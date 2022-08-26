The White House’s Twitter calls out hypocritical Republicans on loan forgiveness

Remember PPP loans? Those were the loans given to businesses and individuals during the Trump administration. The loans were a way to pour money into the economy quickly during the pandemic. For some businesses, PPP loans acted as a bridge loan to get them through pandemic shutdowns. For other businesses and individuals, it was just free money, especially with nearly all PPP loans “forgiven” by the government. Alongside PPP loan forgiveness, the Biden administration has implemented a massive student loan forgiveness program. People have seen $10,000, sometimes $20,000, in student loan debt forgiven overnight. Guess which loan forgiveness issue Republicans have had a problem with? That’s right, Republican after Republican have come out this week to whine about millions of people finally getting out from under their crushing student debt. So on Thursday night, the White House Twitter account summoned the chaotic-good energy of Dark Brandon and did a “this you?” thread. It was glorious:
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/4FoCymt8TB
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022
Congressman Vern Buchanan had over $2.3 million in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/bXpwJlWRm4
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022
Congressman Kevin Hern had over $1 million in PPP loans forgiven. https://t.co/XsBaqxNZN4
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022
Congressman Matt Gaetz had $482,321 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/XPgC0pETkp
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022
DARK BRANDON HAS RECEIPTS! Dark Brandon is not playing with y’all anymore. You think Joe Biden is a sweet grandpa who loves ice cream? NO. I mean, he is. But he’s also Dark Brandon, the ice-cream-loving grandpa who finally ends all of the malarkey. I cannot even believe how great the past few months have been for the Biden administration. Win after win, legislative success after legislative success. Gas prices are going down, the economy is relatively stable (more stable than most of Europe), Trump’s Florida compound is being raided and I genuinely have high hopes for the midterms. All I need now is for the DNC to give us some official Dark Brandon merch.
Dark Brandon White House looking for more Republicans to call out on loan forgiveness pic.twitter.com/RXGAAPsNOP
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 26, 2022
Dark Brandon for the last month and a half: pic.twitter.com/2JgoumSk6X
— Terry Lee 王瑞民💜💙 (@TerryWatkinsJr1) August 26, 2022
Live view of the White House Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/JwVU4vaPS0
— Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) August 25, 2022
Dark Brandon is in the White House calling down the thunder from the heavens on Republicans who had their PPP loans forgiven. pic.twitter.com/ZV0R3KxEYy
— Artist formerly known as Deven Nunez Cow (@EmmReef) August 25, 2022
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Credit where it’s due: Gen Z Rutgers alum Megan Coyne, who is running the twitter account! Go Jersey! More Dark Brandon please!
https://newjerseyglobe.com/fr/megan-coyne-the-voice-of-new-jersey-is-headed-to-the-white-house/
THIS! THE KIDS DO NOT PLAY.
Hopefully they’ll get their fellow Gen Zers to vote in the mid-terms and every election from now on and NOT listen to David Hogg or leftist “progressives.”
Thankfully, I saw David eat some humble pie this week and he said that he has been impressed with the Dems accomplishments recently. So hopefully he will learn not to be impatient (doubtful).
David Hogg has been frustrating to watch, but his buddy Maxwell Alejandro Frost won his primary for Florida’s 10th Congressional district. I am hoping he sees this opportunity to reset himself and becomes an ally in getting Gen Z to the polls.
Not sure of her sway on Gen Z, but one disappointing naysayer progressive has been Sarah Kendzior. “Hiding in Plain Sight” was a great book, so it is upsetting to see how how nasty and conspiratorial she has become. Plus, she is always looking for the downside of things, unable to acknowledge when the Democrats are getting it right.
I hope Megan Coyne gets incredible opportunities from this. I’m proud of my Gen Z kids. The kids are alright, indeed!
Last night I was wondering who was behind the @WhiteHouse, thank you, and go Megan!
She is so great! The work she did for the NJ twitter account was flawless! I am so glad Biden hired her!
I didn’t know she was the original voice behind the NJ twitter account! I’ve never even been to NJ, and I started following them somehow and chuckled several times over the years. Yeah, she’s good.
She is doing a great job, so here for this
Glorious. My trumpy aunt doesn’t know how to respond.
