Prince William will travel to NYC in September to speak at the United Nations

We always try to note the many times the Duchess of Cambridge “copykeens” the Duchess of Sussex. Kate is a longtime copykeener – the people around her pretend that she’s simply doing harmless “homages” to Diana or the Queen, but no one wants to talk about Kate’s Meghan Lookbook or how often she style-stalks her sister-in-law. Prince William certainly can’t say anything to Kate about it either, because he’s obsessed with copykeening and “one-upping” his brother as well. William just doesn’t take the same kind of hit for it. If Harry and Meghan visit Afghani refugees, then William has to do the same. If Harry plays polo for charity, then William has to do the same. If Harry gets a big-month contract with Netflix, William has to make a deal with Discovery+. And if Harry is invited to speak at the United Nations for Mandela Day, then suddenly William is going to barge into the UN and demand to speak too! Literally.
The Duke of Cambridge is expected to travel to New York next month as he prepares to take his climate change message to the United States. During the trip, Prince William plans to meet Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City Mayor and American philanthropist who sits on the board of the Duke’s Earthshot Prize.
It is thought William could also address the United Nations General Assembly, where world leaders convene to discuss the biggest issues of the day. A source said: ‘William is planning to go over to the US for some big meetings with Bloomberg’s team who are getting it all ready. It’s going to put his Earthshot Prize on a global footing and get some real interest going in the States ahead of the next awards.’
Kensington Palace has previously announced that the second annual awards ceremony for the environmental prize will be hosted in Boston in December. It was inspired by John F Kennedy’s Moonshot award in the 1960s, when the US President pledged to put a man on the Moon within a decade.
Prince William’s initiative aims to promote inventions over the next decade that help the planet.
Mr Bloomberg, who is also a UN special envoy on climate change, is now a global adviser to the Earthshot Prize and co-wrote an article for USA Today with Prince William last year. They wrote: ‘The science tells us that this is the decade to act – and that waiting is not an option.
[From Mail Plus]
So… William will make a trip to New York in September to spread some Earthshot keenery and hype ahead of the December trip to Boston? If William is eyeing a visit to the UN, he’ll probably time his visit to the big opening week of the United Nations, when hundreds of international delegations come to New York. The UN opens its new session on September 13th. Will Baldemort travel alone? Will the UN allow him to speak at the General Assembly? Will he flop? Will anyone call him out for being a sad desperado pathetically copying his younger brother?
The last time William was in New York, Kate wore hot pink to the 9/11 Memorial. This was the year after Prince Charles accepted more than a million dollars from the Bin Laden family.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Seems Cain learned how to copykeen and stalk from his stalker, copykeening wife. The list of the Keens copying the Sussex’s keeps getting longer and longer. These 2 need professional help.
Someone really needs to explain to William that he is NOT the FFKing of the USA. That we are NOT his subjects. He should spend his time and energy in HIS country with the people he will RULE over and who PAY for him to live a life of privilege. The need for him to spread his climate message to the USA is bat shit crazy.
Exactly this.
Yes, exactly this!!!!
I think it’s exactly the contrary. I think Burger King is in desperate NEED for money for earthsh!t, and for possibly any other plans for funding. The money IS NOT in GB. They have maxed out whatever they could take from their gov. They need a new scheme to replace whatever will be brought down because it will be brought down with PC’s cash shenanigans. Willie is counting on people’s affection for Harry and Meghan and plans to piggyback his way to money with his link to Harry. I hope they say no to any of his requests. Good luck to burger king.
@ DouchesOfCambridge, I never thought of it in your terms, but it makes PERFECT sense!!! The Other Brother is certainly hoping to cash in America hoping to pilfer off of Harry’s good name. That is the epitome of the Other Brother. Taking Harry’s credit as his own, as well as trying to steal the profits from the Grenfell Towers. He isn’t capable of gaining sponsors on his own merit as he has none!!
@bothsidesnow this trip to the US, earths!t being in the US is a total embarrassment for williewonker. This his what the firm needs from him. If he had a successful Caribbean tour, he would have pursued his fundraising and/or whatever plans he had within the commonwealth. We all know his tour went down the drain and was a total sh!t show: the guy was cancelled and fired everywhere. So now, he has to look for funds outside the commonwealth and seeing how money opportunities are pouring out for Harry and Meghan in the US, he’s following by example and this opportunist king coconut is ready for operation charm in the US for some US money. It’s all about the dollars, it’s all gonna be made political and watch those republicans support him and transform what williewonker symbolizes and watch the republicans get titles, watch them get access. Just my opinion
The Cambridges’ scripts keep writing themselves, LOL. Both William and his wife have done absolutely nothing with their lives since they each turned 19; that is 21 years wasted, doing absolutely nothing but wait to be king and queen consort. Now thay both realize that being king and consort of their little home island in not all that and a bag on chips, LOL; they decide 21 YEARS TOO LATE to try and somehow create some sort of legacy? Just bizzare!! 21 years wasted,… now William and his wife playing catch up to the Sussexes? I’m not sure who is advising these 2 but if I were them, I would just settle for the kingship and consortship of England and let things be. Because no matter how much William tries, he will never have a legacy, of course other than the one of being the “pegged prince” ( and no I didn’t coin this, I read an article where the writer was asking what prince William’s legacy is and that it will be that his social media hashtag inspired other guys to get “pegged” and be like the “prince of pegging”). I mean he can try all he wants but Harry he will never be. You cant be William and all your loser self and try to build anything up that can ever be comparable to Sentebale, no way!! its already 23 years too late, where does he even begin. You can’t even begin to try to build anything comparable to Invictus Games, that’s already 10 years too late. And you can’t be Kate and your lazy self and try to compare yourself to Meghan, a selfmade woman that has worked and build up who she is and what she has today since she was 15, how and where does Kate even start? Its already 25 years way too late!! Harry’s legacy is already cemented, even if its for nothing else but his 2 projects Sentebale and Invictus. William can try to leap from Harry jumping platform but if he isn’t careful, William will end up in a pile of broken bones.
Agreed. Where does Earthshit go after the US? Will he follow Harry around for every Invictus Game? William should stick to Salty Island. The Brits have repeatedly told us the reason they didn’t like Meghan was because she was American now your FFK wants to come to our country and preach climate to us…really. An American isn’t good enough for your royalty yet your FFK can fly across an ocean and preach to Americans. The narrative isn’t good for William.
