‘A source close to Brad Pitt’ insists the FBI will not reopen their investigation…?

In the past week, legitimate news and entertainment sites have reported on the unsealed and heavily redacted FBI report on Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s “plane incident” in 2016. We’ve always known that the sh-t that went down was really bad and traumatizing, but I’m not sure most people believed that it was Brad Pitt repeatedly assaulting Jolie and terrorizing his six children over twelve hours in a plane. That’s what it was though.
Alongside the reporting of the FBI file, Pitt’s damage-control team has been working overtime, smearing Jolie alongside the revelations from the report. Team Pitt has claimed that “the only reason” Jolie filed an anonymous FOIA request for this information is “for media purposes, because six years later, she still has nothing else to talk about other than this.” Team Pitt has also run to TMZ and People Magazine to gaslight Jolie and claim that she’s doing this “to inflict the most amount of pain on her ex.” Nevermind the fact that what we’ve seen of the FBI report, it looks like the law enforcement agency did next to no “investigation” beyond getting Jolie’s statement. There doesn’t seem to be any statements from witnesses or the children. No mention of corroborating evidence, like the damage to the plane. Now Team Pitt is briefing Page Six about… what the FBI will do? Team Pitt is also completely misrepresenting the entire mess with Judge Ouderkirk, the judge who was financially entangled with Pitt’s attorneys and refused to disclose that fact to Jolie’s lawyers.
The FBI is not expected to reopen the investigation of Brad Pitt after an explosive report was revealed this week, according to a friend of the actor.
“The statute of limitations is way gone and they have seen all the information at hand. There is nothing new here. At the time they considered all of Angelina’s allegations and didn’t bring any charges,” the source said. “The FBI investigated the incident thoroughly, there is zero chance of them reopening the case. This is all a concerted effort to smear Brad.”
An FBI spokesperson said they could not comment on the case.
The friend pointed out that, although Jolie recounted the same details from the FBI report in her ongoing custody case against Pitt, a judge still gave Pitt 50/50 custody of their kids. The Oscar winner, 47, claimed to the FBI in 2016 that her then-husband Pitt, 58, left her bruised after drunkenly pushing her on board a private jet, leaving their six children extremely upset. The friend told Page Six that Jolie referenced the star’s alleged actions on the plane to the judge overseeing their custody case.
The friend said: “Angelina’s claims were raised in at least two different legal contexts: the incident on the plane and then again during a lengthy custody trial. In one case, there were no charges brought and in another, Brad was granted 50/50 custody.”
The Pitt friend said: “This is six-year-old stuff that Angelina presented in the custody hearing. This is a six-year long campaign by Angelina to discredit Brad. This is really just Angelina’s version of events. This is what she claims happened …These claims were raised in the custody hearing and the judge obviously didn’t believe her, otherwise Brad would never have been given joint custody.”
The reference to being given 50/50 custody was from Judge Ouderkirk’s ruling after Ouderkirk refused to allow three of the Jolie-Pitt children testify about how they wanted nothing to do with their abusive father. And, again, Ouderkirk’s ruling was set aside when the California Supreme Court found his judgment ethically compromised because of his refusal to recuse himself or disclose his ongoing financial relationship with Pitt’s lawyers. The CA Supreme Court set aside Ouderkirk’s ruling and the Jolie-Pitts have gone back to the previous custodial arrangement, with Angelina having custody and Pitt only having limited visitation.
But really, the most disturbing – and chilling, really – thing about this Page Six piece is the authority with which “a source close to Brad” speaks about what the FBI will and will not do. Is… is Brad’s team getting briefed by the FBI on their intentions? Would that not be cause for even greater concern? I mean, I doubt the FBI will reopen the case either, mostly because they don’t want to admit that they were too lazy, corrupt and incompetent to properly investigate and charge a famous and wealthy man repeatedly abusing his wife and terrorizing his children.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
This story makes me so angry…especially with each new tale from Pitt’s camp. Angie is going about this in a dignified manner…Brad, on the other hand…ugh!
My understanding is that what Angelina alleged happened would have amounted to several misdemeanors and the FBI then and now and forever has more pressing (“important”) matters to attend to. That would be the main reason why they wouldn’t pursue charges. Nothing to do with credibility. Everything to do with how little value is placed on the lives and welfare of women and children in this country and the world.
