Duchess Kate brought Prince George & 18 big gold buttons to the rugby match

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought Prince George to Saturday’s Six Nations rugby match at Twickenham. William was there as royal patron of Welsh Rugby, and Kate was there as the newly-appointed patron of England’s Rugby Football Union, a position she took over from Prince Harry. I don’t know who George was supporting, or if he even knows that much about rugby. We know George is a little football fan, but it looked like his parents were trying to explain some things to him during this match.
Let me tell you, I actually sat here and counted buttons. Kate’s coat is the Knightsbridge Coat from Holland Cooper, which retails for £449. It’s houndstooth and there are no fewer than EIGHTEEN big shiny gold buttons on this coat. Gee, I wonder if that’s why she bought it? This woman and her buttons, I will never understand it. The coat is double-breasted, which means a row of four gold buttons on both sides. Then five shiny buttons on each sleeve.
Do you guys think that the Cambridge kids will join William and Kate during the Jubbly tour of Jamaica, Belize and the Bahamas? I’m kind of wondering. They definitely need the “good press” and the human buffers of their cute children. On the other side, I imagine it would be such a pain in the ass to tour with three kids in tow. But bringing George to the rugby match? That was a pretty easy choice. Also: I feel like George’s hair has gotten a lot darker over the past year. That was probably always going to happen, but it makes him look more Middleton-y.
Well..she had to bring George, it’s not like William was going to talk to her or pay any attention to her during this outing. This is where her kids come in handy, no wonder she wants more.
For the life of me, I don’t understand why the Cambridges are behaving like and treating George as an only child. Mind boggling.
@Babsorig i think such events are too hectic and loud for the younger kids.
Just throwing in an alternative opinion, as a mother of three boys, I try to have trips out with each of them individually, as well as all together. It can he hard to get quality 1:1 time otherwise, since there’s three of them and only one of me.
Maybe that’s what they’re doing. I might be wrong but I think we only sent to see George brought out to sports events, so perhaps that’s his thing, while the other kids interests are different.
Well for the history of the British Empire, he IS the only child that matters.
@Babsorig – In one of his rants to Wootton Bill claimed that he will never have the ‘Harry’ problem.
This is an expression of that statement. George will be treated differently, since he is the heir and the other children, the spare.
In doing that, George has also become the buffer for his parents, who are in a loveless relationship.
Both parents speak to him on lieu of minimum direct communication with each other.
He is the primary heir after his father- doesn’t the heir apparent always get the most energy and time? As is was with Keen Bill and Charles pay-for-play?
Charlotte is almost seven, not a toddler. She could be brought to these events, unless of course, perhaps she has zero interest in sports games.
Kate is supposed to be “sporty” and she was seen with womens teams and watching women’s tennis. It would be an oddity if she discourages Charlotte from going to sporting events. I hope Charlotte goes to the next game. And she can get interested if she is allowed to go with her brother.
Albert of Monaco brought his son and daughter to a game. I think the Cambridges should let Charlotte go.
I know pictures don’t tell the whole story but I saw a good dozen* photos yesterday and William was so icy to her. Lots of both of them talking to George but never one of them even looking at each other. He did a bit better when they were walking in and they had a bunch of cameras on them, but didn’t seem to be able to hold up the facade during the game.
There is some video of them first arriving and kate basically walks to a different area talking to some people and William is further away and George is next to William looking a bit lost.
I think they definitely bring him as a buffer and I think the whole “future future future king” thing is a convenient excuse. Like they can bring him and he’s old enough to understand it and to not require a nanny there or anything in case he starts to melt down and they can say its about preparing him for his future role but in reality he’s the buffer so they don’t have to interact with each other for the entire game.
Someone on Twitter commented that you can tell Will & Kate are separated because they never interacted with George together, only separately. That kid is one hell of a buffer. No wonder he always looks lost and alone.
It’s become VERY obvious – pictures tell a story but we have a dozen or more telling the same story. I scrolled through and none show interaction of Kate with Willy.
Never do William or Kate appear candidly fine with each other. It’s a weird thing to see.
Yes, I noticed too that there was no pics of William and Kate interacting with each other. Plenty of William talking to George and Kate talking to George. It was much the same when they went to a football match a few months ago.
It was at the Euro Cup final that William picked seats in such a way that he and George were in one section and kate was separated by a gap because she was in another seat section. And there was no one else around so he clearly did that on purpose.
Here he has to sit closer, but there is no eye contact even remotely near where she is standing / sitting.
I think she likes it for the attention it brings. She knows if she’s constantly talking to George she will be photographed the most. She’s quite the little attention hugger. Guess the other jealous of Meghan royals haven’t figured it out yet, but wait for it… And you’re right William was hardly paying her any attention at all.
@pentellit she grew up with the same photos of Diana we all did- she knows the images she wants out there. Wills is just like Charles and not playing along however.
