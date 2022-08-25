That fire in Archie’s South African nursery? It was just smoke, palace aides claim

As we discussed on Tuesday, in the Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast, she told a story about Archie. Serena Williams had told Meghan a story about her daughter Olympia falling out of the high chair when she was just a baby and breaking her wrist. Then Meghan shared the story about Archie in South Africa, and the fire in his nursery. Archie was supposed to go down for a nap but his nanny had taken him to the kitchen for a snack when a fire broke out in the nursery. Meghan’s exact wording was, “the heater in the nursery caught on fire. There was no smoke detector. Someone happened to just smell smoke down the hallway went in, fire extinguished.” Meghan said that she and Harry were told to simply continue on to the next event, which they did. Meghan asked the team to tell people that something happened with Archie but they didn’t because the optics were too important. Well, obviously, Salt Island would like everyone to know that there was no fire. There was just…smoke.
Archie, then four months old, was not in the room in Cape Town when a heater started to smoke – but the incident left the Duchess of Sussex ‘shaken’ and ‘in tears’, she told tennis star Serena Williams in her new podcast. Others are understood to recall the incident which took place on September 23, 2019 – and while they do not remember there actually being a fire, the heater was certainly smoking and was unplugged and dealt with.
Despite the upset, Meghan said in the Spotify podcast released yesterday that she was obliged to continue with official engagements, accusing those running the tour of concentrating on ‘how it looks, instead of how it feels’.
And sources have defended the Duchess over the incident, saying it would have understandably caused concern to any parent. The Sussexes were subsequently moved to different accommodation as the tour continued. There would undoubtedly have been an expectation for Harry and Meghan to go on with their engagements after months of planning on the ground – but as senior royals, the couple would have had the final say on continuing.
And one source told the Daily Telegraph that any announcement about Archie being at risk of fire – or having to cancel an event where they spoke to people about Apartheid – would have overshadowed the couple’s work.
Palace aides were sent out to the Daily Mail to nitpick Meghan’s story. I can’t believe the palace wants to play this game, and play it so badly. Anything to discredit Meghan, even claiming that a heater was smoking but that doesn’t mean there was a FIRE! Archie was five months old, for the love of God. Keep in mind that this was the fall of 2019 – it had been one full year of the most deranged, most obvious and most vile smear campaign I’ve ever seen waged against one person. Meghan felt under siege, for good reason. She was under siege. Of course she was super-emotional about her child’s nursery catching fire. Oh, pardon me, smoking!
Oh well if it was only SMOKE in the baby’s room then that’s fine! Everyone knows that smoke inhalation is good for infants, actually!
Where there is smoke, there is fire right? So sounds to me like they are confirming what meghan said.
I was going to say, it sounds like they’re confirming it, maybe without meaning to. Saying they dont “remember” if there actually was a fire but the heater was “certainly smoking” seems like the source knows Meghan was right and is trying to dance around it.
Lol, exactly.
Isn’t there even a saying about this in English?
Where there is smoke, there is fire?
If it was something they could use against H&M, they would have projected that “where there’s smoke there’s fire”. Since it’s not they will tap dance all around it and talk to the sources in their head who only saw smoke.
Yeah I’m sure they don’t remember an event in which a child in direct line to the throne was at risk of losing his life. No memory AT ALL!
Yep, it’s the smoke that kills!
Unsolicited PSA from a parent: Folks, PLEASE take a smoke detector WITH YOU when traveling. It’s no big deal to stick in a bag. Don’t rely on places especially airbnb-type ones which are more unregulated to: a) have a detector, and b) have one that works.
On a funny note, my FIL was driving some of the grandkids to his place and had to turn back after a few miles because something kept beeping in the trunk. Turns out his daughter had stuck a CO detector in the kids’ overnight bag without telling her dad, and the battery was low and had started to sound off (or maybe it had sensed more CO from the trunk because of car exhaust?). They teased her for her over-caution, but I thought it was a smart thing to do and took notes. Not a bad thing to have your own smoke detector handy…maybe there’s a travel version?
Yeah, as if we didn’t learn that lesson sobbing our guts out at This Is Us, the palace aides are intentionally being obtuse. It’s the smoke that will sneak up and kill you.
And a travel smoke detector is a brilliant idea!
IIRC, smoke kills as many or more people than fire. But, hey, no worries, right? Damn, these people suck…🤮🤮🤮 I’m surprised they admitted there was smoke at all.
Yeah, totally. That’s why they recommend that pregnant women smoke or vape. Oh, wait…
It’s amazing how much these “insiders” tell on themselves when they slander the woman.
In what way is saying it was “only” smoke, in the context of an infant make the situation better? Its just wild how desperate these guys are to come after her for every little thing. Meanwhile, she’s gone, which they claim is what they always wanted, but can’t stop talking about her. Wild.
The Palace is insufferable. Every interaction with Meghan is a form of abusing her. Minimizing the danger is a classic manipulation tactic and it is abusive. As angry as it makes me, at least we know how powerful Meghan is. So powerful, a 1000 year old institution has nothing better to do but to stalk her podcast to pick out traumas to harass her over. Them claiming there wasn’t a fire actually makes me even more suspicious there was foul play. Diana is dead, so they don’t get the benefit of the doubt. I love how truly unbothered Meghan is now. She’s unbothered enough to speak her mind, which is what the old white crusties in the palace are the most terrified of.
Right @Belli! Just SMOKE! Just something doctors everywhere tell parents should be part of a baby’s recommended daily diet. I’m sure there are thousands of articles out there saying sit around a campfire with your 4/5 month year old. It’s good for them! /s
They were TOLD a heater in Archie’s room started on fire. That is what Meghan said. They were told. I would freak out hearing that. Regardless, if my child was in the room at the time or not. Guess what….so would any of these churlish RR’s with kids. They won’t SAY that though. Many blessings to nanny Lauren. (Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Keeper of Receipts, most likely has evidence which is why some RR’s are being careful in their reporting).
