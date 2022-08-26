The Sussexes ‘have kind of achieved what they want’, royal reporters seethe

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will probably be in the UK for about three full days in September. They will be in Manchester on September 5th, then in London on September 8th. One could argue that they’ll stop in Windsor on September 7th and maybe stay the night at Frogmore Cottage after their one-day trip to Germany for an Invictus Games event. This visit has already received a great deal of coverage in the British media, because while Salt Island likes to scream about how the Sussexes are “over,” those same people are obsessing over every little detail about the Ones Who Got Away. Salt Island is the spurned lover in this scenario, constantly cyber-stalking the Sussexes and trying not to sound jealous and contemptuous of how thoroughly the Sussexes have moved on. Take, for example, the Mail Plus’s Palace Confidential round-table, where the usual royal reporters sat around and seethed about the upcoming visit.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip to Europe next month will be about ‘having their cake and eating it’, believes Sarah Vine. The Mail columnist told our royal talkshow Palace Confidential that the trip will be a chance for the pair to fulfil their dream of picking and choosing their duties.
‘The working royals are on quite a punishing schedule of day-to-day stuff, most of which doesn’t get any coverage, most of which isn’t very glamorous, most of which doesn’t involve wearing very expensive earrings and necklaces and saying very meaningful things about poor people, which is what Meghan likes to do,’ she tells the programme.
‘They don’t have to do that any more: They can come in, sweep in, get lots of coverage and then they can go home.’Royal correspondent and author Victoria Murphy says it marks a step on the road to the new life that they have planned. ‘Despite the criticism that they get, they have kind of achieved what they want, because they are now doing the things they want to do in the way that they want to do them and they have that control,’ she says. ‘And because of their past roles and their links to the Royal Family they will always be relevant.’
This week social media has been awash with rumours that the Sussexes will renew their vows as part of a new Netflix reality show. Charlotte Griffiths, The Mail on Sunday’s editor at large, says it’s so outlandish that it just might be true.‘It sounds so unrealistic, but the truth is stranger than fiction when it comes to these two,’ she says.
‘They probably have a lot of resentment around the wedding time, because of course there were all these dramas going on backstage, plus they need some interesting Netflix content, because footage of them at the WellChild awards is all very well, but they’ve got to have that Kardashian thing, that set-piece.’
I hadn’t even heard the “vow renewal” story but it sounds very much like a rumor started by Derangers and picked up by the Royal Rota. Anyway, it’s nice to have faves who are happily married to the point where they would conceivably be up for a vow renewal. I’ve heard that a different royal duchess doesn’t even live with her duke? I wonder if these hens will cover that rumor? As for “having their cake” and “achieving what they want,” as I said… seething. How dare Meghan wear nice jewelry and do charity work and get wall-to-wall coverage for her charity work? Doesn’t she know that royals are supposed to be boring and unmemorable? I seem to remember a different duchess wearing a sh-tload of expensive jewelry when she deigns to do a handful of charity appearances every year too, almost like that other duchess has to be BRIBED with jewelry, horse-hair wiglets and button-slathered coatdresses to do any work at all.
They have and all the best to them both.
Also, I can’t get over the Khate cosplaying whenever I see these photo’s of Meghan in the white pantsuit.
The BIGGEST mistake made by Salty Island was believing that the USA would turn its back on Meghan, Harry and the children. Even those Americans who are “royalist” (code for hate in the USA) and dislike Meghan can only go so far in their HATE because it goes against everything, we believe…. Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness our declaration of Independence from Salty Island.
They’re so mad about it the only thing they can do is insist the USA sees them as “Kardashians” demeaning all of America’s taste level and the Sussexes in one go. They’re just so thirsty from all the salt….
The UK is a toxic little island that can’t stand the fact that Harry and Megan are prospering in the Land of the Free. Whereas the Royals in the UK are not only funded by the tax payer but have the media in their back pockets, but STILL can’t bring them down. Instead the media uses the old maxim we can’t control you, but we can try and control how others see you.
It’s what you can do when you make your own coin. Give and go.