Kate’s outfit seems fine for the event minus the buttons. I actually hadn’t seen any pictures of it until this post, so these are the only ones I’ve seen. I hope both went to congratulate the winners. But lordy, the buttons.
George’s hair is definitely darker, probably a combo of it being winter and his getting older (my younger son’s hair is doing that, it used to be super blonde in the summer and then it would sort of fade in the winter, now that he’s getting older it’s getting less blonde each year.)
And as he gets older, George looks more and more like his marshmallow uncle. Those Middletonedeaf genes are really strong.
YES! When I first saw these pics the other day, my first thought was that he was looking more and more like James! Esp. when he laughed. Freaky how genes work over our lifetimes.
I was about George’s age when my blonde hair went sandy. Started out as a platinum blonde, went honey for the next part, then by 8, going sandy….le sigh…. He’s still a cutie though.
I hope he continues to look like the Middletons, because they’re better-looking than the Windsors.
I think he looks so much like Michael Middleton.
Are George’s eyes brown? I guess I never noticed before.
I think he looks like a cross between his Spencer uncle and his father. I don’t see any Mids.🤷🏼♀️
I also think Goerge looks exactly like his father, but with Middleton colouring. But then, I also think Charlotte looks like QE and I’ve been told on here how wrong I am 🙃
Louis is a clone of Mike Middlleton, Charlotte looks like Sarah Chatto and George, I’m afraid, favors Andrew.
@Elizabeth Phillips You said it…and you aren’t wrong!
ITA with @Mac that George takes a lot after his grandfather Mike Middleton, the nose, the eyes, and the round-shaped face. He has long legs like Diana, and perhaps some of Diana’s spirited personality, tho’ he also seems a bit shy in public. Considering the clamoring paps, that’s not surprising. I’m hoping Charlotte retains her feisty rebelliousness. She’ll need it.
I always thought George would keep his blond locks into adulthood, which is so attractive with brown eyes. It looks like his hair is currently at the dirty blond in-between stage. Diana’s hair was actually red, or strawberry blond. She lightened her hair as an adult, which suited her very well.
Anyway, regarding genes, dark hair and dark eyes are dominant, and that’s the strength of melanin. LOL!
I never saw any resemblance between Charlotte and Sarah Chatto (Sarah looks like her father Snowdon more than her Windsor mother). I see a lot of Carole Middleton in Charlotte. And a bit of Diana. But never saw any resemblance to the Queen or to Chatto. George and Louis look like their maternal grandfather IMO.
I’ll admit, when I first started reading this site, I didn’t get all the comments about the buttons. I guess I didn’t pay attention. Her trip to Denmark and the picture with the princess (no buttons) – that side by side comparison – now I can’t unsee ALL THE BUTTONS. I understand that pain.
YES lol once you see it you can’t unsee it. So many people used to comment with things like “how else would you close a coat, she needs the buttons” but I think by this point her obsession with buttons is well documented. Even her sweater from the bedtime stories show had buttons!!
I’m beginning to think she wants buttons to be her thing, I guess her people think it shows her cute, and tidy and conservative…wtf I really don’t know. They have too much time on their hands. For the first 5years she wasn’t covered in them.
Can you see her standing in her doorway, if she had to make a choice: “Buttons or boy? Buttons or boy? Buttons!!! Oh, but boy….bo…BUTTONS!!! YES, BUTTONS!!!”
Once you see it the glow…I swear every picture of Kate is full of glowing buttons
Her face continues to melt… Hahaha…. It’s all I got.
Cute kid.
George is so darn cute. And looks very tall for his age.
I think he’s starting to look like Macaulay Culkin.
George looked extremely uneasy and uncomfortable. Everytime These three have an “outing” he looked uncomfy. :/
Because they seem to bring their child out as a human shield.
I saw the Sussexes got an NAACP award and I thought “welp the kids better put a pot of coffee on because they’re going to have a lot of pap shots in the near future.”
Probably the cameras and people staring at him. That would make a full-grown person uneasy.
And two parents not talking to each other. That’ll make a kid uncomfortable.
Kids can sense when people aren’t behaving authentically and his body language shows it.
Yeah. I wondered if he looked a bit unwell, dark circles under his eyes. Tough role for a child.
George always looks so apprehensive on these outings. It makes me feel badly for him because he doesn’t look like he’s having any fun.
He does look very sullen. And Kate is I guess explaining the game? I feel he likely knows the basics of rugby. But yea I feel bad for him. At least if he had a sibling he’d have someone to hang out with. Most kids that age don’t just want to be with mom and dad when siblimgs/friends are an option.
His parents weren’t interacting with each other here and I suspect a lot of his apprehension is because he’s being used as a buffer between his parents. He’s unlikely to be old enough to be able to put a public face on with his parents acting this way.