If your aunt is anything like my trumpy family members, she’s sitting glued to the TV waiting for Fox News to tell her how to spin this back onto the Dems
Dark Brandon I love it 🤣🤣🤣
Love this, and more please!
And can I say that I absolutely LOVE that MAGA’s stupid, immature meme has been co-opted by Dems and flipped into Dark Brandon! Diabolical and delightful.
It is truly a thing of beauty.
As one who benefited from the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) I’ve been irked this past week at articles from allegedly reputable outlets finding ways to say it’s not such a great thing, not really, not in the long run. ARGGHHHH!!!! Yes it is!! My loan was forgiven in January 2020 which enabled me to then pay down credit card debt to finally become debt free (I didn’t have a car loan or a mortgage). My god, that felt good! As I was an older grad student, I didn’t want to take that debt with me into retirement. I can breathe easier. Same for several of my grad school friends; we’ve all put in the time in our federal jobs. Plus all the Rethugs cited in those absolutely delightful set of WH tweets were deliberately misrepresenting the school loan forgiveness program. It’s not for the Ivy League-educated bankers & lawyers, it’s for those of us who chose public service jobs & teaching jobs (the ultimate in public service). Those folks are gettin’ on my last nerve. Go Dark Brandon!!
Yes! I’m here for these receipts.
And also disgusted that active members of Congress got to dip into millions of PPP loans. They’re just outright stealing from our government coffers now??
Ugh, never voting for another R again! They want to pick their voters, force women to be broodmares, and are fine with turning this country into a Christofascist dystopia just to keep their ghoulish power!
I remember a few of my friends taking out PPE loans were so cautious, they actually had to be talked into taking the loans. They only asked what they needed and it helped their businesses survive. They weren’t even thinking it could be forgiven so to see these hypocritical MF’s taking MILLIONS when as a politician you are already privy to making so much money is ridiculous! I’m going to order a Dark Brandon t-shirt today!
And they will never, ever have to worry about paying for health care for the rest of their lives, whether they stay in office or not. That’s something I’m starting to worry about more & more as I near retirement. I heard recently on PSA that they’re making noises again about doing away with Medicare & Social Security. What about ‘pro-life’ again?
Some of the organizations my non-profit supports around our state took PPP loans to continue serving their communities during a very difficult time. But they were SO stressed about it, and my organization ended up putting together a live-updating set of guidelines and rules and all kinds of things to help them navigate it. So glad these congresspeople just took it and ran with it (eyeroll emoji here).
Absolutely the most hypocritical, sensitive people ever. Disgusting as hell!
Dark Brandon draining the swamp!
I love this name for Biden – the eye of Mordor above the WH is my fave meme and should be his official ‘dark brandon’ logo. LOLz
I agree.
This is giving me life.
This was the highlight of my day. Serious questions though:
1. Human traffickers have legit incorporated businesses? (Matt Gaetz)
2. How the hell did the Catholic Church manage to get more than $1.4B in loans? They pay no taxes and the last time I checked they should be able to sell some of that artwork in the Vatican to cover expenses.
The Vatican is cash poor but asset rich and there is NO WAY in hell they would sell off their priceless treasures (most of which are stolen property).
Apparently the Vatican buildings themselves are in such a state of disrepair that parts have been closed off – they can’t afford the upkeep and maintenance of the complex. Even the money that comes in for tours isn’t enough to cover upkeep.
So yeah, they will grub for money where ever they can.
I’m just baffled as to how that man is not in jail.
Really though, how in the world is Matt Gaetz not in jail? And it seems like people have just moved on!
A local church got one here too. I’m really confused as to whether it’s a tax-free religious organization, or a small business…
I’d love to know why sitting members of Congress, who certainly did not have an interruption in their income, receive so many loans. How do they have time to run a business if they are working full-time in Congress?
I’m on the church council of a small church that got a PPP loan. Even though are exempt from paying property taxes, our employees still pay income taxes/Social Security/Medicare, including our pastor, who is considered self-employed for tax purposes.
We were concerned that if there was a trickle-down effect to our donations, we would not be able to pay our employees properly. And we did apply for forgiveness for the loan because we weren’t sure of what our situation would be in a couple of years.
