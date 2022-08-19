Prince William exiled the Sussexes out of duty, in ‘the best interests of the monarchy’

At one point, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton was private secretary to both Prince William and Prince Harry. That shifted at some point (I’m not sure when) and Lowther-Pinkerton was just aligned with Prince William. Then, of course, the Tories began running William as their useful idiot, but Lowther-Pinkerton is still called upon to embiggen William and complain and explain on William’s behalf. Well, there’s a docuseries in the UK called The Real Windsors, and there’s a new episode called, I swear to God, The Real Windsors: A Very Modern Prince? That’s their question mark, not mine. Anyway, Lowther-Pinkerton was called upon to spread the word that William is all about duty, and he smeared his mother, brother and sister-in-law in the name of doing what was right and white for the crown.
The Duke of Cambridge will always put the interests of the monarchy before his relationship with his brother Prince Harry, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton told a Channel 4 documentary. Speaking on a forthcoming episode of Channel 4 docuseries, The Real Windsors: A Very Modern Prince?, Mr Lowther-Pinkerton explains: “He has made a conscious decision that duty comes first.”
Katie Nicholl, Vanity Fair royal correspondent, also appears on upcoming show. She adds: “I think William had to park being a loving brother who was absolutely his brother’s number one fan to put on a different hat. It was putting the future of the firm and the best interests of the monarchy before himself and before his brother and before their relationship.”
Mr Lowther-Pinkerton earlier tells the programme: “Prince William is very analytical and asks all the questions. And makes sure that he’s clear what you’re asking him to do. His sort of moral compass is set absolutely rigidly due north. He has the clearest understanding of almost anybody I know of what is right and what is wrong and he won’t waiver from it, even if it means he’s going to take a hit.”
He earlier tells the show: “There are many examples of when I worked for him where it would have been very easy to take one route. But it wouldn’t have been the honourable or the right thing to do so he took the more difficult route.”
Lowther-Pinkerton believes the Duke of Cambridge’s role model is the Queen and the monarchy will be in safe hands when he takes over. He said: “He’s inevitably drawn a lot from the example that she’s given over the years. He’s got some great role models there. In a way, he’s lucky because he sits at the bottom of the pile in terms of the generational way of looking at it. And he can sort of look at those generations and draw on them. The monarchy has always changed, it’s always evolved — each generation will do things slightly differently, there’ll be lots of common themes. That’s why it’s an evolution not a revolution.”
[From The Sun]
I don’t understand? “There are many examples of when I worked for him where it would have been very easy to take one route. But it wouldn’t have been the honourable or the right thing to do so he took the more difficult route.” Notice he provides zero examples, while claiming to have many. Personally, I have never thought that “honorable” describes William or his decision-making in any way. It was dishonorable to his mother’s memory to posthumously silence her Panorama interview. It was dishonorable to his brother to smear Meghan during her pregnancy to the point of her near suicide. It was dishonorable to his wife to galavant around, balls deep in Norfolk rose bushes. I’m still waiting to hear how it was the best choice, the best decision long-term to exile Harry and Meghan as well. Why was exiling the charismatic Sussexes in “the best interests of the monarchy”? Seems to me that it was a completely selfish, juvenile and petty choice by William.
serial cheaters, racists, and bullies shouldn’t be called “honourable”
“I’m just too honourable” was Andrew’s line in the infamous interview. Perhaps the BRF defines the word differently than the rest of us.
LOL to the “honourable” comments
Sure Jan. Woo-wee, the big hairy cajones on this guy.
It’s pathetic how Bulliam has to keep pulling mouthpieces off the bench to embiggen his rotten reputation. I can’t think of a single action he’s taken that could be characterized as honorable. I’ll buy that he won’t make any changes to the monarchy in the unlikely event he’s ever in a position to do so.
I think you should look at this slightly different and note that lately we had psychotic Kate Middleton pr and now we get psychotic prince william pr. The whole “he’s a devoted father and husband” line was completely left out here…
Oooo, good point!
@Chloe…agreed!
It’s pathetic in a desperate kind of way. I guess the Firm’s polling/market research is telling them that W’s reputation is still in need of rehabilitation. That realisation has got to hurt someone who’s been reared to feel he is superior to everyone else except TQ.
“The Duke of Cambridge will always put the interests of the monarchy before his relationship with his brother Prince Harry.”
