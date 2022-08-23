Wootton: Prince William prioritizes his kids by refusing to work as hard as Charles

Whenever these kinds of stories pop up, I inevitably think “wow, Prince William is playing a very dangerous game.” It’s one thing for William to smear his brother and sister-in-law on an almost daily basis, it’s quite another to use his media connections to publicly criticize Prince Charles. As the man said, if you come at the king, you best not miss. William is balling up his fists and hoping to ride out a newscycle by quickly throwing Charles under the bus out of convenience. I hope Charles takes William to the woodshed. So, what am I talking about? William’s favorite royal commentator, Dan Wootton, has a new column: “Why William is refusing to repeat the sins of his father: Dan Wootton reveals how the Prince is determined to be present for HIS children – after Charles often was absent during his childhood following Diana’s death.” Watch your step, Peggington. Some highlights:
Peggington’s brutal honesty: Prince William is brutally honest with close friends and courtiers about the impact his father’s work had on his childhood following the death of his mother in 1997. Even today, with his relationship with Prince Charles very much on the mend, the Duke of Cambridge makes explicit his desire to avoid repeating what he believes are the mistakes of his upbringing.
The Cambridges’ move to Windsor: That’s why the Cambridges formal move to Windsor unveiled this morning, which will see the family move into the comparatively small Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate and all three children attend the nearby Lambrook School from next month, is highly significant. More than just a physical move from Kensington Palace, William is sending a clear message to the Royal Family that, while his children remain in their formative years, he views his most important job as being a dad.
William is not Charles (hint: William is worse): My senior royal insider explained: ‘Prince William has forgiven his father and relations between them are stronger than they have been in some time, but he has been abundantly clear to all that he won’t repeat the way he was prioritised as a child. He feels Prince Charles’ unquestionable work ethic had a direct impact on his upbringing, especially after the death of his mother. Far too often, his father chose his duties over being a dad. It is his overarching, unquestionable mission and motive in life to be the best father possible, especially when his children are this age. He is unapologetic about that.’
The same insider continues: ‘The public won’t notice much of a difference and, of course, he acknowledges his significant duties as a working royal and second in line to the throne, but he believes those duties can be worked around his role as a hands-on father. So, for example, when timing engagements, wherever possible, school pick up times will be factored in, so either him or the Duchess can be there to pick up the children.’
How Princess Diana’s memory looms heavily: While [William and Harry] have taken very different paths, both are convinced they are living their lives in a way that fulfills their beloved mother’s wishes. In the case of William that means preparing Prince George to be king while infusing him with an understanding of real life and empathy for ordinary people. But the Duke is also of the belief that Diana would not have approved of Prince Harry’s separation from the monarchy.
Harry’s different: Harry, by contrast, has embraced his mother’s rebellious, anti-establishment streak and disdain of the ‘men in grey suits’ behind-the-scenes of the British Royal Family who Diana was convinced were out to destroy her reputation. Harry and Meghan have the same victim complex in regards to them. Friends say the Duke of Sussex has convinced himself, no doubt aided by his wife, that Diana would have ended up moving to the US to avoid the scrutiny of the British Press, who he has come to despise.
Diana would be so disappointed in her sons? Those who were close to Diana remain bitterly disappointed the previously tight brothers have been torn apart, knowing their mother believed the support they had from one another was going to be critical to cope with the demands of royal life as adults.
[From The Daily Mail]
Imagine saying that a woman who was hounded to her death by the media at the age of 36 had a “victim complex.” Imagine saying a pregnant woman almost being driven to suicide by a coalition of Windsors and media has a “victim complex.” As for what Diana would have done or what she would have felt… as I’ve said a million times, if Diana had lived, so much would have been different for her sons.
As for what Wootton says about William believing that he’s a better man and a better father than Charles… it’s kind of ridiculous because they’re two sides of the same coin. Charles just does more work. Wootton’s source saying “The public won’t notice much of a difference” is extra funny because it’s an admission that William already does f–k all. He barely works and this Adelaide Cottage arrangement truly won’t change that. And let’s be real: William will mostly be living in Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall anyway. There is absolutely no way that William would have agreed to the Adelaide Cottage scheme if he intended to live there “full time.” Why is William throwing Charles under the bus for a quick headline boost? Smells like incandescence and diversionary tactics to me. “No, really, William is moving to Adelaide Cottage, we swear, and he’s doing that so he can be better than his father!”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Cover Images, Backgrid, Kensington Palace.
Dan Wootton is poisoned by racism and hate. It drips from his every word and will be his lasting legacy. It says so much that Will turns to him for cover in the media. Disgraceful.
