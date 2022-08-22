Prince Charles hasn’t received a copy of Harry’s memoir, not that he would read it

The year-long freakout about Prince Harry’s memoir has been fascinating. In many ways, the British media’s freakout has done little besides give millions of dollars in free publicity to a book with no announced release date. The hysteria has also shown the British media and British monarchy’s overeagerness to complain, explain and tell on themselves. But mostly, for me, the freakout has become so boring and performative. We get it, you salty bitches are worried that Harry will expose you all! I hope he does! Now move on! Well, in a hilarious turn of events, Harry is still refusing to share an advanced copy of his book with his father. Not that Prince Charles would even want to read it, Charles insists.
The Royal family is braced to read the Duke of Sussex’s memoir at the same time as the public, The Telegraph understands. Neither the Prince of Wales nor the Duke of Cambridge has seen any part of the manuscript, or even been told when the book will be published. Their lawyers and advisers have also been kept in the dark. The highly anticipated tome is expected to be published this autumn and will undoubtedly ruffle feathers, at the very least.
Sources close to the Prince of Wales indicated that he would have hoped members of his team would have been sent the book in advance of publication. They confided, however, that it was “unlikely to be on his reading list”.
Palace aides are aware that this is a book in need of little publicity. Having spent a reputed $20 million to secure the deal, a pre-publication strategy will have been carefully designed. The book is understood to have been finished and has already “gone through all of the legal processes”, leading some to speculate that Penguin is going for a “shock drop” by which publication will be preceded by a short, sharp flurry of revelations.
Nervous anticipation has cast a long shadow over the Royal family, doing little to repair already fractured relationships with the Sussexes. As such, palace sources find it difficult to envisage a situation in which he Duke of Sussex might enjoy a chummy reunion with his brother during next month’s brief return to the UK. Some are surprised that Penguin appears prepared to risk its reputation by publishing a book likely to contain highly subjective allegations. However, royal aides shrewdly note they will be acutely aware that the Royal family would never sue one of its own. While it is common practice for the purposes of accuracy to run certain allegations by those involved in advance of publication, in this case the risks are considered small. There is also no legal obligation to offer a right of reply.
It is believed that any publicity will be kept to a minimum and will be largely focused on the US market. A television appearance with a friendly network or an interview in a glossy magazine such as Vanity Fair are thought possible.
My vibe/prediction is that Harry isn’t going for the jugular, but it will be a lot like his on-camera interviews in The Me You Can’t See. In the long-term, the British media has barely even addressed what Harry spoke about in The Me You Can’t See, because Harry was so raw and he told the truth about what he felt and why he left. Have you noticed how infrequently those interviews are referenced? The British media focuses solely on the Oprah interview as “the most damaging thing” to them, but The Me You Can’t See was pretty f–king damaging too. As for Charles not getting a copy of the book… lol. I admire the fact that the memoir and everything around it has been so close-hold. No leaks from the publisher (except for the first leak, about the existence of a book deal), no leaks from Montecito, no leaks from JR Moehringer. It’s just Salt Island screaming into the void, week after week.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Backgrid, Avalon Red, WENN.
Charles is sad Harry has not given him a copy of the book so he could exclaim he wouldn’t touch that trash! This is adding insult to injury—how dare Harry not allow Charles to publicly rebuff him yet again!
Also, “Unlikely to be on his reading list” MY ASS. Every member of that family is just waiting to get their hands on this book! Nice try though, Chuck
No, I doubt Charles would personally read it either. He expects courtiers to go through it and report back to him the relevant parts they think he should respond to. That’s how things are always done.
But, in this case, if Charles truly loves Harry and wishes to understand him and his point of view better, he really should personally read it cover to cover.
Nah, he watches The Crown, he will read this book.
They will all read this book then trash and deny and revel in how they are victimized.
Charles doesn’t love anyone but himself.
Except Cowmilla!!! She is his only concern, nothing more.
Well her and becoming king.
My money says they will ALL secretly read it.
Does Oprah still have her book club or did that die with the show? Anyways i hope she talks about it in some capacity,I bet Harry sends her an early copy.
Not certain, but I’m sure she still recommends books either via her social media or her magazine. That’s still a thing, right?
