Kevin Federline: Sean & Jayden have made the choice to not see Britney

In 2018, there was a surprisingly messy child support battle which spilled out into the entertainment media. Britney Spears had, at that time, recently signed on to a residency in Las Vegas, which would mean a huge increase to her income. Kevin Federline went to court to ask for an increase in child support from Britney, given her increased income. After months of sniping privately and publicly, K-Fed and Jamie Spears worked out a deal, and wouldn’t you know, Kevin got more money than he asked for, all because Jamie didn’t want all of his financial impropriety within Britney’s conservatorship to be exposed. That moment was fascinating to me because it highlighted the strange limbo situation that K-Fed was trying to navigate with Britney and Jamie-as-conservator. Kevin had no say in Britney’s conservatorship, and he always maintained that he genuinely wanted Britney to be healthy for their sons. That moment also showed that Kevin had some idea of all of the financial mess of Britney’s conservatorship, and he was perfectly willing to use that information to get more money.
Well, K-Fed only makes public statements every few years, but it sounds like he’s ready to get some sh-t off his chest, given Britney is now out of her conservatorship. Some highlights from Kevin’s interview with a British TV program (the Daily Mail had the first quotes):
Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, haven’t seen Britney in months: ‘The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,’ Kevin reveals. ‘It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.’
Britney’s situation has been rough on the boys: ‘This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else. It’s been tough. It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.’
On Britney posting naked photos constantly: At the time, Kevin says he felt compelled to apologise to the boys for any flak they experienced as a result. He insists the boys love their mother, saying: ‘I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.’
Father of six: Theirs is a blended family: Kevin and Victoria also have daughters Jordan, 11, and Peyton, eight, while Kevin’s eldest children – Kori, 20, and Kaleb, 18, from his prior relationship with actress Shar Jackson – are frequent visitors. All six siblings are close. Kevin jokes that they are like the famous American sitcom family, The Brady Bunch.
Kevin wants Britney to understand how hard she’s making it for their sons: ‘If there was a way – any way – I could possibly say something to just open [Britney’s] eyes – but I haven’t found that yet. I feel like, if I found that, I’d be on the phone trying to tell her.’
When Britney filed for divorce: ‘I called my lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan and we sat down and I told him all I care about is getting 50 per cent custody. Nothing else mattered. Nothing. I’m not the person that will take money over family.’
Britney’s 2008 breakdown & the start of her conservatorship: It was a chaotic and bewildering time during which Kevin says he believes everyone tried to do their best. ‘There were so many different things that were happening within a short period of time. It just all came to a head and I don’t think anybody knew what to do. How can anybody prepare you?’
Kevin’s thoughts on Jamie Spears: Kevin acknowledges he has his own questions about why the arrangement lasted so long, but maintains Britney’s father did everything with the best intentions. ‘I saw this man that really cared, and really cares about his family and wanting everything to be OK,’ he says. ‘When Jamie took over, things got into order. He saved her life.’
Sean & Jayden didn’t understand the conservatorship: ‘They’ve had a lot of questions about it. I don’t know that I can answer all of them for them but I just tried to explain to them that your mom needed help, you know, and the people were in play to try to make that happen, to make it better.’
Even though he once had a restraining order against Jamie Spears, K-Fed would welcome him back into Sean & Jayden’s lives: ‘I would absolutely welcome Jamie Spears back in the boys’ lives. Especially if that’s what the boys wanted. I don’t have any hard feelings towards Jamie Spears. People make mistakes. I feel bad for him. I feel like he’s been put through the wringer.’
He’s close to Lynn Spears too: ‘Family is supposed to stick together, and just because they’re not my immediate family, you know, they’re my sons’, my kids’ immediate family. They love their memaw. My priority has always been: it is about what is good for the boys.’
The deterioration of Britney’s relationship with her sons: Kevin clearly has no wish to embarrass his former wife but acknowledges he became increasingly uncomfortable with what his then younger teenage sons confided they were witnessing during their visits in recent years, although he declines to go into detail. He just says: ‘There were a lot of things going on that I didn’t feel comfortable with.’ He explains that in recent months, in the wake of increasingly erratic posts by Britney on Instagram, his boys have come to their own decision. ‘They tried to give her the benefit of the doubt but at the same time, I can tell that sometimes, it hurts to be in that position. So, I made sure all my kids can come to me at any moment and discuss anything. The boys – all my kids – know that they come to me and to my wife and discuss anything. They’re teenagers right now. You know, we talk about sex, we talk about drugs, we talk about all the things that teenagers go through. I want my kids to make all the mistakes they possibly can in my house, because [that way], I can protect them.’
Everyone always made fun of Kevin for getting child support and having his lawyer on speed dial, but you know what? It’s been 14 years and I’m glad Sean and Jayden have the stable base of the Federline house. Kevin is not saying anyone is wrong – Britney is enjoying her freedom and trying to find some kind of balance, but of course it’s going to be messy and of course she’s not going to be perfect – that’s her right. Kevin has every right to listen to what Sean and Jayden tell him about why her behavior makes them uncomfortable, and he has every right to talk about it publicly. I know people think he’s a miserable, out-of-work loser, but if the genders were reversed, we would praise him for being the stable parent, raising his kids and navigating a difficult situation. That is my take – others obviously feel differently. Sam Asghari feels differently. Britney feels differently.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.
I know the Britney fans are going to throw a massive party the minute the youngest turns 18. It will also be interesting to see how their relationship with the mother is when they become young adults.
I think the boys are in for a huge wake up call!
It is absolutely their right to distance themselves from their mother — although I think that would be to their detriment.
Whatever mental health issues Britney has had, it’s obvious she LOVES her two sons and dotes on them. Any picture I’ve ever seen with the three of them together – she’s running around playing with them, making them hot fudge sundaes and really spending time and enjoying them. So it’s NOT just about money and paying child support — though she does take them on expensive vacations and pay for private schools, etc.
However, if the boys decide to cut off contact with Britney — and again, IF that is their choice, they can do so — they can’t expect to have it both ways. Britney will most likely NOT continue to fund their expensive life styles, especially not with Sam in the picture and the two of them trying for a baby of their own.
Hopefully, with age comes wisdom and Sean Preston and Jayden will eventually have a loving, healthy relationship with Britney. Despite her issues, I reallty believe Britney has tried to do her best for the boys.
