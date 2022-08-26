Moir: Duchess Meghan is a ‘mutt’ who should be grateful to be a diversity prop

Meghan McCain is a columnist for the Daily Mail, and I try to never read her crap. I’m aware that she wrote something bonkers about the Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast, but I’d just like to avoid it completely? Like, Meghan McCain is awful, don’t make me read that sh-t. However, I did end up reading Jan Moir’s column this week, also in the Mail. It seems like the Mail activated all of their columnists this week to pontificate on Archetypes. Moir – who is white, old and terrible – latches on to Meghan’s story about the fire in Archie’s South African nursery and Moir makes the kind of unhinged leap you can never see coming. Moir’s argument highlights an undercurrent in the coverage about Meghan’s story too, which is that Meghan should have been grateful, uncomplaining and eager to be used as an inclusivity prop by the crown, even as her own child was under mortal threat. Oh, and if you read the first highlighted excerpt carefully, Moir refers to Meghan as a “mutt.” Some truly appalling highlights from Moir’s column:
On the Sussexes adopting a beagle: Oh dear. It is charming that the duchess believes herself to be a no-introduction-needed, one-name ultra-celebrity in the same league as Oprah, Adele, Beyonce and Kermit, but the truth is that for many Americans, she stubbornly remains anonymous rather than mononymous. Still, how lovely to open up her home to another dumb mutt with barking issues. Just imagine poor Mamma Mia, whimpering around the Montecito mansion, paws over her silky ears, as Meghan recounts one more bloody time how she wrote to Procter & Gamble about its sexist washing-up advert.
Archetypes is the #1 podcast in at least six countries: After the podcast was launched, the Duchess could have been forgiven for thinking: ‘Why do I bother?’ All she got for her efforts was a giant raspberry and a torrent of abuse from reviewers who called her podcast everything from ‘preposterous’ to ‘a parade of banalities’.
No fire: Even unofficial royal sources discreetly weighed in, insisting that, although recollections may vary, they did not recall a nursery actually being on fire. Wait, what? There was a nursery on fire?! Meghan told Serena the terrifying tale of ‘a fire in the baby’s room’ during their South African tour in 2019, and how appalled she was at having to carry on with their royal schedule instead of cancelling everything in order to comfort Archie, who wasn’t in the room that may not have been on fire anyway. Yes, there was an incident. Perhaps someone left their smalls out to dry on a radiator and a bit of a singe ensued? This left Meghan not with a smoking gun but with a smoking sock instead, although one can understand her initial fear and reaction.
How dare a new mother be upset about a deadly threat to her child: Yet her horror at being expected to keep calm and carry on when no emergency occurred perfectly illustrates how Meghan fatally confused being royal with being famous. If you are a rock star or a film star, you are very much the sun in your own orbit; everything revolves around you. Being a royal is almost the exact opposite. You represent the monarchy, not yourself. You are a cipher, an emissary of the crown, serving your country and not your own needs. You facilitate diplomatic and trade links while fostering investment opportunities. You also comfort the oppressed and recognise their suffering at every opportunity — because that is what duchesses do.
Meghan should be grateful she’s not the victim of Apartheid: If Meghan had got her way, the Sussexes’ trip to Cape Town’s historic District Six neighbourhood would have been axed following the fire scare. The couple went to meet people who were forcibly relocated from there to the townships during the Apartheid era — black South Africans who were stripped of their land and homes, then dumped in racially segregated developments far from the city. Many still live in these areas, in houses made of corrugated tin and cardboard. Imagine these people, who had lost and suffered so much, waiting with dignity in the afternoon heat for this long-planned meeting with the royal couple — only to be told at short notice that they weren’t coming after all because Meghan needed some post-stress me-time.
The Apartheid conversation was what shocked me the most, because these racist a–holes literally have no idea what they’re really saying, nor have they absorbed what Meghan was saying. Meghan and Serena’s conversation was about ambition, of course, but it was also about how they were dehumanized as Black women. They were talking about the lack of care, the lack of understanding, the lack of grace they have been given in life and in motherhood. Meghan was saying: my child could have died and I was expected to just carry on like nothing happened, no acknowledgement for the baby, or me or Harry. At the same time, Moir is saying, look, here are Black people who have been dehumanized for decades, why are you complaining? Moir is saying blatantly that this “mutt” should have been grateful to be used as a prop by the crown. In South Africa. The fact that Moir flatly calls her a mutt too… holy f–k. These people are repulsive.
The Daily Mail has truly lost its god damn mind this week. I’ve never seen anything like it. It feels *exceptionally* hateful this time, and that’s really saying something considering how rage-filled they usually are.
That’s because Meghan continues to rise and she’s thriving. They have thrown everything at her to break her and nothing has worked. I’ve been saying that their hubris and need for control has turned into an obsession. They can’t break her spirit and infiltrate her world anymore and without pushback. She has fought them every step of the way with strength, class, dignity and intelligence. They’ve blackmailed and abused everyone else into submission and with Harry by her side and giving him of life of peace and joy, they’ll be forever traumatized and obsessed. They’ve won lawsuits, bankrupted paparazzi firms etc. They want the Sussexes defeated badly.
Because Meghan is using her own voice. Instead of going through media proxies like her in laws. Also, i think that there is a real fear that if Meghan manages to pull big audiences week after week people will actually start to really like her. And then their smear campaign would have been for nothing. Don’t forget that the right wing british press is basically a mouth piece for the BRF. And the BRF really wants to avoid another diana.
@chloe. Which is hilarious because if they backed off and stopped the obsessive coverage, she wouldn’t be in this position. The smear campaign didn’t work because she’s still working, thriving and successful and this podcast has only shown that. You can’t force people to not like someone, that arrogance at its finest. She’s going to keeping pulling in numbers and they’ll have to deal. Meghan is going to rise whether they want it face that reality or not.
Impotent rage. And Meghan and Harry continue to have the last word by thriving.
@Chloe, imagine if Diana had lived and she had her own podcast. It’s basically the BRF’s worst nightmare that Meghan has this platform to tell her story.
Maybe I should stream her podcasts on my old computer’s Spotify account as well.
Just to give Meghan an extra stream and support 😀
Totally! I am streaming in Everything 😂🎉
^^ This is exactly what we need to do.
Let them all cry more as the money pours into H&M’s pockets so they can buy a bigger house with even more bathrooms…
Will get my parents phones to stream as well.
The haters tear into the podcast without having listened to it.
I am going to counterweigh with more streams.
I’m done reading any article that uses the daily heil as a source. Writers are literally giving life that shit rag everytime they use them as a source for an article. This is the nastiest thing I’ve ever read. I won’t enable this kind of hatred.
@MessyBestie, I think I need to do the same, and just avoid……
The way my stomach muscles are knotting and clenching right now reading all this and the responses tells me everything I need to know.
@ MessyBestie, I actually came to this article earlier but simply couldn’t stomach any of it. It’s truly an awful and incomprehensible connotation that I couldn’t read at first. This is simply the absolute worst, as well as demeaning and abhorrent article I have ever read and I have survived reading/hearing US politics and politicians no less.
