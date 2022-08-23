Duchess Meghan told a heartbreaking story about Archie in ‘Archetypes’

The British media can’t help themselves, honestly. Within the first few hours of Spotify’s release of the Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast, the Daily Mail had already devoted at least six stories to it. Only one podcast episode is out! But they’re obsessed and this is the best press Spotify has gotten in years. Currently, the British media is mad about the fact that Prince Harry stopped in to say hello to Serena Williams and compliment Serena’s hair. They’re also mad that Meghan made a reference to how she was treated by them, because Meghan said she didn’t “ever remember personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ambitious, until I started dating my now husband.” The part of the pod which is getting the most attention though is Meghan telling a story about the Sussexes’ African tour in the fall of 2019, where they had to leave Archie behind while they did an event and his nursery caught fire.
While speaking about their roles as mothers, Meghan revealed that during her visit to Africa with Prince Harry in 2019, a fire broke out in the nursery where their son, Archie Harrison, was staying. “When we went on our tour to South Africa, we landed with Archie,” Meghan, 41, began. “Archie was what, four and a half months old. And the moment we landed, we had to drop him off at this housing unit that they had had us staying in.”
“He was going to get ready to go down for his nap. We immediately went to an official engagement in this township called Nyanga, and there was this moment where I’m standing on a tree stump and I’m giving this speech to women and girls, and we finish the engagement, we get in the car and they say, ‘There’s been a fire at the residence.’ What? ‘There’s been a fire in the baby’s room.’ What?”
Meghan said they raced back to the residence and their “amazing nanny” Lauren was “in floods of tears.”
“She was supposed to put Archie down for his nap, and she just said, ‘You know what? Let me just go get a snack downstairs.’ And she was from Zimbabwe, and we loved that she would always tie him on her, her back with a mud cloth, and her instinct was like, ‘Let me just bring him with me before I put him down.’ In that amount of time that she went downstairs, the heater in the nursery caught on fire. There was no smoke detector. Someone happened to just smell smoke down the hallway went in, fire extinguished,” Meghan said. She added, “He was supposed to be sleeping in there.”
Meghan said everyone was “in tears” and “shaken” by the incident, but they had to leave for another scheduled engagement.
“I was like, Can you just tell people what happened? And so much, I think, optically. The focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels,” she said. “And part of the humanizing and the breaking through of these labels and these archetypes and these boxes that we’re put into is having some understanding on the human moments behind the scenes that people might not have any awareness of and to give each other a break. Because we did — we had to leave our baby… And even though we were being moved to another place afterwards, we still had to leave him and go do another official engagement.”
Serena replied, “I couldn’t have done that. I would have said, ‘Uh-uh.’ “
[From People]
This behind-the-scenes look at Meghan’s time in the royal machinery reminds me of a dozen stories which the British media has repeated over and over. Meghan “emailed at 5 am,” Meghan “made a staffer cry,” Meghan was mean to staffers in Australia, and on and on. I wonder if the roots of so many of those stories were along these lines – something happened, Meghan reacted as a human being or reacted as a pregnant woman or mother, and instead of giving her grace or simply telling the backstory of what actually happened, everything gets twisted. Imagine being told that you have to go to the next event when your child could have burned to death just minutes beforehand. This too is why the Sussexes left.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on day one of a tour of Africa the listed Nyanga township, to see the Justice Desk initiative
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019.
Cape Town, SOUTH AFRICA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen holding their baby son Archie, during the visit to Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cape Town, SOUTH AFRICA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen holding their baby son Archie, during the visit to Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cape Town, SOUTH AFRICA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen holding their baby son Archie, during the visit to Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cape Town, SOUTH AFRICA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen holding their baby son Archie, during the visit to Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cape Town, SOUTH AFRICA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie at the Old Granary Building in Cape Town, on September 25, 2019, for a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Mrs Tutu at the 3rd day of their official visit to South Africa.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cape Town, SOUTH AFRICA – Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, holding baby Son Archie, during the visit to Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie
BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie
BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cape Town, SOUTH AFRICA – Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, holding baby Son Archie, during the visit to Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie
BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie
BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Johannesburg, SOUTH AFRICA – Meghan the Duchess of Sussex visits a gender based violence education club and meets with partner the nature of violence against women and girls and the work they are undertaking to tackle it.
