Prince Harry is in Rwanda today, he already met the president & went to a memorial

It’s so funny to me that the British media doesn’t know how to cover Prince Harry’s trip to Africa. They tried bashing him for being a mansion-owner and daring to care about conservation and poverty. They tried bashing him for staying in a “luxury” hotel while… checking in on the work being done by African Parks, of which Harry is president. They tried glossing over the fact that Harry is acting as host to a delegation of congressmen, conservationists and philanthropists during the trip. The Salt Island media is doing all of this despite the fact that they can’t really keep track of Harry and they don’t want to admit that. They probably thought Harry’s trip to Mozambique was it, that Harry had already returned to Montecito over the weekend. Not so much! Harry turned up in Rwanda today and no one knew until President Kagame’s office posted a photo:

Nice! I’m always impressed with Harry’s ease around other world leaders and VIPs. He has a natural charisma and a great glad-handing diplomatic energy. I’m reminded of Prince William’s brief visit to the UAE in February, which was hyped as some big step for Peggington: The Diplomat. During the 24-hour visit, William flapped his jazz hands, planted a tree and bored everyone to tears. And here’s Harry… carting around American big-wigs and casually meeting democratically elected African leaders. PS… How long before William copykeens Harry and announces a big diplomatic trip to Africa?

Harry also paid his respects at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, which memorializes the 1994 genocide.

64 Responses to “Prince Harry is in Rwanda today, he already met the president & went to a memorial”

  1. Maxine Branch says:
    August 22, 2022 at 9:47 am

    I just love how Harry is tending to his business silently and the gutter rats are all left in the dark. Also happy he is able to get rejuvenated by returning to the country that bring him peace and where he found his “soulmate.” He is truly demonstrating that Service is Indeed universal.

    Reply
    • swirlmamad says:
      August 22, 2022 at 11:34 am

      “Harry is tending to his business silently and the gutter rats are all left in the dark.”

      This sums it up SO perfectly and I am endlessly pleased by this as well. Keep doing what you’re doing, Harry and Meghan.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      August 22, 2022 at 12:15 pm

      He’s returned to the continent where he found solace & purpose. He doesn’t seem wedded to any one particular African country. African Parks itself works with a number of national parks in a number of countries. Good for Harry.

      Reply
    • Hopey says:
      August 22, 2022 at 1:13 pm

      “Gutter rats are all left in the dark.”
      So accurate. So apt.

      Reply
    • PrincessK says:
      August 22, 2022 at 1:37 pm

      Well done Harry!
      He is doing more work than his brother for sure.

      Reply
  2. girl_ninja says:
    August 22, 2022 at 9:47 am

    Harry looks great and he really does hold the responsibilities and duties with these organization highly and with great respect. I appreciate how he uses his name and image to elevate these organizations. I am the older one in my family and I cannot image being so jealous of my younger sister the way Will is of Harry. I am so proud of her when she does ANYTHING. I am biased and this that my sister is brilliant and talented but it’s true! Why can’t Will see past himself and just love his brother and his successes. Such a dark heart.

    Reply
    • Both Sides Now says:
      August 22, 2022 at 12:29 pm

      @ girl_ninja, I appreciate the fact that not only do Harry and Meghan take their initiatives seriously but they are willing to do the hard lifting of keeping their campaigns up and out for exposure.

      We will only see them grow in happiness as they devote to their causes as they flourish as each year passes.

      As for Bullyiam, he is simply his worst enemy. Has has had greater access as the FFK for the last 20+ years and has done nothing with it. Bullyiam is the only one to blame. But I too wonder why he has been incapable of supporting his brother his entire life. Bullyiam was supported by the BRF that he could ride Harry’s coattails, which he did, and now he has been left out in the cold with nothing. Should have done the work when he was expected to.

      Reply
      • girl_ninja says:
        August 22, 2022 at 2:41 pm

        You are so right. It’s just a pathetic way to live. Being lazy is one thing, but allowing envy, jealousy and misery corrode your relationship with your younger brother? How disgraceful.

    • Emme says:
      August 22, 2022 at 4:12 pm

      girl_ninja, absolutely! I am the oldest of four, and have always supported my brothers and sister, being wildly proud of everything they’ve accomplished through life. I have been their cheerleader, bursting with pride and telling the world how fabulous they are. I just cannot fathom the twisted jealousy of a sibling who isn’t like that…..cough *William* cough.

      Reply
  3. BUBS says:
    August 22, 2022 at 9:47 am

    Good King Harry, his mother’s son!

    Reply
  4. Noki says:
    August 22, 2022 at 9:48 am

    This is the first time i have seen the President not towering over someone.lol

    Reply
    • BUBS says:
      August 22, 2022 at 9:57 am

      Exactly what I thought too. President Kagame is really tall…so to see Harry standing shoulder-to-shoulder was something. At a certain angle, it even looked like H was a little taller. I know Harry is tall, but is he that tall?