Meghan was to represent the monarchy, be a cipher, an emissary of the crown, serving the country and not her own needs. She was to facilitate diplomatic and trade links while fostering investment opportunities. She was expected to also comfort the oppressed and recognise their suffering at every opportunity — because that is what duchesses do.
Now I am sure this lady did not at any point suffer from amnesia because the last time l checked Meghan, in the course if doing all these was maligned,mocked,vilified,and asked to leave every hour in the British Press. Was she even paid for making herself this lamb? No. Did she perform these duties incredibly well? Yes. Did she decide to leave the RF of her own accord,in spite of the bullying? No. She and Harry presented a decision to be part-time royals so they could make their money as they were being accused of spending the tax payers’ money. You rejected and peddled the ‘megxit’ sensation. I am not sure these people are for real!
Moir is an ultra-bitch, a woman who for reasons unknown hates Meghan. Is it racism? Is it because she’s beautiful, educated, empathetic, and happy in her marriage to Harry? I think all of these. I think that there is an element of “how dare a black woman marry our Harry?” All her other attributes just madden someone like Moir or McCain . From the RR’s there is that refrain of “Harry will eventually get her out of his system and come home.” Meghan and Harry are an international power couple, and they are here to stay.
#DumbMuttJanMoir thought she did something ”smart”, barking her racists tropes at her racist DM audience.
Whatever hard they tray, they won’t take Meghan’s worldwide success, appreciation and admiration away from her. It is stamped and a given per August 25th.
” how lovely to open up her home to another dumb mutt with barking issues”
This has gotta be the loudest dog whistle I’ve ever heard.
It’s a bullhorn at this point.
It’s a fog horn
It’s a damn sonic boom. I believe Ms. Moir should be known as Ms. Mutt herself.
This, from a Britain where the population is being impoverished even as we speak and the coming winter is about to result in many, many people being cold, hungry and in the literal dark while the NHS collapses. So, in the face of that apocalypse, the Mail and the RRs are leaning into the absolute bottom of the racist barrel to get the last bit of money out of the pockets of their readers/viewers. They should be sued into oblivion.
Yes. The intending heating crisis blows my mind. Are they really going to just sit on their hands while pensioners die because they can’t afford to turn on the heat?
What will it take for people to stop voting for the Tories? The ultra right-wing turn in the UK is unsettling and it doesn’t seem to be stopping.
I read that line several times, convinced that there is no possible way that Kaiser has read it correctly because surely in 2022 that can’t possibly be what he said. But no. That’s exactly what he said and what the f*ck.
He will say he was referring to the other rescue dog they have.
She thinks she’s clever, writing with plausible deniability so she can tell anyone who calls her out, “Oh, you’re a race baiter. You see racism everywhere.” It’s what Lynne Cheney wishes Donald Trump was better at: coding.
People like Moir are disgusting racists and the establishment protects them. Just like they protect the racist courtiers and BRF itself.
No sane person questions a parent’s concern when there was a heater on fire in their baby’s room. But they are so desperate to attack her they forgot all humanity to try to score points.
They’re not even trying to hide it anymore.
Is this a whistle @ MF? She clearly states that Meghan who is mix raced and has a successful podcast is a “dumb mutt with barking issues” much like with Trump the whistle has been thrown out. The racist rage that’s contained in this old white woman writing is so intense. I’m sure there is a lot of jealousy at watching Meghan be more successful than her in the same field but the violent rage that practically leaps off the page is deeper than jealousy and everyday racist microaggressions.
This old woman really drank the cool-aid about the superior British whites going out and civilizing inferior people of color and in return for that grace the POC were willing beasts of burden. The royal family is the pinnacle of this white nonsense. Moir is viscerally enraged that Meghan is not being punished for her “ingratitude” and that her continued success upends the narrative of white superiority vs black inferiority.
Meghan eclipsing the royal family strikes at the heart of that society’s belief that the superiority of the (white)British royal blood is ordained by God.
Yes! The whitest skin and the bluest blood is required!
I’ve read a KKK newspaper from the 1920s that was more coded and subtle than that.
Dallas was the KKK headquarters in the 1920s when it was at the height of its power politically, and the public library has some microfiche of the weekly newspaper they put out for a few years. When I found out about the microfiche, I went to see, because what the hell could be in the newspaper? The answer is – a bunch of stuff that sounded exactly like Fox news circa 2012.
Agreed & wish more Americans knew the history of the propaganda of the KKK, because politicians are using it & it’s like watching an old horror film on repeat.
Fascinating as well is reading the mainstreams media’s reporting of MLK Jr during the civil right movement & seeing threads today of the BLM movement. The denial of the violence he endured, whitewashing of his teachings, legacy & use as a tool for white people to say “be like this black man- who we completely remodeled into what we want” is burning. It’s like the modern white, blue eyed Jesus.
Isnt moir the same subhuman who wrote about having a “niggling feeling” about Meghan back in 2016? Its like she feels that she has mastered the art of plausible deniability, of obfuscation, of sleight of hand racism that cant possibly be seen by the objects of her bile.
It amuses me how racists, especially the ones in britain who hv been on their racist smear campaign against M since 2016, seek to delude themselves that victims of racism, including black folks in america and black folks in South Africa who suffered under apartheid, cannot identify a stinking, nasty, coming-with-bells-on, racist like moir when, in fact, her stench precedes her.
It’s truly up there with “Straight outta Compton”
Jesus is this even allowed to print such disgusting… I don’t even know how to call it! They are so sick I wonder where the line is??
As I wrote in another post – imagine this was George. How everything would be cancelled, Khate would “have to” stay home for another 2 years to recover from her white woman trauma…
Are Brits aware of the closing of the Beagle breeding facility, where beagles were bred exclusively for scientific research? That there were 4effingthousand dogs who have never been outside a cage who now need homes?
I can’t believe these people can still shock and horrify me, but here we are. Again.
Christine, I had to read it three times before I could acknowledge that’s what it said. I think I’m still shocked. The fact that that is allowed with no blowback simply tells me that they don’t care who knows that they’re racist, and they want you to know how proud of themselves they are.
Okay, brf, if you want to show how very much NOT a racist family you are, make a statement that shows outrage that anyone would write this about a member of your family. Call it out and tell them to stop.
It literally chilled me.
Dehumanizing Black people is pure white supremacy.
Vile, vile, vile. I hope somebody reports her to whatever complaint commission exists. That was just reprehensible.
Bingo.
Well, the nastier the names the more we know Princess Meghan has hit it out it out of the park. Well done.
I didn’t realize charting number 1 in several countries and even unseating Joe Rogan was the definition of failure?
Jan Moir sounds like she has a KKK hood in her closet. And anyone co-signing this is no better.
This person has a kkk hood and lynching ropes in her closet. Like, if she was around during that time period, she would be leading the charge for lynchings.
They confirm and affirm the Sussex’ good judgment with every article
These people are vile, trash and will go down for what they have put Meghan through. I believe that. What a disgusting way to speak about another human being. As for Meg “Do You Know Who My Father Is McCain” nothing she says holds weight. Not even with the racists she identifies with.