Where does Earthshit go after the US?
He is going to the US to copy his brother and address the world (UN), which is part of his plan to achieve global respect and recognition. As he has no ideas of his own, he can only follow what his brother does. Harry leads, and William follows. William is the dim one, and they tried for years to make us believe otherwise.
But good question. Does he go to the Netherlands, does he fly to Lesotho, does he fly to Japan? Where in the world is he going to lecture them on the environment, and why should anyone listen to that lazy, entitled fool.
Well, the next IG are in Germany and then Canada, I believe? So watch that space for where ES and William go next.
@DIGITAL UNICORN …hear! hear!
This is a fundraising trip. If he speaks at the UN it will be to expense the entire jaunt to British tax payers.
@Ducheese, everything you said…!!
It is simply, sadly too late for William and Kate to make the impact they clearly now want to….all those wasted years..nothing to show for it.
I would be way to mortified to copykeen like this, especially with sites like this fabulous one constantly pointing it out.
I would be way to mortified to copykeen like this, especially with sites like this fabulous one constantly pointing it out. But I guess you don’t self-reflect when you’ve had zero consequences your entire life.
No, thanks.
TOBPOP is pointless, and Bloomberg is a sexual harasser who thinks only he can fix it. He’s just like Trump, except his harassment ended his political career, it didn’t fuel it. And he’s not a complete dumbass.
New Yorkers are NOT happy with this mayor so may this bleed over into the Prince of Charisma’s plans. I can’t wait for his gormless speech, PLEASE let him put his foot in it again and tell Africans to stop multiplying or the indigenous to give up more land to him to build a helipad. Please let the press call him Prince of helicopters as well as Prince of Pegging. I don’t think this will go as well as they plan. And let’s see if they use private travel to get over here or he’s forced to *GASP* sit his ass in a commercial seat.
I just want to pop in to say, I have had a personal enjoyment and recent increase of the word “gormless.” It just feels good flowing out of the mouth (not to mention its infrequent use in general US english vocab).
Ugh. Bloomberg was a “kinder, gentler” Giuliani—and is majorly responsible for the city being unaffordable to everyone but his uber-rich crew. Which is the reason William picked him—cash flow access, because Bloomberg sure ain’t popular.
It’s soooo …. Samantha Markle at this point.
Lol , this man is pathetic. I doubt anyone cares for his eaths*it prize
LOL, I reat this as “eatshit prize”, LOL. I need coffee..
LOL – I think eatshit prize is about right. Here’s this prize from me, now go eat shit.
I need coffee too😍Even Willy Pegg knows Harry is the better brother, I guess the crown is not enough anymore🤢Now we know it really bothered William.
When all lower case, it reads eatsh!t, lol!
I’m sure a billionaire and a royal talking about how to “save the environment” will go down swimmingly.
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha.
Lol, him talking about climate is about as funny as inviting Taylor Swift to talk about the topic, after reports came out about how much her private jet is used.
Twitter had a field day (actually several days) with her and I wonder what they would say when he(licopter lover) speaks about this topic.
Doooo iiiiit! Oh, PLEASE William, invite comparisons to Harry’s speech (done entirely from memory and from the heart). Please make a speech to world leaders and make it entirely about yourself like you usually do.
Then try to control the press response in the US and around the world who aren’t beholden to kiss your ass.
And say HI to the New York paparazzi for me!!!!
I’m waiting for the inevitable “he’s not qualified to speak to the UN” articles, like Harry got. Surely, they’re coming, right? Right?
Nah…they’ve already written the sycophantic praise filled tripe for Sir Pegs-o-Lot.
“Sir Pegs-o-lot” DEAD ☠️
I freaking love this comment.
Me too!!!
The quote “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.” comes to mind.
Bingo!
Yeah, but the second option is much more entertaining for us.
I want them to hand him the wrong speech and when he starts talking, realize he is talking crap and then panic and freeze, because of course he can’t speak without reading his speech. Deer in the headlights. please. pretty please.
This is what I am here for. Harry spoke for 15 minutes. This dummy can’t string together three sentences without searching desperately for his next word, I cannot WAIT to watch him try to match Harry’s UN speech. This is going to be so much fun.
Please, please, please bring Kitty, and try and recreate Harry and Meghan’s cuddle after Harry’s speech.
I’m prematurely embarrassed on behalf of Harry. Ugh, can you imagine your idiot sibling trying to copy you so desperately they walk into a situation that’s way, waaay above their pay grade? The Other Brother is going to mumble out a speech that says nothing and will likely get caught doing or saying something untoward.
AND the very existence of a monarchy is regressive towards any climate crisis action.
So he doesn’t just want to one up his brother, he wants to double down and try (try, because he won’t be successful) to upstage his baby bro right round H’s birthday! What a sad elongated little man!!😒
this is why Meghan and Harry needed to GET OUT. This is straight out of the movie, where these deranged royals, who should be satisfied with their privilege, are not, and they actually want to BE Harry and Meghan.
That’s why it’s so gross TOB is following Harry into the USA. He won’t let Harry “get out.”
On top of the fact that Harry married a brilliant, self made, intelligent and as well as an equally charismatic wife.
The Other Brother has and will always be incompetent. Baldemort refuses to accept that he is nothing more than the FFK. He has zero charisma, character nor work ethic. He made his bed and he can suffer the consequences. He is 40 and could have done something, anything, with his life but he chose NOT to.
It’ll be hard to upstage anyone considering William’s diaper seems to be full to the brim with shit.
Good for william for working to be like his brother harry.
This is good for the british royals. Finally, william is working.
I think right now he is writing his book just like harry, selling his podcast idea and making documentaries.
I bet he had finish coaching uk team for the invictus game and claim he was the one who were creating it.
Love your point. Because of Harry’s example William is working on commendable causes like climate change.
Will Baldemort copy keen Harry and write his own memoir- “Incandescent Interludes” or “Pegging down my thoughts”?
LOL! Stop it! You and @Likeyoucare have got William pegged, for sure!
It’s important that people play to their individual strengths, you know, square pegs in square holes and round pegs…
I’m dead!
