The Cambridges & Sussexes will be ‘playing royal hide & seek’ in Windsor next week

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in the UK and Germany next week. First Manchester, then Dusseldorf, then London. When they swing back to England after Germany, they’ll probably be staying at Frogmore Cottage for a night, as Frogmore is still their British “base.” They still have a current lease on Frogmore, which is a short distance away from Windsor Castle and part of the larger Royal Windsor Estate. The Daily Mail has literally posted MAPS to show the distance between Frogmore Cottage and Adelaide Cottage, the Cambridges’ fourth home. From what I gather, it’s a short drive between Adelaide and Frogmore, and maybe a 15-20 minute walk. We also know that Prince William and Kate barely spent a week in Scotland with the Queen, and they’re already back in London/Windsor, and “moving in” to Adelaide. Considering they’re not giving up any of their other properties, I suspect the move-in is less about transferring stuff and more about buying all new stuff. But I digress! The important thing here is that for about 24 hours, the Cambridges and Sussexes will be in the same general vicinity. Please allow “royal expert” Christopher Andersen to make a mountain out of that molehill.
Avoiding confrontation? Royal expert Christopher Andersen believes Prince William and Duchess Kate will avoid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their upcoming trip to the U.K. as the royal family prepares for the Duke of Sussex’s memoir to drop.
“It’s going to be interesting in the next few days when Harry and Megan go to Europe, and they’re gonna be playing royal hide and seek,” Andersen exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 30.
The author — whose book, The Day Diana Died, is available now — explained that the beginning of the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes trip shouldn’t be too awkward since the Cambridges are with Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland — but they’ll return while Meghan, 41, and Harry, 37, are in town.
“Right now, the Cambridges have gone to Balmoral [Castle] … and [Prince] Charles and [Duchess] Camilla are there. They’re out of the way during the first part of the Sussexes trip to Britain, but on [September 8], the Sussexes return to Britain from Germany,” Andersen explained. “They’re going to be, literally, a brief stroll each other on the grounds of Windsor because the Cambridges have to [return in time to get their] kids in school.”
“It’s gonna have all the markings of a old fashioned farce with these people trying to avoid each other,” the royal expert explained to Us. “They don’t wanna see each other because everybody’s worried about the [Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir]. Harry’s book is gonna be loaded with, obviously, bombshells.”
While specific details about the memoir have yet to be revealed, the expert claims that the royal family is anxious to see what Harry may reveal. “I would imagine almost anything is gonna disturb them,” Andersen chuckled. “I don’t think they wanna talk to ’em until they’ve seen it.
[From Us Weekly]
Actually, Harry and Meghan’s first stop is in Manchester, so the couples will easily avoid each other. Coming back from Germany, that’s when both couples will be in Windsor. It occurred to me recently that the Sussexes’ trip will probably coincide with the Cambridge kids’ first day of school at Lambrook. Ten bucks says that Kate and William do a photocall with all three kids for the “first day of school.” I mean, if the Kensington Palace advisors are doing their jobs, that’s what they should recommend. It would be one way for Peggington to try to steal his younger brother’s thunder. The tabloids would love it too, because they haven’t had new photos of the Cambridges since they showed up separately at the Commonwealth Games. *insert side-eye emoji*
W&K might be hiding, but I don’t think H&M will be doing any seeking.
Exactly this. It’s only a game when both sides play.
Haha, yes, perfect response. Only one couple is hiding from the other.
Yup. The last time these two couples were in each other’s general vicinity, only one looked bothered, stiff, and uncomfortable, and it wasn’t Harry and Meghan.
Lol.absolutely
Royal Hide-And-Seek huh? These British writers are a damn thirsty mess.
And this why the Cambs picked a place on Windsor. They couldn’t keep the Sussexes out of the UK but now they get a share of the headlines instead of being completely ignored. Everyone will wonder if they will run in to each other 🙄. It’s literally the only smart PR move I’ve seen them make.
It’s similar to Kate dressing like Meghan or Diana because the only way she gets press attention outside that island is by being linked to more famous women.