      Reply
      • Noki says:
        August 22, 2022 at 10:03 am

        Yes Harry is tall, i could guess he may be 6’2 but William is even taller Diana saved the day there .lol

    • ElleV says:
      August 22, 2022 at 10:04 am

      I know right? I didn’t realize how TALL harry was until I saw this pic! unrelated – everyone who has the ability to should visit Rwanda! it’s one of the most beautiful, interesting places in the world – I worked there for several months and seriously considered making the move permanent

      Reply
  5. Ravensdaughter says:
    August 22, 2022 at 9:49 am

    So proud of him. Definitely following in Diana’s footsteps.
    He seems very hands on when it comes to Africa, which is great.

    Reply
  6. Kels says:
    August 22, 2022 at 9:50 am

    Considering the scope of African Parks I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s there until it’s time to head to the Uk/Germany. Add to that Sentebale, Camfed and other organizations they’ve worked with there’s a lot to see and do!

    He usually always traveled to the continent in the summer but with the pandemic/Sussexit he hasn’t been since the tour which alone was hectic so there hasn’t been enough time to check in on their work.

    I’m also wondering if he’s traveling with the US delegation because they are pretty much folllowing the same footprints.

    Reply
  7. Becks1 says:
    August 22, 2022 at 9:51 am

    Nice, Harry! He really is living the life he wanted to live – working in areas that mean something to him and trying to make a difference where he can. And its clear that he is taken seriously by the people he meets. There’s not a sense of this being a cosplay trip for him or something.

    Reply
    • Athena says:
      August 22, 2022 at 11:30 am

      Charles has to be proud of Harry. He may not be able to say it but come on, how can he not be proud.

      Reply
      • Jan says:
        August 22, 2022 at 11:52 am

        A normal father would be, but not shopping bags, he is jealous of anyone that gets more attention than him, late ex wife and youngest son.
        This family is really petty, even Betty, don’t talk about the lamebridges.

      • BUBS says:
        August 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm

        @ JAN, “Shopping Bags” is what we’re calling Charles now? Hahahaha

      • TangerineTree says:
        August 22, 2022 at 8:45 pm

        “Shopping Bags” – I love this so much!

  8. NeedCoffee says:
    August 22, 2022 at 9:54 am

    Kagame is a VERY dodgy individual; Harry really ought to know better than to buddy up to him.

    Reply
    • girl_ninja says:
      August 22, 2022 at 9:59 am

      Dodgy like Harry’s dad? Taking bags filled with money from terrorist dodgy?

      Reply
    • BUBS says:
      August 22, 2022 at 10:00 am

      Stop! Just, stop! The man is there in his capacity as President of African Parks. Stop trying to read negative meanings into this!

      Reply
    • Jan says:
      August 22, 2022 at 10:08 am

      Harry is there in his capacity as African Parks President, which it stated in the photograph.
      Kagame is the President of the Country, he meet Harry in 2015 at Buckingham Palace also.

      Reply
    • ElleV says:
      August 22, 2022 at 10:08 am

      I get what you’re saying but I feel this is a bit out of pocket – Harry has good reason to meet with him because Rwanda plays an important role in conservation

      Akagera is Central Africa’s largest protected wetland and one of the last refuges for some savannah species, and Nyungwe is one of the oldest rainforests in Africa

      Reply
      • ElleV says:
        August 22, 2022 at 10:54 am

        ps. i don’t think either demonizing or lionizing Kagame accurately reflect the man or his legacy – both narratives need to be held in tension

        Wikipedia actually does a pretty good job unpacking this nuance for anyone interested in learning more: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Kagame

      • sunny says:
        August 22, 2022 at 12:58 pm

        I totally get the capacity Harry is conducting this visit in but like good for the people here calling out Kagame…. He has a complicated legacy if you follow geopolitics at all. Frankly, I think is fair to mention his problematic history not to shade Harry’s visit but so more people can be informed.

    • SaraTor says:
      August 22, 2022 at 10:13 am

      Yes I think calling him a “democratically elected African leader” is a stretch! So hypocritical of Western leaders like the UK to send irregular migrants to a country without press freedom or political opposition!

      But he’s someone that you have to deal with in broader African politics so I understand Harry meeting with him.

      Reply
      • KFG says:
        August 22, 2022 at 12:12 pm

        Rwanda is the 7th safest country in the world. It’s modern and has been fighting its colonial mindset for decades. I do love the anti-blackness in statements claiming election fraud when Russia, Poland, 🇹🇷 and Scotland all have issues with unelected leaders running their countries. But I digress, Harry is meeting with the powerful person who makes African Parks in this area, valid.

    • Lizzie says:
      August 22, 2022 at 10:14 am

      Harry is a stateman who knows exactly what he is doing. Thanks for your concern.

