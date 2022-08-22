Ben Affleck & J.Lo’s Georgia wedding, reception & brunch were all outdoor

Y’all know that my favorite details about celebrity weddings involve food and the wedding cake. So it is with profound disappointment that I admit that I cannot find many details about the food or the cake at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding. I’ve seen twenty articles devoted to the Savannah hotel where guests were staying, even information about the shuttle service and the outdoor brunch on Sunday. Tell me about the food! For the love of God. Anyway, here are more details about Bennifer’s Wedding Weekend:
Everyone wore white: ET has learned that guests for the couple’s second wedding at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday’s big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, “Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben’s wedding.” The source added. “Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat.”
The shuttle service: In fact, while guests were at the reception desk waiting for shuttles provided by Coastal Limo, a source tells ET that a hotel staff member entered the lobby and popped a bottle of champagne. When one wedding guest got their glass of champagne, the guest exalted, “I’m ready!” The source said guests provided their IDs before boarding the waiting shuttles. While they waited, guests snapped pictures to commemorate the moment.
A trolley service? After the ceremony, guests were transported from the main house to the reception via trolley service provided by Old Savannah Tours. Keeping things personal, the couple’s trolleys included custom JB vinyl was on the side of the rides. Sonja Oglesby, Group Services Coordinator at Old Savannah Tours, told ET, “The guests were all excited to be there and happy to be invited. Everyone was very happy and polite and happy for Jen and Ben.” She added, “We were excited for our trolleys and our drivers to be part of their celebration.”
Fireworks: Jennifer and Ben’s big day was capped off with an extravagant fireworks display. Whitesell, shared a video on her Instagram stories of a series of fireworks shooting into the night sky on her Instagram story. Along with the light show, the model wrote, “El Amor.”
Goodie bags. A source tells ET that wedding guests staying at The Perry Lane Hotel were welcomed with goodie bags in the straw nude material with a “JB” inscription in white script letters on the bag.
Ben and Jen remained cool, calm and collected all weekend: “Ben and Jen have been so gracious all weekend. They have been wonderful towards all the staff helping with the event, from the limo shuttle service company and beyond,” the source said. “You can tell how in love they are and how comfortable they are with each other. They can’t wait to continue to celebrate all weekend long with the people they love the most.”
The Mirror claims that the food was “Southern” style, roast chicken and pork chops maybe, with mac and cheese? I think that’s just a guess though. What I also find notable is that all of the wedding celebrations were outdoor, even the Sunday brunch. Outdoor wedding, wedding reception, wedding brunch… all in Georgia, in August. Up here in Virginia, it was pretty humid all weekend, although I think Georgia escaped the thunderstorms we got this weekend. But in Georgia, the humidity is no joke. I bet everyone felt kind of sticky.
For those who say
“He always wears the same outfit…”@JenSchwalbach, @JordanMonsanto, @JayMewes & me, all cleaned up.
This is as formal as I’ve been dressed since maybe my First Communion when I was 7. pic.twitter.com/AXNnGxym89
— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 20, 2022
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, On the J.Lo newsletter.
The “guests all dressed in white” and BBQ just does not compute. Hope everyone got pics before they ate! My family and friends would be buying Shout in bulk after an event like that.
I suspect the white was, in part, requested of the guest to minimize overheating in the Georgia sun.
But yeah, I never wear all white. Too easy to dirty. Especially outdoors at a BBQ.
It’s the Low Country, so I’m guessing maybe shrimp & grits, oysters, collard greens, something with okra, Mac & cheese, maybe some fried green tomatoes? Fried chicken, or catfish, or both. Boiled peanuts for bar snacks? I didn’t see a smoker anywhere in the overhead photos, so I’m guessing not BBQ.
Anybody who tries to giver me a boiled peanut is asking for a fight.
Am I getting this right that the only person taking it seriously was Jen? The social media from and about the guests feel a bit like they were over it before it started.
Outside in Georgia, in June is so gross. The bugs are so terrible this time of the year.