H&M better have the house sweeped for bugs and hidden cameras before staying. Baldy is in deep shite for not providing sussex content for the jubbly and not having any info to sell so if he doesn’t deliver this trip they will start printing his messiness.
So, the prediction is some kind of old-timey “Carry On…Around Windsor”? I can’t lie, I’d watch that. It could be H&M relaxing while W&K bumble around and fall over stuff, with all the ‘bawdy’ jokes being about pegging. Hilarity!!!! /s
I’m picturing a lot of running and hiding to the Benny Hill theme. 🤣
Oh Lionel I’m dying over here
Man, I’m really getting a “the Queen is dying” vibe.
ITA – last days, changing of the guard, all that.
And I’m glad for the Sussex – after the funeral and the coronation, they’ll be completely free. No more obligations, no need to go out of their way to be considerate, they can speak/write as they wish.
@ Esmeralda, I seriously doubt that Harry, or Meghan, would grace their presence for the coronation of Charles. Once QEII passes, they will wipe their hands of their poisonous relatives.
As Harry eloquently stated in The Cut, he lost his father as well. I think ashes are all that’s left of the bridges on Salty Island.
Someone please correct me if I’m wrong, but I could swear I read that the coronation ceremony doesn’t actually take place until about a year after the Queen passes? (Even though obviously Charles will be King the moment she goes.)
So it’s possible that we’re going to be looking at AN ENTIRE YEAR of frantic “Will the Sussexes attend the coronation?!” & “Or will they SNUB Charles??” articles.
I preemptively have a headache even thinking about it.
Lorelei, I’ll pass you the aspirin bottle because there is a period of waiting before a coronation, usually a year. But given Charles’ age and how thirsty he might be to have his pomp and circumstance ceremony, maybe he’ll have it sooner.
The media is doing the ‘Queen is dying’ thing for click bait. I am expecting her to celebrate 100.
Oh!!! The drama! People all over the world have neighbors they avoid and don’t acknowledge. Life goes on.
Though I can see Kate seeking out which box the “romantic” binoculars Will gave her are in and the best hiding spot to use the binoculars.
I was picturing her hiding behind a tree to try to get a glimpse of PH.
The school day isn’t that long, I nominate doing something outdoorsy with the kids and her camera (plus someone else to take photos of her taking photos of course) that just happens to take them to right outside Frogmore when she produces a telephoto lens and starts snapping while wearing a manic grin and muttering something about “I’m the next Diana”.
This:
“It’s gonna have all the markings of a old fashioned farce with these people trying to avoid each other”
is obviously never going to happen, but I wish it would, because it would make a hilarious mockumentary-style movie. Parker Posey could play Kate.
Where’s the guy who played the Benny Hill theme outside Downing Street when you need him?
What is with the way they are quoting Andersen, with the “wannas” and the ” ’ems”? Is that just another way the reporters are classist? They try to distinguish between the posh reporters and the low class ones by writing what the “others” say phonetically? Everything about this system is toxic.
Well spotted and yes, the BRF wouldn’t exist without the whole ‘know your place’ structure ‘beneath’ it.
Andersen’s American, so THAT’S the reason they’re making him sound lower class. 🙄
My knowledge of the British upper class comes from Agatha Christie and P. G. Wodehouse, so I’ve always had the impression that they use their own version of slang and bad grammar. It’s the middle class that tries to speak properly.
I think the Sussexes made it clear at the Jubbly church service they have no interest in engaging with the Cambridges. And the Cambridges, along with Prince Charles are gutless cowards. For all of the ridiculous articles about them flying across the ocean to see the Sussexes, I doubt if they would have the balls to see them when they are right there in the UK.
Yep. W&K like to talk a big game but we saw how they acted when Harry and Meghan were back. It’s still so funny to look back at how uncomfortable and tense Kate was at the Trooping.
Kate snubbed them at the 2020 commonwealth service (William didn’t do anything obviously rude on the video) and kate was the one looking in their direction at the 2022 jubilee event. William can at least act properly when H and M are in the same room, but it’s clear that Kate is unable to do so.
