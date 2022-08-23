Jennifer Lopez ‘feels extremely happy being married to Ben,’ ‘it was a dream’

I think Jennifer Lopez’s strategy was pretty good. She rushed the elopement because the focus was just getting Ben down the aisle, getting that commitment from “the one who got away.” So, more than a month later, she got her “real wedding” and he couldn’t bolt or self-sabotage in any meaningful way. She got to wear a princess dress and have the (humid) wedding of her dreams down in Georgia. And she’s happy about all of it, sources tell People. It’s funny that it’s not really about “we,” it’s just all about J.Lo.
Jennifer Lopez’s wedding celebration with Ben Affleck was an affair to remember for the bride. A source tells PEOPLE that Lopez, 53, thought the couple’s weekend fête in Georgia with their friends and family was “perfect.”
“It was a dream for her,” the insider shares. “She loved having all the kids there. She loved the location. It all felt very special.”
According to the source, the actress and singer “feels extremely happy being married to Ben.”
“She keeps saying ‘my husband’ and it’s very cute,” the insider adds.
[From People]
But… how does Ben feel about all of this? I’ve believed since the beginning of this revival that Ben adores her and he believes that he’s matured enough to handle everything that comes with being with J.Lo. But he still has that little voice in the back of his head whispering “let’s sabotage the f–k out of this, come on, let’s go to a strip club!”
Meanwhile, Ben was photographed on Sunday, during the day, dropping his kids and maybe some other people off at a private air strip. He watched carefully as his kids boarded the private plane. I assume they went back to LA because they maybe had school? Who knows though. Then, hours later, Ben was seen at the same air strip, I think. It was Sunday evening and he looked like he had been partying. Either that or he was completely exhausted. TMZ says J.Lo was in the car with him.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I grew up with my dad who struggled with addiction as well as married (and divorced) and man who also struggled with addiction and the picture of Ben in the car made my spidey senses go off for this to be “more than exhaustion”.
I could be wrong, as this is a moment in time with no context, but seeing that picture of Ben in the car made my stomach drop.
I am concerned about him too. I know we are both probably going to get flack about can’t we just be happy for him. I want to be happy for him but there are to many red flags going up.
JLO has always been dependent. I am only a couple years younger than her. Yes, she is in love. I am happy for her that she is in love as a beautiful mature woman. It is one of the best times in her life. She is clinging to him and acting dependent. I think she is turning a blind eye to things he does.
I think she believes she can control things. She is going to control his drinking, gambling, self-destructive behavior.
She tried to control the narrative when ARod was cheating. She tried to control narratives with Mark Anthony. She has patterns, Ben has patterns. It will never change.
Ben needed a quiet introverted woman. JLO needs a meek man she can control.
My Dad looked like that after a bender during humid Summer nights. Can’t fake that kind of red face. My husband & I have grown up around a lot of drunks. When my husband saw Ben in France just walking around with JLO my husband said “He’s drinking again.”
We both like Ben. I have played poker with Ben. He’s really sweet, funny and just one of those guys you can’t help but crush on. I truly do want him to be happy
Really well put. Agree with absolutely everything you wrote.
Good luck to him and JLo. On poker, I read that Poker Princess book and it had some funny anecdotes about Rick Salomon questioning Ben about JLo’s butt and about the celebs playing poker in general.
Strip mall Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton—yes, I’m old. Two very self-absorbed people are great as long as everything is perfect, but it never, never stays perfect.
I was thinking that, too. This is her 4th marriage!
I read Burton’s diaries, and he was always railing against Elizabeth’s need for the spotlight.
Wow. That is a very interesting comparison. I’m old, too, but I never made this connection. I might have to drill my mom about this. She could write a book about Elizabeth Taylor, but I’m not sure she’s heard of Ben and JLo.
He loves the attention as much as her imo the trouble is in his case he don’t know how to handle it to a certain point. He gets overwhelmed pretty quickly add his addiction issues and it can end up in tears. I hope he has a better way of dealing with it now and wish them happiness.
So many alarm bells going off. Hopefully I am wrong.
No alarm bells are ringing off for me. They look very happy and I wish them all the best.
Who wouldn’t be exhausted after an outdoor wedding in Savannah? Constantly seeming to be on the go from the second they got back together. Breakneck speed. It’s exhausting just thinking about it but maybe it’s just me. Maybe they could turn down the volume a bit? Give the whole family some time to breath, unwind.