“How My Little Brother Betrayed Me: Why I, a Man of 40, Can’t Do My Job Without Someone Covering For My Enormous Inadequacies”
Including a anecdote that the reason the Other Brother is filled with rage due to his brother…Baldemort is the perfect specimen of a FFK, but his brother is keeping him down. It’s all Harry’s fault that he is incandescent with rage…..
I wonder… is this testing the waters for December to make sure they don’t have another disastour? Like, one test event to see if a whole tour will be friendly enough?
I’m intrigued Kate doesn’t seem to be coming. You think she’d jump at the chance. Is she banned?
The copying is so obvious. Willyboy is so desperate.
Did you come up with “disastour”? That’s genius!
I was about to say the same thing. Please can we keep this one in the CB style guide for future use.
@SarahCS me too! It’s better than “flop tour”
Maybe Kate wants to come to NYC in September but after they saw how much money she wants to spend on a wardrobe they told her no.
I’m sure Kate is DYING to attend New York Fashion Week!
Too bad there is no “all coatdress” show she can attend
Incidental question: does Anna Wintour like Kate—or is it hard to tell? 😉🙃🙃
I will only ever refer to any tour by Keen and Peen as a ‘disastour’ from now on in. LOL!
Brilliant!!! Disastour it is!!!!
Agreed, “disastour” is genius!
The children will have just started. Likely week 2 or 3 at a whole new school and a whole new home. Even though Kate has help, that’s not the time to leave them alone if you have any true compassion and connection with your children. I missed a VERY close friend’s wedding for the same reason. Not a Kate stan at all but I’d seriously shade the “hands on mum” image if she goes.
Oh wow, I’ve heard about the infamous hot pink coat at the 9/11 memorial but have never seen these pics. I feel like checking the archives of a certain fan site to see how on EARTH this could have been played off as “diplomatic dressing” (her one thing!!)
And bless you for adding to the timeline “this was one year after Charles accepted $1M from the Bin Laden’s” is STARK. I really hope he’s asked for his “thoughts” on THAT when he’s in the US!
And bless you for adding to the timeline “this was one year after Charles accepted $1M from the Bin Laden’s” is STARK.
It really gives more background to the Cams’ visit and Charles’ taking that money. All the horribly sad news that came out after 911. So many countries lost people in that disaster – If I remember correctly, the UK had the second highest number after the U.S.
Looking at the photos, the pink coat for a memorial looks like Kate’s homage to Jackie’s pink (Chanel?) suit, worn when JFK was killed. Jackie cosplay fits right in with Will’s desire to be like Jack Kennedy.
Jackie’s had her husband’s blood all over it. Even Kate isn’t that dumb. And I don’t think history was ever her strong suit.
Seriously, what a ridiculous choice. It’s a tasteless Jackie cosplay—and makes no damn sense for the occasion at all.
The pink 9-11 memorial has been defended in all different ways ranging from they had another engagement after visiting the memorial and it was with children, it wasn’t a formal ceremony or formal day of mourning, the Queen one time once wore a bright color somewhere sad, she was lending happiness and hope to the dead and their loved ones. The final one is usually accompanied by the sycophants piling on saying well, at their loved one’s funeral, they were delighted when people turned up in colors to celebrate their lives, etc. As if that is the same thing.
She actually changed to a dark coloured outfit at the kids event too.
So this was for attention and she didn’t care that it was a memorial for dead Americans. She would never have worn this colour for any of the war related memorials in the UK.
And it doesn’t look good on her, either.
It does seem rather copykeening of William to be a speaker at the UN in September. I don’t read British newspapers or tabloids but how come they are not bringing this up? If the table was turned and it was Harry doing it them media would calling out Harry for being a shameless envious copykeener.
He’s going to the UN to give a speech on climate change?!?! Mr Helicopter himself??? make it make sense…
That will do more harm than good.
People will go: “look at the hypocrite rich like William.”
And use it as an excuse to not care.
At this point it sounds like he’s asking to be able to go and speak. He’s not been invited. He needs people to work a deal to get him in. He’s a loser.
Exactly 💯. He’s demanding to address the UN while Harry was invited. Being linked to Bloomberg isn’t a flex either. Dude is an old pervert who is racist, classist, and narcissistic… oh wait, now I get why Sir peggsalot likes him…
😂😂😂 Okay
I’ll believe it when I see it. This is so blatant that the jokes will write themselves. #PrinceofPegging #PrinceWilliamIsARacist will be just the beginning of the trending hashtags this weak sauce will generate. Bring it on, Bulliam, bring it on.
“ It is thought William could also address the United Nations General Assembly, where world leaders convene to discuss the biggest issues of the day.”
TRANSLATION: We are going to attempt to pull every string we have and browbeat the UN into submission to get ourselves onto the program.
“Could” is doing some pretty heavy lifting, there, isn’t it? 😆
My thoughts exactly. This speech is not a lock. The UN would announce it on its website. Blomberg has ties to the UN so he is going to try to pull some strings. Kate’s not coming. Interesting.
Snuffles, that language made me laugh, too! And I’d like to announce that “it is thought that Roo could be invited to dinner with Chris Evans” and she is going to pull every string she has to make it happen! 😂
At least this one sided competition with the Sussexes has helped the Keens purpose. Their engagement numbers and lack of real initiatives were abysmal.
The derangers love to point out that Harry spoke to an empty UN. Burger King is dying to have a similar photo with a packed house to one-up Harry and then flood Twitter with side by side comparison photos and be declared the WINNER!!!!
William: Get help, please. You are embarrassing yourself.
It’d be awfully nice if he and his wife would try to copy Harry and Meghan in ways that actually mattered, wouldn’t it?
^^ +1 💯 Exactly!
Don’t they have pros working at Keensington Palace, among the carnival of experts and the gold-plated advisers?
No one to tell Prince_ss Peggington that he not only doesn’t have what it takes, e.g. charisma?
That travelling while preaching and proselytizing about the climate is not the best look?
And finally: the *we are very much not a racist family* keeps meeting with racists like stop-and-frisk Bloomberg, or in a racist city like Boston…
Do they really not care at all?
@nanea here for your outrage but prince*ss peggington comes off a wee bit homo/trans phobic!
@Gems, calling William princess started when Mike Tyson mistakenly called him princess William. I don’t think when people call him princess it has anything to do with transphobia.
