“Emma Watson returned to a severe pixie cut for some Prada ads” links
  • August 23, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

I’m not flatly against pixie cuts, but this pixie cut on Emma Watson is too severe. She needs some length up front or something. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Hollywood medium Tyler Henry “connects” to Whitney Houston? [OMG Blog]
The Weeknd’s The Idol has new footage. [Dlisted]
Agree – Jennifer Garner is probably very happy about the Bennifer wedding. [LaineyGossip]
An exclusive about 90 Day Fiance and domestic assault. [Starcasm]
Twitter has been full of especially dumb conversations lately. [Pajiba]
Why didn’t Daniel Kaluuya return for Black Panther 2? [JustJared]
Brad Pitt’s dumb fashion for the Bullet Train promotion. [GFY]
Wendy’s romaine lettuce is making people sick? [Buzzfeed]
Three Arkansas police officers were suspended (but not fired) for beating the hell out of a man in broad daylight, on a sidewalk. [Towleroad]
Dua Lipa celebrated almost being born a Virgo! [Egotastic]

37 Responses to ““Emma Watson returned to a severe pixie cut for some Prada ads” links”

  1. BeanieBean says:
    August 23, 2022 at 12:31 pm

    That is my favorite haircut of all time; it’s one I keep returning to even though I’m at an age where I feel silly asking for a pixie cut. I’m an aging pixie, I guess! Emma looks cute in this, although that eye makeup does her no favors.

  2. Jenny says:
    August 23, 2022 at 12:45 pm

    she looks great.

    • LeaTheFrench says:
      August 23, 2022 at 2:07 pm

      I agree. This is a great cut for her, she can easily pull it off, but a lighter shade of brown would work better for her complexion. Same for the make-up: she has delicate, feminine features which are hardened by the liner and dark dress (in the first picture.)

  3. HufflepuffLizLemon says:
    August 23, 2022 at 12:46 pm

    RE: the beating in AR-
    So if you do not follow Carrie Jernigan on TikTok (I started following her because she covered the Josh Duggar stuff and I really enjoyed seeing that smug mfer get at least some sort of accountability for all his horrific behavior), she disclosed that she filed a report against these deputies over a month ago for use of excessive force. If her report had been addressed, they would not have been on the streets to commit ANOTHER beating. I hope these victims sue the Crawford Co Sheriff’s Dept for millions.

  4. girl_ninja says:
    August 23, 2022 at 12:57 pm

    She looks fine. I do think it is quite short and tight. The eyeliner is a choice. I’ll just say, I am not a huge Prada fan.

    • Sandra says:
      August 23, 2022 at 3:27 pm

      I like the cut and I wish I could wear short bangs like this but my large square forehead will not allow it.
      But,…. This cut will be perfect in about 4-6 weeks…😘

  5. Kaye says:
    August 23, 2022 at 1:03 pm

    I lost my hair from chemo. When it grew back to the straggly stage, I got it cut almost as short as Emma’s. I’ll never go back to longer hair.

  6. GR says:
    August 23, 2022 at 1:21 pm

    I love short hair, and I think she looks so pretty!

  7. Even Rain says:
    August 23, 2022 at 1:31 pm

    I think she can look great in a pixie cut, but this photo shoot is giving Vulcan. The makeup and styling are a bit too severe.

  8. Silent Star says:
    August 23, 2022 at 1:44 pm

    I also love pixie cuts! Had one for about 10 years and will probably go back at some point. I would also like to see Emma wear hers with a softer front (swept with a brush instead of finger-styled wisps) but otherwise it’s beautiful.

    The freedom of a pixie cut is incredible. It also looks so great with chunky earrings.

  9. Nyro says:
    August 23, 2022 at 1:53 pm

    Ok, she slayed. Super flattering on her. I’d love to do a pixie cut but I’ve got a pie face, unfortunately.

    • LADIABLA says:
      August 23, 2022 at 3:37 pm

      Yep, gotta round face too and I cannot rock a pixie cut. You need to have a face like Emma’s or Winona Ryder’s – big eyes and delicate features. Or Mia Farrow, as someone said below

    • tealily says:
      August 23, 2022 at 3:52 pm

      I truly think there is a pixie cut for everyone. There is so much you can do with length on the top or length around the ears. A really good stylist could set you right up, I’d bet!

  10. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    August 23, 2022 at 2:36 pm

    She looks fine with that haircut. But I don’t think she’s model material, not everybody is.

  11. BW says:
    August 23, 2022 at 2:59 pm

    LOVE her pixie cut. I got one myself. I don’t like the eyeliner. I love that they did not cover up her freckles.

  12. jferber says:
    August 23, 2022 at 3:08 pm

    Super cute!

  13. L4Frimaire says:
    August 23, 2022 at 3:12 pm

    The haircut totally reminds me of Mia Farrow in Rosemary’s Baby. It’s cute, but that eye makeup is so harsh. It’s more avant-garde than gamine.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      August 23, 2022 at 6:40 pm

      I have a photo of Mia Farrow from Rosemary’s Baby that I bring in to show stylists the cut I want. Just saying, ‘like Mia Farrow in Rosemary’s Baby’ produces blank stares any more. 😉

  14. SnoodleDumpling says:
    August 23, 2022 at 3:43 pm

    I feel like they are going for a VERY hard 60s vibe here, and they absolutely nailed it. Like, not specifically Twiggy, because she was very dedicated to the drawn-on lower eyelashes thing, but it’s very Twiggy-esque 60s It-Girl territory.

  15. JRenee says:
    August 23, 2022 at 3:52 pm

    Looks good on her!

  16. Kirsten says:
    August 23, 2022 at 4:23 pm

    It looks cute for the ad, but it’s a wig, not her real hair.

  17. Fabiola says:
    August 23, 2022 at 4:25 pm

    This cut looks awful on her. It looks like those cuts in the movies they give patients in mental wards. I don’t know if it’s the lack of bangs. She looked a lot better with her beautiful long hair. Here she looks like an alien especially with the weird makeup.

  18. whatWHAT? says:
    August 23, 2022 at 4:28 pm

    I think she looks cute but…yeah, as noted by Kirsten above, it’s a wig.

  19. LIONE says:
    August 23, 2022 at 4:53 pm

    Tyler Henry is not a psychic, he’s a cold reader and a fraud.
    And it has been debunked several times. But people want to believe, I guess…

    If you watch his series you notice how good he is at reading people and how he never offers anything of substance.

    • lucy2 says:
      August 23, 2022 at 5:32 pm

      I watched it a few times and had the same conclusion. While I do think there are people out there with a gift or whatever you want to call it, it’s not usually the ones who have a TV show.

  20. Sasha says:
    August 23, 2022 at 5:05 pm

    I think with a face and bone structure like Emma’s, why not go for the dramatic pixie. She can totally pull it off. I think she’d look amazing with a shaved head, honestly!

  21. Anna says:
    August 23, 2022 at 5:09 pm

    She looks amazing. So chic.
    The longer hairstyles made her look boring and bland.

  22. Silent Star says:
    August 23, 2022 at 7:19 pm

    Okay, that hairline makes more sense if it’s a wig. Still cute though.