She does still have it! I think it died off for a little bit and is back now. It’s just obviously different without the show, but she recommends books on her website and social media and I think there is a separate SM handle for “Oprah’s book club.” She recommends fewer books though….like she’s only recommended 5 or 6 books in the last year. I feel like when it was part of her show it was more often that? could be wrong though.
Camila has a book club.
Any idea if you can make suggestions? Just curious.
Reese Witherspoon has a fantastic book club too. She does monthly picks. Maybe she’ll choose it?
I have loved every book I’ve read from Reese’s book club – Hello Sunshine?
@Melissa, I was just about to say that— far more often now, I see books touting that they’ve been one of Reese’s book club picks, the way Oprah’s used to be coveted by authors a couple of decades ago. IDK if Oprah still does it, but Reese’s seems to be more influential? Reese also options a ton of them for movies or miniseries, etc.
Will it ever sink in for the windsors that they gave up all this control when they told harry no ti the half in half out he proposed?
On another note: i take this as the rota being big mad that they have no idea what will be in harry’s memoir and upset that they have no one that will leak it to them. I sincerely hope harry rips into them in his book
While I do believe Harry will treat his family with kid gloves, I fully expect Harry will drop a nuclear bomb on the royal rota. I want him to blow them to smithereens.
And i want him to devote a page or 2 to his unhinged stalker angela levin
I think the rota will bear the brunt of most of his….strongest….comments, like say….and I think that’s why they’re so panicked. They need to control the narrative in order to stay relevant. Harry and Meghan have been taking their narrative back over the past 2.5 years, and this book is going to be the final act in that process. And the RRs are scared bc they are about to lose all credibility.
And to be clear, I know the RRs don’t have any credibility now with most of the people on this site, but there is still some credibility out there unfortunately. Its why they get put on morning shows to discuss the royals, its why they have deals with US outlets, etc. Harry is about to blow all that wide open.
Would it be funny if Harry didn’t mention one member of the Royal Family with the exception being his mother.
They would combust.
that’s what i’m hoping too! just zero mentions of anyone in the royal family except diana, and then watch their heads explode because they’re not talked about.
I find it highly likely that Harry will focus on his Mum solely. He talks now as he is his mothers son and that is how he identifies himself as.
What no one on Salty Island of Pettiness seem to understand is that this is a memoir, not a book about his life within the BRF. Though Harry will spread the RR’s, as well as “royal” reporters over the coals, but that will be it.
LMAO the entitlement! The idea that Harry should send Charles an advance copy so he can prepare rebuttals!! LOL.
And no, the royals are not going to sue Harry over anything said in this book, mainly because if they do….then a lot of ugly things can come out in any subsequent court case. But, I am also confident that Harry has dotted his “i’s” so to speak and the legal review has been robust, so I don’t think anyone on Harry’s team or Penguin is worried about lawsuits.
also LOL about Penguin worried that this will hurt their reputation. They know they are sitting on the bestseller of the year. They aren’t worried.
@ Becks1, Penguin books is loving the fact that they were able to secure this book deal. They have been celebrating since Harry signed on the dotted line. Penguin was genius to out play others to sign Harry up.
As for the entitlement regarding Charles the deflection is in this article is incredibly heavy handed with every word. Charles is frightened as hell as to how he will look, we all know it. Bullyiam, I am certain, is still screaming by the mere fact that Harry obtained a eight digit payout for his memoir. Always the player but never the winner for Bullyiam.
The idea that Penguin is “worried” is HILARIOUS. (Worried about selling out immediately and needing to reprint multiple times during a possible paper shortage? *maybe*)
As is the statement that any member of that family “is unlikely to have the book on their fall reading lists.” I’m sorry but it’s SO funny to me that any of them would even put that out there when we all know that every single one of them will be devouring this book the moment they can get their greedy little hands on it. LMFAO
I think Harry’s memoir will be more in line with “The Me You Can not See.” I think it will be raw, unfiltered and show his life journey from birth to now. The danger for those Windsor folks to me is him rebuffing his royal life and explaining how he lived within a bubble and upon marrying his wife he had to really examine how he thought and his approach to living a self fulfilled life.
To me the Windsors are destroying themselves and there will be no reason for Harry to enable this destruction in real time. All he has to do is to continue living his best life while they self combust.