I don’t doubt she loves them, but raising children sin’t just about how much parent loves them.
I am sure she loved them when they were babies and she still managed to drive a car with one of them in her lap, to have them unfed, with for hours full diapers and neglected while under her care afterthe divorce and she practically took them hostage when they were toddlers which resuldin her 5150 hold.
See what I mean?
Those kids have every right to their own opinion and what may not be a big deal for you and me might be truly hurtful for them: we don’t have any idea how her mental health situation factored in her time spent with them. I wouldn’t guilt them into anything and emotionally manipulate them into seeing their mother, we don’t know their trauma.
I believe he has seen things he wants to protect the boys from. He didn’t want to slam her, so he stayed quiet.
That said, why do an interview at all? Maybe the boys wanted him to clarify what the relationship between them and Britney is? That’s the only good reason I can think of.
There was absolutely no need for this interview. He made a messy situation messier for his kids. I guess the book will be out in 24 months.
When one of their sons got into that altercation with their grandfather, Jamie the cops were called. The grandson and k-fed got a restraining order against Jamie. He also used it to get more custody and more money. Now Kevin sounds like he’s totally siding with Jamie.
$$$$$$
In two years, child support stops.
Actually, the child support for Sean Preston stops in 13 months on 2023. He’ll be 17 this September 14. So Kevin’s income gets cut by 50% in a year.
Jayden’s child support ends on September 12, 2024.
Poor Britney is just surrounded by toxic men, who deny her autonomy. One is raising her kids to feel the same way about her.
Don’t forget that this man and his girlfriend are unemployed and living off of the woman he is throwing under the bus here.
100%
This ‘man’ and his girlfriend are also raising their other four children on Brit’s dime.
@LadyD – I know he was paying for his children with Shar Jackson off Britney money but they are both now over 18 so I think its just his 2 daughters with his current wife that Brit is currently supporting outside her own sons.
I didn’t know that, Digital Unicorn. Thanks for the information. Do you think either of those women has ever said thanks to Britney, or even acknowledged her part in the raising of Shar and the wife’s children?
He has always been so sleazy. A parasite.
lady D, do you expect the same from other men, raising theirs and their’s children together?
So weird.
Why should she? Did britney ever thanking for raising her sons like they were her own?
Lionfire- since it’s Britney’s money, yeah, they should be thanking her.
exactly!!!
Yeah, after researching this whole conservatorship more (the Toxic podcast, etc), I am sorry, but this man is SCUM.
He was largely absent when the boys were babies. He was out partying in Vegas with his buddies on her dime. She clearly had some kind of postnatal depression or something, and he gave her no support. There is a lot of evidence that she begged him for support and he ignored her. He used her utterly.
Then, when they were divorcing, he painted her in a terrible light. They were alternating parenting and both partying just as hard when they didn’t have the kids. The only difference was that she got papped. He and his lawyers put her through hell, shamed her as a bad mother, and more. That was when she really started to crack. The misogyny was rife in that era and he took advantage of it.
The whole thing that happened with their son in the bathroom was apparently massively overstated. She wasn’t threatening suicide like we were all told. She was upset about having to send him back and kept him in the bathroom with her while she getting ready to go out. The door wasn’t even locked. She was basically set up and carted off to hospital.
Obviously she had some mental breakdowns in this period, and he contributed to and took advantage of those.
When her father set up the conservatorship it was an obvious scam to most on the inside. But K-Fed made deals with Jaime and profited off it. So he played his part. Access to the kids was used as a whip to keep her working to line these men’s pockets.
K-Fed must have known it was wrong. He knew Jaime was abusive. He knew she was completely cut off and suffering; but he was making his money, so he played along. And now? He’s speaking out in favour of it!!
The evidence shows the conservatorship should never have been granted let alone continuously extended. It was tantamount to forced labour and emotional and mental torture. And he is saying it saved her!
If her mental health is at all rocky now, it’s because of what she has suffered. He should be helping the boys understand what was done to her and helping them connect. Instead he’s reinforcing Jaime’s narrative and selling her out to the press AGAIN with the same old bad mother narrative. It’s foul.
This is a lazy, lazy man who has always used and abused Britney for his own gain. He has doesn’t work, the boys are ageing out of child-support, so now he’s shifting into selling Britney out. He’s a Thomas Markle – just wait.
People, don’t fall for this: ‘I’m the good, stable dad who just wants the best for her’ schtick. He might have been a stable dad for these boys; but he has treated their mother terribly and taken advantage of her at every turn. Now he is selling her out again. That’s not being a good father.
Thank you for breaking it down like this.
All of this. He’s disgusting. I have no doubt she has mental health issues, but look who abused her and is still living off of her.
If he really cared about her mental health, he’d have made a living so he could have told her to rest and recharge and get help if she needed it. Instead he takes the kids and uses them as a cash cow while now defending the father who abused her for years.
We live in such a patriarchal society, if he were a woman doing this to a man who’d been drugged against his will for years and had his money stolen in part by a “gold digging lazy ex wife” his words as the gold digger would have zero cred.
The way he says we stand by family when referencing her father and mother – um, if they’re your family, so is Britney by much more. And I don’t see him standing by her.
Oh come on. I remember that time, she was partying non-stop. It wasn’t just an incident in the bathroom*, it were other things, like her driving woth a baby in her lap (imo, obviously under the influence, but there’s no proof).
*She didn’t want to “give” the children after her alloted time has passed, refused communication and locked herself in the house. While clearly mentally unstable. Come on, if that was your ex-sposuse with your children, I bet you wouldn’t think it’s no reason to worry.
@ Snoozer, thank you for the very detailed and explicit information. Kevin is SCUM. Has been and always will be. He needs to get a job and be a man, instead of living off of Britney financially as well as publicly.
What’s good for the boys is distance from the people who abused their mother—their maternal grandparents. What’s good for the boys is recognizing that the conservatorship was abuse. Sam Asgari has KFed dead on: the gravy train is ending and he’s picked his side.
Federline has six children and hasn’t worked in 15 years. That means Britney has been funding four children who aren’t hers. He’s screwed when the gravy train ends.
+1
K Fed isn’t a single mom. It’s not about reversing the genders. Life isn’t equal in this country for men and women as is becoming increasingly obvious. He has a wife to help him raise all of his children and still lives off of Britney, so no I do not feel one iota of sympathy or feel the need to praise him for his choices that include…parenting. The bar for men is so ridiculously low.
