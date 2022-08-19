DM: Mansion-owner Prince Harry went to Africa and stayed at a luxury hotel

I wondered how the British media would handle Prince Harry’s unannounced trip to Mozambique this week. They were slow to see it, which means they literally have zero sources in or around Camp Sussex (hahahaha). Well, the Daily Mail was MAD. Big mad. Their headline was “Prince Harry revisits Mozambique’s Indian Ocean coast where he enjoyed romantic holidays with ex Chelsy Davy during surprise solo three-day conservation trip.” It’s almost as if the Mail is suggesting that he met Chelsy Davy during this trip, which he did not. The Mail is just bitter, racist and awful. The Mail’s coverage was, as always, hilariously unhinged:
The Duke of Sussex made a surprise solo three-day visit to Mozambique’s azure Indian Ocean coast this week where he once regularly enjoyed romantic beach getaways with his Zimbabwean ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.
Prince Harry, who is currently living in his $14 million mansion in California having stepped back from royal duty, made a solo trip to Mozambique’s azure Indian Ocean coast this week.
The Duke made the 20,000 trip from California to host a group of US officials, conservationists and philanthropists on a tour of the pristine Bazaruto Archipelago in his role as president of African Parks, his spokesperson said.
News of the prince’s surprise African visit emerged after he was photographed at the luxury $270-night Vilanculos Beach Lodge on the edge of the Bazaruto Archipelago National Park which is managed by African Parks.
A source told MailOnline Harry flew to Heathrow on Sunday, where he changed to a connecting flight to Johannesburg. The royal appeared not to have been joined by his wife Meghan Markle, 41, or his children Archie, three, or Lilibet, one, on the trip.
Obviously, the “$14 million mansion” must be mentioned as close to the lede as possible, but I’m shocked the Mail didn’t mention the number of bathrooms? They absolutely could have fit that in. “Harry, who is currently living in a $14 million Montecito mansion with 7,947 bathrooms, tore himself away from Oprah and Tyler Perry long enough for a solo vacation in sunny Mozambique, where he suspiciously and romantically vacationed with his white girlfriend at some point.” Why am I better at writing Daily Mail copy than these bozos?
Also: what the hell kind of route is that? LAX to Heathrow to Johannesburg? Wouldn’t it be LAX to Atlanta or Dulles, then to O.R. Tambo? Several East Coast airports have direct flights to major African airports. I would also think that Harry could go LAX to [major East Coast airport] to Dubai, which is another major international hub. Why the f–k do the Brits believe Harry flew all the way to Heathrow just to get a connection to Johannesburg?
Anyway, the whole reason for Harry’s trip was to act as a royal escort to an American congressional delegation traveling through the area, highlighting conservation and environmental issues in sub-Saharan Africa. He was there in his role as President of African Parks, and he was “welcoming and co-hosting a group of U.S. officials, conservationists and philanthropists as they tour protected wildlife and nature areas,” according to Harry’s spokesman. Senator Chris Coons was part of the delegation (see below).
Discussed successful efforts at Bazaruto Archipelago to convert marine debris into building materials with @AfricanParks. In the Senate, I’ve secured 10s of millions of dollars to halt ocean pollution—but we can’t solve global problems without help from partners like Mozambique. pic.twitter.com/OBRwjxBhUy
— Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) August 18, 2022
Prince Harry is in Vilankulos #Inhambane #Mozambique @britishroyals @harrymegan @PHarry_Meghan @MANNA_UK pic.twitter.com/11LdCQ0UbT
— Eric Morier-Genoud (@emorier) August 17, 2022
Maybe I am not considering the proper exchange rates, but $270 a night for a hotel is…….luxury?!?! That’s one night in a Hilton in Calgary during the Stampede. Right by the elevators and ice machine. Ha!!!!!!
Seriously, though. Both my kids missed out on their would-have-been awesome high-school grad trips, so I am planning a make-up trip for them next year. I literally looked at resorts that were $2000 CDN PER NIGHT for luxury villas. (Those are not realistic AT ALL for my budget, but I’m including the big dream spots for context). If I can take them to Mozambique, I will. I’m putting it on the list!!
We just got back from vacation and stayed at a Hilton and it was $309 a night. It wasn’t luxury at all ( our toilet wouldn’t flush)
That stood out to me too. I wouldn’t think a luxury resort in Mozambique would be that price? I kind of want to look at it for a trip now LOL. I’ve paid more than that for a hotel in downtown Baltimore.
