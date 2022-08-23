Prince William has no plans to visit Harry during his copykeening trip to NYC

On Friday, Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince William will travel to New York in September. The trip had been rumored for a few weeks, ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited New York in July specifically because Prince Harry was invited to speak at the United Nations for Mandela Day. William was, as always, constipated with jealousy and extremely keen to copy his younger brother. It genuinely seemed like William’s people were putting out feelers to the United Nations to somehow book William to speak or do something, anything at the opening week of the United Nations General Assembly (which would start September 13). I want to know how many people laughed at Kensington Palace’s pleas to find something for this bald-ass copykeener to do.
Obviously, the UN must have turned him down. So Mike Bloomberg arranged for William to do a day-long “Earthshot Summit” in New York on September 21. KP made it sound like William will go solo in New York too, which is yet another disaster – William will be shocked by how little attention he gets without Kate preening and keening at his side. Yes, she’s a mess, but if William wants attention (and he does), he would be wise to bring Kate. The problem is that Kate is already scheduled to appear in London on September 22 for Laver Cup. It’s possible she could fly into New York for the day on the 21st and then fly back that night in time to preen and keen with Roger Federer. So… is that the plan? It doesn’t appear so. Meanwhile, The Sun says that William has, um, no plans to see Harry while in America. LOL.
Prince William is set to visit New York next month – but it’s understood he has no plans to see US-based Harry while there. The Duke of Cambridge is gathering his 2021 Earthshot Prize winners for a major summit in the Big Apple. It would take him more than six hours to fly from New York to the Duke of Sussex’s home in California – making it difficult for the brothers to meet during the fleeting trip.
William will be attending a summit in New York during NYC Climate Week and the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly. There, the Duke will address guests alongside billionaire Michael Bloomberg – who is also Global Advisor to the winners of The Earthshot Prize. It comes just weeks after Prince Harry, 37, addressed a fringe meeting of the United Nations in New York to mark Nelson Mandela’s birthday.
The Duke of Sussex is also set to fly back to the UK next month and stay at Frogmore Cottage, which is a short walk from William and Kate’s new family home at Adelaide Cottage. But there are “no plans” for the brothers to meet during his flying visit. Likewise, it is understood that William and Harry are not to meet when the Duke of Cambridge is in the US.
[From The Sun]
It’s hilarious to see how squirrelly they’re being with the “Earthshot Summit” and how and where it’s actually being hosted. They keep trying to attach the Earthshot Summit to the opening of the United Nations General Assembly, which will have happened the week prior to William’s visit. On Tuesday, September 20 (a day before the Earthshot Summit), the UN is opening its General Debate. There will be actual world leaders in New York with agendas full of Russia, Ukraine and China. And then William will bumble along and what? Try to do some kind of photo-op in some rented-out space in the UN building? It would be funny if the Earthshot Summit wasn’t even held at the UN building. *snicker*
As for the idea that William could or would pop over to Montecito… British people truly don’t understand the size of the US. It’s not an easy or fast journey to travel from New York to Montecito. Plus, the whole point of William’s trip is that he’s COPYING Harry, not that he actually wants to see Harry.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Beckgrid, Cover Images, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates -20220210-
The Duke of Cambridge talks to Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, during his visit to Abu Dhabi’s wetlands at the Jubail Mangrove Park to learn more about the UAE’s efforts to protect the regional flora and fauna from human and environmental challenges, particularly as the country’s urban centres continue to grow and develop, as part of his tour of the United Arab Emirates.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
-PHOTO by: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Edinburgh, UK -20220512-
Prince William at Heart of Midlothian Football Club, Edinburgh, during a visit to see the ‘The Changing Room’ programme launched by SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health) in 2018 and is now delivered in football clubs across Scotland.
