (woman). Married to a Cancer man. Pray for us too lol.
I don’t understand J.Lo’s beef with Virgos. Do Leos and Virgos not vibe? My best friend growing up was a Virgo and we were as close as sisters for years. It was dumb Leo me who was the cause of us drifting apart, due to my teenage jealousy of her success. 🙁
Spoken from a Leo woman after a 20 year marriage with a Cancer man….do not let him extinguish your fire, never beef with his mother & if you ever break up- expect those big claws will finally be used to try to break you. Use that Leo fire…if he’s anything like my crab.
Same…Gemini married to a Gemini and born on the same day (but 4 years apart)
I know two Aries married with a Virgo child. Not sure how they will survive the marriage. Lol
@Nanz 😂
@ Danbury
I am a Libra & I would have” found a reason to knock her down a peg or two!”
JLo is definitely an odd duck. I’m a Leo (same day as her new husband) and I LOVE Virgos. Virgos are awesome. But maybe that’s just my Capricorn moon talking. ♌️♈️♑️
I am a Pisces Sun with a Capricorn Moon and Cancer Rising. I haven’t had any experience dating a Leo and only had one friend who was one. I feel like I may be too introverted for Leo energy (but I somehow love Aries, I have such fond memories of dating an Aries man). I find Aries to feed my exploring spontaneous spirit.
A Leo married to a Gemini, and mother to two Aries (born three years and a day apart!) I don’t like nor dislike Virgos, but a bunch of my favourite people are Libra (my sister, several close friends). I dont’ vibe well with Capricorn nor Scorpio. I do like Taurus and Sagitarius in general.
My sister is the oldest of five and a Virgo. I’m the youngest, right on the Sagittarius/Scorpio cusp. We get along fine as adults now that I’ve learned to let her bossiness and nitpicking roll off my back. And she has figured out the I’m not a complete screwup just because I’m not as organized as she is.
Pisces were never my favorites until I gave birth to one. I love my son to pieces, but he has so many emotions! All the time! It’s exhausting!
I’m a Virgo and my hubby is a Sagittarius and over the last 23 years he’s learned that my bossiness and nitpicking isn’t meant to undermine him or his abilities just my Virgo tendency to help others whether they want my help or not.
Speaking as a Virgo, that tendency to help others comes out when we *really* like you.
I’m an Aries with a Piscean mother. It’s…interesting. Lol.
Kaiser too funny, your words made me laugh out loud.
Scorpio here. Sorry Geminis but you are my nemesis. I have no space for the trickery.
My Scorpio father is married to my Gemini mother. The fights and the flirting my mother does openly in front of my dad have been embarassing over the years. Only reason they are still together is they dont believe in divorce.
As a Pisces Sun and Capricorn Moon, I dated a Gemini who was very verbally abusive and posssessive of me. He has since apologized years later going through a 12 step program for sex addiction. I felt like I dodged a major bullet because he wanted to have kids with me and has since cheated on his wife and mother of his two kids with he admitted coworkers, exes (not me) and strangers.
Sorry, I can`t with this. My ex was a scorpio and he was super controlling, sneaky and abusive. I´m a Gemini. I´m super chill and sweet but when you fuck with me, you`re dead. I can kill with a sentence.
I love hearing about zodiac stuff even if I don’t fully believe it. Aries, with two Taurus parents and a Gemini brother. My partner is a Virgo and my brothers wife is a Virgo.
I am all ears if anyone knowledgeable wants to tell me what to look out for.
Back to the story, using signs as a reason to discriminate is weirdddd and I hope untrue. It sounds like dance auditions need to change up to be better for the dancers too
Two Taurus parents must have been the chillest, laid back childhood. Was it??
Hahaha omg no. Absolutely not.
Mom was controlling and dads a bit of a narcissist. Neither are ‘chill’.
My brother is the most relaxed of all of us.
My husband and I are both Tauruses–we’re chill, but I certainly have my anything-but-chill moments :).
My kids are Aries and Cancer.
The dark side av virgo, cancer, scorpio, capricorn and pisces is an innate ability to emotional manipulate.
That’s basically the only thing to look out for with these signs. The more emotional mature, the less of an impact the dark side will have. Closed mindedness can also be a factor, but depends on other placements in a birth chart.