*snort*
I mean, this one sentence is not wrong, Willnot absolutely loves Harry under a bus.
They left off the part where Harry is the tip of the iceberg in the chasm of Willnot’s “relationships” with his family, and his affairs with women other than his wife, and his inability to look remotely interested in anything. Ever.
Remember when Peter Hunt wrote of Harry’s moral compass? Which in itself is a foreign quality for the British line of succession. That comment must have struck too close to the bone on Will because here’s someone arguing that “no, no, Will is the one with the moral compass.” No Will, you don’t get a cookie for avoiding suitcases of cash. As for trying to claim the moral high ground, I can’t forget him entertaining the Obamas in a room with a painting of an enslaved black child. That’s no dog whistle.
Why does it have to be “either-or”? Harry or the monarchy? The queen did not exile her sister, Margaret, even when Margaret became a bit of an embarrassment to the royal family. Charles did not exile any of his siblings. Even now, the paedo brother is afforded some kind of family protection. even if he has been hidden from view as much as possible. William is a thin-skinned, jealous, petty, pissy little bully. I believe he could see that, even with initial, totally unwarranted, mistrust of Meghan, she and Harry had the goods to win the people over. Meghan has style, class and charisma. Add to that hers and Harry’s willingness and commitment to work and you have a winning combination. And when was the last time you saw William look at Kate the way Harry looks at Meghan? That’s right, never. Harry and Meghan’s work ethic and enthusiasm showed up William’s laziness and boredom when it comes to Royal duties, and just what a useless tosser he is.
I think William has had the public hoodwinked for a time, but people are starting to notice just what a lazy-arse pair the Cambridge duo is. The photos of the kids don’t have the same effect as they once did when they need a shot of good PR. So they go for the default “tear strips off Harry and Meghan again” – that always works for a while. When is the next kid’s birthday? That’s when we will see another cute portrait to focus on. The photo will be made public either a week earlier or a week later, depending on the media reports of the parents at the time.
I really appreciate this take on William. I feel like the villain everyone talks the most about is Kate. And a villain she is. But William deserves equal print space on the villain front.
He was front and center at the jubbly with his family and no one cared, only the antics of his youngest drew attention and not in good way.
If he exiled the Sussexes, why is he still worried and trying his level best to destroy them, it’s not working.
Peggy look as old as his uncle Eddie and Botox can only do so much.
He didn’t exile anyone. Harry and Meghan choose to step back. Again: it was their choice.
@Chloe: William didn’t send them away but he built and promoted a very toxic environment that led Harry and Meghan to leave the family.
A choice they were forced to make for their mental health and physical safety. Now it’s definitely a choice they were ultimately happy about, but it’s not one the originally wanted to make. They wanted to make it work within the institution but the Cambridges made it completely untenable.
I could never minimise Peggy’s role in tormenting M (& H) and forcing the couple to take steps to protect their well-being and that of their children.
That the decision Harry and Meghan made to leave the UK was made under severe duress is beyond awful. Maybe William is having sleepless nights and some part of him now feels driven to try to justify the unjustifiable.
IMO QEII and Charles agreed to the half-in, half-out plan with Sussex Family living in Canada or New Zealand. William pitched a fit. They had already agreed to get Harry and Meghan away from William’s control, by giving them an independent Household under Buck House. That’s when William started his exile them to ‘Africa’ rant. He thinks the entire continent looks like Jecca’s family wildlife refuge. He figured no one would ever hear from Harry and Meghan again. William was definitely the one screaming No No No to the half-in plan, so QEII/Charles caved. Without approval for the half-and-half plan including security and no more backstabbing, Harry and Meghan left.
Omg. I was like, “Who’s Peggy?”
Now I get it.
So he’ll be exiling Kate for the “good of the monarchy.” Not because he’s a rage monster with a wondering d*ck.
1. Absolutely he’ll get rid of his childrens’ mother when he feels it’s most advantageous to him.
2. I love your user name!
Thanks @damejudi! Love yours too!
William will exile his own children if he has to.
Oh, this is going to go over REAL well. Thoughts and prayers to The Other Brother.
And JLP is one more instance of hurtful betrayal for Harry to contend with. Although he’s probably nearly numb to it by now.
