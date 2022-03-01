Duchess Kate copykeened Princess Diana’s 1993 Six Nations match look

Do y’all remember when the Duchess of Cambridge’s defenders used to constantly claim that Kate was cosplaying Prince William’s dead mother’s fashion because William wanted her to? I still remember that. People really came onto Beyonce’s internet and tried to say that William was always going to his wife and trying to convince her to dress more like Diana. After nearly eleven years of marriage, can’t we all come together and admit that William probably finds it a little bit creepy at this point too?
So, yes, at Saturday’s Six Nations rugby match, Duchess Kate copykeened Diana once again. Kate clearly has several lookbooks devoted to her favorite copykeen subjects: Diana, Meghan, Crown Princess Mary, and her own mother, Carole Middleton. For the Six Nations match, Kate really looked through lots of archives to find the photos of Diana attending a Six Nations match in 1993. Kate then shopped ‘til she dropped until she found the perfect copykeen version of Diana’s black-and-white houndstooth coat/blazer.
What will it take for Kate to buy herself a new personality? Something all her own, no copykeening, no homage-ing her dead mother-in-law, no creepy obsession with her sister-in-law, no more being styled by mummy. Is her natural personality more “Sister Wife dresses and jeggings”? Or is she copying the other yummy mummies there too?
Meanwhile, the press is excited because they heard Prince George speaking to his parents about rugby at the Six Nations match:
Prince George has been practicing his rugby skills with his mom Kate Middleton! The 8-year-old royal accompanied his parents, Prince William and Kate, to the England vs. Wales Six Nations game at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, where Kate revealed that Prince George has started playing rugby at school.
George shared that he just started learning how to tackle, before turning to his mom and saying: “But I haven’t tackled you yet!” Kate, 40, replied with a laugh: “Yes, you have!”
But George isn’t the only young rugby fan in the Cambridge household — his 3-year-old brother Prince Louis “started taking his referee whistle to nursery [school],” according to Kate.
Saturday’s match was the first face-off between England and Wales since Kate took over as patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union, making her rivals with her husband, who has been patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016. Kate’s side came out victorious on Saturday, but Prince George didn’t spill which side he was rooting for ahead of the game. When George was asked if he’d be supporting his mother or father’s team, the prince shrugged and smiled at William.
“It’s become quite the thing in the house,” Prince William, 39, said. “She is quite into it, I’m trying to stay out of it.”
[From People]
I felt William’s sigh deep in my soul, honestly. William, what about your marriage? “She is quite into it, I’m trying to stay out of it.” William, what about pruning rose bushes? “She is quite into it, I’m trying to stay out of it.” William, what about your wife dressing like your dead mother? “She is quite into it, I’m trying to stay out of it.”
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red, Instar.
Britain's Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George arrive to watch the Six Nations rugby match between England and Wales, at Twickenham stadium, London, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Britain's Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George arrive to watch the Six Nations rugby match between England and Wales, at Twickenham stadium, London, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Britain's Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George arrive to watch the Six Nations rugby match between England and Wales, at Twickenham stadium, London, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Oh wow! So creepy,i actually feel sorry for her. How much influence does her stylist have or are they called royal dressers. She is doing a terrible job of not guiding her away from this embarassing Single White Femaling.
Ha! I just made a SWF reference below before reading the comments. That’s all I can think of with her
@Noki, you know I agree. As I read the list of women she may be imitating, I had to admit it must be difficult because comparisons will be made and looks IDed that will match. But Kate has stylists at her disposal, why not use them. And if I were Kate I would have their number one mission be to invent a Kate image like no one else. Or maybe they did and this is their answer.
BTW, if I were Kate I would not deliberately dress like Diana. Drawing comparisons to her is not wise. She comes up lacking in so many ways. But that is another subject.
@ Seraphina I agree and like i have mentioned before, high profile women who get photographed frequently will at some point have simillar outfits and its very easy to do a side by side to show this,especially for certain engements as various looks are just universal. HOWEVER the same outfits at rare occasions like this is just ridiculous,she must seek help.
Yeah, there are absolutely always going to be comparisons and copies of other outfits (its why People has that “Who wore it better” section lol.) It’s not like every celeb or famous person out there has this incredibly unique sense of style and never overlaps, especially when we’re talking about non-red carpet or big events (like Cannes or something).
but there’s wearing a blazer and black pants to rugby and then there’s wearing an almost exact copy of the blazer your MIL wore once in 1993 to a rugby game.
@Seraphina— I think she’s tried to do her own thing and the result was bronde hair and sister-wife dresses. Other trademarks of her style that I can think of are jeggings and wedges. And buttons.
Question for CBers: I feel like it didn’t used to be this bad. Can the downward spiral be traced back to her being iced out of the Cabbage Clods?
I know she has a long, LONG history of cosplay, going back to her William chasing days, but … it was reasonable in the sense that it was within the bounds of her social milieu, not this straight up copy/pasta.
@LaraW I will admit that I don’t pay a ton of attention to what Kate wears but if memory serves her style (‘style’) was a bit more varied in the early days of her marriage, though there were definitely awkward moments with un-weighted dress hems and such. I mean, she’s always adored buttons but it wasn’t all buttons all the time and / or Diana and Meghan cosplay.