Exactly. This lazy a$$ married and impregnated Britney for money. Just like he impregnated his previous girlfriend for money. The conservatorship was in his interest and he’s going to fan the flames that “Britney is crazy. Britney is unstable.”
Britney is and never was crazy. Just because Britney Spears had severe PPD does not mean she is incapable of taking care of herself and children. Look at all the performers who have mental disorders that they manage. Yes sometimes they need to be hospitalized just like a bad diabetic or another chronic illness. The only thing wrong with Britney is that she chose a horrible, horrible man to procreate with.
What also concerns me is that the boys will see giving interviews about their mother for money as normal – potentially setting things up for them to do that when they are older. KFed is setting a unhealthy precedent here – if the boys see their father siding with their grandparents to publicly slam their mother who’s to say they won’t copy that. I know there are (or were) trust funds setup for them but Daddy and the rest of the Federline family have lived a life of luxury and they are not about to give that up quietly.
As I said below no one is interested in Kfed and his family – there is little interest in her sons too.
This is just the beginning – am betting he’s using the interview for a book deal or to try and fleece some sush money out of her.
You may be right. As child support arrangements will be reduced and eventually end, maybe K-Fed will give more interviews for money or, over the years, may write a book (about Britney, of course) again for money. That DF interview above is very smarmy and self-serving though. I’m surprised he didn’t break his arm, as he reached around to repeatedly pat himself on the back. “Family” indeed.
I think you are giving this man far too much credit. Of course it’s easy to be a stay at home parent when someone else is literally and metaphorically paying the price for you to maintain that lifestyle.
If he had inside knowledge of the financial shenanigans the Spears family were running on Britney, then it’s not that much of a stretch to assume that he also had knowledge of what they were doing to his kid’s mom as well.
He doesn’t get a medal for doing the bare minimum, sorry.
They are.
Kevin had and has all the power to make Britney’s life hell. Who knows what he actually tells the boys. She’s processing a years long trauma where no one in her life came to her rescue. Where everyone in her life seemed to profit off of her imprisonment.
Now Kevin is talking and no doubt without a motive.
I’m sure Kevin was a stable father for a time, but he could easily and subtly be manipulative in his wording about Britney to the kids. And that he’s suddenly so friendly with the spears family? How is that not suspect.
A lot can be true at once:
Jamie saved Britney’s life, then exploited the hell out of her for 13 years.
Kevin is a stable force in the kids’ lives. He’s also a lay-about and do-nothing bum whose child support will be cut in half in a year, then cut off in two and he’s got to be panicking.
Britney deserved her freedom long ago and her issues should have been handled via counseling and meds. She also might be too sexually inappropriate around or in front of her sons, making them feel uncomfortable.
Kevin should help his kids understand female sexuality and sexual freedom a bit more–imagine if these were Madonna’s kids. Also, his kids are allowed to feel uncomfortable and distance themselves from the one who’s making them feel that way.
This this this.
Again, all of this.
Yes this! I would be more interested in hearing what Kevin said if he wasn’t getting a payday from the Daily Mail
Yes, this. I feel like Britney is obviously Not Ok. And if her teenaged sons decided that they do not want to associate with her right now and their father clearly supports their choice it proves that he is being a good influence on them.
I also think he was being diplomatic about the children’s grandparents. Weird how people bash him for speaking at all and then bash him for not dragging his kids grandparents through the mud.
And so what if he “lived” off Britney for the last 15 years. That is how this works the world over. I’m not about to shame him for taking what was his by right and also parenting the children. I mean Britney clearly could not and still cannot do it and Britney is the best examply for why HER parents also shouldn’t have taken care of them.
I’m Team KFed is Good. (No one demanded Dennis Richards get job when Charlie Sheen melted down and the kids went to her. Rich people paying a ton in child support is just how the system is set up.)
With that being said, WHAT ARE YOU DOING, KFED? I was rooting for you! An interview with some random British TV show?? Gushing about her father???
I hate being wrong, and I’m going to be SO mad if he starts doing a bunch of exploitative interviews and cashes in with a book or something. Please don’t be the skuzzy grifter everyone assumed you’d be!
Thank you for articulating this so clearly. I read the article yesterday and struggled with my feelings on it and you hit the nail on the head.
I do think that he shouldn’t have gone to newspaper to sell this story. This hurts the kids and Britney who are all clearly struggling right now. All for $$$.
Jamie did NOT “save Britney’s life”. What he did do is work in concert with Lou M. Taylor to orchestrate a conservatorship that was then used to turn her into slave labor for 13 years of her life. He (with the help of very expensive lawyers and a corrupt judge) manufactured the basis for the conservatorship, controlled her, abused her, and stole from her. That much is all part of the public record now so let’s just stop with the ‘Jamie was, at one point, some kind of hero’ nonsense.
I agree with this. Britney’s relationship with her kids is likely complicated, and I think the point is that it should be private.
Saved her life?
Having a mental illness does not justify ANY conservatorship!
Having a mental illness does not justify ANY conservatorship!
Having a mental illness does not justify ANY conservatorship!
How are people justifying what happened to this woman? Is this what you think of people with mental illnesses? We are incapable of living our lives, receiving treatment unless we give up our autonomy?
I disagree with you. Thanks to my mother, I’ve seen Severe Mental Illness regularly since I was a child. There is absolutely a time when you can and should be conserved. That said, once Britney was stabilized should should have been taken off. Moreover, the person managing her funds should have been a fiduciary, and not her father who had a vested interest in keeping her working.
Hard disagree. There are some mental illnesses where you are a danger to yourself or others. This blanket NO to conservatorship is irresponsible.
Perhaps by saying it publicly, even for a payday, Kevin hopes it will give Britney pause to posting nude photos. He says he doesn’t know how to have that conversation with her. I am not shaming Britney for posting nudes, I want nothing for her but her agency AND as a mother to a son, I am sure they make her sons very uncomfortable.
@. Eating Popcorn, so why didn’t he speak to Britney personally instead of a national platform? He has her phone number? It wouldn’t be difficult for him to speak to her? Kevin is and has always been a sleazy man. He used his own tactics of pressuring Jaime for more money by suggesting he would alert those that Jaime was abusing his conservatorship to milk money, so Kevin used it to his advantage.
