Duchess Meghan’s ‘Archetypes’ podcast is here to dismantle patriarchy

Sussex Squaders said yesterday that the Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast was coming this week, but I didn’t believe them! My bad. They were right. It should be noted that Spotify promised that Meghan would release Archetypes “this summer” and I think most of us expected that to mean… June or July. Here we are in August, on the first day of Virgo Season. Meghan is a Leo, Harry is a Virgo. Meghan had to harness the power of Virgo Szn for this, so you know it will be good. Anyway, it looks like Archetypes is out now!
Meghan’s podcast has arrived. @Spotify have today premiered the long-awaited #Archetypes—a new series in which the Duchess Sussex investigates the labels that try to hold women back and shares stories from inspiring women across generations who conquered tropes in their lives. pic.twitter.com/iWi79cJniM
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) August 23, 2022
Per Variety, the first episode features a conversation with Serena Williams, who is set to retire at the US Open (starting next week). The conversation is about the archetype/stereotype of the “ambitious woman,” what it means to be ambitious, what it means to be called “ambitious” as a woman and a woman of color. There’s also a conversation with Dr. Laura Cray, a UC Berkeley professor. Next week’s episode will feature a conversation with Mariah Carey, OMG!!!
I hope we do! I’m listening to it now. It’s really good. She’s got a good voice for this and she and Serena have a great rapport and obvious closeness. This is different from what I’d usually listen to (I usually listen to history or comedy or true crime) but it’s compelling.
W&K should be very thankful for this news, lol.
@Becks1 I was just thinking the same! They and the RF in general should be breathing a big sigh of relief because the housing story was showing signs of gaining momentum…
PS The first episode is not up on Spotify yet, boo!
Yes because the articles about the fourth home were getting snarkier. Now they can just attack Meghan for daring to have a voice and the sheep will forget about being used by the Cambridges.
I doubt Meghan considers William/Kate and Salty Island in any of her decisions. Everything Meghan does has an American audience in mind. It was a smart decision to drop the initial podcast at this time because the political season will start shortly and the noise level around that will be pretty high.
@ladyesther check now! I just checked and it’s up now.
@MakeEverydayCount no one here thinks Meghan was considering W&K for this. It was a joke.
@ Becks1, I knew it was a joke but we can’t ignore the obvious. Meghans marriage to Harry brought the Monarchy into the 21st century, along with Harry and they saved the Monarchies reputation. It is all now in shambles, due to their own actions. But, she has taken the spotlight (criticism) off of W&K.
@Becks1: Your statement may have been a joke. My statement was serious and a FACT
@MakeEverydayCount, while Becks1 comment was a joke, it was also a fact. W&K are having a lousy news cycle this week with the AC move–RR’s are beginning to call them out for once, as well as a lot of the public. W&K should absolutely be thankful this dropped today because the RR’s will undoubtedly shift their focus to Meghan. Becks1 is a tried & true CB’er. Nobody here believes that Meghan considers W&K in her decisions.
Okay I’m about 2/3 of the way through and I LOVE it. I love hearing their friendship come through in their conversation, I love what they are saying, and hearing the clips of what men tennis players say compared to Serena…..whew. It’s so good.
It was SO GOOD. I am loving the subtle shade thrown. She is so down to earth and so polished at the same time. I can’t wait to see who will be showing up in the upcoming episodes. I recognized Awkwafina’s voice and I love her. I also think Meghan should narrate books because her voice is so, so calming.
This is really great listen and impactful message. Their friendship definitely comes through. Loved how they would correct each other and support one another on what each thought was a strength/weakness. It was open and honest, and like you said @L84Tea, subtle shade. Honestly, most people recognize what idiots the RR’s/naysayers are. Listened to it twice today. Meghan is very good in this element. Looking forward to more.
One of the preview sound bites also sounded like Mindy Kaling! That episode should be great, I love her
I really am looking forward to listening. I love Serena and always love to hear her speak.Her greatness, her body, her ambition have always faced intense scrutiny and she has faced so much racism and anti-blackness. What an amazing first guest to land!
Also I hope Serena enjoys her last tournament. She has given so much to the sport of tennis.
(uses small voice)… I’m ashamed to say that I don’t have Spotify and have never listened to a single podcast, ever. But I’d like to start with this, if some kind person would tell me how!
