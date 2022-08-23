Duchess Meghan’s ‘Archetypes’ podcast is here to dismantle patriarchy

Sussex Squaders said yesterday that the Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast was coming this week, but I didn’t believe them! My bad. They were right. It should be noted that Spotify promised that Meghan would release Archetypes “this summer” and I think most of us expected that to mean… June or July. Here we are in August, on the first day of Virgo Season. Meghan is a Leo, Harry is a Virgo. Meghan had to harness the power of Virgo Szn for this, so you know it will be good. Anyway, it looks like Archetypes is out now!

Meghan’s podcast has arrived. @Spotify have today premiered the long-awaited #Archetypes—a new series in which the Duchess Sussex investigates the labels that try to hold women back and shares stories from inspiring women across generations who conquered tropes in their lives. pic.twitter.com/iWi79cJniM — Omid Scobie (@scobie) August 23, 2022

Per Variety, the first episode features a conversation with Serena Williams, who is set to retire at the US Open (starting next week). The conversation is about the archetype/stereotype of the “ambitious woman,” what it means to be ambitious, what it means to be called “ambitious” as a woman and a woman of color. There’s also a conversation with Dr. Laura Cray, a UC Berkeley professor. Next week’s episode will feature a conversation with Mariah Carey, OMG!!!