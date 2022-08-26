People: Princess Diana’s ghost will haunt Prince Charles forever, lol

It’s often said that British people’s obsession with history is why they still have a monarchy. It’s often said that the monarchy is part historical relic and a living history tying the country together. With all of this talk of history, one would think that every member of the Windsor clan would take the long view, to instinctively understand that inconveniences will pass, that rash decisions should not be made, that this will all be part of the historical record one day. One would think. Instead, Prince Charles believed he could choose a “mousy,” naive young woman as little more than a broodmare, then spend the next sixteen years cheating on her, gaslighting her and treating her like sh-t. And he never thought that would come back to haunt him. From People Magazine’s Princess Diana cover story:
Twenty-five years after Princess Diana’s tragic death, Prince Charles is still remembered for their failed marriage. Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son and heir was considered the world’s most eligible bachelor when he wed 20-year-old Lady Diana Spencer in July 1981. However, there were soon struggles in the relationship, and they separated in 1992. Many blamed Prince Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bowles — especially after the car accident that killed Diana and two others.
Prince Charles married Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in 2005, and the Queen recently expressed her wish for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when Charles takes the throne. But still, despite Prince Charles’ many achievements in his royal life, Princess Diana’s legacy lingers over the heir.
“His tragedy is whatever he does, whatever he says, however he behaves, he will be remembered for one thing: the fact that his fairy-tale marriage ended,” Andrew Morton, Princess Diana’s biographer, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Just as Henry VIII is remembered for his six wives, Prince Charles is remembered for his first wife. It will always haunt him. His life has been defined by his marriage.”
Adds says royal biographer Ingrid Seward, “The ghost of Diana really stalked him at every turn.”
[From People]
More like “the ghost of Diana laughed at him and overshadowed him at every turn.” I actually think Morton isn’t completely correct – it’s not that Charles will be remembered solely for how his marriage ENDED. He’ll be remembered for everything that he did to Diana overall. I don’t want to give Peter Morgan sole credit, but The Crown has definitely introduced Charles’s douchebaggery to new generations, and Season 4 is going to be pretty epic. Much is being made about how The Crown will dramatize Diana’s Panorama interview, but I suspect they’ll dramatize Charles’s Jonathan Dimbleby interview too, which came first. That interview genuinely convinced a lot of people that Charles was utterly unsuited to be king (and that Diana was nothing more to him than a broodmare, and that he cheated on her).
Can I also say? Earlier this summer, the Duchess of Cornwall had a big PR blitz for her 75th birthday. It involved several interviews and magazine covers and PR fluff. And inevitably, as I read through all of it, I just felt sad. Sad because of Diana. Diana isn’t *just* haunting Charles, is what I’m saying. Diana is the spectre at Camilla’s feast too.
The way that Charles behaved in his first marriage probably isn’t different at all from the way princes and kings have behaved in Britain for centuries. He’s just the first one who got called on it.
It was different because Charles allowed Camilla to disrespect Diana a royal wife she sat at Diana’s place in as hostess at highgrove in Diana’s absence while Diana was away and she called Diana that ridiculous creature Camilla had ambitions and undermined Diana king edward 7 had many mistresses and he never allowed trashing of Alexandra
This is an excellent point – and honestly, marriages are the one place the public really has expected the monarchy to modernize. Don’t pluck some barely-legal virgin out of obscurity and expert her to just breed and be in the background!
The aristocracy still has some interesting bedding habits, and hey, consenting adults, whatever – but there’s a reason it’s done behind closed doors. People don’t want to see/know that about the monarchy.
That was really what Will & Kate had going for them at the beginning. Uni sweethearts, not 15 years of Will sowing wild oats and then picking a 20 year old.
That’s not really true. Infidelity is one thing and most princes and kings have practiced it. But Charles took it to a whole other level – choosing his spouse after the approval of his mistress, allowing and even encouraging his mistresses like Camilla and Tiggy Legge-Bourke to go to the press to trash-talk his wife and her abilities as a mother, doing whatever he could to make her look bad in the eyes of the world because of his jealousy. This is not a tradition – royal men knew the public treatment of their wives reflected on themselves (one way William is more traditional than his father – for the time being anyway).