Holy hell
seriously though… holy hell
Wow. That might be the most vicious op-ed I’ve ever read about Meaghan Markle. What hatred these people hold in their hearts.
Every time this happens, I always just hope that MM has a wall of good people and support around her, to protect her from this vitriol. No one needs to read s#!t like this about themselves. I hope she has an excellent therapist and a strong group of friends. My god.
White privilege and misogynoir.
What a winning combo, and so repulsive.
BTW, Ms Moir is the charming person known for gay-bashing Stephen Gately after he died by suicide…
No surprise there.
What a hateful person she is.
She needs to take a hard look in her mirror before calling anyone a mutt. My God, the most hateful ones are always the ones hit hardest with the ugly stick.
She’s just doing her job per the Murdoch ‘profits before ethics/morals’ memo they all get when hired. They are vile, racist scum.
Wow they really said the quiet part out loud. Meghan will never be welcomed because of her race and that’s that.
not only that, she should also be thankful for them being so gracious to allow her to be a prop for them, even if they don’t want in her for real.
awful, AWFUL people.
@Pink Flamingo
But seriously tho, “never be welcomed” by whom?
Meghan is already welcomed by everyone in the world whose state of consciousness is above the subhuman level. Ergo…..etc.
I was referring to the racist British Aristocracy.
I am actually questioning who thought that Moir’s article was a wise decision to print it!! It’s one thing to think it, but very unwise to put it out for the masses.
My gawd, it proves that they have zero morals and are filled and working solely due to hate and racism, as well as trying to destroy them.
This is prime, and an excellent example, of WHY Harry and Meghan must have the appropriate security in Britain!!
It feels like they are trying on the British public, for size. If no one in England cares that this was published, as a fact, does it matter? The media is baiting all of England, at this point.
Well, she’s not actually saying any of that explicitly, which is the point of this bullshit. Most of it, including that mutt reference, can be read a different way. We know what she means but she doesn’t even have the balls to actually just say it, without leaving room to packpedal. What a gross person. Disgusting. You wanna be a damn racist? Then be one. We know anyway.
Calling Mia a “dumb mutt with barking issues” is also pretty sh!tty, considering the life she’s had. Moir does have the comparison right though – both Mia and Meghan were caged up and treated inhumanely.
But we know that’s not how she meant it.
^^THIS^^ 🎯🎯🎯
That’s right. Beagles are intelligent. Jan Moir wishes she were as smart and good looking as that dog.
@Gabby – Yup! Apparently Mia knew right away that the Sussexes – especially Harry – were her people. And now she’s living like a princess in a $14 million California home with eleventy million bathrooms and lots of room to play. Who’s the real dumb one here Jan?
@ windyriver, YES!!! Absolutely right!! Thank you!!
Its very important that both allies as well as those on the receiving end of racism do not look at actual racism, no matter how subtle the perpetrator thinks s/he is being, and give them the benefit of doubt that perhaps they didnt really mean it the way it sounds or seems. Or that theyre not really being explicit and therefore, maybe, perhaps, it could be that they dont really mean to be racist or dont realize theyre being racist.
Racists DEPEND on your ability not to believe “your lying eyes/ears/instinctual response;” and your willingness to give the benefit of doubt.”
Its why the “race card” was invented: to be used by racists – no matter how much they believe theyre not racists and become offended when theyre called out – to gaslight folks and to subvert the lived experience of those on the receiving end of racism; to make you doubt yourself and your own experience and that of others similar to you.
If it SEEMS like it; if it SOUNDS like it; if it STINKS like it; if your Gut tells you it is it; then by god it is racism. And the perpetrator is never to be trusted. Until and if s/he comes to a point of self-reckoning; does the work; and subsequently becomes a real human being.
Well, yeah. I‘m not doubting her intent here.
I don’t know how Jan Moir still has a career after the article she wrote about Stephen Gately’s death, She is abhorrent and referring to MM as a mutt is a new low. Can the press and the RF not seen how they are perceived outside of the UK, as racist awful people?
(For those that don’t know Stephen Gately was a singer in a boyband here in Ireland, famous in the UK too. He died of an undiagnosed heart condition while on holiday with his husband, Moir wrote an article claiming his death was linked to his “homosexual lifestyle” uproar followed but she kept her job for some reason to continue to be offensive)
Race-baiting and gay-bashing are the tabloids’ business model much like Fox “News.” These ‘reporters’ are willing to spout this stuff because it drives clicks and views and paper sales. It’s just hate for profit and it won’t stop until those profits vanish.
The vitriol towards Meghan because she didn’t kiss the ring and put up with abuse will forever traumatize these trash people. The royal family will forever be losers and weak for letting this tabloid and other media lackeys/newspapers “represent” them and work with them. Thanks for proving the Sussexes point for leaving and proving Meghan right with this podcast. The royals are some of the most shortsighted, moronic bunch of people I’ve ever seen.
“After the podcast was launched, the Duchess could be forgiven for thinking: ‘Why do I bother?”
I guess Moir hasn’t read Richard Fitzwilliams’ recent tweet. Still no guarantee he actually listened to the podcast before his initial review, but he does seem to be reading the room.
In an arena where there’s been massive competition for years for how low can you go, we may have a winner in Moir.
I gasped when I saw this headline. they aren’t even trying to hide the racism anymore (not that they ever really did I guess.)
There’s so much hatred and vitriol here. How are these people going to make it through the next 11 weeks without imploding from their racism, hatred and bitterness?
Yikes. And this is a person speaking on behalf of the royals? It’s like having the Proud Boys speak up for you. Or Rudy Guiliani.
They might as well just come out and call her the N word with the hard R. You know that’s what they are all thinking.
Meghan has Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, heads of state and cultural icons speaking up for her.
The royals have the British equivalents of the alt right, MAGAS, and derangers who believe Harry jilted them by marrying Meghan.
Reason number 78484587 the Sussexes left Salty Isle. Whether they like it or not, she’s still a member of the royal family by marriage. Here’s another opportunity for the royals to show some grace and speak up to denounce this kind of talk. If they remain silent, then once again, they show the world who they are.
Amen!!!
Shows loud and clear who’s being blackmailed by the tabloids. Must be good dirt.
lanne, I posted above before seeing your comment. I totally agree that the brf has this opportunity to win a point worldwide by showing some outrage about this obviously racist article. They can also put a stop to it. Do they really not care that by not addressing this they are further harming the Firm and themselves? Has it gotten to the point where they are just fine by being seen as racist by the rest of the world?
A couple of years ago I swore that I would never spend one cent of my tourist dollars in England and recently I started to rethink my stance as there are sights there that I’d like to see but Moir brought me back to my senses, so congratulations to Ireland and Scotland you’ll be receiving my tourist dollars instead.
Best go with only the Republic of Ireland. Northern Ireland and Scotland are part of the UK and fund the royals.
Thank you for the accuracy!! We had planned to go to London, but luckily our plans changed.
It’s now the Republic of Ireland!
