Duchess Kate copykeened Princess Diana’s 1993 Six Nations match look

Do y’all remember when the Duchess of Cambridge’s defenders used to constantly claim that Kate was cosplaying Prince William’s dead mother’s fashion because William wanted her to? I still remember that. People really came onto Beyonce’s internet and tried to say that William was always going to his wife and trying to convince her to dress more like Diana. After nearly eleven years of marriage, can’t we all come together and admit that William probably finds it a little bit creepy at this point too?

So, yes, at Saturday’s Six Nations rugby match, Duchess Kate copykeened Diana once again. Kate clearly has several lookbooks devoted to her favorite copykeen subjects: Diana, Meghan, Crown Princess Mary, and her own mother, Carole Middleton. For the Six Nations match, Kate really looked through lots of archives to find the photos of Diana attending a Six Nations match in 1993. Kate then shopped ‘til she dropped until she found the perfect copykeen version of Diana’s black-and-white houndstooth coat/blazer.

What will it take for Kate to buy herself a new personality? Something all her own, no copykeening, no homage-ing her dead mother-in-law, no creepy obsession with her sister-in-law, no more being styled by mummy. Is her natural personality more “Sister Wife dresses and jeggings”? Or is she copying the other yummy mummies there too?

Meanwhile, the press is excited because they heard Prince George speaking to his parents about rugby at the Six Nations match:

Prince George has been practicing his rugby skills with his mom Kate Middleton! The 8-year-old royal accompanied his parents, Prince William and Kate, to the England vs. Wales Six Nations game at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, where Kate revealed that Prince George has started playing rugby at school. George shared that he just started learning how to tackle, before turning to his mom and saying: “But I haven’t tackled you yet!” Kate, 40, replied with a laugh: “Yes, you have!” But George isn’t the only young rugby fan in the Cambridge household — his 3-year-old brother Prince Louis “started taking his referee whistle to nursery [school],” according to Kate. Saturday’s match was the first face-off between England and Wales since Kate took over as patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union, making her rivals with her husband, who has been patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016. Kate’s side came out victorious on Saturday, but Prince George didn’t spill which side he was rooting for ahead of the game. When George was asked if he’d be supporting his mother or father’s team, the prince shrugged and smiled at William. “It’s become quite the thing in the house,” Prince William, 39, said. “She is quite into it, I’m trying to stay out of it.”

I felt William’s sigh deep in my soul, honestly. William, what about your marriage? “She is quite into it, I’m trying to stay out of it.” William, what about pruning rose bushes? “She is quite into it, I’m trying to stay out of it.” William, what about your wife dressing like your dead mother? “She is quite into it, I’m trying to stay out of it.”

