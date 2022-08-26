The White House’s Twitter calls out hypocritical Republicans on loan forgiveness

Remember PPP loans? Those were the loans given to businesses and individuals during the Trump administration. The loans were a way to pour money into the economy quickly during the pandemic. For some businesses, PPP loans acted as a bridge loan to get them through pandemic shutdowns. For other businesses and individuals, it was just free money, especially with nearly all PPP loans “forgiven” by the government. Alongside PPP loan forgiveness, the Biden administration has implemented a massive student loan forgiveness program. People have seen $10,000, sometimes $20,000, in student loan debt forgiven overnight. Guess which loan forgiveness issue Republicans have had a problem with? That’s right, Republican after Republican have come out this week to whine about millions of people finally getting out from under their crushing student debt. So on Thursday night, the White House Twitter account summoned the chaotic-good energy of Dark Brandon and did a “this you?” thread. It was glorious:

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/4FoCymt8TB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Congressman Vern Buchanan had over $2.3 million in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/bXpwJlWRm4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Congressman Kevin Hern had over $1 million in PPP loans forgiven. https://t.co/XsBaqxNZN4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Congressman Matt Gaetz had $482,321 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/XPgC0pETkp — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

DARK BRANDON HAS RECEIPTS! Dark Brandon is not playing with y’all anymore. You think Joe Biden is a sweet grandpa who loves ice cream? NO. I mean, he is. But he’s also Dark Brandon, the ice-cream-loving grandpa who finally ends all of the malarkey. I cannot even believe how great the past few months have been for the Biden administration. Win after win, legislative success after legislative success. Gas prices are going down, the economy is relatively stable (more stable than most of Europe), Trump’s Florida compound is being raided and I genuinely have high hopes for the midterms. All I need now is for the DNC to give us some official Dark Brandon merch.

Dark Brandon White House looking for more Republicans to call out on loan forgiveness pic.twitter.com/RXGAAPsNOP — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 26, 2022

Dark Brandon for the last month and a half: pic.twitter.com/2JgoumSk6X — Terry Lee 王瑞民💜💙 (@TerryWatkinsJr1) August 26, 2022

Live view of the White House Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/JwVU4vaPS0 — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) August 25, 2022

Dark Brandon is in the White House calling down the thunder from the heavens on Republicans who had their PPP loans forgiven. pic.twitter.com/ZV0R3KxEYy — Artist formerly known as Deven Nunez Cow (@EmmReef) August 25, 2022