Jennifer Lopez ‘feels extremely happy being married to Ben,’ ‘it was a dream’

I think Jennifer Lopez’s strategy was pretty good. She rushed the elopement because the focus was just getting Ben down the aisle, getting that commitment from “the one who got away.” So, more than a month later, she got her “real wedding” and he couldn’t bolt or self-sabotage in any meaningful way. She got to wear a princess dress and have the (humid) wedding of her dreams down in Georgia. And she’s happy about all of it, sources tell People. It’s funny that it’s not really about “we,” it’s just all about J.Lo.

Jennifer Lopez’s wedding celebration with Ben Affleck was an affair to remember for the bride. A source tells PEOPLE that Lopez, 53, thought the couple’s weekend fête in Georgia with their friends and family was “perfect.” “It was a dream for her,” the insider shares. “She loved having all the kids there. She loved the location. It all felt very special.” According to the source, the actress and singer “feels extremely happy being married to Ben.” “She keeps saying ‘my husband’ and it’s very cute,” the insider adds.

[From People]

But… how does Ben feel about all of this? I’ve believed since the beginning of this revival that Ben adores her and he believes that he’s matured enough to handle everything that comes with being with J.Lo. But he still has that little voice in the back of his head whispering “let’s sabotage the f–k out of this, come on, let’s go to a strip club!”

Meanwhile, Ben was photographed on Sunday, during the day, dropping his kids and maybe some other people off at a private air strip. He watched carefully as his kids boarded the private plane. I assume they went back to LA because they maybe had school? Who knows though. Then, hours later, Ben was seen at the same air strip, I think. It was Sunday evening and he looked like he had been partying. Either that or he was completely exhausted. TMZ says J.Lo was in the car with him.

Ben Affleck needs a nap — at least that much is obvious from these photos of him on the road in Georgia … where the dude looks absolutely drained post-wedding weekend. https://t.co/RiGfZlc6JO — TMZ (@TMZ) August 22, 2022