So Willnot is doing the exact same thing to George he bitched about his Mom doing to him.
A therapist will have a long day peeling that onion.
I feel very sorry for the Cambridge youngsters. I truly hope they can each overcome the vagaries of life within the toxic royal firm, as well as any messy, self-serving hold the icky Middletons have over them.
Most of all, God willing they can survive intact any emotional damage caused by their parents’ broken marriage and weak, petty character traits.
I think Willnot was upset that Diana did not treat him more special than his brother. Both got to go to events together for the most part. I fear that George will be treated so “special” he will get entitled and it would cause issues for the spare Charlotte and spare to spare Louis.
He looks uncomfortable because he is. Unlike his Swedish, Danish, and Spanish counterparts, who’ve been doing these things in increments ALL of their lives, from birth, the Cams have only been hoisting him out (solo) for about a year. And before that, it was always with the other two (or at least Char), all in a group, for a few walk n’ waves.
Poor little kid doesn’t really know what to do in these situations. It’s not internalized from repetition, like a muscle memory. He’s constantly looking at his parents to know what is next.
And who knows what he has heard about the cameras and the press. All of that and picking up on being a buffer would make anyone uncomfortable.
I think it’s nature instead of nurture with George. Charlotte has had even less public exposure, and she seems fine to be a mini royal, waving to the cameras. George has just hated this stuff since day one. I don’t think any amount of exposure will ever make him Estelle.
Molly
Idk if it’s the press treating Charlotte as a spare, but she acts out quite a bit and it gets covered to show how Princely George is.
George was raised very sheltered from the press and his future role. Because Harry is gone And the Queen’s health is declining he has been thrusted out with little preparation. It’s unfair to him. Soon he’ll be working as much as his parents.
I personally don’t think Charlotte is comfortable in the public eye. The few times I have seen her do events, she seems petrified. The Christmas walk was one and the one with Will and George for Father’s Day. She seemed nervous and very shy. There will be the narrative that she is “spunky” and
“feisty” because she is the spare but I don’t see it.
It’s unfortunate because he’s in for a lifetime of press attention and he doesn’t seem to be comfortable with it at all. Sad that his parents have so ill-equipped him for their lifestyle.
For me it’s not just that he looks apprehensive and ill at ease most of the time but also that he looks sickly. He’s very pale with huge, dark circles under his eyes. I’m not starting a conspiracy theory that he has some illness but it does look like he is not sleeping or eating well and under a lot of stress.
I agree, it’s the dark circles under the eyes that get me. And he never looks happy or content.
^^ No @Hench, that’s just the way George looks. He’s always had these looks. He’s a growing child and to me he seems healthy physically. Emotionally is probably a different story, despite and because of the overdone privilege, and especially due to the traps associated with life in the Windsor gilded cage.
It has been reported that George has been told about his kingly destiny. Who knows how his young mind is processing that news.
@T3PO, I don’t think George looks sullen at all. He looks uncertain and shy in public, which is understandable. His personality has always seemed a bit shy in public moments, except when surrounded by his siblings and his cousins when he was younger. He was smiling a bit in one of these recent pictures at the rugby event.
Remember how George danced around happily as a pageboy at a wedding of his parents’ friends, and how cute and mischievous he was once with cousin Savannah on the BP balcony? We do not get to see every aspect of the Cambridge kids’ lives, so when we do see them in public, particularly at such young ages, we are purely speculating regarding their personalities, which are still in the process of being formed.
George has his mother’s facial features for now until Windsor genes kick in. That includes under eye bags and darkening.
He can be jovial, but often he’s appearing sullen and overwhelmed. Worse is his early thrasher image may still be around. The boy that took toys and acted spoiled around others. Which is how William was characterized. And how William turned out is not something anyone should want for George.
They really are boring. Not many people knew these two had an engagement on Saturday it didn’t make a splash. Little George is cute, but he looks like a young Louie Anderson.
Oh my goodness, you’re so right! Now I can’t unsee the resemblance.
Good observation 👏🏼
If he has half Louie’s grace and kindness he’ll be one lovely kid.
William has honestly checked out,i give them the benefit of being together twenty years and long passed the honeymoon stage. But William really IGNORES her when she is trying to get his attention. There were some pictures were she looked so silly gleefully grinning and jazz handing at W & G and they were looking straight forward.
Elegant Bill barely looks at her, and he looks uptight and sometimes outright miserable during their outings (compared to the pics of him in Dubai, where even with a mask on, his eyes are smiling and he looks relaxed). They don’t talk to each other. The distance between them is really noticeable, especially when you see H&M together.
Even when you see PC and Cam together there’s a difference so it’s not a “working” royal thing.
Charles and Camilla interact with each other in a not-forced way. Everything else aside, its clear there is some affection there and they don’t hate being around each other (even if theirs isn’t the now-reported story of young thwarted love etc). And yes, “don’t hate being around each other” is a low bar but apparently the Cambs can’t even pass that one.
