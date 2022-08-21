Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck married again in an outdoor Georgia wedding

They did it! Again! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married again in Georgia on Saturday following their Las Vegas elopement in July. This was their formal wedding ceremony and reception/party. Ben hosted everybody at his Georgia estate outside Savannah, which isn’t actually a former plantation, it just looks like one. The wedding reception appeared to be outdoor, under some kind of tent/awning. The actual wedding was outdoor too, because J.Lo had a big Ralph Lauren down with a long train and veil. The theme of the wedding was… white.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated their wedding with a ceremony in Georgia Saturday in front of friends and family, just over a month after saying “I do” in Las Vegas.
Some stars in attendance included Affleck’s longtime friends Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, director Kevin Smith and his wife, Jennifer, Clerks actor Jason Mewes and his wife, Jordan Monsanto, and top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife, model/actress Pia Miller.
Lopez wore a white Ralph Lauren gown with a long, flowing train and veil at Saturday’s ceremony, with Affleck in a tuxedo with a white jacket and black pants. Photographs showed them walking down a white aisle followed by their children. Popular podcaster and life coach Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony.
Guests were photographed wearing all white on the grounds of Affleck’s 87-acre compound outside Savannah. Preparations for the big celebration included a marquee on the estate with white chairs set up for guests surrounded by greenery and white flowers, an all-white piano, elegant tables set up on a riverfront dock and a platform for a fireworks display.
A source told PEOPLE Friday that Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, had “an extraordinary weekend of celebrations planned,” including “a pre-wedding party, a ceremony and … lots of fun lined up.”
According to the source, Lopez “is ecstatic” about the plans, and their “kids will be part of the celebrations too. It will be a beautiful weekend.”
As of Sunday morning, Jennifer hasn’t posted any photos to her Instagram. I can’t decide if I think she will post any or save some for her On The J.Lo newsletter. We’ve heard rumors that Vogue photographers were there, but Vogue hasn’t posted anything yet either. There were some telephoto-lens pics, probably taken from a helicopter, but they’re mega-exclusive (you can see some of them below, from Hola!). I’m surprised by how conservative Jennifer went with her wedding gown – something with a high neck and ruffles? Interesting.
Also interesting: on Friday, an ambulance rushed to Ben’s estate. As it turns out, Ben’s mom had some kind of fall and she needed stitches, I think? She was out of the hospital by Saturday and as far as I know, she attended the wedding. Casey Affleck did not attend the wedding though. Take that how you want.
I want to know the menu!!!
Congrats to both although this starts a countdown to divorce in the future 🙁
@douches
Omg, please let it be white food.
I read some event planning book years ago that had a writeup of a dinner party at which the theme was white and the host insisted on all white food.
No colorful plates, all stuff like cauliflower soup or whatever and it was awful and definitely a big “Don’t” in the book.
I could totally see JLo wanting the food to match. I want to see some bland-ass “fancy” menu that’s terrible but cost a zillion dollars.
Side note – Even based on just these few pics, this doesn’t look like a terribly attractive setup/event.
She basically decided to throw a white party, which, fine, but this thing looks like kind of a mess, just from these pics. Maybe they’ll sell some food ones to People or something. Maybe he’ll jump on her head on the cover a la Timberlake. Fingers crossed! 😅😅
I can’t with people who do all one color themes with food. It’s too much like being a toddler and having dividers on the plate so it won’t touch.
That being said, I bet JLo’s all-white food would be amazing, I need it to happen.
LOL! As a Lutheran church basement lady from the Midwest, I could have totally catered their wedding. “White food” is a thing among Scandinavian-Americans, and it’s not some creepy culinary supremacy reference. It’s literally white food with lots of cream of mushroom soup and potatoes.
Yes. I need to see pictures of food and the entire menu. I read somewhere that pork chops was the entree.
Well pork chops are called “the other white meat” so that would fit the color theme
I’m rooting for both of them!
And I’m rooting for Angelina Jolie also to find her love. Divorced three times. She’s def not boring. I hope she finds her love too. It’s never too late.