Nanea, the MAGA crowd who love him will be very unhappy if he comes to lecture on climate change which they don’t believe in. Wow, is he sure he wants to do that?
Hope he flies there by private jet, talks about being carbon neutral, lectures everyone about saving African wildlife by not having children and delegates walk out on his speech!
“It is thought William could also address the United Nations General Assembly…”
Oh the tap dancing that goes on to embiggen Billy. There’s nothing *actually* in this story that confirms any invitation to speak at the UN. He’s going to the US to talk to Bloomberg – something that could be done on Zoom – so again, well done Mr Eco Credentials.
My money is on that speech never happening. But the fact that Wills had a lackey brief a journalist that there was a possibility smells of desperation.
Exactly! They are just trying to manifest this into existence. No invitation was made.
Okay, good! I’m glad i’m not the only one who read this as speculation/gossip/hopes coming from KP. I can’t picture William doing anything like this. He couldn’t even sit still in Parliament when his father stepped in for the Queen a few months ago. I call BS. Neither H nor W are particularly good at this kind of public speaking, but Harry has worked on it and he has a natural charisma that makes him relatable. But William is just terrible–just so incredibly awkward. And everybody knows that–even the most brainwashed member of the KP staff should realize they need to keep him away from stuff like this. I mean…I keep thinking back to the London Olympics (2012?) when the KP team decided to have Harry deliver the closing remarks. That should have been William’s job, and when I saw that they’d picked Harry instead I thought that was VERY telling.
^^ @SueBarbri: “Neither H nor W are particularly good at this kind of public speaking, but Harry has worked on it and he has a natural charisma that makes him relatable.”
True, but H has always been better at it than his W bro. IMO, Meghan is Harry’s secret weapon. Plus, as you said, Harry already has charisma. Now he has combined that asset with increased confidence, b/c Meghan has worked with him on writing his speeches, and improving his delivery with practiced techniques. One of Harry’s most impactful and important assets is his deep, sexy baritone voice, which commands attention! 🤩
Harry has simply learned, with M’s love, support and belief in him, how to master his assets for full effect and resonance. It’s all of this, along with Harry’s passion, genuine caring, hands-on experience, and relatability, that Cain/ TOB will never be able to compete with, much less to surpass.
Can he really just invite himself to speak at the UN? I thought Harry was invited by Mandela’s family.
Excellent point.
@Aurora the invite was formally issued by the Mandela Foundation, iirc
It’s so transparent that he doesn’t actually give a shit about the environment. There is nothing in his actions or lifestyle that indicates care about anything greater than himself, and I don’t know why anyone not a member of the royal tabloid press would bother to pretend otherwise by humoring his pretensions of being a global leader on this issue or any issue.
And could they be any more obvious about going to New York and trying to get into the UN for meetings and speeches because he can’t let his brother and sister-in-law look more relevant and respected on the world stage, and for literally no other reason?
This was from the mail, a royal tabloid press. I haven’t seen it covered anywhere else. So you’re right, no one else cares.
The pink coat, what was she thinking?
I’ve always thought Kate was aiming for her own fashion icon Jackie Kennedy moment in that pink coat, though Jackie herself would have worn black to the 9/11 memorial. Ridiculous girl.
Lexistential, that’s exactly what struck me. Just missing a pink pillbox hat.
I remember seeing a clip from when William and Harry were young and Diana was trying to get William to come back inside the house with her and Harry.
What eventually worked was her saying something like, “Ok, then only Harry will get to do the fun thing”. And oh boy, little William was furious, screaming “NO!” and running after them.
Over 30 years later and he hasn’t changed a bit.
So true. That clip would work perfectly if someone redubbed Diana “Well, Harry has been INVITED to speak at the UN…”
I thought of that one and remember the video with the baby bunny? William didn’t want nothing to do with it until Harry had it. Most people grow out of that sibling jealousy from childhood, Not Willie. Don’t forget Jason Knauf is on his Earthshot board. He does William’s bidding on the Sussex hate.
^^ Right @Belli & @Carty. Wills never grew out of his poor character traits, and sibling rivalry tendencies. Had Diana lived, perhaps she could have intervened against palace operatives solidifying W’s weaknesses by coddling him and throwing H under the bus.
Diana knew her sons, so she knew how to use that method to get Wm to obey her, without having to raise her voice. It’s also fitting and rather karmic that what Diana said to Wm ended up playing out in her sons’ adult lives. “Okay Will. Continue being a petty, selfish, petulant, controlling, incandescent jerk. Meanwhile, Harry and I are exiting stage left [to America] where we’re going to have ‘all the fun.'”
Had Diana lived, that may have become the scenario, i.e., moving to America, and having Harry join her (at least part-time) when he reached 18. That M&H met on Diana’s b’day in 2016, and that Meg was 36 when she married Haz (Diana’s age at death), doesn’t seem coincidental. It seems fated.
It’s actually true that the Uber rich and privileged actually do not feel any shame or embarrassment over anything, isn’t it?
Any normal person would feel a bit of SOMETHING about the blatant copying and the desperate begging for people to pay attention to them.
Agree. In U.S. he will be asked about the helicopters and private planes and how he can be considered a role model.
Maybe he can tell the assembled not to have more than 2 children and save energy maybe he can copter there
So there was actually a time when he not only walked beside his wife instead of nine feet in frotnt of her, but a time when he also gallantly held an umbrella for her
I noticed that, he actually let her under the umbrella! Of course, she didn’t go so far as to take his arm & get closer (which I do), but at least she got to stay mostly dry.
So why is no one in the British media asking why Prince William is traveling to NYC & not other Commonwealth countries to spew his hypocritical climate change “speech”? The US is dealing w/ lots of issues right now, but the NYC tax payers would have to subsidize a vanity trip for an idiot who hasn’t accomplished anything, despite the vast amount of privilege & resources available at his fingertips? As a native NYer, this pisses me all the way off. Prince William is vapid, narcissistic and adds no value to the climate change debate. What’s next, he’s going to show up at Sylvia’s in Harlem to show he too can have soul food? Steups
Going to NYC makes no sense in regard to Earthshot. Burger King and his newest Backstabber in Arms Lee Thompson should have added a Boston stopover to actually make this look like an Earthshot endeavor. It would all be a smidge less unbelievable if he was actually visiting the host city. Going to NYC and name-dropping the UN is so transparently copy-catting. Burger King probably already has the reservation set for dinner at Locanda Verde too but that won’t be announced ahead of time.