I like the outfit but that make up is definitely playing to the cheap seats (has she worn those huge lashes before?)
George looks so Middleton-y!! I’m sure there’s 100 photos but I’m surprised to not see more excited sports faces lol!
It would be a pain to take the kids on the trip that’s for sure but they might hope the kids can buffer them from any negativity. The rugby pics were another example of how they barely seemed to interact. Each only spoke to George and not to each other. There were also creepy pics of Kate looking dead on at the cameras.
Even with Nanny Maria???
George was brought because they needed a buffer and the poor kid is in the middle of this. This was another event where William ignored Kate the whole time and there were other photos of him talking to George or of kate talking to George. Even when they first arrived there was video and George was standing next to his dad at one point looking a little lost while kate was further away talking to others.
They can’t even hide this in the photos so I can only imagine the tension for the people there in person.
I don’t think Will & Kate could make it through a game with all eyes on them sitting next to each other. There were very few photos of this event and no pics of either Will or Kate cheering or reacting to the game. I don’t even know which side won and this was supposed to be some kind of royal on royal rivalry?
Exactly, this is what I find so baffling with these two – it’s like their team plans out these PR moves on paper and then will & kate can barely pull it together to execute. When we first heard about the “royal rivalry” between their patron teams, I expected them to really ham it up for the camera, maybe some fun jokey photos with each team before the game, or at the very least each wearing their team regalia etc, and yet …nothing. They’re there, that’s it. In that first photo it looks like they were handed their team scarf props on their way out of the car, and then they never even put them on, not even for a fun family photo op. These are such easy wins that are so incredibly easy to do, and yet they just can’t do it. Instead they make being at a fun sporting event as a family look like actual torture. It’s so bizarre.
I was expecting that they would try to act like they did years ago when they were racing in dragon boats against each other in the Canada tour. But they can’t even pretend to be playfully competitive anymore. I suspect kate might have tried but it’s clear that William was icing her out the entire time and only interacting with George.
They could have been so much cuter than this, even if it was all fake. Put George in a shirt with an England team logo on the front and Wales on the back maybe, or an England rugby shirt and a Wales rugby hat. W&K should have been in full regalia. They were there as patrons of these organizations. Look like you support your organization. Wave flags or scarves of whatever, and so on – all the things that extreme fans do at sporting events.
And none of that would have involved interacting with each other if they didn’t want to. But instead we got….boring and flat.
So I think they brought George to attract more attention but also act as a buffer.
William didn’t seem engaged at all…imagine if it was just him and Kate yikes..
Anyhoo I think people are getting used to seeing George all the time because the event with him didn’t get as much publicity as football last year.
Using the kids isn’t working like it used to. I feel bad for only the kids.
I mean, it’s the media’s fault for having a complete meltdown over not seeing the Sussex children. They devalued the Cambridge’s PR currency by themselves. W+K also did so by rolling out the kids at any moment they needed good PR. Between the Sussex statement on Ukraine and their NAACP Image Awards appearance, they had “no choice” but to roll out George for their rugby outing.
When the Cambridges get social media or comment section blowback, out comes the kids. And the kids should not go on tour. Some people may not care they are there when they let their feelings be known.
Okay people don’t yell at me, but if I am just going by these pictures, I would say George seems more into his dad than he does his mom and since i am all of the belief that they don’t live together, I would say it’s probably because he doesn’t see Willy as much.
Agree with you. I won’t be surprised, don’t yell at me either,if he’s getting lessons to be more like his future king dad than his commoner mom. You know they’re classist like that.
The brain washing has to start early. Won’t want George becoming a Harry now would we.
Shame that is though because being an uncle Harry is clearly the best way, just look how Happy Harry is.
I’ve always thought George was closer to William than kate. I think Willie wants to make sure George is truly a Windsor so he probably pays more attention to him than the others.
The middletons are so desperate for Kate to be queen, and yet George is an actual heir. If Willie dumps kate, the middletons will rebrand and Kate would be ‘mother to the future king’ and ma midds would be ‘grandmother of the future king’. George is the middletons safety net and their way of staying in the royal fold. Willie needs George to be on his team more than Kate’s.
It is also not unusual for little boys to want to emulate their fathers once they get a certain age. I suspect a lot of George’s interactions relate to that and the fact that kate seems overbearing even in the photos we can see and she’s in his face explaining rugby or whatever throughout the match whereas William is letting him enjoy watching the game. We already know that kate does the bizarre gurning and posing for the cameras when he’s not around and so it’s likely George wasn’t into whatever she was doing.
They’re only spending 7 days, so I doubt the children will go to the Caribbean. As for the Rugby match, the much hyped rivalry between William and Kate never materialised and I think they could have brought out the whole family for the game not just George.
