Nicholl: Duchess Kate is successful at NOT ’emulating Princess Diana’?

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for many things: buttons, laziness, wiglets, wedges of doom. One of the things she’s best known for is her creepy copykeening. All of that money and embiggening, and she can’t buy herself a unique style, so she copies and single-white-females. Kate’s copykeen targets are her mother, her late mother-in-law, the Queen and the Duchess of Sussex. Kate’s copykeening of Meghan has gotten profoundly disturbing in recent years, so much so that it’s easy to forget how creepy Kate has been about copying Diana for more than a decade. Mind you, all of this is simply surface-level copying. It would never occur to Kate to copy Diana’s work ethic, passion, vivacity or emotional intelligence. No, Kate just pores over old photos of Diana and tries to imitate her fashion down to the shoulder pads and pussybows. But to hear Katie Nicholl tell it, Kate has always made a conscious effort to NOT follow in Diana’s footsteps.
According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the Duchess of Cambridge didn’t try to become the new Diana—the naturally occurring comparisons were enough for her.
“I think one of the great strengths of Kate, and one of her real successes, is that she hasn’t followed in Diana’s footsteps,” Nicholl told 9Honey. “I don’t think she seeks to emulate Diana. I think she was so aware of the comparison right from the outset, but despite the weight of that engagement ring on her finger, and the significance that that holds and the comparisons it inevitably draws, she is actually a very different woman. Her success has been in carving her own identity in the Royal Family as the Duchess of Cambridge and making that role herself.”
“I think a respectful nod, a respectful tribute. After the birth of George when she wore that blue and white dress, after Louis’s birth she was in the red, that was very Diana, Diana had worn the same sort of red dress,” Nicholl continued. “We see it when she wears her jewellery and some of the outfits … really, it’s a respectful nod and an acknowledgement of the continuation of history.”
Also, as has been remarked many a time, the duchess tries to raise her kids the way her husband’s mom did.
“We see it in how she’s sort of trying to raise the children in an ordinary way, which is what Diana very much wanted for Harry and William,” Nicholl added. “But I think for the most part, Kate really strives and works very hard to be her own royal, to be her own person, to be a totally unique Duchess of Cambridge, and I think she succeeded in that.”
In some sense, Nicholl is sort of right – Kate made a conscious choice to play the game in a way Diana refused to. Kate suffers indignities in silence, she doesn’t fuss about her husband’s wandering scepter, she’s not out to change the monarchy or modernize anything whatsoever. That’s actually Kate’s great failing -she “played the game,” got the ring and the cheating husband, plus three kids and four houses, and after all that, Kate is being shuffled off to a little separation cottage in Windsor and there’s nothing she can do about it. She’s left no mark, done no damage nor made any changes.
Of course, in other ways, it’s clear that Kate is completely obsessed with Diana and she would love to “emulate” Diana in superficial ways. Kate is not simply doing vague homages to Diana for important occasions. She is literally studying a detailed Diana lookbook to copy what Diana wore to rugby matches, movie premieres and christenings.
PS… When I was looking up our coverage of Kate’s copykeening, I came across this piece from a few months ago which claimed that Kate was successfully attempting a glamorous new style rebrand. LOL.
So bottom line; she really is a Stepford wife.
translation: kate failed to be the “new diana” and she cannot muster the attention/adoration that diana inspired, so we’re shifting the narrative to “she’s her own person”, even though we don’t actually know who that is (and neither does she).
also, the way this site uses the craziest photos of stepford wife… *chef’s kiss*
Kaiser’s pictures! The blue dress picture looks like she’s about to trap the other lady in the room and sell her a timeshare. Either that, or she sees Harry walking toward her in the distance, alone.
Translation: Kate is a 40-year-old woman who has absolutely nothing to show for her 40 years of life nor her 20 years as a royal gf/wife, well except being William’s broodmare. Kate makes my teeth ache.
I disagree with the bit about her not having caused any damage or changed anything.
William was popular in Britain until he married her. Marrying Kate made William unpopular in Britain. People thought if he wanted to marry a workshy lazy stalker there must be something wrong with him too. People said if he could be that easily manipulated by the Middletons he must be weak, stupid and with poor judgement.
He changed from the golden prince into a frog.
She damaged his image and she also seriously damaged the monarchy by refusing to work. Lots of people who used to be monarchists, now either want the monarchy abolished, or else just don’t care anymore. There’s a lot of apathy towards the royal family. Due to the younger generation not working but taking all the money and privileges. It’s not just Kate who doesn’t work hard, but she’s the worst one, whose caused the most anger. And a hardworking wife might have given William a kick to get going.