Of course he “puts the country first”, it’s his bread and butter. It’s tiring to keep reading the fictional manure they keep trying to feed the people. Never did I think Diana’s son would turn out to be such a miserable person.
It’s very tiring, why is it that William and his supporters are the only ones always trying to explain and justify, and every other article we get a different reason???
Right? This is the first time I’m hearing of William’s alleged moral compass (reality: he doesn’t have one). Pretty sure it’s the first time the words ‘honorable’ has been used to describe William as well. This guy doing the right thing every time, no matter how hard? Really? William does nothing if it’s hard to do, he only wants what’s easiest for him. And analytical? That had me LOL-ing. William? Analytical?
It still amazes me the psychological pretzels they twist themselves into to justify their horrible behavior. Do they think putting the monarchy first before family has served them well? Because it hasn’t, it’s created generations of emotionally stunted people with deep seated grievances they act out in a multitude of ways.
“It’s actually honorable that William completely destroyed his relationship with his brother beyond repair! It’s FOR THE MONARCHY!”
1. Nailed it!
2. May I embroider a pillow with that?
“It’s actually honorable that William completely destroyed his relationship with his brother beyond repair! It’s FOR THE MONARCHY!”
Be my guest!
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
LMAO Look who sent his flunky to The Sun to once again draw a direct line from the Queen to himself. I’m sorry, has Chuck retired and moved to Boca?
I say let them implode now that H&M have put an ocean between themselves and The Firm. Let them fight and be dicks in public. I will be surprised if William ever makes it all the way to the throne.
It is astounding how bad they are at this. We always think there might be a change when someone new is hired, but nope, anything out of KP is always a disjointed, contradictory mess, no matter who is at the helm.
I know that the Cambridges don’t give them much to work with, but it’s still astonishing that this is the absolute best professionals can do.
It’s frustrating to me because if the monarchy folds, a big chunk of blame will go to H&M. In reality Willnot and Kannot needed no help from his brother to end things. Wills is notoriously out of touch with the public. He doesn’t contribute in highlighting organizations that help the British people. He’s managed to push the Commonwealth countries closer to cutting ties with Great Britain. During a homelessness crisis in the UK, W&K had a very public and extended push to find and move into their 4th family home. More publicly than TQ & PC before him, he has aligned with the Tory govt. People will wonder what exactly they are paying for when they see the Palace of Versailles is doing just fine without a royal family, and no help from H&M was needed to get them to that realization.
If William has taken a decision that duty comes first, why is the press always bleating about reconciliation between him and Harry? It’s time to accept that the relationship is over. I think Harry has accepted that and it’s one of the reasons why he felt he had to leave the family. He saw the future and he knew that his life and that of his family’s would have been destroyed if he stayed.
The press realizes what the future looks like covering this boring d*ck head and his wife. The press has got bills to pay and they know covering PegWillikers is not going to cut it. Oh well, reap what you sow.
I find interesting that the RR that shame Meghan for not speaking with her toxic father and half-sister are the same RR that commend William for treating his brother and SIL like trash out of duty to the monarchy. How does the public not see the double standard?
So his mouthpieces are basically admitting for him that he has intentionally treated his father and brother like shit and feels entitled to do so because……the monarchy? It’s like he thinks HE is the monarchy. Any attack on him is an attack on the monarchy. You must be supporting him to be supporting the monarchy. So entitled.
The best thing I can say after reading the many posts about William is he is a useful idiot for the Tory government in his country. He is petty, jealous, lacking in charisma and is not attractive to look at. Anyone who would betray his own mother’s words and emotional wellbeing for good press is in my view deplorable. Karma has not been kind to this man and will not in the future. The very best thing he had going for him in the past was his brother who he betrayed. If he could betray his own brother and mother the way he did, he is hopeless. No amount of embiggen can prop up an empty shell.
Reverse Dorian Gray
Whew. Really pulling out every excuse for their racism and complete dysfunction.
So being toxic and racist and exiling your brother and SIL are all things that are good for the monarchy? That says a lot about the monarchy, doesnt it?
He does resemble the queen in terms of trying to control the next in line. Difference is Harry chose to leave. Margaret chose not to.
None of this is honourable though.
This is true. So he is modeling himself after the Queen huh? The woman who basically ruined Margaret’s life? Margaret never was the same after she was hamstrung into giving up Peter Townsend. She had never worked or done anything outside the Royal bubble so had to options.