Ugh, so extra, for a second/fourth wedding that everybody knows won’t be either of theirs last.
Ben was the one that JLo couldn’t bag..hence the first time wedding vibe
Yeah, but he even the first time around he would have been her third husband!!
On the one hand, do what you want with your money. On the other, this doesn’t look special or magical, just bland. I think at that age (I’m less than a decade off of J-Lo’s age so I can say that!) I would feel ridiculous with the “first wedding” vibe. Much as I hate to admit it, I think Goop’s second wedding did a great job of capturing an older/wiser but still celebratory vibe that is much more suitable than this fairytale cosplay.
Last comment, I hope they make it, lol. Their first engagement coincided with my relationship with my now-husband (of nearly 20 years) and I have a soft spot. 😂
It feels so very thirsty.
It is very thirsty as well as desperate too.
Thirst is her middle name
I’m just wondering – how are these two NOT exhausted?
I hope they make it.
I think its hilarious all the guests wore white. Obviously we know JLo likes white everything. For all the Reddits “am I the a**hole” about a guest wearing a spec of white at a wedding I’ve read, and then to see this. Love it.
I’m laughing because of how pissed I’d be if someone requested I wear a certain color to their wedding. I know these guests have all the money in the world to waste on clothing for somebody’s 4th wedding, but I’d politely decline. I’d also need medical intervention to roll my eyes back in their natural position.
@ FHMom, I know, how déclassé of JLo. But she is desperate to have her fairy tale, again, and again.
I too would need to have my eyes retracted back into their proper position.
Asking for the guests to wear white; is this her way of throwing shade at the “rules”? As in, doing this her way and out with the etiquette book. Hope this works out for them and it might if Ben can continue to avoid self destructive behavior.
Didn’t Julia Roberts demand the same thing? She was disguising the wedding as a summer Gatsby party or some such. Another marriage I didn’t expect to last, but Moder’s either 1) a saint or 2) as big an a$$ as Roberts is and happy to put up with her in exchange for the lifestyle.
@ notsugarhere, actually Moder doesn’t live with Julia. She has several homes on the compound and he lives in one of the smaller homes and they haven’t co-habituated for years!! He is only sticking around for the perks……She wanted him and she got him. I will never forgive her campaign against his wife at the time. She’s such an overrated actress and a horrific human being.
Traditionally, in US society, you don’t wear white or black to a wedding.
But people (brides) do have themes- and all white as well as white&black are themes that are sometimes in fashion.
If it makes the bride happy, I’ll search for an inexpensive white dress.
It’s her day and it is not a big deal.
If you’re going to get bent out of shape about the ask- politely decline to go.
Though- limits- I read an AITA about two puppeteers getting married and they wanted all their guests to bring a puppet – eh, okay.
Then they added they wanted people to talk through their puppets and take a photo with the bride/groom – all and only with their puppets.
I thought that went to far into guest asks and themes.
Bless those people’s hearts.
I hope Ms Lopez enjoyed her day.
And I hope they did the reception inside, in tents – it’s HOT in the south this month.
LOL! That is weird enough for me to be totally into it. I would have shopped for a festive puppet like my life depended on it.
@Christine
I’m going to be saying “festive puppet” all day. I can’t stop laughing. Thank you.
Jlo would like her guest to think that they are all requested to dress in white because they are going through this special moment with her and Ben, but the truth is, she just wants a beautiful white background on her photos and didnt want weird colors on her pics. Yes she’s vain like that. And about the docks with tables and chairs on the edge without anything to hold back people??anybody with half a brain and no eyes could’ve guessed that it was was a total hazard….
I’m going to wish them the best. I hope they have their happy ending.
Me too.
More love in the world!
ME too! I am frankly a bit tired of reading the ‘get ready for the divorce’ type of statements. They are in love, and celebrated it the way uber rich people do.. however they want. I just love that their kids were so involved, and also warmed my heart to see some candid photos of the kids holding each other’s hands. I love to see a happy blended family and I hope it works out.