I am also a newcomer to Spotify and welcome some info. The fact that Serena is the first guest is bittersweet because it is her farewell to tennis. I will miss how she energized the game.
I wish I liked hearing people talk, I’m sure someone will transcribe this so I can read it. I can’t listen to podcasts, but I’m happy she put in the work to make this a quality and knowledgeable production, because you know it will be. Congrats Meghan!
Oooohhhh this sentiment is so sweet. Ditto to all this (except the part about not liking to hear people talk – lol) I love hearing interesting/intelligently charismatic/professional folks share with others.
The Spotify credits page links to a transcript
But a question about it works for this ignoramus, please…..does it generate income? If all the haters on Twitter who have listened to it so they can hate are, in actuality, making money for Meghan I shall crow with laughter!
Katie Keen just weee’d herself, wondering how to out-keen THIS!
Fab podcast! The story re: Archie and SA, no spoilers, but chilling!
That story about Archie…OMG CRAZY
They seriously have a fleet of angels looking over them!
Y’all I got up at 5am to listen AND IT IS SOOOO GOOD!!!!!! I’m beyond impressed! And the shade she throws! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
I loved the podcast! Very easy to listen to and I just love Meghan and Serena’s friendship!
The story on the fire in SA was scary!
Dyinggggggg at the star power!!! Serena and then Mariah- incredible. Just the idea of scheduling those two interviews makes me understand the length of production of the podcast lol.
Have subscribed, am so looking forward to it. Would love an Oprah and/or Gloria ep. Love the clever tag line too “don’t believe the type”. Yaaaaaayy Meghan!!
Meghan’s voice is quite, relaxing. It is just the perfect octave for podcasting.
Her voice is so soothing! I love it
Me, too. She has a beautiful, smooth, relaxing voice. Listening right now. So excited!!!
Okay, I’m listening right now and our girl has the smoothest most soothing voice. Also she has always called herself Meghan even as a little girl. We see this as we hear her from her interview as a little girl protecting the dish soap ad. Just an observation because the faux KKKate fans love to point out that she’s a phony cause she changed her name!
I like that she starts with Serena and that what they say completely discredits Bower and his “only acquaintances” BS. Having other celebs on the show will hurt the feelings of all the haters who want to claim that “Hollywood is done with Meghan” (like Hollywood is one entity and all agree on this). Discussing her 11-year-old activism with the proof of the Nick interview makes me happy also.
I had a good chuckle about Serena being the first guest considering how the haters were crowing about the Serena stuff in Bower’s book.
Another reason why she gave Bower’s “book” no attention – this one episode with Serena debunked so much. No need to sue and give the haters attention, just sit back, do what you need to do and they’ll implode on their own.
Those last lines gave me a good chuckle, “I’m sipping on iced coffee in an underground studio with a duchess. Where’re you?” In your face, Salty Isle!
I haven’t even gotten to that part yet but I already love it!
It’s at the end of the trailer on Omid’s tweet. I’m not sure whose voice it is, obviously not Serena or Mariah, but I already know they’ll be a fantastic guest!
I don’t know who that is either but I am dying to find out!
It sounds a bit like Kathryn Hahn, which would be awesome, though I’m probably wrong.
It sounds like Sandra Bernhard.
At first I thought it was Melissa McCarthy. Didn’t completely sound like her though. It does sound a lot like SB.
Meghan’s story of a 6th grade moment reminds me that upon reflection and time our pivotal life moments can be so random but powerful.
Oh I cannot wait to listen to this! And I love that the topic is “ambitious women”. The British media have always tried to weaponise that Meghan is a confident and ambitious women and act like that is a bad thing so I wonder if that’ll be touched upon in the podcast. Also Mariah Carey. Damn. Can’t wait to see who else she’s sitting down with.
I’ve listened to it and its moving uplifting and revealing. We learned that Serena once played and won a game with just 40minutes of sleep because she was up all night with her daughter who had a broken wrist. We learned that on the South Africa tour Meghan and Harry got a call there was a fire in Archie’s room and it was only luck that the nanny had just taken him down stairs because she wanted a snack. Meghan then had to rush to her child and then had to leave him again to continue the tour.
They both revealed the cost of what it means to excel as a working mom. The true cost of ambition when you have to balance motherhood and work.
Can’t wait to listen to this! That top picture is GORGEOUS.