Exactly @ C! Most men know that the more their wife is admired the better it reflects on THEM. When Jackie O made such a splash in Paris during JFK’s Presidential tour he joked that he was proud to be known as the “man who escorted Jaqueline Kennedy to Paris”. Its good attention and soft power. The fact that he was eaten up by jealousy and punished her for it was ridiculous and strike 1. The fact that he didn’t realize that her popularity was power that she could use against him is strike 2 and his past and continued handling of the Sussexes is strike 3.
Whether its Diana’s mistreatment, Harry’s treatment vs Andrew, or the cash for access scandals the majority of the time the monarchy’s popularity has fallen can be traced directly back to mismanagement by Charles. That’s what will haunt him his ineptitude.
B: Charles is not very bright.
That HARDLY makes it OK……..
I didn’t get the impression @Owlsyn was suggesting it was okay, just that this is:
1) Exactly what you get with the British monarchy: entitled, self-centered kings and kings-in-waiting who think they can use and abuse anyone they want, even their spouse and the mother of their children; and
2) Exactly why Charles thought he could get away with it. It’s what his father did, it’s what so many before him did, and I think it’s why he’s so bitter about it: it felt like his birthright to d* around with whomever he wanted, yet because the world modernized, even if the monarchy didn’t, suddenly he’s being held (somewhat) accountable for it.
Lord no that doesn’t make it okay. I was saying that Charles was just acting like monarchs and royals have acted for generations, but 1) he didn’t even bother to *hide it* and 2) it is a testament to how much the people loved Diana that she could not be relegated, or trashed, as badly as they tried. She will always be beloved.
You’re making the point here, that the monarchy refuses to modernize. Just because medieval kings did it, doesn’t mean a modern day prince should do it. Plus, they put together the spectacle of the courtship and the engagement, and ultimately, that wedding. The pushed her front and center, all while Charles was STILL carrying on with that awful Camilla, and then got pissed off when the public actually fell in love with her. Basically, they fucked around and they surely found out. Still, they learned absolutely nothing because the same playbook was pulled for Harry and Meghan. For the life of me, I can’t fathom how the British public puts up with this backward, inbred family.
It’s what Prince Tanpon deserves. I hope Diana’s ghost continues to haunt him and the monarchy until eternity.
Please…..Charles is 70+ years old and is still kvetching about his terrible and horrific treatment of his upbringing!!
Charles is and will always see himself as the victim in his life, never to take responsibility for his abhorrent behaviour.
May Diana continue to haunt Mr and Mrs Tampon…there shall be no rest for the wicked! And while she’s at it, she needs to give Charles’ firstborn a few smacks over his bald head!
I’m convinced Diana has been plucking the hair out of William’s head for the past 15 years.
I. Am. Screeeeaminnng!!!
HHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
I laughed so hard at this my cats ran to see what was wrong.
Stealing.
Charles never learns he made a similar mistake with harry and Meghan plus he spoiled and cosseted william
It wasn’t a *mistake*, it was pure, unfiltered, unadulterated JEALOUSY of Meghan’s star power, her ability to draw people to her, coupled WITH BOTH her’s and Harry’s EQs, their ability to also connect with everyone on their own level and make them comfortable. Combined, their aura/draw was off the chart, and it was not just Big Ears, but Peggy, Stick, Horseface, and ALL the rest who were seething with jealousy as well.
Diana is the ffk’s mother. She was the reason people paid attention to the monarchy—even to the Queen by then. She was all the energy, charisma, beauty, kindness, EQ that one might have fantasized about in being part of a royal family. No one sought out pictures of anyone in that family except her and her kids. And then the truth of what was going on behind the scenes came out and people chose sides—all hers. And people were right to. She was one of the biggest losses to the institution, but each and every one of them (save Harry) is too arrogant with sticks and pegs up their butts to see it.