She looks uber happy and congrats. I hate to be a negative Nelly, but I am curious how long this lasts once the honeymoon stage wears off. Both need constant attention in various ways and for different reasons.
Edit – That should be SERAPHINA for not SEra, haven’t had my coffee yet.
I thought they were just going to have a party not a whole wedding. From what I’ve seen JLo looks nice.
I saw a drone clip where she’s sitting outside at the top of the steps and he’s returning from somewhere, he walks up and kisses her. It seemed so normal so sweet unlike the any of the other papped pix we see.
It looks lovely and they’re beaming with happiness. Yes it’s extra but so what? Falling in love is a wonderful and they are so, so in love.
As always on the same page, also happy for them and yes they are very much in love.
The only thing I didn’t like it’s the fact it was a daily coverage of their wedding like a royal wedding and that’s because their team decided to give all these details to tabloids…ugh..and despite having a non flying zone, paparazzi have managed to take photos of their special day with drones… but hey it seems it didn’t ruin their day and I was glad Ben’s mom was okay.
Eh, I like the white theme here. Keen to see the Vogue shoot, still disappointed we never saw more of the Vegas wedding!
I know JLo doesn’t get the most love on this site but she is a bigger person than me having Kevin Smith and Matt Damon at her wedding, or am I remembering wrong about them being giant assholes to her first time around?
“ or am I remembering wrong about them being giant assholes to her first time around?”
Hmmm, I really don’t remember that at all. If anything it was their relationship with Jennifer Garner that was tepid or non-existent (I know that’s a fact as far as Kevin goes). To be clear, I’m not pinning that on Garner’s shoulders alone, who knows what the full story was. And lord knows she was dealing with a very tricky husband. But Kevin and Matt’s presence and enthusiasm in this is…of note.
I don’t know, I kind of hope these two go the distance. We just don’t get to say “Huh…well what do you know!” enough these days.
Yeah, Kevin Smith didn’t seem to like Jennifer Garner, but I think that probably went both ways. I can see his humor not being to JG’s taste. Matt Damon and his wife vacationed with Ben and JG several times, so they may have gotten along to a certain extent without being enthusiastic about the relationship. I do seem to remember Matt Damon not being that supportive of JLo and Ben the first time around, or at least he was outspoken about the damage that it did to Ben’s career and the rumors were that he was one that talked Ben out of marrying her the first time around.
Kevin Smith seems to like JLo. She had a bigger presence in Jersey Girl until Gigli bombed and they made the decision to cut out as much of her part as possible. I don’t think he’s ever said a word against her but I do recall him talking about Jennifer Garner “and she don’t like me at allllllllllllllll”.
(I do like Kev as someone to follow. I think being around him in person would probably be exhausting.)
We should establish a betting pool on how long this lasts. Winner gets a shout-out in an article or something.
I’m at the “this is going to implode very fast” end of the spectrum.
Hmm, let’s see. He’s going to do something destructive in like two seconds. 6 months. But she’ll hang on like she always does, and even more so with this one. I’m thinking he’ll eventually do the thing where he just treats her like crap all the time to force her to leave so he doesn’t have to be the leave-r.
I’m placing my bet at about two years and a spectacular explosion, not a conscious uncoupling with the standard “we have so much love and respect for each other please give us privacy” press release.
She’s going to hold on HARD on this one. So he’s going to have to go big on the sabotage. He can get pretty messy. MESS.
I think that you are right but I hope that you aren’t.
This is gross and mean.
It is but I hope they last forever. You and I and others can keep up the positivity!
IDK…past behavior is the best predictor of future behavior.
Agreed 100%. Are we really rooting for the crashing and burning of two people – and their kids – who are trying to give it an honest go?
What are we doing?
If I was taking that bet, I’d add in a pair of IVF-assisted twins that will be tied up in this circus.
