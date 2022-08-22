Prince Harry is in Rwanda today, he already met the president & went to a memorial

It’s so funny to me that the British media doesn’t know how to cover Prince Harry’s trip to Africa. They tried bashing him for being a mansion-owner and daring to care about conservation and poverty. They tried bashing him for staying in a “luxury” hotel while… checking in on the work being done by African Parks, of which Harry is president. They tried glossing over the fact that Harry is acting as host to a delegation of congressmen, conservationists and philanthropists during the trip. The Salt Island media is doing all of this despite the fact that they can’t really keep track of Harry and they don’t want to admit that. They probably thought Harry’s trip to Mozambique was it, that Harry had already returned to Montecito over the weekend. Not so much! Harry turned up in Rwanda today and no one knew until President Kagame’s office posted a photo:

President Kagame received Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, who visited Rwanda as part of his work as President of African Parks. The Government of Rwanda has agreements with African Parks to manage Akagera and Nyungwe National Parks. pic.twitter.com/P1WPIYSyVg — Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) August 22, 2022

Nice! I’m always impressed with Harry’s ease around other world leaders and VIPs. He has a natural charisma and a great glad-handing diplomatic energy. I’m reminded of Prince William’s brief visit to the UAE in February, which was hyped as some big step for Peggington: The Diplomat. During the 24-hour visit, William flapped his jazz hands, planted a tree and bored everyone to tears. And here’s Harry… carting around American big-wigs and casually meeting democratically elected African leaders. PS… How long before William copykeens Harry and announces a big diplomatic trip to Africa?

Harry also paid his respects at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, which memorializes the 1994 genocide.

While in Rwanda, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex paid his respects to victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi at the Kigali Genocide Memorial. pic.twitter.com/uivskKKavq — Kigali Genocide Memorial (@Kigali_Memorial) August 22, 2022