Now, when you live off of others, you’re supposed to work for it too. But we’ve all seen that’s the biggest fallacy.
LMAO, so they’ve just completely given up and it’s perpetually Opposite Day is it?
“The working royals are on quite a punishing schedule of day-to-day stuff, most of which doesn’t get any coverage, most of which isn’t very glamorous, most of which doesn’t involve wearing very expensive earrings and necklaces and saying very meaningful things about poor people, which is what Meghan likes to do”, she tells the programme.
I don’t know what’s funnier – the “punishing schedule” or the implication they don’t flit around in jewels and couture saying things about poor people and then leaving. Kate wearing $5,000 worth of diamond jewelry to an empty meeting to say poor people need to take better care of their toddlers and then going home comes to mind.
They’re right about the “not getting coverage” part, though, which is what this is all about – the bitterness nobody cares about them and their vanity visits to charities that mean nothing.
It must be because she is talking about the same people that would put a phone call in the court circular and call it an engagement. So if that schedule was really punishing we would have been able to check it really fast.
Well, the poor things can’t wear some of their jewelry. They have to keep it locked away because it has a shady provenance.
Speaking of jewelry I absolutely love seeing Meghan in that iconic white outfit with that Sophie Lis necklace. I bought one for myself after seeing her wear it the first time, I was so happy she brought it out again so I could have my semi “twinsies” moment, lol.
Here’s the FUN part: If Sara Vine — a “journalist”— bewails her sense that the Cambridge’s “quite punishing schedule …doesn’t get any coverage,” why not simply GIVE THEM MORE COVERAGE? A lot of us — both fans and skeptics— would be fascinated by more details of just how “punishing “ their schedules are.
These so-called journalists, like the subhuman sarah vile, have such corrupted consciences, its practically rancid and smells to high heaven.
When is the last time the Cambridges have done any engagement? Weeks? They have never ever done day to day work outside of a tour, which is once every few years. Even then they do far fewer engagements in their tours than what the other ones do, including H and M.
their last public appearance was August 2 or 3 at the Commonwealth games (I think it was the 2nd.) I just checked the CC, since July 1 their only public appearances have been sporting events, although Kate did do a video call for the early years (please imagine my eyeroll here.)
Those duffel bags full of Saudi cash aren’t going to pick up themselves.
Whoa this comment deserved more attention! You win! So funny! 😂
I guess that the RRs forgot all about Kate’s $75,000 Cartier necklace or her more recent purchase, a pair of $17,000 earrings. Or they didn’t forget and are subtly shading Kate.
I have no idea what their agenda is at this point but you can absolutely read almost all of this at shade for TOB and Katie Keen who do nothing but (very occasionally) swan in dressed in £££ clothes/jewellery and offer a smile then head home to one of their 47 homes with 589 bathrooms.
Can you imagine living your life this salty?
Hahaha, the haters must hate how they can only review Meghan’s podcast after listening to it. And that would give her more streams.
After all the review bombing done by misogynists to She-Hulk, I was surprised her score was still a 4 out of 5.
That explained it.
Seriously…one shot of tequila down and boom, you’re your own margarita!
LOL
LMAO!
They really are seething. What a bizarre collective madness a portion of the country is under.
Also, come on. They aren’t doing a vow renewal for Netflix. Jesus christ, people.
That’s what happens when you don’t have access and are left out in the cold. These people are bitter and angry because the royals they want access to live in another country and are out of their league. Oh well, the BM and RF screwed up.
omg I hope not! Filming a vow renewal is so tacky… *cringe*
It’s not going to happen. It’s just another hit piece of delusional “journalism” on Salty White Island of Petty.
Only place I ever saw anything about this absurdly stupid vow renewal story was on that pickled hag Levin’s twitter, and it was only picked up by the bots and nutters, then disappeared. Assume that she made it up.
Every time I see a picture of Meghan smiling, I just want someone to connect me to her dentist. I swear, she’s got the best teeth! And they’re not veneers!
Me too!
I like her teeth too but I certainly thought they were veneers. How do you know they arent?