Wasn’t DW the one who found out via KP sources that Harry and Meghan had privately proposed the half in/half out role, and was threatening to make that public? And as a result, H&M had to post information about their proposal on their website, before they were ready, and even though the plan was far from a done deal? Yes he’s a racist, but I think he’s also got a permanent Piers Morgan type fury about what coulda, shoulda been; that’s why we sometimes get articles from him (like a few days ago) where he sounds unhinged. Wootten thought he was sitting pretty in late 2019, with a pipeline to the palace about all things H&M – only to unexpectedly see his quarry walk right out of the picture a few months later; and the Sussexes have kept their business on lockdown ever since.
To top it off, looks like DW still gets info from KP, but like the other RR’s being kept in check, he can’t dish the dirt on what he likely knows is the real story about what’s going on with W&K, and can only drop hints here and there.
“In the case of William that means preparing Prince George to be king while infusing him with an understanding of real life and empathy for ordinary people.”
Welp, it’s fcking lovely that he doesn’t even MENTION his other two children here. He just said in no uncertain terms that he views his parenting as being solely about George.
Christ, what an asshole.
Seriously. So all he cares about is his heir. Not a mention of Charlotte and Louis because they’re the spares.
@lorelai: and i doubt william is the one to teach George empathy for ordinary people since william just purchased his 4th home. Or rather, taxpayers purchased it for him. Doesn’t really seem like empathy to me.
Oof, didn’t even catch that on the first read. It’s very predictable though, and of course after Sussexit he’s going to want to emphasize the difference in importance between his heir and his spares even more. He and the Firm probably think that Diana treated himself and Harry a little too similarly/equally and want to avoid the same “mistake”. I doubt Kate will care much (if at all) either since she was clearly the golden child in her own family.
Empathy for ordinary people? But I thought the Keens were just like normal folks. So confusing.
He can’t teach empathy because he doesn’t have it. What he did to his sister in law for an issue totally unrelated to him and relating to the protection of her privacy shows that he is a hypocritical monster. I have said this many times, but there is no other royal who has permitted their staff to publicly support a tabloid against another member of the family. It is unprecedented. It was also unnecessary seeing as his own father had won a similar lawsuit years before.
William is going to teach George about empathy for other people? That’s a joke considering that he and Catherine were behind a smear campaign against Harry and Meghan. Where was William’s empathy when Meghan was suicidal?
The only person with a victim complex is prince william here. He maintains that he is the victim because his little brother decided that he wanted something else for himself. Any loving brother would be happy.
I hope his daddy rips him to shreds. He’s barking up the wrong tree. I’m not a fan of any of these people but william is the absolute worst.
This is the worst time for anymore royal scandals and if the Keens really have separated then it must have gotten really unbearable.
I would imagine living with William and all of his unresolved issues is unbearable.
I would imagine living with Kate and all of her unresolved issues is unbearable too. These two are peas in a pod, together (as one scarily-accurate astrologer wrote) only because of laziness and a pathological fear of the world and everything in it. But not together through love.
Kate gives as good as she gets, remember?
Kate was with him for years with those same issues and she was perfectly fine with them to get the ring. She could also leave at any time. Diana and Fergie both got access to their kids without issue. Kate wants the title and she’s going to tolerate a lot for it.
I find it interesting how Charles very much appears to have taken William’s side in recent years, yet William still siccs his most pathetic toadies on his father at every opportunity. Meanwhile, despite the tensions between Charles and his younger son, who has plenty of reasons to be angry with his dad, Harry has remained respectful and compassionate even when criticizing him.
Ditto. I wonder if William has fallen victim to believing his own (Middleton- generated?) press? I also wonder what Charles’s eventual responses will be to William’s attempts to undermine him —and the monarchy — while promoting his own interests. It’s hard for me to imagine King William and Kate without the structure, traditions, and “work” that the Queen and even Prince Charles have long provided, particularly as Anne and other, older, royals eventually retire.
The stripped down monarchy, at that point, will offer minimal value—at considerable cost.
Related question: Could the PoW title remain in abeyance indefinitely? If the Cambridge divorce is inevitable, it doesn’t make sense to award it to William —and Kate — beforehand. It also might give Charles a useful and potentially entertaining bargaining chip with William.
The hypocrisy is breathtaking. After months of damning Harry for an unseen memoir that might, or might not, criticize his father, here this guy is bragging that Will is criticizing the same father.
Yes! Came here to say this, but you said it better!
The RR constantly moan about how Harry is complaining about his family again and here William is doing the same damn thing.