Kevin is no role model here except how to milk women out of their hard earned money so that he can lay around all day and do nothing. Kevin has been living off of Britney since he met her. I doubt he has any morals, yet alone is raising those boys on his own.
Bothsidesnow
Kevin is raising his children with his current wife.
100% this. Only thing I would add is there’s also no real reason for him to do this interview and put all this out there. I guess it’s clarifying? But who was asking about his feelings?
I agree. For those questioning if Jamie saved her life…we weren’t there, but Kevin was. As low of an opinion as I have of him, he has probably seen some of the deepest depths Britney was in, and I think, briefly, it was necessary for someone to step in and help her. But it never should have been as extreme as it was, it never should have lasted so long, and if she was that unwell she never should have been made to work and perform.
I think Kevin is gross for talking about this, especially regarding their children. There’s no reason for him to speak on any of this publicly, and all he has to do is say “this is a private family situation and I’m not going to comment on it publicly.”
KFed saw some sh*t, absolutely.
Given the spiral her life was in, and those in her orbit controlling it, I have no doubt that Britney would have been broke, dead, or a complete junkie within three years.
THANK YOU! It’s about time someone made a rational comment about this. It’s so tiring to see people massively oversimplify what is obviously a really complex situation.
Absolutely yes @That is not ok
Exactly. Two things…Kevin says in interview why he’s doing this. He’s hoping to open Britney’s eyes as to what this is doing to her sons.
Also everybody keeps saying child support is ending soon, all I know is I don’t know what’s in their child support agreement.I am nowhere near their income bracket and my lawyer here in Midwest made sure there were requirements in mine that child support continued till age 22 so long as my son was enrolled full time in college. I believe it was anything over 12 credit hours. I can’t believe these expensive lawyers didn’t cover all bases.
The sudden support for her parents is quite suspicious given he must have seen how much she was used in recent years and figured out how much she was manipulated from the time she was a teenager. He benefited financially hugely by her conservatorship and I wonder if he feels any guilt over it.
Not surprised she’s trying to experience what she missed out on from her late 20s to her 40s – he doesn’t have to show support for it, but he could certainly keep his mouth shut in the press.
Agree! He did not have to show support for her leech family, & he didn’t have to let the world know her boys didn’t want to see her. He’s been scummy to me since he left pregnant Shar for a popstar!
The older I get the more it’s obvious: marrying a cheater, especially a cheater with small children or a pregnant partner, often ends painfully for the person the cheater abandoned the original family/relationship for. What seemed like winning is actually–often–losing because anyone who cheats lacks a moral foundation or is an emotional coward. Obviously, these traits are not ideal.
I’m guessing that the Spears family has a fair amount of Britney’s money stashed away, aims on making more with their various schemes to continue exploiting their Britney connection, and Kevin’s banking on getting some of it once child support ends for him in a couple of years.
I’m sorry, but if people can’t see that this poor woman is a 13-year-old, a very irresponsible 13-year-old, in a grown woman’s body, then I don’t know what to tell you. The conservatorship probably was very needed for quite a while, but in the end it was way too long and quite abusive. Those two things can be true at the same time. She is free to make her own choices, and that’s how it should be. What she chooses though will have consequences. No one in her life ever did her any favors by keeping her in a bubble.
I think it goes beyond not doing her any favors. Her parents created active harm to her life. Judging by the old interviews, she basically never had any formal education or any normal social interactions past middle school on top of having no help with her mental health needs. They kept her young and stupid to make her more malleable, and no one in her life has ever bothered to see that she gets real help. She’s now trying to grow up from rebellious teen to almost 40 responsible adult mom in the space of months. Some of it is going to hurt. And she may never get there given how long they messed with her head.
Yes. Recovering from trauma is messy and not linear. If we’re doing the whole “two things can be true at the same time” argument, let’s put forth that trauma affects you mentally and physically and yet it doesn’t mean you’re a child and can’t make decisions.
People putting the onus of consequences on Britney herself for having a voice finally and not on the entire *network* of people who abused her and leeched off of her for over a decade is strange to me.
I agree. I think Britney is a walking example of how damaging it is to become a sexualized pop star at only 16 years old.
And she’s not almost 40, she’s 41 in a couple months.
yeah, it seems pretty obvious to me that she still has a lot of issues. I’m not sure why everyone wants to act like she must be completely fine.
I absolutely think Jamie exploited her and the financial side of things was a mess. I also think Kevin is gross, and this interview was not necessary. but I think Britney is not well. I’m not surprised that the boys have chosen to not see her.
I also think her new husband chiming in publicly while admitting he doesn’t even know Kevin personally is a HUGE red flag. he’s been with Britney for years and it’s his stepsons’ father but he doesn’t know him? that speaks a lot to how involved he is in the situation.
I don’t get how it’s a red flag for her husband to defend her from the unnecessary criticism from the ex-husband who was living off of her money during the conservatorship and is praising the person who directed the abuse.
We have no idea if Kevin refused to meet him or not and with the way he is talking I wouldn’t be surprised. And maybe Britney didn’t want them to meet either.
@C the red flag is that it’s been years and he doesn’t know his stepson’s father.
I’ve been a stepmom for over a decade. I don’t know how you couldn’t know the bio parent personally unless you clearly are not involved with the kids and/or don’t see the kids frequently. and trust me – the bio mom is NOT an easy person to get along with, and I’d rather not interact with her. but I do because it’s necessary when you’re involved in raising their kids.
if he doesn’t participate in parenting, he should not chime in on a public platform about the co-parenting situation. the KIDS will see it.
To your second comment: These are absolutely not normal everyday circumstances, so I see no reason why we would apply normal expectations to this situation.
In a normal situation yes, it’s best to co-parent peacefully with the biological parents.
In this situation, Britney was essentially imprisoned and unable to actually tell her side to her own children because of a man who is focused on getting as much money out of her as he can, praising her tormentors if he has to. Why is the onus on Sam to have a relationship with him? How do we know he hasn’t tried, either?
Sam may not be the brightest bulb as I see him but he’s obviously devoted to her and I see nothing concerning in a husband defending his wife. As I pointed out below, Britney herself says this kind of distancing was happening way before Instagram, and I think her children were kept from her.