I got mosquito bites just reading about the wedding. I would have been eaten alive!
Lord, right? Between the bugs and the humidity, it sounds like a terrible time. I’d park my ass inside at the bar and wait for my cake and goodie bag.
Loved in Georgia for 18 years. I got married in August and we stayed inside. It was 90° and 98% humidity. The bugs are insane. So is any bride that chooses to get married outdoors in Georgia in August and makes her guests suffer through it, white or not
I’m in Atlanta, which can be a touch cooler than Savannah, but it hasn’t actually been that hot here lately. The humidity is another story.
They probably fogged the premises and maybe had canopies and large fans to make it more hospitable, lol.
I hate when folks require all white attire. It’s hard as hell to find stuff during certain times of the year. I digress. I thought weddings on plantations were canceled.
It’s not an actual plantation, it was built in the 1990s. I think she’s doing this white party to be Italian, or something. Those people in the pic look exactly like what I expect – wilted, hot, sweaty. I can tell JLos never been outside in the South in summer time.
They are both from the East Coast. They are used to humidity.
She lived in Miami for a long time (as did I for the last 20 years) and you sweat just walking to the car for all but 10 days of the year. You just have to suck it up and get used to it (it was a feels-like temp of 94 degrees at 6am two days ago). It may actually be that she doesn’t realize how humid it is – it’s weird what your body can adjust to as “normal”.
Owning a home that was designed to look like a plantation is a choice. Knowing he had slave owning ancestors and still buying and keeping a plantation style home was Ben’s choice and that deserves all the scorn.
@TheOriginalMia — bad optics for sure, that was my first thought when I read about where the wedding was being held.
My sister got married outdoors in Houston in August and I literally almost fainted during the ceremony. The wedding was late morning and I didn’t cool off until well into the evening despite a cold shower and a change of clothes. Savannah in August is similar weather. This is not a nice thing to do to your guests!
The home isn’t a genuine plantation, but the land was part of an actual rice plantation.
Like Ben, I’m descended on one side of my family from Georgia slave owners. I would not choose to buy myself a replica plantation house. Let alone a replica plantation sitting on land where a real plantation use to be. That’s just twisted.
Just because a big house is in Georgia doesn’t mean it belonged to or was designed to look like a plantation. There’s big houses everywhere.
Except this big house was designed to look a a plantation big house and is literally called “the big house.”
Outdoor to minimize the risk of covid?
That makes sense.
Thanks for mentioning this. The COVID struggle is never ending. But still, argh! Hot and humid!
Yeah, that’s my guess. Good for them for being careful!
I’m sure they wanted to do this before all of the kids started school for the fall. But, egads, Georgia in August. Ben looks like he’s melting in that top photo in a long-sleeve shirt with an undershirt underneath.
Maybe the outdoor route to go would have been over the kids’ winter break — more fun to cozy up to a bonfire than melt and swat mosquitos.
Ben looks like shit.
The pictures from this wedding makes me uncomfortable, all the guests in white. The large size gone with the wind poster. Something about the reception photos felt eerie.
Those two I’m sure have other beautiful properties, why choose in 2022 to have a wedding with so much plantation vibe.
Look at Ben’s eyes in the pictures.
I think it sounds like an bad time of year to have a wedding here and the plantation-era replica architecture is gross; but wearing all white at a wedding happens in loads of places?
Where was the Gone With The Wind poster? Is that posted somewhere else?
I haven’t seen any close-up pics of Ben at the wedding. The photos in this article are from other places. What eye shots are you referring to?
evidently part of the reception area and bar had a lot of ‘old hollywood’ movie posters hanging on the walls, and gone with the wind was one of many. i think the reaction to a ‘plantation themed’ wedding is a bit over the top. there was nothing plantation about any of it except 1) georgia 2) greek revival architecture. i do think building a house like this in georgia is in poor taste to say the least, but it doesn’t really indicate they’re all cosplaying antebellum south for the wedding.
and yeah, i don’t know where OP is seeing ben’s eyes. all the photos i’ve seen have been paparazzi pics from drones, stuff like that.