It’s actually so comical. Instead of his traditional summer off, Burger King is scrambling, having to take phone calls as he desperately tries to establish himself as a statesman instead of the Prince of POP.
“What’s next, he’s going to show up at Sylvia’s in Harlem to show he too can have soul food?”
God, I’d pay to see that. Or him speaking at CUNY—The Medgar Evers College. 🤣🤣🤣
I can hardly wait to be lectured on the environment by a man who knows nothing about the climate crisis! I agree with The Hench. Use zoom, ffs.
So…in order to advocate for global warming, The Other Brother is going to make 2 transatlantic flights…for what will probably be 1-2 days worth of “work??” And Mr. ‘I’ll have 3 children but procreating Africans are ruining the wildlife I want to shoot…errr…share with my children in future’ really thinks he’s doing something.
I hope this gets called out in the press (but won’t hold my breath). He really is the other brother…always a follower and copycat, without an original plan in his head. Such an embarrassment.
Exactly! It’s insane that he thinks making another (completely unnecessary) transatlantic journey, just so he can continue his one-sided competition with Harry, is going to make him look good.
I actually do think at least some of the press will jump on this, if not in September (if he does go to NY and manage to speak at the UN), then definitely in December for Earthsh*t. And if the press doesn’t jump on it, then the Sussex squad will just make it trend and *then* it’ll get coverage. The hypocrisy so blatant it’s staggering; this isn’t going to go the way he thinks it will.
Two things. First, the article says he *could* address the UN, so I take that to mean he hasn’t been formally invited. Maybe his pal Bloomberg the Special Envoy is working on it.
Second, I literally just now understood why Princess Keenbridge dressed in hot pink that day. She was copykeening the Queen, who likes to dress in bright colors to stand out in a crowd. It never occurred to the Duchess of Dullard that the Queen would have enough sense not to do that at a memorial like this.
Izzy, she wore hot pink to stand out and receive more attention, end of. The day before the 9-11 Memorial visit, she wore black to a day event with primary school children, so it’s not as though she didn’t have a more somber option along. She just doesn’t care about anything except making it easier for photographers to find her so she can get the front page coverage she wants.
While she is an adult & fully and completely in charge of the clothing she wears at any & all times, I think her many official clothing errors–of which this is one of the more egregious–could also be down to, in part at least, incompetent staff. They pay peanuts, do not have a merit-based system, and you end up with people suggesting this hot pink coat to a memorial & black coat to a grade school. Or it was supposed to be the other way around, but somebody didn’t lay out the right clothes on the right day. And no, I am not trying to absolve her of agency or guilt in this matter, but she’s not doing her own packing, unpacking, cleaning, organizing, etc. I would hope to have a competent PA to help me avoid such a bone-headed mistake; Kate doesn’t have that.
Ugh. And now I realize I sound like the rota rats trying to blame the Caribbean Disastour on new & inexperienced staff. Sigh. I think there’s plenty of incompetency to go around.
BeanieBean, I understand what you’re saying. I only have one question (which I know you’ve already answered): How could Kant not know that hot pink was inappropriate to a memorial? I tend to think that this was Kant’s choice and not the underpaid staff. If I had to describe her in one word it would be obtuse. (I’m trying to be kind and not mean.)
Kate will have done this deliberately. Staff are not to blame, Kate is. She often chooses outfits that make her stand out at somber events. The rick-rack Missoni knockoff when everyone else was in black or navy. The Downton Abbey cosplay cream-over-black nonsense when everyone else was in black or navy. The floral print and leather sandals at the internment camp. Wearing a new blue outfit and 50,000 pounds in new tanzanite jewelry to a remembrance event, etc.
Can his father rein will in and tell him no
Unfortunately it is Charles’ failure to ever rein Will in that has led to where we are with this petulant, entitled, arrogant, lazy and underachieving man-baby.
Even when he was little and known as Billy Basher, Diana and Charles tended to indulge rather than discipline. Ken Wharfe, an RPO who spent a lot of time with him as a child described him as ‘sly’. There’s a report that Camilla was horrified and shocked after witnessing William screaming abuse at his father when Charles tried to reason with him about something. There are MULTIPLE references from royal reporters about his temper, his incandescence, his shouting.
Nobody has ever got to grips with William – certainly not Charles – and he’s not about to start now. Charles appears to be afraid of him.
Harry perhaps was the only one who would stand up to him and not kiss his ass. Hence the meltdown over there when he left. No one to help control psycho FFK
^^ Exactly @The Hench & @Carty! 💯
Actually, I think Harry not only would stand toe-to-toe to Wont, but he was more than capable of defending himself if Wont threw a punch (who here wants to bet that didn’t happen, and probably a lot more than once).
“It is also thought William could”…key words being “thought” and “could”! Please, this is a figment of Kate Mansay’s imagination and it’s laughable folks are taking this serious. The UN General Assembly in September is a forum for leaders of countries, which William isn’t! The UK has a PM who will speak at the UN. At most, William will squeeze himself into some meetings and take pictures, like he did at the G7! Still, this is just Kate Mansay blowing hot air!
You know, I’ve never heard of this Kate Mansey lady before…do the tabloids just have an inexhaustible supply of random writers willing to sling out a nonsense article or two about the BRF in their downtime or are there RR vermin writing under multiple names to avoid the stench attached to their actual name?
Exactly BUBS. The September start of the new UN General Assembly session is packed every year because so many important people come in for the first couple of weeks. Manhattan turns into a zoo, traffic is insane (Midtown East where my office is located and where a lot of attendees like to stay is freaking miserable then), etc. Anything is possible, but I highly doubt the UN is going to waste time giving Willileaks a speaking slot during that period when there are so many actual world leaders and assembly members who will be in town.
I remember when the press poured scorn on Harry and Meghan for wanting to have a global platform while being working royals. What’s changed? If William is going to speak at the UNGA he’s going to do it as part of the UK delegation like Sophie does when she goes there. But there’s no doubt that William wants what Harry has. That has always been the case and is probably the real cause of the rift between them.