@ Maxine Branch, I agree!!! Charles, but especially Bullyiam, are causing the greatest harm the the Monarchy than anything Harry will write. If they are mentioned, it will be merely a footnote.
Did Will or Charles ask Harry? Why would Harry send a manuscript to a brother who snubbed both he and his wife and has refused to speak to him since?
And tried to ruin both their lives? Exactly.
They literally tried to kill his wife and unborn baby, and I’m not convinced that they’ve ever stopped.
LOL at Bulliam reading a book. Charles *might* read it, but for sure his courtiers will read it and cull the salient bits that, seen through their victimhood lens, they can brief the 🤡🤡🤡 about in an attempt to reshape Harry’s narrative. They continue unaware that Harry’s appeal is global, the book will be a bestseller worldwide, their pitiful efforts to spin are not even the tail wagging the dog, more like a flea wagging the dog.
Speaking of chutzpah, the arrogance of assuming they’re entitled to an advance copy of the memoir is eye watering. Penguin and Harry are handling this brilliantly, and even the Telegraph has to admit the book will need very little advance publicity. Take my money!
Hello… tap tap tap .. to whom do I send my money fro the book? OK take it please lol
Yes! I can’t wait to buy Harry’s book. I just wish they were allowing pre-orders. I plan to buy two, a hard copy and an electronic copy.
The Firm is all about the stories it tells about itself (which is true of many families, but it’s magnified in this case). They made a deal with the rota to trade a measure of dignity & privacy for coverage that largely sold the narratives the Firm favored.
Like Diana, Harry is dangerous because he has a voice & a story that isn’t dictated by the Firm or packaged by the British media. Their own prince told the lot of them, “you have nothing that I want” & they’ll never get over it.
These people are crying because they’ve been shut out once and for all. They spent years abusing Harry and then subsequently Meghan when she married in. Now they can’t deal with the fact they have lost all access and routes to abuse once more. Cry louder, Chuck!
@ The Duchess, yes!! And yet they refuse to apologize, a genuine one, for their actions. They are always the victims and are never responsible for what they do.
The BRF made the worst mistake in getting into bed with the RR’s as they OWN the BRF. They have given all of the power to them and the RR’s will turn on them without a second thought.
An arrangement headed for the cliff.
Let’s be real: Charles treated Harry like a performing monkey. When Harry no longer wanted to perform, Charles lost all interest in Harry. For me, the best revenge would be to say next to nothing about Charles. Charles is so hellbent on being the center of everything and demanding credit for it all that I think it would be awesome if Harry only mentions him in the briefest of passings and said something of the nature “my father had very little influence in my life.”
Why do all the media outlets and courtiers assume there is so much dirty laundry for Harry to air, so many scores to settle, so many wrongs to right? Why is everyone in the royal family bracing if they have done nothing wrong, if they aren’t racist AF? It’s as if the media know how truly horrible these people are.
They’ll know exactly what skeletons are waiting to fall out of closets, because they’ve been covering them up for years in exchange for access.
I finally watched the Princess last night. And cried. I remember that night so we’ll, the moments I heard the developing details. But the moments of joy when William and then Harry were introduced to the world. It hits so differently now. We’ve never really known much about how he was impacted as an eleven year old, but now that we’ve gotten to know Harry in a new way, his true self put forth for Oprah and the Invictus Games and more, seeing that little boy, mygawd. The realization of how much his life has been altered forever. It’s heart wrenching.
And every time that funeral procession quote about Prince Philip saying, “I’ll walk if you walk” gets trotted out as some loving grandpa story, I get mad all over again.
He was used as a human shield and manipulated under the guise of “duty” by every adult that was supposed to love and protect him. He was a CHILD! And I know he’s had a lot of therapy to deal with that betrayal, but I’ll never blame him for leaving that family.
It was a shocking return back onto that time period. To see the events played out from two decades into that one small time period. It seems to have hit me harder this time as I am older, I am a year younger than Diana, and seeing it play out all compressed was especially heartbreaking. I flashed back to all of those events and how I felt during those periods of her life. It was such an awful experience for Diana as soon as she wed Charles. The only joy she experienced in her marriage was Harry and William.
