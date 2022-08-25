“‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is already the sixth highest-grossing film of all time” links
Top Gun: Maverick is now the sixth highest-grossing film in history. It crossed the $1.4 billion mark recently & it’s still in theaters! [LaineyGossip]
Look Both Ways is Sliding Doors for Gen Z. [Pajiba]
As someone who follows tennis, I think OMG Blog would enjoy looking at photos of Borna Coric, Matteo Berrettini and Stefanos Tsistipas. [OMG Blog]
I truly want to pretend that LOTR: The Rings of Power doesn’t exist. [GFY]
Succession Season 4 casting news! [JustJared]
Pink sauce is being mass-produced. *hork* [Dlisted]
Dua Lipa plays with falcons for YSL. [Egotastic]
Love During Lockup update: someone’s back in lockup. [Starcasm]
Is this Moschino coat too busy? I can’t decide. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Florida voters ousted two anti-abortion judges. [Buzzfeed]
Russia is committing war crimes against Ukraine. [Towleroad]

  1. Eurydice says:
    August 25, 2022 at 12:53 pm

    The coat’s not too busy, if you like Moschino.

    • GingerbreadLuvsChai says:
      August 25, 2022 at 1:09 pm

      I have a huge soft spot for Moschino that goes back to my teenage years. As a 38 year old mother, I have no place to wear any of it, but their collections always make me happy.

  2. Laura says:
    August 25, 2022 at 12:55 pm

    For some reason I get a lot of joy in seeing cast photos like this– mostly because I assume everyone in Hollywood is the same height. TIL Miles Tenner is a giant. I’m amazed Tom let him on the film.

    • Jamie says:
      August 25, 2022 at 1:03 pm

      Miles Teller is 6’1. I am sure he is a giant compared to Tom Cruise. I would love to see my son who is 6’5 stand next to him!

  3. Ann says:
    August 25, 2022 at 12:57 pm

    I know we as a group are not fond of Tom Cruise (me neither) , but this was a great movie. Thoroughly enjoyed it.

  4. bettyrose says:
    August 25, 2022 at 1:41 pm

    Succession and the Crown need to better coordinate their release dates so one is always coming up as the other ends. If HoTD ends up being good, they can be included in the rotation. I can’t go this long without epic power struggles.

  5. DiegoInSF says:
    August 25, 2022 at 1:45 pm

    Bennifer are staying at Clooney’s Como villa, there’s new pics!

  6. VIVAAVIVA says:
    August 25, 2022 at 2:01 pm

    Tom Cruise is giving Dennis Quaid in these pictures.

    • Caitriona says:
      August 26, 2022 at 5:36 am

      Yes! That’s what it is. Something about that photo was really bugging me and that’s it!

      • VIVAAVIVA says:
        August 26, 2022 at 5:58 am

        It looks like Tom is aging semi-naturally, so good for him, but he doesn’t look like “Tom Cruise.”

  7. TwinFalls says:
    August 25, 2022 at 2:12 pm

    This is so awesome! No one pays attention to judicial campaigns and once elected it’s almost impossible to unseat them.

    “Florida voters also ousted Jared Smith, an incumbent circuit judge for Hillsborough County who gained notoriety for rejecting a teenager’s request for an abortion because her grades were low.”

    • Christine says:
      August 25, 2022 at 3:18 pm

      It’s so important to research these positions when filling out ballots. As soon as I see any buzzword like “pro-life” or “conservative” it’s an automatic no for me. Bigger elections matter for sure, but people like judges and school board directors directly impact communities.

  8. Colby says:
    August 25, 2022 at 3:19 pm

    Re: Pink Sauce…At least now its being produced by professionals – Im interested to see how successful this partnership is

    • Matilda says:
      August 25, 2022 at 4:58 pm

      A hard pass for that condiment. I’m surprised she hasn’t been sued to oblivion by now…or maybe she will.

  9. girl_ninja says:
    August 25, 2022 at 4:12 pm

    I really don’t care how great Maverick is I just don’t like Tom or that lead guy playing Goose’s son. That Moschino coat is pretty dope.

  10. Matilda says:
    August 25, 2022 at 5:01 pm

    “Look Both Ways” is the “Sliding Doors” for Gen Z…that must have been the movie pitch exactly. It was a cute movie, I would have done the end a little differently.

  11. Barbie1 says:
    August 25, 2022 at 10:22 pm

    Loving Top Gun’s success. Take that Marvel. It was fantastic as was Cruise.

    • DiegoInSF says:
      August 25, 2022 at 10:58 pm

      I’m not because Co$ beefits from this.

    • whatWHAT? says:
      August 26, 2022 at 9:27 am

      So you also love that a third of what Tiny Tom makes goes to an abusive cult that breaks up families and imprisons and enslaves people? and harasses them and stalks them when they try to leave?

      yeah, awesome. yay tom cruise.