IDK maybe she thinks that if she dresses like Diana then people will love her the way Diana was loved? Whatever the reason, it is weird.
@LaraW I think she started out doing it for big events, so it seemed less weird and more like a tribute, and then as the years went on it spiraled downward to where it seems every outfit is a copy of someone. I also think bc we have seen her copying Meghan so much that it makes the Diana copying stand out more – because we see its not about “honoring” her MIL (if it was ever), its about having no sense of self and literally having no idea what to wear or what is appropriate.
Also i’m laughing at the pasta. I would like some pasta lol.
What I find imposible to believe is that the media still calls it homage and find the copying Diana touching.
I was expecting page six to behead her and call her out but that is only here aparently.
@Lucy – I think its because Diana still sells, even 25 years after her death, more than Kate. So putting Diana in a headline with Kate gets more clicks than just Kate. Putting pictures of Diana in an article gets you more clicks and more traffic than just Kate. Kate by herself doesn’t sell magazines, doesn’t generate interest. Her dead MIL still does though. so that’s why they let her “get away” with it, in my opinion, because it gets them $$.
@seraphina, you’re assuming Kate doesn’t want to be compared to Diana. Dumb doormats do not think they’re dumb. She thinks she is Diana and she has Diana’s goodwill because the entire press machinery in the UK elevate her to top CEO cum Saint Catherine. How else can you explain her Queen Bee arrogance and the way she coasts on everything? She probably thinks she’s better than Diana cos her marriage is technically still existing.
@LaraW, The bronde hair and flower print dress made Kate look like Carole. That’s who she was copying with that look.
Kate is isolated because of her own hangups. She has no community where she can grow as a person. She doesn’t want the people who would befriend her and the aristos have sided with Rose. Tatler made it abundantly clear that Kate will always be an outsider.
I’ve been rewatching Mad Men and Kate reminds me in some ways of Betty Draper. A grown woman with the petty jealousies and feelings of a child. Someone who was raised to be admired by a domineering mother and is controlled by her husband and the misogyny and hate of the time period (or in Kate’s case, the traditions of the BRF) and can only respond within those structures.
That’s just creepy. I can see when she first came on the scene and trying to figure things out, but now? And why would she even WANT to invite comparisons to Diana? Diana was a warm, friendly person. Kate is an awkward mean girl.
Who worked her ass off! She’s neglecting the part where she is highlighting how little she does by reminding us of Diana.
I think Diana would have seen through Kate. ANd been appalled at h ow she acted towards Meghan and Harry.
Super creepy.
It started before the wedding, her wedding dress had the same silhouette as Margaret’s, then the Diana cosplay at the maternity ward. Now she’s still wearing flag colors on tours and imitating Meghan’s looks. It’s been over a decade of costuming and cosplay. It’s become predictable.
It was claimed Kate’s wedding dress was very similar to Isabella Orsini’s and some say she copied Grace Kelly.
Omg!! That pic of Princess Diana with Will Carling. Weren’t there rumors about them?? Of all the shenanigans, the royals have got themselves over the years… Yet Megan’s avocados and bananas is the most offensive thing ever according to the British press.
They were dating for a while.
So it’s ok to copy Diana, just as long as it’s the clothes and not her carisma and work ethic.
His brief marriage broke up because of his affair with Diana, and they weren’t *dating*, she was sneaking him into KP for trysts. A black mark on Diana’s history.
Do you feel better sharing this?
Diana lived and died her entire royal life without a single minute of privacy.
Poor woman never had a shot at love. I see her as trying to do what was expected. After seeing the failure her marriage was, and that she was trapped there, she tried to conform to what others like her did, have the obligatory children and live your sex life as single, with other married people. It did not work out for her. I believe she truly did not want that life for herself, and at the same time, having been married at such young age to a person she was far to be her match, I think she did not feel that true passion until she got with someone else.
She was so used and unlucky. So endearing that Harry is continuing her heart’s work.
@girl_ninja — no I don’t feel better sharing it, but it’s a sad fact of life. Diana made a serious mistake getting involved with a man who had only been married a short time, and while I admire the heck out of Diana and all the good things she did in her too short life, I still cannot condone what she and Carling did. Prince Charles gets constantly dragged for his affairs(s), and rightly so. Adultery is adultery, no matter who engages in it, and unless both partners agree to an open marriage, it always ends up hurting someone.
Carling said they had no affair. But that said. I think Diana should have avoided him. Diana was dumped by Charles after they had Harry. ANd they were separated. She was with primarily single men. And serious about Dr. Khan after the separation and right before the divorce. I don’t think Carling was an “adulterous relationship,’ He denied it and even Diana’s critic Penny Junor believed Carling when he said there was no affair. It is more in Charles’ court because, Charles went into the marriage not in good faith. He was involved with many women (favorites were Camilla, Dale and Janet), Charles was godfather for Dale Tryon’s son and Camilla Parker Bowles son. I doubt DIana would have looked at another man if CHarles had stopped seeing Camilla (he had no trouble moving on from Dale Tryon). It was said by some sources that Charles was “relieved” when Diana became occupied with Hewitt.
It is a bad mark for Charles for bringing Diana into the “marriage” with the purpose of using her to have his children then he dumped her. Diana was only 23 when Charles had no more use for her other than appearances sake. I hope this never happens again in royal history.