@Cairidh – I think you are right. Kate did damage William’s reputation, because Kate is lazy, lacks interest in her “work” (when she does work at all), is an empty-headed fashion plate with no sense of fashion, superficial mean girl, and it all reflects badly on William. But that also encourages William and Kate to “go after” the Sussexes, because the Cambridges are not likeable UNTIL the racists compare them to Harry and Meghan. Then all of a sudden William and Kate are great again, because . . . . they’re white and conservative and reflect what is “great” about Britain, I guess?
Agreed, Cairidh. I was a huge monarchist for years. Until they started treating Harry and Meghan like pariahs, I wanted to move to England and work for the royal family. I used to have dreams about working for the Queen as a dresser. I thought the Prince’s Trust did great work. Now, I want the Queen to reign one day longer than Louis XIV, Charles to reign for a year, and then end the monarchy before William gets it.
I wonder if these writers realize how ridiculous they sound. She starts out with her premise that Kate does NOT try to emulate Diana and then lists ALL the ways she does. That paper would have been an F in any writing class.
@ equity, yes, Nichols would certainly fail with regards to this ridiculous and delusional article. I find it quite convenient that Nichol is writing this bit of fiction on the heals of Meghan’s second successful week of her podcasts…..
Meghan is apparently still a sour spot for CopyKeen as well as these so-called royal experts as Meghan comes off of from another successful podcast. I guess it was inevitable that we would have these ludicrous articles of embigging of CopyKeen.
Try harder next time Nicholl, as your spotlight on CopyKeen isn’t what you had intended…..
@equality, It really is an epic fail on Nicholl’s part. It reads like a version of Miracle Max’s words in Princess Bride. She’s only mostly emulating Diana, not all out emulating her.
‘the naturally occurring comparisons were enough for her’ bahahahahaha There was nothing natural about that. That was some deliberate PR. I’m guessing they will be backing off on that now with scheme to erase Diana.
I’m not familiar with the previous Duchesses of Cambridges. Don’t know if is or if she’ll be a ‘unique’ one or not. Kaiser mentioned the glamorous rebrand story. Wonder if she’ll come back from the long vacation with a new style. Losing the wiglets and chopping off a good six to eight inches of hair would be a start.
I really have nothing personally against Kate but I can see why the Rota and tabloids obsess over Meghan still. Kate is so damn stale and boring but there’s nothing there. There’s nothing interesting about her as an individual and if it was, she had to suppress it. Then marrying another bore didn’t help either.
I really don’t even think the rota support her. It’s only until Meghan came on the scene, things shifted positively for her. Her “rise” is phony to me.
Agreed and her “rise” will be short lived. The minute a divorce is announced the press will tear her down or -and this may be worse for the Middletons – be overlooked and almost forgotten.
Diana had endeared herself to the public, so I recall more people siding with her than Charles. There was no way the public would collectively forget about her after the divorce. That will not happen with Kate.
@ Brit, she doesn’t suppress her stance. We see it constantly with her “coach” CarolE calling all of the RR’s pushing these narratives about Kate being the king maker, peace maker and the saviour of the RF. On top of these ridiculous stories of being the rock for Bullyiam as his loyal confidante.
My gawd, Nicholls need to stop with these embigging stories….
Nicholl is correct alright, but not in the way she thinks! Delusional as usual.
Also, that photo of her in the blue blouse really needs a trigger warning, Kaiser!
Crooked smile … too much botox.
A cipher less like Diana cannot be found. Nicholl is correct in that regard.
Kate will never be queen. That’s another way she’ll be copykeening Diana.
When is the last time kate worked? When is she expected back to work? Are they still in Scotland? What Diana outfit will she wear to take the kids to school on the first day? I’m surprised she hasn’t taken them to a theme park like Diana did but of course she would need her mother and the nanny’s help to function.
yeah, Kate’s always tried to push this narrative, and it just falls flat – where she’s totally cosplaying Diana at every opportunity, and yet is also the “anti diana” which at this point we all know just means she puts up with William’s affairs (to a point.)
when people say “the royal family doesn’t want another Diana” what they mean is they don’t want another superstar who is going to shed a spotlight on the failings and issues in the Firm. (Harry and Meghan wave hi from Montecito.)
someone on here mentioned the other day that Kate only cosplays Diana from her royal years, not from her post separation years, and I think that says a lot about Kate.
Kate is a woman with an obvious eating disorder whose husband can’t stand her. So yeah, very Diana.
