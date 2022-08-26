“TGIF, here are some photos of Idris Elba looking fine in Hackney” links
  • August 26, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

TGIF with Idris Elba looking fine. [Go Fug Yourself]
Here’s the full trailer for the live-action Pinocchio movie. [Dlisted]
Oh God the VMAs are this Sunday? Yikes. [LaineyGossip]
Heidi Klum’s tan problem! [Jezebel]
The history of Pell Grants. [Gawker]
Ryan Reynolds shared some personal photos of Blake Lively. [Just Jared]
What’s the appeal of Netflix’s Purple Hearts? [Pajiba]
Herschel Walker’s Senate run speaks volumes about the modern GOP. [Towleroad]
A compilation of Graphic Design Fails. [Buzzfeed]
This Erdem is trying to do too much on Jenna Coleman. [RCFA]
Ayesha Curry shows off her bikini body. [Egotastic]

9 Responses to ““TGIF, here are some photos of Idris Elba looking fine in Hackney” links”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    August 26, 2022 at 12:39 pm

    Like Idris Elba I WILL not wear socks or hosiery of any kind. And yes he looks fine, fine, fine. Heidi Klum is well off enough to have someone help her with this tanning issue. And if she IS getting help she needs to get rid of the person and hire someone who can apply this properly. Or…she can stop faux tanning all together.

    Herschel Walker being in a senate race with Senator Warnock makes me so angry. A totally hateful and incompetent man in Walker against someone who has shown himself to be smart, caring and thoughtful in Warnock. Please GA come through and re-elect Senator Warnock. Please!

    Reply
    • Tiffany:) says:
      August 26, 2022 at 3:05 pm

      It is unbelievable that the GA race is so close, considering what a horrific candidate Walker has been. I can’t believe how many Georgians appear ready to vote for someone so unfit for office.

      Reply
  2. Kersplasha says:
    August 26, 2022 at 12:39 pm

    Remember Hot Guy Friday??? miss that LOL

    Reply
  3. bettyrose says:
    August 26, 2022 at 12:43 pm

    My.gawd. I recently revisited season 1 of the The Wire, and baby Idris didn’t do it for me any more. Because look at adult Idris.

    Reply
  4. ME says:
    August 26, 2022 at 1:20 pm

    Ever since Heidi Klum put out that stupid song with Snoop Dogg, I just find her super cringey. It was called “Chai Tea”. For the love of God, please stop. Chai means tea ! As an Indian I just can’t stand it when people say “Chai Tea” or “Nann Bread”. Chai means tea…Naan means bread. Ok?

    Reply
  5. Chanteloup says:
    August 26, 2022 at 1:31 pm

    Oh! I enjoyed that linked article about Sen Pell! Same energy as Dark Brandon, taking no shit.

    Reply
  6. Queenmumanne says:
    August 26, 2022 at 2:27 pm

    I can only say that idris sizzles!

    Reply
  7. Trish says:
    August 26, 2022 at 4:09 pm

    Omg! Ever since I seen Luther, I’m completely obsessed with this man. Would make a perfect James Bond. Hot!

    Reply

