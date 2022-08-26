The Sussexes ‘have kind of achieved what they want’, royal reporters seethe

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will probably be in the UK for about three full days in September. They will be in Manchester on September 5th, then in London on September 8th. One could argue that they’ll stop in Windsor on September 7th and maybe stay the night at Frogmore Cottage after their one-day trip to Germany for an Invictus Games event. This visit has already received a great deal of coverage in the British media, because while Salt Island likes to scream about how the Sussexes are “over,” those same people are obsessing over every little detail about the Ones Who Got Away. Salt Island is the spurned lover in this scenario, constantly cyber-stalking the Sussexes and trying not to sound jealous and contemptuous of how thoroughly the Sussexes have moved on. Take, for example, the Mail Plus’s Palace Confidential round-table, where the usual royal reporters sat around and seethed about the upcoming visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip to Europe next month will be about ‘having their cake and eating it’, believes Sarah Vine. The Mail columnist told our royal talkshow Palace Confidential that the trip will be a chance for the pair to fulfil their dream of picking and choosing their duties. ‘The working royals are on quite a punishing schedule of day-to-day stuff, most of which doesn’t get any coverage, most of which isn’t very glamorous, most of which doesn’t involve wearing very expensive earrings and necklaces and saying very meaningful things about poor people, which is what Meghan likes to do,’ she tells the programme. ‘They don’t have to do that any more: They can come in, sweep in, get lots of coverage and then they can go home.’Royal correspondent and author Victoria Murphy says it marks a step on the road to the new life that they have planned. ‘Despite the criticism that they get, they have kind of achieved what they want, because they are now doing the things they want to do in the way that they want to do them and they have that control,’ she says. ‘And because of their past roles and their links to the Royal Family they will always be relevant.’ This week social media has been awash with rumours that the Sussexes will renew their vows as part of a new Netflix reality show. Charlotte Griffiths, The Mail on Sunday’s editor at large, says it’s so outlandish that it just might be true.‘It sounds so unrealistic, but the truth is stranger than fiction when it comes to these two,’ she says. ‘They probably have a lot of resentment around the wedding time, because of course there were all these dramas going on backstage, plus they need some interesting Netflix content, because footage of them at the WellChild awards is all very well, but they’ve got to have that Kardashian thing, that set-piece.’

[From The Mail Plus]

I hadn’t even heard the “vow renewal” story but it sounds very much like a rumor started by Derangers and picked up by the Royal Rota. Anyway, it’s nice to have faves who are happily married to the point where they would conceivably be up for a vow renewal. I’ve heard that a different royal duchess doesn’t even live with her duke? I wonder if these hens will cover that rumor? As for “having their cake” and “achieving what they want,” as I said… seething. How dare Meghan wear nice jewelry and do charity work and get wall-to-wall coverage for her charity work? Doesn’t she know that royals are supposed to be boring and unmemorable? I seem to remember a different duchess wearing a sh-tload of expensive jewelry when she deigns to do a handful of charity appearances every year too, almost like that other duchess has to be BRIBED with jewelry, horse-hair wiglets and button-slathered coatdresses to do any work at all.