And in both cases, the husbands don’t care about these EDs and cries for help. They look down on the women for having them instead of reacting with understanding, compassion, and even an ounce of self reflection.
When William was a teenager it was reported he’d broken up with a girlfriend for having anorexia because he didn’t want the hassle after what he went through with his mother.
Being a royal expert or journalist has to be one of the most degrading and cringey jobs in the world. I mean, you have to wake up every morning to be personal PR to some of the most stagnant, stale, boring people on the planet. I would quit because that can’t be fulfilling at all. The things they write and talk about are just…
Well, if there’s a packet of money involved, this seems to be the easiest job on the planet. Just get up in the morning, write 3 paragraphs of repetitive drivel and then off to whatever is really fulfilling.
Kate doesn’t emulate Diana by being open about her cheating husband or doing royal engagements of any value like visiting hospitals. So I suppose Nicholls is correct in one sense, just not in the positive way she is trying to spin this.
She also doesn’t emulate Diana in terms of personal popularity or global impact. Put kate on the British real housewives of London show and she would be indistinguishable from any other woman there.
Kate is really good at the superficial copying of Diana outfits and jewels and having her kids wear old outfits that Diana has first picked out.
Kate was never going to be Diana, of course. But if she had just made a good faith effort to commit to royal “work,” she’d have built up a better reputation & perhaps some affection from the public. As it is, people are used to not seeing her do much in public, so it’s very easy for William to shuffle her off to a separation home. Even the most deranged stans don’t really care if Kate never sits on the throne.
@ Nic919, you are spot on with Nichols thinking that her fawning of CopyKeen is not what she intended. Nichols points of “she is actually a very different woman. Her success has been in carving her own identity in the Royal Family as the Duchess of Cambridge and making that role herself.” What identity??? I am curious to know as I haven’t seen an identity other that SWF’ing her dead MIL and her successful SIL, or and QEII during the disastrous tour.
@ Lizzie Bathory, so well said!! Kate hasn’t one bit of good faith is solely relying on her position of marrying into the RF. I agree with you in what Kate could have accomplished so much with her position as well as her exposure to create her own passionate programs. Yet, no. She is simply relying on those like Nichol to puff her up endlessly….
This is really true! What courageous or impactful work has Kate done? Could anyone imagine her hugging someone with a stigmatized disease … or walking through a field studded with landmines … or visiting a homeless shelter in the middle of the night?
Her one unexpected foray was to visit a memorial to another white woman (one horrifically murdered by a police officer), and Kate made sure not to wear a mask so she’d be recognized, making it all about her.
Kate doesn’t copy Diana in any meaningful way because Diana was completely out of her league. As is Meghan, whose clothes are all she can realistically copy.
Two incredibly obvious/easy things she could have done imo are 1) “raise awareness” (since that seems to be the extent of her involvement in ANYTHING) about HG— the way Sophie and Eugenie became outspoken about issues that affected them personally— and 2) be honest about the fact that she’s very anxious about public speaking. And discuss some ways she’s learning to cope with it, etc. So many people would have related to that!
But no, Kate has to be “perfect” in every way at all times. So tiresome
Kate obsession with copying Diana is disturbing seeing kate in a identical outfit that Meghan has worn right down to that hairstyle it’s psychopath behavior. The media making what kate is doing seem normal is so wrong she literally cosplaying her dead mother in law and sister in law it’s disturbing behavior for grown ass 40 year old woman with three freakin kids there nothing cutesy about Kate needing to copy other woman identity there clothes there mannerisms that not normal behavior. It’s amazing how when Kate clearly copying Diana down right to the outfit putting her kids in Harry old clothes or dressing George like William in 1984 it’s look at by the white media has oh so cute and wholesome. While Meghan could just being wearing Diana watch and people lose their minds .
Kate, with Carole’s help, pimped herself out to catch the eye of the FFK and got it. No accomplishments of her own, before or after her marriage. She fulfilled the royal prime directive and produced an heir and two spares. Kate has uplifted her family’s social status to a point. What did Kate get for all that? Kate got an order in exchange in keeping her mouth shut about Bill’s cheating and other proclivities. An apparent downgrade in living quarters because her services as brood mare are no longer required ( and Bill is tiring of her). The aristos and people of influence still see Kate and the Middletons as social climbing trash, status that will go away with a royal divorce. Some legacy.
To add: She seemed ok with being humiliated in public, by wills friends and others in the waity years and in their marriage. Hope it was all worth it to her.