      “President Kagame received Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, who visited Rwanda as part of his work as President of African Parks.
      “The Government of Rwanda has agreements with African Parks to manage Akagera and Nyungwe National Parks.”

      Reply
    • Pumpkin (Was Sofia) says:
      August 22, 2022 at 10:22 am

      Harry is meeting him in his capacity as the President of a charity not in a personal capacity as a friend or something. I understand why some aren’t comfortable with this but again, it’s not in a personal capacity.

      Reply
      • SuzieQ says:
        August 22, 2022 at 2:28 pm

        And notice Harry’s hands behind his back. He knows how to handle photo ops like this one.
        He’s present, but not pandering.

    • Emmi says:
      August 22, 2022 at 11:55 am

      A quick Google search tells me where you’re coming from but I don’t feel qualified to comment on Kagame. I’m going to take your word for it.

      It’s a tough spot to be in for Harry, right? If he ignores him, his efforts won’t be very successful. He is in the position he is in and therefore holds power. I fear that Westerners would look at this, not know anything about Kagame (like me) and guess that he must be alright because Harry would never. Which might be naive but that’s how it works. Again, tough spot to be in.

      Reply
      • Hopey says:
        August 22, 2022 at 1:31 pm

        Now do all the despots, tyrants, autocrats, totalitarians, authoritarians, dictators and assorted other oppressors that betty and every other HoS, business/civic/organizational leader has met and shaken hands with over the decades, in their formal capacities.

      • Carrie says:
        August 23, 2022 at 5:59 am

        Agree with SuzyQ. Harry is there looking polite, but reserved. Not with his usual big smile.

    • PrincessK says:
      August 22, 2022 at 1:39 pm

      Who isn’t dodgy these days? Anyway Harry was there to do a job which is above and beyond whoever the president of Rwanda is.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      August 22, 2022 at 2:25 pm

      Did we say the same when anyone met with Trump? Because the FBI raid tells me that guy is pretty dodgy too.

      Reply
  9. TigerMcQueen says:
    August 22, 2022 at 9:55 am

    “How long before William copykeens Harry and announces a big diplomatic trip to Africa?”

    That was the first thing I thought of when word got out that he was in Mozambique hosting a delegation that included US politicians. You just know Prince Pegaslot is jealous, and I’ll bet some kind of performative attempt at statesmanship in Africa follows.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      August 22, 2022 at 9:59 am

      It’s interesting that he and Kate have never done any kind of official trip to an African country, isn’t it? In the past 11 years Charles has been a few times, heck Edward was in Kenya a few months ago, Sophie has been, etc. I think the closest Kate has gotten is the Seychelles for their anniversary.

      ETA now that i’m thinking of it William has been to Kenya a few times in the past decade, were any of those Jecca-related visits tied to official work?

      Reply
      • katherine says:
        August 22, 2022 at 10:23 am

        We’ve all seen the way KKKate reacts to both Black men and women in public. (And the way she’s treated Meghan in private.) She wouldn’t know the first thing about how to behave on African soil. That grimace can only hold for so long. (Also I imagine after Willy’s comments about African population, the horrific Caribbean tour, I imagine they’re not exactly welcome.)

      • Lucy says:
        August 22, 2022 at 10:25 am

        It is odd, like everything about them. Didn’t they get engaged in Kenya? I just remember them saying they got engaged in Africa, I thought it was at Jecca’s family estate or something.

        You’d think they’d want to be where they had this super romantic event at least once.

      • Rapunzel says:
        August 22, 2022 at 10:37 am

        @lucy- I thought word was Will stole that engagement story from a friend. Didn’t Kate let it slip that they were actually in Scotland?

        It makes me wonder if she’s ever actually been to Africa. Do we have proof? Cause as @Katherine said, I doubt Kate knows how to behave or would even enjoy Africa.

      • Debbie says:
        August 22, 2022 at 1:02 pm

        @katherine: “Also I imagine after Willy’s comments about African population, the horrific Caribbean tour, I imagine they’re not exactly welcome.”

        Now, when has THAT ever stopped them from going anywhere (the Caribbean, Scotland in the pandemic, and now USA) and saying to the people, “Now pay my bill for coming.”

      • Jaded says:
        August 22, 2022 at 1:21 pm

        @Becks1 — I believe he’s made several trips on behalf of the Tusk Trust, of which he is the royal patron.

  10. The Duchess says:
    August 22, 2022 at 10:06 am

    Harry looks great! He looks so free and at peace. Keep doing you, Haz. It pisses off all the right people because they know you are living out your mother’s legacy and doing a smashing job at upholding it.