I just looked it up and that IS in fact the price, the hotel is billed as “affordable exclusivity”, not sure if that’s a typical rate for hotels in that region but now I’m thinking I really want to go, LOL.
It’s that price for a deluxe bungalow, but Trip Advisor has much lower prices.
I’d love to book a vacation there as well if I could only verify what color the Indian Ocean coast is…. I’m thinking maybe “azure” but not sure. It was only mentioned like 3 times in the first couple of paragraphs of the DM article.
The Fail wanted the emphasis to be on “luxury” not on $270. They aren’t pointing out that $270 is a lot of money; there saying USD 270/night in a “Mozambique ” is a luxury. The truth is USD 270 is nothing in most African countries trust me.
My first take as well! $270 is not cheap, but depending on the city, rather basic. Second take, interesting idea! Love to see Harry involved in these issues.
That’s less expensive than half of the Disney resorts in Florida and it’s low for Mozambique, Zimbabwe and South Africa. Why do they act like African countries are poor?
Glad I’m not the only person who went right to that point. I just spent $500 on two nights at a Best Western. It was holiday weekend prices but still. That ain’t luxury.
Right? In NYC that might get you a room in Queens out near one of the airports.
Going by this logic, I look forward to seeing the Cambridges staying at an EconoLodge when they visit Boston this fall.
ETA Becks, same so let’s go together
But they’re so eco and budget conscious! They’ll be staying at the YMCA or a local youth hostel .
I thought they missed 2 zeros.
😂🤣 @Lorelei love the idea of the Cambridge’s booking at the EconoLodge in NYC or Boston.. the hotels there are going to be a lot more expensive than $270 a night.. I’ve would have been ecstatic to find rates that cheap when I visited those cities.
There’s an EconoLodge in Malden. They can take the Orange Line into Boston, if it’s running again by then. But if they’re thinking the Four Seasons or some other luxury hotel, they’ll be looking at upwards of $900 a night, and that’s before all the taxes.
$270 is about what I paid to spend the night at a hotel at the Dublin Airport. It was a nice hotel but it wasn’t luxury by any means.
Any marriott nowadays is upwards of $300.
$270 is a bargain!
Average hotel price in London right now is over $300 US per night. So $270 a night for a hotel that likely makes the logistics of protecting the VIPs on this trip a little easier seems like a bargain by comparison.
@Laura-Lee MacDonald We went to Waterton National park this summer and we paid $379/night for a hotel in the park. (To be fair it also had a kitchenette, but still). The outrage at a very reasonable rate per night at a resort is such garbage!
$270 a night is NOT luxury. We stayed in a disgusting, toe curling hotel in Vernon BC for that much and were lucky to get a room.
There’s an article in the Globe and Mail about basic hotels charging over $500/night in Toronto!
Just reserved a room at an Embassy Suites for mid October for much less than $270/night. It’s $263/night.
I just want to say that I love how hyperfocused we are on that part of this 🤣🤣
Can’t speak for anyone else, but I choked on that sentence. Hotels costs a friggin’ fortune these days. $270/night is a budget friendly chain hotel outside a metro center. My needs are simple. I want to feel safe and not get bed bugs, but that comes with a cost.
Lol. I thought the same thing! $270 hotel room is Luxury?
The DF are just morons. My tiny B&B in the outskirts of Kampala charges $100/night. And we are 10 miles from DR Kampala AND locals can easily afford that amount. USD 270/night is NOT luxury, not even in Mozambique if that’s what they’re trying to imply. The Fail is writing this mostly for their racist classist readers who think all of us in AFRICA are poor dirt eating beggars because we kicked the superior white colonizers outta our land. 🙄🙄🙄
Mozambique is amazing, such an interesting country to visit. You can definitely find something in your budget if you’re willing to step off the idyllic tourist path. Tofo is wonderful, and you can stay at very comfortable hotels for $80-100/night, on the beach, and steps from a dive center. I highly recommend.
I stayed in that same hotel last year and it was wonderful…and $1400 for 7 days for my own bungalow, so the DM can get stuffed.
I’ve been to Africa a few times from the west coast and Texas. Half the time I’ve stopped in London- there are a ton of layovers there and it’s often the fastest route.
He could have done LAX to JFK to Dubai (or Qatar), but why? That just adds another several hours to an already 30+ hour trip.
LHR is my personal hell so I avoid it at all costs but sometimes there’s not much you can do.