Not to sound superficial but…has he lost a lot of weight over the last year or two? His face is very thin. His cheekbones really stand out now. Not saying it’s a bad thing, he’s just been looking different.
Ben looks incredibly exhausted!!! His face is so red, which I hope is due to not wearing sunscreen & getting burnt.
Something is wrong for him to look this tired!! Ben is not 80!
This pic looked eerily similar of when JG drove him to rehab, before stopping for fast food for him!
JL married the love of her life; however, she also married an addict.
He really needs to stay indoors for a few days and liberally apply the sunscreen next time he goes out. I bet Jen Garner would harp on it while they were married and now he has nobody to remind him.
He looks exhausted (and sunburned) but the last month has been really exhausting for them. Jen seems to thrive on being out there but Ben appears way more introverted. Just reading about their month or so has me in tears. Plus he’s working on his movie. It seems premature to start the addiction line again.
Totally agree and the conversation about Ben’s relapsing is on since they rekindled. You can’t make up a whole narrative from one picture. The guy could’ve literally been waking up, sneezing, laughing, farting, joking…anything but being drunk but it’s Ben so it’s easy to go to that conclusion
As an alcoholic myself, I can literally say he is on thin ice. It is not good AT ALL to have all of these jam packed activities this past month. His movie ending (directing is very stressful in itself and he was acting too), then the 1st wedding, the honeymoon in France, working again, then to NYC, then to GA for the 2nd wedding.
Alcoholics need routines, when you jam everything into an alcoholic’s schedule like has been done to Ben in the past month, 5 weeks or so, it is not good. He has seemed very stressed from multiple pictures in the past month. I feel for him and I hope he has a strong support system in place for those moments that catch us off guard. Trust me when I say, one minute you can be fine and the next not.
The fact JLo made this wedding all about her… She should have respected him enough to say if you want to come to the wedding, it’s dry, so don’t expect to get drunk. But she didn’t do that. Instead she had barrels of Jack Daniels flown in for the 3-day extravaganza. Too much temptation for a man who has only been sober maybe 2.5/3 years. Matt Damon doesn’t drink around Ben for good reason, he actually cares for Ben though. JLo only cares about herself.
Ben is a 50 year able bodied man,why do talk about him like a child? Why all this scheduling decidions are put on Jlo? Can’t he say something if he is bothered?
This is really misogynistic and you’re clearly blinded by your dislike of her. They are a couple and either you want it or not Ben took all these decisions with Jlo, his wife.
Spot on. These last few months have been on high octane for him. I personally would have had a dry wedding so as not to even allow a possibility of temptation.
Yeah but that’s the dialogue around Jen, even here. And Ben is often infantilised in general. How many people have said even here, they did the first wedding so he wouldn’t do a ‘runaway bride’ from the main wedding. Whereas I thought, oh they’re having a ceremony for them and their kids, an intimate event, before the big public wedding. Like Harry and Meghan did.
The thing about finally marrying the one who got away is that, for this couple, it’s a full 2 decades later. The long weekend destination wedding and blowout party seemed like a great idea when they were first engaged at barely 30 years old. Fast forward to both B&J being over 50 now, we’ll, those all-nighters entertaining dozens of friends and family is mighty tiring, at least for Ben. I really hope he is sober, but the strain on his face in Paris and at the wedding concerns me.
Wait a second. Is she carrying a coach bag? That’s an interesting choice for her.
She’s designed a collection for them in the past, not sure if she’s still involved.
Oh, I didn’t know. Let’s hope her marriage is more successful than her bag collection.
Her Coach collection is very successful! And very sharp.
The man is likely tired because he’s been busy the whole weekend. How about we not assume that he is miserable or “fell off the wagon” or whatever because it’s sick that y’all are lowkey(high key) praying for this man to mess this up. If you put a man who already has a resting bitch face + caught off guard pics late at night, these are the pics you are gonna get. Not smiling from ear to ear and freshly groomed.
+1 yup and I agree with A cause TMZ is trash but they are not the only one ,like you said, high key praying for Ben to fall off the wagon.Addiction is a disease and Ben has been open about it but I don’t know why people are rooting for him to ‘fall off the wagon ‘. The crazy thing is ppl are deducting this from one photo which is a split second from an action, where are the other photos of the car?
That heat and humidity is awful. Exhaustion, hunger, dehydration and excitement added to the bugs and sweat can lead to letting down your guard and relapsing into self destructive behaviors. Hope he is taking care of himself. He looks exhausted.
TMZ are trash. The constant needling and speculation about Ben’s sobriety is very unhealthy.