Allegedly Camilla advised no more children with Diana after will and Harry which is why Charles never tried for a third child with Diana even though he had said he wanted a daughter
I remember Diana saying it was a miracle she even managed to get pregnant with Harry given how little her and Charles were together, so I’d bet a third was always out of the question.
Camilla really is so unphotogenic, whereas Diana is so much the opposite. 😔
“….world’s most eligible bachelor “? Maybe in the UK he was considered that. I don’t recall much obsession about him in the US.
Bestowed by Brit media much like Big Willie being the “sexist” …
Okay, so there was like, a MINUTE there somewhere in the 70s I think, if you’ve seen some photos of him surfing or windsurfing or something…I can kind of understand the appeal.
But DAMN was that minute a short one, and the drop off was SHARP.
It’s well deserved.
I am glad that Diana’s side is out there and brought to attention. And yes, she continues to haunt him because his guilty conscious won’t let her rest.
Chucky will be remembered as the Waity King – he waited for the crown and his “love” – just like his DIL will be forever remembered as Waity Katey.
He’s to blame for cheating, but it’s not like she couldn’t have said thanks no thanks to the guy who wrote the tampon bit.
But Diana was 19 during their sham of a courtship. She was a baby. She had no clue what she was getting into, she honestly thought she was getting the fairy tale.
She was in love with who she thought he was, whereas he said ” whatever love is” when he was asked if he was in love.
Couldn’t happen to a more deserving pair, Charles and Camilla. May Diana’s memory keep haunting them till they too go to meet their maker, they deserve nothing less than that.
Well said, ThatsNotOK.
Not only do they have Diana to haunt them but there’s a living reminder of her in Harry and Meghan that bothers them every bloody day. Karma.
My hope is for the 25th anniversary of his mother’s death, Harry is swallowed in love by his wife and kids. He so richly deserves this for constantly honoring his mom’s memory and for trying to continue her legacy through his work. Much like any memory of a deceased love one, we remember the goodness, warmth and love they showered us with. And from pictures shared of Harry’s mothers interaction with her children, she loved them dearly.
The pictures I see of Camilla shows an elderly woman who aged terribly. Her deeds are written all over her body. She simply looks staggeringly horrific. I am pretty sure she could have done better by her teeth. It is something about that family and their lack of dental hygiene that is puzzling. I hope Charles never knows a day or night of peace. What he did to the mother of his children should be a crime. She birthed him 2 heirs and he treated her less than human.
Camilla suffers from a lifetime of smoking and comparison to the most photographed woman in the world who never aged past 36.
But to her credit, her looks don’t seem to bother her much. She seems fine to be every bit a 75 year old woman with British teeth who has indeed aged terribly.
Camilla does care how she looks she flaunts the tiaras and bling and expensive outfits it is who she is on the inside she was awful to Diana imo
This makes me think of the Maya Angelou quote, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”
Charles has not once, not twice, but hundreds (or probably thousands) of times shown the public who he is and the breadth of his character. He can’t outrun these transgressions, no amount of good PR could ever make the public forget just how awful he was to Diana. As Kaiser said, these weren’t isolated events; he tortured her for over *sixteen* years prior to her tragic death. Try as he might, he’ll never be able to justify his actions in a way that satisfies the public.
All this pressure on the male heirs’ marriages to be perfect and saying that the state of their marriage is the only thing they’ll be remembered for is the reason why Kate looks twenty years older and fist-clenching William copes by acting like she’s not there when he’s with her.
It’s why they have to spend a year getting the public used to the idea of Kate’s separation house, then manufacture twenty thousand reasons why they need a fourth home–none of which makes sense. Stifling your true emotions and acting fake is just as rough on a marriage as letting your negative emotions out.
Plus the diversionary tactics: bash Harry and Meghan to take attention away from what is happening to Will and Kate’s marriage.
It’s weird, but I really can’t believe that Will and Kate’s marriage is failing. I think it’s the happy family portraits they appear in and the fact that the kids look so well adjusted.
Please feel free to give me the evidence…
I think it’s perspective. If you are someone who ever thought they were a two-way love match, then it should now seem pretty obvious that all is not well.