I give it 3 years. I find two things to be bad omens: 1.) them marrying at the same place she originally wanted to 20 years ago. I just feel like a new place would have been better. Theyve both hopefully changed and that first place is tied up with the energy with what happened last time and 2.) The mom’s fall days before the wedding. If those 2 things hadnt happened, I would be fine with not placing bets, but I believe in signs and bad energy and this is sadly written all over it. I also am not a ran of marrying your own horoscope sign. I think it CAN work, but given his history, I have doubts. One of my exes is a coke addict and alcoholic. Ben gives me vibes of him in pictures and looks, especially with that chain smoking outside the hospital. I dunno my ex is still not recovered and I feel those kinds of vibes.
I was engaged once btw and had a bad gut feeling and never married him. Something was just off. I wont marry unless it feels right.
Placing a bet on how long a marriage lasts is awful and mean. Yeah let’s get off on the misery and pain of others.
I agree with Girlninja & Fabiola, it’s wrong to place bets on how long a marriage will last.
2 years is really generous.
I give it two years max.
Ben is the King of self-sabotage.
For the kids’ sake I hope I’m proved wrong.
Holy crap, outside in Savannah in August? I can’t get past the bugs and humidity to even opine on the guts of this wedding/marriage.
My thoughts exactly. Yuck!
THIS!
I wish them the best. We wait and see surprised how good the children are between each other. They deserve to be content.
I love Savannah so much I’d go any time of year. Best situation would be stay on Tybee Island and drive in, it’s such a short easy drive. I can’t even begin to tell all the reasons I love that city. Every time I go I find more things to fall in love with.
I love Savannah and my parents love Tybee Island, but that summer heat is no joke. Yuck.
Just came here to say this!! I was in Savannah in March once and could barely stand it! Such a beautiful city, but the climate is awful.
Yep, said the same thing below. I’m surprised they could hear each other over the sound of the bugs.
2 people get engaged and the groom runs off days before the wedding because of cold feet. 20 years, a couple of marriages and engagements, and 5 kids with other people later they fall back in love and finally tie the knot. It sounds like a Hollywood movie waiting to be filmed….produced by and starring JAffleck!!!!!
Gigli 2: Electric Bugaloo
Bravo @Lucy.
Are you sure his brother didn’t attend the wedding? I saw a news story where they showed him in town with his gf. He was picking up Dunkin’ Donuts. He had coffee and two big boxes of donuts.
It seems the Dunkin Donuts photos got misreported in a few places. He was not in town, that was in Los Angeles. Innnnnnnnteresting.
Oh ok. Very interesting to say the least. I wonder what happened ??? Is he against Ben marrying Jennifer? Oh the drama !
Casey wasn’t there, he was caught by TMZ and asked and he said he fell asleep 🤦♀️
Casey was in Italy partying with Jlo at her after party (after the UNICEF concert) and he also hung out with her,and his much younger girlfriend, on her yacht so clearly he has no problem with her.. the problem is with his brother. Do you guys remember when Casey was asked about Ana and Ben? His response was super odd. I think, and I maybe wrong, but they are not tight.
I wonder what happened between Ben and Casey. Does it have to do with the sexcual misconduct allegations against Casey? Was Casey upset Ben didn’t stick up for him? I don’t know how I’d feel if a sibling I don’t talk to was hanging out with my soon-to-be spouse. They could cause trouble lol !
I wonder also what happened .. but in the sexual misconduct allegations, Ben and Matt did stick with him and even campaigned for him and their pr threatened journalists to not give them interviews if they asked for Casey’s allegations.. and Ben was super happy for Casey when he had his Oscar.
My sense was a little tingling about their relationship when Casey was asked by a tabloid about Ben’s relationship with Ana and he said that Ana was really beautiful (which is totally true) and other things that make me think that Casey wanted Ana..and also it was super weird that he responded to a tabloid about his brother’s personal relationship.
Before Jlo, in the early 2000, just after he broke up with Gwyneth, Ben had a blog where he was talking about the film business,giving advice on photography and other things but he also talked about his relationship with Casey and it seems very complicated between them. Their family dynamic was super weird I don’t know…I felt bad for him and I stopped reading those parts because it was too intimate.