@Christine, I thought of that episode too! Jack’s death was cardiac arrest from smoke inhalation.
75 -78% of deaths from fires are from smoke inhalation. Not flames. My info is from the National Fire Safety Council (and people we know that are fire fighters/law enforcement). The London Fire Brigade makes a couple of a thousand visits to schools (ages 5-12?) each year. In their literature and talking points to the young students, is, smoke is as dangerous as fire. The residual effects of smoke is longer and more lingering.
OMG did they really go there?! Wow, they are STILL trying to discredit her every word and action. These people are literal sociopaths.
Of course they did, and if you look at the wording used it’s a take on ‘recollections may vary’.
Nice of them to prove all her points I guess?
Sooo once again “recollections may vary” between Meghan’s first hand experience of something that happened to her and anonymous sources who don’t even state if they were there or not. And these idiots think that’s supposed to outweigh Meghan’s own words?
Plus why are they arguing the nature of the threat? Both fire and smoke are lethal so how is saying Archie was in danger a different way a defense or undermining to Meghan? This “defense” is idiotic and just makes them look even more callous.
You really get the feeling its the staff speaking to the press in an attempt to defend their decisions and treatment of the Sussexes.
Absolutely @SarahCS. A variation of ‘recollections may vary’. The idea that the Firm would acquiesce to a request from the Sussexes to miss something is laughable at best. Tormenting the Sussexes was their play. The ultimate decision was NOT theirs. I see derangers trying to change dates to October(it suits their narrative for “sweltering temperatures”). The day in question is Sept. 23, 2019. The high was 66 degrees. Not sweltering. I am in awe how the Sussexes managed through everything. Harry has said, that just because he was smiling in events prior to Meghan, didn’t mean he was happy. Just because Harry & Meghan smiled for events after the heater fire, doesn’t mean they were happy. H & M were met with cheers wherever they went in SA. That would make me feel good. H & M were/are the prime example of of noblesse oblige.
Bonita Bennett, the director of the District 6 Museum, said, during the Sussexes visit (the engagement they had AFTER learning about the heater starting on fire in Archie’s room), that it was a very emotional visit. True. The museum is about apartheid/relocation of families. Bonita Bennett, also said, that Meghan seemed to be overwhelmed with emotions. The BM is also trying to make it sound like the people involved with the Sussexes planned engagements don’t understand life. The people they were meeting with would absolutely understand.imo GMAFB
Since when? has the BM refrained from putting out a story re: Meghan/Meghan&Harry in an effort to not overshadow their work. Once again, a reminder, Kate cancelled an appearance with Will at the end of Nov. 2019. The reason, at that time, her children. As long as it only concerns the white ones..it must okay?
Publicly funded, Olympic-level gaslighting and pettiness, brought to you by the BRF
Perfectly stated!
100%
They can’t be arsed to defend the Sussexes, but they sure make time to disparage them.
Also, I find that people who tell the truth don’t shout about it non stop and change the story constantly.
It’s smoke inhalation that kills people in a fire. He was five months old, if not death, his little lungs could have been damaged for life. Thank God for a loving nanny.
If the smoke was so insignificant, why was the whole royal entourage moved/evacuated from the building?
Exactly! If it’s no big deal, there would be no need to move the couple.
This. I’m pretty sure the measuring stick is if you wouldn’t leave your child in a room full of smoke Meghan has a right to be upset and panicked regardless if there were actual flames. I think of every single thing I have read this is the thing that makes me I feel the most the palace really hoped the three of them wouldn’t make it past that trip in their roles. I don’t know if her interview was before or after this event where she got emotional when asked if she was OK but boy does it give some context.
They probably moved the whole royal retinue because “what meghan wants meghan gets” and blah blah she’s so controlling because she didn’t want her infant to die in a fire. I cannot believe these horrific people.
Exactly people are usually killed by smoke not actual fire.
Are they that obtuse, ignorant or just plain stupid. Smoke inhalation is the most common cause of fire related mortality and morbidity.
@Tealief, imo, they’re all of the above
These people’s determination to undermine and hijack any form of sympathetic feeling the public might have for the Sussexes, is insane. Had that shit happened to Charlotte or any of the accepted children, the prime minister would have urged the Parliament to pass a special law. But hey, Archie is resilient, as should be any creature with a drop of black in them. That double standard is cultural apartheid.
Smoke = fire. The fire causes the smoke. Super scary.
The Keens should thank Meghan she always saves them from their messy news cycles! I hate that the Daily Fail and Rota Rats are gonna use this podcast to generate dozens of rancid stories for themselves.
But we knew that that was going to happen. I am glad meghan doesn’t let her actions be dictated by these vile creatures
Free promo! To quote Cardi B (who I still hope will be on the show)
https://twitter.com/w_selwa/status/1562188316724072450?s=20&t=XGp_Zso-SfRBlsRo4KEgzA
That’s another good run @Snuffles. Have to say, the Kate Middleton Parody twitter account gives me joy and very loud LOLs.
https://twitter.com/KateMidParody/status/1562367101427408896?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
I don’t see how this is a “save”? It makes them all look worse, imo. But yeah I guess in palace-thought something that makes them look even more terrible is a way to change the subject.
If there’s smoke there’s fire. Not sure why they think saying a smoky heater is any better. Either way something happened.
This is the exact phrase that came to my mind. Yes, literally if there is smoke there is fire or at the very least some level of combustion going on or some previous combustion dying out. And regardless smoke inhalation still kills.
“Just” smoke? As in smoke inhalation? Consider the effect on a baby’s lungs. And yes, there much have been some combustion going on somewhere.
