Prince Harry lowkey traveled to Vilankulos, Mozambique this week?

It does not appear as if the British or American media has picked up on this, but it looks like Prince Harry traveled to Mozambique this week. There are already photos coming out on social media, but there’s little buzz about it from the bigger outlets. He was photographed with Eric Morier-Genoud, who posted the pic to Twitter, upon his arrival in Vilankulos, Mozambique. Harry appeared to be wearing an African Parks baseball cap – he’s president of African Parks, one of the few patronages he was not forced out of during the Sussexit.
No one knows if Harry is in Mozambique for African Parks, Travalyst, the Halo Trust or any of his other charitable or conservation associations. Hello Magazine did claim that “it’s believed that he visited several tourist destinations alongside a group of friends.” I’m trying to remember when Harry last visited any African country… I mean, it was probably 2019, the “African tour” with Meghan and Archie, correct? He’s probably been itching to check in on some of his charities and associations.
Update: Omid Scobie confirms why Harry was on the road:
As already seen in tweet sightings, Prince Harry is in Vilankulos, Mozambique. A rep confirms he's there in his role as President of @AfricanParks, welcoming and co-hosting a group of US officials, conservationists, and philanthropists to tour protected wildlife and nature areas.
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) August 18, 2022
Prince Harry is in Vilankulos #Inhambane #Mozambique @britishroyals @harrymegan @PHarry_Meghan @MANNA_UK pic.twitter.com/11LdCQ0UbT
— Eric Morier-Genoud (@emorier) August 17, 2022
Photos courtesy of social media, Backgrid, WENN.
I love this. He’s probably back in Montecito and no one was the wiser until he and Meghan gave the okay to release the photos. They’re really the poster children for that old saw about living well and best revenge. By simply doing themselves, they’ve got a certain contingent of (dare I say?) humanity in a near-constant state of tail-chasing and teeth-gnashing and it is delicious.
Exactly! I know the BM were mad when they (finally) found out about this news…which was exactly at the same time that we found out!!😂
I’m sure security also plays a factor in stealth visits.
It’s just the perfect comparison to the Keens – who are all about the lead up, the packaging, and telling everyone how hard they work. Meanwhile the Sussexes actually do the work.
The Incandescent One must be VERY angry today.
Well done Harry!
I hope he just lets his charities post the pictures so their social media gets all of the interest bump. I love when they let their charities make the news.
That’s pretty much what they always do. We hear about them doing things because the charity has posted about it.
I just think with this one paps found him but I imagine in due time, the charities will post about it.
Just happy that the Sussexes are living their best lives and dreams. The gutter press find out about most of their doings the same time as supporters, from the Internet. They are left in the dark as they should be and the Sussexes are moving about as they choose under the gutter press radar. While the gutter press in focusing on the London trip, Harry is in Mozambique 😂😂😂😂😂😂
People who are truly living their best lives do so quietly and without fanfare. There is no need for outside validation.
Exactly! 👌
Where is the fanfare from M&H? The charities they are involved in publicize their participation because it ups their profiles – which is what patronage is largely about. Sadly, with this couple, the scumbags come out and harass those same charities – which is heartbreaking, but only to be expected from those types.
No fanfare from M and H. I meant they ARE living their lives without fanfare. A compliment, not a dis.
Sorry for the knee-jerk reaction!
I’m 100% certain that both of them are up to stuff that we and the press have no knowledge of.
Totally agree. It is luxury that most private citizens are allowed.
I think Harry really enjoys going to places and not having to let people know where he’s going. I saw one fan complaining that the Archewell website wasn’t updated. Some fans will have to get used to not knowing everything about Harry and Meghan’s whereabouts and activities.
They’re never going to do the equivalent of the court circular. I also see related complaints about not having social media.
I don’t know if the Sussex’s are still calibrating how they are interacting with the public and the media , or if the public and the media just needs to adjust to this new paradigm.
I think they are still calibrating (I actually heard a few years ago that their team had contacted an internet risk protection firm about setting up social media, so I have to wonder if they scratched that idea entirely as the hate keeps ramping up on twitter and IG?) and I think the public and media needs to adjust.
They’re going to be more like Angelina Jolie. We don’t hear every time she meets with someone or takes a telephone call. We hear when she speaks publicly at the UN. We don’t know every time she travels and visits a different country or meets with refugees etc. Some visits get more press than others, etc. I think that’s going to be the Sussexes MO.
@Becks1 – I wouldn’t be surprised if plans had changed. They did have a place where you could enter your email and the assumption was they’d email out updates but they haven’t done that so far. I don’t know if they still have a place where you can submit your email because I haven’t see the website in a while but that was a thing.
@Snuffles: I’ve seen the complaints about social media. I think those fans are being unreasonable and selfish. It’s clear that having social media, as good as they were at it, had a huge impact on their mental health. If they don’t want to be involved in it then people have to respect that. Another person was complaining that they weren’t saying anything about the accusations by royalists on twitter that Meghan bullied Charlotte. I don’t see the logic in them issuing a statement about that. If it was the press making these accusations I could see them saying something but twitter accounts, most of whom are paid bots, no.
I think even positive social media can be exhausting. Fans want to know more and more about private lives and they expect constant updates. I’m only guessing, but it seems to me that H&M want to focus their energies on people who need help and if they can direct their fans there, they can do it through the Archewell website – or in a special way, like Meghan did for her 40th birthday.
