Prince William has no plans to visit Harry during his copykeening trip to NYC

On Friday, Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince William will travel to New York in September. The trip had been rumored for a few weeks, ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited New York in July specifically because Prince Harry was invited to speak at the United Nations for Mandela Day. William was, as always, constipated with jealousy and extremely keen to copy his younger brother. It genuinely seemed like William’s people were putting out feelers to the United Nations to somehow book William to speak or do something, anything at the opening week of the United Nations General Assembly (which would start September 13). I want to know how many people laughed at Kensington Palace’s pleas to find something for this bald-ass copykeener to do.

Obviously, the UN must have turned him down. So Mike Bloomberg arranged for William to do a day-long “Earthshot Summit” in New York on September 21. KP made it sound like William will go solo in New York too, which is yet another disaster – William will be shocked by how little attention he gets without Kate preening and keening at his side. Yes, she’s a mess, but if William wants attention (and he does), he would be wise to bring Kate. The problem is that Kate is already scheduled to appear in London on September 22 for Laver Cup. It’s possible she could fly into New York for the day on the 21st and then fly back that night in time to preen and keen with Roger Federer. So… is that the plan? It doesn’t appear so. Meanwhile, The Sun says that William has, um, no plans to see Harry while in America. LOL.

Prince William is set to visit New York next month – but it’s understood he has no plans to see US-based Harry while there. The Duke of Cambridge is gathering his 2021 Earthshot Prize winners for a major summit in the Big Apple. It would take him more than six hours to fly from New York to the Duke of Sussex’s home in California – making it difficult for the brothers to meet during the fleeting trip. William will be attending a summit in New York during NYC Climate Week and the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly. There, the Duke will address guests alongside billionaire Michael Bloomberg – who is also Global Advisor to the winners of The Earthshot Prize. It comes just weeks after Prince Harry, 37, addressed a fringe meeting of the United Nations in New York to mark Nelson Mandela’s birthday. The Duke of Sussex is also set to fly back to the UK next month and stay at Frogmore Cottage, which is a short walk from William and Kate’s new family home at Adelaide Cottage. But there are “no plans” for the brothers to meet during his flying visit. Likewise, it is understood that William and Harry are not to meet when the Duke of Cambridge is in the US.

[From The Sun]

It’s hilarious to see how squirrelly they’re being with the “Earthshot Summit” and how and where it’s actually being hosted. They keep trying to attach the Earthshot Summit to the opening of the United Nations General Assembly, which will have happened the week prior to William’s visit. On Tuesday, September 20 (a day before the Earthshot Summit), the UN is opening its General Debate. There will be actual world leaders in New York with agendas full of Russia, Ukraine and China. And then William will bumble along and what? Try to do some kind of photo-op in some rented-out space in the UN building? It would be funny if the Earthshot Summit wasn’t even held at the UN building. *snicker*

As for the idea that William could or would pop over to Montecito… British people truly don’t understand the size of the US. It’s not an easy or fast journey to travel from New York to Montecito. Plus, the whole point of William’s trip is that he’s COPYING Harry, not that he actually wants to see Harry.