It doesn’t matter whether it was smoke or fire, either one can be lethal; either one happening in your baby’s room is terrifying; and in any case, when they were out at an event, they were told there was a fire in Archie’s room. They were TOLD that. Finding out later it was ‘only’ smoke (which is stupid, as smoke kills) & that Archie was OK, doesn’t lessen the fear & anxiety & overall upset. These RR types & palace types are truly monsters.
I stay away from most of the gossip rags here in the UK but just this week I’ve noticed a significant uptick in smear articles against Meghan. Like it seems 10 timea as bad as usual (and it’s usually really bad). Has anyone else noticed that too or am I making it up?
It definitely feels worse this time and I think it’s because their worst nightmare is coming to pass: M actually speaking up for herself. Never mind that she isn’t even explicitly talking about the British establishment but they know that every little nugget M mentions in passing further illustrates just how relentlessly they abused her during her time in the RF. Also, M has always been their golden goose. She generates clicks and revenue for them and this is the first time in a long time we’ve actually heard from her in such a substantial way. We still have 11 more episodes to go so brace yourself for more DF trauma and just enjoy all the positive sides of the internet that are giving M her flowers.
There’s loads of fuss about W&K’s 4th house. I suspect M&H are yet again being used to deflect.
And the Sussexes honestly always help them with their terrible news cycle. I wish the Keens had another week of Adelaide gate. Honestly they are so sick, Meghan is GONE! Why not leave her the hell alone at this point, i think they are too far gone and are committed to this hate at this point.
Burger King could literally hold hands and snuggle with his sidepiece in front of Buckingham Palace on a Monday because by noon on Tuesday the Fail will be screaming bloody murder about Meghan’s latest slam on the palace and have another 35 articles out on how terrible she is.
Word, Harper.
I agree with what others wrote but would add that – as we’ve all been speculating with the announcement of the new house – I think the Camb marriage is about to publicly collapse. Like, a separation announcement. So this would be another reason for the BM to be going all in on (once again) using Meghan to distract from the real royal news. It’s been the playbook since Meghan entered that family and everytime something bad is happening with the Cambs, they go into overdrive.
In the US what seems to be trending is the beagle adoption. The UK media could have gone with that feel-good story but go for smears and lies instead. How pathetic. Maybe they are panicking because the podcast that their surveys predicted would tank, is doing so well in the UK.
It’s number 1 in the UK and the US! And every other English speaking territory.
That’s hilarious after all the tabloid faux-surveys about how it wouldn’t be listened to.
haha the podcast is back to #1 in the US! Yesterday it was at #2 after Joe Rogan. go Meghan!
They’re panicking because this is a whole new ballgame where Meghan gets to say what she wants to say over the next 11-12 WEEKS. Oprah was one bombshell, but this could be a dozen potential bombshells. They’re already reeling from this story’s reveal and are worried about what else she might want to say. And like others have said, this is definitely also the media covering for the Cambridges. No one is buying the bullshit they’re trying to sell about the move, and more people are wondering about the state of W&K’s marriage.
People usually don’t burn, they die of smoke inhalation. But yes, let’s “correct” this story. Makes y’all look super great.
How shitty a person do you want to be?
Palace aides: “Yes!”
I would say I’m surprised they have sunk to a new low but nah. We know how vile they are. Jesus!
Also, Meghan didn’t say that the whole nursery was on fire and the curtains were burning etc. She said “the heater in the nursery caught fire.” Her point was that if Archie had been napping, and no one happened to walk past and smell the smoke, it could have been very dangerous for him.
“How shitty a person do you want to be? Palace aides: “Yes!”
Seriously! Now might be a good time for Charles to remember he’s claiming to be a doting grandfather and get his people to stfu.
The best PR PC could do for himself would be to put out a statement saying he wasn’t aware and how terrible it is and how concerned he would be for Archie. But, I don’t think he thinks that way or is bright enough to see how it looks.
Don’t Charles and Will have new PR people? So whose work have we been seeing around Meghan’s podcast, the CH hire from the DM, or KP’s hotshot from NBC? The line from The Who, “meet the new boss, same as the old boss” keeps running through my head. The PR we still see from the RF isn’t going to change as long as those two remain the same kind of people.
These people are too petty and entitled to be managed by a PR team. Instead of being better or doing things that would be perceived as better, they would rather attack and trash others to elevate themselves. A competent PR team would tell them that isn’t a long term solution bc you end up making the public numb and they ignore the smears.
Came here to say this. In fires, most of the time, people die of smoke inhalation rather than burning to death so yes “only smoke” could and would have been very dangerous for him.
You know the saying if there’s smoke there’s fire? What caused the smoke? Obviously there was something.
I can’t believe the royals are trying to
Minimize this. You better believe parents would be concerned if this happened at their child’s bedroom/ classroom/ anywhere near their child.
I’m not a fan of M but the royal family really just can’t let go of her. She’s an ex they are obsessed with.
Thank god for that nanny taking Archie with her. And smoke is as deadly as actual flames. I remember listening to an Interview with a firefighter and he said a lot of fire victims are dead of smoke inhalation long before the flames reach them and the priority has to be getting out as quickly as possible. But if those folks didn’t care about Archie before he was born when Meghan was feeling suicidal, then surely they didn’t care afterwards. No wonder Meghan was in tears during the interview with Tom Bradby. And they left the UK soon after they got back from that tour. I don’t blame them one bit.
Really, really good points. If she had already been feeling unsupported, then her baby’s life was almost endangered, and the palace dismissed her concerns once again, she was literally about to break. And we all saw it in her eyes in that video after he asked how she was. This incident having just happened would have been top of mind and hard to suppress for her. The palace’s motto when it came/comes to Meghan is: Never support, always retort.
The fact that the nanny bundled up a sleeping baby and took him with her to the kitchen tells me she had strict orders to not leave him out of her sight. And good thing she followed the order.
