Prince Charles has guest-edited Britain’s only Black newspaper, The Voice

Almost three years ago exactly, we were in the middle of a completely bonkers “controversy” about the Duchess of Sussex guest-editing the September 2019 issue of British Vogue. Years later, people like Tina Brown are still complaining about the fact that Meghan… highlighted interesting activists and used the British Vogue platform to talk about racism, feminism and discrimination. I bring this up because Prince Charles has decided to “guest edit” another publication. He’s previously guest-edited Country Life several times, but now he’s guest-editing the Black British newspaper The Voice. The Voice is Britain’s sole Black publication. Charles is the same dude who wanted to change the rules so his mixed-race grandson Archie would never be a prince, and Charles is also the same dude who withdrew security from his son, his Black daughter-in-law and their son, even knowing that they were being constantly targeted by violent racists.
The Prince of Wales has edited an edition of British African-Caribbean newspaper The Voice, which will feature interviews with Lady Doreen Lawrence and Idris Elba, to mark its 40th anniversary. The Voice, which was founded in 1982, is the only national black British newspaper operating in the UK. Charles described the paper as an “institution” adding that he was “so touched” to be asked to edit the special anniversary edition.
The issue, which will be available from 1 September, will explore themes including community cohesion, education, climate, the Commonwealth, faith and the arts and will feature an interview with Lawrence.
Lawrence, the mother of teenager Stephen Lawrence, who was murdered in a racist attack as he waited for a bus in south London on 22 April 1993, reveals a new partnership between the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation and the Prince’s Foundation, which aims to offer young people from diverse backgrounds affected by social and economic inequality access to applied arts scholarships.
The actor Idris Elba tells the newspaper about the “life-changing” impact a Prince’s Trust grant at the age of 16 had for him, while the Booker prize-winning author Bernardine Evaristo reflects on her career, her role as president of the Royal Society of Literature and her support for the Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room.
Paulette Simpson, the newspaper’s executive editor, said: “The Voice is an integral part of the black community and has shared authentic stories of the lived experience of black people over the last four decades through their voices. We are pleased that through his involvement at this special time, the Prince of Wales acknowledges the role of The Voice in its efforts over the last 40 years to create a more inclusive society and highlights issues that he has supported.”
Lester Holloway, The Voice’s editor, said: “Our readers may be surprised at the parallels between the issues which The Voice has campaigned on for four decades and the work the Prince of Wales has been involved in over the same period, often behind the scenes. In past decades these causes were once scorned and ridiculed, but today they are widely acknowledged.”
Speaking about the publication, Charles said: “Over the last four decades, with all the enormous changes that they have witnessed, Britain’s only surviving black newspaper has become an institution and a crucial part of the fabric of our society. This is why I was so touched to be invited to edit this special edition.”
[From The Guardian]
I wonder if Dan Wootton is going to attack Charles for being “woke”? That’s the word Wootton uses when he wants to use a racist slur. As for Charles guest-editing this newspaper… I mean, as a siloed, stand-alone activity, it’s fine and even quite inclusive. Charles genuinely has a history of inclusivity when it comes to embracing the Black British community and supporting young artists of color. But Charles also has a history of not wanting his biracial daughter-in-law to have security or mental health access or support within the institution. Charles is also going to be the head of an institution where there were open discussions about how dark Meghan’s babies would be.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
USA Rights Only, London, UK – 20220603-
British royals leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen as part of her platinum jubilee celebrations at Saint Paul Cathedral in London.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
-PHOTO by: Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddp_17352427
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only – Rwanda, Rwanda -20220623-
Prince Charles attends a Commonwealth Business Forum Exhibition at Kigali Cultural Exhibition Village, as part of his visit to Rwanda.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
(Strictly for editorial use only and available until December 12th 2018) In this handout image provided by Clarence House, HRH Prince Charles Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 70th Birthday in the gardens of Clarence House, with Their Royal Highnesses Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Willliam Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, on September 5, 2018 in London, England.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kigali, Rwanda -20220623-
Commonwealth heads of government meeting in Rwanda.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220511-Royal Garden Party At Buckingham Palace
-PICTURED: Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall
-PHOTO by: Jonathan Brady/PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Sussex, listen as the Duke of Sussex (not in view) speaks during a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, which the newly weds are attending as their first royal engagement as a married couple. The event is part of the celebrations to mark the70th birthday of the Prince of Wales.