Diana’s worst mistake was falling for Charles. The previous relationship Anna Wallace was older than Diana and more experienced, she ditched Charles when he danced the night away with Camilla (Camilla did not play safe married friend), Anna Wallace told Charles “nobody treats me like that, not even YOU.” Too bad he was not rejected by all his “candidates” for mother of his children and wife. The ironic thing is Kate is NOTHING like Diana. Diana had a work ethic, she was more genuine, and she was genuinely interested in causes and charities, and eager to learn. Kate can dress up like her all she wants but it is totally meaningless. Kate is totally clueless.
I see her copykeening and I admire Diana even more for how natural and unique she was.
She is dressing like his dead mother because she wants to. I wonder if she does this in private as well? It could be one of the many reasons why Billy likes to prune roses. What man wants to shag a woman who likes to dress up as his mother? It’s sick and she is gross.
I could be wrong but I wonder whether this is more William wanting her to dress like Diana , than Kate herself. Although the royals are all about theme and tribute dressing, I do find it strange that she goes for Diana looks with such frequency.
People seem to love Diana’s fashion too but personally I can’t stand it. The 80’s is a period of fashion which should never make a comeback.
sorry but I don’t think William is asking for her to dress like Diana. I think he’s having a hard time even looking at her so it must mean that when the car pulls up, she jumps in cosplaying his dead mother. It must be freaky. Even to Prince Evil.
Diana had “style”. It did not matter what she wore as she looked good due to her “style”. Kate “just” wears designer duds. “Just” wearing designer duds does not give you style.
Carole was obsessed with Diana from day one, so much so that she set her daughter into the path of Diana’s eldest so. So the obsession with copying Diana is both Carole and Kate.
What normal person would search for photos of what diana wore at a rugby match and then purchase an almost identical jacket, of course with dumb gold buttons to make the current jacket look more dated than the 1993 one.
@nic919 speaking of, guess who just HAD to announce their new party collection two days after Doria looked stunning in that Burberry dress?
Can’t let Meghan and her mum have all the spotlight now can we?
I think someone in Mutton Buttons circle (a courtier or most likely Ma Mutton) realized after the marriage was going to actually happen that the main thing Elegant Bill has going for him in the public’s eye is that he’s Diana’s son. And after he gave in and decided to marry her, Mutton Buttons was told that she needed to remind everyone about Diana as a way to foster that good will at every opportunity. Elegant Bill thought it was a good idea too, thus he gave her Big Blue as an engagement ring. Thus her wearing blue at the engagement announcement, and all of the times she’s cosplayed Diana since.
Since then, it’s become apparent that being Diana’s son and having the ‘happy’ marriage that she wanted but didn’t get is ALL that Elegant Bill has going for him. He has no charisma. No work ethic. No natural empathy or anything inside of him that allows him to connect with the public in a meaningful manner. So he and Mutton Buttons has to cling to the reminders about Diana, and that’s why we get stupid stories about how ‘normal’ their marriage is. That’s why we get the ‘Dear Granny Diana’ cards from the children. That fake image is all they have.
The thing is, Diana was beloved because of so many things both Mutton Buttons and Elegant Bill lack (work ethic, compassion), and it’s becoming more and more apparent as they age. Once Betty’s gone and someone in the press dishes up what’s really going on with them (and I think they will), that’ll be all she wrote.
I actually think Carole and Kate were the ones who really wanted that ring. It might have been “suggested” to William by Carole that it would be “nice” if Kate got the ring. William is more like Charles than Diana now. IMO. Diana being around IMO would have kept Harry and his family in the UK. Diana would have fought for Harry and Meghan and been their best supporter.
+1 it is just gross especially since she is now four years older than Princess Diana was when she was killed. It is beyond creepy, what happens when she is 50 still dressing like her mil who never was allowed to live past the very young age of 36?
That is gross. Imagine if Diana was alive right now she would hang her head in shame.
I don’t think William would have married Kate if Diana had lived. William would not have needed those “heart to heart” talks with Carole and Diana would have seen through Kate.
I feel sad for her. This is beyond pitiful.
It seriously is pitiful and freaking creepy. You’re dressing as your husband’s dead mother. Wth is your problem. Also that was stylish for Diana in the 90s. Blaze your own path woman for crying out loud. Creepy af.
I’m actually shocked she hasn’t gotten Di’s haircut.
It’s so weird at this point. For major events, I can kind of get the copying (or sorry, “tribute.”) Like I thought it was cute when she wore the polka dot dress after George was born that was similar to the one Diana wore when William was born.
But its all the other copying for random things that really aren’t hugely significant or anything. Like this event. Was it necessary for her to cosplay Diana for it? I do think sometimes its just a coincidence and the press is reaching to find the Diana reference, but sometimes its clear she’s trying for the reference/comparison. This obviously seems to be the latter.
She needs to start cosplaying Diana’s work ethic.
I thought the cosplaying on the steps of the Lindo wing with newborn baby George was sort of sweet since Diana couldn’t be there to see her first grandchild. But other than that, it’s just plain weird. And it’s also getting old. She’s been a royal for over a decade now, and she still cannot manage to find her voice, her confidence, a solid work ethic, her own identity, nothing. All this cosplaying demonstrates is that even in the simplest forms of individualism–the clothes we wear day to day–Kate is a total dud.