The tour is March 19th to March 26th, and the end of the school term is March 25. So I bet the kids won’t come on the tour itself but wouldn’t be surprised if Carole and Nanny Maria bring the kids at the end of it for their vacation. Or is that usually when they go skiing?
I assume since the kids are in school they might not want to pull them out, but seeing as these two can’t seem to pull off this we are very happy in our marriage act they have going on. The children might be desperately needed.
Even if they didn’t want to bring Louis because they might think he is too young, they definitely could have brought Charlotte, maybe then people would pay them attention
Buttons…… must have more buttons
This is my American bias showing I guess but do the regular folk dress up like this for sporting events or just the royals? I bet Harry and Eugenie were happy to hang out in jeans and baseball caps at the Super Bowl, lol. At least George didn’t have to wear a suit this time, he’s wearing William’s shirt and sweater go-to combo. Kate looks basic as always.
Yes, at least George’s clothes look age appropriate this time.
I try not to make sweeping comments about the kids when they go out in public because a) pictures only capture a moment and b) we only see them for a fraction of their lives and people can be very different in public vs behind closed doors. But I wonder if George doesn’t really like the spotlight all that much and he’s a much more reserved/shy kid. He’s only 8 so he’s still young so maybe he’ll grow in confidence when he’s older and being wheeled out like this in public is quite nerve-wracking. It’s tough for him because he’s going to have a very public role so I already feel very, very sorry for him if this is the case and he stays a shy person as he gets older.
And if the rumours are true about the real state of W&K’s marriage, then George is old enough to know something is up even if his parents put a front on in front of him and his siblings which could explain his reservedness. Kids are a lot more perceptive than people think and you’ll be surprised at how much they pick up that you think they don’t know. And if W&K don’t play happy families in front of the kids then… yeah.
If they aren’t living together full time, that’s definitely something George is going to pick up on. They can barely play nice in front of the cameras, I’m sure they are either living completely separately or in separate wings etc (hence why they want a bigger house in Windsor, ha) and kids – even one Louis’ age, he’s almost 4 – are going to notice the tension and separation.
I also think George seems reserved and a bit….I don’t know if uncomfortable is the right word, but he definitely does not seem to like the spotlight which is okay, but its going to make his future that much harder. I think they bring him to these big events thinking it will be easier for him bc its more fun and interesting, but wonder if that’s doing him a disservice, bc there are so many cameras and I imagine the noise etc may be overwhelming – maybe smaller events would be a better place to start.
I definitely agree. If they’re not living together full time then that’s a lot harder to hide than say playing nice in front of the kids and then having screaming matches at each other when they’re at school or something. George, Charlotte and even Louis will ask questions about where and what daddy is doing if he’s gone for long periods of time. And yeah I think smaller events will be a lot better for him. I know I’m not his parent and I don’t know what’s best for him nor am I claiming to but to me, it sounds better than loud camera filled events.
Engagements where he’s with kids his age (so like visiting a school or something) with minimal rota (which they have done in the past) and then building it up to these sort of events might be a good alternative.
What strikes me here is the lack of casual conversation emanating from George. My kids were talkers. It would have been impossible to take a picture of us together at that age at that kind of event without capturing some kind of interaction on their end. George seems stunned into silence. All the pics seem to be Kate talking to George. It feels very stiff and formal when rugby seems so rough and tumble. And Will looks especially out of it here, pale and disengaged.
In public, Kate puts on the grins and the jazz hands while William looks completely uninterested and bored so I wonder if something similar happens at home? William is the nice but distant dad and more like “what’s George/Charlotte/Louis been up to this week” reports from Kate/the staff (so typical aristo dad) whereas Kate is more about days out shopping with the kids and is more aware of what they’re doing on a daily basis (even dictating what they do with the nannies)
Maybe he would have been more talkative if he had someone his own age there—his sister, a cousin, a friend from school. Maybe he’s intimidated by the cameras and people’s stares. Maybe he didn’t want to go to the game at all. Or they gave him strict instructions on how to behave. Or he’s just a natural introvert. It’s hard from just seeing a few pictures of him to really know what’s going on.
I don’t know, I don’t buy that Kate is the “amazing hands on Mom” narrative that they try to push down our throats. She strikes me as very awkward around kids (even her own kids) But, she could be. This is just my personal opinion.
We’re talking about George being ‘uncomfortable in front of the cameras’ but for the whole match the cameras are nowhere near him. Most of these shots are taken with long lenses from the other side of the pitch so, to George, he is just in a box, with his parents, watching a rugby match. Unless his parents are making a big deal about ‘remember the cameras are always on you’ then his discomfort is coming from being literally and metaphorically between his parents.
That’s a good point Hench. Him being uncomfortable in front of the cameras works for their arrival, or for something like the christmas walk to church – at an event like this it should have been easy for him to forget the cameras and enjoy the match.
