Kay: The Cambridges’ move ‘looks clumsily insensitive,’ it’s ‘a rare misstep’

The 24 hours since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced/confirmed their move to Adelaide Cottage has been fascinating. The royal commentary class has been following the 14-month ordeal of the Cambridges’ careful groundwork-laying for the move, and yet when the confirmation came on Monday, it felt like those same commentators have taken the opportunity to (gulp) criticize the Cambridges openly. One of those commentators? Richard Kay at the Daily Mail. Kay is definitely aligned with Prince William on most things, and Kay is one William’s favorite commentators to get “the Peggington side” out. So it’s definitely odd to see Kay call the move “clumsily insensitive.” Some highlights for Kay’s new piece in the Mail:

Insensitive: The less charitable response [to the move], however, is that at a time of an exploding cost-of-living crisis affecting working families up and down the country, securing the use of an additional property looks clumsily insensitive.

A rare misstep: Certainly for a couple who have always demonstrated a deft hand in managing the public relations side of their royal life, the fact that they now have three enviable addresses at their disposal is a rare mis-step.

Hollow words: It is, after all, not that long since their grand Kensington Palace home was extensively renovated with £4.5million of taxpayers’ money. In the face of criticism at the time their spokesman was moved to defend the cost to the public purse by describing Apartment 1a – the former home of Princess Margaret – as their ‘one and only official residence’ and where they would live for ‘many years to come’. Less than a decade later, those words are beginning to sound just a little hollow. Now Adelaide Cottage joins Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall – their country retreat in Norfolk – as part of an impressive portfolio of properties.

Tam-Na-Ghar might be rented out: There remains uncertainty over the precise ownership of a fourth property, Tam-Na-Ghar, a cottage on the Balmoral estate which the Queen gave William when he was a student at St Andrews University. For some years he and Kate stayed there often but it is thought it is no longer a royal address and is now let commercially.

Do the Cambridges really need Adelaide Cottage? So do William and Kate really need this third property? And if so could they not have put one of the remaining houses in mothballs or even – daringly – announced that they would stop using one of them altogether?

No extra cost?? Naturally, it is only fair to point out that Prince William and Kate are meeting the cost of renting Adelaide Cottage themselves and that, because of its location within Windsor Home Park, it needs, we are told, no extra taxpayer-funded security nor a costly refurbishment…Meanwhile, the Cambridges are retaining all their other homes and their office staff will continue to be based at Kensington Palace.

What about the slimmed-down monarchy? ‘As always it’s the optics,’ says a seasoned courtier. ‘On the one hand we are preaching a smaller institution based on core members of the family. But if those core members are seen to have multiple homes it invalidates the entire approach.’