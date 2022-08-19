Prince William exiled the Sussexes out of duty, in ‘the best interests of the monarchy’

At one point, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton was private secretary to both Prince William and Prince Harry. That shifted at some point (I’m not sure when) and Lowther-Pinkerton was just aligned with Prince William. Then, of course, the Tories began running William as their useful idiot, but Lowther-Pinkerton is still called upon to embiggen William and complain and explain on William’s behalf. Well, there’s a docuseries in the UK called The Real Windsors, and there’s a new episode called, I swear to God, The Real Windsors: A Very Modern Prince? That’s their question mark, not mine. Anyway, Lowther-Pinkerton was called upon to spread the word that William is all about duty, and he smeared his mother, brother and sister-in-law in the name of doing what was right and white for the crown.

The Duke of Cambridge will always put the interests of the monarchy before his relationship with his brother Prince Harry, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton told a Channel 4 documentary. Speaking on a forthcoming episode of Channel 4 docuseries, The Real Windsors: A Very Modern Prince?, Mr Lowther-Pinkerton explains: “He has made a conscious decision that duty comes first.” Katie Nicholl, Vanity Fair royal correspondent, also appears on upcoming show. She adds: “I think William had to park being a loving brother who was absolutely his brother’s number one fan to put on a different hat. It was putting the future of the firm and the best interests of the monarchy before himself and before his brother and before their relationship.” Mr Lowther-Pinkerton earlier tells the programme: “Prince William is very analytical and asks all the questions. And makes sure that he’s clear what you’re asking him to do. His sort of moral compass is set absolutely rigidly due north. He has the clearest understanding of almost anybody I know of what is right and what is wrong and he won’t waiver from it, even if it means he’s going to take a hit.” He earlier tells the show: “There are many examples of when I worked for him where it would have been very easy to take one route. But it wouldn’t have been the honourable or the right thing to do so he took the more difficult route.” Lowther-Pinkerton believes the Duke of Cambridge’s role model is the Queen and the monarchy will be in safe hands when he takes over. He said: “He’s inevitably drawn a lot from the example that she’s given over the years. He’s got some great role models there. In a way, he’s lucky because he sits at the bottom of the pile in terms of the generational way of looking at it. And he can sort of look at those generations and draw on them. The monarchy has always changed, it’s always evolved — each generation will do things slightly differently, there’ll be lots of common themes. That’s why it’s an evolution not a revolution.”

I don’t understand? “There are many examples of when I worked for him where it would have been very easy to take one route. But it wouldn’t have been the honourable or the right thing to do so he took the more difficult route.” Notice he provides zero examples, while claiming to have many. Personally, I have never thought that “honorable” describes William or his decision-making in any way. It was dishonorable to his mother’s memory to posthumously silence her Panorama interview. It was dishonorable to his brother to smear Meghan during her pregnancy to the point of her near suicide. It was dishonorable to his wife to galavant around, balls deep in Norfolk rose bushes. I’m still waiting to hear how it was the best choice, the best decision long-term to exile Harry and Meghan as well. Why was exiling the charismatic Sussexes in “the best interests of the monarchy”? Seems to me that it was a completely selfish, juvenile and petty choice by William.