Pictured: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 1 OCTOBER 2019
Pictured: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 1 OCTOBER 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archie at the Old Granary Building in Cape Town, on September 25, 2019, for a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Mrs Tutu at the 3rd day of their official visit to South Africa
Photo: Albert Nieboer /
Netherlands OUT / Point de Vue OUT |
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding her son Archie, meets Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019.
Already headlines are “Meghan slams palace” when in fact, she did nothing of the sort.
Micro agressions, she’s always subjected to them, especially when she’s the victim.
It’s loathesome.
This. Is. How. Racism. Works.
+1. + infinity…
They’re using the word ‘slam’ because they KNOW that the royal machine did the wrong thing, so Meghan is talking about it can only be a “slam”. If they actually believed in the stiff upper lip bs and that telling a mother who’s just found out that her baby could have been severely hurt or worse to go out and act as though nothing happened was the right thing to do, they’d try and spin it that way. They can’t.
My god. This is awful. Poor Meghan and Harry. Poor Archie!
My heart ached for Meghan as she shared this story about the fire and how it all could have gone horribly wrong for their baby boy. I really respect her and Harry more each day. How about the nanny really just following her instincts and keeping Archie with her? Talk about a hero. I also appreciated what Serena shared about her baby girl and her falling. The way Serena shared about the guilt and the pain she experienced was really vulnerable.
I love these two more than ever.
I really felt the trauma of guilt when your child gets hurt on your watch. Meghan and Serena had one of the difficult conversations of parenthood…the challenge of being vigilant and the mistakes that happen anyway. You remember that stuff on a neverending loop.
I loved that Serena shared that story too. I’m not a parent, but my nephews even getting a bruise on my watch makes me feel terrible. But I don’t know any parents who *haven’t* had a late-night ER trip. Falls, burns, my fearless nephew nose-diving into a stone fireplace, etc… it is a part of parenthood and nobody feels good about it. But none of us felt the pressure of performing on a professional level within hours, either. I love that she showed us that vulnerable side of her; it certainly explains why her priorities are shifting as her career evolves away from tennis.
Like I said in the other thread, the Sussex’s are clearly protected by a fleet of Angels (lead by Diana). So grateful little Archie was safe.
Also, I LOVE that they had an African nanny carrying Archie around in a sling. I hope it was a dashiki cloth. You KNOW those other royals were reeling in disgust at Archie being raised by an African.
Narcissists always react poorly to attachment styles of parenting. Always. It’s an affront to them and they always feel personally attacked when others do it.
Omg this is so right!
I told my dad that my kid saying no was not in fact back talk but a healthy part of development and essential for long term self advocacy.
Boy that didn’t go over well but at the time I didn’t realize he has been a narcissistic abuser my whole life. I didn’t have the awareness yet.
One of the reasons I love M and H is because they have stuck it to personal and institutional narcissism.
They’re truly covered cause WOW. God bless the nanny.
The sling was probably made from South African-made shweshwe cloth, a wonderful very strong fabric printed for women’s dresses. Cloth printed especially for dashiki [mostly West African men’s slip over tops] wouldn’t be as likely in South Africa.
It’s always been about “shut up and do what we say, and no, you don’t get to be human, just an abused puppet.” Glad she has her voice back.
this story is heartbreaking. I can’t imagine what she and Harry were going through, having to leave him after that. And if she had missed that next engagement? the headlines would have been “ungrateful Meghan REFUSES to meet with X group after flying to South Africa in a PRIVATE jet” (I know they flew commercial for that trip but when did the truth get in the way of a good tabloid story from the RRs?)
Absolutely 100%
I can’t believe they kept a security risk to Archie quiet. Because it would certainly have muted a lot of the criticism during the Bradby interview, when they were likely still processing this. Or make them look like the hypocrites they are.
The people who told them they had to keep this quiet are the same people who were leaking stories and trashing them in the press, so IMO it makes perfect sense that they’d make them hold back a sympathetic story so that the press could instead continue to bash them for their emotional state without ever having to acknowledge the cause.
This was the second time in mounts that Archie’s life was in danger. His first night nurse was fired on the post in the middle of the night. What did she do to Archie just days after birth?
Hope that Meghan on Archetypes, or Harry in his memoir, will till us more about the ‘strange (near) accidents’ that happened during their years in the monarchy (like how Guy’s two broken legs happen when Meghan and him just had moved to London from Toronto).
Because I begin to believe that from the start, the Royal family and the courtiers were on a mission to literally destroy Meghan, and Archie too was part of that plan.