The Firm was trying to pull another Princess Margaret scenario. They knew Harry would walk away if they forbade the marriage to Meghan. So, they pretended to welcome her into the family and proceeded to hound her out via the media and trolls. Unfortunately, for them, unlike Margaret, Harry had a lot of personal contacts globally due to them working him like a pack animal while Prince Peggy loafed. That capital served Harry well. They will never see Harry in the position where he’ll EVER have to crawl back the UK cap in hand begging for crumbs.
Margaret wasn’t hamstrung in to giving up Townsend, letters in the Archive prove it. QEII arranged for Margaret to keep her HRH, titles, royal duties, royal housing, royal stipend, all of it. But she was marrying a divorced man, so the children would not be in the line of succession because of Church of England rules. She chose not to marry him.
Townsend was 16 years older than Margaret, obviously liked much-younger women, and Margo was an easy mark (she had a crush on him starting age 13 when they met). When he was 49? Townsend married a 20-year-old. Why do people insist on lionizing him and their relationship?
It is like KP is eager to take credit for the racist smear campaign that continues to lie about and harass the Sussex’s. He wants the world to know that he chose to hide behind mouthpiece employees and racist Royal rats to target his brothers family until they had to leave. He didn’t exile anyone, they escaped and he is a coward. The Monarchy isn’t worth saving and he has a long way to go before he is King (if ever). Granny should sit him down and enlighten him on how the line of succession works.
What a shallow and petty man just like dad. Honorable is the last word in the English language that I would use to describe him, what a joke.
Cessiky 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
It’s bit a too early for this kind of horseplay. Honourable? They must have been having a laugh.
Look at that picture of him sitting beside Meghan with that face on him!!!! Someone needs to ask William what’s up his ass?
We already know what’s up his ass, and he likes it very much.
Snuffles I spit out my coffee .
Thanks for that 🤣🤣
Oooh, that is such a BURN, Snuffles!🔥
👌
*Claps in awesomeness*
😂🤣😂…. That was perfect @buzzkell
Burger King is said to be an honorable man. Choose the example that best describes his honorable behavior:
A) Sending JKnife to court to stab Meghan in the back in her suit against the Fail.
B) Privately criss-crossing the UK in his private Uber-Copter while publicly proclaiming himself the savior of the environment and awarding himself a BAFTA for it.
C) Holding a press conference and stating his mother had a severe case of paranoia and maintaining that her own words should be discredited and never heard again.
D) Dissing the impending birth of his brother’s son by saying he already had a nephew.
E) None of the above.
Even if Meghan didn’t exist, I still never considered William to be “honorable.” Not since learning that he’s been a cheater *and* about his abusive treatment of Harry ever since he was a teenager. Not to mention his nonexistent work ethic. Nothing honorable whatsoever about William, ever.
William’s abuse of Harry didn’t start when they were teens. William was awful to Harry from the start, stories from staff and family made that clear. He was also abusive to him at Ludgrove, when Harry was shipped off a few weeks from age 8 right before their parents separated. William ignored him, encouraged his friends to bully him, all of it.
I agree with the insightful replies.
Heck, even William’s moms noted he was…not nice.
My very first thought upon reading this is that this is a warning shot to Kate. A warning that once she’s no longer serving the Crown, i.e. William is tired of her, he won’t hesitate to put her aside for the good of the Monarchy and will have no trouble smearing her from here to kingdom come to justify it.
William has never cared for the monarchy. He is the laziest working member ( next to his wife) It’s just another way to excuse his horrible, racist treatment of his brother and sister in law.
This is total BS. But let’s pretend for a second that that was true (again not) that he had to ‘banish’ H&M for the sake of the monarchy. Why all the spite? What reason to send Knauf to make sure M lost her case against the Fail? How does it help the monarchy to focus on flashy, empty PR in the US vs urgent issues in the UK & Commonwealth? Why go out of your way to snub your own brother if it was a purely rational decision?
Not hard to see why he gets booed.
“He has the clearest understanding of almost anybody I know of what is right and what is wrong and he won’t waiver from it, even if it means he’s going to take a hit.”
How can they write this with a straight face knowing about his cheating, his tantrums etc?! Stunning.
I don’t know…. this could be a true statement. He has a clear idea of what is right and wrong, consistently chooses wrong, and sticks to it!