She’s just so damn pretty. Especially minimally done up like this. It’s legit unfair to be in your 40s and post a makeup-free photo that you KNOW will travel around the world like she did with Lili on her birthday.
I’m so excited to listen! As other commenters are already saying, I’m positive Meghan has an excellent podcaster voice and this topic sounds fantastic.
I’m so happy it’s out. I don’t think it’s going to stop questioning the Cambridges’ new move. That house isn’t going anywhere. They’re marked with it just like PWT is marked with the Peggy Sue situation. And the Sussex Squad definitely won’t let it die. We can enjoy Archetypes and drag Duke and Duchess Dolittle at the same time.
Whoooo boy. The haters are going crazy on Twitter! So many people jumping on “why did she have a heater/fire on in SA when it’s so HOT there?? She MUST be lying!!”
Stay salty, haters. I myself can’t wait to listen to these GOATs talk it up!!
But they listened to it, didn’t they, lol. That’s all Spotify cares about.
People are so daft. Parts of South Africa have a Mediterranean climate where it is often very cool and some parts get really cold, and you need to wear wintery clothes. People hear Africa and automatically think hot.
The day the fire happened you can see from the pictures that the weather was blustery.
I haven’t seen “so many people” jumping in to say this, so I don’t really know which part of the internet you saw this; but you know trolls are ignorant and mostly racist so they probably have no idea that it snows in SA, so the country can get pretty cold. These are the people who think Africa is a country without WIFI! LMAO
Like William, who wanted to exile them there.
Just finished listening and I really enjoyed it! It was so lovely hearing Serena and Meghan just chatting as friends, it was so conversational and natural. There were some interesting revelations by Meghan and Serena.
I love Meghan’s sign off…As ever Meghan.
I listen to podcasts during my daily walks and can’t wait to listen to this one!
This is very exciting. I can’t wait to listen to it.
I love her freckles in the podcast picture!
All the people who claimed the podcast wouldn’t ever be released and Meg wasn’t actually friends with Serena are wild with rage. Way to show the haters, Meghan!
I knew this was the general direction this podcast was going to go. I’m not sure I’ll be tuning in. I’m listening to the first ep now, but I’m a bit over saturated with this topic. I have to figure out how to listen to this at quicker playback rate and it will depend on the guests. I’m a fan of the Sussexes so even though I probably won’t listen every week, I’ll let it play in the shower or something so it gets more listeners.
Click on the currently playing (shows track progress bar, buttons for play / pause, 15-sec forward / back, sleep) and click on 1x which allows you to slow down to 0.5x and speed up to 3.5x (speeds on old iPod Touch).
I just listened to the entire podcast and my goodness, Meg does not disappoint. As usual, she “did not fall my hand” (as my people say)! She and Serena did the damn thing. It felt as though I was there with them…so intimate and raw. It’s nice that we get to hear what goes on behind the scenes because for some people, high profile women become commodities and they refuse to see them as humans. To hear Meg talk about Archie’s room being on fire and still having to leave him, and Serena having to play a match after Olympia broke tore her hand…this is what women deal with daily. And we are still expected to perform in spite of it all. We wear masks so well, we smile through the pain, even when we’re dying on the inside. I love how Serena also described tennis as something that was chosen for her before she even arrived here (on earth). And then how Meghan asked how she felt to now pívot to something she chose for herself. Deep conversations that really got me thinking about my own purpose. Whew! Let me stop here because there’s still so much to unpack. I am so proud of Meghan Markle Thee Duchess of Sussex! And Serena Williams will always be the GOAT!
PS: Take that Tom Bower, you lying POS!
Has anyone else noticed that all the detractors on Twitter who responded negatively are ALL pretty much practically illiterate???
I don’t doubt that. Not that illiteracy is a crime; but trolls are usually so haughty about their ignorance, it’s funny.
The first podcast with Serena is a love letter to a best friend. I kept having to pause and reflect. Later, I wrote a letter of love to my best girl friend. Meghan really has something intangible that just keeps giving food for thought.
Well it’s Christmas Morning at the Fail. I cannot even count the number of articles about Meghan.
I’m sure the cambridges are relieved but also pissed they are so easily overshaddowed.