If you are someone who realized William made a pragmatic marriage choice – someone who loves him, is discrete, puts up with anything, and is all about the PR, then their marriage isn’t so much faltering as it’s settling into the long-term pattern now that kids are off to school and they don’t have cute babies anymore.
I still don’t really think they’ll announce anything official unless William actually finds someone else he wants to marry.
For a while now, we noticed that William doesn’t interact with Kate when they are out together. He doesn’t look her in the eye, he avoids her attempts at eye contact and conversation. Kate makes an effort to look connected but William doesn’t join in. Of course the family photographs are to send a happy family message, but their behavior together tells otherwise. Now add the separate arrivals, and the unnecessary small fourth home on royal grounds? They are strained at the very least.
@Ravensdaughter – its been speculated on here for a while now that they live pretty separate lives. They arrive separately to events, even events they are attending with the children. During the pandemic at some point they started doing their zooms from Sandringham, which seems to point to one of them living there (William.) the house in Windsor really does not make any sense unless its a separation house for Kate.
Add to that things like “shrug gate,” the failed “festive glance” at Kate’s christmas special this year, and how william seems to completely ignore her at all public events…..even if there is no divorce coming, they are living separate lives.
It’s clear that something changed over the past 2 years or so bc William isn’t even willing to pretend anymore.
Placing a hand on mum’s mouth to shush her and making rude gestures at her is well-adjusted? But it’s not like anybody really knows the children and how well-adjusted they are can’t really be determined from still photos.
There’s no real evidence, it’s mostly speculation. That’s the truth, but of course with time all will be revealed!
Yes, she will continue to haunt charles and his first marriage will be one of his biggest “legacies” in terms of what people talk about in 50 years, if they talk about him at all.
As cold as this sounds, I think in some ways Diana’s death was beneficial for Charles – both bc he was able to push his own narrative about what happened (to the extent that even his son seems to accept it, at least in part) and its meant that he gets center stage when it comes to the boys. Imagine if Diana was still alive, and how the press would have covered William’s college graduation, William’s wedding, etc. He’s not competing with the living breathing Diana.
but in other ways, it has hurt him bc Diana is forever young, beautiful, and there’s obviously an element of tragedy to her now that wouldn’t have been there had she not died in 1997. The young butterfly, finally able to spread her wings and live her best life, and then a tragic death. And it means that for many, Diana is cemented as this perfect princess, this angel who was treated so horribly by the Firm. Had she lived, her flaws might have taken more center stage in the press, etc.
so I think Charles thought he was free and clear of Diana and now he’s realizing that she really IS going to haunt him forever. And he really only has himself to blame for that.
Had she lived the BM would have continued the gaslighting campaign against her just like with Meghan, especially if she had continued to be seen with people who weren’t fully white Brits.
This is what I was wondering, which would actually cause more harm to Charles. I’ve come down on it’s probably moot as how badly he’d treated her was already done and known about, that was never going to go away. Of course both sides would continue using the press and Charles could continue to gaslight and try to re-write history but we have records of people’s own words at the time.
Omg her face in that pic is pure Harry!
I’m 36 this year so have been feeling really sad for her in a different way than I ever have. I haven’t watched the Crown since s1 but will be tuning in next season for sure (I love Elizabeth Debicki and that cad Dominic West, sue me)!
But mostly because I just know Charles and William will be obsessing over the viewer numbers!
I think you mean season 5 of the crown is going to be epic. Season 4 was already released.
How many of us cried and shook our fists when Diana died? Right. Can you imagine if pregnant Meghan was 86’d? Right. That’s how the Salty Island royals ruin the bright and beautiful. Do you know the old English nursery rhyme ‘Divorced, Beheaded, Died, Divorced, Beheaded, Survived’ is what has been handed down through the centuries.
On another related news the water is wet.
Not sure why they keep bringing Henry VIII into the conversation. Those who only remember Henry VIII for his 6 wives also “remember” that he had all of them killed. It was only two, but still…
Maybe it’s because Henry treated the women the same way the RF still does-like broodmares.