JLP siding with William does not surprise me in the slightest. Aside from Adele and Hugh Grant you don’t see many british celebs (esp white ones) publicly support H&M and there’s a reason for that. They want an MBE/OBE eventually and in order to get that they have to play nice with The Firm which Billy belongs to. Titles are silly but not to many rich/posh folk living in the UK. Even in US publications, ppl refer to Paul McCartney as Sir Paul McCartney or Dame Pat McGrath observing their british “titles”.
I’ve noticed even notable british poc (esp on twitter) who supported H&M prior and right after the interview have gone quiet on any news when it comes to H&M and that’s not a coincidence. They may not be in it for a “title” but clearly they don’t feel comfortable publicly siding with H&M and I don’t think that’s a coincidence.
This isn’t just British poc. Anyone else find it interesting when Harry was in the monarchy he and Obama publicly had a “good relationship” now its crickets? Now they may still have a relationship but I found it interesting that The Obama’s did not publicly support H&M after they left the RF (but were more than happy to do so while they were in the RF) and Obama did a video for The Queen for her recent Jubilee when he did not have to as he is not an active president (note Bush did not do a video for The Queen). When Michelle was asked she didn’t outright support H&M and many folks were “disappointed” in her response. She like many in the establishment will never publicly speak against The Monarchy.
The monarchy may not be universally beloved but there is still support for them esp from the establishment and JLP who was an ex-special forces member and was literally part of The Firm will always publicly side with the monarchy.
I think we should be careful about reading too much into the supposed “silence” of POC about Harry and Meghan. Obviously there will be some like Edward Enninful who does not think racism played a large role in what she went through, but many do support them, they just don’t have to speak out every time the Sussexes do something. Harry and Meghan are close to the Queen and went back for her Jubilee so I see no reason why it’s weird Obama did a video for her. And personally I didn’t read too much into Michelle Obama’s quote about them – I think she wanted to get away from the topic and talk seriously about other things in her interview like projects she was working on instead of it becoming a tabloid news story, which I think Harry and Meghan would agree with.
And the sad thing is – I’m sure a lot of people, white and otherwise, keep silent because there are a lot of Cambridge trolls who will attack them and possibly dox them. It may not have anything to do with them not supporting the Sussexes.
The monarchy is powerful in the British establishment and challenging it brands you as a rebel and open to attacks. Not all British people want to take on that battle, especially POC who would get targeted even more viciously. But there is a difference between being silent about it and being sycophantic.
Whelp, you tried it. POC not publicly supporting Harry and Meghan? One quick example to prove you wrong. NYU law professor Melissa Murray (@ProfMMurray). I see clips of her online repeatedly as she’s an MSNBC contributor. On her bookcase? You’ll find a prominently-displayed light up sign which reads ‘Team Meghan and Harry’.
BTW, Lowther-P is on William’s payroll as he’s attached to the Royal Foundation. He’s literally paid to tell these lies about William and cover William-the-royal-sh!t in fool’s gold. The more lies he tells, the more money he pockets.
Yes my admiration for them in the face of their lack of support for H&M has dimmed. I think I remember a somewhat barbed comment from Michelle about the value of family and how important family is. That is her experience in her family; happy for her but she can come across a tad smug. In contrast Hilary has been vocal in her support.
they speak in generalities because if they got into the specifics of why exiling the sussexes was the “right” thing to do, they’d have nothing to talk about other than not being able to abide the presence of more popular, better looking, more competent, harder working, more intelligent, and more charismatic people in the royal family than the heirs. Which is nothing to do with morals and everything to do with petty self interest.
If you read this without the identifying info you’d have no idea who they’re referring to. This persistent absolute fiction is why I think Harry has to publish his memoirs. He’s seen how the firm spins everything even in real time and certainly historically so his own words have to be part of the record
Blah, blah, blah. So many analogies from which to pick and choose – putting lipstick on a pig, a broken moral compass, using a thimble to bail out a sinking ship, rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. The monarchy is going down. William did H&M a favor.
He should have been reined In by his grandmother and father early on
Delusional at best. Harry and Meghan decided to leave. They prioritized their love, family and mental health over his shitty family ( as they should) and bounced. They would have love to continue having them in the fold to continue making money out of them, abusing them, and gaslighting them. They hate the Sussex but also need them, William and the BM knows this and that’s why they can’t let go 3 yrs after they left. When the obsession will end? Never because his brother and Meghan are a constant reminder of what he doesn’t have and can never be. All of them are jealous cows!