@C if it’s just about him defending his wife, then he should say those things to Kevin privately. fighting with your stepkids’ father publicly while you admit to not knowing him is certainly not going to help Britney’s relationship with her sons. he will actively make the situation worse – they’ve already shown they’re closer to their father.
it’s not about Britney, Kevin, or Sam at that point. it’s about the kids. there’s tons of times I would like to call out my stepkids’ mom and point out to the kids when she’s been disrespectful or actively harmful to me or my husband. I don’t, because that would make it about me. not the kids.
Kevin is the one who started the public discourse with a lengthy unnecessary interview. They have the right to respond, and are doing so with brief personal statements showing they’re not trying to monetize their words, unlike Kevin.
His focus on the kids is what money he can get out of being their guardian at this point. And it’s not a good or fair environment for the children when their father sides with the man who started the network of abuse against their mother and tells them very specific things about what she went through, instead of the truth. Maybe one day they’ll be able to see for themselves what happened instead of their father glossing over it with “Jamie tried to do his best”.
By all accounts, Britney has bipolar disorder, as do many other people. I also live with mental illness. We are adults, not children. We have rights, including the right to refuse treatment, the same as people with physical illnesses. We are capable of making decisions for ourselves, even decision others don’t approve of, just like any other adult. The implication that the mentally ill are children who need spend their lives being controlled their parents or the state if is pretty goddamned offensive.
You are absolutely right. People with mental illness do have rights, and they should be able to make their choices freely as long as they’re not physically hurting other people. But as the child of a severe depressive mother and manic depressive father, I can tell you that the consequences of those choices affect other people in heartbreaking ways. What happened to Britney wasn’t right, but what’s happening to her kids isn’t right either.
Paper clip- This!!!!!
I have a bipolar family member, and while I have sympathy for her because her mental illnesses is not her fault, it is her responsibility to manage…and she chooses not to.
It has destroyed her family and her kids’ mental health and she has absolutely nobody to blame but herself.
Why would Britney’s instagram be an indicator of whether or not she is not managing her mental health? I follow a lot of accounts, some of which are completely bizarre but run by people who are very much in charge of themselves and their lives.
Is her behavior outside of it erratic? I’m not getting that sense.
I *really* don’t like Britney’s new husband. Nothing bad to say about K-Fed.
Get off the internet Lynne.
While what you say is true – its also true that he and his wife has done nothing but live off Brit for that past 15 years. Brit paid for the house they live in and given all the children they have and that neither has a job they do need to make money for when the child support stops in a few years. This is just be beginning of KFed selling her out and the sad thing is is that he is using his sons as well.
TBH – there is no need for him to do this interview as up until now most people didn’t pay him much attention or questioned his motives. Now they will.
While I perfectly understand that the boys are embarrassed by some of her behavior (this is normal) – there is more to it. I think when the lawsuits relating to the conservatorship start raining down KFed is not going to escape that – I think his involvement will become known as he and his family certainly benefitted from it. KFed clearly has dirt on Jamie and I wondered when I read this if he would have used what leverage he has on making sure he still got money from Brit even after the boys were 18 if the conservatorship had latest that long.
Completely agree. I also think if the roles were reversed Britney would be treated way worse than K fed. If Britney had left her first two children to go follow around her boyfriend and NOT pay child support then F off to Vegas to party off her husband’s money and fame when her 2 children were babies and then remarry and have two more children and she and her new husband don’t work and live off her ex’s money she would be treated as the worst mom ever. We live in such a sexist society that the bare minimum from a father is praised while every little thing a mother does is judged.
I don’t know anything about Britney’s mental health and it seems wrong to speculate but k fed needs to shut up. For him to say that her dad meant well knowing what we all know now is disgusting.
I completely agree with Sam Asghari post, but isn’t he himself another K-Fed?
There is a prenup and SA won’t get a dime of BS money. Not sure what happens if they have a kid
+100! I think he’s no good for her either. He’s living off of her too!
He seems a bit of a dim bulb, but I honestly believe he cares for Britney and has been good for her.
I don’t get KFed vibes from Sam – he’s a bit of a poser but he seems harmless enough and does seem to genuinely love and care for her. Sam has a successful PT business in HW was predates Britney. He may not have her millions but he made his own money which is more than KFed ever done. All KFed is talented at is fathering children he can’t financially support.
I love that Sam spoke up for her. Nobody else does.
He straight up lies in the post though. If you look at B’s insta page, as of last night, there are a bunch of nude pics.
It’s just a weird thing to lie about when it’s so easy to check
That’s what I don’t understand: why lying about about her posting nude selfies? She did. Britney can post what she wants but why lie about it?
Y’all need to learn the difference between nudity and implied nudity. Her boobs and vag are always covered. That’s what Sam was saying.
There’s so much wrong with interview.
First of all, the hypocrisy this man has to state that he’s “always done his best to keep the boys away from the media” while simultaneously trotting them out in front of a camera. It’s insane and mind boggling how no one calls this out.
Second of all, Britney has every right to go on Instagram and posts whatever she wants. I fully get that her sons may be uncomfortable with some of the nudity but I thought we were over shaming women for their bodies? Because if not, whatever any other female celebrity posts on Instagram is also not allowed apparently since Britney posts nothing out of the norm.
However, what’s most disturbing is the fact that even Kevin mentions that he’s questioned why the conservatorship went on for years and that he had a great co-parenting relationship with Britney yet not once did he raise a formal objection to the situation. As long as the checks kept coming in, he was perfectly fine to go along with it.
As for everyone thinking that it’s fair game for Kevin to give these interviews, think again. Britney has maybe referenced him on Instagram once or twice in the past 12 months and even that was merely to state how she remembers what happened in 2006. That was it. Not once did she say anything about his current life or pass any judgement on it. The real reason why Kevin is doing this is because he needed a check and the youngest kid is turning 18 next year which means his child support gets cut in half.
All of this.
For additional context – didn’t KFed have very scantily clad women at his 40th birthday party (there are photos on his SM) and am sure he has no problem with his sons seeing those photos. I know its their mother but he’s being a hypocrite but blaming what she posts on SM when it clear that there is more to it. Its possible that they boys don’t like Sam or they have been poisoned against their mother by the Spears family or it could just be that she’s never really had a good relationship with them because of how controlled her access was because of the conservatorship.
The boys are too young to really understand what happened to their mother.
To be fair, I don’t think he ever said he had a problem with it and tried to tell the kids she’s expressing herself.
He can’t control his kids’ emotions or what bothers them.