Photos of her as a teenager show her with a nice set of teeth. I think she had braces. That said, I’m sure she’s tweaked her teeth with whitening and maybe gum reshaping. I dunno. She’s largely genetically blessed.
So, I oddly think about this a lot. Meghan has really good teeth. I never thought I’d covet teeth, but here we are. I have no idea if they’re veneers or not? They look pretty similar to her teeth from when she was little, minus likely braces at some point, and they’re similar to Doria’s actually. Either way, I covet.
Meghan’s top front teeth are not lined up evenly at the bottom which is the main indicator of veneers. Look at Kate’s teeth and you can see what I mean. Humans don’t naturally have all their top front teeth line up in a straight line at the bottom. Meghan’s teeth are the result of braces and either not drinking coffee a lot and not smoking along with good dental hygiene.
An somebody please inform Sarah Vile that you don’t need to be a royal to do the “duties” these type of people are doing?
Seriously plenty of non working royals do charity work
Please, Sarah Vine, do go on more about the punishing day to day schedule of the Cambridges. Could you please reference the court circular? For fucks sake. I get that you identify with Kate over very specific things, but let it go already.
Last time I checked the Cambridges had nothing going on in September, but suddenly Kate has a one day tennis event and William is flying to NYC, and that’s it. Now the tabloids are complaining that M&H visit the first week of September is interfering with a busy Cambridge week, what exactly are the Cambridges doing? well first they are moving house and then their children start school. Oh boy, completely exhausting.
“almost like that other duchess has to be BRIBED with jewelry, horse-hair wiglets and button-slathered coatdresses to do any work at all.”
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣thanks for my morning laugh
Haters gonna hate. Hope they choke on all their hate and bitterness.
Like Kate doesn’t wear expensive jewelry all the time? LOL. I imagine even when she’s at her most casual in jeans and boots Kate is rocking some pricy ice. Even a small pair of studs can cost quite a bit.
If Kate’s wearing her engagement ring then she’s wearing 100s of 1000s worth of jewelry.
Excuse you @Annel, she has worn cheap high street earrings at LEAST three times in the last 10 years!!
Wasn’t there an embiggening article on how she swam at a local pool in Norfolk or something and she was wearing pearls? Kate, she’s just like the rest of us really!
The image going through my mind is the time Kate dressed like a giant disco ball (complete with bronzer) for Tom Cruise’s premiere.
The bitterness and jealousy of the British media doesn’t even make anyone mad any more, they’re really funny. Meghan and Harry are the only royals who matter anymore
I so agree to about the other royals. They are non- factors and I don’t read or look at their photo ops. What is the point of the lie they live?
I know these people are just acting out their racism, misogyny, and jealousy but I do wonder what having a conversation with someone saying these completely nonsensical things would be like? Everything that they’re saying always has clear direct evidence of being untrue, yet they still say it with their whole chest. People only care about them because of their links to royalty – see Fergie. Other working royals work so hard and they don’t get any coverage – see end of year numbers for official events.
Punishing schedule EL-OH-EL
Isn’t Kate off for the entire month except for maybe one day in which she’s going to play tennis with Roger Federer? Punishing schedule indeed!
Kate hasn’t been seen officially since early august and outside of the school photo call (which isn’t work) she likely won’t be seen until the Federer thing which is mid September.
Oh but she’s got to pack up a million boxes and lug them all by herself over to Adelaide Cottage. Poor little poppet…
I’m with you. None of them have a “punishing schedule”, not one of them. But sure, keep bleating about the two who are making their own way in the world. You look like complete idiots.
What’s so frustrating about their willfull blindness is that there have been plenty of times when Meghan has tossed on a ballcap and done serious charity work under the radar which is only exposed by grateful individuals after the fact. Uvalde Texas is the first thing that comes to mind.
There’s a lot of racism involved with that. Most of the hands on volunteer work they did during the pandemic was with Black organizations benefitting mostly (but not all) Black and POC. They aren’t worthy of the mention. And even the less has hands on stuff like buying out Black owned food trucks to feed mostly Black ppl on MLK Day. They only cover the glitzy stuff bc that work benefits ppl the bm deems worthy.
