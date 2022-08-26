Heather Morris: Jennifer Lopez rejected backup dancers if they were Virgos

Heather Morris is probably best known for her work on Glee, but before Glee, Morris worked as a professional dancer and a backup dancer to some very big musical acts. She’s probably auditioned for most of the major touring pop stars over the years, including… Jennifer Lopez. Well, Heather recently appeared on a podcast and she had a completely bonkers story about auditioning for J.Lo. Heather didn’t make the cut, but it had nothing to do with her dancing and everything to do with her astrological sign. OMG. The fact this story comes during Virgo Szn…

“Glee” alum Heather Morris, who worked as a professional dancer for many years, claims Jennifer Lopez once cut dancers from auditions for one of her tours over their astrological sign. The actress, 35, alleged on the “Just Sayin’ with Justin Martindale” podcast that the pop star, 53, walked into the room after a long day of auditions and said, “Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?” Morris claimed Lopez then whispered something to her assistant and told the dancers who were Virgos, “Thank you so much for coming,” revealing they “had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez.” When host Justin Martindale asked if the story was true, the “Dancing With the Stars” alum joked the whole thing was “hearsay.” Earlier in the clip, Morris explained just how daunting a dance audition could be to further drive home why Lopez’s alleged reason for cutting people was cringe-worthy. “You’re not getting paid, you’ve been there since 10 a.m. and you’re auditioning until 6 p.m.,” she said. “You’re not getting any money. People judging you the whole time.” Reps for Lopez did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. It is unclear why the “Hustlers” star, who is a Leo, is seemingly not a fan of Virgos. However, her ex-husband Marc Anthony – whom she was married to from 2004 to 2014 and shares two kids with – is a Virgo.

[From Page Six]

I’m a Virgo and… um, let’s just say that I completely understand why a Leo (a PEAK Leo) like Jennifer Lopez wouldn’t want Virgo energy around her. Virgos are logical, analytical, rational. J.Lo does not have that vibe at all. Virgos tend not to react emotionally in personal or professional settings. We’re also not great “followers.” We’re fine with not being the center of attention, yet we’d rather do our own thing than have to play “backup dancer” to some Leo’s stunt queenery. I should also say: Virgos generally don’t f–k with Leos. We find them too attention-seeking and needy. All of this adds a fascinating new layer to J.Lo and Marc Anthony’s marriage though.

(All that being said, if Heather’s story is true, I’m sure this is considered astrological discrimination! You can’t just refuse to hire people because of their astrological sign! Unless they’re Geminis.)