Eh. He’s old enough to know he’s going to be King or at least that he’s very very different from the other kids. Heck he might even know he’s royal or at least part of a famous family. Kids his age very much know how to use Google, he could have googled himself you know! So I do think he’d aware that there’s cameras around when mum and dad bring him out in public like this.
I get that she’s a patron but I don’t get wearing business clothes to a sports match. Even George is in business casual. Why not jeans, jumpers, and tennies? George is cute kid though and seems lucky to look like Kate’s family, he will age better if he takes after her dad. I think they should take George and Charlotte with them on the tour. They are both old enough to travel and do basic appearances and wave at the crowds.
There are photos of Diana wearing a similar jacket at a rugby match so that is likely the reason why she dressed that way instead of in the team’s colours.
@nic919 yep. Check Feb 6, 1993. It’s either Meghan or Diana cosplay. That’s how predictable this woman is. But I also laughed at how the blazer length is pretty much the same as Princess Mary’s white coat that she brought. Cosplay’s branching out
I have no delusions that George is going to be like either of his parents when he grows up. Don’t know about Charlotte, but louis could either turn out to be an Edward or an Andrew,less chance of a Harry. After the Sussexit, they’ll put more restrictions on what the kids read or watch. Their internet time would be closely monitored.
Another thing, there are plenty of celebrity kids out there who don’t look uncomfortable in public eye. And they enjoy a great deal of privacy too. What training exactly the kids are getting then?
I think it’s too sad that they are excluding Charlotte from the sporting events. What family always takes only one child to a ball game and leaves the others at home who are old enough to go? Her mother is a rugby patron, no less. I don’t recall any events in which Diana and Charles took William alone and left Harry behind.
In a documentary on Jackie Robinson, the man who broke the color barrier in US baseball, musician Carly Simon is interviewed. Her mother helped the Robinsons when racists realtors mistreated them in Connecticut in the 50s. The Robinsons even moved in with the Simons until their new house was ready. Carly described herself at that time as a tomboy who wanted to be the first girl to play second base. So over 60 years later, you could still hear the gushing in her voice when she recounted how one of the greatest players taught her how to bat.
One daughter of publishing royalty is free to dream of being a baseball player, then grows up to be an iconic and accomplished singer/songwriter worldwide. Another daughter of gene lottery
royalty appears to be restricted to the shallow end as the discouraged spare. Exactly what empowering childhood memories will adult Charlotte have?
I share the same concerns. I doubt they are encouraging Charlotte in anything that’s not old-fashioned “ladylike” for activities. I hope I’m wrong.
It is very odd that Charlotte is not there. I think she would enjoy it and George would have had someone to talk to more his age. They make it seem like Will and Kate can’t handle watching two kids at a sporting event which is funny considering Kate is an early years expert.
They probably can’t.
That first picture of just the three of them where Kate has her hand up—she looks like she’s casting a spell on someone.
Has anyone seen all the buzz lately —where people keep insisting George is William’s twin? What’s that about? We have eyes—George clearly looks like the Middletons.
They think if they say it enough people will believe it, it’s the royal way. That’s why I form my own opinions about everything.
Maybe it is just another example of how the rr can’t help themselves pitting Harry against Willnot? I mean, there is no greater example of “clone of the father” than Archie.
If they’re going to treat this as a ‘business meeting’ they should keep him home. If they’re going to treat it as a fun sporting event, then bring him AND HIS SISTER along. They literally have photos from all the other European houses to kopykeen. Denmark, Sweden, and Norway are experts in bringing the kids to official and non-official sporting events. It’s really not that hard, yet these two useless idiots can’t even make a rugby game fun for the kid.
Yes, I love seeing those families with their kids, but those kids don’t look uncomfortable like George does. They seem relaxed.
Don’t like seeing a child looking uncomfortable like that. I remember when Madeleine’s children were playing on the floor and she had to pick them up — kids will be kids, but it goes to show you how relaxed they were even in the formal church setting.
Loud violent rugby games may really not be what a child is comfortable with.
What a thrill this must be for the entire Rugby League!
Their patrons Button lady and the kid who looks like he was bribed to behave. (Though by the looks of his behaviour, I bet the bribes were good!)
Waxing nostalgic…it’s just that Harry has the gift of being able to communicate his enthusiasm and admiration and pure pleasure at being with people he creates genuine friendships with.
He’s like the Paul Rudd of Royals – popular, funny, the kind of guy men want to be and women DESPERATELY want to flirt with – and the other Royals are just…umm…themselves.
You nailed it, he’s the Paul Rudd!
William looks very uncomfortable in these photos, can he not do a better job? He always looks extremely awkward, like he’s being forced and he hates it. If I were Kate, I wouldn’t want to be around him. I don’t know, William’s like a storm cloud, he doesn’t exude happinesses or anything positive.