When he first got back with JLo, he looked happy. You could see the happiness in his eyes in the pictures. In the wedding pictures which I’ve seem, first and second wedding he eyes look sad, a bit forlorn. Maybe as someone mentioned in this post those picture are chosen to tell a narrative, or he’s just tired.
Please don’t judge how happy he is by random pap shots taken of him in the streets! He hates the paps, he is not shy about it. Even though he uses them at times, he hates them. When they are up close to him he always looks miserable. That does not denote his general state of mind! In fact, ‘sources’ already told us that the paps in Paris freaked him out – which is where most of the shots in this story are from.
He looks happy in the Vegas wedding shot to me? There are no close-up shots of this wedding. Only fuzzy drone shots from a great distance where he is smiling and cuddling his wife but you cannot see his eyes at all.
I have seen plenty of recent shots of him looking very happy with J-Lo. Laughing, smooching, smiling. I don’t buy this narrative that he now has sad eyes around her because of his resting pap b*tch face.
That house is your standard I-house, ‘plantation plain’ as they call it in Georgia; you see it throughout the South. It’s an early-19th century style & not necessarily ‘plantation’ (slave labor farm) associated. It’s a beautiful house in a lovely location, less the humidity & the bugs & the snakes.
I get your point. If you were in position of power, would you have these edifices demolished? Those plantations homes in the South were built in the neo-Greek style of the early 1800’s and they are quite beautiful. I know awful slave owners had them built but those people are long dead and so is slavery. Jen and Ben are not racists, they just wanted to have a nice wedding in Georgia away from Los Angeles.
I really love Savannah, but the idea of an outdoor wedding there in the dog days of summer makes me want to pass out from heat stroke.
I live in Florida and the thought of wearing a jacket outdoors make me itch.
A group of people dressed in white now always make me think of The Guilty Remnant cult in The Leftovers.
The whole thing, it just seems so extra to me. They are already married, we saw those pap pics, pap honeymoon pics, his birthday pap pics and now this.
JLo looks so much better without makeup. That’s all I have to say.
JLo looks sublimely happy and Ben looks…like he just aged 20 years overnight? Dude looks TIRED.
This article reads very weird. Why wouldn’t the guests be happy and polite? Why even mention that? The signs JLo had posted throughout the grounds were very strange too… Like she just took crap from Instagram and Pinterest and said, Yeah that works. Very unoriginal. Just my opinion. this wedding looked very blah. Then again, I didn’t wear white for my wedding, or require everyone to wear white.
Ben was spotted boarding a plane with Matt, Luci, & (Ben’s) kids. He looked bad. Like really bad and so over everything. Poor guy. No JLo in sight either…
Don’t believe everything Daily Fail writes. Those were 2 different jets – one with Damon and his family. The other was with Affleck’s kids. The paps mentioned he only dropped of the kids at the airport, didn’t fly with them. Kids were probably on their way to WV to visit their grandparents, since their mother is already there
Kevin Smith appears like he’s wearing clothing that’s 2-3x bigger than his frame. He looks emaciated.
I hate to be a Debbie Downer but while I know everyone is GA-GA over Ben and Jen 2.0, all I can think about are those pictures of Jen Garner driving her ex husband to rehab. Stopping at the Jack In The Box drive thru and tossing the bag of food into the back seat for him. Being so done with his ass but taking him to rehab for the sake of their children, even though they were no longer married.
I truly hope Ben and JLo make it work and will be good for each other as well as their families . However, I just wonder how JLo will react should he spiral again.
I am glad Kevin Smith is alive and well enough to be attending an old friend’s wedding. World nearly lost him.
IIRC he has been following a vegan diet since he had his heart attack and lost a bunch of weight (and is much healthier!) I think he’s always preferred the baggy aesthetic, even when he was bigger. His style looks 100% like what I would expect him to wear to an all-white-attire formal event.