However, we have found in the last couple of years that our donations did not go down significantly. And our expenses went down during the pandemic when the church building was closed for a long period. So, we chose to donate the amount of our loan to several local charities that we work with, including a homeless shelter and an organization that works with migrants recently released from detention.
I’m no expert but I would imagine that parts of the Catholic Church are somehow considered businesses because they are affiliated with the Church or run by it but not actually part of it? I say burn the organization down but that’s just me. In Germany they run public schools for example. They get to make the rules but the teachers are paid by the government. But don’t enjoy the same workplace protections because their employer is technically the damn Catholic Church. Priests’ salaries are partly paid with everybody’s taxes. So even though I left the Protestant Church years ago, part of my money still goes to them and the Catholics. It should be a massive scandal but we can’t even fix the horrid black hole that is child abuse within churches so …. yeah.
It costs a whole lot to pay off all the diddled kiddies.
That money given to the Catholic Church should be either returned or given to their victims of child molestation from the priests (as an addendum to any other settlement they were going after).
It’s so freekin funny. “Hoes mad” lmao. I stayed up way too late last night laughing only to see more this morning. We need those as commercials flooding the airwaves. Get it Dark Brandon!
Conservative Twitter is apoplectic. They spent days screaming that people should pay back their loans and that Biden was stealing tax dollars from the working class to pay the student loans of gender studies majors (less than 1% of all graduates in reality but 90% to conservative twitter) and the White House unleashes this on them. Ben Shapiro is going nuts and is demanding to know how many in Democratic leadership will erase their student loans through the forgiveness program. People are not too gently informing him that younger members of Congress like AOC make too much money to qualify and actual leaders, like Pelosi, would have paid back any student loans decades ago. The meltdown is beautiful.
Go, dark Brandon, go!
Bonus: Ben Shapiro’s $20,000 PPP loan was forgiven. He’s such a hypocrite.
Twice! I think he had two different loans that were forgiven a year apart.
LMAO, AS IF anybody in Congress has student loans outside of MAYBE some members of the House like AOC. The sheer amount of money it takes to be a Senator alone is just staggering.
I really was enjoying every tweet from the official WH account and just cackling. Then my sister shared with me about how Trump’s Truth Social MAGA Twitter wanna be is struggling, that the site hose is owed 1.6 mill. Gotta love it 🤣
The way the Democrats have changed the disrespectful “Let’s Go Brandon” meme into Dark Brandon has been spectacular and has made the republican MAGA’s freak out. It’s been glorious to see this evolve.
I love how the people screaming “pay your debts, librul snowflakes” worship a man who doesn’t pay his bills, has an unfathomable amount of debt (some of which he “pays” with State secrets *waves at Putin*), lies on his tax returns, and has filed multiple bankruptcies.
If nothing else the GOP and the trumpers are consistent in their hypocrisy.
Seriously. Those fools have no standards when it comes to their own but if it’s a Democrat, they have to have the moral character of Jesus.
Keep roasting those obnoxious aholes on Twitter, Dark Brandon! Its the most effective way to cut their hypocrisy right out from under them AND deliver a sick burn. I am enjoying every moment! Rhetorical question, but what is wrong with Ben Shapiro?? He embarrasses himself so often.
This is how it’s done. It’s high time Democrats stopped being nice. Good to see the WH bringing in young people who are not afraid to play hardball. They really got it right with this new social media lady. I’ve already seen people wondering if she was also responsible for the “Thanks, Obama” tweet! LOL
Looool. He may be old, but I appreciate that he has complete trust in letting his SM team harness their gen z power. This is HILARIOUS and effective as hell, for sure it’s going to stifle some assholes from tweeting out the party line if they know they’re going to be called out like this. Ha!
A good leader delegates. We love to see it.
I think it works bc it seems authentic. Like you can actually imagine Biden calling out those Rs that way. He’s feisty and not afraid to name names really, so that’s why I think this twitter account is so appealing. Its well done and on the mark and you can really hear this in Biden’s voice.
More, more, more of this!
I love that the WH is calling out the GOP hypocrites so directly.
I love Dark Brandon. That is hilarious.