Yes! That’s the other thing about all this – its getting old. It’s not a sweet and touching surprise anymore. Its predictable and laughable – how many times has someone here said “I bet Diana wore that” or something similar and lo and behold, she did. Doing it once every few years, for a significant event, or a few times in the beginning for some of the “firsts” – first child, first appearance at Trooping, things like that – and then stopping it – would make it less weird, because it would be done.
She also cosplayed the red dress that Diana wore when she left the Lindo Wing after giving birth to Harry.
@ElizabethKerriMahon – yup, she’s cosplayed many many of Diana’s looks over the years.
She needs to stop this. Don’t her, her team, her dressers see how disrespectful and embarrassing this is.
This is so disturbing. Does she think by copying Diana’s fashion she’s going to get credit for Diana’s values?! Sick.
I saw that Page Six photo and gasped. Are they poking the rumors of Diana and Will Carling to remind people (William) that Diana was a flawed party in the War of the Wales?
The hospital dresses are easily found because tons of photos were taken of those moments. So making reference to them is fine. But to copy something she wore to a rugby match 29 years ago? That’s just sad. And it’s also pretty obvious she was tracking who wore what baby clothes because it’s not a coincidence she wore a yellow dress when Louis was wearing one of Harry’s old baby outfits, which matched the colour scheme identically of a photo with Anne.
When we wonder what kate does all day maybe she does work at research all the old Diana photos. The look books must be very detailed at this point.
But even for significant events it’s still creepy. Why does she even need to dress like Diana for her first trooping or her first appearance with George? It does not make sense whether it’s the first time or the hundredth. She’s never going to be Diana and as a man I would be incredibly uncomfortable if my why wife was this obsessed with my mother. She’s practically making Rose bush pruning inevitable at this point because who wants to have sex with your mom’s doppelgänger? Does anybody think that William recognizes the cosplay? Maybe not every time but for some moments? He must be completely creeped out by it.
I think it seems creepy bc she has done it so much that its overdone and yes, creepy at this point. But lots of people do this to some extent – dress their baby in a treasured outfit from the family (my family has red plaid wool pants from Bermuda that everyone has worn, lol), or wear their mother’s veil on their wedding day, or whatever.
If Kate had done this once or twice and that was it, we wouldn’t even be having this conversation. But its because its constantly and its for everything from Troopings to the Lindo Wing to….rugby, apparently. And its also always done in a way to generate the comparison articles and to get more attention – I think that’s what takes it into super creepy territory. It’s about Kate getting more attention and praise.
I agree. Right down to the accessories, because it wasn’t a coincidence that she wore the earrings Diana wore to baby Harry’s Christening…to the Christening of Harry’s son. She knows what she’s doing and she puts all her keen mean girl researching skills to her cosplay look books. As she gets older watch all her QEII cosplaying really take flight.
Kate wearing earrings that Diana wore to Harry’s christening to Archie’s christening instead of letting Meghan wear them was probably the top sign that Kate is a psycho jealous woman. What normal person does that? A normal person would have lent them to the mother of Harry’s child for the occasion. None of the Diana cosplay is a coincidence. It is the sign of a sad and disturbing mind.
See I think dressing like Diana so many years later when you gave birth to her grandchildren is creepy as F, because it’s not the same era so wearing ugly polka dots dresses or dresses with ruffles to mimic her is creepy. You want to honor her, Wear her earrings.
Sending a whistle to school with a three year old! How utterly thoughtless and rude. Who will tell a prince to stop blowing that GD whistle already?!
Tell me you’re entitled and self-absorbed without telling me you’re entitled and self-absorbed.
Are you sure? Wasn’t that one of the 5 questions? Remember, she has been studying early child development for years.
@mokiki 🤣🤣🤣👏👏👏👏
Yeah, if this is true then it’s definitely rude and thoughtless on Kate’s part to let her three year old bring a ref whistle to school, but for what it’s worth I kinda feel like she is fibbing with this story. I’ve noticed that Kate often seems to have these weird little anecdotes about Louis that seem to be hyper specifically related to whichever meeting or activity she is doing at the moment ( like when she said to Mary Berry that “Mary Berry” were Louis’ first words 🙄). I feel like Kate made up what she thought would be a cute and endearing story to tie in with the rugby theme, but didn’t stop to think about how the reality of a three year old blowing a whistle in his school all day would not be considered cute or endearing.
The public: Kate, what’s your favorite movie?
Kate: Single White Female.
Lol! Why is she like this???????? It is fine to be influenced by people but she isn’t just influenced- she copies exactly where possible. She is basically Amber in clueless.
I really think she would benefit from therapy. That’s all I got.
Or War of the Roses. or Clueless, thanks Sunny.
I mean we all know she does it but it’s still shocking to see Kate cosplaying Diana or Meghan. I think this one is the most blatant. I can’t believe she actually googled a picture of Diana at rugby and copied her outfit, it’s really weird.
This is definitely up there in the blatant copies,also add the obvious maternity outfits she wore for George and Louis. But she started from the very beginning, her engagement dress was also blue like Diana.