But going back to Jlo and Casey, Casey’s son was hanging with Jlo on Ben’s latest film, Casey went to the Dolce Gabbana show with his girlfriend (and I think thanks to Jlo), after that at the UNICEF concert she shouted him out, they partied at her after party ( there are a lot of videos of that) so for me it’s between Ben and Casey
First off, just because they were at the same Charity event, does not mean they actually hung out. He was there, yes, but as far as I read, they were not “hanging out.” I saw no pics whatsoever, and Jlo would’ve been all over that crap, making sure everyone knew Casey DOES like her. (he does not, at least that’s my opinion.)
Everyone seems to forget that it was Casey, Patrick (his agent), and Matt were the ones to talk Ben out of marrying her the last time. I really think Casey doesn’t like Jlo. And Casey hasn’t really spoken to or seen Ben since he got back together with Jlo.
@Marietta2381,I know you don’t like Jlo but why would I invent this?There are proofs of them hanging out(you can see them on all Bennifer accounts on instagram or twitter who were super happy about it, and I was not impressed cause I don’t like Casey) There is a video of Jlo in yellow dress at her after party dancing and the camera turn and Casey is there loved up with Cowan who is looking at Jlo . There is also a photo of Casey and Cowan on Jlo’s boat in Italy, and Casey is talking with Ana,Jlo’s friend and Jlo is eating. Why would I invent that ? Patrick Whitesell and his wife Pia,Matt Damon and Lucia were there so.. and Patrick gave the warmest of hug to Jlo when they did the premiere of the Last Duel in Venice . I don’t know who convinced him not to marry her 20 years ago but clearly Patrick and Matt has a change of heart if they did. And if we’re going by assumptions, I’ll say that Ben and Casey haven’t talk for a while cause the way Casey was talking about Ana when asked by Extra,phew😳
@ramona – as I said, I literally saw nothing of it. I don’t search Insta or Twitter (I don’t have it) so sorry! If it’s there, great, but I don’t believe he likes her.
Do you actually know for sure they like her? Just because your cordial with someone (hug, etc.) doesn’t mean you like them… lol but okay, Casey, Matt, & Patrick all LOVE jlo so much. I think they know they want Ben in their life. And will put up with JLo so that they can see their friend. I’ve had relationships just like that where everyone tells me how wonderful the person is and the second we’re over/things start to go down hill, they’re super supportive of leaving said person, because they never liked them for me, but just put up with them to still be in my life. That’s what I think is happening here.
I don’t understand why they had their wedding in Georgia in August. It’s hot as hades out there with 80% humidity Ugh. They look good int the pictures. I wish them happiness for however long is going to last.
As long as I live, I will never forget the day I had to go out in the field (archaeology–shovel-test survey) during a heat advisory in Georgia. It was 98 degrees & 100% humidity. 100% humidity! I didn’t even know that was possible! I thought 100% humidity was rain; but no, it’s just very heavy wet air.
I vividly remember 98% humidity days growing up in NC. Where the air is so heavy you feel like you could cut ut with a knife. Uuughhh that would be miserable
This people are SO insufferable
Yup they are desperate to recreate the attention they had the first time around.
They are both Hypocrites about press attention. And having a second wedding a month later and not because of religious, cultural or country reasons (like you have to do if you have a wedding in Italy) solidifies that it’s true she did want to tie him down so he wouldn’t slip away beforehand. She must have PTSD about it. I know I would if I had gone through that.
A wedding outside in Savannah in August? Yikes the heat!!!
Can’t wait to see more pics!!!
@ Aimee, I can’t wrap my head around that either. With the heat on top of the humidity, they should have chosen a more appropriate location, possibly further north as the entire US is under a massive heat blanket.
I loved that all the children were in the bridal procession 🥹
Absolutely horrified at Daily Fail headline “Ben Affleck and JLo tie the knot in breathtaking Georgia ceremony at their $8.9m ‘plantation’ estate” 🤦🏼♀️ JFC!