Several outlets said he left on a plane with Matt Damon but this looks to be at night so it looks as though they got that wrong. So he was boarding a plane (?) here I hope to somewhere where they can stay out of sight (with no tabloid or newsletter updates) for at least a couple of weeks. He looks a mess and like he really really needs it.
The thing about dreams is, eventually you wake up.
I’m no JLo and Ben fan but honestly tmz is garbage. Have they spent a weekend in dress clothes outside in Georgia in August? He’s 50. He’s tired. Dehydrated This is what tired looks like.
Exactly. My best friend had an outside wedding in Texas on the last day of May. I was fortunately wearing a thin, gauzy tunic. The men were sweaty and red. Ben is almost 50. Georgia is hot as hell. At his age, you can’t party like a rockstar and not show the effects the next day.
Wonder if Ben can’t communicate, can’t express himself. he has learned to say yes to everything “big 3 day wedding and I’m a recovering addict so I get to watch…..sounds fun”…..”“paparazzi call everyday on honeymoon then for my birthday….it’s good for business priorities…..sounds great…..”
then finally in every relationship he just wears out and can’t take it and ends up running away or over medicating or cheats as his way of saying “no”……I can’t do this anymore “ I’m outta here”
Ben is in WAY over his head with all this.
JLo can handle being ON for the paparazzi, the PR, the photos, the travel, the constant glam. Every current inch of Ben is showing that he can’t. Get that man a 32oz Gatorade, Jimmy John’s sandwich, and let him watch Netflix on the couch for a week under a blanket. He clearly needs it.
@Lynne I was literally thinking “Ben might need to work on setting firmer boundaries” when I came upon your comment.
There’s definitely a strong vibe that he’s just going with whatever she wants, which is sweet….except she is A LOT for anyone – and so is he – so I’d think both of them having strong boundaries is really important and that doesn’t seem to be happening at all.
Great point @Andi. I think she thrives being “on” 24/7 but he just looks miserable or really tired most of the time. I’m sure he loves her, he is going through all this but imo she is more focused on making a point (maybe to us or maybe to all her ex-husbands) rather than thinking of him going through all this.
How many dream weddings does one person need to have? I’m very much a cynic and I don’t think they’ll make it to year three. They’re both a mess.
Did you guys see the note Casey Affleck posted? I think he wanted any speculation to die down. But he did write something pretty nice. Or as nice as he could write it out.
Yeah except he used the worst pic of JLo he could find lol
I hate to admit it–but he looks like a fantastic lay. That’s it, that’s the comment.
Now that the vegas wedding / honeymoon / back to back birthdays / georgia wedding festivities are all out of the way, I’m really hoping for Ben’s sake that they all lay low and mellow out for some time. I’m sure all of these recent events have been testing him and probably best for his health and sanity to chill out now. Let’s see…
The majority of people commenting here have been down on this couple since the beginning of second run at their relationship. Despite most saying it wouldn’t last a month, it did and they’ve done the forever thing. I agree that the past couple months have been phew!! — travel, kids, photo shoots, film making, house & car shopping, weddings, you name it. I’m happy for them, but I pray to God she has what it takes to stick it out if this poor soul relapses.
There were multiple teams of people paid handsomely to give them the wedding of their dreams! Both JL & Ben have ASSISTANTS that are also paid to work with these teams of people…they report back to them. There is no stress involved in planning their wedding. They flew on a private plane, again no stress The rooms are set up with air conditioning where they can go if it got too humid.
I can’t speak for everyone, but I don’t think people want to see Ben struggle with his sobriety. ..I know I don’t. I think most people are routing for him. But Ben is responsible for his own sobriety, not JL& not the children!!!
However, that last pic of him does not look good at all!!!
I’m in GA and go to that area frequently. This time of year it’s swampy, thick, and humid. Kudos to them for wearing all those clothes because they had to have been hot. And that time of day? Not a chance.
I’m in the camp of I’m happy for these two and hope they live happily ever after… HOWEVER, I do wonder if J. Lo was and is still in love with the IDEA of Ben Affleck, A-list, Oscar winning, Michael Bay action star flick, movie star? I know she is an A-lister herself, I get that. But when they got together, I think she was really smitten and finally met someone that was her match, if not bigger than her. She always looked at him with starry eyes and I feel like she still does. Which is sweet, I guess but part of me feels like she is doing the most with their wedding(s) because she was supposed to have all this 20 years ago. Ben may have been her one that got away but I wonder if she still will now that she got what she wanted.