😂 Go on and invite those comparisons between your father’s marriage and your own, William. They complement this 100% normal, logical, totally NOT a separation move *perfectly*. Gold standard PR as always, lol.
Cue polo kiss picture comparison
Exactly! Also lets talk about talk about Anmer Hall a bit more. Didn’t Charles and Camilla use that as one of their country “love nests” (I feel so stupid typing that lol.) Let’s compare!
Yes, I note this article talks only of him having the time to be a ‘father’. Not a husband….
Yep, v single father vibes.
Peggy Sue is back on the “skip Charles for me” train, since he knows the monarchy will not survive a Charles reign. But it’ll crumble even faster with Sir Pegs-a-lot on the royal throne. I’m good either way.
And Wooten is a sycophantic peg licker.
Good God. Read.the.room. They’re already being skewered by even the mainstream/non-rag British press for the tone-deaf “we need a 4th house” move. Now piling on with “we need to be home and ready for pickup” every day…ne’er mind that pesky job thing. And they have a NANNY whose job it is to … watch the kids. I mean, nice sentiment and all, but how many have-to-work-to-eat parents would love that luxury? Deaf and dumb, in every sense.
Yes. It is another excuse as to why they work for barely 3 months of the year, even now Louis is at school. Their children need two stay at home parents and a nanny on call for 24 hours a day, just so they can be ready to pick them up from school at any time. Its insulting to working parents who have to juggle childcare, work and housework either little or no help, and have to pay for it themselves.
Right, William, keep publicly leaning in to the idea that working parents are bad parents. That’ll win you fans and stop critics. LOL. Even Charles doesn’t work nearly as hard as his PR would tell you or William the Lazy would pretend. ‘The Windsors are very good at working three days a week, five months of the year and making it look as if they work hard’ – Mark Bolland, former press officer to Prince Charles
Did not the British Conservatize politicians Rachel Maclean state in a live interview, “People can protect themselves better from the cost of living crisis by taking on more hours” back last May????
Does William not realize that by cutting back on work he is setting a very bad example in this very trying economic time???
LOL! LOL!
Yes! the continued emphasis from these two that parents need to be present at all times in order to be “good parents” is tiresome and insulting (and likely not even their reality.)
First of all, not a single royal does the work hrs of the average person. If Charles wasting prioritizing his sons it was for other reasons.
Second, William needs to just come out and say he’s lazy. He has a full time team of staff for work and a full time team of staff for his domestic life. He could easily be a hands on father, be there for school drop off, pick up, breakfast, dinner, bath and bedtime while still getting in several hundred extra engagements in a year. Especially in 2022 when none of the behind the scenes with has to be done in person.
William sounds uninterested in his kids, not too busy. Harry enjoys a hands-on fatherhood.
You see this all the time in real life. Some people just aren’t good with children.
I have to wonder what Will does all day long.
“… the British Press, who he has come to despise” – This is our reminder that the press has their own reason to hate Harry and smear the Sussexes even without the Cambridges’ participation.
First of all, not a single royal does the work hrs of the average person. If Charles wasn’t prioritizing his sons it was for other reasons.
Second, William needs to just come out and say he’s lazy. He has a full time team of staff for work and a full time team of staff for his domestic life. He could easily be a hands on father, be there for school drop off, pick up, breakfast, dinner, bath and bedtime while still getting in several hundred extra engagements in a year. Especially in 2022 when none of the behind the scenes with has to be done in person.
Wow, when Harry said these things about Charles being unavailable as a father growing up he was blasted. Let’s see if Ingrid, Penny and Dickie circle the wagons around Charles now. You’re right Kaiser, William better be careful or someone might let it slip why they REALLY needed another home.
PH “embraced his mother’s rebellious, anti-establishment streak and disdain of the ‘men in grey suits’ ” but this mother would have been unhappy that he separated from the monarchy? Way to contradict yourself. And, Meghan convinced PH that Di would have moved to the US? Didn’t some of Di’s friends say that? And, PH would have been closer to knowing what his mum might have planned than DW.
equality, yes, I found that very interesting, too. I’m a few years older than Di was, and I would not have been surprised if she moved to the US. She really liked it here and she had much more privacy. I read an article years ago now that supposedly one of Dodi’s family bodyguards had been asked if he wanted to go to the US with Diana and Dodi–supposedly to stay. How much of that is true, I don’t know.
I just think this shows that the btm reads this site. Many of us who were old enough to follow the Chuck & Di show know what went on back then and formed our own opinions. I think Di probably would have relocated to the US.
I saw on the news today Kate, Charlotte and Louis were flying commercial to Scotland and would be meeting William and George there. Hrmm.