PS- as working Royals, would they have been able to work with organizations whose goals are to help former inmates with job training and reintegration? I don’t know if that would be political
They might. A lot of what Charles has done via various entities that are part of the Prince’s Foundation, as well as the Prince’s Trust of course, is focused on job training, education, etc. A lot of work with disadvantaged populations/those with limited opportunities, though not sure how much if any might include former inmates.
@windyriver people always mention prince’s trust and blah blah, but I’ve never actually seen any impact from any “royal” charities. Are there people that have actually been meaningfully helped, and if so, where are they? Is the whole thing a front?
It was the Prince’s Trust that gave us Idris Elba. Saved him from a gang life, according to Idris.
“The working royals are on quite a punishing schedule of day-to-day stuff, most of which doesn’t get any coverage, most of which isn’t very glamorous, most of which doesn’t involve wearing very expensive earrings and necklaces and saying very meaningful things about poor people, which is what Meghan likes to do”
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Punishing schedule?
Doesn’t involve wearing very expensive earrings and necklaces and saying very meaningful things about poor people??
Who TF does Sarah Vine think she’s fooling? The only thing accurate about this statement is that the royals aren’t glamorous and don’t get much coverage… which by the way, Sarah, you could fix by, you know, writing about them instead of the Sussexes.
Although, I suppose Willyboy wasn’t wearing a necklace or earrings that time he meaningfully told poor Africans to not have a lot of children. And Kate might have been wearing cheap jewelry the last time her Keen Institute on Early Years meaningfully told poor parents they were terrible for working and it would harm their young children. But probably not
Oh no, the last Early Years “roundtable” involved her very expensive Mappin & Webb necklace and earrings set.
Yeah.. that’s why I went back and added “but probably not” because Kate almost never wears cheap jewelry. Like someone above said, just big blue is worth a 100s of 1000s of dollars.
I thought the biggest joke was Sarah Vine saying that the royals have a punishing schedule. Most of them wouldn’t last a day in a normal work environment. Heck, the royal staff couldn’t even cope with Meghan’s work ethic.
This is almost funny, except I don’t like how Kate’s actions are being attributed to Meghan. But, yeah, RRs- that was the whole point!
Sarah Vine , she was the journalist who was plagued with “niggling worry” over Prince Harry and Meghan engagement photo. So much for press impartiality.
@Noor, but to hear them now all of the royal reporters were incredibly welcoming to and excited about Meghan joining the royal family. They want people to believe that they (the tabloid press) were fair to Meghan and only started slamming her because of Meghan’s bad behaviour later on. The sad part: people fall for it.
All Harry and Meghan wanted to do was to continue to serve the crown as part time royals. And to have a say in who would be allowed to cover their events. After being vilified by the gutter UK press, this was a small ask. Once rejected they undertook the journey of defining their lives themselves by leaving. Best decision they ever made re this gutter press brigade. I applaud every step of this journey and I deeply admire their courage. The gutter press in the UK will never recover from their walking away. I hope in Harry’s memoir he plainly tells these folks it was his decision to leave. Protecting his family is his top priority. He has said it before and they refuse to believe him. Putting it in writing for posterity I hope will finally get these folks to accept he is not coming back as a working royal. His will continue to work because he is a humanitarian as well as a philanthropist and wants to see this world just a little better because of his efforts.
Meghan has the best head of hair. Curly or straight her hair is gorgeous.
They refuse to speak, or even acknowledge the truth, which is that they made the worst decision of their lives when they rejected “half-in, half-out”.
Don’t get me wrong, I am eternally grateful for their short-sighted stupidity, Harry and Meghan CLEARLY had to get out of there, but hindsight and all that.
This is ON YOU, royal family and media. You could have had both of them working on your behalf, and you just couldn’t get out of your own way. Deal with it.
“‘The working royals are on quite a punishing schedule of day-to-day stuff, ”
*wipes tear* I am crying laughing over that line.
And this part – “they are now doing the things they want to do in the way that they want to do them and they have that control,”
well that’s the whole issue, isn’t it? They have control over their own lives and don’t have to play the game with the RRs anymore, or have to plan their schedules around other royals, etc.