Yup. Keeping this quiet meant that the press could keep on bashing her and people could just think that she was being too “sensitive” when she was so emotional during the Bradby interview, when their team knew that she and Harry were likely still reeling from the incident with Archie.
This story broke my heart. As a soon to be mom, I can’t imagine having to leave my little one after a near death experience & go out and perform duties on behalf of a racist, myopic and archaic institution.
I am also happy that Meghan is cleverly addressing the roya sewer rats and all of the haters on Salty Isle on her podcast.
A good summary. Thank you Kaiser.
They have to pay their bills, that’s what. This site is free to us, but not them. The ads aren’t nearly as obnoxious as on other sites, either, so let’s count our blessings that CB still manages to keep the site relatively clutter-free for its readers. That’s a service in itself and very difficult to do.
Exactly. How do folks think stuff gets done? Gotta pay those bills.
I hope Meghan writes her own book because she’s a good writer and I’m sure she’ll be insightful and inspiring.
But, like the Oprah interview, it’s going to be Harry who brings the fire. It’s too easy for the RR/firm to slander Meghan and dismiss what she says about her royal experience. They’ve been blaming her for “changing” Harry and a way to dismiss his words about Charles yanking security etc. But it’s harder to make it stick.
If Harry’s book drops facts like this – Archie almost burned to death (!!!!) – it will be headlines everywhere.
The firm won’t be able to hide the cruelty shown to the most charismatic members of its own family. The Diana comparisons will snowball.
Good thing bones and fam like Mustique. They’ll be living there, living off the $$ salted away in the queen’s Panamanian bank accounts once the monarchy topples. I give it 10 years after petty Betty bites it. Max.
Edit: I was responding to a different comment and somehow it’s showing up here. My bad 🙁
I’m honestly surprised no one thinks that it was intentional baby Archie was even arranged to be in a room with no working fire alarm and a hazardous electric heater. They would never have allowed that for any Cambridge children. It was intentional and defintielt a part I their plan to extinguish the lineage of Sussex children and their marriage itself.
That royal family AND ITS FIRM is EVIL!! FULL STOP.
Oh, the thought did cross my mind. I chose not to go there.
That’s immediately what I thought. We still don’t know why that night nurse (not Lauren) was fired, and we know how quickly and viciously the smear campaign against Meghan ramped up as soon as they found out she was pregnant.
Cynically, it also makes sense as to why they said the Sussexes had to keep this incident under wraps – that way it’s easier to bury any investigation, easier to emotionally manipulate them while misrepresenting their mood and actions to the press, and easier to try again since their attempt failed.
It’s absolutely chilling. I can’t even imagine what else really went on behind palace doors.
I can’t help but wonder that too. The reason why so many people are wondering about that is the complete lack of care and concern the royal family showed toward Archie. They did nothing when Archie was compared to a chimpanzee. They took security away from Archie.
This is totally on the palace staff. How on earth could they allow a child to sleep in a room with no smoke detector? Meghan and Harry must have realized at that time that there was no trusting the courtiers. My guess is that they were told to be “careless,” not that they were deliberately out to do harm. They need that plausible deniability, after all. And they were counting on the hatred they stoked up against Meghan to counter any questions anyone may have asked.
I have no doubt that the royals had dark intentions against Meghan from the start. They were bound and determined to get rid of her, one way or another. There are too many situations that just don’t add up. Sending Meghan to Morocco when she was 7 months pregnant. Ignoring her pleadings when she was suicidal. Sending their courtiers to brief against her, openly. Taking away their security and alerting the media to where they were staying.
@Chica, that was my first thought!
@sunday @lanne
Her dog Guy breaking his legs under mysterious circumstances. The first nanny getting fired in the middle of the night. The list goes on and on. And that’s only what we know. No doubt there is much more.
That was THE FIRST THING that came to my mind. And I firmly believe it was an assassination attempt on that baby.
@Chica says:
“I’m honestly surprised no one thinks that it was intentional baby Archie was even arranged to be in a room with no working fire alarm and a hazardous electric heater. They would never have allowed that for any Cambridge children. It was intentional…..”
My sentiments 100 percent preZactly!
@Snuffles Yes! The Guy incident is so sinister and bizarre and hasn’t been really reported on at all! I’m sorry, a dog doesn’t just randomly break two of his legs. Tear an ACL or something running after a squirrel, sure I’d buy that, but breaking TWO legs when the owner isn’t present? Really?