I have a feeling that George doesn’t see his father very often. When he’s between these two his eyes light up when he’s around William as if he’s trying to soak up all of his attention. Kate gets the colder shoulder and the bored look in his face. I’m guessing that he thinks of his mother as the reason why his father isn’t around anymore.
If Kate had any self respect she wouldn’t allow her children to used like this especially if she’s the main caretaker and actually raising them through the ups and downs while William shows up for the football games and photocalls.
George is probably missing Nanny Maria and wondering what he did to deserve getting dragged out in front of the cameras with these two. He doesn’t seem to have any relationship w Kate either.
I think that makes sense. If Kate is the parent George sees the most, he’ll make more of an effort with William.
This is a great explanation for the weird body language.
I think flats would have been more appropriate and Keen seems to be posing every time her face is next to George’s. Elegant Bill won’t even look at her.
I’m a person with constantly cold feet, so I look at this & think her feet are going to be freezing as it seems to be a chilly day & these kinds of events take forever. I’d’ve worn a boot or at least a lace-up shoe. But then I’m a peasant, so….
Definitely if her jacket was cream she would
like Princess Mary !!!! You know you are so right William l don’t think even looked in Kates direction, Kate of course.looking straight at de camera, in one photo he looked quiet sad and so over de whole thing, l sometimes think that William has been unhappy in his marriage for years , this then changed to raging anger and he took his anger out of de people close to him, Harry ! His stuck now with a unprofessional unhelpful embarrassing wife who loves camera attention and who has a photo shoot for his verteran grandfather at his funeral !!!
I think he fakes it for the publicthe best he could, the royals are not in a good position for divorce, but the romance is dead. Kate looks like she’s worried William is going to blow up and how would that look for the cameras and her being a patron.
I know Kate is the new cheerleader or whatever for rugby, but they really shouldn’t have brought George he doesn’t look like he understands the game, seems embarrassed to be seen with his mom, seems to be annoyed of her just like his dad
.
Telling photo of George with his eyes raised to the heavens as Kate jazz hands away. “Please, God, make her stop.”
So predictable. I knew that Kate would wait until the Welsh game to make her debut so she can attend with her husband and the press can make it all about her and their rivalry. For the icing on the cake they bring George. Maximum publicity achieved.
Also, just George, surely Charlotte is old enough to attend. I guess the heir gets the special treatment as per usual.
The only problem with that was no one cared about The Cambridge’s or the rugby game. The only things that made waves about the Royals were Meghan and Harry’s NAACP award and speech. The Cambridge including George was a distant memory to the media and Twitter.
What if her buttons were made of solid gold? She could pop them off and toss them to the adoring peasants around her, like a medieval queen passing out alms to the poor.
🙂
Not bringing Charlotte gives two impressions. First, the heir gets all the attention and perks. Second is stereotyping sports are for boys.
George has never been comfortable in the spotlight but Charlotte doesn’t seem to mind at all. MRS EARLY YEARS AND MENTAL HEALTH is purposely and publicly putting her son in a situation that he apparently doesn’t want to be in. Keen needs to do better at ‘listening and learning’.
I think George would have been more comfortable with his sister there because they are close in age. I also agree that excluding Charlotte from this gives off “only heir” and “sports are for boys” messages. It’s not like Charlotte hasn’t ever attended a football match either and she’s almost 7 so I’m sure she would have enjoyed this with her brother.
Charlotte is a football fan and just cheered on Liverpool to the cup, she doesn’t care about rugby. Lou is too young. The current mistress lives with them, it was the compromise to save face in light of all the sandal, she will tour with them as an assistant.
Wait, what?
What?! Ok YaGotMe, you got me.
Would love to know your sources..🤣
My this is an interesting bit of information that has not been mentioned before. Was this woman the blonde assistant who scurried to get out of sight during the Dubai event — the one where Will’s man walked ahead and hyped up the crowd that made the rounds on Twitter?
as I said earlier, Charlotte is a Liverpool supporter – the family is out and about attending events far more often than is reported. They attend matches, cinema, etc. just like any other family.
As we have all remarked, without all of the photoshop and pomp they are all rather ordinary looking and fly under the radar without much effort.
As for the arrangement with the mistress, she was not offered a position in the household to hide her, the relationship arose from close proximity working in the household and is understood but not acknowledged. They both get to stay happy and there is no additional stain (for now) on the Firm.
He does not like blondes.
Thanks for the update @YaGotMe. Can’t believe Kate goes along with this arrangement.
Your tag suggests this is a joke. hmm
I can’t say that I believe this but I also can’t say that I don’t believe it either. In a way it’s almost like Liz and Phil’s arrangement other than living in the same household. Didn’t Phil and his mistress carry on for years and the queen was cool with it? I guess Kate is getting the full picture of what her life will be like for the next 40 or 50 years…..What did Fitzgerald say about the rich being different?
