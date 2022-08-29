Prince Charles has guest-edited Britain’s only Black newspaper, The Voice

Almost three years ago exactly, we were in the middle of a completely bonkers “controversy” about the Duchess of Sussex guest-editing the September 2019 issue of British Vogue. Years later, people like Tina Brown are still complaining about the fact that Meghan… highlighted interesting activists and used the British Vogue platform to talk about racism, feminism and discrimination. I bring this up because Prince Charles has decided to “guest edit” another publication. He’s previously guest-edited Country Life several times, but now he’s guest-editing the Black British newspaper The Voice. The Voice is Britain’s sole Black publication. Charles is the same dude who wanted to change the rules so his mixed-race grandson Archie would never be a prince, and Charles is also the same dude who withdrew security from his son, his Black daughter-in-law and their son, even knowing that they were being constantly targeted by violent racists.

The Prince of Wales has edited an edition of British African-Caribbean newspaper The Voice, which will feature interviews with Lady Doreen Lawrence and Idris Elba, to mark its 40th anniversary. The Voice, which was founded in 1982, is the only national black British newspaper operating in the UK. Charles described the paper as an “institution” adding that he was “so touched” to be asked to edit the special anniversary edition.

The issue, which will be available from 1 September, will explore themes including community cohesion, education, climate, the Commonwealth, faith and the arts and will feature an interview with Lawrence.

Lawrence, the mother of teenager Stephen Lawrence, who was murdered in a racist attack as he waited for a bus in south London on 22 April 1993, reveals a new partnership between the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation and the Prince’s Foundation, which aims to offer young people from diverse backgrounds affected by social and economic inequality access to applied arts scholarships.

The actor Idris Elba tells the newspaper about the “life-changing” impact a Prince’s Trust grant at the age of 16 had for him, while the Booker prize-winning author Bernardine Evaristo reflects on her career, her role as president of the Royal Society of Literature and her support for the Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room.

Paulette Simpson, the newspaper’s executive editor, said: “The Voice is an integral part of the black community and has shared authentic stories of the lived experience of black people over the last four decades through their voices. We are pleased that through his involvement at this special time, the Prince of Wales acknowledges the role of The Voice in its efforts over the last 40 years to create a more inclusive society and highlights issues that he has supported.”

Lester Holloway, The Voice’s editor, said: “Our readers may be surprised at the parallels between the issues which The Voice has campaigned on for four decades and the work the Prince of Wales has been involved in over the same period, often behind the scenes. In past decades these causes were once scorned and ridiculed, but today they are widely acknowledged.”

Speaking about the publication, Charles said: “Over the last four decades, with all the enormous changes that they have witnessed, Britain’s only surviving black newspaper has become an institution and a crucial part of the fabric of our society. This is why I was so touched to be invited to edit this special edition.”