Ugh, I’m so happy they got out.
The thought crossed my mind as well. It’s their first time traveling with him on an official visit, they land in the new country, he goes off to the house for a nap, and then is *that* close to dying?? That’s not a coincidence.
Its kind of like what we talk about with the Diana car crash…..while I don’t think the royal family killed her, the problem for the BRF is that so many people think the Firm *could* have killed her, even if they weren’t behind the crash that night. Same thing here. Even if it was a total accident (which it may have been), what does it say about the Firm that so many people can easily believe that it wasn’t an accident?
If you experience enough suspicious accidents you start to think everything is intentional. How can you not?
I’m honestly surprised no one thinks that it was intentional baby Archie was even arranged to be in a room with no working fire alarm and a hazardous electric heater. They would never have allowed that for any Cambridge children. It was INTENTIONAL and definitely a part of their plan to extinguish the lineage of Sussex children and the marriage itself. We already know this is as sinister at it feels. Not coincidence.
That royal family AND ITS FIRM is EVIL!! FULL STOP.
Content creators need to be paid for their work. Those ads are their revenue stream.
This is horrific. The fact they had to carry on instead of snuggling with their baby boy, in relief of what could have been is inhumane.
Theank God for their nanny!
So much relief that little family is safe and happy. Grateful that wonderful nanny followed her heart and kept Archie close. What a terrifying story.
Montecito must truly be a peaceful haven for the Sussexes.
I always wonder what the royals think the benefit of behavior like this is. People aren’t stuck in a different time like they are. You explain to people that there was a damn fire in a baby’s nursery and 99% of us go “Oh shit, guys, take the day off, we’re good.” No? This is the worst example of “Keep up appearances, even if your child just narrowly escaped serious harm.” Diana wasn’t even the first to say fuck it to that. Edward did. Then Diana did and now H&M. These people need to evolve or they will implode. I guess we know which one it will be.
If I do an international flight again, I’m going to try to get a battery powered smoke and CO detector through TSA….
I love the picture of her, Archie and the Archbishop. It’s joy and humanity in a snapshot.
And little Archie’s face too…..I’m going to have that cake! We’ve all seen that look before 💙
“What a nice old man, Mommy and Daddy! Now let’s eat …”
And to think the press knew this story and still insulted them after the Brady interview, which was happening not long after this scary incident.
They knew about her asking for help when she was suicidal and they still kept up the negative stories.
The royal rota wanted her dead. I’m sure of it. Their cruelty is so, so difficult to fathom. The royal family’s contempt for Harry is even more difficult to fathom–they WANTED him to suffer the loss of his wife and child. What kind of psychopaths are these people?
It’s so frightening and horrifying! As everyone has talked about above, there are just so many close calls and weird things happening for them all to be coincidental. I am SO GLAD Harry got his family out of there. I’m so glad he saw history repeating and said, helllllll no. That “family” is a literal danger to Meghan and their children. And how many other things have happened that we don’t even know about?! It makes my blood chill and my skin crawl. I know they’re only going back because they must feel the security situation is safe to their satisfaction, but I honestly wish they would just stay away from the “family” and out of that country.
Yeah, no wonder she was emotional during that interview in Africa. I would have been beside myself. She had so much composure. My heart goes out to them.
It’s a terrible thing to say, but I can’t help but wonder if someone was paid/commanded/coerced to go into Archie’s room and casually toss a blanket or clothing over the heater. These devils want the line of succession to be fully white again. And they’re willing to destroy innocents to make that happen.
As someone who travels to South Africa often, I am not surprised by this story. The inspections and regulations aren’t anywhere near what you would find in a first world country. Similar things have happened to us on trips.
I am also not surprised it wasn’t made public what happened. There is a way you can look at threats against former US Presidents well after they are out of offices. I remember reading some of the ones against the Bush twins when it was released and it was truly insane. Hundreds and hundreds of things like people infiltrating the PTA at the school, etc. crazy stuff. I imagine the British government keeps the same type of stuff under wraps for a certain period of time.
@Jessica says:
August 23, 2022 at 11:42 am
“As someone who travels to South Africa often, I am not surprised by this story. The inspections and regulations aren’t anywhere near what you would find in a first world country.”
Please. Come on now. Even 1st world countries have their substandard…..of everything.