I do not love that people earning six figures qualified for student loan forgiveness. They are in an exceptional position to pay back their own debt. It sends the wrong message and alienates people who are low-to-mid middle class and didn’t go to college.
And I say this as someone who had $100k in student debt and paid back the first half of it while earning under $53k.
Your circumstances to pay off so much of your loans aren’t necessarily the same as others. Why would you begrudge people getting a break just because they make “six figures”? The cap is $125,000 for individuals. That’s the basic income needed for those living in high cost of living areas (like parts of CA and NY).
Student loan debts should be wiped out, wholesale, across the board. 10 or 20k is a drop in the bucket for a lot of people. Begrudging others their relief is not the vibe we should have. We should want relief for ALL of us – just like these politicians and their PPP loans.
This exactly.
Yeah I was living in Los Angeles when I paid most of it off.
I personally support loan forgiveness for people who need it. People making six figures – with some exceptions- do not.
This is a sore spot in the rust belt. It might not matter that Roe is lost.
Then it’ll be the job of the rest of us to show up and outvote them. It was always our job; the problem is not enough took it seriously. Well, now we get to play catch up for the next decade trying to avoid the reality of fascism knocking at the door.
At this point, either people understand what’s at stake now or they’ll throw it away and let the country collapse. Simple as that.
Exactly this. I make a bit over $100k, but support 3 kids and have student loans. Yes, all of those circumstances are my choice, but car payments, daycare, mortgages, etc – it’s overwhelming. This tiny break will enable me to pay off early and then start pooling into my kids college savings so maybe they won’t struggle so hard.
I’m in a similar situation, but I would not wish it upon others just because I had to go through it.
I don’t have a problem with the cutoff for forgiveness. Why? We are damn close to a recession and the student loan forgiveness will inject that money back into the economy. College education should not be as expensive as it is anyway, and this is coming from a former teacher.
I went to law school. I’m grateful that I don’t have undergrad loans, just law school loans. I had a merit scholarship the covered half of my tuition each semester for all 3 years. But I still had to take out the maximum loan amount each semester/year to cover books, rent since there wasn’t really housing for grad students on campus, food, transportation costs to and from campus since I didn’t have a car, to be able to travel to and from my internships, etc. and even with taking the max I was still barely making it. I did not come from a family that could afford to take on these costs or help me out much with them.
I graduated in 2010. Job market was abysmal. I went back to my former internship at a non-profit law firm as a volunteer to keep something on my resume while I looked for a job and then they offered me a paralegal position, which I took because it was basically being a lawyer without the title yet (still didn’t know if I had passed the bar) and it got me health insurance. Worked my way up from the paralegal position to a staff attorney once I was sworn in. Stayed there for a little over 5 years making less than $60,000 a year. Left that job and started working for a judge in my court system. Thanks largely in part to my superstar judge moving quickly up the ranks and getting promotions that resulted in promotions for me, I’m now making a bit over $100,000. But I live in NYC and I have a child and I also have some private loans (because how will you eat and have a place to live while you study for the bar if you don’t take out a bar study loan?) and it’s tough. I make ends meet, I’ve been able to save largely because of the pause on federal payments and because I have a spouse I’m not solely responsible for cost of living expenses.
So to say that it’s not fair for people making over $100,000.00 a year to benefit from this seriously mischaracterizes the kind of lives you think people who make just over 6 figures live. Like we’re out here buying luxury everything and living in expensive condos with every amenity known to man. I live in an outer borough.
Sure, I could have taken my law degree and tried to get a corporate job making a lot of money solely for the purpose of paying my loans back, even though I had no interest whatsoever in corporate law. But if I had done that, then the area of law I did work in, family law, which is vitally important and was necessary for the kids I represented, who were mostly black and brown, and had parents fighting over custody of them or were abused and neglected by their parents and caregivers to have highly competent and compassionate legal representation provided by someone who looked like them, as I am a WOC. We can’t continue to take the position in this country that we have to put money over the common good of a functioning society.
I was fully aware that the career path I chose was not economically viable and that is in part why I left a job I truly loved. But I would do it again if I had to do it over and I am grateful that this $10,000 relief is here, even though it’s just going to reduce my interest, not even all of it, and I’m crossing my fingers that I qualify or get closer to qualifying for loan forgiveness under the PSLF waiver.