I’ve always appreciated that films such as the Queen, and others, didn’t speculate on how the boys mourned. IDK of it was human decency or an agreement with the RF that kept that type of thing out of media for so long. I suspect Harry’s memoir will talk about his experience to a degree, not details but how it’s something he lives with. If Charles is scared of what he’s going to say, that’s on Charles. I really don’t think Harry will go scorched earth. Both of her sons have the right to talk about their own relationship with their mother.
My lasting memory from watching that funeral, was Harry’s letter to his mother on the coffin, the envelope reading “Mummy.” Even thinking of it now makes me want to cry. At a time when they (the royal family) should have been supporting and protecting those boys they used their grief as shields. Absolutely unconscionable.
I remember being appalled at the time, but now that I have a son that is Harry’s age when Diana died, it is so much worse. I cannot fathom how any adult around either William or Harry thought it was in their best interest to walk behind their Mother’s coffin in front of a wailing public. The wailing as the boys walked by, Harry’s note on the casket, and the hearse needing the windshield wipers to bat away all the flowers being thrown at it will stay with me forever.
Since he won’t read it, then it makes no sense to give him an advance copy. Why would they even think that?
“Major publishing company with vast experience takes reasonable measures to avoid leaks ahead of publication of much-anticipated book” is what I got from this. They know damn well Chuck and his clown minions can’t be trusted.
The UK Circus has not stopped hyperventilating since the announcement that Harry is writing his memoir. The last time I checked, a memoir was about “me.” My life, experiences, feelings, lessons, trials, and tribulations. He doesn’t need to focus on specific individuals to tell his story. I hope the mentions are limited, and all the anxiety was wasted energy expended. Based on the speeches by the Queen and her heirs, there is no indication any of them are avid readers, perhaps except Charles. Harry’s memoir will sell in the UK better than any past publications about royals. They can’t comment on something they haven’t read, although we know it’s what they do.
I can see maybe Kate listening to the audiobook version while she’s on the treadmill, especially if Harry is the reader. She’ll swoon & sweat off a few calories.
I suspect that the Royals are not going to figure that much in his book. After his mother died, he didn’t really have a parent in his life and spent most of his life in boarding school. He’ll talk about his mother, being sent away to boarding school, his mother’s death and his life in the Army, meeting Meghan and the press and palace interference in his life. The Royal Family is going to be very angry when they find out that he’s mostly left them out of this book. Andre Agassi mentioned his father a few times but most of his book was about his tennis career and his relationship with Steffi Graf, he barely mentioned his first wife Brooke Shields. I think Harry’s book will be in the same vein.
According to Catherine Meyers, the author of the undated book on Prince Charles, his aides had him worried about three instances. The were as follows: Would he appointed Head of the Commonwealth Nations? Camilla’s acceptance as Queen Consort? and Caribbean nations removing the Monarch as head of their constitutional monarchy.
None of these were in Prince Charles’ power.
The first two now seem like nonissues. The third is based on mainly the tory government attack on the Windrush generation and their offspring. When PM Theresa May was asked to meet the Caribbean heads of state during their visit for a Commonwealth Service, she refused. That and other indignities, included Meghan’s experience and the passing of time have determined the need for change, nor Prince Charles personally.
Now the book will be the same, nonetheless worrisome. The other three was based on the fact that he is reliant on his staff in terms of the UK public, this is different, he can deal with his qualms by speaking directly to his son. Harry is one of his beloved sons? Why not share his misgivings privately or Prince Charles is stand in for…….
Charles has spent his life (rightly I think) whining about his own parents.
The only reason their all in a twist that Harry did not/won’t give Charles an advance copy is that Harry knows that it will be taken apart, copied and distributed amongst the family. And of course either Charles or William would turn it over to the BM. Maybe they’ll just let it drop without any advance tidbits. That would mean that every writer (can’t call them journalists) will need a copy (quickly) to write rebuttals and make up trash. If they did it this way, think of all that money that would go to Harry and the publisher.
Puppy1, that’s exactly what I was thinking, too. I hope they give advanced copies to people in the US, so that the first articles written will be based on the book and not the rr’s screaming disinformation. The rrs are really and truly screwed when it comes to the Sussexes. You gotta luv it.