To be clear, I’ve flown to sub Saharan Africa- South Africa, Tanzania and Kenya – for all of those my fastest route options included layovers in London or a Middle East city.
There are now multiple airlines that fly directly from the US to destinations in African countries without stopping over in European countries. Ethiopian, Kenya, Egyptair, Air Senegal, Delta Airlines, just to name a few. And of course there’s Emirates, Qatar, etc that fly directly to the ME and then directly to African countries. Going via Europe is a choice, not an only option.
I literally never said it was the only way….?
Kaiser said she didn’t understand why they would say he went through London, and seemed unsure why it was even close to correct. I was educating everyone that it’s a very common choice people make.
Yeah, I live in LA and before the pandemic started, I was researching a potential trip to South Africa. Most of the flights were LAX –> Heathrow –> Johannesburg.
I guess we all did a bit of googling! Just now, looking at Kayak, it looks like an easy LAX to ATL to JNB, thence to Mozambique (didn’t check the airport code for that). And that looks like a lovely resort! Turning marine debris into building materials is brilliant; there’s so much crap floating around the waters.
When I lived in DC and visited South Africa, I had to fly Dulles to Heathrow to Johannesburg. So I don’t think this is weird. Granted, I wanted to fly Virgin Atlantic, so that determined the route.
Long before the news broke I read someone’s tweet that his friend (a cabin crew member) saw Harry on a flight to London. So looks like Harry just passed through; his feet barely touched the ground at Heathrow and he was out.
Oh, but his feet barely touched the ground at Heathrow because THE QUEEN SHUNNED HIM!!!
I bet he didn’t stopover in London because the Queen snubbed his request to visit
So was this a fundraising trip? Or more educational? Because from Coons tweet it sounds as if the American delegation was there to learn how they could protect their own sea life.
I think ‘fact finding’ might be the term used. African Parks is an NGO partnering with various National Parks in Africa. I do know partnerships are big in land management, particularly federal land management.
Completely ignoring the fact that the US delegation consists of US Senators and Congress Members from both parties. That’s MAJOR! Almost…STATESMAN like. 🤔
Can’t bring up that fact though. I’m sure William is currently figuring out how to force US government leaders to pay attention to him too.
I’m surprised the DM didn’t go on about Harry’s “political ambitions.”
@Eurydice, the day they start with that idiocy is the day I throw my phone into the sea
I’m surprised they didn’t claim Harry was buttering them up for Meghan’s future political ambitions.
I think the DM used the term ‘US officials’ because they don’t understand our political system & are too lazy to learn. If there’s no ‘hierarchy’, with ‘betters’ & ‘lessers’, they get completely confused.
I guess there’s NO MONEY TO BE MADE AND NO CLICKS talking about ADELAIDE COTTAGE😍
Ohhhh the part at the end is why they are so mad. he was there to host the US Congressional delegation and US philanthropists. LOL you know they don’t like that, at all. He’s supposed to be shunned by these people, not hosting them on international trips.
ETA I looked it up and while there are a lot of flights from LAX that go through Atlanta or Chicago before Johannesburg, a LOT also go through Heathrow, so I don’t think its that weird if Harry did go through Heathrow. But I doubt the DM knows how he got there. If anything they’re probably pissed that it wasn’t by private jet.
@Becks, lmao, I didn’t catch that. Bill is probably in fits of rage as we type
Right. Didn’t we just read that H&M were horrified to learn nobody in the US is interested in them due to their distance from the monarchy? Ha! Sure. Tell me another one.
Their unhinged and nauseous delusions are a blatantly obvious with showing their true anger. They just can’t help themselves……
The Fail is just mad that none of the predictions they had when Harry and Meg stepped back, have come to pass. I imagine that it must be a sore spot to see H being in the company of very influential people and becoming very influential himself, when they literally made cartoons of him begging palace guards for money, after he left the UK. Plus, it must rattle the palace: Harry is making trips with US senators and no one knows the kind of private discussions he’s having with these people. He’s meeting philanthropists with obviously very deep pockets..the Fail doesn’t know who these people are or what he’s up to. It can’t be easy for them! And it makes me deliriously happy!
@ BUBS, that is exactly why they have so many bees in their knickers!! Except Harry and Meghan are freely enjoying their new found freedom as they have been slaying every endeavor with ease. In addition to their work they have been incorporating many high end officials.