I went to Ireland with my husband and some of his golf friends about eight years ago and loved it. During the day they played and I went sight-seeing or walked the course with them if it was a lovely one on the sea. I felt so welcome there. You’re in a different country with a unique culture, beautiful scenery, historic buildings etc., but you (or I anyway) don’t feel out of sync.
I know a lot of Anglophiles but for me, Ireland is a much better place to visit. The Irish might snark on Americans but they’re not contemptuous. At least not in my experience.
I was a little sour on England before Meghan and Harry even met. Now I really have no interest in going at all. I’ll go back to Ireland, thanks.
These loathsome, despicable people are who the Royal Family climbs into bed with to maintain public support. A truly ghastly bunch — thank God Harry and Meghan got the hell out of there.
This witch. Moir wouldn’t have the guts to say that on US airwaves unless it’s right wing media. These morons prove Meghan’s point with every article. I doubt any Ofcom complaints will be made or she’ll get fired for this.
They are losing their damn minds trying to get a response from her.
ANY kind of response. They want to know they are getting to her and when she doesn’t respond, they get very angry. You had Piers Morgan ranting in articles, appearing on shows around the world and he’s still not gotten a response. He’s even wanted Meghan on his show, lol. Her family, Tom Bower wanted a response and was left on delivered. It’s obsessive and stalkerish.
They’ve had a response; they just don’t like it.
I expect the entire podcast is Meghan’s response in a way. She doesn’t have to explicitly say “see what they did to me” but just discussing those issues shows will make many people realize how ridiculous are BRF and BM comments and actions.
I will listen to every episode because the first is very interesting and I want to hear more but also I want Meg to to have insane audience and BM loose their minds over it!
Spot on @ EURYDICE.
Yep.
What’s so ridiculous about all these pieces is that the source material is out there for everyone to access. There’s no filter of “grey men” or royal protocol. #1 on Spotify in so many countries means people are listening to Meghan’s actual words and it’s obvious that the “critics” are lying about what the podcast was about.
So more “reviewers” and critics who have no clue about what real people like. How many times do podcasts, movies, etc. get reviewed by so-called experts only to turn out immensely popular? Begs the question of why anybody needs these “reviewers”. What actual function do they serve outside of making themselves seem important for functioning off criticizing others?
We’ve known, JM… it’s racism. At least one of the rats is eating crow. Oh Lord, I’m about to give a rat my space.
@RFitzwilliams, “Meghan’s podcast with Serena has been an enormous success. It’s a fact. The reviews here were excoriating & I was critical of aspects@Mailoline. Its appeal is international. It does show her global reach. which is why they made the Time top 100.”
This was the donkey sanctuary guy.
Petra, and it’s clear he’s only saying it because “it’s a fact”. I wonder if he wants to tap into the US media market in some way and realizes that’s the least he can say since he wrote garbage to begin with?
Well, yes, these people ARE repulsive. They know exactly what they’re doing, and the audience for this sort of public, casual racism is growing.
This is probably the first time that someone like Moir has referred Black South Africans as “people” — although she weaponized the “waiting “ with stoic “dignity” trope against Meghan to do so.
It’s wild how these people revel in castigating Meghan for things that she and Harry do together.
While I’m appalled that Meghan is having to bear the brunt of such repulsive and vicious racism, I think articles like this at least offer yet another painful opportunity to shine a light upon the slime and maggots — that might shock enough people to work for positive growth and change, although my hopes are probably not terribly realistic. I wonder how many members of the very-much-not-a-racist-family are reading this racist drivel as they sip their tea and gin? I wonder too, how many of them actively — and even financially— support it.
There are no “white” South Africans. Sorry, not sorry. South Africans are black. The rest are colonizers and need to hyphenate their countries of origin so people will know which atrocities they’re responsible for.
As a black Xhosa South African, this comment is a big NO from me. Stop it. We have plenty of problems racially, BUT there are millions of white South Africans, and Indians and and and… We are a diverse country with 11 different languages. That’s not to negate our history and the current inequality but it’s not okay to tell white South Africans that they are not South African.
Period. You can go argue with your cousins from your grandmother’s side.
I just want to say thank you to South African Girl. My husband was born in South Africa, as were his parents and grandparents. He’s Jewish. He’s an American citizen too, so he considers himself American. But in many ways he is also South African. It’s an intrinsic part of his heritage and culture.
Kids can’t help where they were born and spent their childhoods, their lives.
Say it louder so the people in the back can hear you South African Girl. People need to stop that nonsense.
Betcha they all read it and find it delightfully amusing.
Eff Jan. She and the rest of royalists don’t see Meghan as human and don’t appreciate that she was a young mother who was struggling with her mental health at the time. The visit could have re-scheduled for the next day. But the Palace had sold to the press that this tour was make or break for Harry and Meghan. It kind of puts Harry’s statement at the end of the tour into perspective. That said I don’t blame the aides who were on the ground. I think BP specifically Edward Young told them that they had to continue the tour because of optics.
Jan, this you?
On 23 April 2013, Moir accused Welsh mezzo-soprano singer Katherine Jenkins of being “fame-hungry” when she ran the London Marathon whilst wearing make-up, designer sunglasses, and diamond earrings, and criticised her further for wearing a black suit with a plunging neckline to Margaret Thatcher’s funeral a week before. Although Jenkins had raised £25,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support nurses in memory of her father who had died of cancer, the headline read “Katherine the (I’m so) Great: A Marathon in Full Make-Up. ‘Cathedral Cleavage’ at Lady T’s Funeral. Shy and Retiring Ms Jenkins Simply Can’t Help Stealing the Limelight”. Jenkins tweeted in response, “I adore and support other women [and] wish you could do the same.” Katy Brand in The Daily Telegraph reported that Jenkins’ comments about Moir’s article had been “retweeted hundreds, even thousands of times.”
On 30 July 2012, Moir made headlines in the Netherlands when she called Dutch cyclist Marianne Vos “some bitch from Holland” after she defeated Lizzy Armitstead in the Olympic Women’s road race and won the gold medal.
Katherine hit back at that hateful person with facts and grace. It seems as though Jan is a racist AND hates women who are pretty, popular and talented.
@girl-ninja, pretty, popular, talented and YOUNGER than this hag.
How stupid is this C U next Tuesday? Does she realize that she just proved everything that Megan and Serena said about the lack of grace and dehuminization that they received?
Honestly, this needed a trigger warning, because I totally got flashbacks to my childhood and being called half-breed when I wasn’t called N….Never thought in 2022, I’d see a POC refer to as a mutt in print. I pray that H&M & their family have a circle of protection around them.
Hugs and love to you @Moira’s Rose Garden. It’s sad you went through this hatred.
I take breaks from social media for self-care. I hope you do the same too.
Thank you Petra. I think I will take a break. :Hugs: 🤗
Same, Moira’s Rose’s Garden. Same. I hope you’re enjoying your break. 🌻
Hugs and great empathy for you @ Moira’s Rose’s Garden. Much love and admiration for your strength and perseverance as well!! Take good care of yourself. You deserve it, and everything that life has to offer you!!
I second this emotion.