Reading this I kept having one of those “you mad” GIFs going through my head. These people are MAD lol.
The white royals have control of their schedule because they have done so little for over a decade. Kate was able to cancel an engagement because of “babysitter” issues, despite a live in nanny, but they did not let Meghan put off or delay an engagement after the fire incident.
So what they don’t like is that the courtiers can’t control Harry and especially Meghan anymore. They never interfered like this with the other ones.
This is a situation where as “hoes mad” gif is needed.
They’re gonna stay mad cause the Sussex’s are gonna keep thriving and winning. How appropriate that they are left with the couple who are lazy boring and cannot stand one another.
You can tell they have buyers remorse. Also, they’re traumatized because nothing has stopped the Sussexes from thriving. The BM obsessing over them has made them live the life they’re living. All the BM and Royals had to do was back off and let the Sussex effect blow over, they could’ve even harnessed it for their benefit but the royals are jealous and the BM let racism and betting on the Cambridge’s win in the end. Which is why they can’t let go of them now because they see who they’re stuck with.
I dare say that the rota might have put their pinky toe into acceptance. Usually they claim the Sussex’s are failing. Now they are admitting they are winning- even though they despise it.
They don’t have a choice. Meghan has the Number one podcast in multiple countries. That along with a New York Times Bestseller. Harry was invited to speak at the UN. He hosted dignitaries on an international trip. That’s irrefutable proof that they are succeeding. The entire world sees this success and reports on it. The Rota is slowly realizing they are yelling into wind.
@Gizmo, this too. The Rota were trying to force this reality that the Sussexes were unsuccessful and were beginning to believe it themselves. They lost out in the end because they’re stuck with royals who are bland and uninteresting. Harry and Meghan have machines behind them and support from around the world. That’s the reality they didn’t want to face.
“I’ve heard that a different royal duchess doesn’t even live with her duke?”
If you are referring to Katharine, Duchess of Kent, this has been fairly well known since her official retirement from Royal duties. If you are referring to the other Catherine, it is also well known TO ALL but not reported on.
I don’t even know what to say anymore about the BM. But I guess we won’t be seeing Kate in expensive jewelry visiting poor people anymore, right? That would be just so “Meghan”.
“Most of which doesn’t get any coverage”? Then why don’t you go cover it, dimwit? Right that terrible wrong done to the poor hardworking RF.
The irony in all of this is that good or bad, all their criticism and overblown manufactured outrage is only helping put money in the Sussexes pockets. These people have serious buyers remorse and it’s slowly coming to the surface, lol. Harry and Meghan won in the end whether some want to admit that or not.
They keep bringing up the Kardashians. I think they expected one of two things to happen. One, they would fall flat on their face, run out of money and come crawling back. Or, two, become trash reality TV/social media influencers like the Kardashians or Real Housewives.
They can’t stand that they are succeeding and keeping it classy.
It’s hilarious they mention the Kardashian’s because if anyone is like Kris Jenner it’s Carole Middleton. The main difference is that the kardashian women do actual work and don’t live off the taxpayer.
This.
They use the Kardashian name and brand as some kind of slur as if the Windsors are any better, lol. At least the Kardashians work to earn their millions. The Rota and tabloids have been promised a lot by the RF and you can tell they’re pissed none of what was promised has been given to them. William, Kate and the rest of them are literal puppets. The Montecito house, Netflix/Spotify, awards/honors, successful book/podcast, allowed access to American media, philanthropic endeavors around the world weren’t in the equation. This was not supposed to happen.
I am no Kardashian fan but I will defend them any day against the British Royal Family. As the saying goes, the Devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder, and that goes for her entire family — they work very, very hard for their money. They also don’t require any taxpyer money to survive nor is it protocol to bow or curtsey before any of them. Contrast that to the royal do-nothing grifters.
Same, Dee Kay. The Kardashians (and Harry and Meghan) have hustle, which is a concept that is completely foreign to the Salty Isle royals. Hint: Picking up shopping bags of cash is not it.