@Noki: I’ll give her a pass for the George maternity outfit. It was Diana’s first grandchild and she wasn’t there but not the outfit she wore for Louis. It’s kind of sad that she has no identity of her own.
Regarding the blue engagement dresses, maybe the two women wore blue to match the ring? In any case, I see that one as a stretch, as blue is a pretty standard colour.
I found the George maternity look creepy and I wouldn’t blame William for being disturbed by it because it is. Dressing like Diana when she had William is not going to bring her back and considering how complicated his relationship with his mom was, why would you want to bring those vibes into your own marriage? How can you be attracted to someone who is trying be your dead mother? It’s just plain gross. I’d also like to know how Charles feels about too.
What started off as a thoughtful tribute in late 2010 early 2011 has become a sad crutch because a decade later she shouldn’t still be trying to copy her dead mother in law. The iconic moments at the hospital have been used up and now we are at the point where she is older than Diana ever was. If she wasn’t such a cipher then perhaps she would have a personality but she doesn’t.
And William clearly is not into the cosplay of his mother because he’s been openly checked out for a while.
@Nic919, you just described it perfectly in a way I couldn’t put my finger on. It’s a crutch. You’re absolutely right. It’s like cosplaying [various] people is what she leans on instead of trying to look inward for some sense of self. And cosplaying Diana is her default setting when she can’t get away with cosplaying Meghan.
It’s like she wants to re-live William’s life in his mother’s place. In the hospital pics, she sees herself as Diana, William as Charles, and George is William. Same for the time she cosplayed Diana holding Harry. It’s like a do-over. I wonder what Charles thinks of Kate trying to be his ex-wife. It’s beyond a tribute when she is trying to exactly match what Diana wore, even trying to find the exact same moment is mental. She really googled Diana at rugby and matched the exact thing she wore for that day. When people say she is trying to erase Meghan by stealing her style for herself, she’s also erasing Diana. She has no sense of self at all.
@JT, they brought those weird vibes into the marriage as soon as William proposed with that cursed ring. THAT will never not be one of the creepiest elements of their relationship to me. But the blatant copying of Diana et al. is just sad and pathetic at this point. And it makes the RRs look even more like hacks when they crow over Kate’s sense of “style”. Bish, style WHERE?
@JT that’s the other thing that I think makes this so weird -not just that its so constant, but that she is always trying to find something as close as possible to what Diana wore. She didn’t just wear a hounds tooth coat to rugby. She found a blazer/coat that was as close a match as possible to what she wore.
and I do wonder what Charles has to think about it.
@ Nic919, you have certainly stated exactly what is playing out with KopyKeen! It was cute back then but it’s been a decade and she is still doing it!! Mumbles McMutton needs to stop copying everyone else and find her own style, but she can’t because she doesn’t know how to style herself as we have all seen in the past how awful she is in styling herself. She has access to stylists but never uses them, why?
I would be curious what Charles thinks about her playing SWF with Diana as well! You know it must bother William, so creepy too!!
@Becks1 That’s the creepiest part for me, everything has to be exactly the same. And it’s not just the outfit it’s the entire moment that she is trying to recreate. As soon as she got the patronage, she googled Diana to see what she wore. She didn’t attend the other matches that England played already, she specifically waited for the Six Nations match so she could wear this outfit just like Diana did.
I am sticking with its creepy because Diana isn’t even her mother. She has got to find other ways to honor her and I say this copycat thing isn’t itI
I truly believe the theory that she has a Diana & Meghan mood board in a tiny office hidden away in KP where she constantly plots her next Keening. She’s unhinged.
Just like in the movie character in SWF, I think Kate has some serious issues and instead of them praising her for trying to embed everyone else personality and look, she should be encouraged to seek professional help to find Herself!
Honestly, I don’t know what’s worse…Kate copykeening Diana, or Kate trying to hold on to her marriage at all costs when her husband has checked out. That she’s doing both is now painfully obvious and I feel for her a bit.
I agree with you – I just…I have a tad bit of sympathy for someone who has been groomed for and built her life around the “Queen” prize as the way to please her Mom (I don’t think Dad cares one bit). What does she have outside of the FFQ role? George would essentially be the property of the Crown (I’m sure they don’t care if Louis and Charlotte go with her). As bananas as she makes me, I’m not sure she even has the resilience to make a whole new life, nor do I think she has the public support to do so like Diana did. Loveless marriages are their own kind of torture.
She’ll go off and live in a commune with Carole and company. But I agree that I don’t think she has what it takes to make it on her own, hence why she stays and puts up with the BS.
Nah. Kate’s a mean girl, through and through. If Meghan were still at the Firm, Kate would be as happy as a pig in the mud, briefing against her SIL, taking every opportunity to assert her seniority (and therefore superiority) over Meghan, bullying her and grinding down Meghan’s self confidence, plotting ways to try to get Harry to divorce her or drive Meghan out of the RF.
Kate’s miserable right now because she doesn’t have any rivals to abuse. It’s her passion and she enjoys it. William’s side piece(s) are apparently untouchable and she no longer has access to the Rutabaga Ragamuffins to play their petty games.
I don’t feel sorry for her at all.
I don’t think she’d be allowed to go with her first 2 children (heir and spare) if they ever officially separated or divorced but her last born, maybe.