-PICTURED: Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220614- Catherine Duchess of Cambridge And Prince William Attend Grenfell Tower Remembrance Ceremony The Duke and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge during a multi-faith and wreath laying ceremony at base of Grenfell Tower in London, in remembrance of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14 2017. -PHOTO by: Peter Nicholls/PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com -67429023a Disclaimer: This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates -20220210-
The Duke of Cambridge talks to Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, during his visit to Abu Dhabi’s wetlands at the Jubail Mangrove Park to learn more about the UAE’s efforts to protect the regional flora and fauna from human and environmental challenges, particularly as the country’s urban centres continue to grow and develop, as part of his tour of the United Arab Emirates.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
-PHOTO by: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
HRH PRINCE WILLIAM TODAY VISITED THE NEWLY REOPENED BAFTA HQ WHERE HE MET PARTICIPIANTS OFTHE BURSARY AND SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAMMES AND TO MEET PARTICIPIANTS IN THE MENTORING PROGRAMME,Image: 656914822, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: PAUL GROVER / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William gives a speech as he and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge attend the launch of the Glade of Light Memorial, outside Manchester Cathedral, which commemorates the victims of a suicide bomb attack at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert, in Manchester, England, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The memorial honours the 22 people whose lives were taken, as well as remembering everyone who was left injured or affected by the attack at Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017.,Image: 690051213, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jon Super / Avalon
-
-
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 13/06/2022. Windsor , United Kingdom. Prince William at the Garter Day service at Windsor Castle, United Kingdom.,Image: 699363855, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
Nassau, BAHAMAS – Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pictured Meeting with Key Workers at the Garden of Remembrance, Nassau, Bahamas, Recognising the impact of COVID-19 in The Bahamas, The Duke and Duchess will meet key workers who have been on the frontline of the response to the pandemic. They will hear about their experiences and thank them for their incredible work in helping to keep local communities safe.
Pictured: Prince William
BACKGRID USA 25 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge And Prince William At The Out-Sourcing Inc Charity Polo Match
The Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at in the Out-Sourcing Inc charity polo match at Guards Polo Club, Smiths Lawn, Windsor. The match is to raise funds and awareness for ten charities supported by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jul 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
He will be too busy arranging “Innovation Summits” in the lobby of the UN building instead of tackling the problem of raw sewage being pumped into his own country’s rivers, waterways and beaches.
I doubt at this point, H GAF about Billy the Pegged and his travel plans. He is living his life on his own terms now.
Right!? Like why do they keep bringing H&M into the conversation about Peggington Rage? Let him and evil Bloomberg make a spectacle that no one will pay attention to and move on. Let peggs and jeggs have the spotlight they wanted and leave H&M out of it.
Also how is this good for the environment and the sewage leaking into the ocean and rivers should be the main focus for a UK “leader” why is he coming to the US. Charity begins at home…
Charity may begin at home but, apparently, William believes that publicity lies overseas. And that’s all he wants, not actual environmental progress.
Peggington!!! Lol!!!
🤣🤣🤣🤣
He’ll be speaking from the Four Seasons Landscaping parking lot. That’s about the only place that won’t already be occupied that week.
This comment brings me joy.
I believe in order to ‘visit’, one would have to have an INVITATION…..first. Lol
@ Dhiannak that was my first thought as well. A visit would require an invitation. That is never, ever going to happen in this universe or the universe of Willy the Woodpegger.
Why are they talking about US ? Wont the Sussexes be in the UK next week and since the Keens are now living in Adelaide Cottage wouldnt that make more sense for a visit!?
@Noki: It’s already been established that they won’t be meeting up in the UK.
Which makes it even dumber to think that either one would fly from any US coast to see each other.
LOL. The press are desperate Harry and William to meet. I do wonder if the press recognize that they had a major role in this current situation.
I’m sure Harry will be devastated that his petulant shit of a brother won’t be coming around to bully his wife and racially abuse his kids. Tragic.
Right?! The Woodpegger needs a copy of that book, He’s Just Not That Into You.
@ SussexWatcher, HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!
We should send him a copy, you think?
I doubt this thing will take place in the UN building which will be playing host to actual leaders for the UNGA. The BM really keeps trying and failing to make Baldy seem like a statesman. I do notice that The Sun seems to be tampering down expectations though. Notice how they say W will address “guests”? It’s funny because in the original notice, I could have sworn it read that he would address “world leaders” who would be attending! Give it up, Bill…you’re a small fish!
Yeah side events during the UN usually take place at another venue.
Interesting that after all the pandemic-era chest beating about HOW DARE HARRY NOT COME BACK AND SEE THE QUEEN/SEEK RECONCILIATION it”s now too far for TOB to fly coast to coast to see Harry.
Also, don’t get me started on how he’s gathering ‘HIS earthsh!t winners’. We know they are only props to him.
Maybe he’s being conscientious about his carbon footprint. One US coast-to-coast jet = how many helicopter commutes to “work” in London?
(Nah, I’m just trollin’ ya here. He doesn’t care.)