Like every other country does. Layers and layers of varying standards exist in every country. The more you pay and/or the higher up the social ladder you live and have your being, the better standards you can command/demand.
THEREFORE!
When the so-called highest echelons of british society – the “royals” – go anywhere, it is natural for us to believe that both they and the service providers they hire, will endeavor to give them the highest standard possible.
The fact that NO. ONE. ensured that a simple matter as having a functional smoke detector in the royal baby’s nursery was on a checklist, gives rise to beliefs like mine and many others on this thread and elsewhere, that the neglect was DELIBERATE.
Exactly, @hopey. Plenty of global “jet-setters” travel in a bubble. You can buy/bring/hire anything. Enough with the “first world” explanations @jessica.
We’ve heard so dang much that these royal trips are planned months/years in advance: the schedule! The logistics! The events! The clothes! The guest lists! — we hear this all the time about egg and bones. The advance planning of it all. How much they bring with them.
Charles is known to even travel with his own mattress. (Not the side piece – his own foam/coils orthopedic mattress.) He even brings his own toilet paper.
https://www.marieclaire.com/celebrity/royals/prince-charles-travel-habits/
But somehow no one checked security/safety where this particular royal baby would be kept. No safety items were brought from UK. No extra personnel were around to guard the baby room.
Hmmm.
As H&M were there officially visiting on behalf of the RF, I doubt they were staying in a shack. I’m sure it was a nice property yet lacked smoke detectors. Interesting to me that, in the entire house, the only room that caught fire was the room where the mixed race royal baby was supposed to be napping. Thanks gods for that nanny.
Harry said, “I will always protect my family. And now I have a family to protect.”
“If anybody else knew what I knew…you’d probably be doing what I’m doing as well.”
The RF is terrified for us to know even a small part of what Harry and Meghan know.
If the palace had its way, the nanny’s behaviour would have been considered too uncouth – carrying a child on her back?! How gauche. An uptight palace nanny would have left him in his room and cried to sleep because that’s how children need to be treated. Megan has such great instincts with people. And those instincts saved his life
This story is gut wrenching. How did two people who actually weren’t narcissistic robots survive in that hell as long as these two did? I can’t even imagine.
Isn’t this exactly the point Meghan made in the Tom Bradbury interview in SA.
She wanted to do more than survive, she wanted to thrive.
The Rota Rats and UK media knew had prompted Meghan to be so upset at that particular moment and still they piled on.
There isn’t a place in hell hot enough for these monsters.
This is exactly the kind of dangerous nonsense they were put through under the guise of “you aren’t as important as William or Charles; you must know your place; here is substandard everything: travel housing units, security, housing in Britain, security in Britain, protection from media intrusion, etc.” And I do not believe it would have been as bad if Harry had chosen someone other than Meghan. Both for her skin color and self assurance.
This is the kind of thing the Firm is terrified will be revealed in Harry’s book. They know what they’ve done to M&H and they are afraid we will know, too. This is beyond anything I could have imagined. I realize that Meghan did not attribute this to the Firm and any conclusions I draw are my own but you better believe I am drawing some conclusions here.
The only reason to be terrified of what harry would write in his book is if they did awful things that were meant to be kept in the dark. Otherwise, what’s the big deal? It might be awkward for a royal to write a book–as it likely was for Elizabeth and Philip when Charles wrote his book and talked about the difficulties of his upbringing. But I don’t recall the palaces going crazy over Charles writing his book.
The insanity of the royals against Harry’s book leads me to ask one question: what are you people so afraid he’ll say?
The royals doth protest too much, methinks. I hope that Meghan eventually writes her own book. Maybe she’ll wait until after the Queen dies, but her story needs to be told. She has received a view into the royal family unlike any other in recent memory–she didn’t come in full of awe of the institution, like Diana, Sarah Ferguson, and Kate. She didn’t have Diana and Sarah’s familiarity with the institution, nor Kate’s aspiration to join it and intimidation by it.
I think the only reason the royal institution showed so much of its own ass to her is that they had no intention of her surviving it. But then again, these are stupid, stupid, pathetic excuses for human beings.
Agree with you totally. Especially the last paragraph.
@Ianne I have rarely seen a comment I agree with more than yours. 100% to everything you said.
I hope Meghan writes her own book because she’s a good writer and I’m sure she’ll be insightful and inspiring.