She’s definitely has been tied up with William for years. Heck, ever since she became an adult if you think about it. I sometimes do wonder if she has an identity outside of “William’s wife/mother of his kids/Duchess of Cambridge/Catherine”. It seems “Kate Middleton” as a personality “died” a long time ago.
No sympathy for racists who harass Black women and use Black and Brown children as props. She copies because she has nothing inside. She is the empty vessel of uselessness the RF wanted. She does look like a clinging vine and even George looked annoyed with her attention seeking. Why on earth would anyone copy their dead MIL whom they never met? It’s flipping bizarre. When he drops her i bet she goes full SWF and tries to off the competition.
Sure Jan!! I don’t believe a word of what they say about George. Of all the publications, it was only the American one that that heard George speak. Yeah, right.
Kate Middleton is creepy. I absolutely adore my mother in law but there is no way I would ever copy how she dresses. We have completely different styles and it’s just……weird. If William is ok with his wife dressing like his mom then he clearly has mommy issues.
Everything you said Ginger.
Does anyone remember that creepy story carole released before the diana staute unveiling? He definitely has issues with his mother and imo Carole groomed him for 20 years. It was when Meghan came that the conditioning broke, and he became obsessed with her instead and still is today. Tatler also claimed that William was obsessed with Carole in that article. Something shifted in his priorities for what his wife should be. He wants a woman that looks, dresses, and acts like Meghan and Kate knows it. The Diana cosplay is her old safe place to feel like she is like Diana and the new peoples princess.
So Bald just confirming what we all knew. He and Wiglet don’t live in the same home.
Besides separate homes, are they actually separated.
I think it’s fear. The pressure of the “never put a food wrong” label means that she probably feels safest copying either Diana or the Queen (or the Queen Mother, since sometimes she strays into Edwardian eras). If she shows her own “style,” we end up with VERY short twirly girly skirts or inappropriately tight/flashing/sexy looks.
The sister wife dresses and huge cloth headbands were all the rage among the aristo set when she was trying to be Queen Bee in Norfolk, so it fits.
The copykeening of Meghan is probably equal parts “oh, there’s a professional look, I’ll just do that” and “I can wear the same thing you wear and get praised for it, bwahaha!”
It’s hard to know which, if any of these, were really her “true” style, but my vote would be the twirly short skirts, layered hair extensions, and heavy eyeliner that we saw on her in the 00s when she was waitying. Maybe there’s a class thing here, that the styles Kate would typically choose are deemed too cheap or tacky for the social circles she wants to be in, so rather than developing her own style, she’s constantly masquerading and not quite succeeding.
Maybe she feels the Diana cosplay is sort of unimpeachable – it’s not the most current, sure, but it’s a TRibUTe.
Kate is just bland, it doesn’t necessarily matter what she wears.
I think what made Diana so unique was her charisma, her sincerity. Diana wore clothes, they didn’t wear her.
“She is quite into it, I’m trying to stay out of it.”
Oof. It feels like William is done with this marriage. I can’t imagine either of them is looking forward to the Caribbean tour, which was already shaping up to be a disaster.
Every time William speaks of his wife, there’s always this stark aggressive undertone to it. He’s been done with her for years and it’s so obvious he’s only going along with the marriage for appearance sakes. Still, it must be piercing to hear your husband actively distance himself from you when in public. I dread to think how bad things are behind the scenes. How long can this charade go on for?
Seeing as this is from People and they basically print the publicists statement verbatim, this shows just how over it William is with this situation. Even the “positive” quotes from him come off badly.
Count me with the others that believed she copied but that it was too close to really calm out. But hunting for a specific pattern when she’s got countless coats worn to countless national events (ie, of or complimentary to England’s colors) really sells this one.
The fact that they both carry scarves in her hands from the car until like inside the stadium says “photo op!” like nothing I’ve ever seen before.
And she has other HOUNDSTOOTH coats even. The fact she purchased a new one to match the cut/length of Diana’s makes this so obvious. I mean, comparisons would have surely been drawn even if she wore her existing houndstooth (let alone with the exact same outfit underneath!), but she is obsessed with that perfect side-by-side. Weird and… sad as others have said.
It’s also great that she’s a patron of a rugby team but they continue to push the stereotypes that only boys like rugby. Charlotte once again doesn’t seem to be allowed much of an open interest in sports.
She needs to stop. At her grown age.
Kaiser, I laughed for four minutes straight because of you. I am still laughing. The whole she’s quite into it bit. Lololololol
Will looked so dead during this match. I wonder if he was pissed that Kate was wearing that scarf with the rose on it and was cringing at the obvious references the world would make. She is into it; I try to stay out of it. Remember how Kate guffawed and overacted with the rugby players the day she got the patronage? I think we all expected that energy at the match and now we know why it was missing — Will shut it down.
Will is trying to stay out of it? He’s talking about a sport he is a patron of and something his children are interested in. How creepy.
He’s never there to stay in it. Too busy pruning bushes.
Isnt the rotas had to write about kate copying meghan’s look because of science?
And they sound so dumb they stop saying that science stuffs.
I couldnt find the articles now.
Kate has 0 originality. Dressing up as William’s mother is rather creepy. How long before she cuts her hair and dyes it blonde.