Delusional at best. Harry and Meghan decided to leave. They prioritized their love, family and mental health over his shitty family ( as they should) and bounced. They would have love to continue having them in the fold to continue making money out of them, abusing them, and gaslighting them. They hate the Sussex but also need them, William and the BM knows this and that’s why they can’t let go 3 yrs after they left. When the obsession will end? Never because his brother and Meghan are a constant reminder of what he doesn’t have and can never be. All of them are jealous
I always read these embiggening puff pieces in ‘opposite world’ language. For example: “Prince William is very analytical and asks all the questions” would be “William reacts emotionally and impulsively and ignores all advice”. “His sort of moral compass is set absolutely rigidly due north” becomes “William does whatever he wants, whenever he wants regardless of right and wrong”.
Also the Royal Family need to stop saying they are “honourable” because they are not.
@Bonnie, I do, too, and rightfully so— because generally, the truth is the opposite of whatever they’re trying to convince us of.
Then why is W chasing H to America to give speech?? He is an aimless jealous cunt .
So the Cambridges clearly played a role in smearing H&M, and created a toxic environment. But William the Pegasus didn’t exile anyone. TQ and PC refused to agree to H&M’s half in deal, which caused the Sussexes to peace out. If TQ and PC had wanted, they could have fixed it so the Sussexes were comfortable staying.
And, we were specifically told that Willyboy was upset that Harry abandoned him. The press has been saying for years that Harry leaving was a betrayal!! We’ve also been led to believe that if Harry would just stop being ridiculously independent and ditch Meg, he could return to the fold. Now, we’re supposed to believe that TOB exiled him for duty? Bull. He’s got no power. We know this from the Jubbly, when TQ overrode his whining and made H&M welcome guests.
These people write articles and issue statements as if they’ll spontaneously combust upon being read or heard and the public will never be able to see that they’re constantly trying to sell us competing narratives (aka packs of lies). As if they didn’t say something totally different three days or weeks or months ago, ffs, that no paper trail exists, that the peasants are all total morons, and that no one retains any memories of the lies upon lies they’re constantly feeding the public.
Do they expect literally ANYONE to believe anything said here? Even the most casual royal observer knows that at the very least, William is a known adulterer. And even though apparently adultery is the norm for aristos, and it’s tolerated and even expected, it’s sure as sh!t not “honorable.”
For some reason, I would have thought that of all people, JLP would have had more loyalty to Harry and would have just stayed completely out of things like this, refusing to comment on either brother, in order to preserve his relationships with them both.
Yeah it’s funny how the narrative shifts. Haven’t the various royal books this year said Meghan always wanted to leave because she wanted to be the star & how their exit damaged the monarchy. Plus how William is upset Meghan snatched his brother from him & William needs Harry for his reign. Now it’s William drove H&M out to protect the monarchy. Ok so what was Harry (or Meghan) doing that required exile to protect the monarchy?!?
Anyway back in Jan 2020 when H&M’s step back was announced the Times reported that Harry & Meghan felt bullied out by William & how KP had been determined to put H&M in their place. I think the royal press complex think KP’s role in H&M’s exit might be featured in the memoir so are trying to get ahead of it by claiming William’s actions were to protect the monarchy
But I thought William was desperate for a reconciliation with Harry (as long as Meghan and the kids aren’t included) because Harry is needed for William to rule? That Harry, not Kate, must help shoulder the burden of being king? That Harry was selfish and Meghan narcissistic for leaving?
But all along they were forced to leave? (as we all knew, they were forced into a corner where they had to choose their health and safety over any family “duty)
But why the continuing obsession with them?
(brings to mind a Saint Asonia lyric for the Sussexes: let me live my life, I can go get my knife or I can pull out the one that you stuck in my back)
Kaiser, he wasn’t balls deep in rose bushes. The rose bush was balls deep in him.
LOL! POP-POP-POP-POP-POP.
William threw his late mother, brother and sister in law under the bus to protect an image. He’s using the media to backstab his father and stepmother. I agree he’s a Tory stooge. William better pray the FBI did not pull out any dossiers on him in the Mar a Lago search. If there is anything bad that hurts the UK and the royals are the cause the government will turn on the Crown.