I find their “we can’t be good parents if we work!” PR to be so insulting. Millions of parents across the country and around the world work twice if not thrice as hard as they do and don’t have 10% of the resources they have. There’s no nanny for them, no household staff to cook, clean for them etc etc. They do that all by themselves and manage to raise kids that turn out perfectly fine.
The kids having to spend an hour or two a day without their parents isn’t going to traumatise them. W&K don’t need to work 40 hours a week, they can easily work 9-4 everyday which is probably more than what they currently do.
It’s so insulting, as is the claim that the city is an unhealthy place to raise children. They were living in Palace, not an allowed to rot by the government housing estate. The fact that their narrative is that both parents must not work to have a healthy family life is insane.
I couldn’t agree with you more, it’s infuriating. Both of my parents worked because they had to and I went to daycare after school until I was old enough to stay home alone until my parents got home from work and I would say I turned out pretty empathetic and generally a good person, of course like everyone I have my flaws. I also know plenty of families that had a stay at home parent or who homeschooled and the kids did not turn out all right. More parental face time does not guarantee better kids and people shouldn’t feel like they are doing it wrong or are bad parents because they have to work.
Also if they spend more than 2 hours a day with those kids, I’ll eat my foot.
When one sibling is placed above others merely because of birth order there will be issues. It doesn’t matter how often William is at home with them, he doesn’t have the skills to raise them in a normal way. Kate doesn’t either. She chased titles and plays into the twisted system as much as William. Being at work isn’t what is going to mess up those kids. The twisted family dynamics will do that.
How long do we think the PR room at KP makes it before they start sipping their liquid cocktail lunches?!? This article sounds like someone had to do some serious day-drinking before meeting a deadline. My eyes are permanently glued to the back of my head. William has no strategic ability at ALL. Charles is a terrible person, but he is a well versed on backing the bus up and driving g it over his family. Given their “environmental” initiatives (cough) it will probably be an electric bus, so William won’t even hear it coming.
😆 Liz Version 700 – Thanks for the morning hoot!
Oh, so he doesn’t work because he’s a Daddy! Now it all makes sense. NOT.
The public won’t notice much of a difference because he’s never done anything other than leak and rage.
It’s almost more interesting what this piece doesn’t do. It doesn’t emphasize his two pigeon marriage as being better than Charles and his tumult.
It specifically leans into, Charles worked too much and was absent after Diana was gone. So they’re trying to draw parallels to a time when Charles was a single dad and screwed it up, according to William. And Williams promising not to make the same single dad mistakes. Kate is mentioned as picking up the children from school only (unless there’s more in the full article). For sure separated.
Did Diana actually “believe the support they had from one another was going to be critical to cope with the demands of royal life as adults?” I have a vague recollection of her being quoted as Will the king needing Harry for support, but I could be mistaken.
In one of the docs – Charles at 70 I think – Harry talks about how much work Charles did, mentions that in order to say goodnight to him, they had to climb over papers in his office to get to him sitting at his desk. Pretty sure Will was sitting next to him and they were being interviewed together. I personally believe Harry will have a lot to say (positive) about Charles’ influence on how Harry developed his own work style/projects/initiatives, and also (negative) about what he learned from his father about work/life balance and prioritizing your family. (That’s in addition to the more pointed comments about generational trauma, etc. he made in TMYCS.)
This Wootten article is likely serving multiple purposes – distraction as always certainly one, but possibly also laying the groundwork for Will as the separated but caring co-parent. And I vaguely wonder too if he’s trying to get a jump on Harry’s book – hey, this is one of the things that made ME who I am (blech), and to co-opt one of the topics he thinks Harry will address.
Hold the phone: Harry and Wills went to boarding school even when Diana was alive, so I don’t get the whole agenda William The Workshy and Kate The Not-Great are pushing.
Empathy for “ordinary people”…JFC. COULDN’T HE JUST HAVE SAID EMPATHY FOR PEOPLE?!? These idiots are beyond belief.
I didn’t catch that, but omfg, you’re right 😂
This idiot truly cannot open his mouth without shoving his foot directly into it.
PaperclipNumber99, I couldn’t get past the word empathy. My brain stopped there. Well, perhaps he could practice some empathy on the people who aren’t ordinary. I think I need a drink!
William’s problem isn’t Charles. His problem is that Charles is already so unpopular that public pressure will only rise during his reign for abolishment of the monarchy altogether. William farting around and cheating on his wife and complaining about his brother and father isn’t going to help that. I doubt that George ever sees a crown put on his head.