Think about it, as a parent, you put the baby down for a nap you’re tip toeing out of room, this is the time to get something to eat, do some work around the house, take a nap yourself. The last thing you’re going to do it pick up that baby and risk waking them up, unless it’s been drilled into you to never leave that child alone.
@Athena- you said what has been an unformed thought at the back of my mind. There had to be explicit instructions about leaving Archie unsupervised, because yes, taking the baby along to the kitchen is unusual. The nanny Lauren must have known what went down with the night nurse when Archie was a newborn.
Is there a university degree in overshadowing? These people sure seem like experts.
1) Smoke inhalation kills adults, and could certainly kill an infant
2) Smoke could have lead to fire if it wasn’t caught quickly
3) Doesn’t change the fact that there wasn’t a smoke detector in the room
4) They say they had a choice to cancel, but this was after 2 years of the press ripping her to shreds over minor stuff and false stories. You can bet your sweet bippy that there would have been no mention of the incident and she would have been painted as difficult AGAIN. Meghan knew that.
I’ve seen numerous tweets about how other royals “carried on” in the face of traumatic incidents. AND? Do they not realize how much psychological damage ignoring trauma and sucking it up has done to every member of that family? This is exactly why they’re so dysfunctional and comprehend human emotions that other people can.
This is the name of the game for these people, minimize any issue or accomplishment by Harry and Meghan and maximize any nonsense by the others. What’s bizarre is how much of an effort they put into how “normal” of parents the others are and how all their decisions are based off their kids and the ability to do school runs, etc. However with Harry and Meghan not wanting to do a work event after your kids nursery catches on fire fills with smoke whatever you want to consider it, just isn’t that big of a deal. Their reaction is the normal reaction.
This is how people die in a fire, by smoke inhalation. The palace and the rota are some of the dumbest people…wow. At least they are admitting this did happen but trying to downplay the whole thing because they KNOW how bad this looks.
Where there’s smoke there’s….
Yeah.
Meghan living her truth will be the downfall of the monarchy. Archetypes is #1 on Spotify charts around the world. Good luck to royalists who can’t control the narrative anymore!
As if smoke doesn’t kill people! They should be quiet cause they look stupid with this “clarification”
@S808: Exactly. Most people who die in fires die from smoke inhalation not the actual fire. These people are really stupid.
That’s not the game that the palace is playing, here.
They are, once again, seeking to discredit Meghan, and “show the world” that she exaggerates and falls to histrionics. Gaslighters gonna gaslight.
Once again, palace sources showing how utterly stupid and callous they are. Smoke kills! All the palace/institution/RRs do whenever they open their stupid mouths is to confirm that Meghan’s life (and Archie’s!) was in danger by the very family she married into.
It really freaks me out to think about how many near life-threatening incidents and accidents we’ll never hear about. Denying Meghan mental health help when she was suicidal, the mystery of the nanny fired in the middle of the night, this new story about Archie, Guy’s legs being broken. That family is a literal danger to the Sussexes.
Harry needs to burn that institution to the ground (by telling all). Thank god he was willing to leave and put his family’s health and safety above the expectations of being the “spare” helpmate to his loathsome brother.
It gives me chills! After listening to her tell this story on the podcast, I was haunted by her emotions shown during her Bradby interview. All the outright damage done during her brief time with the BRF that we are only learning about now that they’re out from under those threats is shocking. No WONDER she was near tears at that point. Imagine fighting for your literal life and that of your baby every single day. As Kaiser said, she was under siege. The PTS must have been crushing once they escaped. But, yes, let’s criticize the Sussexes for taking their time to produce content for Netflix and Spotify. My god, they had to recover.
So, we’re supposed to believe Palace aides, who up to now leaked NOTHING about this supposed smoke in Archie’s nursery, then conveniently briefed the Daily Mail (known for lying & losing) about this? Unfortunately for them, people are not dumb. And they somehow think lying about this story, and claiming it was “only” smoke makes it better? THATS the hill they’re willing to die on? What’s next? Are they going to claim Meghan didn’t have a miscarriage bc they were in the hospital when it happened?
As always, they could have just let this story go…but they can never resist a chance to “recollections may vary” when it comes to Meghan. All they are doing is proving her point, that the royals didn’t and don’t give a damn about her or Archie’s wellbeing, and spend an inordinate amount of time gaslighting her, even now.
Seriously, just imagine that there was similarly faulty heater in the Queen’s bedroom – anybody think there’d be a lot of reporters out here arguing that it wasn’t a big deal? Everybody chill out, the heater was *only* smoking? I think not.
Exactly. When that “intruder” with the bow and arrow got within 500 yards (about 5 US football fields) of Windsor Castle how long did they go on about that? And I’m not minimizing the potential danger to the queen but come on now, this was an incident in Archie’s nursery. But like Meghan said, they didn’t care about her, Archie or Harry. They were just props.
A heater that smokes in a baby room.
Sounds lovely.
Hi, I’m from Cape Town, South Africa. All of us are horrified that this happened on ‘our watch’ to a royal baby. We all feel terrible for The Duke & Duchess. I don’t know where The British High Commissioner’s home in CTN is to even speculate about a smoke alarm. The Sussex’s are very much beloved by South Africans. I even pulled a sickie and waited for hours to see The Duchess in the Bo-Kaap (she really is tiny and absolutely gorgeous IRL) We are all so very sorry this happened to Archie ❤️🩹
I was studying at UCT during their tour and couldn’t get away to see them. Literally broke my heart 🙁 So happy for you (and a little jealous) that you got to see them.
Fellow Cape Townian here… so lovely to know there’s others who follow this site.