-
-
The Duchess of Sussex talks with Prince Charles at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth day service. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, with old ties and new links enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development which is both inclusive and sustainable. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the worlds population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old. Each year the Commonwealth adopts a theme upon which the Service is based. This years theme A Connected Commonwealth speaks of the practical value and global engagement made possible as a result of cooperation between the culturally diverse and widely dispersed family of nations, who work together in friendship and goodwill. The Commonwealths governments, institutions and people connect at many levels, including through parliaments and universities. They work together to protect the natural environment and the ocean which connects many Commonwealth nations, shore to shore. Cooperation on trade encourages inclusive economic empowerment for all people – particularly women, youth and marginalised communities. The Commonwealths friendly sporting rivalry encourages people to participate in sport for development and peace.
-
-
The Duchess of Sussex talks with Prince Charles at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth day service. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, with old ties and new links enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development which is both inclusive and sustainable. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the worlds population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old. Each year the Commonwealth adopts a theme upon which the Service is based. This years theme A Connected Commonwealth speaks of the practical value and global engagement made possible as a result of cooperation between the culturally diverse and widely dispersed family of nations, who work together in friendship and goodwill. The Commonwealths governments, institutions and people connect at many levels, including through parliaments and universities. They work together to protect the natural environment and the ocean which connects many Commonwealth nations, shore to shore. Cooperation on trade encourages inclusive economic empowerment for all people – particularly women, youth and marginalised communities. The Commonwealths friendly sporting rivalry encourages people to participate in sport for development and peace.
Interesting how all the content comes back to embiggening PC and his initiatives. And yet, Meghan is the one accused of trying to make everything about herself? It is nice that PC is helping people but it seems performative when he couldn’t help his own son and daughter-in-law.
They can ALL “embiggen”… except M&H.
Cowmilla guest edited Town & Country.
The Stick did a 1 hr. guest edit for Huff Post, then went shopping.
Now, Tampon Heir guest edits performatively to show “We are very much not racists”.
“BUTCHA ARE, BLANCHE! YA ARE!”
~Bette Davis
Every once in a while a comment from some poster makes me laugh out loud. Yours is it, Jan. All of it, right down to the Bette Davis quote (or should I say, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane)?
No wonder Charles sometimes gets pictured in the distance staring at the Crown, he looks so unhealthy, way unhealthier than what his parents looked like at his age, His reign wont be long.
Charles is the very common type of racist that I find so fascinating (for lack of a better word). People who seem to genuinely want to help POC by donating time or money…. But also want POC to stay separate from them and their neighborhood/family.
I summed it up exactly that way.
He is a coward and a punk.
Brit tradition though, isn’t it? Look down on the peasants and don’t inter-marry but dispense largess to them.
Very much, they draw a mental line and give themselves a free pass for the closer to home racism.
My uncle/aunt and grandmother are exactly like this. Horrifically right wing and racist/anti-semitic/xenophobic (they’re French and he stood as a councillor for the National Front) but in the same breath will talk about Jewish friends (while pointedly reminding you they are Jewish) or talking about a wonderful charity doing work with black kids, etc. etc. We are very much not a racist family, we just want what’s best for France. No racism to see here.
He’s the personification (as are all the aristos) of a NIMBY:
“NOT IN MY BACK YARD”
He’ll “help” (like the aristos go to fundraisers and galas to raise money/awareness), but heaven forbid they build that shelter, group home, clinic ANYWHERE NEAR any of them/their properties or have to interact with them in any meaningful way.
