Duchess Kate brought Prince George & 18 big gold buttons to the rugby match

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought Prince George to Saturday’s Six Nations rugby match at Twickenham. William was there as royal patron of Welsh Rugby, and Kate was there as the newly-appointed patron of England’s Rugby Football Union, a position she took over from Prince Harry. I don’t know who George was supporting, or if he even knows that much about rugby. We know George is a little football fan, but it looked like his parents were trying to explain some things to him during this match.

Let me tell you, I actually sat here and counted buttons. Kate’s coat is the Knightsbridge Coat from Holland Cooper, which retails for £449. It’s houndstooth and there are no fewer than EIGHTEEN big shiny gold buttons on this coat. Gee, I wonder if that’s why she bought it? This woman and her buttons, I will never understand it. The coat is double-breasted, which means a row of four gold buttons on both sides. Then five shiny buttons on each sleeve.

Do you guys think that the Cambridge kids will join William and Kate during the Jubbly tour of Jamaica, Belize and the Bahamas? I’m kind of wondering. They definitely need the “good press” and the human buffers of their cute children. On the other side, I imagine it would be such a pain in the ass to tour with three kids in tow. But bringing George to the rugby match? That was a pretty easy choice. Also: I feel like George’s hair has gotten a lot darker over the past year. That was probably always going to happen, but it makes him look more Middleton-y.