It’s no wonder people don’t believe when everything has been so generalized. Usually a sun sign don’t tell you that much. You have to look at the whole birth chart and especially the houses that dominate that person’s chart. 🙂
Lione, love it! Thank for sharing. I’m not even sure I know what all of that means but far more complicated that the day of the year it sounds like.
I’m a Gemini and the hate we receive from other starsigns is wild! We do have some great traits and I wish we were more appreciated in general.
As for other signs, I really struggle with Virgos…my ex was one and it was a bad time. I also don’t vibe with Capricorns. I get along great with Libras and Aries though!
Pisces checking in to say everyone should just chill, let zodiac discrimination roll off your back, and let the universe (and karma) unfold as it will. Well, off to take a nap now.
Hi fellow Pisces! I am a Pisces Sun with Capricorn Moon and Cancer Rising.
I’m an introverted Double Leo with a Gemini moon married to a Gemini, who is also an introvert.. My best friend is a Virgo, as is my niece who I am very close with. We all travel together and I am the travel planner. I find the lodging, flights, etc. and plan where we’ll go and what we’ll see, leaving room for unplanned adventures.
Leos like Jennifer make me shudder. They give all of us a bad name!
Beyoncé is a Virgo.
I have a Virgo boy and an Aries boy and I’m not sure what’s perfectionist about the chaotic state of the Virgo’s bedroom and bathroom and I’m not sure he knows the meaning of the word schedule. And my Aries is the most chill kid, I refer to him as my Keanu. 🤷♀️
Yeah, the comments above are all generalizing a lot..
It’s the mindset and what the signs need in order to be their best selves that matters.
My friend’s son is virgo and has major ADHD. He is messy and no one would ever think he’s a virgo by the way he misses appointments, forgets about stuff and is very impulsive.
But it turns out his thought patterns and were he really thrives is in order, structure and the analytical side to things. And he is extremely nurturing and always trying to help out. His earthlyness shines through in his need to be in service and nurture others.
I have 2 aries friends who don’t come off as aries either. But they are action-oriented and too much talking without action doesn’t cut it for them.
It’s also all about the birth chart and people are usually generalizing when using only sun, moon and rising. What house is dominate in your birth chart playes a huge role. Stelliums matter. And then specifics like what sign occupies mercury, for communications. What sign sits in venus, for love. Ect.
So yeah. Sun sign expresses what someone need more than anything. Traditional pop culture-astrology uses sun as the guiding star for someone overall personality, but that’s not how it works. Sun is what you need. Moon is how you feel emotions. Rising is the vibe you give off.
Simply put:
Aries need action. (in any sense of the word).
Cancers needs home, family and nurturing.
Taurus needs nature and creativity.
Gemini needs intellectual stimulus.
Virgo needs to feel like they are of service and being in touch with earth.
Libra needs partnerships and harmony.
Scorpio needs to self express.
Sagittarius needs to explore.
Capricorn needs practicality.
Aquarius needs individualism.
Pisces needs fantasy and softness.
Virgo here and can confirm my bedroom was a hot mess my entire childhood as well. Virgos aren’t always going to be neat and tidy, and having a perfectionist tendency doesn’t mean everything you do is perfect (it can often mean you avoid doing things if you don’t think you can do them exactly as they “should” be done)! And as @Lione adeptly answered, there is so much more nuance to a person’s personality and star chart.
This whole post got me back on my astrology app and I lost like 2 hours this morning thanks guys…
Mr. Jaded’s a Virgo and he’s totally disorganized. I’m the super-organized one in the relationship. But I think it’s because he’s so analytical and always working on his music (he’s a drummer) that he just forgets the little stuff like cleaning out his closets once in a while or getting rid of the mountain of paper lying around in the den where his drums are set up.
Interesting.
As a Virgo (4 September) myself, one of my closest friends is a Leo and I think the biggest reason why the friendship works, after almost twenty years, is that I’m more than happy to let her take charge. But the bossiness is starting to wear thin in some cases.
Woah the Gemini hate…😂. I’m a Gemini sun and Leo moon with Aries ascending. It can be a lot. My mom is a Leo sun and Virgo moon. Somehow we make it work. My nemesis sign is def Aquarius. They are just evil 😂.