He basically says why the boys think it’s a problem. It sounds like they’re getting bullied about it at school. Most teenagers already think their parents are embarrassing. I’m sure this didn’t help matters. And I’m sure their dad running to the press doesn’t help either.
The fact that he publicly says he feels bad for Jamie Spears while critiquing Britney tells you everything you need to know about Kevin!
Grifter loser grasping for some last paid interview fees before the kids turn eighteen and his Britney gravy train finally ends and he has to get a J-O-B. Pathetic a-hole exploiting his kids and their mom’s relationship struggles to get profit from Daphne Barak, who is not a real journalist.
Next is more paid interviews and his book or 3. Heck, his wife and their kids may even try some cashing in.
I can see things from both perspectives: Britney, trapped by her conservatorship, is miserable and lashing out erratically as a result, making Kevin’s blended family life look normal in comparison. The boys needed some form of stability, as their mother never got a chance to grow up, make her own decisions, and live a normal life. Therapy would be hugely beneficial to everyone here. That said, it is NOT necessary to share with the world that the boys don’t want to be with their mother. Kevin’s appreciation of Jaime and Lynn—they gave him money!—speaks volumes, and while he is possibly a consistent and stable parent, if you think your ex is rediscovering herself and expressing her freedom, don’t frame it like it’s embarrassing or wrong.
This.
I’m sure this whole thing is hard for the kids, but I really wish he hadn’t done this interview.
This is not a popular opinion but I think Britney still needs help. I’m happy she’s got some kind of freedom and can make choices on her own. She doesn’t always seem all there. I know its probably from years of oppression and trauma but it’s all hard to watch sometimes. I feel like she’s headed for another crash.
Oh I absolutely believe she needs ongoing help. Also her boys. I think Sam is right, Kevin needs to shut up publicly about his boy’s mom.
Brit is clearly traumatized from the conservatorship and how her father and others treated her; and yes she does need ongoing help and will do so for probably the rest of her life but there is no good reason for this interview other than to make money off her. This will not help her recovery in any way and will likely have an additional negative effect on her relationship with her sons, esp as they are participating in the interview.
He says he doesn’t want to embarrass her – well he is, he is also doing more damage to her relationship with her sons. No one knew the extent of her relationship with the boys until this interview and given how she has said repeatedly about having trust issues, she can now add trusting her sons to that.
Her sons are too young and immature to understand what happened to their mother and the impact it had on her mental health – maybe one day in a few years they will. Same goes for this interview – they can’t see how exploitative it is both to themselves and their mother.
Yes there is a lack of understanding of trauma, people cheering her on that she is expressing herself sexually and not understanding the nuances of trauma and sexual exploitation. Not to mention any other diagnoses she has. Very unfortunate that all involved have to put this out there for public consumption. I feel bad for those kids but Kfed should have kept this all private.
What exactly is wrong with her making her own choices about her sexuality? (and I would hardly call revealing pictures on Instagram some sort of self-exploitation).
As a person who is well aware of the links between sexual expressiveness and trauma I can still tell you that these are still her choices and are far less morally repugnant to me than, say, forcing someone to live with an unwanted IUD and other things related to anatomy and reproduction.
Equating her selfies to what was done to her makes no sense to me.
Poor Britney. She’s going through this mess because of greed. Greed from her parents, family & kfed. It’s like they unconsciously smell her weakness & they exploited the heck out of her. Still are.
A lot of things can be true. Britney’s sons might feel embarrassed by their mom, like a lot of teenagers, and that’s okay. Compounded by the fact that their mom is super famous. And she does get skimpy on the Insta. And she’s a newly wed. To a younger hot guy. That is all a bit “cringe”, as the youths would say.
But this isn’t going to make it better for them, you know?
I agree with this. I remember at that age absolutely nothing my parents did was right in my eyes. Her behavior may make them uncomfortable, but she herself also says it was LONG before she was posting on Instagram that they were distancing from her which makes me think Kevin was painting a very specific picture of her in their minds.
Sam is disgusting for shaming Kevin for being a stay-at-home dad. I don’t know why Kevin is making this public right now, but he has shown himself to prioritize the kids’ well-being in the past. I’m gonna give him the benefit of a doubt for now.
Kevin was a stay-at-home dad living off of money granted to him from a woman who was basically imprisoned. If he was prioritizing his childrens’ well being he wouldn’t be giving interviews about them. I don’t blame Sam for shaming him. Kevin can feel how he wants about her behavior, but defending Jamie shows exactly who he is.
Sorry, but NO! Once Kevin decided to give a “world exclusive” — most likely for big $$$ He opened that door. Good for Sam for calling out what everyone knows: Kevin’s ride on the gravy train will end soon: Sean Preston turns 18 on September 14, 2023 — a little over a year from now. So Kevin’s income gets cut by 50%. Jayden turns 18 on September 12, 2024 – two years from now.
Kevin Federline still has a wife and two minor children to support after that. Selling Britney out and siding with her toxic parents is apparently how he plans to do it!
I don’t think he’s shaming him for being a stay at home dad. He’s shaming him for jumping on the “tear Britney down” bandwagon just to make a quick buck. If he was working in his children’s best interests he would be communicating his concerns with Britney directly and not through the Daily Fail.
Does Britney have the right to do what she wants? Yes. Do her boys have every right to be mortified by her and not want anything to do with her? Also yes. Just because you have the right to do something doesn’t mean you get to be free from the consequences, and the consequences of Britney continuing to post erratic, dead-eyes pictures and videos of her squeezing her boobs is that her kids are humiliated.
This.
But I do feel bad for her, though, because her brain is completely warped by being sexualized and so famous when she was so young- add to that bipolar disorder and then years of an abusive conservatorship. No wonder her behavior is so weird.
Her sons have every right to not like it and not want to be around her, but it’s just so sad all around.
How is what Britney is doing on her Instagram any worse than anything she or other female artists done on music videos? Kevin and her family are only making a fuss because they are no longer getting paid off her estate and can’t control her anymore.
Also, it is completely plausible that her kids may be embarrassed by what Britney is posting, but you would think it would be in their best interest for Kevin to have a chat with Britney about what is bothering their sons in order to improve and facilitate relations, instead of going to the papers like this and laying blame on her doorstep.
