‘A source close to Brad Pitt’ insists the FBI will not reopen their investigation…?

In the past week, legitimate news and entertainment sites have reported on the unsealed and heavily redacted FBI report on Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s “plane incident” in 2016. We’ve always known that the sh-t that went down was really bad and traumatizing, but I’m not sure most people believed that it was Brad Pitt repeatedly assaulting Jolie and terrorizing his six children over twelve hours in a plane. That’s what it was though.

Alongside the reporting of the FBI file, Pitt’s damage-control team has been working overtime, smearing Jolie alongside the revelations from the report. Team Pitt has claimed that “the only reason” Jolie filed an anonymous FOIA request for this information is “for media purposes, because six years later, she still has nothing else to talk about other than this.” Team Pitt has also run to TMZ and People Magazine to gaslight Jolie and claim that she’s doing this “to inflict the most amount of pain on her ex.” Nevermind the fact that what we’ve seen of the FBI report, it looks like the law enforcement agency did next to no “investigation” beyond getting Jolie’s statement. There doesn’t seem to be any statements from witnesses or the children. No mention of corroborating evidence, like the damage to the plane. Now Team Pitt is briefing Page Six about… what the FBI will do? Team Pitt is also completely misrepresenting the entire mess with Judge Ouderkirk, the judge who was financially entangled with Pitt’s attorneys and refused to disclose that fact to Jolie’s lawyers.

The FBI is not expected to reopen the investigation of Brad Pitt after an explosive report was revealed this week, according to a friend of the actor. “The statute of limitations is way gone and they have seen all the information at hand. There is nothing new here. At the time they considered all of Angelina’s allegations and didn’t bring any charges,” the source said. “The FBI investigated the incident thoroughly, there is zero chance of them reopening the case. This is all a concerted effort to smear Brad.” An FBI spokesperson said they could not comment on the case. The friend pointed out that, although Jolie recounted the same details from the FBI report in her ongoing custody case against Pitt, a judge still gave Pitt 50/50 custody of their kids. The Oscar winner, 47, claimed to the FBI in 2016 that her then-husband Pitt, 58, left her bruised after drunkenly pushing her on board a private jet, leaving their six children extremely upset. The friend told Page Six that Jolie referenced the star’s alleged actions on the plane to the judge overseeing their custody case. The friend said: “Angelina’s claims were raised in at least two different legal contexts: the incident on the plane and then again during a lengthy custody trial. In one case, there were no charges brought and in another, Brad was granted 50/50 custody.” The Pitt friend said: “This is six-year-old stuff that Angelina presented in the custody hearing. This is a six-year long campaign by Angelina to discredit Brad. This is really just Angelina’s version of events. This is what she claims happened …These claims were raised in the custody hearing and the judge obviously didn’t believe her, otherwise Brad would never have been given joint custody.”

The reference to being given 50/50 custody was from Judge Ouderkirk’s ruling after Ouderkirk refused to allow three of the Jolie-Pitt children testify about how they wanted nothing to do with their abusive father. And, again, Ouderkirk’s ruling was set aside when the California Supreme Court found his judgment ethically compromised because of his refusal to recuse himself or disclose his ongoing financial relationship with Pitt’s lawyers. The CA Supreme Court set aside Ouderkirk’s ruling and the Jolie-Pitts have gone back to the previous custodial arrangement, with Angelina having custody and Pitt only having limited visitation.

But really, the most disturbing – and chilling, really – thing about this Page Six piece is the authority with which “a source close to Brad” speaks about what the FBI will and will not do. Is… is Brad’s team getting briefed by the FBI on their intentions? Would that not be cause for even greater concern? I mean, I doubt the FBI will reopen the case either, mostly because they don’t want to admit that they were too lazy, corrupt and incompetent to properly investigate and charge a famous and wealthy man repeatedly abusing his wife and terrorizing his children.