Nailed it Amy Bee. That 2019 shipman article said that courtiers were having to reassure William that this was peak Harry & William would be more important etc. for people who are all about hierarchy etc you would think knowing you will be king is enough. But some of William’s moves in recent years seem to be about chasing after Harry & I agree that this sense of sibling rivalry is probably a life long thing that went nuclear in recent years.
I really think that Harry has a lot of what William wanted (or he wants it when he sees Harry with it) & I wouldn’t be surprised if seeing Harry happy with Meghan is one reason he wanted to drive her away. Lacey did claim that William felt Meghan was taking his beloved brother away. People like James Whittaker said that William isn’t in love with Kate but trusts her. It probably wasn’t great for William’s ego that his younger brother married someone more accomplished & better at the job than his wife AND it was a genuine love match.
I think I also read that William wanted to move to the US when he was in his early 20s & the press were saying he was shying away from reality of his future role. And William probably still despises the press just as much as Harry but is now forced to play the game. So Harry in the US not having to give uk tabloid access etc is possibly living William’s dream.
I can see why the press say William feels lets down & there is hurt on both sides & also why Harry said his brother was trapped. Sometimes I do feel sorry for William because I think he’s a very unhappy person but it’s manifested in vicious ways against others.
Anyway I think idea of William doing a general assembly speech is just the Fail’s BS like when they claimed William was being wooed for his own Netflix deal lol. Or when they claimed the queen was going to throw him a party. That story seems to have gone dead. Sometimes I think these stories aren’t even coming from the palace but are press fabrications of what they want to see.
But William really needs to gets a grip on this sibling rivalry, his desire for a global platform & to think locally. The UK is going through difficult times & with reports of an incoming recession last week so not sure how sympathetic the public will be to him swanning around to places that aren’t relevant to his role just so he can one-up Harry etc.
@ABritguest: “Lacey did claim that William felt Meghan was taking his beloved brother away.”
Let me fix that: “William/ Cain is so mad and jealous about Meghan taking away his perennial spare, third wheel idea man whom he always got away with using and hiding behind, especially when Harry was unfairly thrown under-the-bus.”
‘Good King Harry’! #TheGingerPrinceShadowKing
@ABritGuest: “Sometimes I do feel sorry for William…”
I understand why you say that. Fifteen is a vulnerable age to lose one’s mother. Yet many of Will’s character weaknesses were already forming, and unfortunately were set in stone after Diana’s death, by palace courtiers and p.r. coddling him, catering to him, and over-protecting his ego, purely b/c of his FFK heir status.
Many years ago, I had a ton of sympathy for both Will and Harry, but this is b/f I realized the truth about the monarchy’s toxicity and how it totally crippled W’s and H’s emotional growth, especially after their mother was so cruelly taken from them. The reality is though, that everyone needs to take personal responsibility for their existence and for whatever happens to them. Harry did! 👍🥰
William, OTOH, has doubled down on being lazy, jealous, petty, vindictive, and clueless. Thus, Wm deserves not one iota of me feeling sorry for him. That’s a waste of my time, which is better spent supporting the Sussexes and their charitable endeavors. 🌈
“Sometimes I do feel sorry for William because I think he’s a very unhappy person but it’s manifested in vicious ways against others.”
Agreed, but here’s the thing. Harry has proven that you can walk away from the royal family. Willnot isn’t “trapped”, he’s deciding who and what he wants when he is a fake “king”, thus this flurry of ridiculous articles. He will have no power, the only thing the royal family loses if they no longer have a “crown” is taxpayer money. Wills could walk away tomorrow, a free man.
They are still really effing rich, spoils of being the colonizers and just having a boatload of money they don’t use, because they get welfare, and Willnot gets all of it, after Chuck. There is no outcome where Willnot is poor and unentitled.
If true, it’s a bad move by the UN.
Seems to be the consensus that this is total fabrication on the part of that particular publication. The UN has no need to kiss up to the British Royal Family by providing a platform to its FFK just because he wants it.
Wow! Ugh!. those two need to have some shame in all the blatant copying of H&M who they hate so much. He can take his pops Bin Laden money and go any place else IMO
No one at the UN is checking for him. He’s meeting Bloomberg for a check, the rest is what “could” possibly take place. These blurbs definitely give one insight into what bothers William, and Harry speaking at the UN and being in NYC obviously bothers him, it bothers him a lot. Boston is now an afterthought. The last thing he’s interested in is his actual royal role he so jealously guarded that he had to drive his brother out. What’s next, a trip to The Hague or Düsseldorf?
Sorry but isn’t Michael Bloomberg the one who made such nasty comments about the BRF that Elizabeth Warren said you would think Trump had said it? Desperate Willy is forgiving when there is money and fame involved.
He’s such a child. If he does get a UN speech, I’m going to find the small crowd they paid to be there and hand out “go home William,” “Prince of Pegging,” and other such signs.
So prince Peggy is going to make two trips to America in three months? And we know it won’t be in British Airways or Pan Am. No rr will screech now.
I’m wondering if he’ll chopper in from the airport. Bloomberg must have a helicopter he can lend.
Kate’s pink outfit at the 9/11 event is on a par with Melania’s ” I really don’t care, do U? jacket to visit caged children. These two are secret soulmates and really should get together or at least copy each other’s outfits.
So is this really happening or is this something KP is throwing out as some kind of upstage to Harry
I think it sounds a little shady that Other Brother wants to come to the US for the UN is he so desperate to one up Harry he’s blinded by the jealously of Harry
So this feckless tool will address climate change to the UN, meanwhile he cavorts around southern England on helis on the daily, and probably flew private to NY.
Put me down as completely mystified as to how the royals think they have anything to say about anything. It is disappointing that the UN is hiring itself out to clueless fops with zero self-awareness for a fake photo op.
I’m sure someone already wrote this BUT. As they said about Harry “What qualifications does W have to speak at the UN? FFS Copy much.
Bloomberg’s going to have to reach into his deep pockets and pay people to fill seats if the Duke of Peggington is going to get more than a handful of attendees at this fakakta speech. Honestly, the kopy-keening is getting out of hand. Just stay home and help your own country get through the shambles it’s in FFS you cardboard cutout.
This is of course a tale as old as time. Cain and Abel, Jacob and Esau, Joseph and his brothers, Scar and Mufasa, Cinderella and the step-sisters. All this sibling jealousy and someone is always plotting to get rid of someone else.