But, like the Oprah interview, it’s going to be Harry who brings the fire. It’s too easy for the RR/firm to slander Meghan and dismiss what she says about her royal experience. They’ve been blaming her for “changing” Harry as a way to dismiss his words about Charles yanking security etc. But it’s harder to make it stick.
If Harry’s book drops facts like this – Archie almost burned to death (!!!!) – it will be headlines everywhere.
The firm won’t be able to hide the cruelty shown to the most charismatic members of its own family. The Diana comparisons will snowball.
Good thing bones and fam like Mustique. They’ll be living there, living off the $$ salted away in the queen’s Panamanian bank accounts once the monarchy topples. I give it 10 years after petty Betty bites it. Max.
I’m wondering if Harry was even more traumatized by this incident. And yeah. Suspicious AS H-E-L-L! Makes me more convinced Diana was planned.
I am multi-tasking by being at work; listening to M’s podcast……again; listening to a SussexSquad twitterspaces; and checking in on this blog. And I just heard someone on spaces say: “do you realize that with Archetypes, we’re getting the Tig, only this time with a mic.”
Ive often seen some squaddies begging for M to re-start the Tig now that she’s a free woman once again. But Ive always thought, that wd be going backwards. My philosophy is adopted from Kahlil Gibran. In “One Children” he has this line: “Life goes not backward nor tarries with yesterday.”
I agree. And I believe M is that kind of woman: forward ever, backward never. So ive always felt that whatever product/project she comes out with, would be epic and wd be even better than the Tig. And so said, so done.
Which brings me to my next point: after this 12-episode series, I believe her next podcast series will be totally differently branded. It wont be Archetypes……it will be about something else within her wheelhouse…….which as we know is YUGE!
And, BTW, after this 12-episode podcast series from Archewell with host Meghan, the next host will be H with HIS series.
Wow, who remembers all the lackadaisical reasons why Bones didn’t go to an engagement? Only to end up somewhere more luxurious a couple days later. ARCHIE an heir to the throne no matter how far down was put in a dangerous situation. Where was the care? Where was the freaking protocols? Oh yeah that’s right they only apply when they want and only to the black family members.
They tried to Diana Archie, and they tried it somewhere they thought wouldn’t cause so much suspicious questioning. Yeah I said it, and I hope their precious Queenie burn in hell for it! Amongst her other crimes! All Praises to The Most High for nanny Lauren 🙏🏾 🙌🏾
God bless Nanny Lauren for her care and concern! And yes — for her love!
She cancelled because of childcare reasons which made no sense with nanny Maria there 24/7. But they still let her cancel. Meanwhile Archie almost dies and they can’t even delay the event a few hours.
If my baby’s nursery caught on fire and my child was not in that nursery only by the Grace of God I would call off work. This would be needed because I would be shaken and would want to be with my child and would need to make arrangements to repair the nursery. To imagine that Meghan and Harry were told to continue working instead of being allowed to explain and reschedule because the optics would look bad is just another example of how inhumanely they were treated by the firm.
When Meghan had suicidal ideation and wanted to get help they were given the optics excuse. That seemed to have been the go to excuse to treat the Sussexes without ANY compassion. The fact that THIS never leaked when everything else did is also telling. There was so much backlash when in that South Africa tour interview Meghan told Bradby thank you for asking if I’m okay and this being reported would have given her comments context. Its now just another example of how the Firm was going out of their way to smear the Sussexes.
They were treated poorly, but this coldness toward children is just how things are done in the royal family. The Queen, for all the warm fuzzies she gets as a granny, was barely a mother to Charles. And Diana certainly did better, but the boys went to boarding school at eight, and she died just a few years later.
“Duty” will ALWAYS come first to those people. Flounce around the world for weeks or months at a time on tour? Hang out at the country house with your mistress for an undetermined amount of time? Of course! Who cares about the kids! That’s what the nanny is for!
How cruel is it that no one asked if she was okay after what she had recently lived through. These are evil, evil people.
I believe that Meghan is gonna use these postcast episodes to set many records and narratives straight. It will be like writing a biography without writhing a biography. And many in the Royal Family/ institution, and in the UK tabloid press and other media, will be left egg-faced regarding the lies they told about her/them.
The tabloids are already spinning her words, as she has managed to debunk many of their stories in this first episode in a nice and classy way. And they were already terrified about Harry’s upcoming memoir. They can’t control the narrative anymore.
I’m loving it.