And William and Harry were able to be civil to each other at the statue unveiling.
the sad thing is for the 2020 service – William just looked at Harry and said hi and that was it, which would have been fairly rude on its own (no visible smile, I don’t think he acknowledged Meghan, etc) but then Kate had to just outdo him lol.
I always worry about how I am going to avoid the neighbor who lives a 15-20 minute walk away from me. It’s exhausting.
Lol, right? A 15-minute walk is about 1 km at a very moderate pace.
The Cambridges always do first day of school photo ops so its nothing new.
Not always, only for the first day of school for each kid (so when George started at Thomas’s we got one, then when Charlotte started we got one.) So going by that, we would get one this year anyway bc of Louis but we probably won’t next year.
In other words, the plans for the Sussexes visit is up in the air apart from the itinerary. No TMZ in the bushes??
This is the discretion that the Sussexes earned in a painful experience.
The palace and royal sources will provide an update after they leave.
Why would avoidance be necessary if in the umpteen update, the book is already written, edited and checked by lawyers. Do one think that a probable meeting will mean that matters would be so out of hand to create an addendum?
Surely not from an elegant prince?
Pray tell or this is the usual, keep William riled up so he will rant as soon as the visit is over.
Let us see if this would be the usual or an entirely new situation.
It’s likely that Harry and Meghan will fly directly into Manchester and then leave from their to go to Dusseldorf. There’s not going to be much time to meet up and I don’t think Harry and Meghan are eager to meet with Cambridges because nothing has changed and any information of them meeting will be leaked to the press by KP.
The photos of Meghan and Kate at Wimbledon just make me sad. They looked genuinely happy to spend time together. I always wonder what exactly was said and to whom in the months after the wedding.
NOTE WELL:
Meghan has said on more than one occasion (during & since the O intvw) that how things appeared [in the monarchy] was far from the reality behind the scenes.
In other words, when you see the royals in public giving off an “all’s well” vibe, usually the opposite is true.
Consider: the infamous photo of Harry/Bulliam/Phillip/TamponChuck/Diana’s brother all walking behind her coffin when, in the name of decency, such young children should never have been made to walk behind their dead parent’s coffin. However, the royals had a show to put on so to h3ll with decency.
Consider: Harry told DaxShepherd on the latter’s podcast back in May 2021 that when M first saw how things were behind the scenes, she was shocked, saying it wasnt what she and her friends had envisioned.
Consider: in the vid clips of H spkng with O during promos for TheMeYouCantSee, he told the story of when M had confided in him about her suicidal ideation and instead of being able to deal with the aftermath of such a shocking revelation, they had to get dressed to go to a function.
Consider: when M told Serena in the former’s 1st podcast episode abt being told abt a fire in Archie’s room in South Africa and how, even after hearing such devastating news as parents, they had to immediately go off to an engagement and leave their 4-month old in the care of strangers.
Consider: M telling Serena that often, things are done more for how it looks instead of how it actually feels for the folks who have to put on a show for the consumption of onlookers.
In Conclusion: kkkHATE smiling and putting on a show for onlookers when she and M were at Wimbledon was just that: a show for onlookers.
These Wimbledon photos were taken after Archie was born and after kate totally ignored Meghan and Archie at the polo match and only Louis tried to approach seeing the baby. Kate also brought Pippa to this event who sat on the other side of Meghan so kate was putting on a show for the cameras here.
This was also after Kate had given Tominey the false crying story making Meghan a target for the media and weaponized her white lady tears and still has never corrected the story even though it was completely false.
So kate was being a duplicitous queen bee here making a show for the media while having stabbed Meghan in the back.
All wasn’t what it seemed. By that time KP had already leaked the Meghan made Kate cry story and Kate was only at the women’s final because she didn’t want Meghan to have all the limelight by attending on her own. Before 2018, Kate never attended the women’s final.
I believe it was also right after Meghan hit a lot of bad press for supposedly not allowing people to sit near her when she was with her friend at a match.
Not only good PR for Pegs & Jegs (as mentioned above) but I always felt like the main reason they moved to Windsor was to spy on Harry & Meghan.To maybe prevent future communication with the queen or any of the other unroyals. Pegs is like I’m going to “police” their access. It accomplishes several goals: 1) control Sussex access 2) p/u drippings of Sussex PR and 3) getting Jegs out of Peg’s heir?