The journalism school rejects that are the RRs and royal experts are mad the drug deal they made with the BRF has not paid off. The smear campaign has not worked and their books peak with their niche racist audience. Look at the numbers for Meghan’s podcast and in different markets, especially in the UK. They are seen as embarrassments to the profession and they know it.
The jealously and anger is practically radiating off the RR’s, lol. I know Tom Bower has to be sick because he couldn’t wait to catch a lawsuit and didn’t get the reaction he wanted. I see why they don’t like Meghan. She’s smart and strategic in a good way and will respond with class and grace. These people want a response, any kind of response from their obsession.
Not only that but Meghan and Serena’s relationship has now been broadcasted worldwide on every serious newspaper: NYT, Washington Post, ESPN, and more. None of these major newspapers touched his book..
Add to that her story about her commercial at 11 was again broadcasted to the world.
So his lies are even more obvious now. He doesn’t matter!
Grrr, gnash, gnash, seethe
“punishing schedule”
Imagine if these lazy jerks had to work an actual job. 8 hours a day, 5 days a week, 52 weeks in the year (with a few holidays), for 40-60 effing years.
Now imagine if that job was paying minimum wage and/or a physically demanding job.
Now imagine if that job didn’t pay enough so they had a second (or third) job to make up the difference.
How do British people put up with these a$$holes?
If I never hear “NETFLIX!!!!!” again, it will be too soon.
Honestly, I just want Harry and Meghan to release the thing so the British press will stop wailing about what might be in it. I don’t even care what it’s about, I just want the stupid speculation to stop.
molly, Harry is doing a documentary for IG and I wouldn’t be surprised if that was released before IG 2023 in Germany.
They haven’t announced anything else. I think we can all agree that whatever they release will not be a reality show. The rrs started putting that out there so there was something else to convince their royalists that it’s true when it’s not.
Keep a sense of humor about it. Once they drop anything else, the rrs are going to look like idiots. Oh, right, they already look like idiots.
Punishing schedule…? Daniela Elser the Australian journalist wrote in July 2022 that William and Kate should stop taking nearly 100 days holiday per year.
Agreed @ Noor!
Now if only the delusional RR’s would stop pretending that Cain and Unable have punishing schedules, we could all go home.
Wow. I ‘only’ get 30 days a year, which I thought was pretty good. Had to hit the 15-year mark as a fed in order to get that much paid annual leave. And I don’t usually take that much time off; I’ve been in the habit these last seven years of donating a week’s of annual leave. These two, though, low-class grifters is what they are.
Hmmmm…. so what’s Kate wearing when she does her thing? Clothes from Walmart Scoop and Jewelry she picked up from the display wall at Zara? ( insert eye roll). I never even notice the jewelry Meghan wears because she tends to stick to small discreet pieces. On another website ,she was heavily criticized on her first tour because she wasn’t wearing jewelry you could see 5 miles way. Some folks are never happy……
Oh well oh well!!
I don’t even care about what they write when it comes to Harry and Meghan anymore. I just say thanks for the free advertising!
What they don’t realize is that their hate is literally only in their small sections of media and some tabloids. But mainly it’s in the Daily Fail.
Most Americans have no idea who these people are nor do they read the hateful British rags so none of their unhinged hateful opinion pieces spread.
What most Americans see are Harry and Meghan adopting mamma Mia. That news has been EVERYWHERE!! Probably more than news of the podcast lol.
I saw it on my local news in middle of nowhere Nebraska because Americans love animals more than people lol.
So they can keep yelling into the void. It will only turn more Brit’s into passionate supporters of Harry and Meghan and passionate haters of the RF.
Anyways keep streaming and sharing the podcast.
It’s so, so gratifying to see these human-shaped shit stains get EXACTLY what they deserve, which is nothing. I think they are starting to realize all of the opportunities they have lost. The access they won’t have, the books they won’t write, the international television spots they won’t get. The second homes they won’t buy, the expensive handbags they won’t be able to afford, the private schools their kids won’t get to attend and rub shoulders with the children of the aristos they worship. They have played themselves.