LOL! This Aquarius was waiting for the Aquarian slander to start and I can’t believe I had to scroll down this far to find it. Actually, I usually get along really well with Geminis!!
It’s cuz Geminis and Aquarians are air signs ( compatible). I low key admire y’all for your logic and coldness tho. I have a bunch of Leos in my family and they have been wronged by Aquarians. I will say no one lies like a Capricorn lol.
Zodiac signs are interesting. The Chinese zodiac too is eerily accurate at personality descriptions. But MBTI is the truest indicator of personality/behavior
No Leos in this dancery. The neediness, self-centeredness, and constant need for affirmation is too obnoxious. I know a leo who truly believes the Perseid meteor showers are just for her.
I’m a Pisces sun, Sagittarius rising & Aquarius moon. Pray for me too, lol. Happily married to my Cancer bff for 25 yrs. I want to get my chart done- who do y’all recommend?
I can’t IMAGINE not hiring someone because of their astrological sign. Holy cow.
Well, I am a Virgo (turning 60 tomorrow, HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE?!?!), and I reject HER!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!
Thank you!!
I’m a Pisces and am not supposed to get along with Gemini but I get along with them very well. I think because Pisces is the anchor of the Zodiacs we make room and try to understand all signs.
I’m a Sagittarius who was married to a Virgo. Well. We got a divorce (ya think)! I’m now married to a perfect Libra.
Aries here who married Gemini. Definitely a split/”twin personality with him. We have two kids who are Cancer and Virgo. The Cancer is sweet, mature, considerate but the Virgo is ZERO tolerance of my Aries bullshit. My Cancer is on the cusp of Cancer/Leo and I thank god he wasn’t a Leo because I have collided with every damn Leo I have come across.
I think the feeling is mutual lol! I’m a Leo and I can’t stand virgos. We’re spontaneous, fly by the seat of our pants, go with the flow. everything is one big party/adventure and Virgos tend to be quiet, rational, perfectionists, logical, all of the things we aren’t. There have been several times in the past year I met people instantly disliked only to later find out they are virgos LOL.
agreed….
I know why she doesn’t want to work with Virgo’s. We are Goddesses (Beyonce). Just saying. 😉 We know JLO hates to compete.
Yeah I mean, she thinks she can sing (and can’t) whereas Beyonce CAN sing. In fact B gives me chills when I listen to her music! I hear nothing but cat screeches with JLo. How this woman is still as famous as she is – well that’s beyond me. She’s good at business, that’s about it.
🙂
I find one of the most helpful astrological points are the Lunar Nodes. This axis, in opposite signs, compromise the north node (lessons/attributes to develop this lifetime) and the south node (past lifetime habits and inclinations to leave behind). For e.g., someone with a Cancer/Capricorn nodal axis came into this world with lifetimes of lessons and habit learned from being an overachieving Capricorn. Coldly climbing the career and societal ladder, chasing authority and status. You already know how to get ahead career-wise, to rise in society, but that won’t make you happy. What will is developing your Cancerian side, your nurturing feeling side. Focusing on hearth and home.
They say people come into the north node after age 30. When you are young, you will be attracted to people who activate your south node. To use the Cancer/Capricorn axis again, Capricorns will feel comfortable and familiar but will eventually feel draining.
J.Lo’s lunar axis is Pisces/Virgo. So yes, I can believe she avoids Virgos. Especially after she made the mistake of marrying one. Often times we will attract people who have the sun or moon on our nodal axis to teach us. J.Lo’s twins are Pisces. They are here to help her learn north node lessons.
One of the best books on lunar nodes is Astrology for the Soul by Jan Spiller.
I’m a Virgo – I’m a little more chill than the supposed perfectionist trait
Husband is Aries – he livens me up and I calm him down.
Daughter is Aquarius – she’s creative and crazy (in a good way…. Mostly!)
Parents are Sagittarius and Leo. I’m super close to them
Not sure if I believe in all the astrology stuff.
I’m with you there. Although I find the Chinese horoscope more accurate.
I have SO much that I’d like to say!!!! But, as a Gemini ( Leo rising, Moon in Capricorn) I’ll recuse myself from this conversation. 😂
I do love me some Virgos though. And will never again try to date a Scorpio.