Between his petty jealousy and lack of ambition he is turning the monarchy into a joke.. which shouldn’t surprise anyone after his father has turned it into a money laundering scheme. The Brit’s may love their monarchy even when faced with the truth but the rest of the world doesn’t. He should stay home make his speeches and hold his Earthsh!t joke on the isle. I hope the UN ignores his desperation.
Also he plans this to one up PH around PH’s birthday but no plan to visit PH and the rags do not mention it, remember that when the try to guilt PH and PM into coming to England for some ridiculous event.
Not sure if this has been mentioned but Baldemort McPegster got himself in deep shit a couple of years ago when he said that population growth in Africa was bad for conservation. African leaders told him to mind his own business and he was ridiculed across the globe.
What does he think these African leaders will do if he speaks at the UN? It will be the first thing on their minds if he is going to talk about the environment. He is walking into a minefield.
When I saw this copycat shit I was so fucking annoyed. I mean, this is a grown man, and he cannot bear to see his brother being happy and being successful at bringing attention to causes. If he weren’t such a raging narcissistic asshole, he would be glad that the causes he claims to care about are getting attention. And that is one way that we can be sure that he doesn’t have one single fuck to give about the environment.
It looks to me like he is floating this UN idea just to see what the response is. You know, every single day this large turd shows his ass more and more. As an entertainment spectacle, you can’t beat it.
Can someone tell me what FFK means? Fakakta fucking king?
Future future king.. I believe 🤔 I like your guess better😂
Mr. Climate Activist is flying to NYC to take a meeting with Bloomberg? Really? They can’t do that by phone or Skype or Zoom or something? And the UN doesn’t want hear from him, that’s just nonsense.
Damn. This is more shades of sad ‘n touchy than any human can calculate. 🙄🙄
Instead there is a proposal to have William speak at the United Nations, it is unclear why this is necessary, since there is direct solution that does not involve the population of homo sapiens on earth.
This vain man simply decided that the rest of mankind should have to be a part of his trivial obsession in regards to his supply, er brother and his insatiable need for attention. It is easy to see why he was volunteered for this
public relations stint. It is of no cost to him, just benefit his sponsors and without the application of critical thinking, he probably assume that his titles will gain the approval of the “right” people.
Climate change is real, cannot be whitewashed and have serious consequences to biodiversity on planet Earth.
Peggy Sue will never be happy. He has and will continue to spend his life scanning the horizon for someone, mostly Harry, who has something he doesn’t then he will fixate on acquiring/achieving the same thing. This will not make him happy though, he will then go back to scanning the horizon for something else. Keen is much the same, she must wear or do whatever Diana, Pippa or Meghan wears or does. Neither can take satisfaction in accomplishments as they really have none except being copycat’s.
In the immortal words of Snoop Dogg’s immortal horror flick “Bones:” “Some holes can’t be filled. Some hungers can’t be satisfied.” 😈😎🤣🤪🙄
^^ Exactly guys! 💯 As we all know, Burger King is only trying this pitiful, desperate attempt to speak at the UN, exclusively because his Ginger Prince younger brother gave a fantastic, thought-provoking and successful speech at the UN, in honor of Nelson Mandela! Cain/ TOB would never try this, and not even bother to think of attempting this, if Harry didn’t get INVITED to do it first. Keyword that copycat wannabe Keen Cain has overlooked: Harry was INVITED!!!! Hello! By Nelson Mandela’s family to boot!
Willileaks/ Cain should take several steps back, take several seats too, and ponder why he never forged meaningful, selfless, long-term relationships, and why he NEVER bothered himself to put in the hard work of genuinely helping others in lasting, productive, and beneficial ways, like his brother Harry has been doing since the age of 18! 🤔🤨
This foundation was funded by 10 billionaires to find a solution by applying the same principles that caused the creeping climate change crisis………
A dystopian capitalism etched in profound greed and selfishness where less than one percent of the population benefit and the misery index keeps increasing adding to inflation.etc
This problem has been identified in primarily industrialisation. Scientists identified 71% of climate change attributed to 100 corporations.
Would this proposed trip to the United Nations be a catalyst for proper regulatory reform and planning to change the trajectory? Some might argue that it is too late.
The only good news that earth will go on with or without homo sapiens, since the source of its existence is internal.
In the meantime, phallic spaceships will be insufficient to save mankind.
An unfair charge, since a tiny fraction of us benefited from the greed, insecurity of the less than 1%.
^^ Sadly, no @ Well Wisher. Nothing so profound, meaningful or substantial as that is even close to being Cain’s motivation or intent. Cain is merely and offensively scouting for some more embiggening p.r. in America, cuz his little brother is getting attention for actually standing for something and actually making a difference in the world. 😳
Soooo… Mr. Earth’sh!t is going to be flying over to America twice in the space of a few months? Way to fight climate change and show your subjects that you have your eye on the ball.
This sounds a lot like he’s angling for an invitation, and maybe someone at the U.N will take him up on it. But if W really thinks he can swoop in on a fundraising mission and have lots of people with deep pockets write endless cheques, I think he’s overestimating his own appeal.
He’ll also have to get in line behind every American interest group and PAC raising last minute cash for what’s likely to be a very tight midterm. I’m going to go out on a limb here and guess that William has never had to wrangle donors and wouldn’t stand a chance against U.S. politician’s hustle. I mean, when faced with a choice between attending a dinner with the future governor/ senator of your state or the future future king of England (not his father, who can at least get you a knighthood or maybe a contract through his connections), it’s a no brainer, right?
All of this. No donor is choosing William over access to a governor/senator. Not only is he not the queen or his father, he isn’t THE royal that can garner you some bragging rights in America. Harry and Meghan are THE royals that you get a photo with, which you then display in your office. Nobody cares about William. He’s just Harry’s brother. You’re right, he’s going to be in for a rude awakening.
^^ Yep, exactly! Wills will not be able to get the embiggening he is seeking simply b/c of his FFK status. It gives him access and a modicum of attention. But his clout-chasing grift has been blown. He can no longer hide behind Harry and piggyback on Harry’s ideas and projects for a bit of starshine and major credit. That grift is OVER.