Oh Gina, I am so jealous, I would love to see the Sussex family someday. And its normal to feel terrible if anything happens to one you ad😭mire while “on your watch” so to speak. I really felt for the Meg and Harry about their little one’s near death; I am so thankful to God for nanny Lauren. I also felt terrible for the Ohanians about their little Olympia, its really heart breaking when bad things happen to kids!! 😭
Goodness, no need to feel bad! Sounds like the palace advance team dropped the ball – surprise, surprise. Glad you got to see her.
Cosign, this could have happened anywhere in the world. I’m so jealous you got to see Madam Duchess in person!
And this reaction just proves Meghan was right to get the hell out of there. Meghan and Harry saved Archie in all the ways, along with nurse hero Lauren.
Actually it just says the palace aides don’t “remember” there being a fire. Meaning there probably WAS but they don’t want to outright deny it and say M is a liar in case there’s proof somewhere.
Remember the headlines about Charlotte’s brush with death? Those fictionally poisonous flowers that Meghan made her carry as a flower girl? Blaring headlines. Archie has an actual close call? Silenced.
You mean the same type flowers that Kate had her bridesmaids carrying?
I’m waiting for the inevitability story of how one of the Cambridge children had a scary possibly life threatening moment and how never put a foot wrong Kate did her duty and just carried on. Possibly after an allergic reaction to flowers that mysteriously just developed one day. 5…4…3…2…
Jais–oh, yeah, you know that story is definitely coming. 🙄🙄🙄
It’s funny the aides didn’t leak this story. What I got of it is the Palace never considered Meghan’s feelings and were only concerned about optics. I can’t wait for Meghan to tell more stories.
The dm comments have bots and see deranged contributing it is very creepy
Yes I saw that when I went over there. who do you guys think is paying for and instructing those bots? is it DM or the palace machines or some other private interest? I dont quite get it.
It is apalling to say the least an I wonder what and who is behind.
I hate that the tabloids are using this as some ‘Gotcha’ moment to say, ‘Look, she’s lying, so everything she’s ever said is a lie.’ Fire or smoke, it doesn’t matter. The reality is that, as everyone has pointed out, smoke inhalation is terrible, especially for a tiny baby, and Archie’s lungs could have been seriously damaged or worse. And the fact that ‘palace aides’ didn’t consider it a serious situation and that any parent would have been freaked out that their child could have been hurt says volumes about them.
The anonymous palace aides are continually proving just how inhuman the BRF is as an institution.
You would be horrified at all the comments on Twitter outright calling Meghan a liar about this story. They refuse to grant her the tiniest bit of humanity about her shock and terror once she found out about the danger to her infant. They’re saying because no one heard about it, it didn’t happen. I thought I couldn’t be surprised anymore about the level of hatred facing her, but I was completely unsettled by all the vicious comments, to the point that I finally stopped reading them. They are determined to hate her, no matter what, and if this week’s response is anything to go by, it’s going to be rough for the next 11 weeks. Our girl is using her voice – finally – and they aren’t going to leave her alone. I suspect there are a lot of guilty consciences behind the hateful comments, but there’s a fair amount of actual haters, too.
They want to discredit her so bad and they look terrible. If Meghan and every other person said it was a fire, then it was. For them to come and say it was just smoke doesn’t make Meghan a liar or crazy. It’s her baby! She is a new mum and rightly shaken and worried for her baby like anyone would be. I hope Meghan answers back and shuts that sh!t down.
If she had said nothing then the bots would call her out for neglecting her child
She literally can’t win with them. She could cure cancer, eradicate hunger and disease, and find the solution to climate change forever, and they would still hate her.
Babz, tessa, that’s racism for you. Non-white folks can never, ever be good enough–and the bar is constantly getting raised.
@Babz
I can say with the utmost certainty that neither H nor M is using up any of their energy trying to “win with them;” “them” being racists and assorted other haters in whichever creviss or other dank place they may be found……..especially the ones on Salty-Isle.
Imagine being so petty that you have to comment on this at all! The palace should have just shut up and not said anything
This is gaslighting like in the movie where the husband tells his wife she imagines things and loses things and Charles and the queen continue to allow this
Those two allowed the same to happen to Diana. Of course they won’t lift a finger for Meghan.
The Queen and Charles didn’t *allow* this to be done to Diana. Charles perpetrated it and The Queen co-signed it.
It’s insane to me that any home hosting royals wouldn’t be required to have basic features like smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in the home. And who knows how old that heater was. I would think anything in a baby room would be required new and tested appliances.
It just shows the aides and royal security dropped the ball AGAIN. For not sweeping and securing the home properly. And are trying to gaslight Meghan about it.
It’s all jut very icky.
That is strange. I work for the US federal government, and when we travel for work we are required to book housing the meets federal OSHA standards (safety & health). Everything about the UK just seems so substandard.
As others have pointed out, smoke inhalation and and often is deadly so going with the “it wasn’t a fire it was smoke!” isn’t the strong defence they think it is. And again, as others have pointed out, the smoke had to have come from somewhere. The phrase “Where there’s smoke there’s fire” is a thing for a reason.
Do they even *hear* themselves any more?
Where there’s smoke, there’s always a…. palace aide trying to put a fire (accountability) out!!!😒
I saw one smug Sussex hater pontificating on the podcast in a Sky News clip that came up on YouTube. His chief complaint was Meghan talked about herself a fair amount of the time. Personally, that is what I loved about it!!
I also watched part of a Megyn Kelly and Dan Wooton clip, where similar disparaging remarks about both Meghan and Serena were made. Basically, they said both were entitled and out of touch. Could not stomach watching the whole thing. I simply do not understand the vitriol—and I’m not sure I need to. It just baffles me, though. I consider both these women heroes.
I was scanning channels, and unfortunately happened upon a couple of Faux News talking heads screeching about how awful the podcast was, and how Meghan is a horrible person, and even for those few seconds, it made me sick to my stomach. Just imagine all the viewers who only ingest “news” from that disgusting network, and it’s no surprise that such a large swathe of people believe every hateful thing said about her.