The point is that you now have more earning power than 65% of the population will likely ever have.
You are also choosing to live in one of the most expensive cities in the country. Many people who live within their means have a problem with the idea that they are subsidizing someone else’s lifestyle and life choices.
Just this week, Ford laid off 3,000 people. People who didn’t go to college or who are in the low-to-mid middle class are taking this as a slap in the face and feel like no one is representing them. It could really blow up in the Democrats’ faces in November. We’ll see.
Liz555,
A couple points:
There was a lot of harmful lending practices that started when Bush privatized the student loan program. There are people who have loans whose interest rates make it so that the balance hasn’t changed, even though they’ve been paying on it for 10+ years. So this is addressing harmful lending practices that were done in the past.
Secondly, you’ve said people are “choosing to live” in expensive areas. That’s an assumption. People get tied to certain areas because they grew up there, family is there, job opportunities are there, etc. Some have no choice at all where they live, so please be aware of your assumptions.
Yes, exactly. I am from the NYC suburbs. Living in NYC means I live 30 minutes from where I grew up. I also have a job that requires a license so it’s not so easy to decide I’m going to pick up and move to another state.
And to Liz’s point about having more earning power, that’s pretty much moot when on paper you have a significant salary but that does not translate into spending power because the majority of my salary goes to loans and necessities and I am not contributing to the economy by purchasing a car or a home, etc. I see people all the time who may make less money than me but live better than I do because they have more discretionary income since they do not have student debt—they own homes, new cars, go on multiple vacations per year, all things that I do not do.
By living in a civilized society and paying taxes we are ALL subsidizing someone else’s lifestyles and life choices but too often we are subsidizing corporations’s business practices and choices. It’s about time we turn attention towards every day citizens just like we do farmers and the automobile industry, etc.
I’m aware that $100k doesn’t go as far as it seems like it could from personal experience. Try telling that to people making the average salary in the US, which is $31k.
My opinion about the six figure cutoff doesn’t matter anyway. Most people who are angry about the loan forgiveness are angry about all of it. They don’t qualify for public assistance and don’t get any support otherwise.
Hopefully the Dems can keep the House and Senate regardless.
Well this is a thing of beauty, props to the administration for hiring someone with the right skills for the job here.
I’m glad Dark Brandon is calling out the lying hypocrites, and lol at Markwayne Mullin thinking Ivy League doctors & lawyers qualify for the program.
This is absolutely brilliant! I am loving it so much, and I’m not even American. This is a fantastic story to cap off a fortnight of hilarity in Australian politics. A couple of weeks ago it was revealed that former Prime Minister Scott Morrison had appointed himself to not one, not two, not three, not four, but five ministries in 2020 and 2021. He was sworn in each time by the Governor General. Five times. When he was confronted with the discovery of his actions, he copped to three, but “couldn’t remember any more”. He had himself sworn in as Minister for Health as we settled into the pandemic. Okay, fair enough, he was concerned that if the minister for health became ill, someone needed to step into the breach. Over the next 12 to 15 months he added another four, including Minister for Finance. A couple of the actual ministers were aware that he had appointed himself to their portfolios, but the others didn’t, including the Minister for Finance and the Treasurer – two of his closest allies and friends.
Morrison has been scrambling for the last two weeks, trying to mansplain his actions, but succeeding only in blathering on and not making any sense. The new PM, Anthony Albanese, ordered an immediate inquiry. On Wednesday (?) The Solicitor General, 1 down from the Attorney General, made public his findings: that no laws had been broken, but he accused Scott Morrison of “undermining responsible government”. It’s been glorious watching Morrison squirm, and we are all still writing to hear why some of the ministers were never informed that their portfolios were “shared” (translation: micromanaged) with the PM, why his Cabinet was never informed, and why the Australian people were never informed. Neither he, the governor general or the ministers who did know thought to inform Cabinet and the Australian people. Everything was done in secret and he is yet to explain why this was so. Albanese is like a terrier with a bone; he is not going to let this go. I here by nominate Anthony Albanese as our Dark Brandon!😂😂
Ahhh, all in all, A great end to the week.