Amy Bee – think I’ve seen those comments. places like twitter have actively promoted Meghan hate tweets & seem reluctant to police or remove blatant Meghan hate accounts. Plus there’s the mass bot trolling from Sussex royal which still goes on which you can see when magazines like Vogue post about Meghan or in these latest attacks on charities. So not surprised if Harry & Meghan aren’t on social media because of these factors.
Tom bower didn’t actually say Meghan bullied Charlotte so not sure how fans think Meghan can sue. Think he said some might say meghan favoured another bridesmaid but royal trolls have turned that into meghan said Charlotte was fat. It’s latest nonsense trolls have run with so not sure how H&M expect Meghan to address this incl with a statement. The same trolls are posting deep fake porn clips & claiming it’s Meghan. Only so much you can do about ridiculous actions like that
Hope Harry is having a good trip
@ABritGuest, in regards to the people on twitter saying Meghan should sue, that’s definitely part of the Sussex bot game. They’ve been throwing lines like that out, like “well if it wasn’t true Meghan would sue because they always sue…so it MUST be true!” See? It’s part of their game trying to confuse people and turn it around on H&M, when the truth of the matter is that H&M are not going to waste their time and resources suing over petty nonsense.
I would think Kate would have made Charlotte uncomfortable if Charlotte witnessed Kate talking about Protocol and Charlotte wearing tights at the wedding. Kate should have stayed out of the wedding plans and decisions Meghan was making for her wedding. Zara did not have her attendants wear tights at the wedding, photographs to prove it, showing that Meghan was following protocol since there was a precedent (and probably more)
The people complaining may not even be fans.
Good job, Prince Harry! That beach looks amazing, too.
Love this for him, doing the work he enjoys and doing it the way he wants
Yes!!! I am loving that they are able to live their life freely from the constant restraints that the royal family imposed upon them, which they didn’t deserve.
As for SM, they are perfectly within their rights to keep their activities, as well as their private lives, away from prying eyes. We have seen how horrible some people are, and still actively attacking them. If people don’t like knowing what they are doing or where they are they can just suck it. They have no rights over their private life, as well as others who also follow suit. We don’t know a majority of the private activities of other philanthropist so what right do we have over theirs? None!
He’s a cool cat – just doing his thing
The hostage looking good. Meghan must have been so upset when the tracking device showed he was too many time zones away from her to keep an eye on his movements while she was sleeping.
I always wonder how one get’s to become Meghan’s hostage because sign me up! Harry has never looked more rested, moisturised and happy.
RE: Moisturized
I’ve been amusing myself with the idea that Harry only discovered the benefits of lotion after meeting Meghan. Like that Bill Burr stand up bit.
https://youtu.be/RiH-_ZUILk0
He’s pushing 40 and lives in the sun. Moisturized matters.
LOL.
Bets on how many days before a we hear via the rota rats that Prince Pegsalot will be traveling to Africa soon?
Pop might want to go to Africa but, which country would invite him? With the majority of the continent populated by people of colour, I would suggest the majority of African countries would have “concerns” about his alleged “concerns” about the colour of babies. There’s also his high-handed belief that Africans should limit the size of their population. It was (and still is) outrageous than an over-indulged prince living on a continent on the other side of the world should try to control the lives of so many people. If he were to visit, then I would hazard a guess the African people would quickly remind him the days of colonization are over.
I love this and hope they continue to fly under the radar when they want to. I can only imagine the strap-on and button throwing tantrums that this triggered. I feel there is no better way to deal with those like the RF than to ignore their nonsense – all of it – and just keep doing your thing.
I love this too, it adds so much more intrigue to their lives😍you never know where they are.
Where in the world is Harry Montecito?
Living well is the best revenge.
Harry just seems like he’d be fun to hang out with. That’s really not something I often think about public figures or anyone in the RF.
Wait, he went with “a group of friends”? But I thought mean ol Meghan chased away all of Harry’s friends? 🙄
While I don’t for a second believe that sexist BS about Meghan, I suspect Harry outgrew some of the friends he used to party with. The type of people who threw parties involving Nazi uniforms, if they didn’t outgrow that mindset, they probably aren’t still in his life. But I don’t doubt he makes friends easily. As I said above, he seems like he’d be a blast to hang out with. Funny but also well informed and interesting to chat with.
Chaine, I wondered if the “friends” are actually the “group of US officials, conservationists, and philanthropists”. I think they said friends, because there knew nothing. Probably security, too, at a guess.
I love that there are more pics of Harry traveling to other countries and working. It shows that he and Meghan are global and visits to the UK aren’t about the royal family or that tired monarchy its about their work.
Does anyone know what his role as president of African Parks entails? I’m trying to understand why a white British royal has this role – don’t jump on me, I’m not criticising him, it just seems an odd role for him.
Not odd. He’s been working with African Parks since he got out of the army and was part of the team that relocated 500 or so elephants to various parks. The CEO and founder is white, from Zimbabwe, and there are white and black people on the board and in leadership positions. From what I can tell, Harry’s role is more about bringing global attention to the project rather than day-to-day operations.
Thanks for the context. I think it was the title of “president” that threw me, it sounded more hands on than the typical awareness raising or patron type roles that the BRF undertake..
Harry the hostage looks damn good-relaxed, moisturized, and happy about what he is doing on his own terms-Harry and Meghan are very stealthy when they want to be-God bless the Sussex family,