The jealousy for this strikingly beautiful, articulate, smart woman is driving those racist white women mad. As mentioned by others, all they have left are dog whistles and misogyny. And they are solidifying why the Sussexes left. Must be sad to have to make yourself look so foolish in your country by trying to take down a women who does not even know you are alive and if she did, would not acknowledge your presence. Morgan has been doing this forever and the silence from the Sussexes is deafening. Happy to see the more these folks bark their racist tropes the more globally the Sussexes are embraced. It is not the Sussexes fault that what these folks are stuck with is an old adulterer money grubbing hypocrite, his spouse another adulterer, a son who is an adulterer and a daughter in law who is a nincompoop. They can scream louder into the void. Interestingly enough, they are behaving as expected.
“one-name ultra-celebrity in the same league as Oprah, Adele, Beyonce and Kermit”
You keep Kermit’s name out your damn mouth! Miss Piggy fixing’ to fuck you up!
The funny thing about that, to me, is that Meghan HAS become a one-name celebrity like that. Her podcast is just Archetypes with Meghan, no title, no last name. And if you combine her with Harry, then the titles really are meaningless – everyone knows who Harry and Meghan are. they’re the ultimate power couple right now.
The other “funny” thing is – if Meghan had either used her title on the podcast or her married last name of Mountbatten-Windsor, the RRs would have torn her apart for THAT.
Exactly. For 2+ years they’ve been screaming to take her titles away. So they should be thrilled she just went with Meghan.
If she’d said Duchess they would have pitched a fit about that. I wonder if she associates with using the Markle name on anything anymore.
Thats just it. Ive noticed that at least ever since the Sussexes formally ditched their role of “working royals” (an oxymoron if ever there was one), M has been quietly and persistently disassociating herself from the name ‘Markle.’
Ive noticed it particularly since the sperm donor became irrevocably virulent, saying things like “I made her the duchess that she is. If it werent for me she would not be a duchess.” When I heard that, I knew instinctively that he was saying if it wasnt for her white half, due to him, she wndt be with Harry. When in fact, if one is going down that rd, its more likely that if it wasnt for Doria’s black self, M wdnt be Harry’s soul mate. Because everyone has already seen what toxictom’s white self has produced and they are literally the dregs of society.
This is so racist !
What I find interesting is that Meghan wasn’t even pointing any fingers when she told the fire story and I didn’t even get the impression that she was asking for the entire event to be cancelled, but that rather, she’d have liked to be shown some grace by letting ppl know there had been a scare so if they were late or not quite themselves during the engagement, that context would have been understood. Whoa these ppl are despicable.
Also, she may not be mononymous but no one is confusing her podcast with anyone else so I don’t get the point they’re grasping to make.
To me, Meghan didn’t even ask for that. What I heard was a response to Serena’s example of how people don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes. Serena would have liked more than 30 minutes sleep before having to play a match, but it wasn’t possible. Meghan would have liked some time to regroup after her scare, but it wasn’t possible. These were the thoughts that were going through their minds at the time. But the media is so headline driven, either/or, knee-jerk, that they can’t be bothered with nuance. And, of course, it’s Meghan – so they’ll slam her any way they can.
The reason why this woman is throwing a fit over Meghan mentioning the proctor & gamble ad is bc a month ago, their Daily Mail acclaimed “investigative journalist” tried (and failed) to delegitimize it. They were desperately trying to rewrite Meghan’s life and they’re frustrated that she’s using her platform to call out their lies. Why shouldn’t Meghan mention her amazing accomplishments? If I did what Meghan did at just 11 years old, I would shout it to the mountain tops everyday!
Also, why is Kate allowed to say she’s exhausted from cutting her children’s hair, cancel engagements bc of nannying issues, but Meghan can’t be worried about her child? They claim she’s un-maternal yet slam her for being a caring mother 🙄
For a podcast that supposedly got so many bad reviews, it did exceptionally well for it to be #1. Jan Moir needs an intervention.
Did Meghan mention the Proctor & Gamble thing? Like on the podcast? I didn’t realize this.
Yes its the opening segment – the first 5 or 7 minutes.
Becks- I just went back and holy heck, my Spotify skipped the first 10 minutes when I originally listened to a little of it. I don’t know why. I’m settling into the whole thing this weekend and will make sure it doesn’t skip.
@W because Black women aren’t allowed to be feminine. And being a loving mother is white supremacys ultimate ideal for a feminine woman. Black women aren’t people to these racists and being upset that your child could have died is too human for a racist like moir to accept. The rest of this filth is just a dried up old hag crying bc a Black woman has the nerve to view herself as a person and worthy of being treated as so. Eff her.
Jan Moir behaved as though it is still 1960s where the newspaper journalist is our only source of information, Twitter and other social media will outshout her writings.
I don’t even know what to say.
It just keeps getting uglier. They have no shame. How can someone feel empowered by saying this?
Jan Moir might as well shave her head and tattoo a hate symbol on her face.
When you all you have is a desperate belief in white supremacy, you have nothing -and this applies to Charles, Camilla, William and Kate. Be the UKIP royals and be left behind in a country that won’t even keep their elderly from freezing to death.
Every time people like Moir and MyFather McCain open their mouths, they just prove Meghan and Harry were right about leaving that place. Every. Time. You would think the “media” would get tired of being proven wrong but I guess not. This is their schtick and they are going to stick with it to the bitter end.
“MyFather McCain”…… I just choked on my drink from laughing.
Meghan MyFather McCain… LOLOL
This b-tch actually called Meghan a “mutt”. Whew. I can’t muster words that won’t get me censored. So happy Meghan & Harry are flying high on their happiness and successes, far away from these bitter, miserable people.
The irony calling anyone else a mutt when you her own face. Sorry, not sorry.
When I saw this comment I looked her up and holy crap. It may have something to do with the sick bitterness.
When moir was born, her parents took one look at her and proceeded to slap each other.
“On the Sussexes adopting a beagle: Oh dear. It is charming that the duchess believes herself to be a no-introduction-needed, one-name ultra-celebrity in the same league as Oprah, Adele, Beyonce and Kermit, but the truth is that for many Americans, she stubbornly remains anonymous rather than mononymous. Still, how lovely to open up her home to another dumb mutt with barking issues. Just imagine poor Mamma Mia, whimpering around the Montecito mansion, paws over her silky ears, as Meghan recounts one more bloody time how she wrote to Procter & Gamble about its sexist washing-up advert.”
So, let me get this straight. Meghan is a married woman and is therefore allowed to use her married name, which is not Markle. But the BM is mad that she didn’t use her Sussex name, while they’d still be mad if she had? Then, this Moir creature thinks she can speak for Americans or their awareness of Meghan (one of their own). And, no matter how Moir tries to hide it, her anger and hostility leaches through (“dumb mutt”, “one more bloody time”). Also, now these people resent Meghan for talking about her own life, her own experiences, while they delve into those experiences everyday. (Don’t you talk about yourself, we’ll talk about you! But nobody knows who you are, you anonymous person.) Everyday, in every way, the BM proves that H & M were correct to leave that crazy place.
You are right. However she had identified herself it would have been an issue for the nuts.
Debbie, it’s not just that the bm proves why H&M left, but I suspect people are trying to figure out what took them so long.
