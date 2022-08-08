“Senate Republicans killed a $35 cap on insulin prices” links

Senate Republicans refused to pass a $35 cap on insulin. Remember to vote these douchebags out in the midterms. [WaPo]

A rare (!) sighting of LeAnn Rimes & Eddie Cibrian – they were out and about in LA. I haven’t seen photos of them in a while. [Just Jared]

Senate Democrats passed a massive climate bill! [Jezebel]

Nicola Peltz slams people for making her feel bad…? [Dlisted]

Keanu Reeves in The Devil in the White City? Yes! [LaineyGossip]

Ashley Tisdale loves stocking shelves at Target. [Seriously OMG]

Issa Rae has really upped her style game in the past year. [Go Fug Yourself]

Blind item about a pop star with a temper. [Gawker]

A review of Bodies Bodies Bodies. [Pajiba]

Indiana Republicans banned abortion. [Buzzfeed]

Sister Wives’ Cody Brown cut his hair? [Starcasm]

Um, what’s up with the sinkhole in Chile? [Towleroad]

Addison Rae tried to recreate a famous Angelina Jolie photo, to sad results. [Egotastic]