I get the movie “Vertigo” vibes from Kate’s dressing up as William’s mother. Very creepy.
I would feel for Kate if she wasn’t such a b***. She has no idea who she is and what she likes. She desperately tries to copy every woman around her whild being also jealous of them. I felt like that when I was 13 – had no idea what to do and what to wear so tried to see what everybody else was doing but this woman is 40. And it will get worse because being young and pretty is all she has (had?) and we all know what happens when you desperately try to sustain it.
Her natural personality is buttons. And ringlets.
No matter what the haters say, they can’t stop her from adding buttons. And ringlets.
To.
Every.
Look.
The only thing I have a problem in coverage of her is the fact that her husband cheated. That is hurtful and no one deserves that-I don’t think that fact should be used to judge/laugh at her. There is so much more material for that, there is really no need for that. Especially because it may be read as putting the onus for the cheating on the betrayed spose and that narrativ is problematic.
He slept with other women the entire time she was pursuing him and she knew. She stated that women should expect and accept mistresses once married to a royal. She knew what she was getting into, so no. She doesn’t get any sympathy on that front.
It is necessary that both parties agree and have an expectation of exclusivity and fidelity in order for one party to be betrayed in a relationship. William made no such promises and Kate made no such demands.
Vow, I’m sorry,I didn’t know- I’ve actually never seen that statement or interview or anything, with her saying that!
Is that confirmed somewhere? Any links?
Because if not, it could be just a nasty gossip, just like “Meghan made Kate cry on her wedding day”, you know-and it wouldn’t be fair to take one as a deifinitive info and another as malicious gossip.
The way William just blew up the whole set LMAO. “I’m staying out of it.” He’s so done. For the royals, this whole match was supposed to be easy fun PR, all about the Cambridge household rugby rivalry. This was the whole storyline for Kate’s big rugby patronage get. And William gave them nothing. He refuses to participate and it’s hilarious. I really don’t think we’ll be seeing a Queen Catherine, folks.
For real. All of the work to set up Kate taking over the patronage from Harry and William won’t even pretend to play the game. All of that PR gone to waste. He’s beyond over it. I bet it’ll be a while before Kate even shows up to another rugby game for this patronage. I don’t even think the separate lives will last too long, William seems restless and he’s clearly unhappy with how things are.
I didn’t think about it from that perspective – how this was supposed to be a huge cambridge rivalry and William just shot down that narrative. You would think he would have at least said something like “Go Wales!” or something, I dont know. But he blatantly destroyed any semblance of a friendly rivalry or whatever.
I feel like these pictures from the last 6 months are the ones people will look back on and say “that was when their marriage was in the dumps but it wasn’t public yet.” Like looking at pictures of Diana and charles from 1990-1992ish (I cant remember the exact years, but when it was CLEAR they couldn’t stand each other and couldn’t even play nice for the cameras anymore.)
So weird. He’s such a black hole of negativity, like he can’t be bothered with anything. Like every moment he’s thinking “Somebody die already, so we can get on with this.” No wonder Harry said they were in a trap.
Slightly OT, but playing rugby gives you TBI, which can cause CTE, which is fatal and has driven many former athletes insane. If they want that child to be alive and present enough to remain the heir, they might want to rethink this hobby for him.
Seriously. My husband played rugby and some of his teammates went on to play competitively and are now suffering for it. Rugby is on the list of “no f***ing way” sports for our son.
So it’s okay for Kate to “channel” Diana but not okay for Meghan, the biracial woman to do it? Ugh. Meghan was mocked and ridiculed every time she came close to dressing like Diana, but Meghan has her own style. She always did.
She is such a weird and creepy woman. Imagine having nothing else to do but to copy your sister-in-law and your late mother-in-law. What a sad existence.
There is something creepy and goul-ish about these stylists copying Dianas outfits/looks.
I mean truly creepy.
Find some new talent with new ideas, ASAP.
The outfit is such a classic I thought Kate had finally made a good choice and I thought she looked great. However, same outfit to the same event- not much you can say about that. It would be a HUGE coincidence. Meghan honours Diana by wearing her jewelry, but her clothing style is her own. And she the pieces that work with the particular occasion and outfit. It looks like Kate got all the “royal” pieces such as all the diamond and sapphire sets. I’d be curious if Will and Harry chose all the pieces for their wives, or if they had any opportunity to choose some pieces. Mind you, Kate had years head start.
From what I read, William and Harry divided the jewels and other possessions of Diana 50-50. Harry originally got the ring but since William got engaged first he asked Harry for it, ANd I think Harry got Diana’s watch in exchange. Kate really would not have a head start, since apparently, the brothers made their choices of Diana’s property and already had divided it up. What Harry chose originally would now be worn by Meghan and eventually Harry’s share of the estate would be willed to Archie and Lily. If Lily and Charlotte wanted to use the Spencer tiara at their respective weddings they would need it to be lent to them with permission given by Earl Spencer. the royal jewels lent to Diana stayed in the royal collection.
Diana’s jacket was really exquisite. I wish I had one just like it. That was my style back in the day.
Diana’s jacket has held up in almost 30 years. The gaudy gold buttons Kate has on hers will date that jacket in a week.
She’s got some psychological issues to work through, IMO.
