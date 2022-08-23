“Emma Watson returned to a severe pixie cut for some Prada ads” links

I’m not flatly against pixie cuts, but this pixie cut on Emma Watson is too severe. She needs some length up front or something. [Tom & Lorenzo]
That is my favorite haircut of all time; it’s one I keep returning to even though I’m at an age where I feel silly asking for a pixie cut. I’m an aging pixie, I guess! Emma looks cute in this, although that eye makeup does her no favors.
I think pixie cuts look amazing at any age! Honestly, I think they look better and better as women age.
🙂 Thanks! I’m getting my next pixie cut this Saturday!
Yess. Hair is fine, maybe a bit too short, but the eyeliner is bad.
Agreed. What were they thinking with that downturning inner eyeliner? 🤦🏻♀️ Awful!
This eyeliner style is all the rage these days among 20-something YouTubers. I haven’t seen it much out in the 20-somethings of the real world.
she looks great.
I agree. This is a great cut for her, she can easily pull it off, but a lighter shade of brown would work better for her complexion. Same for the make-up: she has delicate, feminine features which are hardened by the liner and dark dress (in the first picture.)
RE: the beating in AR-
So if you do not follow Carrie Jernigan on TikTok (I started following her because she covered the Josh Duggar stuff and I really enjoyed seeing that smug mfer get at least some sort of accountability for all his horrific behavior), she disclosed that she filed a report against these deputies over a month ago for use of excessive force. If her report had been addressed, they would not have been on the streets to commit ANOTHER beating. I hope these victims sue the Crawford Co Sheriff’s Dept for millions.
She looks fine. I do think it is quite short and tight. The eyeliner is a choice. I’ll just say, I am not a huge Prada fan.
I like the cut and I wish I could wear short bangs like this but my large square forehead will not allow it.
But,…. This cut will be perfect in about 4-6 weeks…😘
I lost my hair from chemo. When it grew back to the straggly stage, I got it cut almost as short as Emma’s. I’ll never go back to longer hair.
Chemo is so hard, in so many ways. Warm congratulations on your survival!
Short hair is amazing! Welcome to the short haired world!
I love short hair, and I think she looks so pretty!
I think she can look great in a pixie cut, but this photo shoot is giving Vulcan. The makeup and styling are a bit too severe.
I also love pixie cuts! Had one for about 10 years and will probably go back at some point. I would also like to see Emma wear hers with a softer front (swept with a brush instead of finger-styled wisps) but otherwise it’s beautiful.
The freedom of a pixie cut is incredible. It also looks so great with chunky earrings.
Ok, she slayed. Super flattering on her. I’d love to do a pixie cut but I’ve got a pie face, unfortunately.
Yep, gotta round face too and I cannot rock a pixie cut. You need to have a face like Emma’s or Winona Ryder’s – big eyes and delicate features. Or Mia Farrow, as someone said below
I truly think there is a pixie cut for everyone. There is so much you can do with length on the top or length around the ears. A really good stylist could set you right up, I’d bet!
She looks fine with that haircut. But I don’t think she’s model material, not everybody is.
LOVE her pixie cut. I got one myself. I don’t like the eyeliner. I love that they did not cover up her freckles.
Super cute!
The haircut totally reminds me of Mia Farrow in Rosemary’s Baby. It’s cute, but that eye makeup is so harsh. It’s more avant-garde than gamine.
I have a photo of Mia Farrow from Rosemary’s Baby that I bring in to show stylists the cut I want. Just saying, ‘like Mia Farrow in Rosemary’s Baby’ produces blank stares any more. 😉
I feel like they are going for a VERY hard 60s vibe here, and they absolutely nailed it. Like, not specifically Twiggy, because she was very dedicated to the drawn-on lower eyelashes thing, but it’s very Twiggy-esque 60s It-Girl territory.
Looks good on her!
It looks cute for the ad, but it’s a wig, not her real hair.
I agree, definitely a wig. It’s cute but you can kind of see her real hair pulled back underneath.
This cut looks awful on her. It looks like those cuts in the movies they give patients in mental wards. I don’t know if it’s the lack of bangs. She looked a lot better with her beautiful long hair. Here she looks like an alien especially with the weird makeup.
I agree!
That cut is absolutely awful. Does her noe favors and aged her 20 years.
I think she looks cute but…yeah, as noted by Kirsten above, it’s a wig.
Tyler Henry is not a psychic, he’s a cold reader and a fraud.
And it has been debunked several times. But people want to believe, I guess…
If you watch his series you notice how good he is at reading people and how he never offers anything of substance.
I watched it a few times and had the same conclusion. While I do think there are people out there with a gift or whatever you want to call it, it’s not usually the ones who have a TV show.
I think with a face and bone structure like Emma’s, why not go for the dramatic pixie. She can totally pull it off. I think she’d look amazing with a shaved head, honestly!
She looks amazing. So chic.
The longer hairstyles made her look boring and bland.
Okay, that hairline makes more sense if it’s a wig. Still cute though.