Wills/ TOB is now left exposed for the lightweight nonce that he is. He has nothing substantive he can offer to back up his royal status. Prince Harry’s magic, and Prince Harry’s brilliant ‘coat of many colors’ is no longer shielding and supporting undeserving, inept Prince William.
^^ Exactly @Jay and @Nyro. TOB PoP has nothing substantive or genuine to back up his FFK royal status with. By now, that’s painfully obvious.
Significantly, this was leaked to the Mail and Kate Mansey who wrote the security article that Harry is currently suing the Mail for defamation. Usually Rebecca English is William’s go to. IMO. It was William who leaked that info to the mail in the first place. So this was an attempt at appeasement now that it appears the Mail is going to be liable for defamation. It will be interesting to see how this is received. Two trips to the US in less than two months make no sense. There has to be something else going on. I wonder if they originally wanted Earthshot to be in September but couldn’t get it arranged. If he goes BTS it will be about raising money from whatever big money donors he can meet with.
As usual, I’m practical about these maneuvers. Will’s NY trip will be OK for his short term goals, and very very funny for mine. He has his fans; let him be the guest of honor at a fancy Murdoch soiree and raise a ton of money. Good for the real innovators who make use of the prize money. Let the UNGA applaud him.
But Willie? Are you looking for my respect? Poor boy; you keep trying.
LRob, but will the conservatives give him money if it has to do with climate change? I doubt that liberals will be lining up to give him money (I’ve been wrong before, so …) I do hope he makes a speech for them and it gets in the media. He’ll anger his MAGA crowd, which is the only ones really that he has.
So pathetic that he feels the need to (1) overshadow Charles and (2) compete with Harry. He will not escape questions about his brother and sister-in-law. The media will try not to televise the responses. When the General Assembly reconvenes, NYC traffic on the eastside is a nightmare. I hope Mayor Adams is in a good mood because NYPD is over-taxed during this time. Michael Bloomberg is not a well-loved former Mayor. He is an elitist snob who will happily donate to William’s coffer because he doesn’t perceive them as equal. Everyone knows the Windsors play rich. Earthshot promises to give 5 million dollars per year over five years. The Royal Family is not donating that amount unless it’s to buy space in a closet for another skeleton. GB doesn’t have the money, and the living conditions of the average taxpayer are pretty bleak at the moment. So the helicopter fiend will travel at whose expense? If the UN invites him, they will cover the costs as the Mandela Foundation did for Harry and Meghan. Bloomberg is known to be frugal, so who will cover the FFK and his entourage’s expense? I’m sure the eco-warriors will be there to greet him.
I still can’t believe she wore hot pink to the 9-11 memorial. Anyone with half a brain would know that’s not appropriate.
They’ll half ass their way to America and through that speak. How can anyone believe he actually cares about the subject?
Okay guys Ive done some googling and so on but I’m confused at the ( seemingly) new reference of “pegged” in relation to FFK?! Can someone help me out?
Okay looked up on urban dictionary and OMG!!! Rather than go to the UN if I were him I’d be hiding on some remote island for the foreseeable!!!!
*** FYI not sex shaming but the visual alone is hilarious…
Urban Dictionary: Prince William
A man of high profile, who comes from extreme wealth, as a Prince. But is insufferably pathetic. 1. Nothing is ever good enough for a Prince William, not even his wife. So in addition to being a malcontent ingrate he also suffers from a wandering eye and a wandering dick. 2. Very egocentric.
I wonder if “Bloomberg’s team who are getting it all ready” understand all the heavy lifting that’s expected of them by British royal with massive carbon footprint, thinking he could deliver his climate change message to UN?
If you think about it, Earthspit is kinda like a Ponzi scheme where the promised payout money is collected up front then dribbled out slowly over several years to people who may not continue with their ‘winning’ projects. This American more interested in the historic climate bill (however cheapened by SineManchin) passed yesterday.
William’s Earthshot can NEVER trump Harry’s Invictus Games in terms of global impact, reach, relatability, and excitement. IG is in itself unique. Sorry William. Try again next time.
William is such an asshat. Little bro does it first and always better, then gets excoriated by William’s minions, then TOB ends up doing the same thing (inevitably badly– as this will go, certainly). William is such a knucklehead he can’t even THINK of an idea of what to do to give him some gravitas. But you know what? That ship has sailed LONG ago. I have to assume, from now on, whatever shite he gets up to will be some sort of money grab, a la his father, Charles the Horrible.
“It is thought William could also address the United Nations General Assembly, where world leaders convene to discuss the biggest issues of the day. A source said: ‘William is planning to go over to the US for some big meetings with Bloomberg’s team who are getting it all ready. It’s going to put his Earthshot Prize on a global footing and get some real interest going in the States ahead of the next awards.’ ”
I read these sentences about three times. It must have been really hard work to report on nothing and make it sound like a a trip of international import. So William is travelling to New York on spec, hoping Bloomberg’s people can get William into an important meeting. The fall convenening of the UN is a nightmare security wise, since every single world leader has to have top security, including the U.S. president. And the UK will have a delegation. (Mind you, they might still be busy choosing a new PM?) I’ve seen other royals participate at the UN but it’s usually in coordination with their govenments or in relation to one of the many UN organizations. This all sounds a bit amateurish- like cousin Clem coming to the big city. I’ve always had the impression that the British royal family never bothered to have much to do with the UN. Meghan was forced to resign all positions where she was doing impactful work. Does the Queen have any idea what kind of institution she has presided over and what it has become?
dkat, you really need to check your facts. I suggest you find a Cambridge friendly site, because you’ll be more comfortable. Why don’t you get off all social media, blogs, etc., and go meet a friend for coffee or a drink. I think you’ll be a lot happier.
This actually sounds like a totally fantastic idea…if HARRY was doing it. You’ll notice they came out with this latest “let’s make William look serious and statesman-like” on the heels of the explosion of hilarity over his, shall we say, “extracurricular activities”… Someone NEEDS to be in the front row to ask him how he thinks non-stop helicopter jaunts figure into the scheme to reduce emissions…
Oh well. Here’s a bit of relevant, bottom line Biblical wisdom for Keen Cain to consider:
“Take heed that you do not do your charitable deeds before men to be seen by them. Otherwise, you have no reward … Therefore, when you do a charitable deed, do not sound a trumpet before you as the hypocrites do … [so] that they may have glory from men.” — Matthew 6: 3-4