I did notice that the DM didn’t write about how many bathrooms the house had – as it appears this is a BFD for us Brits 🫣🙄
It is beautiful and how they walked down the aisle together.
@Hannah, that is an odd omission! 🤣
As far as everything else, they’ve got the money, they can celebrate as they choose. It’s basically a backyard wedding on a bigger scale.
So, serious question. Is a „plantation style“ mansion that much better than an actual plantation? A plantation is the place of atrocities. I‘m not trying to weigh the two against one another, I‘m not sure how to express this. But why in fresh hell would you – according to a quick search in the year 2000 – want to build a mansion that evokes said atrocities??? And then buy it in 2003. And THEN have a lavish wedding there in 2022? Am I overreacting? I find it gross.
I‘m sure she looked stunning and yes I, too, want to see the food.
Yeah why is a replica of a plantation perfectly fine? It’s not. It’s the same thing. It’s about what it represents. This is in very bad taste.
@ Me it refers to the design/ architecture but it’s no better. Do something different & better.
I take they are replicating the architecture of the houses from back in the day. I don’t know what the actual name of the architecture is so I could see why they used plantation to give people an idea of what the house style is. I doubt they wanted slave quarters and all the other horrible parts that came with an actual plantation from slavery days. Both Ben and Jen are from the North so they have no ties to the south to want to put a positive spin on plantations.
The main house on his estate is known as the Big House, which is definitely a reference to plantations.
One of the most popular architectural styles of the time was Greek Revival, and it was popular all over the country, not just in the South. I grew up in a Greek Revival style house in New Jersey that was built in 1865. No big pillar or front porch, but it was still in that style family. My street was actually called Union Street.
Of course, there were a lot of houses like that in the South in the Civil War era, and many of those were on large parcels of lands that were worked by slaves. Those were plantations. This is just a house in that style that is in Georgia.
If I were Ben, I would have bought a house in Savannah proper. Beautiful city. But as others have said, I sure wouldn’t get married there in August.
‘Plantation plain’ is a known architectural style in Georgia. It is actually suited to the climate & the landscape.
Thank you @Emmi. I mean….giant sigh. Recently I was looking at some counter stools I liked on a furniture site. The name of them “plantation stools.” That company or their stools didn’t see a dime of my money. Anything named plantation whether it’s the real thing or a replica – hotels, bed and breakfasts, furniture, homes – I avoid. I won’t even go to lunch there.
Does it matter that it’s a replica of a plantation style house? Would anyone who isn’t a nazi or a Trump supporter get married at a concentration camp replica?
We have to do better. And don’t talk down to me about Southern culture and what’s acceptable in the South. The language – plantation – has to go. Anything that imitates, celebrates plantations it HAS to go. Those damn confederate monuments have to go. There is no excuse in 2022 we are in the aftermath of Black Lives Matter. EVOLVE FFS!!!
Thank you. We can do better and people are listening. And thank god, for the attitudes of the kids. I was telling my 13 yo about a development project ( in FL) that decided against naming itself xxx plantation and she said why on earth would you name a project after a place where people were enslaved, raped and murdered?
@Justwastingtime I get so encouraged when I read stories about young people who get it. And your teenager at 13 has more empathy than most adults.
When he did “Forces of Nature” it must’ve made a big impression on him because he basically built a replica of the house in that movie. By the way, if you haven’t seen it, check it out. It’ a fun B movie with him and Sandra Bullock. Something they only would’ve made in the 90s.
I saw an interview where he said he fell in love with the town when he filmed “Forces of Nature”. He said he loved how respectful people were of his privacy down there and how serene it was. I wonder why he tried to sell it then?
I saw that at the cinema when it came out and really enjoyed it! Having just googled to check it is the one I’m thinking of it appears that most other people do not share that opinion.
I thoroughly enjoy Forces of Nature!! Bullock was excellent in it!!! I adore Bullock though so I may have be a little more willing to reject criticism on her. But she played her character so well!!
All right, I will admit my inner 16 year old self wants this to be a happily ever after true love ending for JLo. Dammit, I have been brain washed by Walt Disney! 😀
Ben Affleck is a man-child with an addictive personality.