It wasn’t in the best interest of the monarchy. It was in the best interest of William since Harry was running circles around him. He looked lazy compared to Harry. With Harry’s marriage and Meghan’s strong work ethic, it was only going to get worse for William and he’d continue to look awful. He still looks awful. Harry made the right decision to leave and remove himself from William’s toxicity.
Here we go history repeats it self . Katie Keen gets way too much publicity and press , sourpuss Billy in the back ground … Chuckie Cheese had same envy of Diana
The can’t get their story straight. First they accused the Sussexes of blindsiding everyone by stepping back . Now it is William that exiled them.
This is a pathetic attempt by William to rewrite history.
I think the BRF are a bunch of sociopathic, grifting, intellectually-deficient charisma vacuums. Glad the Sussexes got out.
William’s a completely rubbish person and has done indefensible things.
However, I find the “Peggy” nicknames really gross. There’s literally a thousand things to drag this guy for. Kink shaming is not cool.
To me stories like this prove that the Cambridges were the ones behind the leaking, smearing and racist comments and that they were allowed to get away with it because TQ and Chuck are scared to stand up to Peggy and Prissy. We know TQ can and has made decisions to include the Sussex’s against the wishes of the Cambridges.
It will be interesting to see if Chuck grows a spine with the Keens when he takes the throne. He will have more power then and if Khate wants the Princess of Wales title, she’s gonna have to work her boney ass off for it.
Whilst I know both TQ and Chuck are good at ostriching from unpleasant decisions, I do wonder if they let the half in/half out plan go not because they were afraid of William but that once William had exploded with rage about the plan they realised that when he became King he would use his power to make H&M’s lives hell. If the RF doesn’t implode then King William could be as little as a decade away.
Maybe they realised it was actually H&M’s chance to escape, get free and clear? Maybe THAT’S why Harry is still so appreciative of The Queen? Because she made the call to free him forever from his brother’s malign influence?
@TheHench now I’m picturing Betty sneaking Harry a hundred pound note under the table during the luncheon before the Sandringham summit and saying “Take it. Buy something nice for Meghan. I’d probably leave too if William was going to be my king.”
“I exiled your for the good of the monarchy” is giving lord farquaad’s “some of you may die, but that’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make” scene from shriek.
IMO all this is because Harry’s memoir is coming out and they are trying to soften up the public for the inevitable. They know William’s (and Kate’s) roll in H&M leaving and know that that will probably be a major part of what Harry addresses in his book so let’s get ahead of this publication by stating William’s position…except William’s position is a hard sell since he bullied them out. There will be more of same before the Fall.
No matter how much turd-polishing these hyphenated-last name sycophants attempt, they’re like hamsters running on wheels. “His sort of moral compass is set absolutely rigidly due north.” No Mr. Jamie Sillynob-Fartcatcher, William’s moral compass is set *rigidly* to shagging mode and Sussex bashing.
To be fair he does call it a SORT OF moral compass….
Maybe even paid, posh lackeys can’t bring themselves to claim William actually has a proper moral compass??
Oh yes, throwing your younger brother under the bus to protect an institution that’s built on slavery, pillage and rape, which still to this day protects pedophiles is… *checks notes* “a clear understanding of what’s right and wrong… and a moral compass set absolutely rigidly due north”
barf with these people
He exiled the Sussexes, did he? It seems he did a very poor job of it. The Sussexes will be in the UK in September for two separate engagements with charities they continue to support. Perhaps I don’t understand the definition of exile.
It sounds like the documentary is all about W, the modern prince. Right. I wonder if they ever highlight any of the “modern” things that he does.
I wonder where Edward Young comes into play here? Is this someone’s idea to make it seem W is making decisions rather than the staff? I can’t decide whether this is W wanting good press, or EY trying to get in front of the security judicial review and blame that mess on W rather than pointing fingers at EY. I can believe that the staff believe they are of more value to the monarchy than the family members.
Just another puff piece trying to paint William as a statesman. Like he is so stoic and dedicated to selfless duty and willing to do anything to put monarchy and country first. It really does take a village doesn’t it.
