Duchess Meghan’s ‘Archetypes’ will be a ’12-week war’ against the Windsors?

To hear British royal commentators talk, you’d think that the Duchess of Sussex had spent the past two years giving weekly interviews about how much she hates the Windsors. She’s done one sit-down interview about what happened on Salt Island and that was it for two solid years. Now that Meghan’s Archetypes podcast will be rolling out on a weekly basis, those same commentators are convinced that the royals will be under siege by a barrage of “attacks” and “bombs” by Meghan on the podcast. She literally told one story about how Archie’s nursery caught fire and there was a very specific context for the story as she was speaking to Serena Williams. In reaction to that one story, the British media has been screaming wall-to-wall since last Tuesday. It’s insane. Beyond the hatefulness, the racism and the misogyny, there’s also the insidious narrative that Meghan is always talking, that she’s exhausted these topics, that she was supposed to suffer in silence for all eternity. I bring this up because Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast had a piece called “Meghan Markle’s Podcast Is Now Her Most Powerful Weapon Against the Royals.” Some highlights:
A “reopened war”: After a summer of relative peace, Meghan Markle formally re-opened her war with the British royal family this week—and indicated that a fresh bombardment will take place, each and every Wednesday, for the next 11 weeks… There is no indication that the wider public has lost its appetite for Meghan’s truth bombs yet; the podcast shot to No. 1 on Spotify’s global charts, including the U.K., knocking the regular incumbent of that spot, Joe Rogan, off his perch.
Archetypes is not actually about the Windsors? Meghan also dropped in that this week’s installment was just the first of 12 episodes to be released on a weekly basis, which means that every Wednesday, for the next 11 weeks, multiple reporters around the world will be tuning in to Spotify to hear what new outrage Meghan is going to be accusing the British royal family of perpetrating upon her.
Cautious palace: The palace has been extremely cautious in its response to Meghan’s allegations. So far there has been no pushback by officials except an apparent briefing to the Telegraph: The paper claimed a source had told them that an announcement about the fire or canceling events would have overshadowed the Sussex’s official work.
Meghan’s “battle”: Make no mistake, this was undoubtedly a return to the front line of her battle with the royal establishment, with no attempt being made to hide the contempt in which she holds the British upper classes.
Duncan Larcombe speaks: “This was the opening salvo in Meghan’s 12-week war. It has the potential to be even more damaging than the Oprah interview because it is Meghan, in her own words, on her own show, doing exactly what she wants, and the fact is she took the first opportunity to plunge the knife in. This will have come as a great relief to the executives on the other side of the glass at Spotify, who paid millions of dollars for her. It’s a huge hit, of course, but the fact that she was interviewing Serena Williams is almost completely irrelevant to the listening figures. Meghan has star power and this was all about Meghan being Meghan.”
Timing it specifically around the anniversary of Diana’s death? The timing of the release of the show is also fascinating: Having waited almost two years since the initial deal with Spotify was inked, Meghan chose to release her debut episode one week before the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana‘s death. [The next] episode—featuring Mariah Carey—will go live on the anniversary date itself and it’s not hard to imagine Meghan devoting significant airtime to her husband’s late mother…This would make sense; it is the stated purpose of Archetypes after all is to shine a light on “the labels that try to hold women back.”
Grenades: The very clear message out of Montecito is that Meghan and Harry not only have absolutely no intention of fading quietly into the background, but that they very much want to stay in the nose cone of public consciousness. And if this means chucking regular headline-grabbing grenades at the royals to keep their names in the spotlight, so be it.
[From The Daily Beast]
This reminds me of how all of the British people were convinced that the Sussexes were going to arrive at the Jubbly with a full Netflix crew, prepared to hijack the proceedings and barge into the Queen’s sitting room. The Sussexes simply exist and thrive and Salt Island wails “why are you obsessed with us?” Anyway, as I said, this piece is full of insidious bullsh-t to make it sound like Meghan is wielding a vendetta against the Windsors and she’s using Archetypes as a platform to take them down. When really, Meghan is just… talking to interesting women and having conversations about sexism, classism, racism, dehumanization, etc. It’s weird that those conversations have triggered the royal establishment to the point where they’re all convinced that Meghan is talking about them, huh?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67260352
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631525.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631446.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696613877, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696614021, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696614407, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696627138, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678032, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678053, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678335, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631442.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Another reminder how nothing short of Megan’s permanent disappearance will mollify the BRF. Her mere existence is now construed as an affront to them.
The British Media’s main concern is that Meghan will expose their FAKE Royal Family to the world.
Thank you
Interesting that they termed Meghan as launching “truth bombs”. So they are admitting she is telling the truth? I think some of it will be correcting tabloid lies.