She has no style of her own, just as she has no personality of her own.
@sarahlee, it doesn’t matter because the BM will compare and insist she’s the best QC once she ascends. As long as the invisible contract stays and Willy Boy doesn’t attack her with a separate press campaign.
This is SO strange, that she goes out and finds a “modern” but identical outfit. I actually think it could be kind of cool if she was wearing Diana’s original clothes sometimes (the way Letizia recently wore a gown of her MIL’s, or how Beatrice’s wedding dress originally belonged to the Queen), it would be in line with the “thrifty royals” line they like to randomly push. But going out and buying new-but-same clothes (especially for random minor occasions like this when there are PLENTY of other good clothing choices that could be made instead) is just plain strange.
Yes, it would be ok to be inspired by Diana but the keyword in your comment is “sometimes”. Not all the time and not 100% exact same outfit.
Well, this copying gets creepier and creepier as the years go by. This woman has no style of her own. Well, I guess being all about buttons is her style niche. Other than that, all she does is copying other women. I’d feel sad for Kate if she & her mother weren’t so loathsome. If they hadn’t conspired with her husband and in-laws to harm Meghan & Harry, I’d feel sorry for the fact Kate has no personality of her own. She was molded and placed in William’s orbit to achieve exactly what she has now: a title and a future throne.
What’s weird is that this photocopying is clearly signed off by Kensington palace too. The palace made Diana’s and meghan’s life hell, but then want kate to straight up photocopy them. Also remember when Sophie joined the family and her hair was just like Diana’s, like they were trying to replace her then too.
I don’t know how kate isn’t embarrassed yet. I think she genuinely thinks by photocopying Diana she will somehow be able to recreate her star power. She has no identity of her own.
I cannot imagine how repulsed William must be by Kate repeatedly cosplaying his mother. Not acknowledging her is the wisest move.
Kate better not cosplay her MIL with her own sidepieces. No aristo would hook up with her so goodbye discretion. And Kate would have to prove William’s cheating to get any public sympathy.
The thing is Diana was Dumped by Charles after she had the heir and spare. Diana chose to move on, the marriage was a sham by then. I don’t blame Diana for moving on. And another difference is Kate acted like a doormat the whole time and all the years she waited for the ring and after. Diana did not put up with it.
I tend to believe that this is all about Kate projecting her version of “tradition” and “strength”, and since she doesn’t trust her own style or maybe doesn’t have much of an identity beyond her role, cosplaying her husband’s deceased mother is her attempt to do just that.
She’s very literal – flag dressing, anyone? – you tell her “Dress like a princess of Wales” and she’ll do just that. Nevermind that, as one poster above pointed out, it gets sadder when you realize that Kate is now 4 years older than her dead mother in law she is emulating will ever be.
I think we’ve all done a version of this “dressing up” early in our careers, right? I wore some ill-fitting suits, awkward shoulder pads and all, in my early days because I thought I would be taken more seriously, that’s what I saw “career women” wearing on tv, and I didn’t have any mentors. But I grew out of it. Cosplaying a “professional woman” for a few years helped me figure out my own style. Keen seems to have gone into arrested development in her early 20s and never moved on from this early stage.
She’s very literal – flag dressing, anyone? – you tell her “Dress like a princess of Wales” and she’ll do just that. Nevermind that, as one poster above pointed out, it gets sadder when you realize that Kate is now 4 years older than the dead mother in law she is emulating will ever be.
I’m not exactly surprised that the palace appears to tolerate the Diana dressing. Maybe they get something out of having a Diana stand in that they can control, and won’t outshine them all. And her family isn’t going to make a fuss, she’s their window into the upper echelons of the aristocracy. But does she not have any friends? A group text thread? Anything?
I’m waiting for her to cut her hair like princess diana
I hate this for George & his siblings. Nothing worse than being stuck between parents who do not love each other & you’re being used as a buffer or a pawn depending on the day.
As for Kate…I have empathy for a woman who has been groomed from girlhood to be this abhorrent man’s wife. She never developed a sense of self or a personality outside of being the pretty, obedient wife without a thought of her own. She stupidly helped chased a would be ally out (Meghan) and now she’s left with the ruins.
The cosplay of her late MIL and every other woman who has a personhood is creepy and sad. Diana was left to die for being bold, Kate can’t even bother to try.
Kate is so unlike Diana. Diana insisted that the heir not be treated “more special.” From what I am observing Kate treats George as More Special than Charlotte and Louis.
Kate Middleton has an endless supply of Diana looks to choose from because Diana worked so much and di tours, etc. And kate works ao little, she can choose here and there and still have a choice for what? the next 10-15 years. Add here and there a bit of A Meghan or Mary look, and a coat dress and she’s set. Her true style was the jeggins and the flimsy butt showing dresses.
Kate is supposedly the “childrens princess” according to her stans. She is trying to imitate Diana meeting children. Despite that some of the children look nervous around Kate when she makes those exaggerated grins and makes faces at them.
She sure is not channeling Diana when she treats George more special than Charlotte and Louis. Diana would make sure Harry would get invited along with William to various events. Kate has no clue. IMO.
Just a side note, Love the photos of the Cambridges and how they were caught in unflattering poses. LIke William pursing his lips. LOL.