This sounds like face saving to me. William’s constant smearing of his brother in the press hasn’t worked. Far from damaging Harry, all he’s done is damage himself. Leaking that he’s constantly “incandescent”, “furious” ect., about an interview held over a year and a half ago has shown him up to be an overgrown spoilt brat. If he’d just let it go and got on with his own life people might have had a little more respect for him. But, this constant whining and moaning “My brother done me wrong” song has worn thin.
The whole world and his uncle suspect William to be the person with “concerns” and most fair minded people think Harry was right to get his wife and his family out of that toxic environment. William letting it be known that Harry HAD to go for the sake of the monarchy is BS and anyone with half a brain knows it is. William made the lives of H&M a living hell. He didn’t do this because he wanted to save the monarchy, he did it because he could.
If William were to be honest he’s the one who was most surprised by H&M leaving. He had no intention of “exiling” them. He just wanted them to carry on doing the work he and his lazy wife didn’t want to do. William reminds me of one of those horrid little boys who enjoys pulling the wings off butterflies “one wing at a time.” He almost succeeded in clipping the wings of his brother and his wife. Fortunately, Oprah and Tyler rescued H&M and now they’re soaring. No matter how William tries to spin H&M leaving the fact remains he only has himself to blame. The monarchy isn’t thriving because of this massive rift it’s suffering. A future king using his power to encourage the toxic tabloid press to take pot shots at his brother’s successes, is just confirming to those outside the UK that Harry made the right choice leaving a antiquated poisonous institution.
LauraD, “This sounds like face saving to me. William’s constant smearing of his brother in the press hasn’t worked.”
I wonder if someone has finally figured out what those on this site knew: This has all damaged the monarchy. There simply isn’t a way to pretend all of those bm articles weren’t written and show how vicious they were to Meghan. Add in the fact it didn’t stop when H&M left just solidifies what the Firm is. I think they might be at a tipping point. They need to stop maligning the Sussexes and just report when they do something. Spend their time actually reporting on the members of the brf who supposedly matter to the UK. Wont will have to start working hard. Chuck has done much to talk about–report it but go in depth.
Rupert Mudoch and his billionaire buddies need to ask themselves if they want the monarchy to fail. It’s time they decide.
@LauraD I agree with every word of this
(and you as well, @Saucy!)
“Prince William is very analytical and asks all the questions. And makes sure that he’s clear what you’re asking him to do.”
Its equivalent is Deborah Birx saying of Trump, “He’s been so attentive to the scientific literature and the details and the data. I think his ability to analyze and integrate data that comes out of his long history in business has really been a real benefit during these discussions about medical issues.”
These men are alike. They weaponize people and agencies to target and attack those they deem to be enemies, while elevating themselves as self-sacrificing saviours and leaders. They don’t substantively do anything except propagandize.
If one look at the decisions that this man has made since his premature promotion objectively there remains one glaring question; what is his managerial agenda?
His approach is clear ; the stick over the carrot, irregardless of the results.
It is having a weapon and using it for every situation including just fire ants: there is always a ‘threat’ imagined or real. It seems that the driving force of every major decision he has made so far is that he cannot negotiate things with other people, without resorting to conflict.
Some people, including William, are like this, they exhibit very conflictual personality styles or have personality traits like high level of narcissism.
The good news is that younger royals can now prepare to not accept/accommodate Bill’s choices and decisions as a monarch because the bad news is without proper introspection it will become considerably worse with time. Almost intolerable.
Unfortunately, some people are like this and their behaviour can be problematic.
This seems like an absolution for bad decision making.
The alignment with the Queen is that she is held with respect in large segments of that society.
Probably, see himself as “the royal family” except he lacks the wisdom, steadfastness, work ethic and charisma of other notes members of the Royal Family including his brother and sister-in-law.
Edited: should read
*This article reads like an absolution for bad decision making.
*noted members not *notes
Let’s get one thing straight it is not within the power of William to exile anyone.
👍👍
So now we’re embiggening W. OK, they’re admitting they need to, poor things. The monarchy screwed up big time with the handling of H&M, especially William did, who had all the leverage in the world as Diana’s oldest to carve out a different inclusive narrative alongside his brother to bring the Firm into the 21srt century.
THAT would have been the right, honourable, and more than that, historically significant thing to do.
This guy is William most trusted ex aide and a close trusted friend, and is godfather to Prince George.
So what he said must be taken seriously as having clearance and approval from William himself.
Jealousy, thy name is PWT!