It sure is, I was trying to count and then just gave up 😍
I’ve just finished listening. It was a good first effort, Meghan seems a natural at this, the time went by easily, and I think it will get even better as time goes on. I would have liked to have heard a bit more from the professor, but I totally get that Serena was front and center. It will be interesting to see the reaction from people who aren’t as familiar with the H&M story. I kept seeing parallels to Serena’s story (both conscious and unconscious) – what struck me there was that Serena spent time talking to Harry about her evolution from someone who had a path chosen for her to someone who is making her own choices.
Great job, Meghan – I’m looking forward to next week!
That part of the conversation got me as well. Serena and Harry have very similar life experiences and expectations that have been on them since before they were born, yet their lives have been completely different. The work Meghan is doing here to show that women all go through the same things, in degrees, is powerful.
Well done, Meghan!
I honestly teared up. I am glad they broke away and she can be her best self. She shines too bright and is too intelligent for the BRF, she never would have “succeeded”. I am so happy to have them both back stateside. She has too much to offer and I can’t wait to see it all unfold.
I see that perennial favorite of the tabloids, Angela Levin, has already attacked it.
Some very touching moments, although nothing new about how society treats ambitious women. Hope all episodes will have personal stories tied to the “archetype.” Meghan’s comments pulls everything together at the end, and makes things universal personal, and vice versa. I think that is what will make this an enjoyable and thoughtful series.
I am impressed.
At the same time, I have a lot of anxiety because you know that if this doesn’t become a top, talked about podcast, if it only in the middle of ratings, the BM and Peg’s bot army will be absolutely vicious with glee. We will be hearing about her “failure” for the next decade.
The wonderful thing about it is that there is no way in hell this can be copykeened. The Peg and Tights don’t have the skill or interest to make an extended conversation interesting. Moreover, many topics are barred to them in getting too close to politics. I vaguely remember them doing some dumb short videos on social media but they don’t seem to have made any impact at all. Dipshits.
So excited to listen! Does anyone wonder if the long break between the intro episode and the launch was due to rebranding? Seems like the holiday episode was more Archewell with both Harry and Meghan and now it’s “Archetypes with Meghan”. Not saying anything sinister is at play here just wondering if there was a bit of a re-org? Glad it’s finally here!!
Probably more to do with the pandemic and Meghan’s pregnancies/maternity leave delaying things imo.
This 12-episode series is hosted by M. When it ends, H’s series will begin…..I’m guessing it will also be 12 epi.
Oooooh — dismantling the patriarchy is one of my favorite activities! I listened to the podcast and think M did a spectacular job! Serena is such a powerful figure in sports and her appearance at the US Open will be her last. She and M (and me) were tearing up about it. Lord knows what she will chat about with Mimi, but it’s gonna be good.
Lol. Me too. Let’s dismantle the patriarchy! I am turning 60 and find myself getting more and more pissed about the way things are.
As expected, not one kind or positive comment coming from the U.K. papers.
That’s par for the course but they’ll listen to every word of it.
#TimesUp. The more podcasts like Meg’s and our negative experiences – simply bc we don’t have a skin tag between the legs – the better things will get for everyone.
I really liked it. I especially like Dr. Laura Cray’s discussion, because I like knowing how we come to this from an academic/ historical perspective. More of this please. I know a lot of people are talking about what happened in South Africa with Archie, but the whole conversation leading up to that, with Serena having to take Olympia to the emergency room and play the next day with barely any sleep was such a good listen. Such a GOAT! I really enjoyed Serena talking about her process to evolve from playing tennis and her emotions around it. I like how Meghan does bring some of her experiences into the conversation but keeps it focused in relation to the guest and the topic. Will be interesting to see how that plays out in subsequent episodes. The hour went by quickly, could have spent more time with them. I love the ease and respect these two incredibly famous women have for each other and how Meghan totally fan girls Serena. Looking forward to next episode and how it continues to evolve.
I listened while working this morning. I could hear Meghan’s voice all day. So comforting, earnest and authentic. The BS on social media regarding this is very disheartening. So “they” now are focused on she is lying about the SA fire, instead of the LIE in that stupid book that she and Serena are not really friends. It is reaffirmed in the first 20 minutes how good of friends they are IRL. Texting every day. The term “best friends” is used several times. Serena’s absolute compassion and anguish about all the lies that are told about Meghan is really apparent and heart warming (boo naysayers). And the comparison with how Serena was treated in tennis versus the men was sad, but the audio of the antics were delicious. #abolishthemonachy #archetypes