As Harry said, their relationship is: space. I doubt Harry cares about Willy Woodpegger single white male-ing him to NY or the UN or anywhere else. Harry is living his best life with his amazing wife by his side. Harry is three steps ahead of his brother and will already be on to his next commitment (that W will inevitably try to copy 2 months from now) by the time W is begging on the steps of the UN. These fantasy writers need to come up with a new angle.
Oh my God, you people have completely warped me because I read that as “by the time W is PEGGING on the steps of the UN.” Yeah, you guys did that.
The best part is the Danish royals where invited to the opening of the UN. That must really sting.
Oohhhh…..what a lovely nugget you have gifted us with @ Lizzie!!!
Willy the Woodpegger just wants to be his one with his peacock and spread his “statesmanship” for all to see a month or so before Boston. But his dedication to the environment has commanded him to come stateside as it was due to not wanting to decline an invitation from Bloomberg. Oh no, that would be an insult to Bloomberg.
Couldn’t possibly be due to Harry’s invitation to speak at the UN. No, that’s just semantics.
That truly is wonderful. The Danish Crown Prince is invited, but not the FFK of England!!
Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary are attending partly to show support for Denmark’s candidacy for the UN Security Council. In addition, they will also be attending various meetings and events during the High Level week during the UNGA. Mary has attended and/or spoke at the UN for years including attending the UNGA in many capacities, including as patron of the UNFPA and her long involvement with promotion of the SDGs. William is not even near that league. And in relation to climate change….Frederik runs circles around him there too. Frederik is very informed and well versed in the issue…further renewable energy and green solutions is a large part of the causes he (and Mary) advocate for as patrons of organizations, highlighting initiatives and awarding money to said causes. William can only dream of being on the same level!!
Did he really call the event marking Mandela’s birthday a “fringe meeting”? Careful there, Danny Rotten, your racism is showing…
Oh, it’s a Wooten article? No wonder! These lunatics don’t hide the fact that they really hate black people. But you know it must really sting that Harry got to speak to the world at the UN and TOB can’t even get an invite! Bloomberg has to go create a “summit” for him during the same period as the UNGA because W was deemed too insignificant to stand and speak in the same place his little brother did! Hehehehe
Off-tangent, but it seems unusual to me just how many key figures from Australia and NZ are so active, high-up, and influential in right-wing British politics. Wootton, Amanda Platell, Lynton Crosby, Murdoch off the top of my head.
You don’t see other Commonwealth countries staking a place to the same extent.
Right Izzy that jumped out at me too. That little “fringe meeting about the African Dude”. 👀🤦🏻♀️ I just given myself a headache from eye rolling. This is sad and desperate. It makes me think Harry life with his brother growing up was just an endless round of tantrums and THEN he had to deal with the rest of the family. Lord no wonder he grew up to be so strong, you would have to be to survive that upbringing even with Diana there for the first 12 years to shield him. How do you shield someone from their brother?
@ Liz Version 700, that was certainly a blatant “we are very much a racist family and country”. Yes, I agree. Harry’s life must have been hell from the moment he was aware of the ugliness that lived inside of his older brother. Harry had to maintain silence, allow Willy the Woodpegger to take credit as well as turn a blind eye of his sticky fingers. As well as the perpetual expected scape goat for his brothers shortcomings. How awful. No wonder Harry needs space.
Try as he might, Willy the Woodpegger will never be the statesman, the diplomat nor commit to a life of duty and service. WW is solely driven now as his brother has eclipsed him which he never expected or anticipated.
Yet, once he becomes king, he will buckle under the weight as there will be no one to blame as he refuses to accept his limitations.
“Harry addresses a fringe meeting…” Lol so goddamn salty all the time. They really can’t help themselves. At least he was invited.
LOL, they really are trying to connect William to the UN, aren’t they?
“William will be attending a summit in New York during NYC Climate Week and the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly” – he’ll be there DURING the UNGA, he’s not attending the UNGA. Very very clever wording though.
That wording, along with the ‘fringe’ directed at Harry (when he actually spoke at the UN!), is so very desperate.
Bloomberg is a UN Special Envoy for Climate Something or Other, so he has the connections to get William into the UN, not sure about him actually making a speech there. The Bloomberg press release says there will be world leaders at this “major summit” – we’ll see.
I think only someone close to these two passing will bring them in close proximity again. Harry is busy traveling and doing the work closest and dearest to him and Meghan is as busy working on projects as well. The breach of trust by William to allow his Secretary to provide information to the courts re Meghan’s lawsuit sealed their relation . Much seemed to have been overlooked by the Sussexes but this was blatant and a message from William’s re his ruthlessness.