I don’t know what the status is of the custody case–has Brad dropped it or are they arguing before a new judge? This judge might very well be inclined to hear what the kids have to say. Brad surely doesn’t want that, so I’m guessing he’s not going to do much more to push it.
Status of the custody Brad has, is back to what it was before the corrupt judge made it 50/50.
Remember in California when children reach a certain age, they can’t be force to see their parent if they don’t want to.
I think the Twins can opt out now if they don’t want to see their abusive parent.
Family court in California generally will take into account a child’s wishes after age 12 years.
I doubt the twins were seeing very much of Brad BEFORE they were 12 as the Special Master clearly was on the side of caution. I also suspect they are never with Pitt overnight alone. He is probably a Disneyland Dad at this point … but barely.
Shades of Jon Voight!!!
@Katya
Your right Pitt never had overnight visitation, just limited supervised visitation.
Does Brad even have unsupervised visits with the kids yet? Cause that says a lot about what happened.
I don’t even think he got to that stage because the kids likely refuse to see him.
I saw another report that the children gave statements at the airport.
That report is over fifty pages.
Pitt and his PR can’t denied the violence that on the plane, the Pilot called for help and there is a video of a drunk Pitt driving the refueling truck in Minnesota.
Now his PR are putting out a story about Angie having a video of what happened on the plane, he is scared.
He will always be know as a man that abuse his trap wife and six children 3000 feet in the air.
First off, ANGIE never asked for the case to be re-opened. Secondly, if everything is on the up and up, GIVE HER the un-redacted report!!!! So, let me get this straight Hollywood’s golden boy’s word is taken as gospel by the FBI (Larry Nasser anyone?) OVER Angie, her kids, the staff on the plane, the staff in the airports, and the person who called DCFS when they landed in L.A? POS shit white male hierarchal establishment trying to gaslight yet another woman. Angie’s going to keep fighting until her family gets the justice they deserve.
Yes. to your entire comment!
as I said on another thread, what I really want for the kids is for them to heal, but I would RELISH it if they, as a group, wrote a tell all about how monstrous he is. let’s see all of those Pitt-stans call 6 kids liars about what happened to them.
They absolutely would/will though because not only are 3 of their children are POC, they were all *poisoned and brainwashed* by their evil mother!
Pitt is signalling that he is going to go the Depp route on this. So disgusting.
Yes, to everything you said @Mireille
I don’t know how one manages to look like a douche just by drinking water, and yet here we are. Having Trump T-Rex holds Fiji water flashbacks. This site picks the best pictures.
hahaha @SIde Eye, that’s what I was just thinking. He’s soo repulsive.
I guess it’s an iteration of a BEC (bitch eating crackers)– he’s such a DDW (douche drinking water) lolol
Angelina sees him being fawned over and celebrated while she has raised the kids while dealing with all their trauma, the trauma that he and his supporters deny all the while threatning and trying to silence their voices. He is still trying to control them and carry on the emotional abuse.
There’s a lot of similarities between him and the T word. Never told no, always get what they want, doesn’t matter who gets stepped on or hurt to get it, never apologizes, etc.
@Chanteloup omg DDW is perfection! Hilarious. And repulsive is exactly the word that comes to mind. @Michele you are correct and he has been abusing her through the legal system as well – what a veritable nightmare for her and those kids and I’m proud of her for protecting her children and never looking back. @Lucy2 spot on as always – he’s always been awful – his pattern with underage girls (and it’s not just Juliette Lewis, I think he preyed on a 14 year old child when he was 23), the way he treated wife number 1, wife number 2, his own children, the Katrina flood victims. Ugh.
I doubt the FBI is briefing Pitt. He’s probably right about the statue of limitations. They can’t go after him again. They had their chance and botched the investigation because he’s a white, male star who dismissed his actions as being an 1-off, alcohol/sleep deprived whoopsie. Also, I doubt the flight crew gave a true account of what they witnessed. They are paid to ignore these stars and what happens on their planes. ETA: forgot they interviewed the crew because Brad took the fuel truck and endangered lives. (How in the world wasn’t he charged for that alone?)
Brad can call Angie crazy all he wants. The fact that he’s been under supervised visitation with his younger kids for 6+ years speaks volumes to me and others.
The crew statements to the FBI back what Jolie said happened and I read somewhere that Pitt did 25,000 worth of damages to the private plane.