It will never stop shocking me, the level of hatred and racism and misogyny in the UK press.
And the fact that the royal family drives all this shit.
How can the RF not see what is right in front of their eyes? That is, Harry and Meghan make headlines around the globe. Meghan’s podcast is at the top of the charts in India, ffs.
While, on the other hand, even in the UK, the royals cannot generate that kind of buzz. Because they are fundamentally boring as all hell. This Us or Them dynamic the RF has pushed, especially the strap-on potato head, has come back to bite them again and again.
They are so drenched in their own bile that I don’t think they will ever see what they have unleashed.
“Just imagine poor Mamma Mia, whimpering around the Montecito mansion, paws over her silky ears, as Meghan recounts one more bloody time how she wrote to Procter & Gamble about its sexist washing-up advert.”
F–k you, Jan. AFAIK, Meghan has never referred to that letter publicly, certainly not since marrying Harry. Someone correct me if I’m wrong. I have not had time to listen to all of her podcast episode.
And this: “If Meghan had got her way, the Sussexes’ trip to Cape Town’s historic District Six neighbourhood would have been axed following the fire scare. ”
Again, f–k you, Jan. Unless I missed something, Meghan never said she wanted to cancel. And didn’t you just say it wasn’t really a fire?
I literally gasped when I read those outtakes. Absolutely vile.
The people evicted from District Six weren’t just black. The main reason the Apartheid government targeted the neighborhood was because it was the only place in the country where races mixed freely. Residents included some Blacks, some whites, and a whole lot of “coloured” (i.e. mixed race) people.
That such a well known racist – who has made no secret of her feelings about having a mixed race woman in the Royal Family – would pretend to champion the District Six victims in order to smear Meghan is disgusting.
I suspect Moir is not “championing” any District Six victims. What she’s doing is using them in order to pre-emptively deflect any claims of racism against herself, while also using Black people as a cudgel to hit Meghan with (notice how liberally she used the names of famous Black women Oprah and Beyonce above).
This nut sounds completely unhinged. I was thinking the same way about rescue, however, I am reading it as this woman is calculated and it was absolutely calling her and anybody else associated with Meghan as a mutt. It’s gross and now I only see her going unhinged in her quest to not allow a successful WOC to speak on her experiences. Like “shut up, mutt and take what we feed you!”
I kinda understand the reasoning…but maybe stop covering the daily mail and giving them traffic. Again, I understand, but the new world trash dies faster without attention
Kaiser covers it here so we don’t need to give the tabloids clicks. And here, we can talk about this nonselse without the bots and haters.
This is violent.
Agreed. It’s blatant violence now. I mean it was violence before, but this is like then owning they are the devil with their whole chest violence.
Yes. Absolutely. ^
Agree. I’m a person with a mixed race heritage. I’m not a mutt
Wow. The veneer of plausible deniability with that mutt comment is as thin and translucent as rice paper.
These wretched ass boils are so extremely angry that their obsessive propaganda campaign to discredit and turn Meghan into a toxic commodity that no one wants to go near is a massive failure.
I’ve seen this happen over and over again throughout the years. Whenever a person of color achieves something and gets acclaim for it, some white people feel the need to jump in, poke at it, and try to temper the accolades. For example, I remember when Serena was ranked as the #1 female tennis player, all of a sudden Martina Navratilova felt the need to say “I could have beaten her if I was still playing.” That was her way of saying, Serena’s not so great. I don’t recall Martina ever saying that about Steffi Graf, or Monica Seles or any of the other white women who were also top ranking players. Years ago, John McEnroe also felt the need to say that Serena would have been ranked like #125 if she had been playing against men — since when were women required to play against men to be considered great? But some people just have to talk, judge and be gate keepers. It’s similar to what that white female songwriter tried to do to Beyonce when her last album recently came out.
Rampant racism of the article aside, the first name criticism is always so interesting to me. No one thinks they’re Beyonce here. “Duke/Duchess of Sussex” is literally their last names! Harry’s never even HAD a regular last name!
If they don’t want to use royal titles in their personal projects, and it’s clear from this and many other things that they’d rather not, they have no choice but to JUST use their first names.
It wouldn’t shock me if they officially became Mountbatten-Windsors to match the kids someday and be more normal in America, but it would have to be long after the queen dies and everyone is long settled into their separate lives.
Exactly! I guess the column’s first draft originally slammed her for using her title, so they had to change it at the last second when they realize she had not done so. They are only happy to call her things like “Suits alum” and “briefcase model.”
Even without the racism part. (Most of the artical really) the Cambridges are constantly do things that are all about themselves and not the firm. Remember Katie-keens televised piano recital?
It also looks like Moir didn’t get the new palace talking points. Previously they were claiming how wrong it would have been for Meghan and Harry to cancel the appearance because, reasons. But now, in The Telegraph at least, palace sources are claiming that “Of course Meghan could have cancelled, she cancelled in Australia when she wasn’t feeling well during her pregnancy!” So these folks realized they looked like the unsympathetic @ssholes that we know they are and they trying to cover up. The Telegraph is also now claiming that it was actually a “fire” although a “small one”. Like how small of a fire would be acceptable in a baby room or any room for that matter. These people! And the reason I believe they did not put the word out about the fire is because god forbid Harry and especially Meghan receive any empathy or compassion. Meghan must remain the evil witch at all times in this nightmare.
MsIam, do you think someone is worried that people who were there and know what happened may speak out and let people know the bm/royal sources are lying and that there was a fire? That’s one reason I think they told the truth. The other is because people believe Meghan and not the British bm/royal sources (this is probably the correct answer).
The Fact That Meghan podcast is number one and the Sussex are doing well is what is pissing the Racists off this woman is a typical racist Karen who can’t stand to see black woman thrive and happy . The royal Reporters are stuck in their backwards ways they truly believe that royal titles are everything the fact that Meghan and Harry are doing extremely well is so upsetting to them . They literally letting their Racist way fly is no longer dog whistle it’s out in the open it’s absolutely disgusting that this disgusting hateful woman is allowed to use a racial charger slur against Meghan . I Hope this woman gets called out and fired
Is there a place for people to complain about this? Isn’t that how Piss Morgan was taken off the air–him belittling Meghan, calling her a liar for saying she was suicidal? I remember reading things like, “Meghan won’t hear you when you call her a liar, but your friend who’s experiencing suicidal ideation will.”
I feel the same way here–Meghan likely won’t hear (or won’t hear directly) this mangy bitch calling her a mutt, but there are a lot of biracial people in the UK who are bracing themselves against hearing this slur directed at them.
//The Apartheid conversation was what shocked me the most, because these racist a–holes literally have no idea what they’re really saying, nor have they absorbed what Meghan was saying.//
Many times, I see people pointing out how these journalists/RRs etc don’t understand, don’t get it, haven’t absorbed it. It’s not a lack of ability to comprehend, it’s an unwillingness/refusal to do so. Not sure why more is expected from them when they’ve already shown who they are. We can’t keep getting shocked at the vitriol from certain quarters towards Meghan. Just call it what it is.