Yeah I mean how many pop stars pose with implied nudity? All of them. Beyoncé has done plenty of it! We don’t see Bey getting shamed for it because of her kids. Nor Madonna. Nor anyone else. The pearl-clutching by some over this just smacks of internalised misogyny and ableism.
It’s not any worse. Its lame and attention seeking.
@Elizabeth: Have you seen pictures of Kevin lately? He looks bloated and half out of it in many of them. Also, there are pictures on the Web of Sean Preston and Jayden posing with Kevin’s friends. In one photo, the friend is toking up and in another, the friend looks stoned and is making “gangster signs” with his hands.
https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-moms/news/britney-spears-sons-sean-preston-jayden-unrecognizable-in-new-pics/
To me, that’s worse than Britney dancing around scantily clad…
I don’t believe Kevin deserves any praise for doing his duty as a father. Plus it would’ve been a lot more difficult for him if he didn’t have Britney’s money. I want to know how much money he got for this interview?
The part that saddens me for Britney is to read that her kids have questions about the conservatorship and their father is going for the narrative that it was to help their mom get better, when she clearly said it hurt her like prison. These soon-to-be men should direct their questions to their mom rather than shut her off, even if it is in writing, if they don’t want to see her. It reeks of parental alienation. My sympathy towards K-Fed stopped at the words “world exclusive” from the Daily Fail. How could this interview be good for his kids?! I call it first class hypocrisy.
I don’t know what the rules are in California but in some states child support can continue up until the child graduates college. So if the oldest goes to college Kevin can continue to get money.
It’s unusual, and in that case, then most of that child support would go directly to the now 18 yo child. She already pays tuition, medical, etc. above the monthly child support payments. At that stage he really wouldn’t be entitled to child support.
I don’t live in California, but did receive child support which continued up until the child graduated college. The support still came to me and did not go directly to the child.
I have never heard of any state awarding that. Children become adults at eighteen. A private contract might be the situation but the state can’t make any parent pay for an adult. I stayed in an abusive marriage until my children had university degrees because of this, he was going to take their college funds if I tried to leave and legally since his name was also on the accounts there was nothing I could do.
As for Brittany she has many abusers around her between her ex (this is emotional abuse she does not need or deserve) and her parents and sister they all need to stop. No matter what her mental health diagnosis and struggles are she deserves to be left out of the gossip rags and her ex should be served with a cease and desist order against speaking about her, he has profited greatly by standing silent and cashing his checks while allowing others to destroy her. He could have spoke out at any point before now but it was more profitable not to, and now it isn’t. Seems pretty clear to me.
The money well will soon dry up and that’s the only reason he’s opening his vile mouth at the moment.
He has sole custody as it suited him to have it to secure all this cash for so many years and now he’s just trying to come up with plan B.
Well, plan B is Britney knows she has lost her kids and that’s why she wants a baby to truly experience motherhood – something that was taken away from her by her father.
There’s a lot of people out there with mental issues and they are still free people, Britney was taken this freedom away for so many years and she is now trying to reclaim it.
So what if she’s posting nude pics on insta? Who cares? 80% of people do the same thing and if it gives her another source of revenue. Good for her!
Anyone who sides with Kfed should perhaps read about Britney’s story and abuse again.
The boys do not want to be with their mom as the visits are probably not private and perhaps they do not feel any connection and that’s fine.
Who knows what happens when they’re 18. We might find out the truth if Kfed is the father everyone thinks he is. Maybe the kids don’t say anything as he is the one with money – it’s always been a very powerful weapon.
The teen boys made a choice to not see her, and so kevin the responsible adult made a choice to share his sons painful choice with the world and shame his ex who provides his lifestyle. ´Kevin jokes that they are like the famous American sitcom family, The Brady Bunch.´
Right if the dad didn’t have a job for decades and sponged off his ex while constantly acting like he’s the better person, it’s horrifying how deluded he is
There was no problem with Britney’s sexy image when it made everyone rich but now that she’s sexy on her own terms and it’s no longer profitable, it’s an issue? Profiting from women by controlling them and shaming them when they exert control…tale as old as time.
This! All this. And why is he talking to the daily mail in the first place?
Classic gaslighting going on here. He’s trying to set her off. He didn’t have to say that their sons haven’t seen their mother in months. Britney makes no claims to be a hands-on mother, doesn’t post photos of her sons ever. Other examples are: bringing up the “nude” photos on ig, Bringing up HER DAD, bringing up her mom, both are rightfully huge triggers for Britney. He fkn sucks.
The reason Kfed hasn’t openly sh-t talked Britney to this point is NOT because he’s a great guy or great father. If that were the case then there would be no interview with the Daily Mail.
In my opinion, their custody agreement likely stipulates that he cannot make disparaging comments about her to their sons, which is fairly common in agreements where one of the parents is a public figure (Jeff and Mackenzie Bezos are another with a similar stipulation IIRC).
Everything he says is calculated. He likely had planned to go back to court to extend child support, claim that raising a child doesn’t stop at 18. Now he’s seeing that likely won’t work out, so now begins a friendship with her abusive father. It’s so transparent, such blatant gaslighting and abuse, it’s sickening.
I also want to add that Kevin is most likely also getting spousal support. The terms of that agreement could limit the support to a number of years or there may be no end date to the support.
It would be beyond odd for a court to order continuing spousal maintenance for an ex she divorced more than a decade ago who doesn’t appear to be making any efforts to go back to school or learn a trade and who is remarried to another woman. Child support, yes absolutely. But I would say it’s actually pretty unlikely that Kevin is still getting any kind of spousal maintenance.
The court makes the decision at the time of the divorce so unless one of the parties go back to court the decision stand even a decade later. But I agree with the comments that spousal support ends when the spouse receiving support remarry.
No, Kevin Federline’s spousal support ended in 2013 when he married his current wife, Victoria Prince. That’s most likely why he hit Jamie Spears up for increased child support when Britney did her Las Vegas residency.
He’s remarried so I highly doubt he is still receiving spousal support, if he ever was.
I believe he received a one time lump sum in their divorce settlement, no monthly alimony payments though.
I don’t trust Sam. He takes a swing at Kevin now… Has he ever lashed out at Britney’s father or the CS since he got together with Brit? They met five or six years ago but I can’t remember him putting out a statement about her terrible situation during this time. Kevin is riding the gravy train? So is Sam. I believe Britney needs help to find stability and healing. I also believe Britney has absolutely noone in her life who puts her first and money second – including her husband.