“Megyn Kelly and Dan Wooton…said both were entitled and out of touch.”
🤣🤣🤣🤣 Kelly _wishes_ she had their kind of success, forget respect. Outside the Fox snake pit, she’s a thumping failure. Her entitlement and inabilty to be objective has pretty much wrecked her career.
Megyn Kelly insisted Santa is white and claimed she didn’t understand why blackface was racist.
But she’s calling Serena and Meghan out of touch?
The lack of self-awareness is mind-boggling.
So an actual incident involving a child shouldn’t distract from the royal work or be mentioned but W&K constantly distract with stories about how their children would love this or that and how broody she is?
The royal family including Bad Grandma are to blame for all the hate and danger towards Harry and his family. The buck stops with them. Sure there will always be irrational press and haters but they could have spoken out at any time to lessen it considerably. Instead they just keep leaking horrible things. Throwing gas on the fire. What monsters.
Agree completely. They are absolutely complicit in the abuse.
Seriously, how difficult would it be for Chuck to write a letter to all of the British media asking them to back off?
These royal rota are so busy applying obsessive forensic scrutiny of every action and words of Meghan, that they forget to hone on things that matters to the public.
Sewage at the beach, cost of living crisis, 20 vacant rooms in Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace kept heated and security protected for William and Family while they lived at Windsor
Well, if I were her, I would have been considering how much this family was willing to get rid of her and Archie. Like, let’s racially profile this girl to get her to clear off and leave our Harry alone. Didn’t work? Marriage? Let’s get her shitty family to try to destroy her. Didn’t work? Baby? Let’s dig in to everything, including how she holds her bump and just constantly make her enemy #1,take away titles, ask about skin tones, make up lies so that she wants to kill herself and baby!!! Didn’t work? I know, let’s put a faulty heater in that room …. if I were Meghan, I would be paranoid as hell and then to be gaslit and everything. Including taking off to Canada to have these FA disclose their location on Victoria Island while taking away their security. Holy shit. And this is just what we’ve heard! I bet there are hundreds of other things that made H&M bolt and not give the benefit of the doubt. Holy shit, I say!
If Harry is investigating how his mother died, he has any right to considering it’s his mum, and look that what they had to endure in the three years this family tried to destroy his life for the sake of the Monarchy and his useless, hateful, racist, shallow, selfish, lazy, sociopathic brother. And … I hope he is keeping his book release for a later date so when these POS try to falsely narrate his and Meghan’s truth through her podcast, he can clarify with the Mic drop, I mean book drop, but really, it should be the mic drop.
She already knew. When she was begging Charles to at least reinstate security for only Harry when they were in Canada, she said she knew he didn’t care about her and Archie. She’s also only referred to the BRF in ways like “my husband’s family”, “Harry’s dad”, etc.
SMOKE inhalation is what kills you! Not to mention the lungs of a little baby! These people are absolutely soulless ghouls.
Just replace Archie with George in this scenario and imagine the reaction. Cambs would cancel the trip and not work for a year.
I hope Meghan’s podcast will shine a but of light on everything they’ve been through because BRF has to pay for that at least in terms of Lost popularity. Smoke in an infant’s bedroom? As a mom, I would be terrified and livid. Also, how did this happen? They weren’t in some kind of cheap motel where you can expect broken stuff. I would too take my baby and GTFO like H&M.
Meghan never said that the event should have been canceled. The discussion was about how people don’t know what goes on behind the scenes – just as people didn’t know the stress Serena was under when she had to play after her daughter was hurt, they also didn’t know that Meghan had to “perform” after a scare with Archie.
ETA – sorry, this was in response to a post that seems to have been deleted.
One of my biggest takeaways from the podcast was how NICE Meg is just naturally. The way she talked to/about Serena shows us what a GOOD, thoughtful friend she is and how much she cares about her people.
I found myself getting absolutely rage-y thinking about how the palace made this WONDERFUL person suicidal.
No you are not! When I heard it initially, I gasped but then realized oh wait, how fortunate that he wasn’t in the room and I focused on that. As parents we have many near miss experiences, new and experienced alike. Meghan has a right to share her experiences and how she felt and that is what she did. Some of us might think, cancel really? It seems a bit much. But when I reflected on how many times I may have seem dramatic to others when I thought what would have happen if my child was really affected, I understand her point. When in the moment, your parental and our case, maternal instincts goes into overdrive. Plus we have to consider, she was new and her situation.
The larger point here is women today, also do not get that option to “cancel” work. Her situation is not unique that she couldn’t. We all want to stay home and be with our children when they have issues etc, yet we can’t, we have to suck it up! I wish that changed. So while I agree with her points on many levels, it’s not as unique as portrayed. She shone a light that mothers specifically deal with this continuously, celebrity or otherwise.
Everyone in the world wants to tell women how to look, think and act, So if people who never met you or were in your situation feel they would react differently then they feel obligated to tell everyone that you are either a drama queen or over emotional.
But, that was her point, too. She didn’t say the event should be canceled; she said she had to go out and do the event after a scare, just as Serena did and just as other mothers do. Her point was that when we’re judging people (specifically women, because the podcast is about women) we don’t always know what’s going on with their lives behind the scenes, so maybe we should react with more kindness. I don’t know how this story got twisted like this when the actual quotes are there all over the media.
JFC! I can’t take it. 😫 These people.
So glad our sweet little Sussex family is out of there and literally living their best life in sunny California!
How do these palace morons believe this makes them look better?! This podcast shows royal aides didn’t care about the welfare of a royal child.