They are both terrible men and terrible fathers. I grant that Charles works way more than old Work-shy. I do think William seems to like having children more/likes his kids compared to Charles(who seemed to give not two shits about his kids) but still only to the extent it doesn’t inconvenience him. But that doesn’t mean TOB is an engaged father at all. The bar is in hell.
I wonder if Charles will respond to this is the press. Maybe not the best timing with all the cash scandals in the press.
Charles was actually a pretty hands-on parent by the royal and aristo standards for the time he had his sons, who were sent to boarding school at age 8 and therefore only had something like 40 days a year with either parent. The boys remain obsessed with polo and he introduced them to it. But he was not Diana.
William was 15 when Diana died. The “Charles wasn’t there for him because he worked too much after her death” is about a teenager, not elementary schoolers. Charles was a single parent at that point. William’s children are 8 and below and have a two parent household and *neither parent works*. Articles like this are about conflating the experience of William and Harry after Diana’s death. It was Harry who a little boy walking behind the coffin. It was Harry that some aristocratic woman, there to see her grandchild, said she saw in the hallways at school looking sad and downcast and the woman hugged him and told him how sorry she was about his mother – in direct opposition to instructions from the school. And how Harry brightened and beamed in response. William was already ensconced at Eton and beginning his sophomore year of high school.
William has only ever done a fraction of the engagements his father, aunt and uncles have done so pretending he was working anything near regular hours is a joke.
But he never asks for just a fraction of the perks does he? He wants 100% of the perks, just not the expected work for it. The Queen gets called dutiful because she was doing engagements and only recently dropped it down in her late 90s. She’s still doing way more than Kate and maybe even William. William doesn’t understand that doing the work over the years is what has given the queen the benefit of the doubt by the general public. They won’t think the same of William who only shows up to sports events.
The healthy thing to do would be to find a fair balance between the distant parenting of the royal family and the helicopter parenting of the Middletons which has resulting in 3 children completely incapable of independent lives. But god forbid.
“My senior royal insider explains…. empathy for ordinary peope”. If I were British I would be so angry at the suggestion that the RF is at the top of the food chain and beneath them lies ordinary people. Tell us how you really feel about your countrymen, without the slap in the face. There is no royal insider; this is Wm himself.
Wotton puts up a shameless defence for William workshy attitude. It is an insult to all fathers around the world who have to work hard, work long hours and sometimes holding 2 jobs to make ends meet and still are responsible to bring up their children well.
Maybe what he means to say is that after the separate/divorce that Charles was not very present in his life and that he wants something different for his children.
Athena, but how does not working when the children are in school help anyone? This simply doesn’t make any sense. Is W actually saying he can focus on the children or he can focus on work, but he is incapable of doing both at the same time. We are to believe this even when the children are in school?
What Dan tries to do here is emphasize William’s image of “the hands on dad”..definately laying the groundwork of single dad William who would have to concentrate on his children and prioritize them in the event of a separation or divorce
Once again, the hypocrisy is unbelievable. If Harry criticizes anyone, he is pilloried. When Harry says he wants to protect his family and have a “normal” family life, the media is vicious. But now we are supposed to applaud William for his “children first” motto? I do agree this is laying the groundwork for William as Single Cool Dad. I have felt that for a while. And once again, William and Kate’s assert that unless you are home full time (or nearly full time) with your kids, the kids won’t turn out well. Such an insult and yet another excuses for their laziness.
Im just posting this so I can type hahahahahahahaahahhahahahahahaha
“Sending a clear message to the Royal Family” – apparently no carrier pigeons are left and the only way to send a message is to acquire another home. Send an email, Bill! Or rather, send the message by refusing to work. Oh wait, he’s already done that.
The thought of the time, energy, and resources these people and their staff spend on the public messaging wars against each other via these stupid “news stories” is appalling. What percentage of “work time” does this represent? It’s insipid, idle, navel gazing, and completely useless. The fact that they do this on the taxpayers dime makes me angry. Im Canadian not British – but the amount of national symbolism of the BRF is staggering. Our country is better than that, and so is the UK.
His talking only about George shows.imo that he resented not being treated more special as a child Diana and Charles did not treat will more special this can only have a really bad effect on George and how he treats his siblings
This is so interesting. In one article, William has thrown his father, mother and brother under the bus.
I think Diana and her saying she wanted her son’s yo be close that she wanted harry never to marry so he could.help William she would have been on team Sussex and tell William to back off and. Leave harry and Meghan alone
There’s absolutely no way William would have agreed to live at Adelaide Cottage because it’s too small especially for his status as future King.
I’ll be shocked if those children ever go to boarding school. If they’re not home, what excuse do these lazy bones have not to work?