My ex and I got married in Richmond, VA, August 17, 1991. The church was air conditioned, and the reception venue was indoor AC and outdoor with some tent coverage. It was 85 degrees and 80% (I think) humidity. My ex’s family came in from NY/NJ; my family from all over, and all my ex mother-in-law could saw was “Oh my Gawd, the humidity!”. This was thirty years ago, and she had a point. It’s worse now, of course.
I don’t get it-who is Southern here? Not J-Lo or Ben, but Jennifer Garner is! Interesting. Also, all in white plus sloppy food-annoying.
I live miles from the WV line and most people from WV would not say they’re “Southern” (or Northern either – a specific classification proudly unto themselves.) It’s also 10 to 15 degrees colder just over the mountain in WV.
On another note, I *vaguely* remember something about JLo asking for everything to be white in her contract “rider” a while back – maybe it’s just her jam?
Yea, people from West Virginia consider themselves Appalachian. I know because I work with some of them. Never heard of anyone who considered anything about them or their culture to be Southern.
Eh, I lived in Georgia for six years. I met a number of ‘yankees’ (from New England) who had vacation homes in Georgia, either in one of its many lakeside communities or Gold Coast (Low Country) towns. The weather can be pretty nice in the fall & spring, even the winter if you go south enough, nearer Florida.
Ben’s Bitchy Resting Face is permanent, it seems.
The RBF seems predominate since the first wedding. I don’t think I’ve seen one of him being happy since then.
Or maybe photos of him were chosen for that reason…to create a story line that he’s already miserable.
I really hope it’s just the photos. I’m so tired of reading about all the misery these days, you know? Gimme a good fairytale!!
But it is what it is. Considering his self-sabotage MO, it’s a reasonable assumption that he’s miserabele.
Yeah, agree, could be photos chosen to support a narrative, particularly if these are coming from the DM, much like their Harry the Hostage stories.
@beanie he definitely has an unhappy resting face – is it bitchy? the sad Affleck thing? Tired? Forlorn? Distant? What is the right word for it?
It looks like the wedding weekend was a fabulous affair! From what I read the wedding menu was Southern (baked chicken and mac n cheese, etc.) and Puerto Rican (fried pork chops and, rice, vegetables, etc.) fare. The BBQ wasn’t until Sunday and guests could wear what they wanted for everyone concerned with sauce stains on white. I also read that on Sunday guests could choose to ride horses on a nearby trail, golf, or ride ATVs.
Kevin Smith looks like a complete f’ing idiot. It’s a formal event, dude, it’s OK to wear big boy pants.
Right? Can you say manchild lol
I’m pretty sure he is wearing a Hanes undershirt. Look at the neckline. It’s been washed hundreds of times. His partner looks like she ran to Marshalls and bought the last white dress in her size. Her sandals are black and white. She said f*ck it.
Kevin smith probably felt like he died and went to heaven after being invited to his crush’s wedding but it wasn’t enough for him to take it seriously.
I’ve lived in GA most of my life. Anything outdoors from June through September is hellish. Air conditioning is a blessing from God during those months!
New pic released, and I for real thought it was the same pic from when he Garner drove him to rehab. Ben looks horrible. They say JLo is in the car, but is she hiding??
Exactly what I thought, looks like the fast food rehab pic with Jen except his face looks dirty or bruised.
@Marietta2381
I saw those pics. Ben looks horrible & absolutely exhausted!!! I am sorry..I don’t think that is normal for him to be so tired! Ben is only 50, not 80!
What in the heck does this mean? straw nude material ?????
I don’t know if I’d be friends anymore with someone who had an outdoor wedding in August in Georgia….and this is coming from someone who has lived in GA almost her whole life 🤣
AND WHAT ABOUT THE MOSQUITOES!!!
There are air conditioning units everywhere in the pictures of the seating area for the ceremony. I’m sure they planned for the heat and humidity.
How long until Ben starts boozing again, if he hasn’t already considering how he looked after the festivities were over.
I live in Savannah not far from midway. It was hot, rainy and humid all weekend. The mosquitoes have been bad lately too.