It must be so exhausting for Meghan that every single word she says publicly has to be chosen to be not only factually true but also the most precise word for the situation, or else someone connected to either her or her husband’s family is going to jump all over it in the media. Clearly what happened with the heater was something that any reasonable person might describe as “the heater caught fire”, but of course palace sources are out here nitpicking her words like “oh it was definitely smoking, but there weren’t giant flames leaping from it so it’s very important that we publicly imply that Meghan is an unreliable narrator”.
These people are agenda driven, stupid, and callous. Smouldering caused by poor electrics or malfunctioning electrical equipment is flameless fire, eg space heater. A smouldering heater could eventually self-combust and set things around it into flames. A plastic heater fire releases toxic gases while smouldering.
EE, that’s a classic racist tactic. A non-white person has to be perfect 24/7 to be “worthy” of any basic human decency.
Incredible. what is wrong with these people?? Can not belive they went there, unbeliavable.
I’m trying to be a better person, so I will limit myself to wishing that all of these insipid, biased and short-sighted “sources” will spend the rest of their lives stepping on Legos with bare feet.
Dear Palace Aides,
Your gaslighting is failing. Please take all the seats and give it a rest.
Sincerely,
The World
All of them, including QE2 are callous and very sick people… Meghan’s love for Archie’s protection means nothing to them. The RF better hope The Sussex Family have NO tragedy befall them… or their Monarchy will be OVER.
It takes a special kind of a-hole to want a child to be injured or worse.
But Archie is not a child to these people. They regard him as a horrible mistake.
Ah, another example of “recollections may vary”
Would have been better if they admitted that it happened, the baby was safe and the family moved as a matter of precaution. Instead they’re dancing around it. Do they not know that there are people out here who believe they killed Diana, tried to kill Meghan and would not hesitate to kill the seventh in line. That’s their image right now. How their PR keep failing to realize that they need to change course is baffling .
I’m shocked they don’t try and put “experts” on the talk shows and in the Daily Fail articles to show how a little smoke was surely of no concern and Meghan was being dramatic. @ssholes!
So Meghan gets criticized for being upset that her baby might have died from smoke inhalation but having a fit over tights is acceptable behaviour. (We know that’s not the real story but the media did not once say that Kate acted in an overblown way, whereas being upset that your five month old baby might have died is apparently not acceptable )
Someone said upthread that now would be a gd time for charles, the wannabe doting grandfather and loving father, to come and say something like: he wasnt aware of this at the time and how sorry he is to learn of this incident and how happy he is to know that his grandson was ok.
However, a creature like charles could nevah! and yes, he reportedly has new PR team members but rmbr, they are all either yes-men or he rubbishes their suggestions and ideas. Oh well, toobadsosad for a wannabe monarch.
I’m rewatching The Crown and am at S3 much of which focuses on prepubescent pussy charles and his relationship with his father and his Gordonston experience etc. Charles was a wimp, is a wimp and will always be a wimp. Its the foundation of his character so irrespective of whatever else he has learned over the years, in terms of his character traits, it is underlaid by cowardice, wimpishness, whining, navel-gazing, etc.
Charles’ new communications secretary was previously a deputy editor for the DM, the organization that Meghan sued (and from whom she won a reportedly large settlement for copyright infringement). That’s a problem right there. Nothing will change; no way anything more intelligent is going to come out of that office if it concerns Meghan and Harry.
If Meg says there was a fire, than there was a fire. I don’t believe any of this “it was just smoke” nonsense. So palace sources get the benefit of the doubt and Meghan was probably to emotional about it to know the difference? The palace lies all the time. They don’t know what truth is. You how I know the Meghan is telling the truth? Because the royals sat on this story for 3 years and didn’t utter a word about until now, because they knew that the heater was on fire like she said and they would look bad.
Plus Meg said she was told there was a fire. So other people felt it was a legit fire. So not just a hysterical mother. Not that danger level was any different. And I’m thinking this was not just a little smoke where you can open a window to clear the air either.
Anne Heche died what a week ago, two weeks ago not from her burns which were horrendous, but from a lack of oxygen to her brain due to smoke inhalation. And we were told then by the experts that it takes 4 to 5 minutes for the brain to die from lack of oxygen. As others have pointed out, the smoking defense is not the great response they think it is.
Why do we have smoke detectors? It’s because smoke inhalation kills not the fire. If there was smoke something was burning or smoldering. If someone smelt smoke down the hallway then it was bad. It is unbelievable how the tabloids are making a joke of this story. Who are these faceless aides sent out to brief the DM?
Space heaters are notorious for causing fires. They draw a lot of electricity and can easily overload circuits, causing a power failure or fire. If they’re plugged into a surge protector or extension cord, or a multi-unit plug for a single or dual electrical outlet they pose an even greater hazard due to overheating. My guess is it was an older heater that was plugged into an outlet that had something else plugged into it — a lamp or radio or something — and perhaps the building’s wiring was old and faulty. In any event it was a disaster waiting to happen and the palace aides can go plug their fingers into an electrical outlet so they can’t f*cking type sh*t anymore.
How many times do we hear stories in the winter of malfunctioning space heaters causing fires that wipe out entire families because they can ignite fires so quickly? Usually, it’s in older homes or apartments whose heating is so bad that extra heaters are needed to provide warmth. Those same structures do not always have smoke detectors, either. Trying to downplay this as “just smoke” is so disingenuous as to beggar belief. Archie could have gone in a matter of moments from the smoke alone, and for people to say Meg is lying or exaggerating the danger is absolutely despicable, even for them.
Space heaters can melt plastic, which is why they need to be far away from other room items. The part-plastic wheel caster on my bird’s cage needed replacing after we (temporarily) used a space heater in there– and the cage was several feet away.