Many ask about custody. The custody issue is over after the private judge was disqualified, the wife&kids abuser didn’t ask for a new trial because ALL the kids can choose, all are +14 y.o now. She has the custody, he has visits with the youngers until now, the last one visit was the day before their 14yo birthday mmmm curious uh?.
By the way Angelina is not suing for FBI to reopen the case, she wants the full info about why didn’t investigate the incident and closed the case.
Having money, power and a massive ego is what has allowed Pitt to control the false narrative he’s spun about Angelina. He is an abuser and I hope that he answers for it someday.
There *are* witness statements and hand-written statements from the children. And she filed the FOIA anonymously but a judge decided it couldn’t not remain sealed. This is why it has become public, not because AJ wanted it to.
I guess when you’re dealing with two of the most famous people in the world, the FBI has to pick which one has them more star struck. So naturally, they’ll choose white man Brad over “crazy” chick Angelina. All these men need to get their heads out of their asses.
I’m not usually one for schadenfreude but it’s really nice to see Brad get what’s coming to him. All those years of walking over Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, or anyone else in his way is finally catching up to him. If there weren’t minor children involved who were traumatized thanks to Brad, I’d probably grab the popcorn.
Jennifer is as shady as the others in hollywood who support abusers. She’s on instagram liking all the Pitt posts and supporting him. Not to mention liking anti-Meghan and Amber posts. She’s as phony as the rest of them.
JA reads like a “cool girl”….I bet she loves sports, can eat tons of hot dogs & laughs at all the jokes.
JA is not a “Cool girl,” and she’s an undercover racist, please.
Edited: FBI really prepared a statement of probable cause & presented to asst. attorney. She wants to know what happened with that
They are seriously asking why she can’t get over the single most traumatizing event in her life and the lives of her children…sigh. He has learned nothing.
Plus how can she and the kids get over when he’s been downplaying and denying it from the start. Hes scared because thats six years of lies from his side
Pitt is pure slime did the same to Aniston when he left her and sources say he emotionally and verbally abused her too but she won’t say nothing because she knows people will be mad with her too! 💯🤷🏾♀️.
Jolie On the other bands don’t care and he is smug because he feels he has gotten away with his paying money and and fixers. The only thing he can’t do is make his kids love him. Nor can he blackball Jolie and God knows he wants too. She is public enemy #1 to him and he wants to end her bout also doesn’t know what her next move is. She is gonna out what he did at Miraval next and win her lawsuit against him. And he will do the same PR stunt again. Lol and have those fans to defend him. It’s a chess match and they read and see everything. He will never be cancelled it she is gonna out him and he will feel uncomfortable up lying and socializing.
“He has learned nothing.” Exactly.
And this is the evidence he’s never worked a program of sobriety. He’s always the victim, ain’t nothin’ ever his fault.
Enjoy your sad, losing life, Mr. Pitt-iful, where your only “friends” are paid sycophants and enablers.
He’ll be sharing friends with Johnny Depp. Won’t that be fun?
“Sources” sounds like Brad Pitt in a fake mustache and big sunglasses. Maybe using a funny voice.
The NYPost posted the witness statements and they all back what Jolie said what happened on the airplane.
No I don’t think Pitt has some inside with the F.B.I. this is just more BS made by Pitt PR person.
The witness statements are scorching. Infamous NYPost has done an about-face, noting that the kids were afraid to use the restroom on the plane because Pitt was so scary:
“What happened on that infamous plane ride — the one that led to Angelina Jolie’s shock divorce filing in September 2016 — has finally gone public. And as it turns out, most of us had the story wrong.
Jolie’s not the bad guy here. Brad Pitt, perhaps the most universally beloved movie star of the last three decades, is the one to blame.
Newly released FBI witness documents reveal Jolie reported Pitt as so drunk and aggressive that his six minor children were too scared “to even go to the bathroom” during the long flight from France to LA, “as they would . . . have to pass [Pitt] to get into the restroom.”
“This is six-year-old stuff….. This is really just Angelina’s version of events.”
Orly? Pray tell Brad. What are YOUR version of events then? Also saying it’s 6 year old “stuff” is such a gross attempt to downplay and gaslight.
This is all so so disgusting.
Let his sources rant, that’s what happened before Angelina took him to Supreme Court, they were making so much innuendos accused her of all sort but remained dignified & did not hit back. Her lawyers normally replies Not sources & horrible PR machines like Pitt. He is just plain arrogant despicable human, his fame has gone to his head!