I wonder how long it will take them to realize that it’s the royals and their goons who actually led them astray. “Will give you tea on the Sussexes in exchange for leaving us alone” now looks like a bad, bad deal. How long will they hold back on reporting what they know? Oh, to be a fly on the wall at Chez Cain and Unable. They’re seething and stewing in misery while the Sussexes thrive.
Exactly. The RF and BM are stuck in a bind because the royals can’t feed them information and the RR’s know nothing about the Sussexes anymore. The Sussexes were supposed to comply and accept it. Now the Cambridge’s and other royals are stuck and have been throwing each other under the bus. Meanwhile, the Sussexes are working with top streaming services, traveling the world and can live a life of their choosing. Going after the Sussexes with such ferocity backfired because now the media look like hypocrites everytime the Cambridge’s cosplay and they don’t attack with the same fervor. They all played themselves.
“human-shaped shit stains.”
I love it I love it I love it!
Ive never seen a more apt description, explanation, as well as an actual name of and for those critters in britain that populate what passes for the 4th estate in that little island.
Every single, last, one of them.
@ Ianne, thank you for the well deserved and equally wonderful description of the RR’s!! Brilliant!!
Your entire analysis of the RR’s is spot on!! They have been deceived and they certainly deserved it! No more luxurious lifestyles, private schooling for their children nor expensive vacations.
“A punishing schedule”? Only if Wills is into s and m stuff as well now.
Word, Jay. Cannot and Willnot haven’t had a “punishing schedule” a single day of their lives.
They’ve achieved what *everyone* wants. Money aside, who doesn’t want to be in love and in control of your life choices?
I’m starting to think it’s the “in love” part they really can’t get over. I have never witnessed a group of people so against a couple that is clearly in love in my entire life. This far surpasses the darkest days of Team Aniston or Team Jolie, which don’t look all that dark now, when viewed with the lens of Brad Pitt being an abuser.
We all should have been Team Get Them Both Away from Pitt, but then Angelina wouldn’t have three of her children, and that would be a tragedy.
Embarrassingly I was so wrong about Brad and Angie. There aren’t many couples I think I know for sure are in love just through the media. I really thought they were a strong partnership. I’ve never even liked Brad, but I loved his partnership with AJ. I was wrong, obviously, so so wrong. But there are two couples I don’t think I’m wrong about, the Obamas and the Sussexes. I was stunned to see Brad and AJ split, but I wasn’t surprised to learn that Brad is a boozy narcissist. Meanwhile, the Obamas and the Sussexes have all gone the distance individually to prove their unique qualities has amazing humans, so I’m raising the bar higher. These are not couples that will take their partnerships lightly. I don’t think there’s an abusive jackass in the bunch, so if either couple ever splits, it would be a thoughtful, mature, respectful arrangement. But I’ll bet it all in both cases it never happens.
Add Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman, and we have the same list. They all respect the hell out of their spouse, and would never imagine doing anything differently, no matter what hellscape has been dropped on them.
LOL Meghan’s podcast goes number 1 in several countries and now Harry and Meghan will “always be relevant” due to their ties to the MONARCHY?? For months they said these two were irrelevant and their royal status hasn’t changed so clearly its not about the monarchy.
I get the feeling that all these bitter Bettys cry into their pillows at night and tell themselves that Meghan isn’t better than them she’s just royally adjacent. Being a Princess of the UK/Duchess is why Meghan has TWO NY Times best selling books, guest edited the highest selling UK Vogue of all time, any articles she writes start global conversations and currently has the number 1 podcast in several countries. Its because of her TITLES. They cry into their pillows and tell themselves if they had titles they would be successful too instead of unknown hacks in the UK.
A strong desire to self sooth and claim its the titles and the monarchy that makes the Sussex relevant and successful is the only thing that makes sense. Because a quick look at the rest of the underwhelming and underperforming British royals makes it obvious that being royally adjacent doesn’t guarantee success.
And yet, Ed, the son of the actual monarch couldn’t make a success out of his production company. I think the ties to Diana are more influential in getting PH attention than anything to do with the monarchy.
I truly believe it’s Harry and Meghan’s hearts that people respond to the most, the connection to Diana is just gravy. It sure hasn’t worked in Willnot’s favor.