Of course Kate is nothing like Di. Di wouldn’t let the Firm shut her up–but Kate played the “I’ll be real quiet for you” game from Day One. I attribute that scheme to CarolE who sold William on the idea of Kate because she promised to stay mute in exchange for the title.
@ Harper, Kate is subservient and docile and does as she’s told. This is not Diana by any means! Diana found her voice and used it to tell her story on her own terms.
Sounds like I’m not agreeing with you but I am, @Harper. I just used clumsy phrasing
@Julia K –no worries! If you think about it, Kate could be at the exact stage in her life when Diana was letting the world know how bad it was for her by talking to Andrew Morton. Do we think Kate has has eleven placid years in the royal family? No way. If Kate is at the stage of actually being set up in a separate residence at Adelaide and she is still a mute then yes, she is VERY different from Diana. Even Charles said a lot about his life. Burger King really has Kate successfully muzzled.
Kate does go in for passive aggression. She probably has lots of resentment but shows it by grinning inanely and gurning, telling William publicly she wants another baby, going to William and teasing him with the bug, and sometimes she looks angry at William or annoyed but that’s rare.
Kate targets women with her aggression and the current target has been Meghan for years. Let’s not forget her mother and uncle are still spouting off against Meghan and her copy keen lookbook is kate trying to erase what Meghan has done.
Does this mean that Kate will embrace her authentic self?
Maybe she has finally realized that every one is unique..,,,,
That would require self awareness, she simply cannot tolerate the limelight acknowledging Meghan’s triumph.
Nah, she’s the walking example of that Zombies song. “Her eyes are clear and bright…but she’s not there.” 🤣😈
So this is the new Kate PR strategy? “She’s her own woman, as a ROYAL, but on her own, she’s unique, BUT ALONE, and that’s great.” Hmmm, interesting…
I agree. Kate’s successful because she played the game. She surrendered herself to the Palace aides, does what she’s told and remains silent. And for that she’s been banished to a cottage in Windsor. I don’t believe Adelaide Cottage is what she wanted but it’s what she had to accept.
Be careful what you wish for…
Gawd! Those rictus grins.
Kate: constantly mimicking Diana’s outfits and wearing her jewellery, deeply respectful tribute.
Meghan: emulating Diana’s immense charitable efforts and connections with marginalised people, evil.
How do these people get through the day trying to justify this stuff?!
Super concerned to see another cab off the rank chipping away at Diana’s legacy. Does this bizarre article somehow give off the impression to anyone else that Diana was not a person to emulate? Or am I being over sensitive?
To play this from a different angle, Kate’s whole situation is pretty sad. Clearly at one time, she had agency and personality – even if all of that was channeled toward landing a questionably desirable prince. She partied, she was an athlete, she wore see-through dresses. Kind of crazy in retrospect that’s all we knew of her personality, but still —
And now, what? She’s an object meant to support her husband, and her narrative still seems willing to reinforce that. She’ a mum and a wife, nothing else.
Who can blame her? Look what happens to outsiders who marry in and want to continue to shine on their own… Kate is probably grateful she hasn’t already been beheaded and replaced.
Kate didn’t have to chase after William she choose to because all that matters to her and her mother is that Kate has title . Let’s be clear kate has never been a victim she actively choose this life for herself kate has no problem playing the game as along as she gets what she wants.
She got what she wanted. She should let that be enough. The time for reflection is past, it is time for maturity; make the best of the situation.
She should not try to spread her misery.
She didn’t have to put out a false story smearing her sister in law. If her life is miserable that’s her choice but putting out false stories about others is pretty unforgivable.
Kate is supposed to be more than a mother and wife. She is expected to work. She could move up her hours and is not expected to put in 35 hour work weeks. She did say she would “work hard” at the engagement interview, so she’s not really keeping her part of the bargain IMO.
It is a shame she’s not allowed to stick with events she could actually be good at. Support done sailing, some crew, other athletic endeavors. Flirt with the pros and look good in performance wear. But I doubt Wills wound condone his wife looking sportier than the prince who likes football and polo.
She is allowed to stick to those events. The issue is that while she prefers those kinds of events, she still doesn’t want to work. Period. If she has to work she prefers its sailing or tennis or whatever, but her baseline preference is to not work.
Exactly this. She barely attended Wimbledon this year. The girl just doesn’t like to work.
Who’s saying she’s not allowed to do that stuff? She seemingly avoids all work equally.
Nah, she needs to suck it up and do everything her job requires, even if it’s events that don’t appeal to her. That’s what she’s getting paid to do with her life of luxury, privilege and entitlement. But this woman dabbles at her job and avoids work like the plague.