First of all, Pitt claiming Angelina is doing this:
“for media purposes, because six years later, she still has nothing else to talk about other than this.” is laughable!
Angelina Jolie HAS NEVER spoken publicly about what transpired on this plane incident ever! I believe the first statement (and only) she made in an interview, following this, was that they would always be a family. So, this not Angelina continuing to speak about this incident – nice try Brad!
Furthermore, the refusal of the FBI to file any criminal charges against Pitt is simply pathetic. Especially if you remember their colossal mistakes and ineptitude in investigating Larry Nassar when multiple gymnasts reported his sexual abuse. Once again, demonstrating that wealthy, powerful & connected, white men can escape justice.
I am just glad more evidence is coming to light about what a gaslighting abuser and toxic person Brad Pitt truly is!
It shouldn’t be a surprise that the fbi is corrupt, but I’m seriously asking, why didn’t Angelina press charges against him if she felt that serious about it? And I’m also wondering if Angelina would want this out there since she filed as Jane doe
It said she was reluctant in the beginning but the fbi agent had a probable cause written up to arrest him but it was dropped at the attorney office.
@Forgotuser12
I wonder the same thing since Jolie filed under Jane Doe. And it seemed she wanted the FBI record of the investigation to determine why criminal charges were not filed. Does anyone know how this report became public?
Someone from the website politico leaked it. They go through different lawsuits and this one caught their eye since it’s under Jane Doe. They matched up the detailed to them.
@Alycea
Yes, that was my assumption, because Angelina has never spoken publicly about this plane incident EVER. So, the notion that she is just bringing this back up six years later for media attention is bullshit, of course.
I do wonder if at the time she didn’t want to put everyone through all that would have come with charging him. She may have expected to be able to just walk away from him and divorce quickly, not that it would be dragged out for 6 years.
I think it’s funny they’re like “the FBI isn’t re-opening it!” because…no one was asking for that? Angelina just asked for the official report of the incident, and she did so anonymously, someone else released it publicly. She’s never talked about the details, never made public accusations, and hasn’t asked anyone to re-investigate the incident. She likely just wanted the report to give the custody judge, which I’m shocked didn’t happen day one.
Correct is creating a narrative for sympathy like he did with Aniston not wanting a child so he could leave her and people feel sorry for him. Oh but it doesn’t matter what his PR does now. Jolie is more than a goody two shoes that will walk away from his attacks. She fights via the legal system and doesn’t bother with the gossip hacks and not even the American media much. He Bette ruler well enough alone. And that pic of him crying at a Buddhist temple is seriously ill.
This is actually a misnomer that I think comes from a lot of police television. You can say whether or not you’re WILLING to press charges. This doesn’t mean that it’s up to you; it’s up to a prosecutor. It just means you’ll cooperate. Even if you’re willing, a prosecutor can decline to pursue the case, or the opposite: you can be unwilling, and a prosecutor can decide that there’s a preponderance of evidence/benefit and prosecute anyway.
Thank you for explaining. That makes a lot more sense
For what it’s worth Scotland Yard is no longer investigating Jack the Ripper, but it doesn’t mean he wasn’t a terrible person 👀. That’s how Statutes of Limitations work
So I know that my girl Angie rarely if ever responds to Allegations,but I’d like her to fight back in the PR game as much as she is in the legal route..I venture to say Angie has more contacts & connections in Hollywood then Brad,why isn’t she Fighting Against the lies he & his team are spewing?
She said from day one that public opinion dose not matter to her the only option that matters is that of her kids. AJ has never responded to BS tabloid stories about herself.
Secondly she dose not have a PR person, she got rid of hers when she was in her early 20’s .
You would think that his being the transatlantic storm (Hurricane Pitt) would have shook him into doing better, if not for himself, for his children. Any rational person would have recognized the gravity of what occurred, and would have thanked the heavens for a partner that was willing to peaceably break ties, and walk away. Instead this man rampaged, and is still on a rampage. Has he changed? No. Will he change? Based on his actions 6 years removed, no. He’s stuck, still falling back on, and hiding behind a mid-western, golden-headed, amber waves of grain, aw-shucks persona. I, for one, am not fooled.
This motherfucker terrorized Angie and the kids so badly, the kids were scared to use the bathroom as they would have to walk past him! Fuck him and all his enablers.