William will forever be chasing Harry because he does not have a work ethic. Harry’s work ethic is profound and he has the charisma to enable him to engage with many in different arenas. The circle he has traveled in of late: American delegation to the Invictus Games, King of the Netherlands, Senators and Congressmen for African parks, Walmart heirs were part of this group etc. I would imagine he has at his fingertips many powerful influential folks who enjoys interactions with him personally.
The best William can hope for on this trip is an invite to the Kennedy Centers Honors to get any real publicity from this New York trip since it will be happen on or about the time he visits. Otherwise this visit will be a waste of fuel to get there. We all know he will try to get photos of himself shaking prominent dignitaries hand to prove to himself he is worthy but this will be nothing more than a courtesy on their part which yields nothing.
Agree @ Maxine Branch. I suspect at the funeral for QEII, which Harry and Meghan will then bounce from the BRF. Harry, Meghan and/or their beautiful children will visit Britain for professional reasons, very few personal reasons of those that matter and hold dearly to them both.
As for Charles, nope unless genuine apologies are spoken face to face. There may be a short visits, not long periods.
As for WW and CopyKeen, they are an afterthought and their past. They are not included or involved in the future for Harry and Meghan. The Lambridges burned all of the bridges with their vicious lies and underhanded actions, as well as the constant jealousy as well.
He doesn’t want what happened to Trump to happen to him does he? Remember when Trump stood in front of the UN and said no other president has done as much as him? I can just see Willie doing the same thing and getting the same response. Resounding laughter.
I thought doing things for the UN was too political? Or is that just for Meghan because her UN work pre marriage made the future future king look amateur.
Wouldn’t one need to be invited to visit though….
No shit, Sherlock.
So, William has no plans to visit Harry while in the U.S. Interesting but I have a question: Was he invited?! Otherwise, it just seems a bit presumptuous and desperate to announce that in advance and decline a non-existent offer. Just sayin’.
A “fringe meeting”? Didn’t Wooten also carry on about how bored he was hearing about British colonization and the brutality of the slave trade some time ago? Wow, he really, truly hates Black people. Nice guy to have squarely in Prince Peggy’s corner.
Birds of a feather. He probably says openly what William talks about privately. Keep talking Dan Rotten, we see you and PegWilly.
Let me get this straight – in order to be a hands-on dad, Will needs to move his family into a 4th home, uproot his children and make them start at a new school, only to plan a frivolous and unnecessary international trip during their first week or two at the new school and new home? Do I have that right?
Yup, he’s a real Father of the Year contender 🙄
If you’re traveling somewhere & you see you’ll be in the same city as an old friend, or a family member, you see if you can arrange to meet for a meal or whatever so that you can catch up. You don’t do that when your family member lives on the opposite site of the US from where you’re going to be. Or, you know, if you don’t even like that family member. These tabloid writers are such BS artists.
Just a quick google search about New York Climate Week which coincides with the annual UNGA
meetings:
“Businesses, governments, academic institutions, arts and music organizations, and nonprofits are encouraged to participate in the iconic week by hosting an event through the official Climate Week NYC events program. Organizations can apply to host an event during the week of Climate Week NYC 2022 (September 19-25) at their chosen location in New York City or online.”
Is this where William’s summit is going to fit in. Bloomberg would have the connections to arrange this. William could have done this last year and featured all the finalists. I hope at least they will discuss how all the projects of the finalists have progressed and are contributing to alleviating the effects of climate change.
Praise be! It appears that at least one of the royal commentators has finally looked that New York and California are on opposite sides of the vast U.S. as for trying to connect this “climate summit” with the U.N., I don’t doubt that Bloomberg has the money and connections to set up something that looks good. But you know William will hate that it will be a “Bloomberg” event featuring the FFK and not a “Cambridge” event. Nevermind the fact that what we’ve seen of the KP staff’s organizing prowess had “Colonizer Jeep cosplay” trending last year. Dude does not enjoy sharing the spotlight, even if it might benefit his own cause. And I think we might be seeing the beginning of independent overseas trips for the Keens.
Why would he look up Harry? He hates Harry. He’ll simply google him and try to imitate (badly) everything Harry’s been doing and succeeding at. Soon we’ll see William in Africa, too, perhaps Rwanda, to lecture its people on birth control and how they are ruining the environment.