Dear lord…if the unthinkable actually happens and William DOES divorce Kate, I cannot imagine how many more of these “we should feel sorry for her!” comments we’re going to see here.
Well, even if she stuck to the events she liked, which really she should do some other things too, she’d still have to do 3 times as many of those events to even seem like she does work.
It’s not that she’s *not allowed*, the problem is that she IS allowed to be lazy, to turn down important charities and events because she simply can’t be arsed. She is enabled in her obvious disinterest to study, learn and apply that learning to any kind of meaningful work. It’s a straw man fallacy that she’s a perfect future PoW and QC, i.e. her laziness and entitlement have been refuted by the RRs, and her role has been distorted and exaggerated to make her seem a valuable asset to the BRF. Fortunately most of us here see right through it. It will be her eventual undoing.
Maybe its just me but I sense the white flag of surrender in this article. After all the acclaim that Meghan has received lately with the number one podcast, an article with stunning photos…..Even though the Rota is trying to brainwash people into thinking all of this is bad and Meghan is evil, its not sticking. Its like Kate knows she can’t compete so she’s retreating into the roles of Not-Diana and Not-Meghan. No mention of the Early Buttons Center, no talk of being the linchpin or jewel in the crown. Its weird.
Will the real Kate Middleton please stand up, please stand up.
If you go by the standards of the institution, Kate is the best they’ve ever had. She has completed the first order, which is to produce an heir, and she’s produced one with two spares in short order. She has not done anything to bring shine to herself; she has not tried to outwork William; she hasn’t found any new charities that will bring benefits to society and does not appear to have brought much impact or material help to those charities she’s taken on; and has apparently, very early on, told the Irish Guards not to expect her to make an appearance every year- that is expecting too much. In the process, she has become the non-speaking Duchess of Button, Bows, Ruffles and Pepulums. The Windsors have done themselves in by having too many people doing so-called royal “work” and now they are in a position of having to create “work” for themselves. Was it necessary for the Queen to enlist not only all her children but all her cousins to represent her? Kate appeared quite content to do very little and to have no impact on anything. Harry was busy establishing organizations to actually help sepecific causes but that didn’t take any shine from HER. How wretched of Harry to find a woman who can do equally impactful work as he, and thus caused a problem for Kate. The racist BM was in an ideal position. They could be as racist and mysogynistic beyond all measure, and had lots to write about. The Cambridges appear to be only too happy to help the media in this destructive endeavour in exchange for baseless embiggening.
Diana did not “try” to overshadow Charles, she wanted to do well for her husband and the royals. But he got jealous. william is not jealous of Kate but he seems to still be avoiding her “loving” looks and looking annoyed. Kate has low work numbers (Diana would not have gotten away with that, she had to do royal work right away) and just is a show off (grinning inanely in that gaudy gold outfit, showing off on tennis courts, grinning at cameras and doing the so called piano playing in a pre recorded session hitting piano keys and grinning). Diana had a lot more substance and really was interested in causes and charities and unlike Kate she took on more serious charities instead of showing up at sport and show business related events). Camilla was given training and PR work before she married Charles and she had to do this work as the wife of the heir. Kate could not be bothered and is about half Camilla’s age. I don’t see any excuses for Kate. Kate’s problem IMO stemmed from her cold treatment to Meghan and letting that fake story stay until Meghan corrected it. William is no ball of fire in the work department and Kate enables him doing less rather than more.
Diana as a 19 year old held two part time jobs. Kate after she got a degree did very little and had one sporadic part time job with Jigsaw and had the job less than a year and she had plenty of time to wait for the ring so she could have gotten her Early Childhood degree and had shown she had interest in it at the very least. Kate is very inadequate but I guess she is the sort the royals like, all Stepford and she comes across as very cold. IMO
Isn’t there someone somewhere on the staff that can tell her to stop the gurning and the strange expressions?
Harper, your comment on Kate’s agreement to stay “mute” reminds me of the Little Mermaid fairy tale, losing her voice willingly when she tries to catch a prince, one she truly loved. Kate never loved William and never had a voice to give up in the first place. So yes, as a mercenary, she would sacrifice any principles, honor or identity to bag him. Luckily for her, she had none of these to begin with and her acquisitive nature is always “waity-ing” for the next bauble (be it jewelry, clothes or mansions). I easily see how a divorce from this vulture would be good PR for William. He too is an empty shell, of course (his only passions being fury, jealousy and lust for other women). Awful people.