@Equality, it is also interesting that Sykes admits that “(t)here is no indication that the wider public has lost its appetite for Meghan’s truth bombs yet….’. Sykes and Camilla Tominey need to get their story straight as she seems to think that the public are pretty much sick of hearing from the Sussexes. This is one way you know the tabloid press (and I count Sykes amongst the skeezy British tabloid press) are both desperate to smear Harry and Megan and know that they are losing, because they can’t even stay in one lane. They are all over the map and throwing any kind of crap that they think will stick even if it contradicts what they just spewed. Sad losers.
Come on, now. If Camila Tominey actually thought that the public’s appetite for stories about Meghan (or even Harry) had ended, would Camila Tominey be endlessly writing about Meghan? Come on.
You’re so vain.
You probably think this podcast’s about you. Don’t you? Don’t you?
Haha – genius! I salute this comment – so apt!
Now every time I read the BM wailing about Meghan I will hear that song in the background.
😂😂😂😂😂😂
💃🎵🎶🎤
Oh yeah! WFH karaoke time!!! Thanks for the inspiration.
Perfect!
Perfect!!
If the Windsor’s feel this way, then that’s on them. It is not Meghan’s responsibility to walk on eggshells for them anymore. She’s free, she has her voice and she’s certainly going to use it. If the likes of palace courtiers or Will & Kate feel insecure and anxious, then you shouldn’t have done what you did. It’s that simple.
Carry on being your absolute best, Meghan! It’s what we all love you for.
100% Agree with you @The Duchess. I’m getting sick and tired of the pearl clutching from Salty Island. For those of us that have been following Meghan’s story from the beginning we say……..Have your say Meghan!!
They signed deals with Spotify and Netflix both world wide media outlets and the BRF, rota rats and Firm were delusional in thinking they were never going to speak or be seen again🙄. They have made an industry on lies and racist smears but Meghan telling her own lived experience is just to much for these bigoted idiots.
They can scream into the void, the negativity coming from that isle is as toxic as their water. Can’t wait for Tuesdays now.
Right on to your comment. Also Sykes’ comment that the timing of Meg’s podcast must surely have something to do with Diana’s death. Oh my God. Now, I liked Diana as much as anyone but I didn’t know when the 25th anniversary of her death was. Is he kidding? During the almost two years that passed, we ALL went through a global pandemic, and Meghan had a miscarriage and had a little girl. So, was she supposed to get cracking while everyone was figuring out how to get their bearings? Besides, if Meghan did her podcast sooner, they would have said she was stepping on the queen’s Jubblies. Honestly, these Murdock(?) people.
This is why I hope she continues to speak in her own words. It doesn’t matter how those words might get twisted it’s the fact that she has them on record.
What they’re doing to Diana now has me even more convinced of that. Enough of royal reporters speaking as if they are Meghan and Harry themselves!!
Oh please, the RF just want it to be about them as they cling to relevancy but otherwise become the footnote in this marvelous woman’s life.
God, it’s like Narcissism: The Institution.
Every single time one of these “royal commentators” sits down in front of their computer they prove Meghan’s point.
Unrequited hate. KP wages war and H&M shrug.
I have no doubt, given what she said in her interview to promote the podcast, that, if she wanted, she really could devote 12 episodes to the sh*t they put her through.
She’s not going to but if the RF had ANY sense of self preservation or just, well, sense, they would have a quiet word with the RR and ask them to stop these vitriolic, mouth foaming responses to everything M says or does. Because the problem they don’t seem to have recognised is that their unhinged responses will not stop Meghan talking. They will START her talking about the RF – and that appeared to be what she was telling them quite clearly in the interview.
If there’s one thing us Yanks know how to do, it’s win a war against the British.
Fair point, and she did spill a little tea in episode one.
I love how the British media seems to be under the delusion that both Meghan and Harry are constantly in our faces when that is far from the truth. We actually see and hear from The Sussexes maybe once or twice a month? Maybe at their most active once a week? It all depends on the situation it feels like. I feel like we hear from Elon Musk way more than them. But most of the time it’s the British media obsessing and nitpicking every single appearance for weeks that keeps them in the headlines. Meghan spent less than 5 minutes telling that story, trust me, I’m subscribed to her podcast. To me, it was almost flippant in how she explained it. Like yes it was traumatizing, yes she was pissed it happened but that is not her life anymore and she’s grateful for that is what I got. But the British media want to keep acting like this is a calculated and vicious attack against the royal family. Now I see headlines from that Tominey c*** saying “the more she speaks the less anyone will listen.” All I can do as I read headlines like that is laugh. We know they’ll all listen, probably with bated breath. We know it’s already usurped Joe Rogan’s podcast as #1 on Spotify in several countries so who are they trying to kid?