He is not Mr. Reliable, or Mr. I Can Be Faithful. He publicly humiliated JLo in a blaze of hookers, drink, and drugs the first time around. We all know his history with women.
I am calling it. This will not last 2-4 years. No matter how much JLo works and works on BA and blending this group of kids. It will not last.
JLo is having a mid-life Do Over crisis. She thinks she has recaptured her True Love. I feel sorry for her. When this goes to hell it’s gonna be awful for her. She will be closer to 60, and the romantic True Love will be in shambles, her kids will be close to being out, empty nest, etc. Jlo has built BA up in her own mind, he won’t be able to stay on her pedestal.
Now, about that house…my goodness it is ugly!
Lots of land and near water which is nice but I don’t like the decor at all.
No way would I attend an outdoor wedding in August in the South, oh the heat, humidity, bugs, the sweating, the hairstyles wilting, etc.
I’m honestly surprised there weren’t that many A-listers, do they not have close Hollywood friends?
Orrrrrrrrrrrrr they are going to have another wedding reception in LA ! Just like Nick and Priyanka did lol.
Honestly, I think they’re both too self-involved to be great friends to other people. Where was Leah Remini?
Ben does or did… I don’t think he does anymore. I’m going to be the bad guy and say it has much to do with Jlo. No one wants to be around someone who treats anyone below her like they are trash, can’t even look at her or she gets angry.
Supposedly Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger, George Clooney/Amal, and Leah Remini were supposed to be there, did they actually show? Probably not?? Who really knows. I read somewhere that Celebrity weddings like this are mostly for business, Britney Spears did invite Selena Gomez to her wedding and they had never met. LOL…
Apparently no one cares about them anymore. Probably because A-listers all know this is A PR stunt and a sham of a marriage.
An all-white wedding at an imitation plantation in Savannah, Georgia. With J-Low wearing some kind of ruffly Scarlett O’Hara-ish dress. The height of poor taste, bad optics and crassness. Ben has an ancestor on his mother’s side who was an actual plantation/slave owner BTW. I agree with others, all the performative euphoria in the world isn’t going to stand the test of time.
Maybe the all-white clothing mandate was to avoid the big wet sweat splotches that would show on colored clothes?
This major multi-wedding /honeymoon /hoopla has to be all JLoaf’s idea. If she stages another one in LA or NYC, Ben might not show up. There’s such a thing as too-too much & this is pushing that edge.
Yeah, that too! I’m wondering why they couldn’t have the event inside the air-conditioned home, assuming it’s air-conditioned. If it were historic, it wouldn’t be, but since it’s modern, they must have included air-conditioning. If not, I’d be hanging out in the kitchen in front of the open fridge.
There were jokes about Mama Affleck trying her best to sabotage the wedding(even though they are already married). Yeah the pics and vids floating around Mama Affleck seems aloof and kinda frosty to Jlo but who cares at this point.
I saw the video of them in town with Ben’s kids and Mom. She was rather frosty, like get away from me, then turns around and looks to see if the camera/paps caught it LMAO!
I saw a pap video of Jen and Ben’s mom holding hands. It was kind of sweet. If cameras follow you around long enough, they are bound to get a few bad moments and a few good moments.
White is best for spotting the ticks that will have gotten on you. 😉 I mean seriously, Georgia, in August, outside, on a river? That means heat, humidity, ticks & mosquitoes. And they have seed ticks in Georgia, which are much tinier & harder to spot than your basic deer tick, which they also have. They’ll all be lucky if they don’t get Lyme disease or West Nile fever.
I also liked that all five kids were involved. I hope a real concerted effort is made for the kids to feel at home and welcome at either house (not sure if Garner would want all 5 kids their and her the only parent. Not sure how that would work.)
I am not sure why Garner would have all 5 kids, they are Bens step kids and he would be resposible for that blending.
Good thing she had her hair slicked back be cause that humidity is no joke. Her makeup probably melted off tho. Anyway, congrats to them. I hope they share some photos because the wedding looks lovely.