I’m a Gemini that used to be married to a Scorpio. NEVER EVER will I date (certainly not marry!) another Scorpio ever again. Ironically, one of our granddaughters was born on my ex-husband’s birthday. I love her to the moon, but wow, total Scorpio, lol!
Also, I don’t get why all the hate for Gemini? We’re awesome people!
@Lucky Charm, same, I was very infatuated with my Scorpio ex but I just knew us having children would never work out.
@blithe I am a Pisces Sun with a Capricorn Moon Cancer rising and I ironically have issues sometimes with Cancers, would never date one again, but have many Cancer friends (I find they can be too moody, whiney, and selfish at times), but my dad and best guy friend are Scorpios and my closest girl friend is Scorpio with Leo Rising. I did find the Scorpio I dated a touch too jealous for my tastes, but given all my Scorpio friends, I wouldnt be opposed to dating one again. I would not date another Pisces, Cancer, or Gemini though. It is funny to me how our never date ones are all over the place on here.
So everyone believes in Horoscopes here? And using that belief to discriminate against people born during certain months? putting down anyone born in the month of June? No one sees an issue here? Alrighty!
I share your concerns!
Seriously! I’m a bit disturbed
Absolutely disturbed by these comments. Another way to judge someone for something they have no control over.
I understand your concern and see the same. People don’t know astrology and think it’s the way pop culture has portrayed it.
Just want to make a note that horoscopes and astrology is not the same. And that astrology is not meant to discriminate someone because of the month they were born. Astrology, if you actually know the craft, is deep analysis and can tell you something about certain potential and happenings in someone’s and the collective’s path. For example, it can be used to predict when and when not to initiate something or even forsee certain conflicts. (Russian invasion in March was predicted back in 2019 by actual astrologers).
So agree actually. It’s concerning that people use it so unconsciously.
I thought it was only Jlo who believed in dumb crap like personalities based on horoscopes and expected her to be called out for the same but nah. Even celebitchy users and writers who fancy themselves as being smart do that, apparently. There’s even one user claiming they wouldn’t date somebody from a particular sign. With people that have thoughts so far removed from actual science, no wonder the US is now a rapidly sinking empire.
Nope, do not “believe” in horoscopes, dumbest thing ever. Can be kinda fun to talk about tho. Not to be taken seriously or be the basis for hiring or not hiring!!!!
Libra here — I stay away from Aries people in close relationships. I had 2 extremely bad relationships with Aries men and had to leave both of them with my tail between my legs to lick my wounds as a result. Mr. Jaded is a Virgo and just like you said Kaiser. He’s a great partner — responsible, helpful, doesn’t grandstand, and doesn’t have a jealous or manipulative bone in his body.
Discrimination based on zodiac affiliation is one we should all get behind if it leads to stories as funny as this. This is exactly the kind of JLO content we all deserve.
You wouldn’t be laughing if it was your job on the line for something you have no control over.
So maybe this marriage will actually work for them. It looks like a Leo marrying a Leo is a good thing.
It might work as a Leo (on the cusp of Cancer) married to another Leo for 30 years in September.
💀 🤣 This triple Gemini had a good laugh at your final thought on the matter. I’m married to an Aries and our MFT really earns her paycheck.
Ugh. Triflin’ stuff like this is how JLo continues to do a disservice to her talent. It says a lot that the folks she did great movie work with have IIRC never worked with her again. At some point, unnecessary diva mess is simply not worth dealing with.
I don’t understand her. Virgos are very hard working and they are usually beautiful. I would want virgos as back up dancers. Whatever, it’s Jlo. Probably has something to do with Marc Anthony being a Virgo.
I’m Pisces and I love Virgos.
Pisces Sun,Capricorn Moon, and Cancer Rising. I get along really well with Scorpios, Taurus, Aquarius Women (men is a whole other story for dating), and Aries. I have some Cancer friends, half are great, the other half I have a hard time dealing with how selfish they can be at times. I do not get along with Geminis, Libras, Aquarius men, and Virgos. I would date another Aries, Capricorn, Scorpio,and am open to trying a Leo or Sag (never dated either). I find now that I am older, I crave stability and men who are accomplished, something I didnt need when I was younger. I think it may be my Capricorn Moon kicking in.
For everyone taking offense, I don’t when people say they don’t like Pisces. We like and gravitate to what we like horoscope and otherwise.