THIS!
We are about to witness what happens when a complete idiot tries to run interference between his brother and his grandmother.
My guess is they’ll high-tail it to Casa Meddlesome to avoid a chance encounter. Ma will soothe Peggy’s indignant feelings with cheese toast and Stick will watch Coronation Street and eat a cookie.
I sincerely doubt it. Peggy doesn’t mess with the Middletons anymore. They seem to have had a falling out.
More than likely he’ll be in the arms of his latest squeeze..
What would be amusing is M&H popping up to see the Queen (arranged on her secret stashed cellphone) their one free evening while the press and Cambridges are unproductively staking out Windsor. The Rota outrage would be spectacular.
Hilarious! The press is studiously avoiding the real reason those cowardly Cambs will avoid H&M: the Cambs continue to orchestrate an ongoing smear campaign against the Sussexes. They CANNOT chance running into Harry and Meghan, too afraid they will confront them about the endless fuckery.
Beverley, ITA. The Shamebridges are completely unable to look them in the eye, because of everything they’ve done to the Sussexes. It’s not a cold war (which is incredibly stupid–someone send these people to school), it’s about 2 people knowing exactly what they’ve done and not wanting Harry to tell them to their faces exactly what he thinks of them. That gives Harry a lot of power.
Do you really think H hasn’t told them to their faces what he thinks of them?
Sure, I wonder if he’s an opportunity since the move to the US. The smear campaign that has continued is just added on top of everything. I seriously doubt that POPnSHOP want to be face to face with Harry or Meghan.
“I would imagine almost anything is gonna disturb them,”
First true statement, written by a Royal Rota Rat. I have read in a very long tome.
Meh, Kate and Willy are like dry toast, completely avoidable and harsh on the tastebuds.
I’m hoping H&M pop up at Adelaide with a loaf of banana bread.
Or lemon bread made from the lemons on their glorious Montecito Casa overlooking the beautiful beaches in California!!
The only thing they deserve is sour lemons.
I vote for bringing the chocolate pie from The Help.
I think a Humble Pie would be a nice gesture. The original recipe calls for it to be made with entrails from a deer’s stomach, intestines, suet, liver, etc. Yum yum!
Why should Meghan do that? If you had a neighbor who has been vicious to you and whose actions have endangered your life and your child’s life would you go over with banana bread? The black woman does not have to be the peacemaker here. If anything, next time Meghan sees Kate she should give her, as the English would say, the cut direct.
It’s a joke, lighten up.
That picture of them, where he leaves her for dust to negotiate the stone stairs in spike heels by herself. It makes me so sad. Not only is he not in love with her, he is publicly disrespecting her.
Did no one ever teach him manners at any of his expensive schools? He should have got a severe dressing down from someone for that behavior.
He is a crude self-centered a-hole and he needs to treat the woman he married with some respect whether he is in love with her or not.
Well, HamsterJan, he is the ffk–I believe she is required to walk behind him, isn’t she? I don’t believe there is respect from either of them for the other. They truly deserve each other. KHate truly signed up for this because she’s hanging on for the Q-C title. I guess so she can sit amongst the jewels. It isn’t like she’ll being doing anything.
He could choose to help her down the stairs, she’s not required to walk behind him and NOT be helped. Charles helps Camilla down steps all the time, because of her balance and osteoporosis issues. This is how William has treated Kate for 20 years. He hid her for years as his bedmate, wouldn’t claim her publicly, kept dumping her to go for other women. This is what she has chosen to accept in exchange for titles and position, so I have no sympathy for her at all.
“Harry’s book is gonna be loaded with, obviously, bombshells.” — I’m not sure that it will be. However, talk about drumming up business for the book! If the royal family doesn’t want to encourage people to read the book, then they shouldn’t keep making references to it, and what it may contain. (Side note: what horrible things did the royal family do to make them THAT afraid of the book anyway? Acting so scared/offended makes them all look guilty as heck)