Sam is not raising children from another woman on Britney’s dime. Sam may not have legally been cleared to say anything about the conservatorship, we have no idea about that. They signed a prenup, and he has more income of his own than Kevin’s at least.
Kevin is the one who opened his mouth first.
It’s disgusting that this guy can put out disgusting wraps in his ex-wife can’t post pictures as she sees fit. These children are being groomed and brainwashed and we will see them rebel about this over the years anybody that supports Kevin Federline supports the abuse that Brittany endured at the hands of the conservative ship and it’s disgusting and it’s Ableist and it’s sanist and y’all suck
So many excellent comments!
I can only add, I feel sorrow for Britney.
She was basically imprisoned for 13 years, and it seems that every.single.person in her family has used her for money.
I hope she goes forward and enjoys some happiness.
It’s not lost on me that plenty of young male stars have behaved as erratically as Britney did and yet nobody questions whether they should be under a conservatorship. Britney was the victim of abuse and the people who were supposed to stop it were the ones perpetrating it. Plus, that abuse was magnified by the rampant sexism that still permeates this country, which you can see in the way media outlets talked about her. There was an industry built around this woman without any consideration to her humanity because everybody was too busy getting their cut.
And Kevin willingly participated in that abuse. He gaslit her for profit right alongside Jamie. Maybe he didn’t get the courts involved, but he gaslit her all the same. As far as I’m concerned, he comes to this situation with unclean hands and he should shut the hell up. Whatever the boys are feeling, they should be allowed to feel it privately, and not for someone else’s profit. If the boys don’t want to see Britney, then fine. It doesn’t serve anybody to force that relationship. But I don’t trust Kevin not to poison the well against Britney. As many of you have pointed out, his gravy train is over in two years.
Britney is not a child, despite the attempts of people around her to infantilize her. Not only is she fully capable of growing, she seems to want to. Her boys have every right to set their own boundaries and I would never tell a child that they have to see a parent. But Britney has suffered years of abuse and, from what I can see, this is part of an ongoing attempt to justify why nobody said anything. Team Britney, team Sean Preston and Jayden. Everybody else can be quiet.
I would normally be on Kevin’s side as the stable parent, but he’s defending Jaime Freaking Spears, the man who hit his son. Yes, people make mistakes, but shouldn’t Kevin be at least as concerned about protecting his sons from the man who assaulted one of them as from the mother they find embarrassing? He doesn’t even mention that the boys love Jaime like he does with their grandmother.
I think that Kevin is swayed here by what makes his life easiest. Britney is his legal opponent, so the parenting challenges with her are worth criticizing in public. Jaime is the man who paid him off for years, so all is forgiven there.
Managing bipolar is so hard. It’s hard on immediate family members as well. Medication management is constant and when one is deep in depression it’s an absolute nightmare to get them to get the help they need while maintaining autonomy. She hasn’t look well in years.
I think the boys may be closer to their dad because Kevin got to raise them with his freedom to make his own decisions as their father. Britney didn’t. That conservatorship not only took away her rights as a human, but as a mother too. Her kids were weaponised against her with the threat of revoking her access to them, if she didn’t comply and work against her will. Also being put on medication against her will to alter her behaviour doesn’t help.
I think the kids have probably seen a lot of sh*t go down at Britney’s, a lot of the time because she was surrounded by people she didn’t hire or even want there in the first place. So it’s probably easier to think that their dads home is more of a safe haven.
If the boys want to live with their dad, then that’s fine. But doing this interview is only furthering that divide which is probably Kevin’s intentions. Getting the kids involved in this interview is low, and doesn’t help the boys one bit.
Yeah, it’s not a stretch to think that the environment with Federline was likely more stable (not to mention more familiar, since I believe they lived with him most of the time).
But I feel sorry for Britney as a lot do things were out of her control, and Federline’s comment about Jamie is totally out of line. Jamie abused the boys’ mother and threatened (hit?) the boys, enough to get a restraining order. He should have just stayed silent.
Kevin saying he’d welcome Jamie back into the boys’ lives tells you everything you need to know about him. Kevin was, at minimum, complicit in the abuse Britney suffered for years. There’s evidence to suggest he was involved with the conservatorship being formed in the first place. Those boys are the only reason why Britney was able to be trapped in that conservatorship in the first place — she gave up over a decade of her life just to have access to them. And now those boys are involved in an interview (they at least posed for pictures with the interviewer) where their dad says they don’t want to see her. I don’t know how Britney has survived all that she’s endured. As a mother, the thought of not being allowed to be around my kids when I want and then watching them be turned against me, I don’t know if I’d make it through. One of those boys went on IG or YouTube (can’t remember which one) and offered to spill info about his mom if he reaches a certain number of followers. They have been 100% influenced by their dad in how they see their mom. Kevin and the Spears clan are going back to the 2007 playbook at this point because they know their time is limited (Jamie is finally being deposed this week).
Looks like the #FreeBritney hashtag is still applicable. Free her from her grifters, free her from their continued attacks attempting to degrade her mental health further, free her from exploitative threats of “tell all”, free her from the paranoid (and with good reason) mindset so that she can begin to assemble a healthier life from the shambles the nightmare of an extremely abusive conservatorship left her with. Free her from the misogyny and the misery, just let this poor traumatized and repeatedly abused woman try to live her life as best she can. If ANY of these assholes TRULY cated about her, they would do this. BUT…no.
He probably did provide the most stability for these kids, but giving interviews about their situation is really bad parenting. It’s not as if there was wrong information out there he needed to correct, this just isht-stirring.
If he were looking out for his boys, he wouldn’t have done this interview. Sorry, but he’s just another greedy opportunist leech. I haven’t forgotten how fast he abandoned a pregnant Shar Jackson for the ultimate come up. People make so many excuses for bad men.
So much going on here. The boys are no doubt embarrassed at her pictures and I’m sure they seen a LOT of inappropriate things In their Moms house.
This is someone who was programmed to act and be a certain way.
Remember her wedding pictures where she was bared legs with a blazer. According to one gossip site, Britney went to change from her wedding dress and came out wearing only a thong…in front of her guests. People were shocked but Sam covered her with his blazer. So kids being around a Mom like that no matter what age, are going to be in uncomfortable. Did this need to be a public interview? Absolutely not but I imagine he sold the exclusive.