Looking at this column from a legal perspective, the actionable part is disputing Meghan’s claims about the fire incident. Name-calling by itself isn’t legally slander, is it? But the name-calling could be used as evidence regarding the intent of the column and the motive for slandering her.
Edit: it looks like name-calling could be considered slander! But the racist slur is probably something Megan wouldn’t want to get into court for. Sigh. I want more legal victories for them.
This woman makes me ashamed to be British. I dont understand in 2022 why the royal family has to have a stiff upper lip. This surely undermines all the “work” the keens have done for mental health. The best thing harry and meghan did was leave salt island behind.
The RF doesn’t have a stiff upper lip. Having a stiff upper lip means facing adversity with strength and fortitude. It’s not “hiding in your palace while the press does your dirty work.” If the RF wanted this bashing to stop, they could do it – clearly, unemotionally, with strength and fortitude – but they don’t want to.
It’s funny how these people pretend that they are outraged on behalf of the people of South Africa who love Harry and Meghan and were horrified that Archie could have been harmed while in their country.
Clearly they have never been to the areas they claim are filled with corrugated iron and cardboard shacks and they are demeaning the lives those people built after being forcibly evicted from their homes and moved to those areas
Yes, those horrible things happened and people had to start from scratch again. But people built new lives and homes, (and no, their homes are not corrugated iron shacks), no thanks to the Apartheid government that the British establishment supported until the very end and vilified any British citizen who dared speak out against that support.
The shanty towns came later due lack of housing when people mostly from the eastern cape moved to where the jobs are in the western cape and the Apartheid government did not build or allocate housing areas for the new influx. In any other country the government or private business would’ve built houses to accommodate the new residents.
So they can spare us all their mock outrage.
To me that is a fireable offense but we know that won’t happen because it really doesn’t bother the RF for that cow to say that.
Meghan living her best life and knocking Joe Rogan out of first place got these Saltines in such an impotent panic that they’re really saying the quiet part out loud.
What an assh*le. Ok, there are so many levels of resentment, racism and IGNORANCE in this column. That woman is a fool. Her comment about apartheid is so ignorant and disrespectful. Meghan did not grow up under apartheid but her family, her mothers side, her mom,had to deal with Jim Crow segregation, and were part of the Great Migration. A lot of apartheid’s law were shaped by American segregationist laws when it was implemented. The way they are trying to downplay and dismiss the nursery incident as if no parent wouldn’t freak out. So many house fires start with defective heaters. As for disparaging her content, show me the prefect podcast that appeals to everyone. I don’t listen to any of the other podcasts in Spotifys top 10 and I listen to a lot of podcasts. All those royal reporters can choke on Meghan’s words, which will be heard by millions.
So disheartening that racists like this have a public platform
As someone else above said, this is violent. Very violent. Does anyone have any ideas how we can combat this propaganda? I don’t read the RR on the Daily Mail, but I feel strongly that I need to do more. This is not okay. I’m close to requesting a trigger warning on these kind of racist articles on CB because it is very traumatic to read this headline as a person of colour.
I think you’re already doing the best thing to combat the propaganda by not clicking on Daily Fail links, most especially in relation to any stories about Harry or Meghan. Since H-M sent letters to tabloids (Sun, Daily Mail, Mirror and Express) that they would not be responding to their inquiries, I’ve radically reduced reading any of them. I NEVER click on Daily Fail, FailOnline, etc; the only reason I know what they say is seeing it filtered thru this website. Jan Moir sounds deplorable; I’ve no doubt she had to research “Cape Town’s historic District Six neighbourhood” in order to use it as a weapon against Meghan.
The daily fail is still frothing at the mouth mad because they lost their case to Meghan twice. And they have the biggest supporters in BRF to cheer them on.
I don’t get why people magnify their articles particularly the articles about Meghan. We know the Fail despise her and will never be fair or balanced.
Moir is pure hateful. You would never think she started off as a restaurant critic.
This is a failed attempt at ironic wit; with enough room to claim victimhood should anyone point out the elephant in the room, ‘er’ the dogwhistle.
One cannot make this up, this attempt to diminish Meghan’s negative experiences by labelling her – as she demonstrated the role of labels in her dehumanisation with the tool of bullying by KP and the BTM.
One does not address the dogwhistle, if peace is the desired outcome. One does not roll in the mud to beat the mud racker. One simply describes its method and demonstrates why it is unacceptable as Meghan did in that interview with Serena.
At the end of the day; it is about one’s peace of mind.
The fail tabloid usually serves the equivalent of inedible soggy chips brined with too much vinegar.
This is right on par.
I wouldn’t be upset if violence befell this piece of trash. It’s shit like this why I never held close to the “respect your elders” rule. She needs to be chewed up and spit out. I’m pretty sure the last person who called me a mutt hasn’t emotionally recovered yet.
Maybe someone can help me articulate this. The way she spoke about Black (capitalize your B, we are a people not a color!) South Africans really turned my stomach. It felt like she was implying their dignity only depends on seeing M. As if they can’t possibly find it in other aspects of their lives, like they absolutely must be living in a state of permanent misery. And if they are not parents, family, friends, community members who could understand how shook up that experience of believing your child’s life was in danger, even for a second would be for parents or loved ones. The words props and dehumanized were used. But it felt like she was talking about characters in a fiction novel and used them for her narrative.
My god, the rage and bitterness and racism!!!
I honestly didn’t think the British press could go lower, yet they continue to dig.
I googled what this Moir person looks like hahhhaha, it’s all I’ll say.
Ditto!
These people are not just repulsive and gross. As I have said before, they are EVIL. Evil is a chain, and these people and people like them, are links in that chain. Mia is a dog, specifically a beagle, not a mutt, or a dumb mutt. She was one the animal victims used for her breeding organs in a puppy mill. She was literally, grist for the mill. Calling someone a mutt, is derogatory. Saying that she is a dumb mutt, is beyond repugnant. Just as Mia and her puppies didn’t matter, Meghan and her child, now children, don’t matter, because they’re “mutts” that were supposed to be grist for the ever grinding mill. I won’t get into the deploying of shanty town tropes. Using the generational, racialized abuse, disenfranchisement, and neglect of a people, to guilt and emotionally abuse a disfranchised, neglected person within an institution into doing their “duty” tells me all I need to know about these people. EVIL and the word web spun out of it.
If you want to diss someone at least me honest. Everyone in the US knows that Meghan is Meghan Markel. Even my clueless boyfriend knows that.
The DM is misogynistic. Today they posted really unflattering pics of Elizabeth Berkeley. F then for making womens lives worse.
Mutt? WOW. 🙀
Moir is an elderly unattractive relic who believes as a caucasian, she can say whatever comes to mind when it concerns those she does not deem worthy. She has nothing better to do with her life, so the media allows her to work for treats. Labeling a private citizen as a “mutt.” who should be thankful to be a token in the British Royal Family is disgraceful. I hope she has loving family and co-workers because someone will need to attend her retirement party(yawn).