Sure, that’s been the norm for 1,000 years. It’s the “haunting ghost” part that strikes me. Almost like they’re saying Henry and Charles are similar because they’re both being haunted by the ghosts of their murdered wives.
I can’t think of anyone who is excited about Princess Diana’s ex husband becoming king. If only he had treated her right, and stayed married to her…..
Not sure if it’s showing on Netflix USA, but The Queen https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0436697/ is on Netflix UK. I was 6 when we lost Diana. I’m remembering waking up really early that Sunday morning because my mum and dad were crying (it was the 1st time I’d ever seen either of them cry) I was so scared, I started crying
I remember the 4 of us kids making cards and my mum, Nan and my 2 aunts taking us to Kensington Palace on the Monday to take flowers and our cards for the Princess
Obviously none of us will ever know the actual conversations that took place at Balmoral during the days after Diana’s death. My mum assures me the movie ‘The Queen’ does a stellar job of capturing the publics emotion, shock, bewilderment and anger at the time
Watching it now, I see that nothing, absolutely nothing has changed since Diana’s death. The RF learnt nothing from her death
I was in Paris this week for work and found myself at the tunnel where she was killed. I was surprised to see so many people and flowers 🌹🌹🌹 25 years later
I apologise for rambling. And thank you for giving me a space to share my memories of that time
On Tuesday, my sisters and I will be taking mum and nana to Kensington like we do each year
Watch ‘The Queen’ if you can, if only to shake your head in complete and utter frustration. It helped me, a bit, to understand the absurdity that is the BRF and saddened me deeply to think of what Harry & Meghan have had to endure within *their family* PLUS all the BM & social media trolls & haters 😭
🌹♥️🌹♥️
We (England) really stuffed up.
Beautifully said HANNAH.
I see Charles as always being the “good boy” to his parents. He married the woman they told him to marry, expecting a different result because they told him it would be best. The Queen and Prince Phillip, however, did not and could not prepare him for life with a wife he did not love.
Charles and Charles alone made the choice to marry Diana. If it had not been Diana, it would have been some young suitable aristo. Two other women had turned Charles down pre DIana. Charles seems to have lost his moral compass. What sort of man thinks he can have the married mistress around when he is married to someone else. And Camilla IMO was running the show. She and her then husband hosted Charles and Diana at their home and Camilla played the “safe” married friend who was there to “mentor” Diana and approve or disapprove of Charles choice of bride. Charles was not “told” he decided to marry Diana. Prince Philip wrote a letter to him which did not say You Must Marry Diana, he wrote if Charles did not love Diana he should drop her. Good advice. It was all on Charles who was not some 18 year old but he was 32 and had a lot of experience by then, with women, he was sowing wild oats and he already had two married mistresses (Dale Tryon and Camilla Parker Bowles). Charles did not play “good boy” for his parents sake but for his own beliefe he could have it all and get to have his cake and eat it too. I think Charles has a lot to answer for. He should have said goodbye to Camilla and avoided her (like he did with Dale Tryon a few years later. I don’t blame his parents, I blame Charles who was never forced. He could have been like his great Uncle and refused to marry the suitable girl And if were so all fired “in love” with Camilla he could have forced a divorce and married her. I never saw this as a great love story BTW.
I too think of Diana whenever I see Camilla. How bc of the things this woman has done, Diana will never see her grandchildren yet Camilla benefits. She didn’t kill Diana but Diana wouldn’t have died that way had she had security/been married to the Crown Prince of UK. Paps wouldn’t have been able to chase her. Thank you for that picture of Camilla. She deserves that face.
From another point of view, I honestly hope that Diana is not lingering around the earth realm being vengeful; she has better things to do. I would agree that it’s not her spectre, but karma for the royals of Salt Island. It’s likely an ancestral/generational issue. I would speculate that because of Diana, Harry was able to marry who he wanted. And, William as well, kind of. If you want to get really weird, what do you think the generational karma would be to the monarchs who broke away from the Catholic Church and declared themselves the ruler of their own church – because of marriage? Who knows…. Happy for Harry, always.
If she is lingering around, maybe she’s giving Harry and Meghan strokes of good luck.
One word: GOOD!