I’m a Leo (proud birthday twins with Meg Sussex 😉) and don’t mind Virgos. I think they mind me though.
If you are a Scorpio, I can’t even. My sister is a Scorpio and I literally can’t stand to be in the same room with her.
Hmmm, this is a little too much even for me. I like astrology as it’s fun and interesting, but I don’t decide who I should date and be friends with based off of that sort of thing. I’m Indian, I know more than one person in my parents’ generation who turned down marriage proposals because their parents/elders thought that the horoscopes didn’t match, and I’m extremely put off by that sort of thing for that reason.
I also don’t think that opposites, astrologically speaking, are a bad thing either. For example, burning pastures during spring time makes them green and beautiful again. In the same way, Leos help Virgos grow–the scorch away the detritus, and provide a clean slate. We all need oppositional elements in our lives, the conflict and the clash is where growth happens.
@A I agree with this comment because I love fire energy(particularly Aries) as a water sign Pisces. I like how they are always up for an adventure, spontaneous etc. As a dreamy Pisces, this fuels me, plus I am a little more introverted, so it gets me out of my comfort zone and has me face my fears.
Exactly. There are signs I keep an eye on and such, but I don’t let that stop me from being friends or entering into relationships with people. I can name someone from pretty much every sign who’s been a d-ck to me in my life. What am I supposed to do. Avoid all of them?
Full disclosure—per western astrology, I am a lone Earth sign in a family full of fire signs. Full. My mom, my dad, my grandma, my sister. All of them, all different fire signs.
What am I supposed to do, just jettison my whole family, lol? My best friend is also a fire sign. The guy I like rn is a fire sign. They all bring something great into my life. I can’t imagine just rejecting people outright for something like this, and I think the people that do are crazy.
I´m a Gemini who doesn`t fuck with Cancers and Capricorns. Sue me.
And I despise Gemini men (besides my nephew)
You know what’s wild, I hear all the time that Gems and Cancers don’t mesh well but my nana was my best friend all my life and one of my oldest and best friends is also a cancer.
And I married a Cap, a famously bad match for Gems…but I’m a Cap moon and he’s a Gem moon so that is likely why it works! Lol
Ok…while we ALL have our weaknesses no matter the sign…I must say that as a LEO it is extremely difficult for me to mesh with Virgos…they mostly care about THEMSELVES…and they try to boss everyone around and have a mean streak…as do we…but that clashes…plus virgos tend to be Superficial in their emotional dealings and don’t prefer to go deep…I get it…I voted for Obama not because I liked him…but because he was a LEO…I love you celebitchy so dont hate me!!!love & light
Lov3zone, okay, I laughed. I’m a Virgo. I think there might be more to the many Virgos in the world than you know. It’s like Geminis. Just because I didn’t get along with my younger sister doesn’t mean that I toss out all Geminis. I think people are complex. I look for humor, smarts, compassion (that’ a biggy) just for starters. You know what? You’ll find them throughout the zodiac.
I am not directing this to you specifically, but in the spirit of the post. I think it’ a fun post, but I don’t use the zodiac to make decisions about the people I’ve met. It seems that some of you do, and if it works for you–YEAH!!!!
This is the best thread ever. Virgo here, married to a Sagittarius and chile…
Please tell me we’re going to talk about the cringe serenade sometime soon!
I thought it was super sweet, I loved Ben’s face while watching his gorgeous wife, they’re SO IN LOVE.
Lol, I know Boo! Hi Benny M!
Yeah, us latinos are all the same right?
Yeah because us Latinos are all the same!
I feel kinda bad. I was all “Heather Morris whom?” Then opened it and saw her photo and said “ohhhhh yeah the ditzy girl from Glee” 🤣
Ha! This reminds me of an old roommate of mine. After I moved in, she asked what my sign was and when I told her I was a Leo. She sucked in her cheeks, and was like, yeaaaahhhh we’ll see how that goes. Wish I knew that earlier. I don’t remember her sign but she turned out to be crazy. LOL
This Leo has no beef with Virgos (my bday is two days before Ben Affleck’s). I’m a Virgo moon and Saggitarius rising. Now if we’re talking Libra’s. Yeah, I don’t date Libra’s. Too many bad boyfriends.