There is a saying I heard all my life growing up black and in the South in America: in the South, they love the people, hate the race. In the North they love the race, hate the people. I think Prince Charles is probably a northerner.
I grew up in West Michigan and moved to Houston at 17 and heard the same thing, and damn, is it true, IMO.
My husband is originally from Alabama, and he has a racist aunt who, of course, swears she isn’t racist, but the damnedest things come out of her mouth. Things like “I don’t have anything against coloreds [her word, not mine], I just don’t want to sit down and have dinner next to them at a restaurant”. It’s such an absurd thing to say that I honestly thought it was a particularly poor attempt at irony. But apparently not. That’s what Charles reminds me of.
This newspaper is not black owned, it was sold to a corporation.
Like…
WTF?
Clean up your own house, Charles. The pattern of exclusivity, intolerance, and racism is coming from inside the house…
of Windsor.
Why would he want to do it, and why would anyone else at the paper want him to? He’d be roasted for this in the US.
I know, right? The only thing I can think of is the royal family’s default position of “performative” support, performative allies, etc.
Also, I don’t know about anyone else but, at this point, I’d gladly sign a paper publicly saying, “Ok, ok, I give up. The British royal family is ‘altogether very much, not quite, racist’ as William so artfully said.” Now, will they please stop posing with, and foisting themselves on every Black person who passes by? I truly get second-hand embarrassment for the people involved and it’s really not credible anyway.
The Editor was given an Order from the BRF, so when tampon’s people called up and offer to write an article, it was yes Sir, three bags full.
The timing is super suss. Almost like his son is about to release a tell-all memoir detailing his father’s racism or something…
@Jennifer, “Why would he want to do it, and why would anyone else at the paper want him to?” Exactly. My first thought on seeing that header photo was: my God how are those women not totally ashamed of themselves being seen sucking up to the man that wouldn’t even defend his biracial grandchild when that newborn was likened to a chimp?
Kaiser, gurl no you did NOT select yellow tooth Chuck as a header photo. Whew…you are a goddess. Also. The f*cking gall of this racist trash heap to edit anything black voices have to say. I can only imagine the pressure that this publication was under to have him do this.
And I do not think it is a coincidence that Harry was asked by the leaders of the Nelson Mandela foundation and Chuck is making a spectacle of himself with the only Black publication in the UK.
It’s offensive that he offered to do this, and was granted permission to do so.
So I guess PC has a history of inclusivity, except…”To the ramparts men, pray tell the Daily Mail to do their worst”…..except when it comes to welcoming a black daughter in law to the family.
This is just about promoting the Prince’s Trust, the Prince’s Foundation and Camilla’s literacy work. It’s not about the black community. If it was there would be pieces on slavery and reparations, racism, Windrush and other issues that the Black British community care about. There also would have been piece acknowledging Meghan’s terrible experience in the UK and his regrets about that. And no, he wasn’t invited to guest edit the Voice, he asked if he could do it and the Voice said yes.
I have a lot of feelings about this… saw some black Canadians with Caribbean roots sharing this last night and my first reaction was, “No”. I know their are legitimate areas of issue alignment between some of the work the Prince’s Trust is trying to advance and the concerns of the Black British community but I feel like Charles has no credibility here at all. You treat your own Black family members like trash and I am supposed to believe you care about the Black community? Um ok.
Like the only thing I want to hear this man talk about in a publication like this is the WINDRUSH SCANDAL. Yes, the scandal is Tory government made but the people whose rights’ were stripped were people who made their lives in Britain at the INVITATION OF THE CROWN. So now we’ve got a statue we are going to pretend like it’s done now?
*Shakes head*
I’m Black and British- I’ve lived in the UK and Canada. Black britons have an undeniable suppression about the oppression they face that I will never understand. Racism is rife in the Uk in a way I’ve never experienced anywhere else. They live with it and ignore and in some cases defend it. It’s crazy. So completely colonized.