Smoke is just as bad, it doesn’t matter if there was no fire. While I was living abroad in Madrid, one of my roommates (sweet person but incredibly irresponsible and careless) left the electric stovetop on with a frying pan on it and left a plastic spatula in the frying pan. The plastic melted into the frying pan which caused a huge amount of smoke damage to the kitchen. There was never a technical fire but smoke can be just as bad. There were no smoke detectors in the kitchen so we didn’t realize until the smoke was billowing into the hallway. The damage was pretty bad–the hood above the stovetop had to be entirely replaced, the entire kitchen had to be repainted, all dry food in the cabinets had to be tossed, and the rugs in the hallway had to be professionally cleaned. We could have died had there been an actual fire or just from smoke inhalation, it was very scary and our landlord wasn’t only furious but also incredibly upset for our safety.
I’m pretty paranoid about electric stovetops now and triple check now to make sure they are off. If Archie had been down for a nap and if the nanny had not brought him with her, he could have been exposed to the smoke and inhaled it. We don’t know how long it took them to realize there was a problem with the heater but the whole incident is still scary. For palace aides to minimize “it was only smoke” when a baby was involved just speaks volumes about why Meghan and Harry chose to leave the UK.
This was an electrical fire, not caused by wiring or faulty equipment, but by an overheated conductor. The electric stove (the source) overheated the pan (the conductor), which melted the spatula releasing toxic fumes. You guys were lucky.
These people are just plain wicked in words and deeds. Archie was a baby, he could have died. These people are the evil in the Grimms’ tales. Evil is a chain and these people are the links in the chain. This couple has legimate workplace abuse claims. Meghan in particular, given she was not funded or considered an employee.
Don’t these idiots know that statistically, the majority of people who die in these types of incidents die from SMOKE INHALATION (that means they die from inhaling the smoke, RR!)
I have a friend whose daughter and her five children just lost everything in a horrendous fire caused by sparking wires from a faulty HVAC system causing a fire to smolder in the walls for days before igniting. The oldest child nearly died from inhaling black smoke while trying to get his infant baby brother out of the house. The baby was also no longer breathing but was revived. The older child did suffer horrific burns, but it was the smoke that nearly took his life, and that of the baby. It’s not “just smoke.” It can be fatal, and it’s nothing to belittle.
Maybe I’m just paranoid after everything I’ve seen and heard concerning the DDOS, but I find it awfully “coincidental” that the heater catches fire in Archie’s room, at exactly the same time he’s supposed to be napping in there, AND there was no smoke detector. WTF were the people who plan/inspect these places for security/safety doing exactly?
As a South African, I wish these palace insiders stop being concerned about my tender delicate feelings. Apparently Meghan thanking someone for asking how she was in South Africa, hurt my feelings. Relaying a story about her baby being at risk of a fire, would distract from years of suffering under apartheid. Seriously, I wish they would return the Cullinan instead of worrying about how Meghan offended me.
No wonder , no more questions need to be answered or asked as to why Harry and Megan left the BRF . End of story .
Right? My child could have died and your response is go smile and talk about apartheid? Peace out, “fam.”
Well of course the sources are vague and anonymous because if there was official word then that person should be fired, or should that be smoked? Because the utter callousness of this response, while being very royal on a Princess Royal level, is also pretty unacceptable on a human level. We’re talking about a very new baby and new parents in a vulnerable state. Jesus, these people!
Are these people idiots? You cannot have smoke without fire. The way they try to just Meghan is remarkable. I’m glad she and Harry got out
They won’t deny that Megan made Kate cry but this deserves a response. These people are truly clueless. They are losing at all of this…
These people are simply unconscionable. Words fail me at the depth of their depravity to callously dismiss a potentially fatal situation involving an infant. Thank God for the foresight of the Sussexes to have Archie always with the nanny and for the nanny to take her responsibilities seriously. If this were any of the Cambridge children, heads would have rolled and the media would be screaming bloody murder. And the Cambridges would have used this as an excuse not to work and they would have be lauded for it for being the hands-on parents they tout themselves to be. Disgusting. And the RF just doesn’t care at this point how this looks. I hope they all get their just desserts soon and their name mud to the world.
Sometimes it strikes me that America ended up with the very best of the Royal family. We’ll keep Harry. Salty isle can keep the rest of the lot.
Meghan is unfiltered. When those 12 episodes are complete, she will have taken every misogynistic and racist term they used on her and thrown it back in their face, attached with a truth bomb!
Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. The entire rota was in South Africa, yet it did not leak the information. I remember there was a report concerning a security breach. It was as though a reporter tried to enter Archie’s room. It bothers me that the heater in the baby’s room was faulty. Thank god for the Nanny who knew better than leave a baby alone.
Tom, the Lying Bower, said Meghan and Serena were not close, and she had no friends. Many friends congratulated her today on the launching of her project. The publisher of Bower’s book will have an egg on its face in due time. Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, and Kensington Palace will have difficulty wiggling out of these truths. I live for it and want the Queen to live through it.
I would yell to the rafters-DON’T TELL A MOTHER AND FATHER THAT SMOKE OR A FIRE IS IN THEIR YOUNG SON’S ROOM AND EXPECT THEM TO ACT ALL SMILEY-ONE POSTER SAID IT-THEY DO NOT CONSIDER ARCHIE AND LILLIBET AS PART OF THEIR FAMILY-THEY ARE MISTAKES THAT SHOULD NOT HAVE HAPPENED-if this had happened to any other royal children heads would be rolling all over the place-they would never let the public forget how close to danger their precious child go to-God keep the Sussex family safe from the evils of this world especially Salty Isle.
PS-The Sussex family are human beings -living and breathing human beings-Salty Isle and its media is showing the world that they don’t believe everyone is a human being-They are starting to look like something in Germany from WW2.
The royals are just deplorable.
This is wild AF. What kind of “defense” is this? One little action done differently would have likely resulted in Archie’s death. Recollections may vary, my ass.