    Reply
  11. Lattie says:
    August 22, 2022 at 10:07 am

    Love Having Prince Harry here n it seems only serious news outlets are covering him and not Lifestyle as usual since even ppl who don’t pay attention are mentioning it, I mean business ppl. Good pivot even if unintentional. Wish Africa parks goes n prospers

    Reply
  12. abby says:
    August 22, 2022 at 10:16 am

    I was lucky enough to visit Rwanda a couple of weeks ago, so I just missed him! The Kigali Genocide Museum is incredibly powerful and so well done. Rwanda may be the cleanest country I’ve seen (at least Kigali seems to be the cleanest city) and the people I met were so welcoming and friendly. Was an amazing experience.

    Reply
  13. Jais says:
    August 22, 2022 at 10:17 am

    Virgo szn Harry taking his responsibilities seriously.

    Reply
  14. Jan says:
    August 22, 2022 at 10:18 am

    I think the Windsors are regretting sending Harry on on all these overseas trips, while his lazy ass brother stayed home.
    Now who is the diplomat, with the BM always saying he is dumb, and now he is running circles around all of them.
    Let’s be honest if Harry and Meghan had toured the Caribbean they would have gotten a different reception, the countries would still leave.
    The English are so dumb sending the lamebridges to visit Jamaica with all the WindRush deportations. I think the Jamaican Prime Minster was too polite.
    And then Eddie and fiesta visiting was just as bad.

    Reply
  15. Paulkid says:
    August 22, 2022 at 10:19 am

    I love his continuing good work and Harry does look great, but I am concerned about all of the sun he is getting. I have a friend with similar coloring who wore baseball caps to protect himself while living in Hawaii for a decade. He got serious skin cancers on his ears, quick, somebody warn him! He needs a full brim.

    Reply
    • BUBS says:
      August 22, 2022 at 10:31 am

      LOL. Harry has spent a lot of time in Africa, ever since he was a young kid, and his skin did just fine. If not for the pandemic, we would have seen him on the continent, much earlier. Plus, Meghan likely packed sunscreen in his luggage, and Archie probably tells him to make sure he stays hydrated during their 50-eleven FaceTime calls each day, while he’s on this trip. He’ll be fine.

      Reply
      • Both Sides Now says:
        August 22, 2022 at 12:16 pm

        @ BUBS, I thought that as well. Harry knows his skin and is proactive in protecting it. I am certain that he has had a long relationship with sunscreen his entire life.

      • BeanieBean says:
        August 22, 2022 at 12:28 pm

        Paulkid makes a good point, there’s only so much sunblock can do; physical blocking with a full brim hat would be better. My first skin cancer (I’ve had three) was on skin just under my bra on my left side–skin that’s never seen the sun! As my dermatologist reminded me, wherever you have skin, you can have skin cancer. And for heaven’s sake, cover up! Sun damage is cumulative.

  16. Rapunzel says:
    August 22, 2022 at 10:26 am

    The best part of this is it’s so undercover until the work happens. The Sussexes have their stuff on lock. For all we know, Meg and the kids could be with him (not that I think they are), and we wouldn’t hear about till they published family pics a few weeks after they got home.

    I love that Harry rolls like this.

    Reply
    • Sue E Generis says:
      August 22, 2022 at 11:22 am

      That’s because the Sussexes are serious people doing impactful work. Unlike the Cambridges who play act ‘work’ for PR props.

      Reply
  17. WHAT says:
    August 22, 2022 at 10:49 am

    Which you don’t know if he’s away from home. So what’s your point? Response to @A. Don’t know why it is down here. He’s working and letting his work 🗣️ for him. Unlike the Cambridges which is getting headlines for moving kids into school and moving into a cottage. Look at the headlines for the Royal family since the summer that has nothing to do with work. Most of the people have agreed to post pictures AFTER Harry has left and the work can be the focus and not some photography like the Cambridges. Look at the headlines for Kate’s upcoming photo session with Roger Federer and will photo session with Bloomberg. You’re hearing about them coming and not the real focus which should be about the work. Countdown to the Cambridges doing something for Africa in 3,2,1

    Reply
  18. Murekatete says:
    August 22, 2022 at 11:54 am

    I’m glad that he came, because it brings the necessary attention to Rwanda – which has made incredible progress in the 18 years that I’ve lived here.

    Reply
  19. laurie says:
    August 22, 2022 at 12:01 pm

    Well I’ll be damned. Was in Kigali this morning and was supposed to go to the genocide memorial before driving to Akagera national park but didn’t go to the memorial. Now I know why!!!!
    And you are right Abby. I have never been in a country so clean! The government pays unemployed people to clean the streets, even in the villages.

    Reply
    • Abby says:
      August 22, 2022 at 12:50 pm

      Oh, you are an even closer miss to him than I! Hope you get to visit the memorial another time–def worth it. Enjoy the park!!

      Reply
  20. booboocita says:
    August 22, 2022 at 12:15 pm

    Even the dog is smiling, he’s so happy to see Harry!

    Reply