I read about that and instantly thought karma – he is such as awful man. Follow the money as am sure he helped himself to the budgets these ministries managed.
That’s why they are gonna lose more power — they’re as trustworthy as that crookTrump and crew.
Loan forgiveness is so important and will help so many Americans(especially the finer details that are getting talked over less). Love to see these right-wing peeps mad and their hypocrisy being mocked.
The Biden administration must be feeling very hyped after their last few months!
FUCK YESSSS, DARK BRANDON 4 EVA
Don’t forget the employee retention tax credit (ERTC)! Holy macaroni there is a lot of money going to businesses from the CARES Act.
Does Markwayne know that teachers also go to college (and grad school, in many cases) and may have outstanding loans?
No, Markwayne doesn’t know, or care about, teachers, their loans or their pay.
Pleasurable reading.
Sub-context “Is this you”?
This is just glorious!!! The reactions to the WH releasing these receipts are literally giving me life – LMAO!!
Couple of my favorites: “The North Remembers….”
And this one:
https://twitter.com/BlackKnight10k/status/1562950063244320770
“Today is the day that Joe Biden officially became the second black President of the United States because only my people would do some sht as gangster as this.”
Keep on bringing it, Dark Brandon!!
I’m screaming at 2nd Black president.
Me too!! That shit is glorious LOL
Love this!!
Colour me a Canadian… I don’t understand the Dark Brandon thing. Can someone explain?
At a nascar race the crowd was shout f*** Joe Biden. The commentator suggested they were cheering on a driver called Brandon: let’s go Brandon. Since then ‘let’s go Brandon’ has been a way to say ‘f*** Joe Biden. Dark Brandon has been a way to take back that meme by using images of Joe Biden as some sort of dark villain (made by a Chinese man, used at first as anti-Biden images) to turn Biden into a Hulk/Batman like creature who uses his dark side to get things done/sticks it to the republicans.
This article from Politico also sums it up nicely…
https://www.politico.com/newsletters/west-wing-playbook/2022/08/08/how-a-meme-of-biden-as-an-underworld-king-became-appropriated-by-his-aides-00050405
one could read this and almost conclude that Republicans don’t want other people to do well.
/s
“Smoke those mother—-ers.” said Joe, then he left his staff to work their mischief while he enjoyed a deep feeling of satisfaction and a tasty ice cream cone.
I’m sorry, didn’t Biden TRY to raise taxes on the uber-wealthy and was laughed out of the building basically?
I graduated high school in 2005 and at that time, at least in the circles I ran in, not going to college was NOT an option. And a community college? Jesus help us. Nope, you were going to a 4-year college and guess what, my parents didn’t have a college fund for any of us (not judging
them, just a statement). So now I am a 35 year old single mother, $70K in student loan debt, for a Bachelor’s that I “need” for my job (news flash- don’t need a degree to do my job) and in a field that I cannot get into unless I want to go even more into debt to make less than I currently make. When I wanted to take a semester off to work, save some money and maybe start a 401(k) or establish some kind of financial future? Parents freaked out thinking I would never go back for this holy grail of a degree that I needed to succeed.
So taking $10K off my loans won’t make me flush with cash but what it will do is make it one step easier to qualify for a mortgage so I can buy a house for my son and myself one day. And I am a tremendously lucky person who currently lives with family members and doesn’t have to worry about a roof over my kid’s head or food in his belly if times got rough for us. These Republicans who are complaining probably make enough money to qualify for tax cuts that I won’t see a day in my life and yet here I am, going on month 7 of waiting for my tax refund (thank the Lord that I finally received a date to expect that direct deposit, I will cry if it is truly deposited on the day it says), so they can just eff the heck off.
Sorry, my boss isn’t here today so someone had to listen to my rant 🙂
I work for a non-profit. I and almost all my coworkers have graduate degrees, and we have student loan debt. Good grief, they think this is just lining the pockets of Wall Street people?? That’s so incredibly out of touch.
I never thought about the massive amount of PPP loans given out and stolen by some!
I’m a teacher and was feeling a bit guilty about a $10,000 loan I took out this summer to begin my masters degree for dyslexia therapy that will most likely be forgiven.