She blew up the nonsense in Bower’s book about her not being friends with Serena prior to the marriage and the letter to Protocol and Gamble at age 11 within the first minutes of the pod. It was glorious.
HenryO, they really can’t control the narrative. I just looked to see who is writing about this. HuffPost is in the line up. Many, many US media outlets are writing about it. The UK bm can do what they want, but this time anyone worldwide can listen and draw their own conclusions. The brf and bm are now going to find out what happens when the world knows the truth behind so many things. Let’s see if they continue on the way they did before trying to discount everything she says. That’s going to look insane to the rest of the world. I don’t know if they are capable of changing their strategy at this point, but they better try. This can only get worse from a global perspective.
I think the one of the main problems was the Palace felt Meghan was asking for too much and that she was ungrateful for all they supposedly had given her. I think Meghan helped to open Harry’s eyes to a lot of neglect and abuse he was suffering as a member of the Royal Family.
A prayer for the royal family:
“God protect us from receiving support from the British royal family!”
Or, from Fiddler on the Roof: “May God keep the tsar (or royal family in this case)…far, far away from us!”
Is this Meghans way of doing a” soft opening” of Harry’s book? As in stay tuned for stories you haven’t heard? “Now that I have your attention” you can start freaking out.
My spider senses are tingling!
This sweet family left a dark, dark situation and it is a wonder that they are alive. I hope everything the RF does fails and that all their sordid stories come out.
Mine are tingling too! This immediately reminded me of how Meghan’s dog Guy had that weird, mysterious accident in 2017 where two of his legs got broken. It all seems very sketchy and dark. I’m glad that M&H got out when they did and that their family is safe and thriving now.
“‘The focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels,’ she said.”
The Firm always focuses on the wrong “it” though.
The headline could have been “Baby prince barely escapes nursery fire” which would have been met with sympathy by everyone who has a heartbeat, but The Firm instead wants to make it “Black Duchess cancels appearance.” There is always a choice, and The Firm always makes the wrong choice, and they can’t even see that is it wrong for themselves.
Just came in to say
– They sent a pregnant woman to the south Pacific in the grip of a Zika outbreak
– They refused individual security for Archie away from his parents yet wouldn’t allow H&M to speak about it or defend themselves when the Rota rats demanded constant access to him.
– They repeatedly compromised his location and that of his parents once they had stopped being working Royals
and now we are hearing about this.
H&M had no choice but to leave in order to protect themselves and child. The BRF are going to h*ll in a hand basket for this one.
Just speaking from my own limited personal experience but smoke detectors aren’t necessarily standard everywhere. I don’t know about South Africa but when I lived in Madrid, Spain none of the apartments I lived in had smoke detectors. There was an incident in one of my Madrid apartments in which a roommate left a plastic spatula on a frying pan and left the electric stovetop on. The spatula melted and there was so much smoke damage and none of us realized until the smoke was in the hallway. No fire and we were extremely lucky.
Glad Archie is ok and that he wasn’t in the room during the fire. The nanny has amazing instincts! And this goes to show how much BS goes on behind the scenes.
How many coincidences have to happen before people start putting 2+2 together? Harry’s position in Afghanistan was leaked, their location in Vancouver was leaked, their security was pulled, their agreed upon temporary financial help was pulled, Meghans dog sustained injuries from unknown source, Tom and Samantha start their funded hate fest, now we find that Archie could have died due to a malfunctioning heater. Meghan was denied mental health support. And let’s not forget Diana. Harry is suing to get the security he needs to protect his family in the U.K., security not denied to others. Anyone thinking hmmmm?
Well, we also don’t stay in “shacks” which is a bit racist. But anyways, they traveled in October and it is sweltering there then..so I don’t understand the whole story. Why would the heater even be on??
Regardless, we have had these same issues at exclusive resorts and various houses. Not “shacks”
This just reminds me of the White House shooting of the Truman Balcony. The same balcony that overlooks the South Lawn and the family spend frequent private time. There was an active shooter and the Secret Service didn’t notice that shots were fired. It was the butlers who found the broken glass. They then didn’t even bother to tell the First Lady about it even though Sasha was home at the time. It’s a miracle the Obamas made it out alive.
Wow, I clicked on the link to the DM & noticed that *even the photo captions are critical and vicious. For instance, they chose the word “Entitled” to describe the name of the episode (almost certainly a barely hidden double-entendre jab against Meghan).