Yes to this, My parents left Britain in the 80’s and moved to Canada and the stories of the racism they faced are fully wild and totally disturbing. Like, not even hidden racism.
My siblings and I were mainly raised in Canada and there is such a huge difference in how we talk about racism, oppression, and anti-blackness when compared to all our cousins.
Yes they do, but that’s what happens when people are still trying to fit in, not embracing who they are. Dr Shola is LOUD and PROUD.
Saw your posts after I made a comment above, wondering about how the women in the header photo can even stand next to Charles. The colony mentality is so entrenched that it is still ever present and suffocating in the UK? Yikes. How that can even happen in this day and age is incredible.
How is it that there are not more Dr Sholas? How is it that Idris Elba, who does not strike me as a stupid man, does not stand up against blatant racism. How is it that the Baroness, who met Megan at one of her son’s memorials, could even work with Prince Charles – who never defended Meghan, even when she was suicidal (I am quite sure that if Valentine Low knew how poorly Meghan was doing during her pregnancy the royals did too)? Heck, Elba and his wife were invited to the Sussexes’ wedding! He knows Meghan on a personal level, has seen the hell she has gone through yet continues to work with Charles?
This goes beyond self preservation in terms of employment, finances and regard. Elba could easily, and lucratively, work outside of the UK for the rest of his career with no problem. What makes people like him, rich, well-traveled, aware, so beholden to this colonial structure?
But royals don’t guest edit magazines!!!(DW)
All of this is performative. Charles is fine with blackness as long as its at at a distance and he is placed above it. When blackness is in his family and must be accorded respect then rules have to be changed so that blackness can be put back in its proper place which is separate and below whiteness.
I judge the paper more than Charles for allowing themselves to be used as props. What could they possibly gain from this? Charles does not attract views, clicks, readers, and is largely unpopular. At this point people expect performative hypocrisy from the royals but the Voice will be held to a different standard. They will be raked over the coals for selling out and getting into bed with Charles AND for selling themselves so cheaply.
To anyone Black and British, are there advocacy groups like the NAACP in the US? As an American I’m accustomed to minority group’s ups having a voice.
Black Twitter here in the UK has had a lot to say about this- and none of it positive…. The fact that Paulette Simpson was recently ‘honoured’ with a CBE (Commander British Empire) and has effectively sold out,the fact that The Voice, editorially and journalistically lost it’s way for some years now and the fact that there are tons of other influential people from the Caribbean who would have been better suited and more relevant. For example Trinidadian, Trevor McDonald, news anchor on ITV for 30 years and still making documentaries, honorary awards from multiple universities and winner of a BAFTA!
I noticed that in the past few years more prominent Black people have been receiving these CBEs or royal awards than before, for example makeup artist Pat McGrath. It’s as if they just realized that Black people existed. Before, all I was hearing about was Whites getting it. Hm. “Very much not”, I’m sure.
What is the circulation of this paper? I wonder how many regular supporters it will lose after this PR sychophantic stunt. Benjamin Zephaniya refuses any British ’empire’ medals as he states that is a continuation of subjugation by the British. He says why not call them Order of Excellence instead? We know why….. because the Empire still exists in the minds of the Royals and the Tories/Elites and that means an under class has to also exist . Amazed at the number of ignorant people who want to take this ‘honour’ and so proud of those who refuse like Benjamin and Dawn French.
This newspaper is about the black Caribbean Voice in the UK, but it’s owner is not black.
Free speech has always dependent on who owns the platform. All else pays.
We’ve had good community newspapers in my city including black ones , but the best ones that were fully independent were always government funded. They were purposeful, we had a range of voices, with a range from witty to serious.
But no cultural wars, the editors did not bite. It was about us.
It taught me that rage towards my exsistance and the space I occupied was not my problem.
See the world as it is, know your value beyond market currency and do not compromise your humanity.
With that knowledge, I accept this guest edited version of the Voice and all that it entails.