This is certainly angering all of the people on Salty Island of Petty but more importantly it’s certainly causing anger beyond measure for PoP!! Harry and Meghan have out played everyone and it’s a glorious sight to see!!
I am enjoying the endeavors that Harry and Meghan have committed to and it’s also a beautiful and well deserved projects that are in desperate need of exposure as well much goodwill. I am loving that they have certainly created and maintained their own projects that have been well received and are impactful. Living their best lives and enjoying their meaningful full work.
On top of that, every other “royal expert” has been droning on and on about the increasing irrelevance of Harry & Meghan. In spite of the fact that in the past year they…:
*Made the cover of Time Magazine as influential
*Won an aware from the NAACP
*Received a prolonged standing ovation from over 60,000 people at Global Vax concert
*Harry inked a lucrative deal for his memoirs
*Meghan became a NYT best selling author
*Harry was a KEYNOTE speaker at the UN for Mandela Day
And they’re just getting started…
@Bubs, I was immediately reminded of those gross little cartoons, too. I think they really expected the Sussexes’ popularity to tank after they left and it’s a shock to everyone’s systems that the opposite is what actually happened.
@809Matriarch, and there are still more than four months left in this year so that list will probably get longer!
A) $270 a night is out of my budget but not exactly the ne-plus-ultra of luxury resort pricing. B) I would imagine his accommodations and whatever route his travels took, were chosen with appropriate privacy and security in mind.
Dear God these people. If it wasn’t so unhinged it would be funny the utter trash stories these RR put together. I wonder if they are trying to figure out the best way to goad H&M into suing them or if the readership of these tabloids have such a sub par IQ they actually believe this drivel.
I reckon it’s the latter; I don’t think the Fail has any more appetite for a Sussex lawsuit, as Schillings doesn’t miss!
$270 a night isn’t exactly over the top. Won’t even get you a Holiday Inn in some parts of the states…
Always happy to see Harry and Meghan putting in the work for the causes that are important to them. The reference to a former love is just as Kaiser alluded to, just clickbait and hatred for not knowing his whereabouts. As mentioned by me and others, the Sussexes are living their best lives while doing the work that is important to them. Interesting the gutter Mail did not mention Harry was hosting Senators and Congressman from the United States.
Yeah, I don’t think Meghan would ever be threatened by Chelsy, FTLOG. She’s no Kate (and Harry is sure no William!).
Lol, at “surprise visit” – sure, I’ll bet it was a surprise to all those US officials, conservationists and philanthropists. As for luxury $270 a night – you can’t even get a B&B in Boston for that, but I imagine the hotel gave the delegation a group rate.
It seems this was a work trip, so they’d be getting the government rate of $189 a night. Well, the Americans would, not sure about Harry. I’m a fed & have traveled a lot for work, including foreign trips, & I have nothing better to do right now than google this stuff. 😉
@ Eurydice, yes, a surprise visit as well. The only ones that are surprised are the BM that they have lost all of their access to the leaks that they once had and are angered about it. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to decipher how angry they are based on their unhinged articles. My gawd, their digs are a fraction of how PoP and CopyKeen are living with 4 homes, 3 of which are mega mansions on steroids. They can all FO with these digs when they are all financially supporting the laziest royal members in the history of the Monarchy.
$270 per night is “luxury”? I’m going to Toronto next month and I was shocked at the rates in downtown Toronto for ” not luxury”. But I guess Harry should have stayed in a tent. And really classy Daily Fail to throw new mom Chelsy under the bus like that, just to take a poke at Meghan.
Seriously though … I just booked a hotel room in St. John’s Newfoundland for $186 a night and it’s not fancy.
I paid 200 for a MOTEL in bumfuck California
Well he is on the same continent where she grew up.
Sadly, they will always do that to try and get at Meghan “Harry walked into a Wholefoods, the same one he walked into with FORMER LOVER Chelsy Davy” It’s pathetic.
Yeah I’m stopping two (weeknights) in Paris on my way to visit family in October and I thought I’d maybe push the boat out a bit and treat myself to something a bit fancy. Nope. You can spend 4-500€/night and you’re still getting 15-18m2. I’ll stick to my budget eco hotel for 99€ a night thank you. It’s not fancy but the rooms are a decent size and that includes an excellent breakfast!
One of my employees is from SA and his father is a manager for African Parks. They adore Harry and unsurprisingly, he takes his role as President very seriously. Harry is such a global treasure.
Thank you for that nugget of good will. I prefer the positive over trash.