Duchess Meghan’s ‘Archetypes’ will be a ’12-week war’ against the Windsors?
I hope so. But I am petty like that.
The Windors who pushed Meghan to want to END her life? But we know that Meghan and Harry are just living their best lives and are so happy to have their family and true friends with them.
Came here to say that. One can only hope. They bring a tempest in a tea pot, she brings truth bombs. I know who will win.
These royal suck-ups are the ones fighting a war, a war they can’t hope to win. The more they spew this bilious nonsense the more positive attention the Sussexes get. Kind of defeats the purpose of trying in vain to drag them down. Stay salty you nitwits.
Part of what frustrates me is that the endless noise of these ‘predictions’ and outright lies about what she’s doing are filtering through to people. It doesn’t matter what she actually says or does (much like the Keens and the endless stories about their keenness), their smear campaign does convince people that she’s awful. I’m just so tired of it all, we’re living through very strange times.
Oh FFS
Still, it’s interesting that while they accuse M&H of waging a campaign against the BRF, or being irrelevant, IN THE SAME BREATH they have to acknowledge that the podcast is an instant success. LOL. I think the 12-week podcast release schedule has knickers twisting all over the place — in palaces and cottages, in press rooms or wherever it is the 🤡🤡🤡 and 🐀🐀🐀 hang out.
I suspect the press rooms are probably celebrating Christmas coming early. Look how many articles the tabloids came out with within 24-48 hours of the podcast release. Instead of having to make things up each week to fill their obvious “dump on H&M” quota, there will be eleven more weeks of actual content from Meghan to ruminate over and spin, very likely followed shortly after by the release of Harry’s memoir. Good times ahead! (/s)
On point, WindyRiver! Actually, I love that they won’t have time to catch their breath from one Sussex project to the next. They’ll be reeling like drunks.
A hit dog will holler. Meghan is just talking, she’s not mentioned anybody, yet here they are, assuming it’s about them.
Kinda like Willy responding over and over again through words and photo ops that he is not racist. I don’t seem to remember anyone calling his name?
Sexism, classism, racism,yup sums up the British royals, it’s media and the aristocratic to me. If they don’t like what they are hearing, then they shouldn’t have started this smearing shit campaign against Meghan. As they say, when you do clownery. The clown comes back to you.
The funniest part about Tom Sykes’ latest drivel is that it is entirely factually wrong – Archetypes is released on Tuesdays, not Wednesdays, so it will drop the day before the anniversary of Diana’s death, not on the day itself. As usual the sycophantic royal press never let the truth get in the way of slagging Meghan off and misrepresenting every single thing she does any way they can.
Wow, it has really been spectacularly entertaining to watch the Windsor inbreds lose the one-sided war of their own devising. 🤣🤣🤣
Even if everything Sykes says is true, I don’t see the problem. Given what we’ve seen and heard, the RF deserves contempt, they deserve truth bombs and the plunging of a virtual knife. And if it’s a “war” to expose the RF’s lies, then I don’t see a problem with that, either.
Meghan didn’t attack the Royal Family but whatever she says about her experience will be seen as an attack on them. All they had to do was treat her like a human being and the Royal Family wouldn’t be in this situation right now. I look forward to the next episodes of the podcast.
All i am focussing on are the beautiful things about this era: Meghan is speaking; she has a lot to say; and she also conveys that theres soooooooooo much more she could say but will be biding her time.
Meanwhile, I hear that the usual suspects in shidthole country are hopping mad….apoplectic, even (heee hee) but its as effective as water off a duck’s back. (hee hee)
Also meanwhile, I loved when M said: “Even my blood-type is A-positive.” What she left unsaid was: “so go figure.” (heee heee).
I felt some parts of the podcast were directed at or about the royal family. She talked about the fire, the straight outta Compton headline, ambition being weaponized against her and an observation about women having to make themselves “small”. I didn’t interpret it to mean she’s going to war, more that those experiences are relevant to the theme at hand. The royal family and media might not want her talking about those things but those things did happen. I think because they can’t refute those events they have to criticize her motives for talking about them. I think Sykes is right though in that Meghan has a pretty low opinion of the British aristocracy and that just totally eats them up !!
Unless you are saying the RF was complicit in creating those headlines and in the fire, how is the podcast directed at them and not at the BM?
@Equality
Exactly. None of those examples OP provided were in relation to the royal family.
Also, what happens when the average Joe or Jane who don’t follow gossip but read these articles and then listen to Meghan’s podcast and realize all the “royal experts” are full of shit?! This seems like a really bad/weird tactic for them to take, but noone has ever accused them of being smart, I guess.