The daily abuse towards Meghan pumped out of that media is a stain on British society. I lay total and complete blame on the Queen. She delivers an annual message every Christmas, and Meghan has been a part of that family for four years. The Queen never asked the media to be more respectful because it would violate the invisible contract. The media has managed to curtail many stories concerning Prince Phillip’s illicit affairs, which would tarnish the perfect couple facade. After entering the vault with Phillip, the abuse towards Meghan won’t stop; it will broaden to include Charles, Camila, and other family members.
In the meantime, let JM and the other KKK of the UK club spit and splatter. Murdoch nor his money will last forever. Meghan and Harry are members of the global family speaking to a younger, more knowledgeable, diverse population.
I didn’t even want to click this article because the headline made me so angry, but there’s so much pointless vitriol in the comments of every article about her. People I consider reasonable have an irrational dislike of her, but they need to see this. They need to understand that the campaign to discredit everything she does is racist at an overt level the likes of which we don’t see that often any more. We’re living in truly horrifying times, with Brexit and Trumpism bringing out people’s true colors, but even then you don’t see popular journalists using horrifyingly racists imagery that often. And here we are. Meghan has really triggered the most disgusting elements of society. That alone should make reasonable people rally around her.
How in gods’ name can that woman look at herself in the mirror and call someone else a mutt?
This actually turned my stomach. This is a child and a mother this unhinged B— itch is speaking of. Archie had barely begun to live when this incident happened. He could have died. It doesn’t matter if it was from the actual fire or the smoke inhalation which is even worse. It’s that he was in real danger if his angelic nanny didn’t have a six sense to take him with her in that moment. These people are beyond repulsive. How many more ways can they find to tell us that we black peoples lives don’t matter. We are nothing more than savage animals to them . God don’t like ugly and hell won’t be hot enough for these demonic beings because they are definitely not humans.
“…how lovely to open up her home to another dumb mutt with barking issues” is referring to the other dogs Meghan already has. Beagles tend to bark a lot. She is not at all referring to Meghan here. She is not calling Meghan a “mutt”. Declaring so is offensive to Meghan.
Oh please. She is throwing the word in there for exactly that reason. To say otherwise is silly at best and racist-adjacent at worst. Nice try. Next
Jan is this you? If so, you are wasting your time and ours. You wrote this poop now own it. We see and understand exactly what you wrote and meant and why you said it.
Pam, come on.
No to your interpretation of that sentence Pam. The entire article is an exercise in excoriation. In fact, Jan even communicates her snide contempt for rescued dogs in that sentence.
Who, pray tell, are the other dumb mutts with barking issues, in Meghan’s household? If they are, indeed “dumb“ (ie, mute) mutts, how do they have barking issues? Do words even mean anything, here?
@Bisynaptic, if I may answer. I’m back in primary school, in Reading Comprehension class, with my hand up.
1. Meghan is the other dumb mutt with barking issues. Moir, tells us this in the sentence following the one containing “dumb mutt”. She has Mia is whimpering and covering her ears, while Meghan “recounts one more bloody time” the issue of sexism. Pam, incorrectly plucked the sentence out of the paragraph without context*.
2. “Dumb” is not the used in its original sense/meaning, mute. Rather, it is used to mean lacking intelligence. The meaning, definition, and usage of word has expanded over time.
3. Taken as a whole, the words in the paragraph have meaning, and conveyed the writer’s intention.
*Context: The part of a text or statement that surrounds a particular word or passage and determines its meaning; the entire text or connected structure of a discourse or writing.
Pam, the only reason I can see for you to make this comment is simply to see what people will say. By this comment, it shows that you’re white and racist, too, and believe you can say whatever you want. Do not throw the damn race card crap either. I’m white and if this racist assh!le had said that in front of me, I would beat her with words. Loudly. For as many people to hear as possible.
Go back under the rock you slithered out from under.
Hi Pam, or is that Jan?
Thank you sooooo much for your elucidation that the author (you?) is merely referring to the barking of beagles rather than the clearly discernible allusion (alliterative even) of Meghan to mutt.
But your elucidation, however personal or ill intended, does not explain how “dumb” mutts bark. Mute dogs are silent. Or was it your intent to label Meghan’s dogs stupid (“dumb”), even after discovering one had been rescued from a facility that withheld food from nursing mothers?
https://blog.humanesociety.org/2022/07/breaking-historic-transport-of-approximately-4000-beagles-spared-from-animal-testing.html
@Pam Moir’s words do not need an apologist. She is insulting to the rescue dog Mia as well as Meghan. I shouldn’t be, but I still am, amazed such vitriol and bitchery is allowed to print in the British press and passes for journalism. If such words were spoken even at a coffee gossip session, it would still draw shock.
I looked up pictures of Jan Moir. She doesn’t appear to have a good side.
Thanks for the laugh.
You made me laugh. It’s amazing that someone like moir who has a face that should always be covered has the nerve to call someone as beautiful as Meghan a mutt.
Wow no wonder Meghan started to cry when that one interviewer asked if she was okay.
That is the most racist condescending ignorant disingenuous attack on Duchess M I have read. and I have read many.
She is right, Jan, and you will never have her integrity. Sit down.
PS.Are you telling me the FK and the FFK do not care about being the center of attention and their main focus is on comforting the oppressed and encouraging trade and investment? See suitcases full of dirty money, Windrush victims, and Commonwealth disrespect.
I am disgusted at how Jan Moir and other writers have trivialized the nursery incident. Meghan said in the podcast that when she and Harry got into the car they were told there had been a fire, and then clarified it after arriving back. It is immaterial whether Archie was in the room or not, the fact is he was due to be put down to sleep in that room. If someone smelled smoke in the corridor quite clearly it was not a ‘smelly sock’. Any fireman will tell you if there is smoke something is burning.
1. Jan Moir wrote, “Listening to the first episode of Archetypes, could make anyone long for the slobbering embrace of an undemanding ball of goofy fluff. But more of Harry later.
She was talking about the dog, why suddenly link it to Harry. Is she saying that Prince Harry is the goofy fluff?
2. Jan Moir wrote ,”Still, how lovely to open up her home to another dumb mutt with barking issues.”
Hope that dog lovers all over the world take umbrage to this callous statement from Jan Moir . The beagle was rescued from allegedly inhumane conditions at a Virginia breeding facility. Referring to the dog “as a dumb mutt with barking issues” is vile and callous.
Meghan and Serena were talking about their experiences being moms and their reactions to situations that may or may not cause injury to their children-I’ll say this a million times-nobody can tell parents how to react when their child is in danger-Diaper Rash Jan needs to take a chill pill and worry about how her country will make it during this slowdown in the economy-France is protesting to the EU about the UK putting their sewage in the seas-Maybe some of these royal reporters need to be put in with the sewage going into the seas.-Imagine spending time writing bullshit about a family on another continent while your house is burning at home-their brains are fried green tomatoes with a shit turd on it.
This whole thing is so shitty, I can’t believe they are continuing this blatent stochastic terrorism attack on her.
The only thing that makes me smile about this is that I imagine a map of the world where people have normal discourse about this podcast and then there is a bubble called “salty isle” filled with toys being emptied out of prams, and the rest of the world IS JUST IGNORING IT!