He really is a global treasure; even his haters adore him…they just can’t bring themselves to admit it.
@ Elvie, such a lovely nugget that you have shared!! It further cements the glorious interactions that Harry, as well as Meghan, have with their commitments.
Yes!!! Harry is a global treasure!! We all treasure him as well as Meghan!!!
TIL; The hostage, who the US is sick of and is still clinging to his titles, is a statesman and making global headlines. But hey, Bill putting himself first and is going to speak to Bloomberg do so it’s all good.
Right??? US interests in the Sussexes are declining so much, ahem DW, that Harry is being asked to host US senators on international conservation trips. The rota and Willy might just explode in jealous anger.
I’ve flown US – Jo’burg 20 or so times and always prefer to route myself thru Heathrow. The direct flight is painfully long.
What do you do for a living that you’ve been able to make that trip so many times? How do I get to do the same?!
It is truly burning some that Harry is co hosting a U.S. congressional delegation and he didn’t need to beg for a billionaire’s help for it. Glorious.
And somehow of course, this is just Harry demanding attention, right? Because the morons in the British media seem to think Harry is just someone looking for attention. He went on a trip on the dl, they knew nothing about it, and now he just won’t shut up despite saying next to nothing at all. Lol.
Yeah, I don’t believe that Harry passed through Heathrow. The DM put that in because they only know the route via Heathrow and they want to give the impression that Harry was in the UK. The British press really thought Harry would be destitute when he left the Royal Family. It must hurt to see him thriving and doing better than when he was a working royal.
They wouldn’t be tearing Harry down at every opportunity if it didn’t hurt and they weren’t so butt-hurt about it.
Would not be surprised if he avoided Heathrow. There are other cities to transit through like Paris or even Newark. On my summer trip, we actively avoided transiting through Heathrow because of all problems we heard about baggage piling up and delayed/cancelled flights.
That’s less expensive than half of the Disney resorts in Florida and it’s low for Mozambique, Zimbabwe and South Africa. Why do they act like African countries are poor?
How much did the lodging for POP and Keen cost per night while on their Colonist Revival tour of the Caribbean? You know, the lodging covered by taxpayers of the host nation and UK?
270 a night is really NOT luxury. I’ve got a rock festival I want to attend next year, the line up hasn’t been announced, just the dates. The Holiday Inn nearest is nearly 400 bucks a night.
The Holiday Inn. Not even the one on the beach.
It’s $400 a night for an old ’50s Motel 6, with the original kidney-shaped pool & lino floors, for the Monterey Jazz Festival in late September.
“Appeared to not have been joined by his wife Meghan” lol they truly know nothing unless someone posts on their social media.
The Sussexes have won. They engage only with the media they want too, their work has impact and is global, their children are safe, and they are unconstrained by a petty poorly run institution.
I am finding the British tabloids editors, journalists, aren’t very bright.
LOL😂😂😂😂 @USAVGJOE, you think?
That # DailyFail article is hilarious. You can practically see the steam coming out of the writers ears, they sound so pissed off. If Harry did transit through Heathrow, that meant he was in the UK, but no one knew or for how long? It’s cool that Harry is doing something with African Parks. The Sussexes keep up with and stay involved and on the ground with their causes. Also the article really downplays why Harry was there, which was hosting this bipartisan delegation of US representatives and philanthropists, which is quite impressive and shows a high level of coordination and preparation behind the scenes. This isn’t That’s kind of a big deal but they downplay his and Meghan’s work as usual and pretend they don’t do anything while so resentful of what they accomplish. No one had any clue about the upcoming trips to Europe or this trip, and they can’t handle it. You know it’s bad when the story starts with the cost of his estate, like that has anything to do with the trip. That tabloid is incandescent with rage.
In the last few months, I paid $200 a night out in the middle of nowhere in the Midwest when I went to a family wedding. It was a nationally known chain of mid-price/budget hotels. It was fine. I paid almost $400 a night in Boston. I wouldn’t call the Boston hotel luxury but it was nice. I mean, where do they expect him to stay? Someone’s garage?
I have actually stayed in this resort, back in 2016 on a volunteering trip to Mozambique, and while it is very nice & I had a lovely time, it is stretching things to describe it as “luxury”. I can highly recommend going to the Bazaruto Archipelago, the work that is being undertaken there to preserve the natural world is inspiring and highly informative, and the waters and islands themselves are absolutely stunning. I was extremely happy to hear of Harry’s visit, and for him to be highlighting the fantastic, and for the most part, unheard of work that the local population is doing to preserve the pristine waters and fragile ecology. It is one of the last places in the world to still have dugongs, who are incredibly vulnerable to human activity. Wish the DM coverage had been more focused on that aspect of his visit, but that would be extremely naive of me to ever think they would give a damn about anything other than slagging off Harry!