“LOL Meghan’s podcast goes number 1 in several countries and now Harry and Meghan will “always be relevant” due to their ties to the MONARCHY??”
That was said by Victoria Murphy and is not something that any of the other panelists would have admitted. Murphy, while a royal reporter (I’m not sure if she’s a member of the royal rota, I don’t think so), never jumped on the Sussex Hate Train. While there were a few disappointing times that she seemed to have drunk the Kool-Aid, she was a far more neutral reporter than most of the other royal reporters and was never nasty in her reporting about them. As a result, she gets less press than most of the other reporters. Murphy’s saying that the Sussexes are relevant must have reeaaallllly grated the other panelists!
all kate does is walk around wearing earrings?!?!?!?!?!?! and the other ones are too uninteresting honestly so no one reports on them.
they wish they could be meghan.
That’s really the bottom line, isn’t it. They wish that Kate and William were Harry and Meghan. They can’t stand the fact that the “sizzle” of the royal family comes from the spares, not the heirs.
I’m wondering how H&M get any work done at all with the way Harry is constantly looking at Meghan. Rowrrrrrrrr!
These people need to be kept away from sharp objects. Meghan and Harry want to have their cake and eat it too because *checks notes* they can fly in to do charity work and then fly home??? Like, I can’t be reading that right. Only right wing media would be able to put a negative spin on charity work. JFC people, get it together.
What’s so pathetic is that at any given time, W&K could choose to actually start doing meaningful work. Put in the effort. Care about something other than themselves. But we all know they don’t want to do that. Therfore, the only way to elevate themselves is to tear down H&M.
That’s the actual truth of the entire case of the Lambrigdes. They haven’t committed any efforts to make meaningful impacts and have always been lazy as well as unwilling. The countless articles of their lack of work having been at the behest of QEII was all rubbish. We know that as QEII has been a hard working royal since her teen years.
If they want to write about the other royals, then do that. And don’t tell us how hard Cain and Unable are working because we know that they don’t. All of the UK knows that they don’t, but they are busy moving into their fourth home.
100%
They use Harry and Meghan’s success to deflect from the fact that they are all failures to launch.
Quick question, why do you suppose Harry and Meghan are successful? Is it maybe because they actually do the work you all should be doing? Of course it is, but I’m an American, and all of England can proclaim that they are only successful here because we are charmed by English royals. It’s a circle jerk of bullshit.
LOL! When the Netflix show comes out, it’s going to be focused on Invictus and their charitable efforts — and probably more focused on the veterans and activities than Harry and Meghan. And when Harry’s memoir comes out, it will be almost all about his experiences in the military, environmental work, and charities — about the people and experiences outside of the royal circle that taught him real-world values. And all of the pearl-clutching and bizarre predictions will have gone for nothing.
‘The working royals are on quite a punishing schedule of day-to-day stuff, most of which doesn’t get any coverage, most of which isn’t very glamorous, most of which doesn’t involve wearing very expensive earrings and necklaces and saying very meaningful things about poor people’
I’m confused – is this supposed to be a compliment? What is this statement?!
The British rag writers will never admit the part-time proposal was feasible. However, the refusal was the best thing to happen to Harry and Meghan because William would never allow their light to shine as it now does. Some disappointments can be a blessing in disguise.
What do they mean “truth is stranger than fiction with these two” ?? M&H have been pretty up front with what they want and hope to do. I wonder what the discussion was referring to
LOL “The working royals are on quite a punishing schedule of day-to-day stuff, most of which doesn’t get any coverage”… because, we, in the press, don’t bother covering them, because the royals we have are so insipid and boring… thereby making the whole point of their appearances moot.
Yeah, the irony of a reporter moaning about the royals’ lack of coverage is just too much. They must’ve been absent the day self awareness was handed out.
That horrible woman talking about what punishing schedules the royals’ have but man, if we didn’t get weeks of whining because of Meghan’s strong work ethic and 5 am emails 🙄
Just when I think the BM can’t sink any lower, they manage to outdo themselves.