Well, at least the poor kid didn’t have to wear a suit. I read that that was Kate’s idea. I think George looks the spitting image of Grandpa Middleton. Could George’s parents not show him some affection in public? Hold his hand? Put an arm around him? Ruffle his hair? He looks so lonely between his parents. I like Kate’s outfit and thought she looked fine. Perhaps booties or flats instead of pumps. I assume the scarf is England Rugby scarf? Nobody seems to be rally into the game or having a lot of fun? Hope George isn’t getting the idea that going to a sporting event is a chore or work. I recall that a while back, all the kids were at a football game, and cheering and having fun. What happened to that kind of family outing? I hope everyone doesn’t start thinking “poor kid” every time they see little George out at an event with both his parents.
If they have to take a child on the tour it should be Louis. From the few pictures I have seen of him, he seems the most curious and outwardly engaging child.
George looks miserable in those pictures and has an I don’t want to be here look on his face. He often has that same miserable look in public engagements. The public wants to see happy looking children or at the very least a child with a neutral look on his face. The appeal of George is wearing off since we’ve seen so much of him lately. Maybe they’re introducing him to royal life using the wrong outings. Perhaps something with other children. I often wonder why she doesn’t include him in the outing with the scouts. But since Kate is an early childhood development specialist, I’m sure she knows best.
Hopefully they left Charlotte at home because she didn’t want to come and not because, a) she not the heir and b) she’s a girl and this is a sports event.
@Athena, this is actually a really good idea, imo! It’s less of an issue for Louis to miss school at his age, and people haven’t seen as much of him as we have of George and Charlotte…he’d almost be a novelty. I wonder if that’s something they’d ever even considered.
George has repeatedly been getting more attention. Even Attenborough only giving George a gift.
Our Lady of Perpetual Buttons
It is interesting that none of the tabs have a body language expert commenting on how this trio interact with each other. How will they cope without their son shield on their next tour? Which Royal rota rat would be most likely to reveal separate living arrangements on tour and at home?
Holy cow, George got tall! He is already up to Kate’s shoulder while she is in heels. He is going to be like 6’4
Future king, hah! Wills doesn’t seem to think that he needs to charm anyone. He’s like a block of wood at all his engagements. Here, he is distant even from his own son. At least Kate is paying attention to the kid. I wonder if they even came together or if they were in separate cars, going to separate homes. This feels like that kind of evening.
The body language when they bring George to these big events is always so weird. He looks shell shocked and she (in the pictures I see) is always leaning in, overly animated. He is never looking at her or engaging himself. I know she is quite devoted to her kids but, still, these pics are always weird.
Totally agree, all of the pics I’ve seen of them at sporting events are like this. Her leaning in talking in his ear or pointing things out and him just staring straight forward. I have kids around the same age, actually one is the exact same age as George, and it’s so bizarre to me because if there was a camera on us during a sporting event like this my kids would not look like they were watching a chess match.
The lack of interaction between mother and son is indeed weird. It’s like she’s performing just for the cameras. And I think young George has already gotten the message that his mother is a non-factor in their world and that it’s his father who matters.
Charlotte should have been there.
What gets me is how their fans gush about what “great parents” they are — based on, um, staged Christmas photos, I guess?
Rugby is a mandatory sports activity in London private schools along with football and cricket. My son goes to an all boys’ prep school and he has matches every week against other schools (which I’m forced to attend). So I’m fairly sure Prince George knows the rules of Rugby and wasn’t dragged against his will to a sport he knows nothing about.
I can’t help think that this is another “dynastic” picture. ANd also Charlotte may not have been taken along because “girls don’t like sports” which is ver unfortunate if that’s how they think. Will and Kate may really think that. It would be better if they also took Charlotte, it might put George more at ease if his sibling were there. Kate was looking for the cameras and playing to them.
I think it would be healthier if George had been brought with his sister and they sat further back so the cameras would not monitor George’s every move. This looks so dynastic like an Emperor and Empress with the heir on an appearance on a balcony. Family time should not be combined with duty.
Tessa, “Family time” and “duty” are any time any of them are on display for whatever reason. The two are combined. So if there are pictures of Kate walking on the sidewalk with Charlotte to shop at a posh boutique, that is considered family time because she’s with Charlotte and duty (a reportable event added to her roster) because she’s supporting English manufacturing and industry. And I agree, Tessa, that Charlotte should have been there. Louis is too little, I think, but it does read as a vain display of the heir with only George and his parents there (and a reportable “event” for Kate and Will, and possibly George).
Prince George looks bored af
I guess in their small minded brain,
they cant bring charlotte, she might get in her head that she is equal to george.
See what happen to harry, harry is more popular because people can see harry got the skill and soft power than the future future king.