Even when they were working royals, the tabloids always wanted to dismiss or not properly report on the Sussexes work. The fact that he hosted such an important delegation probably has some people steaming and they want to act like it was only a holiday. They did the same thing for the UN speech. Meanwhile Harry will keep doing what he does and they’ll continue to be surprised and confused by it.
I travel to Africa often and with the conversion rates..that is the cost of what they consider higher end hotels there. However, the star system and definition is not the same between Africa and other countries like the US. Restaurants, hotels, wineries etc are very inexpensive in US dollars.
I always fly through atlanta and take the direct to Joburg. Friends of mine always go through Paris and stay there a few nights on the way back. I have never known anyone to fly through Heathrow but it wouldn’t be that much different than the paris leg timing wise.
They are butt hurt because Harry had the nerve & audacity to fly into Heathrow, did not stop to say hello to nobody, just touched down long enough to catch a connecting flight to Joburg, was in Mozambique for 3 days without anyone knowing a damn thing about his movements and they cannot handle the shade Harry is throwing in their faces. Their sources have just about dried up. LOL
Oh shoot, I don’t have any pearls to clutch!
Yeah nice try Daily Fail, this trip was clearly a BFD given the profile of the people involved. Someone is probably en-route for Norfolk as we speak for some serious weekend stress relief.
Are the rabid gutter rats going to go after Prince Pegger for his lavish accommodations (likely the Carlysle) whilst in NY? When I checked it out prices the most basic of rooms start at about $1,000 and go up to around $15K for a *royal* suite. And they’re bitching about Harry spending $270?GMAFB….sheesh.
whilst I don’t condone sloot shaming, I feel compelled to point out that William is not the pegger, but the pegee.
I stand corrected! Prince Pegee it is.
Who is the pegger? TIA 🤣
wouldn’t we all like to know!
So much for Harry not being able to make it on his own. In your face DM!
Is this throwing shade at Wm by constantly mentioning Harry’s mansion purchased for 14 million dollars? Wm does not own any property. Anmer, Kensington, the cottage in Scotland, all on loan to him because he is a Prince and future king. Even Anmer, a so called gift from the queen, can be called in and reassigned should it be necessary as it’s on Sandringham property. Harry and (maybe Beatrice ) are the only royal grandchildren that are homeowners. Sara and Peter live off Anne at her estate. Edward’s two are too young. Eugenie and husband apparently rent. Be a and Eugenie will inherit the lease on Royal Lodge but that is just a lease and nothing more. Wm and Kate may be only too aware that the property ladder is out of their reach.
For a trip to South Africa, and flying on Virgin Atlantic, my only option was LAX-Heathrow-Johannesburg. Maybe the routes are dependent on the airline?
This DM story is typical nonsense from their writers. I am convinced that the DM locks their writers in a room with a subject and only lets them out when they come up with a stupid headline. therefore, they mustn’t write about the serious work of Parks Africa or the role Harry has. As for the cost of the hotel room I doubt you would get a cheaper room in small town USA these days.
So they expect the delegation to have luxury accommodations and Prince Harry to stay at Hotel Six?
They no longer have first dibs on the Sussex calendar, which stresses them. They stalk Twitter accounts, hoping to get information. Senator Cobbs represents Delaware, the home of the POTUS. He and Senator Portman (OH) are members of the Appropriations Committee. Prince Harry has made impressive connections in the USA; what is so apparent is how limited he was inside that institution. The Royal heirs didn’t see value in Harry and Meghan, who could have pulled that archaic institution into the 21st century. When Harry and Meghan stood up and said enough, William and Kate should have stood up also. Too little too late.
Harry is right when he said they should have left four years ago in the documentary. Harry and Meghan wanted to be a part of the firm, but the firm wasn’t willing to adjust.
These tabloid papers writing stupid articles without checking facts-the royal family needs to know Americans prefer real journalism than cheap trash talk with no fact checking-readers with brains in the Us know the difference-I hope William does not bring the British tabloids with him in September and December because our press will not sit back and take anything you say and do and will ask questions you may not like-that’s real journalism