And as a Black American, born and raised in the south, can we please stop calling this place a “plantation”. It was not, so stop using slavery to drag a celebrity wedding. That is a style in the south. There are homes that look like smaller versions of that in my neighborhood. No different than Cape Cod style homes you see in the coastal towns New England.
In mine opinion, given the times and how many people are struggling this is a disgusting, insensitive display of excess. We should not be giving it air play. Period.
What they do with their money is their business. Neither of them are being subsidized by the government or asked to represent anyone other than themselves.
White not only looks cooler, but it is much cooler to wear in hot, humid, weather!
I found it interesting that Ben ‘s friends are from long in his past. Kevin Smith,
Jason Mewes ( wife), Patrick Whitesell ( wife, Ben’s agent), Jimmy Kimmel ( wife), & of course Matt Damon ( wife). Ben doesn’t seem to have expanded on other friends over the years.
Casey is quoted as saying he didn’t attend because of ” parental obligations”. It was leaked from a ” source” that some people thought Ben & JL could have had it in LA. The source claimed that they were selfish & thought everyone could just drop everything like Matt Damon with a private jet) to attend their wedding. I found that interesting.
Ben has used his Savannah home, I believe, in a few of his movies ( The Town, Live By Night). I wonder now if he will still try to sell it or keep it now?
I am sure that Kevin Smith will spell the beans about the wedding..
Thank you.
This won’t be her last wedding because she’s incapable of learning any lessons from her past mistakes. And it won’t be her last white wedding because she’s incapable of any modesty, moderation and humility.
Modesty? Humility? Do we really want any woman to be bound by the Victorian idea of wearing white to symbolize purity? Ugh. It’s 2022. Brides should be able to wear whatever they want.
Actually , according to history books about Victorian clothing ( Vintage clothing fascinates me) white wedding dresses did not signify purity but affluence. Only people with lots of money could afford a white and (easily to show soil) dress.
JLo did a movie with Jane Fonda as her mother in law and in which she try to sabotage the wedding wearing white. I found funny jlo actually ask the guests to use white for her wedding.
Where are the A-listers? Kevin Smith, really? If it’s truly a major special event, their A-listers friends would have been there because of real friendships. I have see more pictures from years past of A-listers attending Garner’s and Affleck’s small private parties at their home. Distance should not matter for these rich people.
Also, it seems like these two really have no big projects at the moment unless produced by themselves.
Those are the names that got out, doesn’t mean there weren’t any “A-listers”. And why would that matter? Why compare, randomly, to who attended parties when he was married to Garner? Is it a competition? You mentioned Kevin Smith, well, he is a friend of Ben who was distanced when he married Garner and he was always supportive of Bennifer 1.0.
Additionally, if they just invited “A-listers” and made it public they’d be accuse of being snobs or cashing in on their friends. I don’t think they owe us a full breakdown and publication of their guest lists and who is or isn’t their A-list friends.
How long until Ben loses it over the constant pap attention that his new wife will bring?
I’m guessing he’s in an insecure stage after failure of Batman and with him getting older. JLo is as powerful as ever. Think he’ll love the coverage.
I am on standby wondering what PR schtick she’ll think up to top this. I am sure she will get plenty of mileage out of the wedding and related photos, but then what ? What comes next? Following.
Think these are drone photos.
I’m pretty sure the back of her dress is the showstopper. I looks like it is very low cut. Bet she wore more than one dress though. Probably more than 2. Ha!
I wish they had not done the fireworks. With so many frightening weather events from climate change, I think polluting for show is irresponsible. If it was too hot for a dove release, then they could have a drone light show, or simply enjoy their sweaty guests.
How soon until Ben falls off the wagon? He wants privacy and she thrives on attention.
Seems like the wedding in Vegas was done to make sure there was no turning back and this was the planned event.
As cool as it is to see a few photos, I’m not a huge fan of the intrusive drone shots or long range unapproved pictures.
Hopefully this last a long time for them.